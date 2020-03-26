Andrew Korybko
COVID-19 has fundamentally changed life as we know it, and it’s more than likely that our future will be a dystopian one given how various governments have already responded to this viral outbreak.
The skeptics among us are fearful that this whole pandemic is overblown and being exploited as a smokescreen for stealing our freedoms, and while their attitude towards this disease is questionable (and quite possibly dangerous), their suspicion about a government takeover of society is warranted.
Never before have governments had so much power over the people, though in these emergency conditions, that might not be an entirely bad thing for the time being seeing as how it could very well be necessary for our survival.
The problem, however, is that these newly assumed powers probably won’t be voluntarily surrendered after this epidemic ends, which is why many people are so concerned. They’re convinced that we’ve suddenly entered a period of global dictatorship, and it’s difficult to argue with them.
So much else is also changing as well, and it’s hard to keep up with the “COVID World Order” that’s been thrust upon us, but what follows is an attempt to briefly describe everything that’s already taken place and predict what will probably follow:
1. De-Facto Martial Law…
There’s no other way to describe both the “recommended” and mandatory quarantines that many in the world are experiencing than to call them what they are, a state of de-facto martial law, which isn’t being formally declared in order to not provoke any more panic than there already is.
2. …Is The “New Normal”
Now that de-facto martial law of a seemingly indefinite period has been accepted by the people (whether willingly or begrudgingly), it’ll probably become the “new normal” and be implemented countless times in the future, be it as an “overabundance of caution” in the event of another outbreak or under any other pretext.
3. Social Media Censorship Will Intensify
“Big Brother” is already here, but he’s going to become a bigger bully than ever before by intensifying his censorship of people’s social media posts on the basis that they’re “socially irresponsible” (e.g. questioning the seriousness of this disease), after which the “politically incorrect” net will widen to encompass other topics too.
4. Travel Will Never Be The Same Again
Domestic and international travel will never be the same again, with internal restrictions on movement likely becoming commonplace and most foreign guests being required to self-quarantine for a period of time except in special circumstances, thus all but killing the global tourism industry.
5. Border Control Will Become More Robust
Gone are the days of so-called “open borders” where anyone can freely move between jurisdictions at will (whether legally or otherwise), with more stringent controls being put into place to protect the local population from outsiders (including their own compatriots from elsewhere in the country).
6. Mandatory Vaccines Are Coming
For whatever one thinks about vaccines, there’s probably no way to stop them from becoming mandatory after the COVID-19 pandemic, with it being predicted that people will have to prove that they’ve been vaccinated in order to do anything at all such as study, work, travel, and receive government benefits.
7. Remote Learning & Working Will Increase
With so many people stuck at home and unable to leave except to purchase essential goods in most cases, it’s predictable that remote learning and working (the latter which will of course be for those whose jobs allow them to do so) will pick up in the coming future as society gets used to this way of doing things.
8. 5G Is Inevitable
The massive surge of online traffic from folks who are learning, working, or simply entertaining themselves online will necessitate the rapid roll-out of 5G technology despite what some people suspect are its serious health concerns.
9. Society Depends On Just A Few Jobs To Function
The “new normal” of de-facto martial law has made many people realize that society really just depends on a few jobs in order to continue functioning at the bare minimum, with these being techies, grocery store and pharmacy employees, bank clerks, healthcare professionals, food service workers, farmers, and truckers.
10. Nationalization Might Be Imminent
For better or for worse, governments across the world might go on a nationalization spree in order to take control of what they regard as “essential industries” (though whether some of them truly are or not is another story), which could lead to the informal imposition of either socialist or fascist economic models.
11. “Universal Basic Income”
Given the scale and scope of the global economic collapse that was catalyzed by the world’s uncoordinated response to COVID-19, it’s foreseeable that governments will unveil what’s been described as a “universal basic income” in order to ensure that their people can continue to at least purchase basic goods and services.
12. Mandatory Medical Training In Exchange For Government Benefits
Medical training is arguably more important than military service nowadays, so the state will probably make it mandatory in schools from here on out and for anyone who wants to receive government benefits, thereby enabling the government to draft them in the future whenever there’s a dearth of healthcare professionals.
13. Say Goodbye To Cash
The cashless society is coming, whether justified by the (real, false, or exaggerated) fear that lethal viruses can be spread by paper currency or as the government’s preferred method of dispersing its “universal basic income”, meaning that the authorities can cut folks off from their funds at any time that they want to.
There’s no guarantee that everything that was described above will come to pass, but there’s certainly a high likelihood that at least some of it will transpire with time, though it’ll remain to be seen how sustainable these socio-economic and political changes are and whether or not they can ever be reversed.
I wonder how many people who went into this lockdown proud to belittle conspiracy theories will soon be conspiracy theorists themselves? The government can’t take away bread and mind-numbing TV circuses and not have people delve inside their own minds and start some real deep thinking. Many used to be so busy the only thinking they could do was when they climbed in bed then soon fell asleep. That’ll change!
Think this cld be an accidentally released bioweapon, by the US, can’t remember the name of the lab which was shut down for leakages late last year. Might just be a naturally occurring virus too tho, it’s far from lethal even to more at risk older ppl, the fear porn is the real danger.
Biggest danger of all tho is to people’s mental health, the propaganda is pure evil designed to cause ppl so much fear, they will agree to the most vile, freedom denying *protection* for what they think is safety.
Essential jobs? You haven’t mentioned oil and gas production, oil refining and/or the wider energy sector? This must have been written by someone who doesn’t understand what drives everything around them. Another example of a pointless doom-mongering, incomplete mess of an arrival. The internet and social media gives a voice to people who are not qualified and proper journalists, any fool can’t write something and get it “published” now.
Welcome to Orwells Brave New World. Next chapter will Be Orwells Animal Farm.
FASCISMO 101 has become the mew normal. . This my fellow bloggers is classified as a coup d’etat and the sheeple have accepted it .
SAD BUT TRUE.
What an excellent way to further divide and conquer us. I guess 9/11 and it’s fruits have grown a bit stale after nearly 19 years now. The new terror threat is biological and your new enemy is the person getting too close to you, doing an uncovered cough across the street, or your unvaccinated neighbor. I truly am worried about the kind of world my little boy faces. It’s also a lonely feeling being mostly surrounded by willfully ignorant sleepwalkers in my daily life who appear to be quite willingly accepting of their increasing oppression, with no questions asked. Thank you all for being here.
More people are awake than you know. Most just don’t want to talk about it.
The elephant in the room perched on the sofa is the compelling evidence that this virus is a bioweapon but even if it wasn’t it is obvious that the Anglo/American/Zionist Empire is using or attempting to exploit this pandemic to its Geopolitical advantage first pulling a “ham sandwich”and indicting Maduro on trumped up “narcotics” charges based on no evidence whatsoever. Talk about the pot accusing the kettle! I guess the hypocrites forgot about the Opium Wars and turning Afghanistan into a big H pipeline not to mention the explosion of opiate deaths cause by Big Pharma.
I mean the Drug Cartels in Central and South America ain’t got nothing like Purdue Pharmaceuticals who have been pushing their poison onto millions of Americans as “safe and effective” according to the stalwart FDA.
Also US Forces had planned a preemptive attack in Iraq while they were trying to handle a pandemic and before that the current creature from Foggy Bottom wanted to bomb Iran again while they were in pandemic panic mode. I mean the definition of evil needs to be expanded to include these reprehensible deranged psychotic assholes.
There is zero evidence of this virus, Gall. I think, generally, bioweapons are a bit of a hoax, anthrax, for example … but then prescription drugs – we might call them a bioweapon.
Bob Dylan is still here…..and awake
https://youtu.be/3NbQkyvbw18?t=2
What a fucking amazing song! Where the hell did that come from? Dylan knew all this at the time but never said directly probably because he was too keen to stay alive. Now he’s 78 he doesn’t give a shit. Proof that he knew then? This from “Desolation Row”:
JFK,9/11 and the Corona virus.
https://youtu.be/mbM4vJzq9IU?t=4
JUST A THOUGHT…….
What an opportune time for a virus to appear and socially distance a volatile and outraged planet. Until the arrival of COVID-19 nothing was able to thwart the tenaciousness of the Yellow Vest Protest Movement. Poverty and genocidal wars never provoked as much mass hysteria as the relentless pronouncements of COVID fatalities. Each cable TV channel has a running “Death-0-Meter.” It’s as if they’re tallying election results. The commentator excitedly predicts which geographic location has the highest death toll and is the official winner.
MSNBC and CNN found an ingenious way to use election graphics, instead of citing the outcome of the rigged primaries they now tally deaths…….
Thanatophobia has put the world’s population in-its-place. Every government eager
to flex their muscles are wildly shaking their index finger at panic ridden populations saying all autonomy is eliminated, but it’s all for your own good……….
So why is it not possible that a panic pandemic is not a joint endeavor-East/West are equally predatory as
well as capitalistic. The usual global ghouls–you know the Gates/Davos crowd who see the writing on the planet’s wall- eight billion souls erupting in simultaneous outrage. Is there no better way to contain a sociological frenzy then a by utilizing biological means. A panic pandemic is just what the doctor ordered……
Assange has also dropped out of the spotlight. Timing?
Everyone is suddenly obsessed with COVID-19. This YouTube channel frequently mentions Assange: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe5hl70Es-VQ4OWvxssFH4A
If one is born in the ‘dystopian’ future then one knows nothing else, and their lives will be ‘normal.’
Our micro-managed lives would have probably appeared insufferably intolerable to our hunter-gatherer ancestors.
A good point. My children, now in their late 20s and early 30s don’t think anything of the spy cameras now on every street corner, and in fact everywhere. To them they are just ‘security cameras’, a normal part of life. To me, in my 60s, they are one of the most hateful, sinister, Orwellian, developments I can think of, even after 30 years of their deployment.
And their generation is freely giving out all sorts of personal information on social media.
And generation after generation of us are being born into progressively more developed versions of it and have been ever since. 1984 was always cryptically 1948. The future has always been now. We must fight, not against the implementation of a new normal, but of all the new normals which ever were and that ever will be!
Identity cards anyone? Has this old chestnut reared its repulsive head yet?
It’s coming: Agenda ID2020
“What is the infamous ID2020? It is an alliance of public-private partners, including UN agencies and civil society. It’s an electronic ID program that uses generalized vaccination as a platform for digital identity.”
I’d never heard of that, so I just read up on it. VERY VERY CREEPY! Especially as how it’s dressed up as something that enhances privacy.
https://principia-scientific.org/id2020-alliance-will-combine-vaccinations-implantable-id-microchips/
The UK Govt has now revised its earlier diktat about the once a day exercise excursion. They have now decreed that this should be undertaken locally and as near to home as possible and people should not drive to other areas. This follows what appears to have been a widespread
to deem it contrary to coronavirus control measures to drive anywhere for the purpose of exercise or to walk the dog. Until this morning this was considered by rational people to be a drastic and purposeless over-reaction. And it appeared that until this morning the UK Cabinet Office, in response to a query from the Guardian, agreed with us.
But now the UK Govt has backtracked. Can anyone out there who supports the fascist control measures please explain the logic of this in scientific terms? Apparently it is fine for me to drive 5 miles to a local supermarket where I shall be herded like a submissive, compliant sheep with hundreds of other people, having parked up with a car 2ft to each side of me. But I am not allowed to drive 2 miles to my favourite 500 acre estate and be one of only 12 cars in a 40 space public car park and be one of three people walking in the estate grounds. And what then is the logic of allowing cyclists out on the public road cycling maybe 50 round miles as their daily exercise regime?
Absolute madness.
p.s. just seen Esther Rantzen saying that people should take the opportunity to explore and enjoy the world they live in…someone needs to tell her “Not any more!”.
Engage people in conversation where ever you can, talk is still free…
Spread the word, spread the descent of The Crackpot Government and it’s leader, Bozo Stalin.
I intend to disobey ‘orders’ where I see them as evil.
I have engaged five people in conversation since yesterday. Three came across as tolerating or ‘humouring’ the mad woman, one effectively told me to ‘talk to the hand’ as he had “medics in the family” who had assured him that the virus was causing mayhem, and one person seemed genuinely interested. 1 out of 5 with some insults thrown in – could’ve been worse. 😀
Talked to several people in last few days. Roughly 50/50 to those who believe the compulsive liar to those who don’t trust him. Even some people who I thought were quite sane believe the liar, and his scaremongering.]
In a few weeks time we are going to have the biggest mental health crisis ever seen. Domestic and child abuse will shoot up , caused by this mass hysteria. Mostly I am concerned for those who have to endure this “shielding” process, many with physical disabilities who can’t get the care they need.
Similar Ian. I’d say, of those I’ve chatted to, 60% believe the bollox (they didn’t really want to chat, or even be in the same sphere of contagion as me), 40% recognise it as such.
Quite a few I’d have thought more savvy believe it though, which is sad.
That ‘disobedience’ will continue later tonight, I’m going to visit my 90 year old neighbour as I always do. She has a bottle of whiskey for me…
To me, that is evil, letting an old dear be frightened and alone without a little company, even Her supine nearest and dearest are obeying Bozo Stalin.
Google “Common Purpose” if you want to find out what has became of our once decent police.
If you watch the use less crooks (victim of multiple crimes, police response useless) none of them are staying apart. This is just their usual anti people policy and in a few weeks time, they will ask for that same public’s help after irritating them for no reason. Can see no reason for not going to more scenic areas for exercise. What I went to know is how many deaths are caused by the virus compared to those who die with it? and how many of these deaths are of the usual 1800 who die every day anyway.
You’ve hit the nail on the head. Your last two sentences: that’s what we’d all like to know but, for some reason, the Government seems reluctant to share that information, that’s assuming they know it themselves!
There is no logic.
I blame people like the guardain, for asking questions they didn’t really want to hear the answer to.
All the famous and important people coming down the ‘dreaded’ illness…I do not know a single, solitary soul who has it.
Is corona carried by tv cameras?
Good point. Narcissists/ camera luvvies always rear their heads when given half a chance. Life is a movie which they must be in, even as an extra.
Let’s have some silent clapping for them at 8 pm tonight.
I have rarely been so afraid. The world is slipping further and further into fascism, and there doesn’t seem to be anything I or anyone else can do about it. Previously, voting would perhaps have given the illusion of some control over the events that shape our lives, but that has long since gone. And far worse than what the state is doing, is how many people are cheering from the sidelines. My wife is asthmatic and is a bit worried about catching the virus, but even she is of the opinion that the restrictions are justified. I am sitting here at home, and it feels like I’m in prison, yet I have never broken the law in my life. And yet now, I am in the depths of despair. These restrictions are not going to be lifted after six months. It takes impossible naivety to think otherwise. I don’t know what to do.
We could have more freedom in prison…
John,
in my opinion what we are seeing is not the creation of a New World Order, although those at the top may think it is, rather these are the last gasps of the Old Order.
The measures which have been introduced are not sustainable. They are crippling the economies of the world.
Fear is failure. A tad trite maybe, but oh so true.
Not even a speed limit ? 🙂 Maybe the universe is punishing you for going 75mph on a motorway …
Darkest hour is just before the dawn. Take care of yourselves, John. Eat well, sleep, exercise. watch some old Ken Dodd shows. Peruse this website.
Meh. Once a sufficient number of people wake up to their absolute absurdity, they’ll be toast before you know it.
Stay positive. Maybe perform one act every day that brings us nearer to where we should be. Get stoned. Dig the garden. Write that novel. Hug a tree. Apologise to anyone you’ve ever accused of being a conspiracy theorist. 🙂
I know things may seem bad at present, and like those in power are doing “the mother of all crackdowns.”
But I do think we need to keep some perspective.
i.e. I wonder that if there really is this organised age old conspiracy to enslave humanity to a level that even George Orwell could not have imagined, by some “Illuminati” group hiding in the shadows or in plain sight even, but pretending they are all good citizens, how did the masses ever get the kind of freedom and aid they’ve had in particular since the end of the 2nd world war – in the UK anyway – in the form of the NHS and welfare state and right to a university education, such that even the poorest person is if talented and hard working enough able to rise to at least professional status?
So yes, I’d agree that since Mrs Thatcher in particular, and arguably even worse, Tony Blair, we’ve seen a roll back of the progress for the masses of these things, which by the way have included the abolition of the death penalty, corporal punishment in schools, and the right to legal representation and jury trials, which are all massive leaps forward for the ordinary people, who as little as a hundred years ago – i.e. WWI – were considered almost entirely as easily disposable cannon fodder and 10 year old pit slaves.
Which right to send the masses to their death by rulers, including in dangerous mines, was pretty much the case all throughout previous history.
So if we compare our lives even now, with the sort of thing our ancestors experienced in former times, like the Middle Ages, when we could legally even be tortured for one reason or another, we still have an immense amount of freedom and aid by comparison – especially healthcare – you know, we lay dying in the road after an accident, and countless £1000s get spent on us, as a “flying squad” of highly trained experts arrive and do their utmost to keep us alive in hi-tech operating theatres, and in the UK at least, don’t even inspect our wallets in advance or demand payment afterwards.
So I really think we need to get things in perspective, or else whether or not the government “locks us down” for some reason or other as with this virus, we can lock ourselves down in paralytic fear, like being addicted to a horror film we can’t stop watching, playing it over and over again, to escape from reality.
Fundamentally I think we only have one main problem. Which is, that what we need to push for, is a system in which our politicians, our MPs, actually represent us.
This is what we need to do, instead of worrying if the fleet of black helicopters is about to come over the horizon and we will be either murdered or draggged off to be microchipped and made to do something or other for the rest of our lives that those in power want, though we aren’t even sure exactly what it is.
Electoral reform is our main need, or else our votes will remain largely meaningless, though not totally, as Brexit for example was a decision in which the majority were genuinely able to exercise their will, whether that was the right decision or not, I do not wish to debate here.
But if we agree democracy is the way forward, then our number one need is to promote real democracy, and therefore to identify what it is that is preventing it – for example in the US right now, it appears electoral fraud may be a part, that has led to the apparent destruction of Bernie Sanders.
So we should for example resist electronic voting machines, as they are too easily used to commit voting fraud.
But above all, what makes global democracy mostly invalid, for those nations who even have elections, is that the public almost never has any control over electoral candidate lists, so their vote is meaningless.
As whoever they vote for is merely full of plausible promises to gain votes, but after the election, reneges on all their promises, and merely carries out the policies of whatever group who put them on the candidate list demands, whether that group is the rich elite, or some political activist group, supporting some minority cause against the majority’s wishes.
So if we want to stop this madness happening again, we need to get control over electoral candidate lists, and vote for only those who we believe are genuine people, who care, and are not merely seeking office for personal gain, as it appears most of our modern politicians are.
Likewise, even with the system as it stands (in the UK) without proportional representation (which the main parties are united in resisting, as they know their domination would be over if it was allowed) a large percentage of the population’s votes are totally useless, as they know wherever they are, the same party has often taken local power since elections began almost.
Because if we don’t get truly representative politicians, who genuinely serve the people, instead of just themselves, this kind of madness we’ve just seen with the response to the virus, is going to repeat over and over, as it has done already of course.
As with Mrs Thatcher destroying most of British industry and self-sufficiency, and waging a pointless murderous war against Argentina; Tony Blair privatising our public services further, while pretending he was a socialist, and leading us into another disastrous war none of the British people wanted, that brought terrorism upon us ever since, and so on.
I would personally love to see a referendum on the virus measures – do you want to cower in fear imprisoned in your homes, or do you want to live “free and brave” and carry on life as normal, whilst just protecting the old and vulnerable? Yes or No?
I’m pretty sure most of the population would have voted freedom and life as normal.
But as they weren’t asked, we’ll never know.
But you certainly can’t call it democracy when they aren’t consulted over such matters, except by dubious polls that are almost certainly phrased and vetted and manipulated, such that they report “the public supports by poll” whatever the current government wants to do – certain of the polling companies can be traced almost directly back to the government in terms of funding, personnel or whatever.
There is no way the UK will ever have a referendum again.
The last time showed it to be too unpredictable.
Electoral reform won’t help us, our political parties are all beyond redemption. We are ruled by a loose alliance of security services, think tanks, NGOs, financiers, global corporations, senior civil servants and public institutions. All backed by the media, marketing and advertising, educationalists, religious leaders and academics. You’d literally have to tear the whole lot down and start from scratch in order to make real changes.
You are right to say “we still have an immense amount of freedom and aid by comparison”. That’s how they keep us in line as ‘managed democracies’) and will continue to do so until the cyclical crash that brings the whole lot down. Ane they aren’t by any means stupid, so times like this can only drive people’s suspicions of motive.
Elections have been abolished….sorry, postponed. Even less chance of a referendum.
Covid19, The Chinese and World Military Games in China of last October.
The 300-stong US contingent stayed at the Wuhan Oriental Hotel. It is located a mere 300 meters from the Huanan Seafood Market, where China’s outbreak began.
World Military Games in China of last October.
https://hat4uk.wordpress.com/2020/03/25/covid19-crash2-china-hits-back-at-us-propaganda-panics-pompeo-as-dow-jones-makes-miracle-recovery/
There was no need to go through Covid to realize the dystopian tones of the path human “civilization” have been folowing for a while …..this was clear long ago for any aware observer…Covid just happend to make it patently vivid on a large scale.
The de Piffle monstrosity, I mean, our esteemed prime minister, has now supposedly tested positive for the virus.
Next up: Her Majesty the Old Baked Bean. The flag-wavers of Little England go (even further) into meltdown…
Well, you can be sure of one thing – the Joke of Edinburgh will definitely not be ordering a Chinese takeaway
Ah, yes – the prick who joked about being reincarnated as a virus (seemingly oblivious to the irony of having already been reincarnated as a parasite…).
Gwyn, I got such a laugh from the above comment. Thanks!
Glad to hear it, Ken! Thank you!