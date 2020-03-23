The way Italy registers deaths explains their increased coronavirus case/fatality ratio, according to one expert and a report from Italy’s National Institute of Health (ISS).
Citing this report (in English here), Professor Walter Ricciardi, scientific adviser to Italy’s minister of health said:
The way in which we code deaths in our country is very generous in the sense that all the people who die in hospitals with the coronavirus are deemed to be dying of the coronavirus […] On re-evaluation by the National Institute of Health, only 12 per cent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus, while 88 per cent of patients who have died have at least one pre-morbidity – many had two or three,”
This has been reported widely, it was even in The Telegraph, and yet no one seems to be engaging with it.
The president of the Italian Civil Protection Service actually went out of his way to remind people of the nature of Italy’s fatality figures in a morning briefing on 20/03:
I want you to remember these people died WITH the coronavirus and not FROM the coronavirus”
What does this actually mean?
It means that the Italian death toll figures could have been artificially inflated by up to 88%. If true, this would mean the total number of Italians who have actually died of Covid19 could be as low as ~700. Which would bring Italy, currently a statistical outlier in terms of Covid19 fatalities, well in line with the rest of the world.
It means thousands of deaths currently widely attributed to Covid19, and being used to justify the introduction of measures equating to medical martial law, may not have died of covid19 at all but of their serious chronic co-morbidity (cancer, heart disease etc.).
This statistic is not a secret, or in any way controversial, it was in The Telegraph after all, but people seem to be ignoring it, or reading around it, or perhaps simply not understanding it.
We reported on these statistics a few days ago, and many people who should know better simply reacted to the headline without either reading the actual article or understanding the statistics.
Given the bill that is having its second reading in the UK parliament today, it is important this information is spread widely and quickly.
This is good timing: “First analysis reveals trends in UK’s critical cases” (Sky)
“The average age of patients is 64, with those aged between 70 and 79 the most common group at just under 30%”.
Of 196 patients, 16 died – but which ones? Was it the 3 with a severe respiratory condition, the 4 with a severe kidney condition, and the 7 with an impaired immune system?
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-first-analysis-reveals-trends-in-uks-critical-cases-11962457
This issue was mentioned again at one of the ISS regular press conferences a few days ago. It was said then that some kind of epidemiological case review is taking place/planned.
If someone tests positive to the Covid-19 virus they meet the European case definition, which is “A person with laboratory confirmation of virus causing COVID-19 infection, irrespective of clinical signs and symptoms”. Hospitals in Italy may be routinely testing for the infection or at least testing all suspected cases. So it’s easy to see how deaths from other causes could end up in the mortality statistics for Covid-19.
The Germans are doing it too. In an interview a German virologist mentioned the case of a heart failure patient who was included as a Covid-19 fatality because he had tested positive.
To echo Loverat below,stay with this Off-G. We’re going through an absolutely mega point in history, and it’s the only game in town at the moment.
Yes, a very convenient disease it is for the designers of this psyop.
The great majority have no symptoms, and those who die are elderly or have underlying conditions.
They can’t keep this show going though for longer than a couple of months.
What’s the sequel, the encore, the punchline?
The punchline is already starting in France.
coming soon – the bill gates vaccination complete with microchip and god knows what nasties. severe punishment for those who resist. martial law to remain permanently.
Off G
Keep publishing these articles.
You were completely right to question things now being vindicated. The truth on this needs to be established.
Proud to be a follower here. You,’re one of tbe first and only outlets to challenge this hugely important and worrying set of events.