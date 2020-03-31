The new legal powers sought by Scotland’s devolved law-makers undermine ideas of justice in place for hundreds of years, according to the Scottish Criminal Bar Association.
The new Coronavirus (Scotland) Bill grants sweeping powers to Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish Parliament, and makes dramatic changes to the criminal justice system.
Among a long list of changes, the Bill seeks to:
- Replace trial by jury with bench trials, presided over by a Judge or local Sheriff
- Remove the maximum time of 140 days an accused can await trial
- Relax hearsay evidence law, allowing judges to hear pre-recorded witness statements that are not open to cross-examination
The new rules, unlike similar Diplock rules used in Northern Ireland in 1970s, do not guarantee an automatic right of appeal.
The Scottish Judiciary claims these powers are vital to protecting people from potential coronavirus infections, whilst following the European Convention on Human Rights requirements for an “effective justice system”.
But the Scottish Criminal Bar Association strongly disagrees.
In a statement on their website, SCBA President Ronnie Renucci QC wrote:
The SCBA believes that these draconian measures seeking to bring about seismic changes to our system of justice are premature, disproportionate and ill-advised. They are at best a knee-jerk reaction to an as yet unquantified problem instigated by panic or at worst, something far more sinister.
A long-form response, going point-by-point through the bill is available here.
Will other countries follow Scotland’s example? It remains to be seen. We will no doubt be discussing this unsettling development more in the future.
Whether it is health, economics or due legal process.
On its way to the Third World.
What does Scotland produce these days apart from Whisky?
Scotland has become a banana republic in so many ways since Blair and Cameron recklessly devolved powers to local idiots in order to buy themselves a short term period where they delusionally claimed to have ‘saved the union’ (i.e. made an inconvenient problem they never understood go away). We now pay the price of being administered by second-rate chancers, sex pests and incompetents with no principles.
Philpot, Please don’t tell me you think it would be any different if Westminster was in charge! 😀
Diplock in the north still exists. The case of one Tony Taylor from Derry is proof of this!
Being a cynic, I see that this could result in a lot less work for barristers (on top of the loss of judicial safeguards). Perhaps THAT might motivate some people to take a harder look at the coronahype.
I would say they are, like many other developing matters, a hugely opportunistic reaction to a conveniently unquantified problem whose quantification will be indefinitely prolonged.
Well put George.
I will take ‘sinister’ for $500, Alex.