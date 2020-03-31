Labour Shoots Itself in the Head

W Stephen Gilbert
Beyond the world transformed by Covid-19 – save Brazil, a country according to its maverick president free of the virus – a few scheduled events are still ticking over. The Labour Party will proceed to unveil a new regime on April 4th. And it will be making an historic choice.
Barring a major upset, it is going to elect Keir Starmer as its first leader in possession of a knighthood.
Indeed, neither has any leader in all the party’s 120 years been created a knight after leaving the leadership, not even Tony Blair (who, many believe, would settle for no title short of Order of Merit and President-for-Life).
Margaret Beckett, who was acting leader for two months after the untimely death of John Smith in 1994, subsequently accepted a damehood (and, uniquely for a former leader, has already remained an MP thereafter for more than a quarter of a century); several ex-leaders have gone to the Lords, though none since Neil Kinnock. But there have been no knights. You can bet that Jeremy Corbyn will not accept a knighthood or a peerage, even if either were offered.
Meanwhile, the leadership election necessary in the Liberal Democrat Party has been postponed until next year. In the interim, by convention, the party is co-led by the deputy leader and the (revolving) party president.
Sir Ed Davey, runner-up to Jo Swinson in the last leadership election, will hence have been acting co-leader for at least a year and may be considered a shoo-in eventually to succeed Swinson. Thus is offered the amusing spectacle of both nominally left-of-centre parties being led by knights of the realm.
The Conservatives – now repositioned as claiming to be the party most representative of every class stratum, even while being led by an Old Etonian (though an untitled one) – has not chosen a leader with a title since Lord Home in 1963, and he was the last to be appointed by party grandees; his immediate successor, Edward Heath, was the first to gain the leadership through an internal election.
Home was obliged to renounce his peerage (following the precedent set by Tony Benn, the former Viscount Stansgate) and fight a faintly humiliating by-election as Sir Alec Douglas-Home in a safe Tory seat in Scotland in order to lead the nation from the Commons. It’s an indication of how far in the past is this event that there could have been such a beast as a safe Tory seat in Scotland.
So Labour is apparently no longer concerned to be viewed as a party that foregrounds levelling up and greater social equality.
Though Sir Keir flourishes working class origins, working class people will not obviously identify with a chap independent-school and Oxford educated whose position prior to becoming an MP – he was Director of Public Prosecutions – carried with it an automatic knighthood.
It’s a widely canvassed view, within as well as outside the party, that Labour has progressively lost touch with its grassroots and its traditional base. Indeed, the most dramatic illustration of this supposed trend was offered by the December election, whereat Labour lost seats all across the North of England and the Midlands, most of them for the first time in living memory. As well as the parliamentary party being deemed elitist and London-centric, it was also widely perceived as being dominated by those who wished to remain in the European Union, a group led by none other than Sir Keir Starmer.
The loss of support by both Labour – Corbyn having offered a further referendum following a renegotiation of the Brexit deal in an attempt to prevent further departures from the parliamentary party – and the Liberal Democrats – who vowed to stop Brexit altogether and return to the EU, and were rewarded by the loss of both the leader’s and the party EU spokesman’s seats – confirmed that a large majority outside London wanted the 2016 referendum result ratified as it stood. Those of us in the party who warned of this outcome had been shouted down.
In view of the evident reassertion of voter distrust towards men in suits, it beggars belief that Labour should seek its salvation under the leadership of a middle-class knight of the realm who sits for a North London seat and who staked his politician reputation on “saving” the nation from Brexit. Nevertheless, unless something very unlikely occurs before the party votes are counted, Sir Keir will be elected leader on the first ballot.
Looking at the platforms on which the three candidates stand, however, there seems precious little to choose between them. Sir Keir has very deliberately tacked to the left, where the support for Rebecca Long-Bailey is largely rooted. Lisa Nandy, though more individualist than her rivals and, as a backbencher, feeling less obliged to pay lip service to the 2019 manifesto, can be seen as leftish on most issues.
The most noticeable element in what will seem to define the party’s immediate future will be that, once again, the party has not entrusted its fate to a woman leader or indeed – an option offered by Nandy – a mixed heritage leader. The face of the chief party of the left in Britain will be what it has always been: that of a middle-class white man.
None of these candidates is going to win support from the mainstream media. Long-Bailey is vulnerable to being dismissed by the Corbyn-hating press as “the Corbyn continuity candidate” and hence readily decried as beaten before she starts. Nandy will be more elusive for the media to get a purchase on, but the outrageous maligning by the Daily Mail of Ed Miliband’s father Ralph as “The Man Who Hated Britain” will doubtless be rerun about Dipak Nandy, another Marxist immigrant intellectual with an impeccable reputation ripe for besmirching. Lisa Nandy should ready herself for this, even if she fails to become leader.
For Starmer, the Tory press will reserve special venom. Unlike his rivals, he declines to rule out the possibility of the UK rejoining the EU at some future time. That is sufficient motivation for the press barons to seek to destroy him. They will not have to look far into his record as DPP to find material that can be spun to his disadvantage.
As I’ve argued on this platform before, the two Tory prime ministers who both lost the support of the Tory press and subsequently lost a general election during the past half-century were the two prime ministers who were most enthusiastic about the European Union: Heath and John Major. This is not a coincidence. No other Tory prime minister lost office.
Although the potency of the European issue can be expected to recede, the Tory press will never give a fair ride to a leader of any party, let alone Labour, who is palpably pro-EU. That’s just a fact of life. Given all the other elements of Labour philosophy that the press barons are fundamentally opposed to, the party will be doing itself no favours, to say the least.
At the Dudley hustings on March 7th, Starmer said:
If people think we were cruising to victory but for Brexit, then I suggest they weren’t out there campaigning.”
I doubt anyone fancied that Labour were cruising to victory. But to pretend that Brexit wasn’t a major determining factor in the Tories’ win – and it contributed to the votes that the Conservatives took as well as to the votes that Labour shed – is to rewrite history.
As Starmer showed in the Channel 4 debate, he’s not prepared to hack retrospective chunks out of Corbyn, which is a) shrewd because he wants support from the hundreds of thousands who (re)joined the party precisely because of Corbyn’s leadership; b) understandable because the time for post mortems is past; but c) less than candid because nobody believes that he won’t jettison some of the policies – yet to be indicated – that Corbyn championed.
And there’s a disconnect between Starmer’s pose of relative loyalty to the retiring leader and the manifesto and the fact that he (as indeed do his rivals) readily concedes that Labour suffered its “worst defeat in 85 years”, as if it’s a judgment on the Labour movement and/or its leader and/or its manifesto in isolation from any other contributor to the political debate.
The Brexit issue, its framing and its timing, the mainstream media’s relentless mendacity, the global political climate in the time of Trump, the opposition’s innate inability to control, dictate or lead events, all these and other factors played into the election result too.
As I’ve argued here before, changes of government in Britain are extremely unusual – just twice in 40 years. Changes of government do not come about by oppositions winning elections, but by governments losing them. Labour needed to establish that thought in the electorate’s collective mind, but what has been conceded already makes that too late.
This is repeating the error that followed the 2010 defeat, when both Harriet Harman as acting leader and her successor left unchallenged the saw that “Labour crashed the economy”. If there’s one change that Labour sorely needs to make, it is to revolutionise its propaganda effort.
Starmer has foolishly committed himself to a number of what are deemed to be pledges or guarantees, ten in all. Politicians cannot guarantee anything because of “events, dear boy, events”. Covid-19 changes everything but no one could have foreseen that at the last election.
Rather, politicians should make clear what they exist to do, what are changes that they must make if they humanly can because those changes are the foundations of the movement that they lead and represent. But it can only ever be an undertaking about the direction of travel. As Jim Callaghan – a wise old bird if ever there was one – once observed: “you never reach the promised land. You can march towards it”. Undertaking to implement specific policies is a guarantee only of disappointing the electorate.
One of the issues on which Starmer is explicitly critical of his party in recent years is that of anti-Semitism.
In this, he is joined by Nandy and Long-Bailey; indeed, the last is the most outspoken of the three on the issue. Invited, in the Channel 4 debate, to give some indication of support for the Palestinians, all three gave voice to the conventional liberal stance but none undertook to recognise the state of Palestine (which, it may be noted, they were not invited to do).
Evidently, under all the leadership options on offer, any party member will be obliged to write in a uniquely treading-on-eggshells manner about anti-Semitism and about Israel.
At grave risk to myself, I essay this observation: I venture that Corbyn’s undertaking to recognise the state of Palestine in his first week of taking office fuelled a certain amount – I put it no stronger – of the effort both within and without Labour to impede his progress to Downing Street.
Now that the objective has been achieved, I hazard that it will be instructive to observe to what extent the allegations of anti-Semitism in the party go into a decline.
I propose that no fair-minded, unprejudiced reader could construe my argument as either overtly or constructively anti-Semitic.
As all leadership candidates subscribe to the astonishingly unBritish view that anyone accused of anti-Semitism (but not of anything else) will be deemed guilty until proved innocent, I should probably expect that I have written myself into trouble, despite that palpably nothing here offends against the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism. Such are the times in which we live.
Starmer, Long-Bailey and Nandy all uttered conventional platitudes about online abuse. As with all such sentiments, the assumption is that no one associated with the speaker has ever gone in for abuse. There is a widespread implication that threats and vile comments on social media are only ever expressed by members of the extreme right and the Corbyn-supporting left.
But three years ago, according to no less an authority than MailOnline, an analysis of MPs’ Twitter feeds found that no Corbyn supporter registered in the ‘Top Ten’ for foul language and abuse, but that six habitual critics of Corbyn did. Indeed, it’s hard to imagine that any MPs receive more online abuse than Corbyn and Diane Abbott.
None of the putative leaders is advocating a simple and clearly beneficial control on social media. No tweet, no post, no text, no email should be untraceable by the regulator of the platform. The anonymity that trolls hide behind should only apply to what is readily traceable by other platform users. But the platform should not be permitted to open itself to users whom it cannot identify, expel and report to the appropriate authorities. If the price social media users pay is that the platforms are able to send them more adverts, it’s a price that is worth paying.
But there is a degree of piety about abuse that doesn’t bear much scrutiny. Politics, in a venerable finding, is “a rough old trade”.
Smears, dirty tricks, blackmail, parliamentarily protected slander and much else was part of the armoury of political exchange long before anyone invented online abuse.
Under the guise of protesting hurt, politicians sometimes fend off legitimate comment and criticism with claims of abuse. Grown-ups should know to roll with the punches, ignore empty gestures and reflect that most of the shit flung at them sticks to the flinger.
If Jeremy Corbyn can calmly face down Dame Margaret Hodge calling him to his face “a fucking anti-Semite and a racist” and it not even occur to him that some sort of reprisal might be justified, the rest of us can be a little more broad-shouldered when a maladjusted stranger blows us a raspberry.
Starmer as party leader had better brace himself for a tidal surge of disobliging comment from the press that will feel not unlike abuse. If he doesn’t possess the evenness of temper and the single-mindedness of purpose that inured his predecessor against despair and doubt, he will find his new role the proverbial poisoned chalice. I suggest he prepares an arsenal of pre-emptive and reciprocatory ammunition with which to deter his circling enemies.
The fact is that no Left Wing Labour Party will ever be allowed to tun the country.
May made it very clear at least three times in Parliament.
Pro European views may play a big part but the main thing after 40 plus years of Neo liberal economics is to keep the Old Order.
The EU has hardly played a blinder looking after the ‘Community’
The Covid19 virus has temporarily diverted the train into the Sidings but it will be back with new wheels and a Tory will be the Driver and Starmer can be the Guard right at the back.
Both Starmer and Nandy would be the pliable and in their pocket choices for leader.
Just have to look at the Groaniads support for them.
Sir Keir was put into CPS leadership role by Blairand and Campbell in readiness for any blowback from the Inquiries into the illegality of the WoT. He was rewarded by the knighthood and the easy Camden seat.
Amongst his greatest crime was the pursuit of Julian Assange and overseeing the infamous memo to the Swedish authorities to ‘not dare get cold feet’ when the swedes decided Assange had no case to answer. The only reason to extradite him there would have been to get him extradited to the US and into the clutches of Obama and the neocon ds. It may even been easier to have him extraordinarily renditioned.
That the fact that an unconvicted of any outstanding crime is imprisoned in high security and not allowed out while awaiting an extradition hearing is the biggest political prisoner human rights violation of this century- and not a peep out of Sir Keir!
That alone should have disqualified him for being voted for by the Labour members. Never mind hisfailure to reveal his backers!
I expect Sir Boris may soon be rising under HMQ’s sword afore long for his great work o defeating the virus and ready to lead the country to the hard brexit and subdue the Scottish independence rebels – as the once and future actual king.
It also looks like Starmer will be elected despite the fact it looks like he has breached Campaign Rules by not premptively “Declaring his Interests” before voting started, as the other two candidates did and as required by the HoC MPs Code of Conduct, LP rules for probity and Nolan Principles. All he has done so far is to “Register his Interests” which is a seperate albeit Complementary procedure.
In the LE20-Candidate-Code-of-Conduct
https://labour.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/LE20-Candidate-Code-of-Conduct..pdf
CANDIDATE SPENDING AND REPORTING clause 12 it says
” It is the personal responsibility of each candidate to ensure that a full and accurate record is kept of all donations and loans to their campaign and reported in compliance with the House of Commons rules and PPERA. ”
This means MPs Code of Conduct rules apply for reporting Interests which means “Declaring Of Interests” as well as reporting them.
Here’s why.
In the MPs code of conduct it says on page 31
Chapter 2 Declaration of Members’ Interests
“Requirements for declaration
4. Members are required, subject to the paragraphs below, to declare any financial interests which satisfy the test of relevance, including:. { clauses a-d ommitted } …….
e) financial interests which require registration but have not yet appeared in the published Register;”
https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/cm201719/cmcode/1882/1882.pdf
“…a safe Tory seat in Scotland in order to lead the nation from the Commons.”
The Scottish nation, would that be; the English nation; the Cymreig nation? Which one? Why ‘the’ nation? Do you think there’s only one in the island of Britain? Which piece of England-centric unexamined impudence will you use once Scotland actually is an independent nation again?
Christ almighty get a grip of yourself
When I saw the title “Labour shoots itself in the head”
My first thought was “Finally it’s done the decent thing”
I wish W Stephen Gilbert had not brought identity politics into the article in his mention of Lisa Nandy as a woman of “mixed heritage”, as if those features bestow on her extra IQ points, and I wish that he had found out what the Labour Party grassroots membership – the people who supported Jeremy Corbyn – actually want as their leader.
I’ll be kind and assume he was talking about her political mixed heritage. Unless he wants to clarify for himself.
It seems he isn’t suggesting to the last minute voters to go for Rebecca.
But that’s what the party members voted for.
Those that don’t like it can go join George’s branch of the SWP.
I know democracy is a tough for totalitarian lefties to comprehend.
I don’t remember the centrists and Blairites being too happy about the democratic election of Jeremy Corbyn to the leadership (twice), nor the democratic decision to leave the EU.
Memo to Keir Starmer from John McTernan:
“There’s no problem with a witchhunt when there really are witches“
And unlike the Tories and the Lib Dems is yet to elect a woman as it’s leader.
its leader
And the winner of the “pedant of the week” award goes to … Richael. Congratulations!
I apologise, but its just a big annoying and patronising. Address my point. I don’t need your correction. (lol)
It’s shocking isn’t it? Diane Abbott should have been appointed immediately and without a vote, for the sake of balance, innit?
That’s a criticism of Labour and not an endorsement of the other two.
Good on you pretty mate straight in with the identity politics! Like voting a female capitalist liar as labour leader would do anything other than make YOU feel better about yourself (for some reason)
No, you misunderstand. I hate identity politics. I was just rubbing Labour’s nose in it.
They come out with all that sh*t, yet they are the only party in the UK without a woman leader.
I wrote an earlier post about an article on ‘Jewish Voice for Labour”s website about Ken Loach, Peter Gregson and ‘Show Racism the Red Card’. I have copied the email I received from JVL. I’ll paste if below. I wasn’t impressed with what JVL said . They don’t want to ‘ wash the dirty linen in public’ but they are quite happy to publicly print allegations that Gregson is mysoginist and antisemitic! I’d like to know what people think please.
Here’s the exchange :
Comment:
Was it really necessary for Ken Loach to distznce himself from Gregson in this way? Sure if Gregson is racist or sexist , by all means condemn him. However in this case , as I understand it, Loach advised Gregson on criticism of INHRA . Shouldn’t Loach concentrate on that? Let’s say Gregson is racist and sexist ( for the sake or argument- I don’t know if he is or not. I haven’t seen the allegations)…does that mean he is not allowed to criticize INHRA?
You submitted the comment above to the JVL website. We have not approved it. Here is why.
We know that people are worried that Peter Gregson is being made a scapegoat. Gregson had been an active campaigner against the deployment of the IHRA definition to conflate opposition to Zionism with antisemitism at the point where he came to our attention as a victim of unjust disciplinary procedures by his union GMB. We defend his – and indeed everyone’s – right to a proper hearing, transparency and due process in any proceedings, whether in the Labour Party or in another organisation.
It was on that basis and that understanding that Ken Loach responded positively to an email from Gregson early last year requesting his support. However, since then it has become clear that Peter Gregson’s campaigning against the IHRA definition was accompanied by other behaviour that was quite unacceptable.
Ken Loach has been presented with incontrovertible evidence, which JVL has seen, of repeated antisemitic comments by Peter Gregson, as well as a pattern of behaviour towards a Jewish GMB officer in her twenties that justified the charge of misogynistic bullying. That is why Ken Loach made the statement you are concerned about. At JVL we do not think that washing this linen in public will serve any useful purpose.
On the subject of definitions of antisemitism …Jewish Voice for Labour has published a couple of articles about pressure ( successfully) having been put on the charity ‘ Show Racism the Red Card’ to not allow Ken Loach to be a judge in a competition. When I read the articles, I wondered if Ken Loach and JVL have behaved fairly towards Peter Gregson ? I also wondered if JVL has behaved fairly towards its readers in its reporting of this matter. According to the JVL, Ken Loach is alleged to have made the folllowing statement to ‘Show Racism The Red Card ‘about Peter Gregson :”He [Loach]profoundly regretted not making himself aware of Gregson’s character and the complete picture. Had he possessed that knowledge, Loach said, ‘I categorically would not have engaged with him.’ Does anyone know what exactly Gregson has said or done that makes him someone that Loach should not even engage with? The JVL and Loach have decried the witchhunt in the Labour party….but what about them? Are they consistent? – JVL gave no facts about the alleged bad character of Gregson …and are we supposed to give someone a questionnaire before we engage with them asking if they have ( or have ever had ) a bad character and ask for details??!!! ( I am not defending racism … but if Gregson is racist ( and I do not know if he is or not)…I am just wondering why Ken Loach thinks he ought to have known ????? I think Loach looks very silly in this matter! Another thing: Gregson has published an article in a publication called ‘ Redress” in which he rejects the allegations that he is antisemitic and mysoginist ( this is how Ken Loach described him according to JVL). JVL do not even appear to have given Gregson a ‘ right to reply’. They just repeat these allegations about him without even saying whether or not he accepted them as true. We are living in really scary times. Off Guardian seems to be one of the few places where one can express oneself freely . ( I posted comments on the JVL articles about Loach, raising the issues about fair reporting I have raised above. JVL refused to publish my comments and they said in an email to me ‘ We have seen incontrovertible evidence that Gregson is antisemitic”. ( Apparently that was an explanation as to why they did not publish my comment)Strange! Jvl and Ken Loach have made some legitimate complaints about people/ certain bodies bandying about allegations of AS against Corbyn/ Labour without substantiating them ….but I am just supposed to accept JVL’s word for it that ‘ there is incontrovertible evidence that Gregson is antisemitic’ without their giving particulars or even mentioning that Gregson did not even accept these descriptions of him !! Other scary stuff: Gilead Atzmon being ‘ disinvited ‘ by the 606 Jazz club. I note that certain people/ bodies call him a ”holocaust denier”..which he is certainly not. THANK YOU to Kit Knightly for his article pointing out that people should have the right to deny the holocaust . It is so shocking that anyone who defends this right is immediately accused of being a holocaust denier ( instead of a rational person who is being consistent about the right to freedom of speech)!!! Just one other point on Gregson- there was a report on Gregson in a Scottish newspaper ( I think it was the Herald). Gregson made a complaint to the regulatory body ( IPO? something like that ) about alleged inaccuracy of the report. The report was about , amongst other things, what Gregson was alleged to have said about the holocaust. According to the newspaper Gregson had said ‘ the holocaust was exaggerated’. What Gregson infact said ( and this is accepted by all parties I believe) was that ‘ Israel exaggerates the holocaust for political purposes’ . His complaint was not upheld. as far as I can recall bcause the regulatory body said that there was no significant difference between the report and what Gregson actually said. I find that extraordinary. I think that there is a HUGE difference between what he actually said and the report. Has anyone else follosed these stories? I’d love to hear your views please.
I will never vote again. Labour would only get my vote if they dismissed all their MPs and asked communities to choose constituent representatives who would then draw up a manifesto.
Almost all MPs of every party are corrupt by way of being careerists in hock to Lobbyists and factions.
There should be no factions within any British political party that identify with foreign countries, governments, religions, identities or particular genders. Constituents should be free to dismiss their representatives if they are not serving them.
Whether you vote or not, lundiel, after the next election we will have either a Labour or a Tory government.
only because the electorate doesn’t think beyond the next episode of ‘I’m a celebrity’ ………….
I’m not sure there’s a lot of difference Guy.
No – whatever happens we will have a ‘System góvernment’
Christ. I’ve been hearing that all my life:
“Oooh, you’ll let the Tories in bla bla bla”
It makes no damned difference who you vote for!!
However, the fact that you vote gives legitimacy to the System.
PS – I was a member of the Labour Party for 5 years.
George’s SWP are waiting for you to join.
Labour is dead. What about Galloway’s new party? Are there any other new parties worth looking into?
You’ll be interested to know that Twitter is now censoring Bolsonaro’s account!
Can you say ‘controlled opposition,’ boys and girls? 😉
Galloway would have us all on lockdown.
…after shipping us off to Venezuela. At least the weather is much nicer over there, less COVID too.
George’s new party is just George’s friends from the SWP. Same old, same old.
The Labour Party is ‘nailed to the perch’.
It is an ex-political-party
I don’t know why it is necessary to keep on making the point that not just the Labour party but all over Europe social-democracy is in retreat. In France the PS is now a spent force, in Germany the SPD seems in irreversible decline. The old and once might Italian Communist Party is now just another centrist outfit calling itself the Democratic party. In Greece Syriza, the less said the better. And so it goes on.
They heyday of European social-democracy was the post WW2 era of Kenyesian economic policy and an enfranchised working class, both economic and political. This lasted until approx 1945-1971. Then came the neoliberal counter revolution. Social-democracy had neither the political, economic and cultural basis for a fight-back and adapted hook, line and sinker to the new order – Blairism being bastard child of the once mighty Labour movement. Callaghan’s speech at the party conference had signalled the abject surrender in 1976. How did it go now? Ah, yes, I remember:
”We used to think that you could spend your way out of a recession, and increase employment by cutting taxes and boosting Government spending. I tell you in all candour that that option no longer exists, and in so far as it ever did exist, it only worked on each occasion since the war by injecting a bigger dose of inflation into the economy, followed by a higher level of employment as the next step. Higher inflation followed by higher unemployment. That is the history of the last twenty years.”
Ergo ….?
More of the same is frankly delusional.
Maybe Callaghan was wrong in 1976? Maybe he is wrong now?
We had 30 good years after WW2 which ended with the Nixon Shock – which was only a shock because the USA had insisted on tying all currencies to the dollar (Bretton Woods 1945) instead of Keynes’ plan of tying all currencies to a virtual currency for international trade (the “bankor”).
Callaghan and Healey ushered in monetarism that was persued by Thatcher – they created the conditions which made the country turn against its postwar consensus – like the gang of 4 they were Atlantist moles to usher in the reversal of that covenant and unleash the NWO.
Irrespective of any other consideration, Starmer happens to be a member of the Trilateral Commission. Anyone who believes this is consistent with his claim to be as champion of the working classes is living in la la land. Sir Keir may have appropriatged the Christian name as the father of the Labour Party, but little else. Starmer is a fifth columnist and potential facilitator for the globalist elite’s plan to replace nation states with a world government presided over by an unelected technocracy.
They’re all the same…playing games with us all.
If voting changed anything, you’d be arrested for doing it.
Or put under lockdown.
Thank you for pointing that out Michael..That’s all I need to know abour Sir Keir..Should have read your comment before the article.
“The most noticeable element in what will seem to define the party’s immediate future will be that, once again, the party has not entrusted its fate to a woman leader or indeed – an option offered by Nandy – a mixed heritage leader. The face of the chief party of the left in Britain will be what it has always been: that of a middle-class white man.”
You completely lost me with this bit.
You also forgot to mention that Nandy is the grandchild of a life-peer, a career politician with no outside achievements, who enjoyed the advantage of an all female selection list.
The current Labour Party – Thatcher’s finest achievement!
1997 – After ‘Thatcher’ the chilling Sequel: ‘Son of Thatcher’
And the sequel to the sequel is even worse: “Spawn of Thatcher” – spawn being any number.
“The most noticeable element in what will seem to define the party’s immediate future will be that, once again, the party has not entrusted its fate to a woman leader or indeed – an option offered by Nandy – a mixed heritage leader. The face of the chief party of the left in Britain will be what it has always been: that of a middle-class white man.”
Give it a rest! What the hell has the colour of his skin, or his sex, got to do with anything at all? That’s half the problem with Labour. There’s too much pressure to select people on tick-box issues instead of merit.
I’ll give you a couple of reasons that went against the Labour Party making progress at the last election: too much time spent navel-gazing about anti-Semitism, something that the vast majority of potential supporters neither care about, or even know about. And secondly, a similar introspection about men in frocks.
