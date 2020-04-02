Coronavirus Fact-Check #1: “Flu doesn’t overwhelm our hospitals!”

This the first of a new on-going series of micro-articles tackling the prevailing, media-generated talking points of on Sars-Cov2 and Covid19.
Those of you who have spent any time debating or discussing the current coronavirus “pandemic” on social media will almost certainly have encountered an argument that goes something like this:
“Coronavirus is nothing like the flu, the seasonal flu doesn’t overwhelm health services like this.”
But is this true? We’ve done some research.
In 2018 hospitals all across the United States were full to capacity with flu patients. Alabama declared a state of emergency. Elective surgeries were cancelled, patients were turned away.
California hospitals were “war zones” where people were treated in hastily erected tents.
The same year ICUs in Milan were “totally overrun” with flu cases.
In December of 2019 the NHS had to implement “emergency temporary beds” in 52% of its hospitals to account for their regular “winter crisis”. Most of those hospitals still had temporary beds operating from the previous winter.
Last November experts were publishing reports warning that the NHS was under too much pressure to deal with the seasonal flu.
The 2009 Swine Flu pandemic turned out to be no worse than a bad flu season in the end, but nevertheless had a huge impact on hospitals across the United States.
Going by just the last couple of years, the evidence suggests flu severely impacts health services quite frequently.
Raising the question: How does the current state of ICUs compare with these other recent crises? To which, we must remember, no one ever suggested the solution was destroying the economy and instituting a police state.
Good people, here’s a very short article by Fauci et al. in the NEJM stating that Covid-19 fatality rate may ultimately turn out to be comparable to that of the seasonal flu. Damn, you’d think they’d want to be sure before trashing the economy and turning the lives of millions upside down. But then again, trashing the economy and oppression of the people appears to be part of the plan.
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
I’ve read that an infected person has only 1-3 symptomless days in which they can unwittingly infect others. Yet, here in Belgium, although we are on lockdown for several weeks now, “daily deaths” keep rising (the media proudly announced they count ‘all deaths’). Doesn’t that prove that the lockdown measures & social distancing are not working? You can’t have it both ways…
I fully agree with others here: it’s a cover-up for an induced (as in induced coma) economic crisis.
What does “daily deaths” mean ? Does it mean deaths FROM Cv19 or does it mean WITH Cv19 ?
Brilliant analysis
CORONAVIRUS IS THE NEW 9/11 = HARD COMMUNISM + NEW FINANCIAL SYSTEM
Communism? Oh dear! You couldn’t describe communism without googling it
I know this is probably difficult to answer, but what about, “it’s only because we took these drastic measures that we avoided the projected death rate”?
Tonight, for you…remotely I waved my magic antimonster wand™….
Now, notice how all of those horrible monsters that resided under your bed are gone!!!!
What? What is that you are saying? “There never were monsters under your bed”….
Well, that just goes to show you just how effective the magic antimonster wand™ is…
Send a Cheq for $40 to the my magic antimonster wand™ Company….
And if your mom had wheels she’d be a bicycle?
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6993921/
Main results
“We included 67 studies including randomized controlled trials and observational studies with a mixed risk of bias….Adding virucidals or antiseptics to normal handwashing to decrease respiratory disease transmission remains uncertain. Global measures, such as screening at entry ports, led to a non‐significant marginal delay in spread. There was limited evidence that social distancing was effective, especially if related to the risk of exposure.”
No lockdown in Sweden, How are they doing there?
Coronavirus is nothing like flu: it isn’t overwhelming the hospitals.
More on SARS-COV-ACE2 binding & “true” Covid-19 that discredits UK Government’s pretext for creating economic disaster
Covid-19 does have a flu-like profile according to notable epidemiologists.
No difference in the little provincial hospital nearest to me.
I’m not saying that the seasonal flu does not kill a lot of people.
‘Coronavirus’ is a generic term that covers bad colds, flu and other nasties, that almost entirely seriously effects the very elderly and those with underlaying health issues.
This is fact (as is often pointed out here).
‘Covid 19’, the Frankenstein flu, is a monstrous propaganda construct.
Dare I say that we should all be gasping at the sheer scale of this latest con:
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/hours-its-start-treasurys-small-business-bailout-verge-collapse
Coronavirus aka viral pneumonia a silent and gentle gift to the old and decrepit until the MSM redefined it and declared it a war.
Apparantly, 1975 – 1976 was a particular bad year in the UK with 60,000 extra deaths attributed to ‘flu. I don’t remember anything like is going on today. In fact I do not remember any
fuss at all.
Yeah and there were half as many people, so the % of deaths was far greater.
Good point.
While calling on an account today, the owner of the store told me a story of how a lady was shouting out standing in line buying groceries that this was all a “plandemic”. He said to me, “Imagine that! A person thinking that someone or an organization would release this type of virus on purpose!”
If it were about 9/11 or JFK or vaccines I would bite my tongue(as I have a million times in the past); however, this destruction of our society right now is not something that can be ignored. It’s in our faces every fucking day on purpose and with intent. and instead of fear, it should be inducing great anger.
I was making a business call, but I had to tell the owner that I actually agreed with the woman and I explained my position in the simplest of terms. I may have soured the account – tough shit. I don’t want to be out of a job, but at what point does a job in the world that is forming become pointless?
Imagine that. Someone so sheltered or out of touch that they have never read a book on the CIA or the terrors that have been exported by our large corporations and the MIC. Someone so sheltered or out of touch that they have never questioned once why we are all basically on house arrest. Why a billionaire computer elitist that has no HS diploma or medical degree(not that this means mush other than you are book smart and can follow directions); whose monopolistic software is riddled with viruses, an unelected official is pushing for microchips, mandatory vaccines, and lock-down for 18 months is having his say and may get his way with minimal push back.
Unfortunately, the store owner represents the majority – friends and family. A people so sheltered, uneducated, and with the lack of desire for education that they think the events occurring right now are for their own good. It’s time for people who know better to find their voices in a big way; and the people who have no excuse to be sleeping need to wake the fuck up. Its frightening to do so at this moment, but it will be impossible later. It is most likely too late.
Off G, how about looking into that threat I keep hearing about, the possibility of a “second wave” , that I’ve yet to see any real signs of?
It’s coming!!!just you wait and see…it’s coming!!!we’re all going to die at some point!!! give me your money, your freedoms, your personal liberties!! I’ll save you!!! I promise. Remember last time I saved you!!
I was bored and with being submerged in the non-stop tidal wave of information about this new pandemic that’s going around now I got to wondering: How does this virus kill people? So I looked it up and came up with the following information.
“The virus can kill a person in several different ways”
“the virus can directly cause death”
“This occurs when the virus causes such overwhelming inflammation in a person’s lungs that they die due to respiratory failure. Severe damage to the lungs makes it impossible for enough oxygen to pass through the lung tissue into the blood, leading to death.”
“When someone dies directly from the virus, it happens very quickly.”
“The virus can also kill indirectly, meaning that the virus makes a person more susceptible to other health problems.”
“The virus can lead to death in other ways as well. People with the virus can experience ‘multiple organ failure’ ”
Then I realized I had made a mistake – that was information from a CNN web page dated September 27, 2018 about the flu; titled “Flu season deaths top 80,000 last year, CDC says”. Silly me.
Try as I might though, I am having trouble figuring out what the difference is.
Then it suddenly dawned on me what this whole thing is really about – it’s all about getting the cloud making machinery out of the skies – just like 9/11.
Catastrophic Climate Collapse is the real problem. (and if you add ‘Project’ to the end of that you get CCCP)
(Can you handle the truth?)
Have you got a link that CNN page you mentioned please?
Right here (if it’s survived this long)
Try again.
https://edition.cnn.com/2018/09/26/health/flu-deaths-2017–2018-cdc-bn/index.html
It is the immune system malfunctioning that kills.
In Spain hospitals collapse every winter. Or every now and then if one wishes to be more precise, as many years they collapse during the summer as well. Their main problem is lack of personnel (have this in mind knowing that 12,000 health workers have been (allegedly) infected with Covid-19). Spain is probably one of the best examples of how to completely ruin a health care system in just a few years. Some notable examples (translations are mine):
So far at the hospital where I work, in the San Francisco Bay Area, it is a bit like 10 years ago with the Swine flu fiasco — all geared up with tents outside and ready for a patient population explosion, but so far nothing but crickets and a handful of cases of Covid-19 inside. This time however, elective surgeries have been cancelled and outpatient services almost down to zero, putting many out of work and many others, myself included, on drastically reduced hours and wondering how they’re going to pay the bills.
Same where I live the hospital is at 60% capacity do to cancelled surgeries and focus only on potential coronavirus cases, of which none have presented to date ? Curiouser and curiouser cried Alice ?
A short article by Fauci et al. in NEJM concerning the fatality rate of Covid-19. Third paragraph from top. Very interesting. I wonder if they’re trying to cover their asses when this thing turns out to be a big nothing burger, because that’s what it is so far.
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
There is no discussion about the poor state of health one gets to before succumbing to the detox of the “flu”…
This is a normal function of our immune system I believe and if we are not in good shape, we could be disappeared by an illness that we may have prevented.
Is this current event a reminder to value good health ?
seems the BBC….drank so much of their own coronopop super gass – drunk on confusion and myth… they’ve had a momentary attack of honesty – in other words (and as many have already pointrd out) they don’t have a flu – need data.
from the BBC – Coronavirus: How to understand the death toll
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-51979654
They’re still pushing this discredited nonsense though: How many could die?
Chart showing the estimated death toll from coronavirus in different scenarios
Imperial College London modelling, used to inform government, has suggested 500,000 could have died by August in the UK if the virus was left to rip through the population.
yes and now haven’t those stats been seriously reduced? from 500,000 to 20,000, 50000, and recently I heard down to 3,750!!! I agree with you they are still pushing this nonsense but sadly people are still buying into it
More analysis on the Imperial College stats here: https://judithcurry.com/2020/04/01/imperial-college-uk-covid-19-numbers-dont-seem-to-add-up/
“any” stats /figures…etc, are now negated by their above comments. thats whats so funny !
🙂
Imp College – same Pro Neil Ferguson – who’s model (found to be “seriously flawed” ) was the reason that triggered the needless slaughter of Millions of farm animals during the 2001 FMD/BSE/Mad Cow epidemic, and much as were seeing now, was the cause of loss of wealth and livelihood for many – he’s their go-to guy, it seems
2015 UK January for 6 weeks 82,000 deaths registered. 15,000 in a week.
Peak Austerity, junior doctors taking action or plan for action. Nurses pay cuts and return home to commonwealth. No clapping or asking for volunteers and certainly no shut down. Figures from office of national statistics.
And no lockdown depriving us of our fundamental liberties and our economic lives.
Is there any even half official site or anywhere I could get those figures – would love to show it to people?
Most people I know think death was non-existent before a few weeks ago…
Although I do think the tide is beginning to turn and people are beginning to question.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/weeklyprovisionalfiguresondeathsregisteredinenglandandwales
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/articles/highestnumberofexcesswinterdeathssince19992000/2015-11-25
Perfect, I’ve bookmarked that link for future use!
This is excellent too:
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/
Figures from the northern Italian city of Treviso (near Venice) show that, despite 108 test-positive deaths by the end of March, overall mortality in municipal hospitals remained roughly the same as in previous years. This is a further indication that the temporarily increased mortality in some places is more likely to be due to external factors such as panic and collapse than due to the coronavirus alone.
Professor John Oxford of Queen Mary University London, one of the world’s leading virologists and influenza specialists, comes to the following conclusion regarding Covid19: „Personally, I would say the best advice is to spend less time watching TV news which is sensational and not very good. Personally, I view this Covid outbreak as akin to a bad winter influenza epidemic. In this case we have had 8000 deaths this last year in the ‘at risk’ groups viz over 65% people with heart disease etc. I do not feel this current Covid will exceed this number. We are suffering from a media epidemic!“
Would definitely take a look at 5G rollout at the same time on the cruise ship, Northern Italy and Wuhan- a pilot 5G city for China😱😷😷
No scientist but the focus is on countries and not the cities and towns where this virus ( or maybe even another set of viri are responsible ) is clustered.
Italy is often quoted but how many out of the total death numbers are clustered around Milan and how many death/cases other relatively sized populations elsewhere in Italy and Spain?
I am aware of the population density of say London or New York as hotbeds of virus activity
but what about a big city like Birmingham or say Houston Texas ( 7 million plus and a third the population of New York?
If NY has 4k deaths and Houston 400 then that is a big difference which begs the question why Houston ( latest count – 4,669 cases and 70 deaths ).
NY 3 times the population but relatively many more deaths than the relative average.
True – they might catch up – but the question is: why are they so far behind?
So far of course.
There is reason for these clusters and I’m not sure what it is as I’m no scientist but the figures tell a tale.
New York’s governor is running for POTUS and he needs a good crisis to manage Coronavirus is a godsend to him, hell keep it going until after the DNC convention if possible . .
I sure hope they are starting to question.