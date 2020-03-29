As the coronavirus pandemic takes hold, we are making decisions without reliable data

Journeyman Pictures sits down with Dr John P.A. Ioannidis to discuss Covid19 (Sars-Cov-2), epidemiology, and the need for reliable data

The Interviewer: John Kirby is the director of FOUR DIED TRYING, a feature documentary and series on the major assassinations of the 1960’s and their calamitous impact on the country.

The Interviewee: Dr Ioannidis is a professor of medicine and professor of epidemiology and population health, as well as professor by courtesy of biomedical data science at Stanford University School of Medicine, professor by courtesy of statistics at Stanford University School of Humanities and Sciences, and co-director of the Meta-Research Innovation Center at Stanford (METRICS) at Stanford University.

He wrote an article on the response to this novel coronavirus for Statnews, and is included in our list of 12 experts critiquing government responses to the pandemic.

His calm, fact-based approach is in stark contrast to the vast majority of the press coverage.

