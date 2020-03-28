10 MORE Experts Criticising the Coronavirus Panic

Following on from our previous list, here are ten more expert voices, drowned out or disregarded by the mainstream narrative, offering their take on the coronavirus outbreak.
* * *
Dr. Sunetra Gupta et al. are an Oxford-based research team constructing an epidemiological model for the coronavirus outbreak, their paper has yet to be peer-reviewed, but the abstract is available online.
Dr Gupta is a Professor of Theoretical Epidemiology at the University of Oxford with an interest in infectious disease agents that are responsible for malaria, HIV, influenza and bacterial meningitis. She is a recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award, the Scientific Medal by the Zoological Society of London and the Royal Society Rosalind Franklin Award for her scientific research.
What they say:
Importantly, the results we present here suggest the ongoing epidemics in the UK and Italy started at least a month before the first reported death and have already led to the accumulation of significant levels of herd immunity in both countries. There is an inverse relationship between the proportion currently immune and the fraction of the population vulnerable to severe disease.
– Fundamental principles of epidemic spread highlight the immediate need for large-scale serological surveys to assess the stage of the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic, 24th March 2020
– – –
The research presents a very different view of the epidemic to the modelling at Imperial College London […] “I’m surprised that there has been such unqualified acceptance of the Imperial model”, Dr Gupta said.
[…]
The Oxford results would mean the country had already acquired substantial her immunity through the unrecognised spread of covid19 over more than two months.
Although some experts have shed doubt on the strength and length of the human immune response to the virus, Prof Gupta said the emerging evidence made her confident that humanity would build up herd immunity against Covid19
– “Coronavirus may have infected halt the population”, Financial Times, 24th March 2020
*
Dr Karin Mölling is a German virologist whose research focused on retroviruses, particularly human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). She was a full professor and director of the Institute of Medical Virology at the University of Zurich from 1993 until her retirement in 2008 and received multiple honours and awards for her work.
What she says:
You are now told every morning how many SARS-Corona 2 deaths there are. But they don’t tell you how many people already are infected with influenza this winter and how many deaths it has caused.
This winter, the flu is not severe, but around 80,000 are infected. You don’t get these numbers at all. Something similar occurred two years ago. This is not put into the right context.
[…]
Every week a person dies in Berlin from multi-resistant germs. That adds up to 35,000 a year in Germany. This is not mentioned at all. I believe that we have had situations like this several times and that the measures are now being taken too far.
I am of the opinion that maybe one should not do so much against young people having parties together and infecting each other. We have to build immunity somehow. How can that be possible without contacts? The younger ones handle the infection much better. But we have to protect the elderly, and protect them in a way that can be scrutinized; is it reasonable what we are doing now, to stretch out the epidemic in a way that almost paralyzes the entire world economy?
[…]
The Robert Koch Institute provides the figures. Then you sit there as a listener or spectator: 20 dead again, how terrible! Do you know when I would start to panic? If there are 20,000. Then we get close to what went on completely quietly two years ago.
The 2018 influenza epidemic, with 25,000 deaths, never disconcerted the press. The clinics had to deal with an additional 60,000 patients, which was no problem in the clinics either!
[…]
That is the main fear: the disease is presented as a terrible disease. The disease per se is like the flu in a normal winter. It is even weaker in the first week.
– Interview on Anti-Empire.com, 23rd March 2020
*
Dr Anders Tegnell is a Swedish physician and civil servant who has been State Epidemiologist of the Public Health Agency of Sweden since 2013. Dr Tegnell graduated from medical school in 1985, specialising in infectious disease. He later obtained a PhD in Medical Science from Linköping University in 2003 and an MSc in 2004.
What he says:
“All measures that we take must be feasible over a longer period of time.” Otherwise, the population will lose acceptance of the entire corona strategy.
Older people or people with previous health problems should be isolated as much as possible. So no visits to children or grandchildren, no journeys by public transport, if possible no shopping. That is the one rule. The other is: Anyone with symptoms should stay at home immediately, even with the slightest cough.
“If you follow these two rules, you don’t need any further measures, the effect of which is only very marginal anyway,”
– “The World Stands Still…Except for Sweden”, Zeit.de, 24th March 2020
*
Dr Pablo Goldschmidt is an Argentine-French virologist specializing in tropical diseases, and Professor of Molecular Pharmacology at the Université Pierre et Marie Curie in Paris. He is a graduate of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Biochemistry of the University of Buenos Aires and Faculty of Medicine of the Hospital Center of Pitié-Salpetrière, Paris.
He currently resides in France, where he has worked for almost 40 years as a researcher in clinical laboratories developing diagnostic technology.
What he says:
The ill-founded opinions expressed by international experts, replicated by the media and social networks repeat the unnecessary panic that we have previously experienced. The coronavirus identified in China in 2019 caused nothing less than a strong cold or flu, with no difference so far with cold or flu as we know , ”
[…]
Respiratory viral conditions are numerous and are caused by several viral families and species, among which the respiratory syncytial virus (especially in infants), influenza (influenza), human metapneumoviruses, adenoviruses, rhinoviruses, and various coronaviruses, already described years ago. It is striking that earlier this year global health alerts have been triggered as a result of infections by a coronavirus detected in China, COVID-19, knowing that each year there are 3 million newborns who die in the world of pneumonia and 50,000 adults in the United States for the same cause, without alarms being issued.
[…]
Our planet is the victim of a new sociological phenomenon, scientific-media harassment , triggered by experts only on the basis of laboratory molecular diagnostic analysis results. Communiqués issued from China and Geneva were replicated, without being confronted from a critical point of view and, above all, without stressing that coronaviruses have always infected humans and always caused diarrhoea and what people call a banal cold or common cold. Absurd forecasts were extrapolated, as in 2009 with the H1N1 influenza virus.
[…]
There is no evidence to show that the 2019 coronavirus is more lethal than respiratory adenoviruses, influenza viruses, coronaviruses from previous years, or rhinoviruses responsible for the common cold.
– Interview on Clarin.com, 9th March 2020
*
Dr Eran Bendavid and Dr Jay Bhattacharya are professors of medicine and public health at Stanford University.
What they say:
[P]rojections of the death toll could plausibly be orders of magnitude too high […] The true fatality rate is the portion of those infected who die, not the deaths from identified positive cases.
The latter rate is misleading because of selection bias in testing. The degree of bias is uncertain because available data are limited. But it could make the difference between an epidemic that kills 20,000 and one that kills two million.
[…]
A universal quarantine may not be worth the costs it imposes on the economy, community and individual mental and physical health. We should undertake immediate steps to evaluate the empirical basis of the current lockdowns.
“Is the Coronavirus as Deadly as They Say?”, Wall Street Journal, 24th March 2020
*
Dr Tom Jefferson is a British epidemiologist, based in Rome. He works for the Cochrane Collaboration, where he is an author and editor of the Cochrane Collaboration’s acute respiratory infections group, as well as part of four other Cochrane groups. He is also an advisor to the Italian National Agency for Regional Health Services.
What he says:
So I cannot answer my nagging doubts, there does not seem to be anything special about this particular epidemic of influenza-like illness.
There are, however, two consequences of this situation that bother me.
The first is the lack of institutional credibility as perceived by my friends. They range from firefighters, policemen, and even a GP — not the kind of people you would want to alienate in an emergency. A restaurant owner told me he would never report himself to the health authority as that would mean at least two weeks of closure and his business would go to the wall.
The second is that once the limelight has moved on, will there be a serious and concentrated international effort to understand the causes and origins of influenza-like illnesses and the life cycle of its agents?
Past form tells me not, and we will go back to pushing influenza as a universal plague under the roof of the hot house of commercial interest. Note the difference: Influenza (caused by influenza A and B viruses, for which we have licensed vaccines and drugs), not influenza-like illnesses against which we should wash our hands all the year round, not just now.
Meanwhile, I still cannot answer Mario’s question: what’s different this time?
– “Covid 19—many questions, no clear answers”, British Medical Journal, 2nd March 2020
*
Dr Michael Levitt is Professor of biochemistry at Stanford University. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS), a member of the National Academy of Sciences and received the 2013 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems.
In February this year, he correctly modelled that the China outbreak was coming to an end, predicting around 80,000 cases and 3250 deaths.
What he says:
I don’t believe the numbers in Israel, not because they’re made up, but because the definition of a case in Israel keeps changing and it’s hard to evaluate the numbers that way…
There is a lot of unjustified panic in Israel. I don’t believe the numbers here, everything is politics, not math. I will be surprised if number of deaths in Israel surpasses ten, and even five now with the restrictions.
[…]
To put things in proportion, the number of deaths of coronavirus in Italy is 10% of the number of deaths of influenza in the country between 2016-2017.
Even in China it’s hard to look at the number of patients because the definition of “patient” varies, so I look at number of deaths. In Israel there are none, so that’s why it’s not even on the world map for the disease.”
– “Nobel laureate: surprised if Israel has more than 10 coronavirus deaths”, Jerusalem Post, 20th March 2020
– – –
[Levitt] analyzed data from 78 countries that reported more than 50 new cases of COVID-19 every day and sees “signs of recovery” in many of them. He’s not focusing on the total number of cases in a country, but on the number of new cases identified every day — and, especially, on the change in that number from one day to the next.
“Numbers are still noisy, but there are clear signs of slowed growth.”
“What we need is to control the panic,” he said. In the grand scheme, “we’re going to be fine.”
– “Why this Nobel laureate predicts a quicker coronavirus recovery: ‘We’re going to be fine'”, Los Angeles Times, 22nd March 2020
*
German Network for Evidence-Based Medicine is an association of German scientists, researchers and medical professionals.
The network was founded in 2000 to disseminate and further develop concepts and methods of evidence-based and patient-oriented medicine in practice, teaching and research, and today has around 1000 members.
What they say:
In the majority of cases, COVID-19 takes the form of a mild cold or is even symptom-free. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that all cases of infection are recorded, in contrast with deaths which are almost completely recorded. This leads to an overestimation of the CFR.
According to a study of 565 Japanese people evacuated from Wuhan, all of whom were tested (regardless of symptoms), only 9.2% of infected people were detected with currently used symptom-oriented COVID-19 monitoring [5]. This would mean that the number of infected people is likely to be about 10 times greater than the number of registered cases. The CFR would then only be about one tenth of that currently measured. Others assume an even higher number of unreported cases, which would further reduce the CFR.
The widespread availability of SARS-CoV-2 tests is limited. In the USA, for example, an adequate, state-funded testing facility for all suspected cases has only been available since 11.3.2020 [6]. In Germany as well, there were occasional bottlenecks which contribute to an overestimation of the CFR.
As the disease spreads, it becomes increasingly difficult to identify a suspected source of infection. As a result, common colds in people who unknowingly had contact with a COVID-19 patient are not necessarily associated with COVID-19 and those affected do not go to the doctor at all.
An overestimation of the CFR also occurs when a deceased person is found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2, but this was not the cause of death.
[…]
[T]he CFR of 0.2% currently measured for Germany is below the Robert Koch-Institute’s (RKI) calculated influenza CFRs of 0.5% in 2017/18 and 0.4% in 2018/19, but above the widely accepted figure of 0.1% for which there is no reliable evidence.
[…]
Beyond the (rather questionable) conclusions drawn from the historical example, there is little evidence that NPIs for COVID-19 actually lead to a reduction in overall mortality. A Cochrane Review from 2011 found no robust evidence for the effectiveness of border control screenings or social distancing.
[…]
A systematic review from 2015 found moderate evidence that school closures delay the spread of an influenza epidemic, but at high cost. Isolation at home slows down the spread of influenza but leads to increased infection of family members. It is questionable whether these findings can be transferred from influenza to COVID-19.
It is completely unclear how long the NPIs must be maintained and what effects could be achieved depending on their duration and intensity. The number of deaths might only be postponed to a later point in time, without any change in the total number.
[…]
Many questions remain unanswered. On the one hand, the media confronts us daily with alarming reports of an exponentially increasing number of ill and dead people worldwide. On the other hand, the media coverage in no way considers our required criteria for evidence-based risk communication.
The media is currently communicating raw data, for example, there have been “X” infected persons and “Y” deaths to date. However, this presentation fails to distinguish between diagnoses and infections.
– “Covid19: Where is the evidence?”, statement on their website, March 20th 2020
*
Dr Richard Schabas is the former Chief Medical Officer of Ontario, Medical Officer of Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health and Chief of Staff at York Central Hospital.
What he says:
[F]ar more cases are out there than are being reported. This is because many cases have no symptoms and testing capacity has been limited. There have been about 100,000 cases reported to date, but, if we extrapolate from the number of reported deaths and a presumed case-fatality rate of 0.5 per cent, the real number is probably closer to two million – the vast majority mild or asymptomatic.
Likewise, the actual rate of new cases is probably at least 10,000 a day. If these numbers sound large, though, remember that the world is a very big place. From a global perspective, these numbers are very small.
Second, the Hubei outbreak – by far the largest, and a kind of worst-case scenario – appears to be winding down. How bad was it? Well, the number of deaths was comparable to an average influenza season. That’s not nothing, but it’s not catastrophic, either, and it isn’t likely to overwhelm a competent health-care system. Not even close.
[…]
I am not preaching complacency. This disease is not going away any time soon; we should expect more cases and more local outbreaks. And COVID-19 still has the potential to become a major global health problem, with an overall burden comparable to that of influenza. We need to be vigilant in our surveillance.
[…]
But we also need to be sensible. Quarantine belongs back in the Middle Ages. Save your masks for robbing banks. Stay calm and carry on. Let’s not make our attempted cures worse than the disease.
– “Strictly by the numbers, the coronavirus does not register as a dire global crisis”, Globe and Mail, 11th March 2020
I have just received notification on facebook for something called a “watch party”. It appears to be a live show from somebody’s living room. There are little icons for me to “say hello to the party” and to “send a wave”. So is this where we are headed? Everyone in their little hives totally separate and only connected by “social media” (which I am starting to think must be the biggest oxymoron of them all)? But you don’t want to go outside. Not with that contagion raging. Welcome to the desert of the real.
https://www.krone.at/2126054 – in German
Organized gangs attacked and plundered a Supermarket in Palermo.
Italian politicians getting worried, that especially in the south people are getting sick and tired of the lockdown – warning of a social explosion.
No word on whether the gang observed social distancing rules while plundering the supermarket.
I wonder if the strategy suggested in this PhD thesis would apply here: https://www.rand.org/pubs/rgs_dissertations/RGSD184.html
A very impressive list which certainly convinced me.
So why is the Guardian ignoring all this elite scientific opinion, and to me, fairly obvious commonsense?
And I think the answer lies in the two words – “hidden agendas.”
And I think one of the difficulties in figuring out why exactly this totally over the top propaganda and Draconian restriction of the public is taking place, is because there are quite a lot of possible hidden agendas all running simultaneously, just as there are apparently so the above experts tell us quite a lot of simultaneously active and present viruses, including different strains of coronaviruses.
So I think it might be helpful if we look at some possible “hidden agendas” which are causing the above kinds of worthy experts to be apparently completely ignored.
Firstly, while some suggest this is a global elite power grab, trying to get the masses ever more firmly squashed under the “global masters’ ” thumbs, there is a very diametrically opposed case that says this is quite likely also a “power grab” by those like the Guardian and “left” with causes of their own.
Such as to try to get Boris Johnson to put his foot in it, and likewise Mr Trump in America, to get both to blunder so disastrously, for example by utterly ruining the economy, that the public never trusts them again, thus enabling some kind of possibly very long term “left wing coup.”
Likewise, call me cynical if you must, but I think the morality/ethics may be seen justified by those concerned, that those in the NHS have got a very great vested interested in using this as a possibly unique opportunity to raid “the bank of Boris”, and get huge funding out of a Conservative government that they’d never hope to get in a million years in any other circumstance.
So they’ve got a very great vested interest in putting almost anybody who walks through the door of A &E into an ICU attached to a ventilator, and supposing they die in the process, rubber stamp the death certificate with COVID-19 “complications.”
I mean, the propaganda has been so relentless that I bet the average person now who sees a funeral procession (I have had this experience myself) is inevitably drawn to the conclusion – “Yes, another case of COVID-19, one can see it without doubt even through the pine box and smoked glass.”
So I think those are two pretty powerful motivations that might justify – “white lies” – even big fat ones, like millions are dying of something they aren’t dying of.
Sadly, I don’t think those who are fuelling this propaganda realise how deeply damaging this may be to the entire society, not just the economy.
You can’t interfere with people’s everyday lives and basic freedom to for example associate with their colleagues, family and friends, without stirring up the mass consciousness in a very deep way, that may cause a very powerful and unexpected backlash in all kinds of ways.
Tyrants who overstep the mark, often cause revolutions of various kinds, that never would happen if they had respected more those whom they ruled over.
My guess is due to this “let them eat cake” Marie Antoinette style contempt for the masses, which has been in the elite in both journalism, politics and other high places for a very long time, we are now heading fast for revolutions of various kinds, and not ones I believe that the elite are planning, but ones which will overtake them utterly unexpectedly, as they have this time flexed their muscles far too far.
I know the anger I am already feeling just after a week or so of being denied my human rights, my normal way or life, so as I am normally a pretty harmless chap, those in power need to multiply that by about 60 million who very often are not, and then they may get just a hint of what they are soon likely to be up against, if they don’t soon relent in this contemptuous attitude toward their people, in this wholly absurd and crazed shutting down of their own people’s freedom, and even globally so.
Let’s hope that the innocent do not get unduly caught up in “the crossfire.”
And then this…. Boom!
EU to probe pharma over “false pandemic”… https://www.wilddigital.co.uk/covid-19-crash/
When people realise what’s actually about to hit them as supply chains collapse, then maybe they’ll get a better perspective on whether shutting the country down because we’re “expecting around 20,000 deaths, although […]it may turn out to be a lot less” was a good idea or not.
This is my central argument all along. Whenever I mention it, I get a response along the lines of: “you care more about jobs and money than people’s lives”
It’s as though people think the health service, or people’s health in general exists in a vacuum.
OG raises it’s ugly Trump Cult head yet again. Let’s get enough propaganda going to fill the effing Swamp faster. Get the little people back to work damnit!!!! There is so much idiocy in these “expert” opinions it is just pathetic.
So what is happening at the hospitals being overrun by this? Let me guess! Crisis actors that also happen to conspire against Flat Earth Theory.
I worked at a hospital for 15 years and during H1N1 there were screening tents set up that never ended up being used. Everyone entering the hospital, wore surgical masks, and PPE was fully employed in the more critical areas. Never once was there a situation where hospitals were being this inundated with those requiring ventilators to survive.
Sure, just like the known coronaviruses! I mean we’ve all seen this before!
The death comparisons made by these “experts” are on the level of logic as the repeated arguments made by your average Trump Cultist.
The epidemic among that crowd is just utter stupidity.
Boris, a Trumpster just a few weeks ago was touting the “herd immunity” strategy, that the UK needed to time any shutdowns of work or stay at home policies to time it properly to maximize herd immunity. He said the timing of such was a few months off.
Well, even that dolt could see the writing on the wall of a straining medical system.
Do you dolts, you Trump Cultists, you raving Trump Leftists (the worst brand of all) consider at all with what is happening in NYC at the moment? With nurses, EMT workers, doctors, also becoming sick and some already dying? Overwhelmed hospitals mean that the usual life threatening conditions of people having stroke or heart attack end up not being treated.
Asking thought about these things to the average right wing lunacy of this crowd is like asking a rock to reason.
Experts indeed.
“There is so much idiocy in these “expert” opinions it is just pathetic.”
Where did you do your post-doc work in epidemiology?
I think you win the gold medal, or the moldiest cake award, for heinous exaggeration and blatant made-upness of what you have put. You need to calm down and look around you. Hardly anyone is sick and hardly anybody is dying. Waaaaaay less than from regular flu. Look at this data: The United States Centers for Disease Control, for example, publishes weekly estimates of flu cases. The latest figures show that since September, flu has infected 38 million Americans, hospitalized 390,000 and killed 23,000.
A lot of words to not make a single point.
here in australia we see/hear mainstream media with nothing but fear porn. is nothing else happening in the world?
nor have i seen any figures reporting the number of people who have recovered from the corona spamdemic. i suppose one could subtract the small number of deaths from the larger number of ‘confirmed’ cases, but that might bring about some reality, and we can’t have our sheeple in touch with that now, can we?
You’re assuming, May, that sheeple read…
I don’t know about Australia but …
“The American People don’t read” – Allen Dulles referring to the Warren Commision Report
https://www.secoloditalia.it/2020/03/coronavirus-la-gismondo-ammonisce-duramente-basta-snocciolare-numeri-sui-positivi-sono-dati-falsati/
Italian Microbiologist says: Stop falsifying the data.
Oh, and thanks OffGuardian for getting female experts in this article. Makes it less suspicious;)
Women can be just as deranged as men. Margaret Thatcher ring a bell? Hillary Clinton ring a bell? Madeline Albright ring a bell? Deborah Birx ring a bell? Ivanka Trump ring a bell? Any other foaming at the mouth right wing talking bimbo on FOX news ring a bell?
Oh, I was waiting for that reaction/post… lol
Actually, I’ve been following Dr. Gupta as best I can for some time now… One of my trusted lighthouses in the fog, so to speak…
Over and over again these articles reinforce the belief not that an unusually dangerous virus is haunting us, but that the State and its propagandists are conducting an exercise on us. Here in the U.S., the threat of moving to a digital election and digital currency could be justified as a way to keep people safe from the polls and from contaminated dollars.
What has scared me most about the lockdown of critical reason and sanity is the vicious defence of the science and medical opinion from almost everyone: but the readers here. The ‘science’ has been absorbed totally uncritically on projections of doom from transmission simulation models. This is a particularly bourgeois disease: where everyone seems to be in fear for their own little privatised piece of reality …based on the very flawed opinion of just one man.
The moral is: do not let Professor Neil Ferguson anywhere near your sanity. And do not let him model anything else in future: except perhaps in remedial pottery in an institution …somewhere far away from public safety and the national herd of perfectly healthy cows he got destroyed to satisfy the modeling simulation dynamics.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/03/28/neil-ferguson-scientist-convinced-boris-johnson-uk-coronavirus-lockdown-criticised/
[Sorry, you’ll have to sign in to read it …but please do].
We now know – largely from the investigations of Nafeez Ahmed – the genealogy of this sad tale. Whilst I do not agree with the alarmist tenor: I have never been able to fault Nafeez on his attention to detail.
Early in March the Government advice was to sing happy birthday twice and await herd immunity. Life would carry on regardless. This was the PR view of the Government’s Behavioural Insights Team:
It should be noted ”herd immunity” – apart from the bovine overtones – is a medical concept that is associated with at least a degree of mass immunisation with vaccines. Where the rest of the unvaccinated population develops ”herd immunity”. It should also be noted Ferguson is a member of SAGE.
On 16th March the Imperial College report was published. Which claimed that Covid-19 was of ”comparable lethality” to the 1918 H1N1 ”Spanish Flu”. The projections of an overrun ”surge capacity” of the NHS – and a projection of 550,000 deaths if nothing was done – prompted the lockdown.
Everyone knows the computer acronym GIGO. For medical transmission simulations it’s all R-zeros and CFRs. So, this must be the latest data and virus specific modelling: updated from the data from the ”Wuhan Flu” (racism Imperials own). I guess you already know the moral?
Further, the model was heavily criticised by a team at the City University of New York. Who found the model to be “several degrees of abstraction away from what is warranted by the situation”. The team includes Dr Chen Shen, Professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb and Dr Yaneer Bar Yam. Taleb is the world leading complexity theorist best known for his Black Swan conceptual metaphor. There is a ”expect the unexpected” joke there somewhere, but I’m missing it for the moment.
https://bylinetimes.com/2020/03/23/covid-19-special-investigation-part-one-the-politicised-science-that-nudged-the-johnson-government-to-safeguard-the-economy-over-british-lives/
[NB: Professor Suntra Gupta and Caibre Sugrue’s report – mentioned above – features in Nafeez’s later piece. You will have to follow the links.]
The government seem to be working on a mickey mouse model by a mickey mouse modeler with a track record of woeful and costly over-exaggeration. And my partner is not talking to me because I dared to do some critical-thinking and actually read the papers that the ‘science’ is based on.
I’ll survive: but in the meantime capitalism has mutated into Corona Communism for the supra-national hyper-rich. And Matt Hancock has curtailed our dwindling civil liberties and attenuated freedoms …based on the unqualified opinion of one man – who should not be allowed near a computer for the rest of eternity. Which is how long it will take humanity to repay the debt he has incurred. And as per usual: #NoDealForNature.
Oh, well: lucky I’m not a cow …or I’d be burning in a pit right now. Thanks Neil: and get well soon.
Nafeez Ahmed has a growing tendency to promote the reality of official narratives while critiquing their detail or efficacy. He is right on form doing this here. He offers a lot of extreme alarmist nonsense about “1.6 million deaths” based on his own ad hoc “back of the envelope” reckon, while having a fat zero to say about the actual epidemiology or the biggest suspension of civil rights ever seen in peacetime Britain.
Worthless apology by omission.
Exactly – glad you noticed too.
The telegraph has had a few critical articles on this now. Unfortunately I get but one free read a week as I’m not paying for a subscription.
I’m not a trained epidemiologist but I thought from the off there was serious selection bias in calculating mortality rates.
Furthermore, how come the government only operates Ferguson’s model. Surely there should have been several and each peer reviewed?
Meanwhile nurses, doctors, EMT workers are dealing with reality. Go volunteer, but wear your N95 mask if you can find one. You’ll be just fine. It’s just being overblown.
‘And my partner is not talking to me because I dared to do some critical-thinking and actually read the papers that the ‘science’ is based on.’ That’s my house too BigB!
Once again we are indebted to you BigB for your own attention to detail and your own (and, by extension, your partner’s ?) time in reading and relating.
There must be more to this story than the national-level clusterfuck of a expert charlatan idiot. I cannot regard Ferguson as anything other than a stooge character : either knowingly providing the right wrong answers, or utterly oblivious to his own shortcomings -all the while failing upwards.
The more obvious it becomes, the more the king shakes his nob around in public, the more worried I become, for there is no way back from this for the powers. Only onwards into ever decreasing circles of control.
A query to all, since I am near the beginning of the thread and a couple of the experts mentioned other strains of cold/flu. To my understanding, every year there are several strains “making the circuit.” This year, no mention of any virus save COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2, that I have seen, at any rate. Are we to believe there are no other viruses out there this year contributing to the not-so-large numbers, only one?
On the contrary, my understanding is that, in the US, there have been at least 3 identified flu strains (mild?) since October 2019… But the fact the CDC admitted this past week that they have been combining annual flu data with annual pneumonia data (for years!), it is now impossible to give any credence to any of their numbers imo…
Just as AGW focussed on CO2 as if it forced climate, this media blitzkrieg focuses on the novel CV – without any evidence that it is _The Cause_ of disease or mortality.
So yes many virus strains are present – and naturally so but the focus is all on pretext for global regime change.
As I understand, the PCR testing when accurate and depending on how many times it is run will detect the markers for the CV but not how MUCH of it nor what is not tested for.
If viral response is the immune system working relative to intracellular toxicity and democratically shared to others in the vicinity who may have also been exposed, it may be that everything is working as it should – apart from our attack on the immune system.
There is a marked financial and psychological bias to suppress and eradicate symptoms as the diseases and associate each disease exclusively with a microbial or cellular action – including the creation of virus.
This not only operates a block against awareness and response to other factors, but effectively regulates against doing so, creating a ‘medical monopoly’ in like kind to similar corruptions of institutional and corporate responsibility where it evident that birds of a feather flock together as the revolving door and the capture of any regulatory chexks and balances.
The idea that viruses invade and attack is an anthropomorphic narrative projection.
But detoxification processes can be fatal if more toxins are released to eliminate than the system can cope with. So there is a place for understanding where our diet, exposures and medications may block immune function in ways that weaken our ability to pass through and have the benefit of having passed through such events.
The patient’s demand is often wanting ‘to make it go away’ or to never come in.
Fear of change renders dependency on protective bubbles that do NOT give immunity – but only a sense of emotional insulation – regardless the actual health outcomes – because the narrative frames out the call for personal responsibility and cooperation with our being – and assigns authority to experts who may or may not integrate their particular talents with wisdom and compassion – which cannot be ‘expertised’.
The pandering to and marketing of a childlike expectation and fear is become such a leverage of captured dependency that its use for globally dictated control can and will overturn the social order. Is biotech REALLY an answer or solution to anything real? Or the further development of the mindset of possession and control operating its OWN private agenda at war with humanity as a whole and yet Presented under the cunningly crafted narratives that frame it as fighting evils, feeding the world or any other kind of Orwellian mind-magic – against the whole. Just like this whole shenanigan.
One of the astonishing differences in European data right now is the relative death rates in Germany vis a vis Italy, Spain, even the UK.
What is it the Germans are doing different?
They are testing their population much more widely than most other countries. That obviously affects the statistics.
Italy is a major problem though, perhaps it’s a different strain.
The Italian government has offered an explanation for their inflated mortality figures, which we have published on this site, but it seems people are disinclined to read it.
They don’t distinguish in their CoD between deaths WITH the virus and deaths FROM the virus.
If you take their claim that only 12% of the deaths defined as associated with covid19 actually were OF COVID19, their figures fall back in line with the global numbers.
https://spectator.us/deadly-coronavirus-still-far-clear-covid-19/
The data on COVID-19 differs wildly from country to country. Look at the figures for Italy and Germany. At the time of writing, Italy has 69,176 recorded cases and 6,820 deaths, a rate of 9.9 percent. Germany has 32,986 cases and 157 deaths, a rate of 0.5 percent. Do we think that the strain of virus is so different in these nearby countries as to virtually represent different diseases? Or that the populations are so different in their susceptibility to the virus that the death rate can vary more than twentyfold? If not, we ought to suspect systematic error, that the COVID-19 data we are seeing from different countries is not directly comparable.
It is the same innocuous virus, but in Italy, Spain and some other countries, politicians and doctors are determined to maximise the number of cases.
In all countries, it is absolutely paramount to record the number of deaths from pneumonia, and nothing else.
[link fixed. A2]
Your last sentence speaks a scientific sanity into a mess of fear and distortion
I’m wondering if geopolitical motives are involved. Spain and italy have suffered a lot since the financial crash and EU imposed austerity.
As far as I can disseminate Rhys (and it gets harder and harder everyday), the answer is… Nothing, really.
If you are willing to believe the 23 experts Off-G has kindly shared with us (I added Emily Durron’s Professor John Lee from her post below), a common thread seems to be the different ways each country records Covid-19 deaths, and how they are therefore uncomparable without editing…
I mean, common sense tells me there’s no way morbidity from this bug is over 10% in one country, while being under 0.5% in another country (unless it’s the water)…
We can only know the death rate when the whole episode is finished.
We then divide the number of people known to have died from that virus – not with the virus, from the virus, by the number of people known to have contracted the virus.
Everything else is an estimate, which of course we have to do.
The Oxford people think that up to half of the population of the UK may have been exposed already. Let’s assume for the sake of example that 2 weeks ago 5 Million People had already been infected.
Let us further assume that the 1028 people who are alleged to have died of the big C-virus are the ‘death cohort’, so to speak, of those 5 Million ( a big assumption).
Death Rate = 1028/5000000 = 0.0002056 %
Not the stuff of Hollywood movies is it?
If the number of infected two weeks ago had been 205,000. Then we are reaching 0,5%
By the way, the German outbreak was the result of tourists coming back from Italy – so not a different strain.
The very fact that the numbers are so different between different countries is telling us that something is seriously off here.
The folks at UK Column (an excellent org) had some choice words for UK Imperial College:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2HogwxI4n914/
There recent episodes have been excellent on this
The most important part of all of that was from Pablo Goldschmidt:
“Our planet is the victim of a new sociological phenomenon, scientific-media harassment , triggered by experts only on the basis of laboratory molecular diagnostic analysis results. Communiqués issued from China and Geneva were replicated, without being confronted from a critical point of view”.
The empirical basis for worldwide pandemic policy is still in a state of flux.
Incidence & prevalence figures are still morphing into exponential pandemic estimates. [What does this mean? – Admin1]
nCoronavirus is a super-spreader virus that was engineered to be covert at contagion of the planet. [ citation needed – Admin1]
Worldwide baselines have to be determined before we will know what kind of pathogen drift we are dealing with. Progression of the pandemic is manifestly evident to all communities throughout the world.
At no time in history has the entire world ever been placed into a global pandemic shutdown of all industries and groups of people.
This pandemic is lethal and the people of the world are at risk due to the release of this gain of function virus. [ citation needed – Admin1]
Governance has a fiduciary duty to protect all in the population and herd immunity has not been established.
MOU
Please cite sources for claims of epidemiological data – Admin1
What a load of old cobblers. You are one of those that loves to pretend that they are living in a disaster movie.
This pandemic is lethal and the people of the world are at risk, well, there is no evidence that this flu outbreak is in any way remarkable, and the final totals look very likely to come in way way under the total mortality rates of the 2009-10 Swine flu outbreak. Which was dealt with calmly and coherently, with nobody wearing a face mask, nobody changing their holiday plans and no football matches or other sorting contests being disrupted.
Worldwide baselines have to be determined before we will know what kind of pathogen drift we are dealing with. . also cobblers, it is already known that this virus is stable and not prone to mutating.
Progression of the pandemic is manifestly evident to all communities throughout the world, also cobblers, as there have been a succession of doom articles this week about how there are no cases in a whole bunch of places but they (the journalists, if not the residents) are just waiting for the worst, from camps in Idlib province to Venezuela to Somalia and the rest of sub-Saharan Africa.
Still think my post is full of fallacies?
Yup.
MOU
Lets just take a looksee at New York City Tertiary Care Beds in Intensive Care Units throughout the last few days of data. Without equivocation whatsoever I can safely conclude that New York City Tertiary Care Hospitals are in full lockdown mode with
their policy stance being that they are nearing capacity, or have exceeded capacity requiring that governance build emergency Intensive Care Unit facilities to correspond to the expected capacity during the next few weeks.
Spot measures in time do not reveal why the global response has been coordinated at the level of worldwide pandemic. Measures over time for incidence & prevalence have not been broached yet.
MOU
You didn’t read the article.
Darn tootin’ I did, Arsecrackers.
MOU
I’m guessing you are either a corratroll i.e. one of the regular trolls who have now all been switched over (like every fucking other thing) to the corra lorra ding dong show OR you have been overdosing on that show, plugged in to it 24/7 (or is it now 48/14?) The latter is understandable as the viciously relentless corra lorra vibes pulverise every critical faculty into a mush of shivering uncontrollable terror, annihilating all human feeling except that focus on corra ding dong -ometer. We scream, we pulsate, we writhe, we orgasm – nay we CORgasm in a manic ecstasy of self-revulsion as all rational thought collapses.
I’m curious, MOU… How can you know for a fact that herd immunity hasn’t been established (and isn’t continually being established as I write this)…? I, and apparently Dr. Gupta, couldn’t disagree with you more…
A reminder of how we went swiftly from ‘herd immunity’ to ‘lock-down’.
Impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) to reduce COVID19 mortality and healthcare
demand.
https://www.imperial.ac.uk/media/imperial-college/medicine/sph/ide/gida-fellowships/Imperial-College-COVID19-NPI-modelling-16-03-2020.pdf
The COVID-19 pandemic is now a major global health threat. As of 16th March 2020, there have been 164,837 cases and 6,470 deaths confirmed worldwide. Global spread has been rapid, with 146 countries now having reported at least one case.
The last time the world responded to a global emerging disease epidemic of the scale of the current COVID-19 pandemic with no access to vaccines was the 1918-19 H1N1 influenza pandemic. In that pandemic, some communities, notably in the United States (US), responded with a variety of nonpharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) – measures intended to reduce transmission by reducing contact rates in the general population1. Examples of the measures adopted during this time included closing schools, churches, bars and other social venues. Cities in which these interventions were implemented early in the epidemic were successful at reducing case numbers while the interventions remained in place and experienced lower mortality overall1. However, transmission rebounded once controls were lifted…
In the UK, this conclusion has only been reached in the last few days, with the refinement of estimates of likely ICU demand due to COVID-19 based on experience in Italy and the UK (previous planning estimates assumed half the demand now estimated) and with the NHS providing increasing certainty around the limits of hospital surge capacity…
We modified an individual-based simulation model developed to support pandemic influenza planning5,6 to explore scenarios for COVID-19 in GB. The basic structure of the model remains as previously published…[note dates]
5. Ferguson NM, Cummings DAT, Fraser C, Cajka JC, Cooley PC, Burke DS. Strategies for mitigating an influenza pandemic. Nature 2006;442(7101):448–52.
6. Halloran ME, Ferguson NM, Eubank S, et al. Modeling targeted layered containment of an influenza pandemic in the United States. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A 2008;105(12):4639–44.
…In the UK, this conclusion has only been reached in the last few days, with the refinement of estimates of likely ICU demand due to COVID-19 based on experience in Italy and the UK (previous planning estimates assumed half the demand now estimated) and with the NHS providing increasing certainty around the limits of hospital surge capacity.
And the Mother Jones take:
https://www.motherjones.com/kevin-drum/2020/03/heres-the-punch-in-the-gut-version-of-the-imperial-college-coronavirus-study/
Your post is full of fallacies. Your assertion that “The last time the world responded to a global emerging disease epidemic of the scale of the current COVID-19 pandemic with no access to vaccines was the 1918-19 H1N1 influenza pandemic” is just downright untrue. You would be more likely looking at the 2009-10 Swine flu outbreak, of which you seem to be utterly unaware. This does a lot to undermine the credibility of anything you say.
Apologies Emily. Should have put that in quotes. It is of course the opening paragraph of the sensational Imperial College study.
Make that introduction to the sensational…
The Mother Jones take is dependent on the imperial college study. That study certainly looks impressive and has lots of dramatic graphs. But when you look more closely this info consists of predictions, models and simulations. Meanwhile even the charts for what has happened so far has been critiqued here:
https://swprs.org/2020/03/27/covid19-weekly-update/
The real questions?
https://swprs.org/corona-media-propaganda/
I will add Professor John Lee. This is his article in the Spectator and this is his bio on Wikipedia
The Imperial College model should be considered as a rough first draft, it was OK when there was little to no actual data to work with. As we get further into the epidemic it would be surprising if it wasn’t modified or alternative models were generated that appeared to contradict it. This is just the nature of the science. The problem we have is that our government’s initial reaction — denial — has been superceeded by panic, at least that’s the message they’ve been sending out and people have reacted to. Now its dawning on everyone that panic is likely doing more harm than good so they’re trying to walk back their message even as the virus is starting to hit home (as in “people are starting to know personally people who’ve been seriously hurt by the disease”) so its fragmenting the message, with Trumpian True Believers saying there’s no need to be concerned, its only going to kill off unproductive (and unwanted) old folks while others are still stuck in their burrows. Put simply, its a mess.
I try to follow what’s going on in Vietnam because of their timely and incredibly well executed public service announcement about the virus and how to combat it (that’s the cartoon with the catchy tune…). They’re also not a very rich country but a populous one so they should be prime candidates for being hammered by this virus. If they can keep it down then we’ve got the key to how to manage this — and future — outbreaks.
From todays (real) Guardian……worth a read……
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/mar/28/trump-coronavirus-politics-us-health-disaster
Ferguson has admitted new data shows that his prediction of 20,000 will be too high. There isn’t going to be an adaptation in the response, however, because the lockdown is the objective, and Feguson’s model provided the pretext.
New “refined” Covid-19 death estimates, not lockdown measures, appear to be behind avoidance of supposed critical care bed crisis
Promotion for Mr. Ferguson I would predict. He gave the right wrong answers at the right time.
The Imperial College group have a 20-year track record of being absolutely wrong in their predictions and those sort of predictions simply inspire incredulity in anyone who has seen a few of these episodes play out.
It is simply not good enough for Governments never to learn and suggests that scaremongering not addressing potential disease threats is the primary motivation. You know: stock market scams, spending tens of millions on un-needed vaccines etc etc.
It is far better to say: ‘we simply do not know how serious this will be quite yet, so we are going to be cautious and proactive.’
The media also need swingeing punishments for their decades-long scaremongering about these episodes: Zika-virus, SARS, Ebola, CJD, Foot and Mouth etc etc. Never, ever, ever have they been anywhere near the mark.
It is time Governments stopped using the media as intermediaries and simply went straight, direct, to the public.
Amazing, isn’t it? Particularly considering our national motto is, “lessons have been learned.” Usually following a vastly expensive inquiry finding no one really at fault.
A rational assessment would equally value any life years lost through the disease and any life years lost through the (dangerous) Non Pharmceutical Intervention measures taken against the disease.
The problem is that the media cover practically nothing else at the moment apart from the disease, so recency bias encourages people (or some people, at least) to attach a far greater weight to life years lost through the disease than to life years lost through the NPI measures.
If the modelling referenced here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-51979654 is anywhere near correct that the per capita life years lost from a 6.4% fall in GDP is 0.25 (three months) across the entire population, then in terms of life years lost, that effect would be similar in size to the 250,000-500,000 death scenarios that the Imperial College team originally presented us with. Far from improving things, the lockdown could be baking that scale of damage in!