Constitutional reform in Russia and a new infowar

There have been and continue to be changes in Russia regarding the alignment of political forces, reactions to external stimuli and the strategic prospects of the state.
The first signs of change can be found in Vladimir Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly, which announced upcoming changes to the country’s Constitution. On January 15th Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced the resignation of his government, which was immediately accepted, he motivated this step by the need to give the President freedom of action to implement his plans. It became clear that the problem of transferring presidential power from Putin to a new candidate, which occupied the minds of Western politicians, had entered the resolution stage.
Russia has long been under sanction pressure and international ostracism, this has not lost its strength despite the absurdity of supporting the Ukrainian-Polish-Baltic bloc which is also dispensing it. The country has long occupied that conveniently vacant niche of “the main enemy of Western civilization”, which the PRC also aims to share – this is the mainstream Western media representation of the situation.
In a world infused with the idea of opposing the interests of the leadership of various states, any changes are taken as a chance to weaken the enemy. As it should be in an era of serious trials, Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse appeared on the horizon: Crisis, Coronavirus, Instability. The coiled spring of intrigue, in the background of which the preparations for constitutional reform and the referendum are taking place, is twisting more and more.
A number of planned changes to the Constitution have a pronounced social orientation. The Russian leader has been constantly using the term “social state” in relation to the country’s established system of government in his recent speeches. These statements declare the primacy of the interests of the people of the Russian Federation and evolve a plan for the further development of social benefits, preferences and institutions.
On the other hand, after some hesitation and maneuvers in the information field and inconsequent statements, Vladimir Putin took a very decisive step. There is no doubt that cosmonaut Tereshkova’s presentation of the proposal to “reset the counter to zero” for all previous presidential terms in the context of the reconstruction of the Constitution had been agreed with the Kremlin and was the result of decisions taken there.
With the current realities of the political situation, this part of the political and constitutional reform has come to the fore in the discourse and become the number one topic, not least for Western MSM … but not the procedure for paying maternity capital or the role of the state Council in the architectonics of power in Russia. There is no doubt that the hearts of the Western political community, which is generally negative towards modern Russia, now joyfully beat in unison: this is it, this is our new motive for inflating discontent and growing opposition in a rather amorphous and generally monolithic society!
And those horsemen of the Apocalypse… The maneuvers of the Russian delegation at the OPEC+ parley was a shock and led to the release of accumulated negativity in the world economy. Nothing new: the collapse of world indices, the rapid fall of securities, the disappearance of wealth. When the first wave subsided, it became clear that the Russian economy was seriously affected. And although high-ranking officials explained to Russians that the economic buffer created over the “good” years is able to ensure the fulfilment of all obligations for 5-6 years, Russians look at the rapidly increased dollar exchange rate and as before do not tend to believe the hollow statements of the authorities. The growth of negative economic expectations pales only in the background of anxiety in the face of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
This is now a perfect environment for the West to develop new examples of “colour revolution” in their fight against objectionable regimes. This technique, which has nothing to do with the social revolutions of the last century, develops destabilisation in a country on the back of objective difficulties.
There is only one condition for success – sufficient funding. And there is always enough “combustible material” in any capitalist country, you can look, for example, at neighboring Ukraine, where marginal Tonton Macoutes escaped from the state of “reserve labour” and imposed the will of their master-oligarchs on society in the only way familiar to right-wing militants – violence.
There is of course “sufficient funding” available for the West to attempt such destabilisation in Russia, MSM are focusing on that Presidential term reset to the exclusion of other elements of the reforms. But a new media strategy is being tested…
A source in an international PR agency, which did a job for a clandestine British-American PSYOP unit, forwarded us a curious video from YouTube. It is disguised as a “citizen journalism” vox-pop, is devoted to Russia and Putin and asks passers by, “… the West deal with Russia with restraint and employ continuous dialogue, should we keep that policy or should we get tougher and impose sanctions from hell?” The responses are predictable.
We will not give the video itself any exposure here, but present some screenshots instead. So there’s the new strategy: mimic “citizen media” and alt-media styles. Young people with new cameras on the streets in the UK are being weaponised in this cynical new infowar.
The video shocked the agency’s employee who couldn’t accept that young people were being used and kept in the dark about the motive, and threatened to blow the whistle if the “channel” was not stopped dead in its tracks. But there will be others who won’t be so choosy. Our source says that there is a plan to develop a swarm of of such political “podcasts” directed towards Russia.
The aim is to have it all picked up by some of Russia’s “new media” and young globalist “influencers” to foment and grow anti-Putin sentiment at home, to present such pods as “widespread” international “condemnation” or as popular opinion. It’s Russia’s current international policy that angers the “Comrade Wolf” as Putin called the US Deep State, but the latter plans to get back at him where it hurts most – not in Syria or Ukraine, but at home.
Is it necessary to pursue this constitutional reform in such circumstances? Will all this lead to chaos, deterioration of the situation of workers and serious opposition in society? Will Putin’s power pass the next stress test? We’ll know very soon.
Hey I just talked to a Russian in London who has been working in a pub refit and they got to drink all the beer for free because it would be thrown away , but his group leader and the big guys wouldn’t let him drink the lager or guiness because they wanted that for themselves – he said that a lot of them had got the Covid – but he recovered within hours – he puts it down to the fact he ended up drinking the real ales.
Which he never liked before because it is not fizzy or cold and tastes bad. But he reckons its cured him because everyone else is really ill with covid and he is fine.
“Russia has a state-controlled Internet and as long as the West does not, and relies on the social media companies to police themselves (which, with with hundreds of millions of users, is an almost impossible job, anyway) – the Russians are going to continue stirring the pot. Hancock states: ‘It is hard to deny the ongoing information warfare campaigns have produced some degree of both social fragmentations and political destabilisation with the United States, Great Britain, Spain, and within the EU nations as a whole.’ (p. 321) ‘Some degree’, yes, a but a long way short of significant just yet. Divisions can only be amplified, not created, by the Russian trolls and bots. There is no evidence yet that Russian operations had any significant effect on the election of Trump, or the ‘leave’ vote during the EU membership referendum in the UK. (Though, having written, that I’m not sure what such evidence would look like . . . .)”
Britain has become the go to planner and executor of psyops. Most of the money raised for the White Helmet propaganda group was spent hiring advertising/marketing agencies to ensure the message reached the right people…..and young people are always the right people. Ask Joshua Wong.
All those useless media degrees weren’t entirely useless after all.
The changes in leadership around the world are only ever superficial.
How stupid can The Guardian and Simon Tisdall be? Look at this headline:
I couldn’t find that one article about the Russian entrepreneur who fled Russia and is now a wine merchant in London. He complained that after Putin came to power all companies had an FSB guy embedded in the company. That was at the time when Russians started to learn that there must be a tax code and that taxes must be paid. The Australian government had people embedded in some big name US companies to ensure they started paying normal taxes.
I have trust in the Russian people that they will take some action should Putin or his successors behave like Stalin which I do not think is likely.
Blaming all evils on Russia goes back at least to the times when the Teutonic hordes were given the boot by Nevsky at Lake Novgorod, 1200s. German Goth bad blood, always present in nearby states, has lusted after Russia and her resources forever. What is interesting in recent times is how that standard, when dropped by the Nazis and Operation Barbarossa in the 1940s, was picked up by Washington DC and Wall Street, neither one a stranger to German influence in fomenting a Cold War, thru CIA’s General Reinhard Gehlen and his network, blaming our own “acts of state” on Russia, via Oswald, and now a brand new variation on all those old themes, centuries old, with the “Peach Fuzz Oswald” aka Ed Snowden using Russia as his sanctuary base for the current chicaneries of “false defectors” or what have you. None of which fools FSB any more than Lee Harvey fooled KGB.
I don’t really know enough about Putin, but considering who his opposition is, I have to believe, as I always did of Castro (from the time I could read, or see, anyway), that he surely can’t be all bad. Not by a long shot.
When Oliver Stone asked him point blank about the email hacks here, a year or two ago, he answered straight up, “That’s an internal affairs of yours.”
I was sure of that from the get go, just as much as I was sure Ms. Condoleeeza Rice was talking smack about WMD in 03, or bilge about WTC before that. I told people as much, early and often, just so I’d have real time witnesses later on, at least beyond the prestidigitary internet, child of DARPA and counter-insurgency “tool”, only to prove a point: there’s a pattern here.
Constant endless lying and 180° Spin with The Big Lie here, “states-side”, to our baffled public.
Wall Street created the Nazis to defeat the USSR.
WTF has Russia’s future and internal affairs got to do with Simon Tisdall? This is liberal humanitarianism for you. It is a prelude to war. These puffed-up, self-righteous idiots are the indispensible instruments of the deep-state and its homicidal maniacs.