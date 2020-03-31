Open Letter from Prof Sucharit Bhakdi to Chancellor Merkel

Translated from the German by Swiss Propaganda Research
An Open Letter from Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, Professor Emeritus of Medical Microbiology at the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz, to the German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel. Professor Bhakdi calls for an urgent reassessment of the response to Covid-19 and asks the Chancellor five crucial questions. The letter is dated March 26. This is an unofficial translation.
Dear Chancellor,
As Emeritus of the Johannes-Gutenberg-University in Mainz and longtime director of the Institute for Medical Microbiology, I feel obliged to critically question the far-reaching restrictions on public life that we are currently taking on ourselves in order to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
It is expressly not my intention to play down the dangers of the virus or to spread a political message. However, I feel it is my duty to make a scientific contribution to putting the current data and facts into perspective – and, in addition, to ask questions that are in danger of being lost in the heated debate.
The reason for my concern lies above all in the truly unforeseeable socio-economic consequences of the drastic containment measures which are currently being applied in large parts of Europe and which are also already being practiced on a large scale in Germany.
My wish is to discuss critically – and with the necessary foresight – the advantages and disadvantages of restricting public life and the resulting long-term effects.
To this end, I am confronted with five questions which have not been answered sufficiently so far, but which are indispensable for a balanced analysis.
I would like to ask you to comment quickly and, at the same time, appeal to the Federal Government to develop strategies that effectively protect risk groups without restricting public life across the board and sow the seeds for an even more intensive polarization of society than is already taking place.
With the utmost respect,
Prof. em. Dr. med. Sucharit Bhakdi
1. Statistics
In infectiology – founded by Robert Koch himself – a traditional distinction is made between infection and disease. An illness requires a clinical manifestation. [1] Therefore, only patients with symptoms such as fever or cough should be included in the statistics as new cases.
In other words, a new infection – as measured by the COVID-19 test – does not necessarily mean that we are dealing with a newly ill patient who needs a hospital bed. However, it is currently assumed that five percent of all infected people become seriously ill and require ventilation. Projections based on this estimate suggest that the healthcare system could be overburdened.
My question: Did the projections make a distinction between symptom-free infected people and actual, sick patients – i.e. people who develop symptoms?
2. Dangerousness
A number of coronaviruses have been circulating for a long time – largely unnoticed by the media. [2] If it should turn out that the COVID-19 virus should not be ascribed a significantly higher risk potential than the already circulating corona viruses, all countermeasures would obviously become unnecessary.
The internationally recognized International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents will soon publish a paper that addresses exactly this question. Preliminary results of the study can already be seen today and lead to the conclusion that the new virus is NOT different from traditional corona viruses in terms of dangerousness. The authors express this in the title of their paper “SARS-CoV-2: Fear versus Data.” [3]
My question: How does the current workload of intensive care units with patients with diagnosed COVID-19 compare to other coronavirus infections, and to what extent will this data be taken into account in further decision-making by the federal government? In addition: Has the above study been taken into account in the planning so far? Here too, of course, „diagnosed“ means that the virus plays a decisive role in the patient’s state of illness, and not that previous illnesses play a greater role.
3. Dissemination
According to a report in the Süddeutsche Zeitung, not even the much-cited Robert Koch Institute knows exactly how much is tested for COVID-19. It is a fact, however, that a rapid increase in the number of cases has recently been observed in Germany as the volume of tests increases. [4]
It is therefore reasonable to suspect that the virus has already spread unnoticed in the healthy population. This would have two consequences: firstly, it would mean that the official death rate – on 26 March 2020, for example, there were 206 deaths from around 37,300 infections, or 0.55 percent [5] – is too high; and secondly, it would mean that it would hardly be possible to prevent the virus from spreading in the healthy population.
My question: Has there already been a random sample of the healthy general population to validate the real spread of the virus, or is this planned in the near future?
4. Mortality
The fear of a rise in the death rate in Germany (currently 0.55 percent) is currently the subject of particularly intense media attention. Many people are worried that it could shoot up like in Italy (10 percent) and Spain (7 percent) if action is not taken in time.
At the same time, the mistake is being made worldwide to report virus-related deaths as soon as it is established that the virus was present at the time of death – regardless of other factors. This violates a basic principle of infectiology: only when it is certain that an agent has played a significant role in the disease or death may a diagnosis be made. The Association of the Scientific Medical Societies of Germany expressly writes in its guidelines: „In addition to the cause of death, a causal chain must be stated, with the corresponding underlying disease in third place on the death certificate. Occasionally, four-linked causal chains must also be stated.“ [6]
At present there is no official information on whether, at least in retrospect, more critical analyses of medical records have been undertaken to determine how many deaths were actually caused by the virus.
My question: Has Germany simply followed this trend of a COVID-19 general suspicion? And: is it intended to continue this categorisation uncritically as in other countries? How, then, is a distinction to be made between genuine corona-related deaths and accidental virus presence at the time of death?
5. Comparability
The appalling situation in Italy is repeatedly used as a reference scenario. However, the true role of the virus in that country is completely unclear for many reasons – not only because points 3 and 4 above also apply here, but also because exceptional external factors exist which make these regions particularly vulnerable.
One of these factors is the increased air pollution in the north of Italy. According to WHO estimates, this situation, even without the virus, led to over 8,000 additional deaths per year in 2006 in the 13 largest cities in Italy alone. [7] The situation has not changed significantly since then. [8] Finally, it has also been shown that air pollution greatly increases the risk of viral lung diseases in very young and elderly people. [9]
Moreover, 27.4 percent of the particularly vulnerable population in this country live with young people, and in Spain as many as 33.5 percent. In Germany, the figure is only seven percent [10]. In addition, according to Prof. Dr. Reinhard Busse, head of the Department of Management in Health Care at the TU Berlin, Germany is significantly better equipped than Italy in terms of intensive care units – by a factor of about 2.5 [11].
My question: What efforts are being made to make the population aware of these elementary differences and to make people understand that scenarios like those in Italy or Spain are not realistic here?
Terrific Video . and letter . from the Prof.
Well over a million views in the first 30 hours.
Well Hitchens on TV. Got his points across but frightening that this important issue seems to be dominated by Piers Morgan rants and a celebrity GP who clearly doesnt have a clue of the bigger picture Hitchens trying to get across. Dumbed down media where its simply not possible to debate without interruption. Anyway, at least this went out to a wider audience and people aren’t all stupid.
I expect there will be a link online a little later.
Thank you Dr Bhakdi for your voice of calm reason and rationale. This video needs to be circulated as widely as possible.
Again, thank you Offguardian for your sane, factual reporting on this huge story, and for providing numerous links, like the above.
I greatly appreciate all the links other commenters have provided, tho at present am struggling slightly with information overload.
The fallout from this will greatly affect many tens of millions of ordinary people right across the World.
Many (including myself) have already lost their jobs and sole source of income. Its like being on a highwire trying to balance, without a safety net underneath.
But I’m sure the billionaires and Bankers of the World, and all those highly connected CEO’s wont have to worry too much.
We are in the midst of one of the great hysterias of all time. The fact that we are all now so interconnected through electronic media, intensifies this many times over, refelecting the hysteria back on itself and strengthening it. Each individual has his own hysteria confirmed and validated by the behaviour of others.
What breaks the positive feedback loop?
Well, what limits the madness of an individual?
His economic circumstances.
Since one important aspect of madness is that is behaviour that is not congruent with external physical reality, then it must carry a cost. Think of those great English eccentrics of the past, building castles underground and whatnot. They could behave like that because they were vastly wealthy.
The richer you are, the more bullshit you can afford to believe. I’m sure we can all think of many recent political and socio-cultural examples. Indeed, believing in bullshit becomes a status symbol, because you are indirectly showing how much you can afford to lose.
Rich countries can afford to shut down large parts of the economy for weeks on end – well, at least they think they can. One thing is for sure – when they come to their senses they will not be quite as rich as before.
Poorer countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America have been carried along in this global wave of pandemic hysteria, aping the richer countries with lockdowns. There is however one big difference in countries such as India, Pakistan, Uganda, Ethiopia, Guinea and Bolivia, to name but a few.
Very few people can afford to believe bullshit.
They can’t do ‘home office’. Daily survival demands personal interaction with others, going outside.
When someone in countries such as these hears the word ‘epidemic’, he or she thinks of diseases wiping out large numbers of people, including young people and children, not just a few 85 year olds. In a country such as Uganda, large numbers of people still die of: malaria, typhoid, sleeping sickness, hepatitis, and yes pneumonia.
Real diseases.
In my opinion, it is in the poorer countries, what we used to call the ‘Third World’, where the myth of covid-19 will first become obvious.
The Guardian-readers of North London may well sit terrified in their homes for the next five years – believing bullshit as they do, but it is in the poorer countries of the world where covid-19 will have to put up or shut up.
Calming, Sensible and logical.
Factors which will ensure that it is ignored.
This is a very good letter, well worthy of global dissemination.
It is measured, but pulls no punches, exactly what you wish for from a distinguished clinician speaking to a non-medical politician.
Add the digital age’s blunt weapon of disinformation to put Joe Public off balance, similar to Trump’s c2016 campaign and our ‘leaders’ have an open goal to take advantage of.
Long live the suspicious and sceptics 👍 keep doing what you’re doing
On Planet Ponzi..
In the current financial crisis we see that the whole national economies [Germany, UK, US where ever] are at serious risk from the global tsunami which is ripping the world apart.
Strategy for the Western oligarchic plandemic:
1. Close everything down.
2. Announce “normal service will resume as soon as possible”.
3. Play recording of the Magic Roundabout intro across all media interfaces.
4. Retreat to your financial tsunami bunker and await further instructions from Gill Gates.
Meanwhile the PRC has weathered the current seasonal flu mutation, as they did the last crisis of capitalism 2008 also, and are now returning to their lives as normal…
I have little doubt this will all be over come May 1 or communist day, the day after April 30th one of the major satanic holidays(reactionary to the Feast of St Catherine of Sienna). President Trump even said it should all be over on April 30th giving a tip of the hat to his fellow elite, all satanists of different stripes. Of course this all will prevent the celebration of Holy Week in case the legion of heathens out there are ignorant, this is precisely planned by the original antichrist(ian)s who own this world of decay and it’s media etc. Notre Dame was set on fire on Good Friday last year in case you heathens don’t remember. The brits have a terrible history in relation to religious persecution so I don’t expect this to mean much to the home of occultism along with Germany.
This is in fact a bolshevik(pc word I can use for the discerning) world government coup and a symptom of their sickness which the OT prophets spoke of so much. The full reasons will most likely never be known but I assure you the satanic elite always kill 3 or 4 birds with one stone. Economic factors, after religious persecution, are most likely one reason. Obviously a test run of other martial law scenarios is another, they actively have hollywood and other writers coming up with scenarios to be arranged for their purposes which have been out in the open for a long long time but most people are programmed with the mind control term “conspiracy” to discount this stuff, idiots. I’m more afraid of how stupid most people are then the homicidal elite, means they can get away with a lot of slaughter and other things and most people will defend it and not see through it, scary.
Rambling incoherent nonsense, unbecoming of Off-Guardian. Most of this is unverifiable idiocy, except:
“Notre Dame was set on fire on Good Friday”. It wasn’t. It was set on fire on Monday April 15th
When the one verifiable fact is incorrect, what does it say about the rest of the comment?
This forum works because people can comment from their own perspective. Readers take the info in and come to their own conclusions. If you don’t agree with John then don’t. If you want censorship of things you don’t agree with then your in the wrong place.
True enough. Off-G is so refreshing because it offer a rich panoply of diverse points of view. And a few nuts are good for adding flavour.
Who says I want censorship? Course I don’t. I’m free to criticize others, by the same logic. John has provided no evidence whatsoever. And his one point that can be fact checked – is wrong. It is this type of non-evidenced ramble that see’s us on here, labelled as ‘conspiracy theorists’ and therefore dismissed.
Dear Mr Bhakdi,
Your letter will be processed, stamped, photocopied, digitalised, filed and ‘actioned’ (don’t you hate that word?) at a date in the near future.
Thank you for your correspondence.
Regards
Angie M.
This is a Gain of Function novel Coronavirus that was manufactured in a BSL-4 Laboratory and either mistakenly released or intentionally released into the population for purposes innocuous or otherwise covert harm to life given fatality rate & range of lethality per 1000 in the population.
Worldwide the expectation of mortality clustered in high density populations is extremely high & dangerously high to the extent that martial law should be declared globally given USA DoD is now evidencing troup & base incidence & prevalence of the bioweaponized Gain of Function novel Coronavirus.
This is not an organically derived virus otherwise known collectively as Corona viruses. This is a newly manufactured novel Coronavirus.
Same question could be asked to all stupid so called leaders in any so called country. The questions seem to be part of a game. As the most valid questions are not asked. Anyhow this is pure entertainment.
There is medicine that works, why isn’t it used? Why are people not informed about how to boost their immunity. Even this so called professor has no clue! Viruses can not spread as informed by the medical media mafia? It’s just an ordinary flu.
How come that people that can’t heal anything are allowed to have so much power? It’s actually all very simple to heal? Why are governments faking the news, and who is really in control here? Now if these questions would be answered, then we certainly were seeing change in this world. So far dishonest morbid people are responsible for this orchestrated theater. Who can hold this very sick people responsible, as they are the cancer in this world.
Bonno Ray. Are you referring to this Coronavirus treatment by Prof. Dr Didier Raoult & team showing that a combination of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Azithromycin are effective in treating COVID-19 patients. One New York City Dr. adds zinc sulphate. Or, IV Vit. C.
This is interesting, from back in 2005 re Chloroquine
https://virologyj.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1743-422X-2-69
