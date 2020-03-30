The official figures for 24 countries across Europe show, not only that overall mortality is not increasing, but – so far – it is actually well below recent averages.
The statistics were gathered by the European Monitoring of Excess Mortality for Public Health Action (EuroMOMO), an international partnership of agencies from 24 European nations aiming to promote preparedness for public health emergencies.
They track “excess mortality”, meaning the number of officially recorded deaths vs the average death rate.
We recommend you check their website, where each country is broken down by age demographics. Today, we’re focusing on their maps.
Here is the map showing Europe’s excess mortality for Week 12 of 2020 (19th-25th March):
As you can see, currently, the vast majority of Europe shows “no excess”. That means deaths are either at or below expected levels. Italy is the one obvious exception. But note it is only on “high”, not “very high”.
For some context, maybe we should compare it to previous years.
Here is week 6 of 2019:
As you can see, it’s generally much worse. Several countries in “above average”, Spain and Portugal on “high”, and France is even “very high”.
We didn’t have a global lockdown in 2019.
Here are weeks 1 & 2 of 2018:
This was the height of the huge 2017/18 flu season. As you can see, Europe was greatly affected.
We didn’t have a global lockdown in 2018.
Week 2 of 2017 was even worse:
The whole of Western Europe experienced a huge spike in excess mortality, especially bad in all the Mediterranean countries.
We didn’t have a global lockdown in 2017.
Obviously, things may change (week 13’s results are due tomorrow), but – as it stands – the 2020 figures are substantially lower than the previous three years.
So, the question is, if we didn’t have a lockdown in 2017, and we didn’t have a lockdown in 2018, and we didn’t have a lockdown in 2019….why do we have a lockdown now?
I’ve had enough of this – party round my house – from 8.0pm tonight – bring a bottle
I endorse fully below clikkid’s excellent link to The Sun article, and will repeat it here in case it’s not still visible when I post this…
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11282990/hysteria-has-forced-the-uk-into-lockdown-crashed-the-economy-and-will-kill-more-than-coronavirus/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebarweb
But one might add, that when it comes to having to depend on The Sun, you know, which is usually gung ho for wars and filling the masses with mindless distractions to keep them from thinking too much about their ongoing slavery, it shows how bad the rest of the media has really got.
And like many others I have had my theories about why this mass lockdown that even official statistics do not even seem to support – e.g. apparently according to Peter Hitchens’ column the government adviser has downgraded the likely deaths twice now, from about 1/2 million initially to 20,000 and now to about 5, 700 I think
I’m sorry if it will upset people, but my latest theory is that there is an element of collective punishment in this for the allegedly mainly old people who voted Brexit – it seems to be the mainly working age Remain voters who are most keen to take everybody’s freedom away, and may not be as oblivious as they claim to the fact whilst claiming to protect old people, they are actually frightening and terrorising the old people the very most with these measures, people who struggle to exist in normal times, and for whom not being able to get to shops easily and finding shelves empty when they get there, and not even being able to see their friends or families is far more destructive than any virus could be unless it really was in the league of the bubonic plague in its death rates.
The disrespect that the young (not all the young of course) have been showing to the old in recent years, including over the Brexit vote is a symptom of a society that has lost its way.
The Remainers blamed the old for Brexit, and I really do think there is a revenge element in what’s going on, and young people in general also need to remember that they will sooner than they think be old, even though I know well the young never believe it, lost as they are in the excitement of “the fire of youth.”
While the Remainers cited things like the Erasmus Program (grants to study/work abroad in the EU) as what the old had robbed them of, not aware apparently that lots of people went to work/study abroad long before Erasmus was ever invented, they seem not to be aware currently, perhaps in their zeal to try to destroy Boris Johnson by luring him into taking measures that will destroy the economy, that if the economy really is ruined, they’ll have difficulty even finding jobs or study places here, as even the current levels of funding won’t be available.
I get the feeling this is something what it must have been like in Nazi Germany when all the people nearly were intoxicated with the Fuhrer’s plan to “make Germany great again”, regardless of how many “weak people'” had to be exterminated to “win the war”, our war of course being against the mighty COVID-19, so mighty it probably won’t even exist in a year or two’s time and will have mutated into something else.
So it all starts out with a manic support for the “fuhrer’s” battle plans, but it all ends in tears and destruction when the plan is seen to have been crazy from the first, and the war not winnable, and when people sober up from “battle fever” they start to see the ruins of their own cities and lives.
National ruin, on almost every level, is coming very soon, if this madness of shutting down our country doesn’t end very soon, and those who continue to support it, should feel nearly as much shame as did those who unwisely supported those early dictators such as I have mentioned.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/03/30/overzealous-police-use-coronavirus-powers-charge-shoppers-buying/
‘Overzealous’ plods in the UK.
This is great. The more they do this, the more pissed off people will get.
The zeal of the police to ensure no one can evade their responsibility during these crisis days, what with deployment of drones and use of mobile apps etc makes me wonder how come they haven’t been able to round up all the drug peddlers and other gangsters. No doubt they’ll have some terrific explanations…
Slightly off topic: why is there a ‘whole’ in Germany in most of the charts?
Germany probably didn’t report then.
But for Germany you have cards of the spread of respiratory diseases (including all corona virus diseases) on https://influenza.rki.de/MapArchive.aspx with the last years. Best to compare this year (“2019/20) not with last year but with the year before (“2017/18”)
also see this:
“Atemwegserkrankungen” = “Respiratory infections”
One more explanation of the chart above: In Germany and in Vienna (where I live at the moment) the curfew (and “”social distancing) didn’t’ start before the 12. week (16th to March 22nd). And the chart above shows absolutely clearly that the number of infections were already in a steep decline since the 10th week (that week starting with March 2nd). So the curfew didn’t do anything good!
The 2019 statistics issued by the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) relating to
viral upper-respiratory infections reveals there were “Over 57,000 hospitalizations, 500,000 emergency department visits and 1.5 million outpatient clinic visits among children less than 5 years of age all attributed to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections annually in the United States. RSV-associated deaths among children less than 5 years of age are thought to be uncommon, estimated at 100-500 per year. Among US adults, an estimated 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths associated with RSV infections occur annually. However, THESE ARE LIKELY UNDERESTIMATES of RSV-associated deaths. In recent years, laboratory testing for RSV has increased in availability and practice. A more accurate assessment of RSV-associated deaths is important for establishing a baseline level of mortality ahead of the potential licensures of vaccines, immunoprophylaxis products, and antiviral therapies. Additionally, a better understanding about who is at risk of RSV-associated deaths may help identify populations to target for interventions.”
To put it simply, last year prior to the “panic pandemic” the ACTUAL incidences of “upper-respiratory viral infections” were statistically much greater than what was reported. In 2019, there were 1.5 million outpatient clinic visits among children less than five years of age for upper-respiratory infections. In a population of 330 million many suffering from colds or even the flu do NOT seek the care of a physician. This is especially the case in the US where 40,000 die each year from curable illnesses, and more than 87 million are either underinsured or uninsured. In other words, even if you have insurance but you have a $5,000 deductible chances are you might not seek medical attention for an upper respiratory infection. That’s probably why over-the-counter cold and flu medications are a billion dollar industry.
In fact, the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA) touts the enormous sums they save the health insurance industry with their products:
The availability of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines creates significant value for the U.S. healthcare system: $146 billion in annual savings relative to alternatives.
$94.8 billion in clinical cost savings (avoided doctor’s office visits and diagnostic testing).
$51.6 billion in drug cost savings (lower priced OTCs versus higher priced prescription medicines).
The figures cited by the CHPA confirms there’s NO ACCURATE STATISTICS regarding the number of millions who suffer annually from upper respiratory infections. We can only assume the number is enormous–it must be statistically off the charts considering the “saved billions” cited by the CHPA. Annually, upper respiratory infections most likely infect most of the US population. By the way, COVID-19 has been in the US for several months and as of March 30, 2020 there’s a total of 2,490 deaths.
The flu season lasts about 13 weeks. It usually ends by April, but in some years it can linger into May. So what does this mean for the US population. Will the US “shutdown” until May. But what happens if another new exotic virus appears next October? Will we permanently self-isolate and live a “virtual” existence.
Such an eventuality would require the reorganization of the entire economic system. Small businesses operating on Main Street or for that matter in local strip malls would no longer exist. All small businesses would consolidate into a handful of monopolies. Unskilled workers or those whose skills are no longer marketable would need to seek employment with the few remaining multinational corporations. And what about the “unemployables” do they collect a “Yang UBI” or is indigence their future.
Speaking of which, what would everyday life look like. Will those who dare leave their abodes remain forever anonymous beneath a mask, goggles, and surgical gloves– the 21st Century burka…… Is it possible that future viral infections will cause mass agoraphobia–populations refusing to leave their homes. Do we all become Morlocks, subterranean creatures dwelling in darkness sensitive to sunshine,
the light, and the truth……..
https://wwwn.cdc.gov/nndss/conditions/respiratory-syncytial-virus-associated-mortality/case-definition/2019/
Pity that you couldn’t wait just a day longer, to prove or disprove the pattern and your argument?
Or the other way of looking at it is that you would prefer to wait a day longer to continue justifying the control measures. These maps and statistics have been lifted directly from links that have been given on this website for nearly five days now. Owing to their significance it is only reasonable that OffG felt it appropriate to highlight them.
I have no doubt that when the new figures are available we shall all be permitted, yourself included, to discuss their implications on here and not bury them in the sand, as seems to be the policy for those leading us along in this shameful exploit.
The article to The Sun, which was linked to BTL in the last post has a lot of good stuff in it:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11282990/hysteria-has-forced-the-uk-into-lockdown-crashed-the-economy-and-will-kill-more-than-coronavirus/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebarweb
Snippets:
———–
“Hysteria has been fanned by broadcasters with round-the-clock 24/7 crisis bulletins and correspondents declaring: “Protecting public health must come before protecting the economy.”
……
“Mental and physical ill-health, children’s shattered life chances, suicide, murder and alcoholism will claim many more lives than Covid-19.”
……..
“We are in lockdown over a death risk of less than one or two in a THOUSAND, most with a limited life expectancy anyway.
Yet we seem to take far more horrifying death risks in our stride.
Sepsis is avoidable and often agonising. It kills 48,000 people a year — 11million worldwide — more than bowel, breast and pancreatic cancer combined.”
……..
“Then the PM must halt the ghastly new emergency laws which license jobsworth cops to run amok, track dog-walkers by drone, bellow at harmless citizens and urge us to spy on our neighbours.”
—————-
If there is hope in the press it lies in the papers of the proles.
Well bugger me, Murdoch’s Sun is now being held high as a paragon of the truth and hope for humanity. Has COVID-19 mutated into COVID-20 and affecting people’s brains?
Suspicious isn’t the word, perhaps they are leading the charge to end the lockdown as enough has been done for them to point to the coronavirus for the economy that is about to crash instead of us pointing the finger at them and the city of london?
Can now book ferries for travel mid April onwards from the uk to france.
Pressure will now bear on the govt to end the lock down, many rural police will be utter miffed as this is most likely the only time they get to act the BIG-I-AM and noone bats an eyelid when the banksters once again get away with it and the poor will pay for it again.
Straw in the wind?
Thanks for the link. It reassures me if the Murdoch media is starting to push for an end to lockdown measures in that this shows a section at least of the global ruling classes (for whom Murdoch acts as a skilled creator of mass ideology) are not happy with them, so we may not be on the threshold of some dystopian new world order, after all, but the world and those who administer it are perhaps just in the grip of mass hysteria that needs to be brought to an end.
Perhaps it’s simply that Murdoch’s The Sun Prefers the previous dystopian view, the one that prioritised business and commerce over people.
If you are trying to spread the word and think that linking to an article in the Sun might be counterproductive (in the case of some middle class type, maybe ?) – try the Radio4 interview with Supreme Court Justice Lord Sumption:
The proles are one thing the proles’ papers quite another as George Orwell would gladly tell you.
I would guess that the media response is choreographed to the second and the millimetre. I agree it is a reassuring sign let’s hope for the best and for a Boris dancing on the end of a rope in the very near future.
There’s an unfortunate tendency to focus on immediate mortality numbers and whether it is 1% or 0.1% or 0.01% without asking:
Is this virus, unless contained in some way, going to overwhelm hospitals which will then naturally lead to a worse outcome for all healthcare?
Currently both the mainstream media and the alternative media who questions the mainstream are *both* shrilly focused mostly on death rates, not on net hospitalization rates.
What does *net* hospitalization rates mean? It means the numbers coming into hospitals vs numbers leaving per unit of time.
Imagine a bathtub where water is gushing in at a high speed, but there’s also a drain that is emptying it out at a high speed. The question of whether the water in the bathtub will rise is not one of how fast the water is gushing in, but the NET flow in.
If the NET hospital flow is positive for an extended period of time, hospitals will get overloaded and patients who could otherwise be saved – for the sake of argument say it was 100% who could be saved – would die.
Hospitals in Wuhan (but not in the rest of China), Qom, Teheran, Lombardy, Madrid, New York are in that situation where hospitals are overloaded like they never were before even during surges in annual flu epidemics.
This is not fiction or conspiracy. It is the reason why Wuhan had to build emergency hospitals; why tens of thousands of medics from the rest of China poured in to help. It is the reason why Italy turned to Russia for help. Why extra spaces are being requisitioned in New York at this scale to try and handle the overflow.
A reason for the overflow is that once you require hospitalization for COVID-19, the average length of stay is in weeks (2+), not days (as say in flus). So even when there are surges in flus, you can discharge them quicker – so NET rates don’t go up as fast.
This means that EVEN IF natural mortality rates – the % of people who would die when there is access to healthcare – was 0%, the effective rate – % who would die when access to healthcare is compromised because the NET hospitalizations overwhelms the system leaving large numbers untreated, would go up.
For example the mortality rate if you get acute appendicitis is near 0%. But it would be closer to 100% if you didn’t have hospital care.
Or consider a case which alternative media outlets and readers are more familiar with: the impact of US sanctions on target nations healthcare. Mortality rates there for diseases with lower rates in the West, go up. Why? Because of deterioration of healthcare.
So the question that should be asked along with “natural” mortality rate is this: What’s the impact of COVID-19 on the healthcare system of a community/region/province/nation? How severe is the surge and for how long?
I should add: along with the questions of how severe the surge is etc, the big question is of course: how do we manage this?
A) treat it like the flu and beyond reminders for good hygiene, carry on. This then explicitly assumes that, like the flu, surges can be managed without any emergency measures – a finding already contraindicated from various hotspots in the world all of whom had to resort to some measures to slow the surge into hospitals while rapidly trying to expand capacity (ventilators, PPEs while dealing with large fractions of front line healthcare workers simultaneously dropping out due to disease or exhaustion)
B) lock everyone up. This is the other extreme where there is no careful look at data and whether for example targeted quarantining can work. Wuhan adopted the lock everyone up to manage the surge.
C) targeted quarantining. This is approach of much of China (which also had lockdowns of different scales depending on province), South Korea did along with extensive use of masks (as in Japan), so that even asymptomatic but potential infectious carriers have less chance to spread as well as people to catch it. (In these societies, mask wearing even during flu epidemics is suggested and not strange)
That is an important question, but the answer to it isn’t binary. There’s more that can be done than simply shutting down the economy for some undefined period. For example, Sweden currently has a little over 4,000 cases, but there is no lockdown. I understand that Sweden’s citizens have been invited to behave responsibly and do their best not to infect one another.
Similarly, China locked down where necessary, not everywhere:
And how about those emergency powers? How about €1,000 fines for being out and about without the correct papers in France? How about not properly registering cause of death on death certificates in the UK? How about not testing at all, then suddenly testing aggressively, as in the US? Doesn’t all that stuff basically panic entire nations? Does it protect hospitals? Is all this sort of thing necessary? Is shutting down the economy necessary?
We are the beneficiaries of more mature data than was available in Wuhan back in January. Only the old and otherwise sick are at risk, says the data. Surely a more nuanced, adult response based on the fairly good data we now have would be far better. Save lives, protect the NHS, and don’t wreck lives everywhere by destroying the economy.
From the Financial Times today.
‘Much depends on who gets infected, how old they are and whether they have underlying health conditions. It is well known that those who are older are more likely to become seriously ill and die. But Robin May, professor of infectious diseases at Birmingham university, notes:’ “There are 70-year-olds who are wheelchair bound and others who run miles every week.”
But of course! In my local park I can see them playing football, going into crunching tackles and running half-marathons. All perfectly normal! The only football you’ll see the oldies playing is walking football. What percentage of 70-year-olds run miles every week!? And this guy is a professor (sic) of infectious diseases
I do.
Some older people are incredibly active. There is a British retiree living here in Cyprus who is close to one hundred and he still regularly goes deep-sea diving.
I wondered what the main reason was for the fake pandemic at this time (I first thought it was to hide the economic collapse), but the recent announcement the Olympic Games had been cancelled made me wonder if that was it, to protect the worldwide nuclear industry by blaming a bug for the cancellation?
It would be very noticeable if the world’s dignitaries, many from the 1%, were absent from the Games. Radiation in the environment risks cancers and their reproductive health–not so much fear of becoming sterile but to ensure their kids are not genetically damaged like the Fallujah babies after their homeland was poisoned by our depleted uranium ammunition. Maybe best to just cancel the Games, eh?
But a radioactive reason to close the Games is also the same reason people allover the world can demand an end to this toxic industry and its huge costs. The legal fees to challenge compensation claims for the dead, the dying and at-risk, as well as moving whole schools etc would bankrupt many countries.
The curtailment of freedoms, job losses, trillions in slush funds for the corporates and massive powers to some of our most dangerous leaders, they’re all a big bonus. And if protecting the nuclear industry at any cost is the main reason for this corona-thingy, the kickbacks to our corrupt politicians will be ginormous.
Michael, what are you talking about? Japan is just about the only country in the developed world not on “lockdown” at the moment.
The only cancelled the games under extreme pressure from other nations and initially intended to proceed as planned.
I was made aware of one more cause for the odd Italian mortality rate. Apparently, northern Italian populations, especially those working in the textile industry (probably Bergamo´s main industry), were heavily exposed to asbestos and amianthus. They have been suffering all kinds of lung problems, including cancers for many years. A study I found confirms this:
and
In conjunction with the herculean efforts of Off-Guardian and many others presenting this sort of quality data, the recent suicide of Hesse’s finance minister might be the straw that breaks this particular camel’s back. The Slog has an article on this event.
Thanks for introducing me to The Slog.
That is a sad business I wonder why he chose suicide over resigning or speaking his mind?
The way I see it this thing will be widely debunked in about a week. If the authorities don’t give way at that point I wonder what happens next.
I guess at either a brutal suppression or we all go back to work and ignore the government which is by now shown to be completely illegitimate in any case.
Logic says governments have to retreat yet this seemingly insane situation defies logic.
That being said it has all been planned out in meticulous detail.
I say they back down sooner rather than later maybe using the excuse of testing the pandemic defences with an urgent drill. However I am usually wrong.
If
I don’t believe this situation can hold for much longer.
I think so too: something’s got to give. Let’s hope we’re right and the madness ends soon! Or at least begins to end…
General public fail to question the hugely significant difference between death caused WITH the virus and death caused BY the virus.
General public fail to question the hugely significant difference between economic collapse WITH the virus or economic collapse caused BY the virus.
I was watching some Youtube videos the other day where people went and checked out claims made by the media about hospitals over run. One particular one – Elmhurst Hospital – was featured by the press as being over run. Both a live feed and these youtube videos showed it to be dead with loads of ambulance just sitting around outside ! The paramedics said they had a lot of calls but were not worried in the least – almost all would be people with the flu crying corvid !! So people of the world – have you been by your local hospital lately ? Seen any abnormal action ? My local one is quieter than normal (despite the rumours of a few cases) as it is lacking its daily drug addicts, drunks and hypochondriacs !!
Don’t forget Marv, nearly all other hospital stuff (routine ops, outpatients etc) has been cancelled. Reminds me of the eclipse down here in Kernow back along. Huge number of camp/stopover sites and facilities set up and no one came!
Yep, same here. Main hospital dead, and that includes A&E. This hospital is usually overrun with people during any weekday.
A 2-part post:
(1) Thank you Off-G, yet again, for providing more factual ammo to combat this clusterfuck of a pandemic…! 👏
(2) In my daily attempt to be a bad citizen, I went for an hour-long drive yesterday… No real destination, just felt like acting ‘normal’…
Now I’m a music enthusiast, my weaknesses being classic rock, smooth jazz, old-school jazz and the blues… As I spent all of my youth as a stone-headed rocker, I go with jazz these days, which is what my car radio is stuck on…
Only yesterday was Sunday, and their programming had changed for the day – salsa music (sorry, not my thing)… So I scanned the dial, found “Chicago’s Classic Rock Station”, and listened in for the next 45 minutes…
OMG! Programming was constantly 3 songs, a pandemic update commercial, 3 more songs, another pandemic update, 3 more… well, you get the gist…
To make things even worse, EVERY cov-19 update had no basis in fact, and EVERY rock song had a patriotic theme, like ‘Livin in the USA’, ‘America Rocks’, et al…
If this is the “new norm”, we’re all screwed…
(My apologies to all who view this as a frivolous post… Humor keeps my soul buoyant these days)
In my daily attempt to be a bad citizen, I went for an hour-long drive yesterday… No real destination, just felt like acting ‘normal’…
Good for you. I still try to get out in the country most days for a walk. So far so good.
Steve,
Keep it up with what you suspect are ‘frivolous’ posts.
I enjoy hearing your voice here.
Cheers!
Clickkid
When experiences substantiate or mirror the facts, they are worth sharing… Besides, I’ve never spent a moment of my life worrying about what other people think of me, and I ain’t about to start now, lol…
Cheers back @ you, Kid…
And keep it up, John… 👍
Steve, I think it’s important to disobey the lockdown in regards to your mental and Physical health. Until I get forcibly forced home My family and I will be going out every day.
Quite right David. I was told many years ago that walking was very good for mental health. So, particularly in this climate of anxiety it is essential for people to exercise outdoors as much as possible.
How about this scenario:
Some brilliant doctor heroically finds a cure…
However…
It only works for private sector workers. (There is a dense and convoluted morphological reason for this but it is far beyond the comprehension of everyone apart from that doctor.)
Therefore …
All private sector workers can now return to service as normal. The public sector must stay at home – and with even greater determination since this cure has caused the virus to intensify to a deadly toxin that will annihilate any public sector worker who dares to even open the door. And for their own good there are teams of armed guards posted to every quarantined house.
In the meantime, and for the sake of the country’s health, all formerly public sector jobs must now be taken over by the private sector.
The virus is declared to have mutated further and now no quarantined people can even receive supplies. Their houses are sealed.
So – how long should it take? Oh give it a year. Then unseal the houses and burn all the bodies!
Totally privatised Britain.
Don’t give them ideas George!
Right now, far more public sector workers than private sector are working at full pay.
Okay, here’s my take.
I’m ethnic Chinese, not born in China, but my grandparents were from Guangdong, Fujian, and Hong Kong. So because of this, I am not criticising the Chinese as a whole, but I am aiming my critique at the CCP.
The more I think about this, the more I am coming to the conclusion that this is all engineered by China, or again, rather, the CCP.
1. 2019 was tough for China because of Hong Kong. It was seven or eight straight months of riots, and there seemed to be no end to it.
2. Therefore, it wouldn’t surprise me if the virus was engineered in some lab, most likely in Wuhan. Perhaps this was the only covert way to quell these pesky riots without having to negotiate anything. But even if we go with their narrative, assuming it did come from bats at some Wuhanese wet market, it won’t have changed the endgame.
3. Being a coronavirus, it did cause some illness and ultimately deaths among the infected. But remember what China said in Dec. 2019 and even as recent as mid-Jan. 2020 through the WHO? “The virus does not transmit from human to human,” therefore telling us to move along, nothing to see here. People continued travelling, Chinese tourists continued to fly all over.
4. Then by end Jan./early Feb., all of a sudden it became serious in China. Wuhan and Hubei were the hardest hit. Deaths aplenty. Dr Li, who had been warning about this, passed away abruptly too. China initiated the lockdowns and their martial law. Correct me if I was wrong, but it some parts of China the lockdown lasted more than 60 days.
5. The CCP being the CCP, it was not hard for them to implement such measures. The citizens obeyed. And after weeks of caging their citizens at home, China can claim to have finally come out of the woods. Their draconian measures have worked. They have conquered the coronavirus, and now they have the credibility to tell other countries how to do it – by mirroring what they did.
6. How else do you get republics and democracies to cage their citizens in and take away their basic liberties without the risk of riots? By introducing a virus, and then the “cure”. If we can manage to cage Hong Kong in, perhaps it’d work elsewhere too.
7. Then hopefully we’d see the tanking of the global economy. Hopefully we’d see troublesome Trump removed from power. Then we’d sweep in, buy up entire companies, and rule the world. Maybe Trump doesn’t even have to go, because… what more harm could he do after this?
Simple? Let me know your thoughts. Maybe I’d missed something.
And I’m sure Mr Vaccine and the WHO would have some part to play and some profits to make through all this theatre, but I’m just not sure how they’d slot in. Maybe they’re all in bed with the CCP.
“The more I think about this, the more I am coming to the conclusion that this is all engineered by China, or again, rather, the CCP.”
I don’t think that this is likely at all. It’s a coronavirus. Viruses are exceedingly small but strange and complex entities that seem to sit somewhere between biochemical and genuine life forms. Is a virus a form of life? Is a question that is often posed by biologists.
I think it might be more difficult that you realise to engineer one for nefarious purposes and this one, as has been said over and over again, and as the available data strongly indicates, is not all that dangerous as viruses go.
What I do think is possible, however, is that the draconian Chinese response to their epidemic may have provided a model of behaviour which our previously democratic and free societies have now almost all followed.
A differing view…..
https://hat4uk.wordpress.com/2020/03/25/covid19-crash2-china-hits-back-at-us-propaganda-panics-pompeo-as-dow-jones-makes-miracle-recovery/
Just out of interest I wonder what’s been going on over at Fort Derrick, since October?
Well that may be so but …look… this thing is ….oh it’s REALLY NASTY!
It is disheartening. I have spent days sharing and discussing this information. But reason has left, most people are operating in fight or flight mode (much more the latter).
This is an interesting article from the Anti-Empire website:
“Japanese Study Estimates Covid Morality Rate in Wuhan Was Just 0.12%”
https://www.anti-empire.com/japanese-study-estimates-wuhan-covid-morality-rates-were-just-0-12/
Yes i read that article. They actually stated it could be as low as 0.04% which fits with the analysis of the effected cruise ships. They use the cruise ships to do studies as they are contained environments, although they do state the infection rate on them is higher because passengers are exposed multiple times !
This is precisely what I have been telling/asking people over the last few days- friends and strangers alike.
When I’m in the grocery store (the only allowable location to exist nowadays) I go up to complete strangers and ask them, “If we are in the midst of a global pandemic how come Europe’s mortality rates have not changed in the last two weeks?” I then cite the exception of Italy with an explanation- specifically Northern Italy. I ask the same to friends I speak to elsewhere.
The first thing to understand about N Italy is that the current “epidemic” is in fact NOT in an exceptional circumstance. As has been pointed out in numerous places Italy has been experiencing this excess mortality rate since 2013- every single year. This year is no different- it may even be less than a couple of those years including the 2016/17 season where there were approximately 25,000 excess deaths attributed to “influenza.” Read that again, understand that- due to influenza.
Now we all know the well documented fact that N Italy has THE worst air pollution and specifically that level of pollution has spiked in the last decade AND the type of pollution is different due to the type of production that is occurring. It is known that air pollution can act both as a vector of infections and as a worsening factor of the health impact of any viral attacks. What happens is that excessive concentration of particulate matter makes people sick as the particles (to which the virus is attached) invade the lungs and weaken the capacity to resist respiratory diseases.
It’s important to stress that the VAST majority of the excess deaths in N Italy (68%) are in one region, Lombardy, with another 17% occurring in a neighboring province. The stats in every single other region show little to no change. And where is this spike in dramatically declining air quality- Lombardy region- the Po River Valley. Hardly a coincidence.
Air pollution is associated with respiratory disease- what a surprise. And the geniuses at the WHO and CDC (and assorted bought off government/big business “health” agencies) can’t seem to connect the dots. If they did of course that would be a call for radical alterations in the mode of production which would impact the bottom line- as they don’t it means big business gets to marshal public resources (theft) for further entrepreneurial adventures (THE BIG CURE) which are certain to entail a nice return on their investments with OUR money and at our expense.
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” – Upton Sinclair
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”
Probably millions of Australians wouldn’t be complaining about the government handing out between AU$1100 and AU$1500 a fortnight just for staying at home.
The Covid-19 is bringing a windfall for many struggling with unemployment or with the gig economy. Wow .. They might be looking forward for Covid-20!
A lot of our businesses in the UK are struggling because so many people are self isolating ! there is nothing wrong with them, they are just taking advantage of the situation or are suffering from paranoia !!
I’ve been trying to join the dots with regards to Northern Italy for weeks now. This seems to be the most solid explanation I’ve seen so far. Many thanks for the information!