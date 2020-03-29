Journeyman Pictures sits down with Dr John P.A. Ioannidis to discuss Covid19 (Sars-Cov-2), epidemiology, and the need for reliable data
The Interviewer: John Kirby is the director of FOUR DIED TRYING, a feature documentary and series on the major assassinations of the 1960’s and their calamitous impact on the country.
The Interviewee: Dr Ioannidis is a professor of medicine and professor of epidemiology and population health, as well as professor by courtesy of biomedical data science at Stanford University School of Medicine, professor by courtesy of statistics at Stanford University School of Humanities and Sciences, and co-director of the Meta-Research Innovation Center at Stanford (METRICS) at Stanford University.
He wrote an article on the response to this novel coronavirus for Statnews, and is included in our list of 12 experts critiquing government responses to the pandemic.
His calm, fact-based approach is in stark contrast to the vast majority of the press coverage.
Confirmed cases are seen across all age groups in Australia, 30/03/2020. From health.gov.au
People the most affected are in the 20-29 age group.
Please, dear Corona-terrorised: Don’t beleive everything you’r been told. Or as Bob Dylan once sang: “Things are not what they seeeeeeem!”:
Looke here: “Steve Wonder can see” – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uu7MHznFM9E
In response to increasing desperation in southern Italy, including gangs plundering supermarkets, the government will now be distributing vouchers to the poor, which can only be spent in supermarkets.
Implications;
The shelves will be cleared even better than before – there’s nothing else to do with the vouchers.
The shelves will be cleared even more quickly than before – who knows when the government will rescind the vouchers.
James Corbett’s latest is a must for detailed analysis of what I term “Corona Communism” or “Covid Communism”. I went shopping for my Dad today and already they will not accept cash. James lays out the Plan: whether it is this time or next or next. In the Corona Communist supra-state there will be no risk to corporate or private investors, Q-Eternity, the Digital Dollar, mandatory vaccinations etc. All for our best interests, of course:
https://www.corbettreport.com/mp4/ep374.mp4
“I went shopping for my Dad today and already they will not accept cash.”
– Which country are you in?
Waitrose UK had an announcement going “Pay preferably by card”.
Several different supermarkets in my country are also asking people to pay with a card.
But this is worse than paying with paper money because you have to enter you pin code, so you have to touch a display that everybody that went shopping has touched! The fearmongering makes people brain-dead.
Not that I was worried because I don’t believe this virus is any worse than the regular flu, just saying the logic does not hold up.
I like James Corbett but QE to eternity cannot take place in a vacuum.
Hyperinflation is your friend.
By the way, the fact that most money is now electronic – bits and bytes – will greatly increase the speed of hyperinflation when it comes, as compared to say Germany 1923.
Why would it increase the speed of inflation?
When a new computer virus appears we either update the software on our computers, or if the computer is too old for that we separate it from the web
We don’t close down the Internet.
If you go to https://www.davidicke.com/article/566782/billy-six-deckt-corona-schauspiel-auf
thre is David Icke’a article “German journalist goes to hospital ‘teeming with coronavirus patients’ – how can doctors cope? – and finds NO ONE THERE”
And guess what: The video shown at the end of Icke’s article had been censored by Youtube.
And I already experienced several cases of censorship (not only but also by Youtube)
And that tells me a lot.
Oh-my-God, Galloway has got on John Campbell this evening. I’ve pointed out in recent posts here that Campbell is a retired nurse and not a medical doctor.
GG’s credibility has gone down the drain for me.
Galloway and 9/11.
Need I say more?
Good old GG said that the moment he saw the attacks he knew it was “that bastard bin Laden”. Way to go George!
Zimmerman’s ‘Murder Most Foul’ :
Now we all got to pay.
Kennedy really did try and bypass the money power. That was the watershed before last.
https://www.unz.com/book/michael_collins_piper__final-judgment/
THE CLAIRVOYANT RULING CLASS [“SCENARIOS FOR THE FUTURE OF TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT” 2010 REPORT]
http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/blog/
Some fascinating reading. No doubt planned and organized economic restructuring by elites in order to maintain and solidify our house of cards economy – done under the guise of “protecting” us from a global pandemic – is somehow completely coincidental to similar elite future planning scenarios.
This accurately sums up the mood in France at the moment, at least in my little neck of the woods…
https://twitter.com/stefaravo/status/1244317319221907463
We need to save everything these fecker politicians are saying on the media; because these people are outright criminals, and sometime soon there’s going to be a big reckoning.
In the Anglosphere, only Hitchens in the Mail on Sunday is telling it as it is…
https://hitchensblog.mailonsunday.co.uk/2020/03/the-frightening-implications-for-liberty-of-the-shutdown-an-explanation-of-the-use-of-law-to-deprive.html
(the above Hitchen’s article is further to the one that’s being doing the rounds today)
I never thought I’d be positing the Daily Mail as an upholder of sanity.
We do indeed live in very strange times.
While I admittedly can’t read French, I did read everything else…
Gosh, Rob, there IS a huge difference between official instructions and binding law… Apparently that no longer matters today in France…?? Not to the politicians, and apparently not to the scared masses looking for protection…
I had no idea this was going on in France…
“I never thought I’d be positing the Daily Mail as an upholder of sanity.”
Peter Hitchens writes for the Mail on Sunday, not the Daily Mail. He is forever correcting people on his twitter feed for getting this wrong.
At least the M o S tolerates differences of opinion. I tire a little of the tribalism implied by comments like this.
I disagree with Peter Hitchens on a number of issues. I agree with him on other issues. It’s not a black and white world of right thinking people and wrong thinking people.
I will probably agree with you on other comments Rob, but not on this.
Here’s an interesting little item – from the Guran of all places
”British companies struggling amid the coronavirus outbreak are to be given greater protection from bankruptcy under emergency changes to insolvency laws due to be unveiled by the government this weekend, the Guardian has learned.” Further.
”sources said the business secretary, Alok Sharma, would amend “wrongful trading” rules, which make it a criminal offence for a company director to keep on trading if they know the business is unable to repay its debts.”
Smell a rat? I think it is called ‘bail-out’! You know, bankrupt institutions like RBS, Northern Rock, which failed and were bailed out with public money and then returned to the private sector! The neoliberal ‘free-market’ economic model is collapsing: there are two alternatives: what we did last time, or, now, nationalization of key economic institutions, what used to be called the commanding heights of the economy. I’ts not too difficult to guess which option the PTB will go for.
BINGO!!!!!!
nCovid-19 = SUBTERFUGE
CONCLUSION: Bioweapon
MOU
Any change to law made in haste is likely to be a bad law.
“Laura Ingraham Is first Reporter to Out False WHO COVID-19 Mortality Rate that Led to Global Panic” –
https://youtu.be/5fN8HbAyGfk
To this please also read: “HELLO WORLD! Before Economy Totally Disintegrates – Will Anyone Else Notice WHO Director Made BASIC MATH ERROR in Causing Global Coronavirus Panic?” – https://postnewsd2.blogspot.com/2020/03/hello-world-before-economy-totally.html
This WHO director deceived us by simply using “IFR”-data of Flu and comparing this not also with “IFR” data of Covid-19 but instead with “confirmed CFR”-data of Covid-19. To understand this deception of the WHO take a look at this chart:
The so-called ‘economy’ disintegrated March 10th 2008 around 11:00am Bear Stearns time New York shitty, man. Where the effin’ hell have you been hiding for the last 12 years?
Economy bias much?
MOU
The sad thing is that none of this is going to get through to the vast majority who are being hypnotised by the MSM doom show. I think I just saw Laura Kuenssberg in a face mask. Now I “know” it’s true!
That’s a blessing in disguise
https://www.krone.at/2126481 – German
Chaos in India.
A 3-week curfew is forcing millions of day labourers, who without work, cannot afford to stay in the cities, to jam the stations and travel back to their villages.
They seem to be enforcing it with liberal amounts of corporal punishment.
Expect the same here in a week or two.
I’m a staunch ‘Corona skeptic,’ just like everyone else at the Off-Graun. But here’s a frightening black pill from Joaquín Flores at Fort Russ News: What does Event 201 have in store for Us? Be careful about saying Covid-19 is not too dangerous …
I’m posting this because I’ve had the same thought myself. Afterall, even the daftest person has to figure out how harmless this bat-flu has been so far … so far. But what if there’s more to come? If you ever read Stephen King’s old book The Stand, you’ll recall that the killer virus was just the first stage of the apocalypse. So maybe there’s more to come.
Food for thought.
Well of course anything is possible. This is one reason why remaining focused on data is so important. Making sweeping claims of “it’s all a hoax” are irresponsible and self-defeating. Publish the statistics and let them tell the story, and it’s very hard for anyone to critique you rationally.
If the data changes we will report the new data.
Admin1, whilst I agree with your premise there are some things that need to be highlighted:
1) we now live in a ‘post-truth’ world. It really doesn’t matter what verified facts you give people, because people now live in a fog of propaganda.
2) the psychopaths who rule us are deliberately trashing the world economy. Very shortly this is going to result in a downturn that will make the 1930s depression look like a boy scout’s tea party.
I’ll repeat what I said in a post above: it’s important for people to record and save everything that these vermin politicians and others are saying, because they are all criminal lunatics and they will need to be brought to account.
Seamus,
I would caution against all kinds of fear-promoting hysteria, whether it comes from the mainstream, with their climate change agenda, coronavirus etc. or from the wilder regions of the alternative media.
The elite is not, in my opinion, a monolithic unit with intentions to torture us for the rest of time.
They are rich and powerful because they sit astride a productive world economy and society, which they are able to skim for their own benefit. Wealth is created by the application of mental and physical human effort to the natural world. If they destroy us, then they destroy themselves.
Neither are they monolithic. Anybody with experience of human nature knows that within any group, large or small, rivalries, animosities and conflicts of interest spontaneously arise.
It is no different with the elite.
Fear – False evidence appearing real….
Sun Tzu
Look, the banksters got £330bn out of our banker Chancellor, Wall Street will get a few trillion out of Trump et al.
The real question is whether they are just greedy POSs or seriously genocidal shape-shifting reptilians, to use a term I use in jest not seriousness.
Is their aim grand larceny, global slavery or death?
That is the ultimate question.
Well as I recall the King book, the next phase was the appearance of the AntiChrist. Now who could it be?
Each one of these so-called ‘experts’ are retired old Functional Retards that don’t know their collective arse from their elbow when it comes to nCorona virus and gain of function bioweaponry.
Off-G is biased & utilizing a defunct & tired worn out haggard old dusty Herd Immunity thesis as a panacea for all ills of the Six Sigma Event crash of Tertiary Care Intensive Care Units throughout the Western Empire.
Denial is not an adaptive stratagem.
MOU
“Each one of these so-called ‘experts’ are retired ”
An expert who is retired is an expert who is freer to speak the truth.
“Denial is not an adaptive stratagem.”
The most adaptive, most successful strategies are those which are based most securely in physical reality.
Investment Manager Rick Rule is fond of saying: “Arithmetic always trumps narrative”.
The narrative is telling us that it could be the end of the world as we know it.
The arithmetic is telling us that the mortality rate is very probably a minute fraction of 1%.
Rick Rule can get in line to lick my balls in deference to my superior intellect.
Behavioural Experimental Psychology leaves us with the flight or fight response.
Doing nothing is not an option.
One cannot outrun a pandemic.
Reality is a bitch, eh.
Entropy is a bitch too, don’t forget, man.
MOU
Are you Eliott “Suck my balls” Higgins?
No I’m not, sorry.
MOU
There are plenty of outlets for your data-free Tourette’s outbursts. Don’t bring them here.
I posted links, Mr. Stalin, honest!
MOU
Stalin wasn’t that keen on evidence either as I recall. Ranting assertions was much more his thing, as it is yours.
I was raised by a poet/producer mother & CA father. Mother taught me to swear like a longshoreman before I attended grade school.
My grandfather was a publisher that thought his daughter should express herself any way she wanted to as he held artists in high regard back in the 20s & 30s in Toronto.
When I swear it is usually innately derived & emotive just as mother used to behave.
If people can’t be people on Off-G just let me know in advance, Admin-Authoritarian-Bureaucrat-Autocrat-Dude.
MOU
MOU
In small doses your contributions do have an entertainment value – and you do throw off a few interesting tangential ideas, but you are getting a bit over-excited today.
I don’t know what yoz are drinking – but have one for me.
Cheers!
Clickkid
I’m a Shaman that plays trickster to force learning like that Chinese dude that always does everything backwards and manages to get the right answer every time.
Who was that historical trickster what’shisface?
MOU
@Mou – I assume you’re being terribly ironic in that last paragraph, given the current media climate? Also, I didn’t see you post any links, were you just being facetious? Being a ‘Shaman that plays trickster to force learning’ is all very well, but this can seem a tad hypocritical when you play the victim quite so quickly. Please enjoy commenting here but, if you’re going to push the envelope, a thicker skin would suit your job description better. A2
“Entropy is a bitch”
Indeed it is, and this over-hyped ‘pandemic’ is already manifesting those effects, as the myth disintegrates under the gaze of dispassionate analysis.
The COVID-19 Pandemic is not over-hyped whatsoever. More accurately it is under-hyped.
MOU
Could you point us to any articles and/or research that back up your assertions? Speaking personally, I’ve yet to be satisfied with any explanation of the covid story I’ve seen so far, but am as certain as I can be that something very fishy is afoot.
unz.com
Professor Google told me to tell you that you can plug Gain of Function Bioweapons & Medical Signals Intelligence MSIGIT
into the Google prompt and it will yield results favourable to your inquiry.
MOU
Got very little that I could use with Medical SIGINT but did find this paper:
Abstract:
Later on:
[My emphases.]
I am not an expert, but apparently the two parts of the second quote I italicised suggest a bio-engineered origin for covid-19. I shall run this past some PhD friends who have a way better chance of interpreting the data than I do.
Oh, my emphases disappeared.
I meant this: “may provide a gain-of-function to the 2019-nCoV for efficient spreading in the human population compared to other lineage b betacoronaviruses.”
And this: “convergent evolution pathway between unrelated CoVs”.
Having PhD friends is handy sometimes but not always, eh. Sometimes you have to think on your own two feet to understand the probabilities, Toby.
Being piled high & deep with an Elmer PhuD is not necessarily the ticket to knowledge.
MOU
I’m not in denial of anything Your Greatness. I just look at the figures. Currently maximum 1019 in the UK and compare to the number of people in the UK 66,000,000. I’m not wetting myself and I refuse to be terrorised. Fear is not necessary.
Fear is an adaptive reminder that safety has been compromised. Never ignore fear as it is a helpful & adaptive emotion.
MOU
That’s fear felt in oneself. Fear with no rational basis seen in others should be ignored or assuaged if complete meltdown is to be avoided.
A non government paid expert is worth their weight in gold.
Do you know what gold is worth? And do you know how much these non-experts weigh?
Bad bet, BuckO.
MOU
Come on, spell out the ‘function it has gained’.
Can it immobilise the immune system like HIV? Can it induce apoptosis in lung epithelial cells? Can it infect B cells raised to neutralise it, thus killing them? Has it mutated its virion capsid proteins to have an infective half life of 6 weeks at 25C?
Any number of ways a ‘gain of function’ could ‘create a bioweapon’.
But you just asserting this again and again is like a guy saying to a girl ‘You give me a boner’.
It is not going to get him laid……
Oh…so that’s why I never got laid, eh.
That pretty much explains why I never got a job too, eh.
No chick & no job opportunity will do it to you, Rhys.
Thanks for the tip on life, but I thought this was Social Media and NOT a journal for Epidemiology.
MOU
MOU
As a bioweapon, it is only performing as well as the Liverpool Care Pathway…
Actually, it is outperforming the Liverpool Care system.
MOU
Perhaps it does remove a nanosecond of life from some…
The young may die from it, the young may die from a bee sting.
So I suppose you are saying that a US Lawyer is saying that the Chinese and US bioweapons research programmes joined forces in various nefarious ways to stick a bit of MERS and HIV into SARS-CoV to make it ‘more virulent’?
The US lawyer is claiming a smoking gun where one does not exist.
If the sequence data shows what he claims, an engineered SARS virus to make SAR-CoV2 happened, but it is not clear in any way whether that happened in North Carolina or Wuhan. Or at Fort Detrick or other places, for that matter. To say that one Chinese researcher was on a paper means that he took the stuff back to China and they generated weapons in Wuhan is pure speculation. No evidence whatever. It may be true, but it remains a surmise.
The US could perfectly easily have done it themselves and are using the Chinese co-researcher as a screen for plausible deniability. We know they could have got their military ‘athletes’ infected as they went to Wuhan to start the outbreak in Wuhan.
Just as the Chinese could have done it too.
Everything about the ‘increased lethality’ of this ‘engineered bioweapon’ is also pure speculation. It may be true, but there is no ‘smoking gun’ evidence there. Just because you mutate something/constructed something new does not guarantee it will be more lethal.
The lethality will have been tested in mouse models, bound to have been. But it does not look that amazingly lethal in humans to me. It is not knocking everyone down dead, is it? It is mildly lethal, true. It appears to spread very easily, but it does not kill that many. Not in herd terms.
Thing is: what does China have against Iran and Italy that would make them want to hit them too?
We all know the US hates Iran, wants regime change and more. Italy is moving closer to Russia right now: is that because they think the US released this weapon? I do not know.
What we can say, however, is that the whole of the world’s media would have actively colluded to keep this ‘bioengineered’ Coronavirus suppressed, if this bioengineered virus is indeed SARS-CoV2.
That actually would make them co-conspirators in the whole thing.
I think we all know by now that the media works for billionaires against humankind. We knew that from 9/11 to Operation Shock N Awe etc etc etc. Nothing new there. This would just be another nail in the coffin of the raison d’etre of the MSM.
What we are seeing here as usual is a deficit in logical reasoning, asserting that something is true rather than proving it to be so.
Case remains open, but as yet unproven.
Did Deep Throat spill the beans entirely in one go or did he make the reporters work for their titles in the world game of intrigue, Intel, & M-SIGINT?
P.S. I respect you, Rhys.
MOU
Italy & Spain are signed on to One Belt & One Road initiative of China, and USA stands to gain if Italy & Spain think Chinese BSL-4 labs in Wuhan are responsible for the release so that they can deflect blame that will correspondingly be directed back at them by the Chinese, Iran, & Russian Federation. Largest empirical count of dead stiffs is Italy & Spain. And don’t forget parallel MIC Games in various theaters beginning in 2020.
USA is linked in myriad ways too numerous to list.
MOU
I think we should cut Ioannidis a little bit of slack in this interview, when we think that he is perhaps in some statements too accepting of the official narrative.
He is, after all, still employed at Stanford, and if he gets up the noses of one or two powerful people, then he has a great deal to lose.
I have no sympathy.
That is my first instinct too, but then I realize that we don’t live in a perfect worl with perfect human beings.
I regard him as speaking to us ‘between the lines’.
I consider him to be like Chomsky (showing the obvious after which you bury the obvious under a pack of convoluted terms that must look ‘intelligent’ but is, when you look at it in detail, bogus or even a lie)
First he admits the obvious, ie that the CFR of Covid19 is bogus. But he does it with sophistication: looking at what happened on that boat and then, by using a big brush, generalizing it to the community at large.
The problem with that type of reasoning is that he does not give us anymore than what we already knew: that is that the CFR for Covid19 is bogus. I don’t need a Stanford professor for that, since anyone who has 2 active brain cells can figure that out for himself.
It’s just that you’re surprised to find a guy like Ioannidis amongst all those other ‘experts’ who ‘apparantly’ has a different view than the other experts. And because of that surprise you stop asking the right questions like: why does this disease spread through hotspots?, why isn’t the disease as prevalent on the Southern Hemisphere as on the Northern hemisphere? why does Covid19 (rarely) affects young healthy individuals and can such cases tell us something about how our immune system works against viruses? etcetera
I am sure the professor believes everything he says though, and does not self censor, because if he would have thought something different he wouldn’t be sitting where he was sitting. Just like Chomsky (and Andrew Marr). The system needs cases like Ioannidis in order to make us believe that among scientists there is room for debate. We don’t.
John, if you see how people have communicated in difficult situations over the decades, you will know that people in his kind of position are not free to speak their minds. He has been very forthright about technical aspects of the epidemiology and absolutely silent about politics.
He is a medic who has decided to limit his contributions to medical matters.
That is OK by me.
It is unreasonable to demand that he put himself into the piranha’s den of US politics, let alone global trade war politics.
I agree, Rhys
I have only read the most recent comments, so apologies if this has already been said, but as I see it (reading between the lines) he is essentially saying that we are where we are [‘in this mess through incompetence from the outset’, this being what he is thinking but not saying!] and we just have to get on with proper data collection and analysis without delay in order to establish the best damage limitation strategy.
Took him an hour to make this point but all his ‘waffle’ (with respect to Dr Ioannidis 😉 ) justifying the cock ups is to protect his own career and is incidental to the main thrust of his position.
Can you start by explaining what you find to be wrong with what he’s saying. A factual critique is something people can assess, but dismissal and appeals to ‘cut him some slack’ for unspecified reasons, are impossible to evaluate without context.
Are you maybe expecting political rhetoric from a scientist?
Ioannidis:
“Covid-19 is clearly the major challenge that we’re facing as a country, as the whole world actually”
There are 34000 alleged deaths from Covid-10 at this time – mostly among the very elderly
Every year. year in, year out, there are 2,500,000 certified, proven deaths from pnemonia in the world. Of those deaths 800,000 are among children under 5 years old. Kids with their whole lives in front of them.
Why is the first of these the major challenge for the world,while the second is not?
Of course he goes on to contradict this assertion and make very mamy pertinent points.
…and because he does that I cut him some slack for his opening assertions, which for whatever reason he feels he has to make.
Smirking Bill Gates, is making the rounds on a slew of cable TV outlets. Gates appeared on CNN in a joint interview with Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta. The Brahmin neurosurgeon Gupta assisted former CIA intern Cooper a progenitor of Gloria Vanderbilt’s fortune.
Gates, reeked with self-satisfaction donning a lowkey crew neck sweater and collared shirt. His two wide-eyed supplicants Cooper and Gupta sat mesmerized as “deity” Gates pontificated about contagions.
One has to wonder why Gates in mid-March stepped down from Microsoft’s board to dedicate more time to “philanthropic priorities and global health.” The stench of a dubious vaccine is in the making, or perhaps something more foreboding. But whatever is on the horizon the machinates are thirsting for authority, influence, and control.
In any case, unctuous Bill appeared on CNN to heighten the hysteria. He described the coronavirus as a “kind of nightmare scenario,” that he warned about in 2015. Of course, Gates mentioned the need to “invest” in new drugs and vaccines. Gates also casually mentioned: “We’re entering into a tough period… if we do it right we’ll only have to do it once, for six to ten weeks. It has to be the whole country.”
So according to crewneck Bill who has a net worth of $98 billion, a Washington estate worth $125 million, a private airplane, along with a luxury-car collection the entire country of 330 million should “shut down” for two and half months over a respiratory infection which statistically could be less fatal than the annual flu.
Let’s just say, Covid-19 was really introduced into the US population not in January, but in late October and has been floating around for the last five months. Those who developed a cold or something more serious thought they had the flu, were treated and life went on. Once the hysteria began a sniffle became a life and death matter.
By the way, the “disinformation” mainstream media news purposely neglects to mention that in 2018 during the normal flu season an estimated 80,000 Americans died of flu and its complications. It was the disease’s highest death toll in at least four decades, and that’s with a vaccine……
Thanks for the spot-on post, Charlotte, and for your wonderful take on Bill the ‘Savior’ Gates…! The ‘philanthropist’ is quickly becoming the ‘pariah’, and not a moment too soon…
I gotta bug you about your #s though…
Yes, it was reported that roughly 80,000 flu deaths were recorded in the US in 2018, well above the CDC annual avg of 36,000… But recently the CDC was caught lying, and they reluctantly admitted that (for years) they have been combining pneumonia deaths with flu deaths in their final annual flu death totals… In fact, the number of pneumonia deaths far exceed the number of actual flu deaths, in reality…
I have posted this link numerous times on this site, as I was surprised at the lack of horror concerning this reveal… I believe it was Jon Rappoport (nomorefakenews), but it’s been a while so I have to look… I’d be happy to find it for you…
Bottom line is, none of the recent CDC annual flu death numbers can be used or trusted (much like all the other BS #s we’ve been fed, i.e. covid-19 deaths… “Well, were the number of deaths ‘with’, or ‘from’, the virus…? Um… er… Don’t really know…”)
Yada… yada… yada…
Appreciate the outrage, Charlotte…!
Sorry my reply turned into a blog…
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/03/26
“Corona: If they lied to us before…”
Yes, as Loannidis pointed out the figures associated with flu fatalities are questionable. Mainly because the statistics associated with the flu are combined with an assortment of other upper-respiratory infections. So who knows, the higher rate of fatalities in 2018 might be “really” attributed to a “virus” similar to COVID that was never publicized…..
The UK Column had an episode or two at one point looking at the possibility that flu was used as a cover for effective euthenasia. I’m going to try and dig out that episode and try and extract the evidence. From memory, they were being a little speculative.
However, considering this news, I’m now beginning to wonder.
Did he not mention this https://biohackinfo.com/news-bill-gates-id2020-vaccine-implant-covid-19-digital-certificates/
“Researchers Develop Microscopic RFID Chip to Embed in Human Cell”
https://www.rfidjournal.com/articles/view?16498
It is high time that people started standing up to Bill Gates.
Too many people kiss his ass.
He is not a global expert on medicine, he is just an extremely rich computer geek.
People should not take anything he says about vaccines as intrinsically true, he should be treated like a PhD student doing their viva.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/mar/29/michael-gove-appears-to-blame-china-over-lack-of-uk-coronavirus-testing
“It was the case … [that] the first case of coronavirus in China was established in December of last year, but it was also the case that some of the reporting from China was not clear about the scale, the nature, the infectiousness of this.”
Translation; We’re just not going to take the ‘L’ on this. We tell everyone else about personal responsibility, but Tories are better than you lot so we’re not accountable. The NHS not having the tools for the job, being to top heavy with managers, and underpaid is simply the fault of China.
Do make sure volunteer for the NHS. Not because we don’t want to pay people, but because we really care.
Well, waddya know! Looks like The Telegraph in now on to all us ‘Covid deniers’: Covid Deniers: How shadowy social media groups are spreading myths and conspiracy about coronavirus.
I guess it was just a matter of time.
How does questioning the dominant narrative equal being a ‘conspiracy theorist’ ? Challenging strict new laws doesnt mean you must automatically believe is shape shifting lizard people.
Also, when are Off-Guardian going to start doing some interviews ?
Well, they would say that wouldn’t they….It’s [email protected]’s in-house rag. Old Con coughlan doesn’t even bother to hide it.
The Times had Roger Boyes too…
The WMD is real, it exists…
Wuhan of Mass Destruction…
It means they are losing.
I just love being recognized for my achievements, don’t you…? 😉
Wait, I just realized they got it wrong…
I’m not a CD (Sars-Cov-2 does exist, and it does kill)…
No, I’m a PD (this disease hasn’t even come close to qualifying as a pandemic)…
Oh wait, it’s The Telegraph…
Of course they got it wrong!
Creepy, but I don’t see how that applies to off guardian?
Give it time, John, give it time.
DT has been for years ‘The paper for Vauxhall Bridge’.
They have a whole raft of playbooks for smearing, denigrating, bullying, insinuating and plain lying.
Everything like this they put out should be seen in that light first, before deciding if there is actually any validity to it.
Treat every single media puff piece as lies until proven otherwise, in other words.
Do journalism on the journos.
Usually, they do not like it….
Sorry about my Freudian slip! Treat = Threat
Very disappointing news about the treat, Rachel…