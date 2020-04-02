A 70-Year War on ‘Propaganda’ Built by the CIA

Cynthia Chung
“Hell is empty and all the devils are here”
William Shakespeare (The Tempest Act I, Scene 2)
War has always depended on a reliable system to spread its propaganda. The Arthashastra written by Chankya (350-283 BCE) who was chief advisor to the Emperor Chandragupta (the first ruler of the Mauryan Empire) discusses propaganda and how to disperse and apply it in warfare. It is one of the oldest accounts of the essentialism of propaganda in warfare.
Propaganda is vital in times of war because it is absolutely imperative that the people, who often need to make the greatest sacrifices and suffer the most, believe that such a war is justified and that such a war will provide them security. To the degree that they believe this to be true, the greater the degree of sacrifice and suffering they are willing to submit themselves for said “promised security”.
It is crucial that when the people look at the “enemy” they see something sub-human, for if they recognise that said “enemy” has in fact humanity, the jig is up so to speak.
And thus we are bombarded day after day, hour after hour of reminders as to why the “enemy” is not human like us, not compassionate like us, not patient, just and wise like us.
No doubt, war has been a necessary response when tyranny has formed an army to fight for its cause, but I would put forth that most wars have been rather unnecessary and downright manipulated for the design of a small group of people.
During WWI, on Dec 25th 1914, something rather unexpected occurred and a series of widespread unofficial ceasefires along the Western Front took place between the French/British soldiers and the German soldiers. Some even ventured into “no man’s land”, given its name since none left it alive, to mingle with the “enemy” and exchange food and souvenirs. There were joint burial ceremonies and prisoner swaps. A game of football took place as well. It is said that these truces were not unique to the Christmas period but that they were much more widespread during the holiday season.
These fraternisations would understandably make it quite difficult to return to combat against one another…for no apparently good reason. Some units needed to be relocated since they had developed friendships with the opposing side and now refused to fight them.
The lesson was quickly learned and propaganda was heavily pumped down the throats of the Allied countries, and by the course of just a few years, they no longer viewed the Germans as human.
The CIA’s Family Jewels and Operation Mockingbird
For us to understand the implications of modern propaganda and how it is used in warfare today, our story starts post-WWII with Churchill’s announcement of the “Iron Curtain” which launched the Cold War and has kept the East and West divided to this day.
Quickly after the Cold War was announced by Churchill, it was necessary to create a fervor of fear and paranoia amongst the American people in order to have them quickly forget the fact that the Russians were their greatest allies during both WWI and WWII, and to replace it with the image of a ghoulish race of boogeymen.
If Americans were to remember that the Russians had fought valiantly during WWII and had paid by far the largest sacrifice to the cause, that they had in fact been their comrades in arms against the brutality of fascism, if this were remembered then the Cold War division could never occur, and that was something that could not be tolerated by Churchill and the Empire.
Thus terror was unleashed on the American people and McCarthyism was given precedence over the people’s right to question and form conclusions for themselves. That sort of thing could not be tolerated when the “enemy” could be anywhere; they could be your neighbour, your child’s teacher, your co-worker…your partner.
In order to combat the “threat” of Soviet “propaganda” entering the U.S. and seducing Americans, Operation Mockingbird was created as a form of “control” over information dissemination during the period of McCarthyism. Operation Mockingbird was an “alleged” CIA program that was started in the early 1950s in order to control the narrative of the news.
Though this role has never been confirmed entirely, in the CIA Family Jewels report compiled in the mid-1970s, it is confirmed that Project Mockingbird did exist as a CIA operation and that it was guilty of wire-tapping journalists in Washington.
At the helm of this project was none other than CIA Director Allen Dulles, an enemy of JFK, who by the early 1950s “allegedly” oversaw the media network and had major influence over 25 newspapers and wire agencies. Its function was to have the CIA write reports that would be used by a network of cooperating “credible” reporters. By these “credible” reporters spreading the CIA dictated narrative, it would be parroted by unwitting reporters (mockingbirds) and a successful echo chamber would be created across the world.
The Office of Policy Coordination (OPC), originally named Office of Special Projects but that was thought to conspicuous, was a covert operation wing of the CIA and was created by the United States National Security Council (NSC). For those who are unfamiliar with the origins of the NSC and its close relationship with the CIA, who was born on the same day, refer to my paper on the subject.
According to Deborah Davis’ biography of Katherine Graham (the owner of Washington Post), the OPC created Operation Mockingbird in response to addressing Soviet propaganda and included as part of its CIA contingency respected members from Washington Post, The New York Times, Newsweek, CBS and others.
The Family Jewels report was an investigation made by the CIA to investigate…the CIA, spurred in response to the Watergate Scandal and the CIA’s unconstitutional role in the whole affair. The investigation of the CIA would include any other actions that were deemed illegal or inappropriate spanning from the 1950s-mid 1970s.
We are told “most” of the report was declassified on June 25, 2007 (30 years later) hoping that people would have lost interest in the whole brouhaha. Along with the release of the redacted report was included a six-page summary with the following introduction:
The Central Intelligence Agency violated its charter for 25 years until revelations of illegal wiretapping, domestic surveillance, assassination plots, and human experimentation led to official investigations and reforms in the 1970s.”
The most extensive investigation of the CIA relations with news media was conducted by the Church Committee, a U.S. Senate select committee in 1975 that investigated the abuses committed by the CIA, NSA, FBI, and IRS. The Church Committee report confirmed abundant CIA ties in both foreign and domestic news media.
It is very useful that there exists an official recognition that false news was not only being encouraged by the CIA under the overseeing of the NSC during the Cold War period, but that the CIA was complicit in actually detailing the specific narrative that they wanted disseminated, and often going so far as to write the narrative and have a “credible” reporter’s name stamped on it.
But the question begs, “Did the Cold War ever end?” and if not, why should we believe that the CIA’s involvement in such activities is buried in its past and that it has “reformed” its old ways?
Western Journalists for Hire: How the CIA Buys News
In order to answer this question, let us visit the sad case of Udo Ulfkotte. Udo Ulfkotte is a well-known German journalist and author of numerous books. He worked for 25 years as a journalist, 17 of which were for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), including his role as editor.
In his 2014 book Journalists for Hire: How the CIA Buys News Ulfkotte goes over how the CIA along with German Intelligence (BND) were guilty of bribing journalists to write articles that either spun the truth or were completely fictitious in order to promote a pro-western, pro-NATO bent, and that he was one of those bought journalists.
In an interview, Ulfkotte describes how he finally built up the nerve to publish the book, after years of it collecting dust, in response to the erupting crisis in Ukraine stating
I felt that the right time had come to finish it and publish it, because I am deeply worried about the Ukrainian crisis and the possible devastating consequences for all of Europe and all of us…I am not at all pro-Russia, but it is clear that many journalists blindly follow and publish whatever the NATO press office provides. And this type of information and reports are completely one-sided.
In another interview Ulfkotte stated:
it is clear as daylight that the agents of various Services were in the central offices of the FAZ, the place where I worked for 17 years. The articles appeared under my name several times, but they were not my intellectual product. I was once approached by someone from German Intelligence and the CIA, who told me that I should write about Gaddafi and report how he was trying to secretly build a chemical weapons factory in Libya. I had no information on any of this, but they showed me various documents, I just had to put my name on the article. Do you think this can be called journalism? I don’t think so.”
Ulfkotte has publicly stated:
“I am ashamed of it. The people I worked for knew from the get-go everything I did. And the truth must come out. It’s not just about FAZ, this is the whole system that’s corrupt all the way.”
Udo Ulfkotte has since passed away. He died January 2017, found dead in his home, it is said by a heart attack. His body was soon after cremated, thus preventing any possibility of an autopsy occurring.
You Can’t Teach An Old Dog New Tricks
The Countering Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation Act is a bipartisan bill that was passed into law in December 2016, it was initially called Countering Information Warfare Act. It was included together with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). This bill was brought into effect just weeks before Trump was to enter office….hmmm, foreshadowing much?
Soon after the 2016 U.S. election, the Washington Post led the charge asserting that it was due to Russian propaganda that the U.S. elections turned out the way it did, that is, that Hillary had somehow, inconceivably, lost to Donald Trump and that the American people had been turned against her like a child caught in the middle of a messy divorce case.
But there is no need here to set the record straight on Hillary, when Hillary herself has done suffice damage to any illusion of credibility she once had. That ultimately not even Hillary could hide the fact that her closet full of skeletons turned out to be the size of a catacomb.
But we are told that citizens do not know what is best for one’s self. That they cannot be trusted with “sensitive” information and in accordance act in a “responsible” manner, that is, to have a strong enough stomach to do what is “best” for their country.
And therefore, fear not subjects of the land, for the Global Engagement Center (GEC) is here to make those hard decisions for you. Don’t know what to think about a complicated subject? GEC will tell you the right way!
The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) would allow for the Secretary of State to collaborate with the Secretary of Defense, and other Federal agencies in the year 2017 to create the Global Engagement Center (GEC). The GEC’s purpose in life is to fight propaganda from foreign governments and publicize the nature of ongoing foreign propaganda and disinformation operations against the U.S. and other countries.
Let us all take a moment to thank the GEC for such a massive task in the cause for justice all around the world.
The GEC had a very slow start in its first year, however, it has been gaining momentum in the last year under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who seems especially excited over the hiring of Lea Gabrielle as special envoy and coordinator of GEC.
Mike Pompeo was the CIA Director from 2017-2018. On April 15, 2019, Pompeo participated in a discussion at the Texas A&M University where he voluntarily offered the admission that though West Points’ cadet motto is “You will not lie, cheat, or steal, or tolerate those who do.”, his training under the CIA was the very opposite, stating:
I was the CIA Director. We lied, we cheated, we stole. It was like we had entire training courses. (long pause) It reminds you of the glory of the American experiment”
This is apparently the man for the job of dealing with matters of “truth” and “justice”.
Lea Gabrielle was approved for her position by Mike Pompeo, what are her “qualifications”? Well, Gabrielle is also CIA trained, and while assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), she “directed and conducted global clandestine strategic intelligence collection operations.” Gabrielle also “deployed in tactical anti-terrorist operations in hostile environments”.
After 12 years of active duty service, Lea Gabrielle became a television news journalist, who worked at NBC and FOX News.
Noticing a pattern?
The CIA really does not have the best track record for their role in “managing” foreign wars and counter-insurgency activities. In fact, they have been caught rather red-handed in fueling such crisis situations. And these are the people who are deciding what information is fit for the American public, and western public in general, and what is not fit for their ears.
Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil, See No Evil
On March 5, 2020, Lea Gabrielle testified on the role of GEC in countering state-sponsored and non-state propaganda and disinformation. Gabrielle states: “We have the full support of Secretary Pompeo who is committed to deploying a broad suite of tools to stop America’s adversaries from using disinformation, malign propaganda, and other tools to undermine free societies.”
She goes on to acknowledge that the hearing is focused on countering Russian government and CCP disinformation and propaganda. She then goes on to outline her criticisms of both governments with no factual detail or evidence but rather generalised accusations and criticisms, obviously pulling from her experience as a news journalist for NBC.
Following this, Gabrielle proceeds to outline her “rules of engagement” in countering this offensive with what seems to be the beginnings of McCarthyism 2.0, amounting to a threat to anyone who dares not take a hard stance against Russia and China, that such a person will be considered complicit in essentially committing treason.
Hell, if Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard (who was unconstitutionally prohibited from participating in the final democratic presidential debates) have both already been accused of being a Russian agent, what can we expect for the average Joe?
Gabrielle concludes, “Both the Russian government and the CCP view censorship, media manipulation, and propaganda as appropriate tools to control public opinion. Both exploit open, democratic societies to further their own ends while tightening controls around their own countries.”
Don’t worry, the CIA will eventually admit that they are elbow-deep in all of the above, it just won’t be released until 30 years from now…In the meantime, I wouldn’t believe everything you read in the newspaper to stoke the fires for another war.
The CIA/FBI top are not at all infallible; they didn’t take info serious about the fall of the Berlin wall or the 9/11 attacks. Considering the number of covid19 infected in the US, they had no clue about these little fresh market viruses either. HRC as president plus the impeachment joke were also botched ops.
Must be be the highest budgeted fools, that’s why they keep it secret.
A KGB or Mossad does better with 1% of that money.
Pompeo is stomping around with his gauntlet of power like a dumb hulk or king kong stuck at the top of the towet – THE ONLY WAY IS DOWN – and no parachute.
https://mobile.twitter.com/SecPompeo/status/1245490909661315078
‘Reports that Iranian diplomats were involved in an assassination of a dissident in Turkey are disturbing but fully consistent with their assignments – Iran’s “diplomats” are agents of terror and have conducted multiple assassinations and bomb plots in Europe over the past decade.’
A lying, cheating scumbag thug playing his last cards.
The thread and responses are worth reading as the Atlantic Council warriors line up to threaten to follow through on their assassination of Soleimani in January.
……
Now- why January, why Soleimani I wondered at the time – it seems the crumbling Empire must have known the virus was out and somehow Iran would be struckdown by it around now …
The mad fucking imperial bastards have actually used biological warfare it seems!
This woman hates Churchill.
I hate Stalin, a person with a soul.
FDR was a crippled wreck at the end; he should have given his reign over earlier to his vice president.
Propaganda only works on the uncurious, the numb and the smug.
Unfortunately, they number in the millions.
The Russians and Chinese are already de facto allied, so a US attack on either would involve the other, and we’d all die, ENTIRELY due to psychopathic aggression by the ruling US psychopaths. China is hated in Thanatopolis DC for the same racist reasons that drove the lynchings of Chinese in the USA in the 19th century.
and no doubt we will all have covid-19 on our death certificates
Just after the war Field Marshal Montgomery gave a speech in the House of Lords. He said there were 2 things you had to avoid at all costs. 1. Starting a war with Russia. 2. Starting a war with China. People had tried this but it never ended well. America has always fought against weak countries that can’t fight back, from Mexico in the 1840s, to Grenada, Panama and Iraq. In the world wars it left other people to do most of the fighting and muscled in at the end to make off with all the goodies. In Korea and Vietnam it got its arse kicked. Imagine if it had to fight Russia and China.
Or Iran.
The British media is woefully ignored in this piece -an oversight?
INTEGRITY INITIATIVE.
The Groaniads bag of spooks.
The BBC’s hoard of liars.
The CIA must obviously have them in the UK msm as well.
Laurak most certainly and the Tank Regiment alumnii…
Come on spill the beans!
The President and the Press: Address before the American Newspaper Publishers Association, April 27, 1961
Kennedy’s Last Speech, read it and wonder no more why He was offed.
That’s not his last speech – it is dated 1961.
His last speech – which he was on his way to give when publicly executed by the people who the speech was calling to heel – is worth reading and realising that we are now at a similar crossroads
https://www.post-gazette.com/news/nation/2013/11/22/Full-text-JFK-s-never-delivered-speech-from-Dallas/stories/201311210356
https://www.mintpressnews.com/newsweek-journalist-tareq-haddad-quits-corruption-journalism/263667/
This ex journalist, Tareq Haddad from Newsweek also highlighting the problem. Saying that intelligence agencies all over operate within and have offices in media corporations controlling and censoring content.
If you look at much of what the foreign affairs/defence correspondents Guardian write. From outright provable lies, distortion and omission – stuff which is reposted over here (and the reason Off G came to being) Oliver Kamm and so many other UK publications are clear intelligence assets.
Theres no chance in hell these people believe what they write. Unlikely most other journalists too and most must be aware their publications are effectively fronts for UK intelligence and likely others.
I wonder when these journalists are finally charged with any number of crimes, terrorism offences in Syria (warmongering and treason if there are actionable UK laws) they will be able to successfully claim they were just following orders. Thats why I say to mainstream journalists, do what Tareq Haddad and others – get out while you still can – for your future liberty and mental health.
My one criticism of the way we,academics and independent writers etc deal with this. In some ways it looks as if we legitimise the Guardian and others by being too defensive when they smear us – or when we ridicule them. Thats fine to call out in this way – but these people are criminals and have committed crimes against humanity. We should be saying this when we report on their ‘journalism’
‘Could only do that 40 years ago with millions in the bank’
.
Not true actuallly, I had non-rich friends who did it.
I reference “Operation Mockingbird” all the time, whenever I discuss this with others or post comments or write articles about our society in USAmerica, as it is gradually being locked down (sound familiar, for any reason?) by its own intelligence apparatus. I will include the Wikipedia article by that name, since it gives some introduction to the subject, and basic overview, mostly based on Deborah Davis research, and her book, which covers Mockingbird and it’s penetration originally of WaPo and NYT, just to begin with. Just “for starters”! A very revealing review of the 2002 very revealing movie called “The Quiet American” directed by the great Aussie Philip Noyce, was published in The Nation by H. Bruce Franklin in 2003, called “By the Bombs’ Early Light” which examines the psyop led by Col. Ed Lansdale to spin Viet Nam against Ho Chi Minh and the Viet Cong and a particularly nasty car bombing at the start of 1952, a terrorist act perpetrated by Ho Chi Minh’s adversaries, and relentlessly forevermore pinned on him. I don’t do links, for my own reasons, but the piece is easy still to find online, 17 years later, and was up when I looked recently. Franklin, a Rutgers Prof, has kept it up. It has a tab, “email the author” which I did, and he wrote me back within the hour saying that the author of the eponymous novel, Graham Greene, “sure had his number, didn’t he?” He then recommended a book as further study, one that he used for his classes on U.S. Foreign Policy, “Dog Soldiers” by the recently deceased Robert Stone, which details the anatomy of the drug trafficking that came through Southeast Asia to Southern California, which was really central to the way Central Intelligence deployed here in USA, domestically. A classic about that, true scholarship, is “The Politics if Heroin” .
Timothy Leary was the CIA point man on the “Left Coast” and I’ve had lively talks around town with people who knew him, as he was based just a few miles south, where I once lived at one stretch, a few years after he lived there, Laguna Beach, California. His residency at Mystic Arts bookstore near the beach there, is covered in focus and depth in the 2010 book, “Orange Sunshine: The Brotherhood of Eternal Love and its Quest to spread Peace, Love, and Acid to the World.” A must read, and not just for locals in Orange County here….
The “Quiet American” would be the fictive CIA agent Alden Pyle, who arrives in Saigon in 1952 at a starting point early in the game, “preaching democracy and spewing bombs.” His tale is nothing if not about propaganda and psyops and how we began to spin things to the interests of our corporate taskmasters like never before. Graham Greene wrote in his ’80s memoir “Ways of Escape” that his Saigon novel was “the closest to pure reportage” of anything he’d written, with special emphasis made by CIA on the communists as incarnating everything bad, almost like some mystical virus of the mind and soul, infectious and a deadly contagion that must be preemptively quarantined and quickly eliminated, in a never ending battle to flatten that worst of curves.
But many others have pointed out that we will call pretty much anyone a communist -like Fr. Blase Bonpane at KPFK.org, on the air fifty years, or John Perkins et al., if they stand against the U.S. corporate tide, and our armies of occupation, portrayed as freedom fighters always. (Only one out of four soldiers fighting on the side of Ho Chi Minh were communist party members, which was pretty much the same demographic of France in the 1970s when I lived for 4 years in Paris, during the Presidency of Valery Giscard d’Estaing, once a Vichy collaborator with the Nazis in WW II !)
Mostly only specialists (students of the CIA, most of whom have often divided loyalties, if not actually working for it undercover or overtly, or civil liberties students with some “mileage” and their own deeper knowledge about it, if not actually working for it undercover) in the subject know much about it, per my own informal poll, anecdotal at best.
The problem we all have is that the agency has developed more and more into a rogue “elephant” trampling not just communists underfoot, but anything else big or small that gets in its way, or that just happens to be in its way, inconveniently or not.
Many of the more credible “establishment” experts, like Tim Weiner of NYT who wrote the big history of the agency called “A Legacy of Ashes”, and Joseph Trento ( “The Secret History of the CIA” ) speak of the innate development and character of the agency, as unworthy of their country, and about its globally and nationally destructive nature.
Perhaps the best avatar of that position is Colonel Fletcher Prouty, who was JFK’s liason officer between CIA and the Air Force, and portrayed by Donald Sutherland as “Mr. X” in Stone’s film “JFK”.
He wrote a book nearly 50 years old now, that gives an insider’s chapter and verse, with the telling title, “The Secret Team: the CIA and it’s Allies in Control of the United States of America and the World.”
The extent and scope of that control would be manifest in such events, as a prime example, as Robin Williams’ death, when he was cremated 24 hours after his “suicide” and no major outlet in the entire world covered that, or even suggested anything like foul play.
I asked that question soon after the fact, since my father had been assassinated in a similar “staged suicide” and Williams death soon enough brought up flashbacks, and how back then the whole thing went into full media eclipse (LATimes, Burt Folkart, chief obituarist, April 26, 1982, “Tax Expert Walked Many Complex Paths” adds, Ervin “who died of undisclosed causes…” although the article was clearly not written by Folkart, but someone with a more awkward style). How interesting that the only report I could find about Robin Williams’ funeral AND day after dead cremation, was at TMZ, the same outlet that recently and instantly broke the story 65 days ago (seems like 5 years ago, with this virus thing) about the helicopter crash, killing someone from one place of worship here on my route, Our Lady Queen of Angels: Kobe Bryant and his young daughter Gigi, where I used to pass him on his way back from Communion. I first “saw” her a day after Vanessa delivered her at the hospital where my mother died two or three years later.
I met a lady at an office here a few years ago, and while we were waiting, she said, “I was in Marin County that week, and at a bar where they all knew him, and I overheard the patrons, they were all talking about how ‘they just cremated Robin, just hours after he died.'”
And yet no mention of it in the “news”.
Globally?
The “defense” rests its case. That was Exhibit A.
(Exhibit B would be how I’ve talked to people in France who remembered it, and in Germany it was the top story September 10, 2001 how a major terrorist attack had been forecast for the East Coast of the United States, and yet we never heard a word here?)
Serious implications. Media weaponized.
Robin Williams had become a good friend of Mort Sahl. Look up Sahl’s wiki bio, and that will give many a clue as to motive, means, and madness of staged suicides, and ops of like ilk. Sahl, the godfather of standup, was deputized by D.A. Jim Garrison, then blacklisted for the rest of his life, sandwiched in were brief phases in different shades of dark greylisting!
Expect to see those numbers on staged suicides spike, using the virus and “depression” as a cover, such as the latter being presented to me forty years ago, by various parties, in the death of my father, John Wesley Ervin.
And yet I find out in 2000 that LAPD still regards it as an open case. Very “Cold Case.”
–Jaw Nervin’
*****
Sam Giancana, Mafia heir to Capone’s Chicago Outfit, allegedly as an aside to his wiseguy associates, shortly before he was to testify to the House Select Committee on Assassinations, June 1975, though he himself was assassinated the night before that date in the basement of his Chicago mansion, “They just don’t get it in D.C., the CIA and the Mob are two sides of the same coin.”
I had a chance to talk briefly to Dave Emory two years ago at his last public lecture, quoting that line, and his remark was, “The CIA IS the Biggest Mob in the World.”
*****
General Smedley D. Butler, most decorated Marine in U.S. history, dead in his fifties after uniquely backing socialists for the U.S. Presidency: “I was nothing but a high class muscle man for the corporations.”
Correction: I exchanged nods with Kobe Bryant at Mass a couple times, but thought it best to let him be, as huge a Laker fan as I have been for decades, and I “saw” Gigi when she was still “an inside job” and Vanessa came to the pews wide as a house, a couple days before she was born, not “after” as I misstated. It’s midnight here, in the Colonies, turned rogue!
A very engaging footnote to Ed Lansdale is the fact, not hidden, that Daniel Ellsberg, the fabled (presumed?) Snowden-esque whistleblower and leaker of “The Pentagon Papers” and called by many the most significant whistleblower in U.S. history, was the close attaché of Lansdale in ’50s Viet Nam. The profile is a lot like Snowden, both of them leaking to very very suspicious outlets, at the top of my list of chronic Usual Suspects.
Both have all the markings of Richard Bissell’s CIA “false defectors” 1950s program that sent Oswald to Moscow.
That’s a typical trick and less difficult to pull off than pulling a rabbit out of a hat for average stage magicians. Selling the trick is the only trick, and with a mob media as the handmaiden, not much work.
Unlike Oswald, they are venerated by many.
The irony there is that Oswald may have actually been the real patriot and admired JFK, not a hater.
I’m interested in ‘Laurel Canyon’ cohort angle – what with Mr Zimmerman finally releasing a noble literature worthy dirge on the JFK execution.
Is Bob admitting some Mea Culpa in his end days?
Why does he list all the artistes for the last long part of this swansong?
Is he playing one more for the road? And giving a marching and dying tune , the last hard rain?
Kindly be more explicit Mr Ervin especially on Williams – you baited the hook, I’m biting!
Wow. It’s like a total inversion of the truth. Fakebook is busy banning dissident voices in the West, who then must seek refuge on VK. But it’s the Russians who are guilty of censorship! Meanwhile, Washington is sponsoring attempts at a color-revolution in Hong Kong with the help of Soros & Friends, but it’s China that’s guilty of taking advantage of our “open, democratic societies”! Just bizarre …
Excellent piece on the United States of Agitprop.
Cultural amnesia amplified by a frontier inbred mentality has led to their belief that shit is exceptional.
From Pearl Harbour to the Bay of Pigs and onward to Vietnam, the first Gulf War, 9/11, the 2nd Gulf War, on and on to the break up of Yugoslavia, Libya, Syria, Ukraine.. you get my drift. If there is a god in heaven he must have a very perverse kind of morality [or a weird sense of humour] regarding his bastard child on Earth.
As the US of A is the standard bearer for global capitalism, the 2020 plandemic looks increasingly like another tool in the box of propaganda down at Langley Farm.
Yes.
My sentiment exactly.
Tutti,
The body bags will soon be filling with the Covid dead in their 1000’s per day and the horror is being used by Pompeo to wind up an attack on Iran – and use it to coverup about the origins of this virus – if you look at the state by state deaths across the US being reportrd NOW, certain places are standing out like sore thumbs – the far north west Wahington State being the most weird…
They really really really want to go down in flames – the crumbling rotten empire.
We are marching lock step with OUR CIA owned media and alt-media, who revel in limited hangouts.
As useful background reading try “A Man Called Intrepid”, its the biography of William Stephenson, a Canadian who’s role before and during WW2 essentially created the security apparatus that we know today. Obviously there were people before him and others doing the same sort of work he brought an industrial organizational mindset to what was up to that point a game for talented amateurs (and small scale service departments). His work engendered organizations like the OSS which post war became the foundation of the CIA …. and the rest is history.
What makes this book fascinating isn’t just the biography but the insight it gives us into the information war, the use of information and misinformation not just as propaganda but as a tool to redirect enemy national policy. Its then easy to see what gets done today as not somthing new and secret but just as extension of what we’ve always been doing. You’ll also be very wary of what you read in newsfeeds, especially material that’s from unverified ‘sources’.
Once compromised the journalists are trapped forever. Enlightening article.
Slavoj Zizek too. Their token euro “intellectual” perhaps the most spineless of them all.
Don’t forget our cohorts in the UK.