Apr 2, 2020
47

Coronavirus Fact-Check #1: “Flu doesn’t overwhelm our hospitals!”

Editor
This the first of a new on-going series of micro-articles tackling the prevailing, media-generated talking points of on Sars-Cov2 and Covid19.

Those of you who have spent any time debating or discussing the current coronavirus “pandemic” on social media will almost certainly have encountered an argument that goes something like this:

“Coronavirus is nothing like the flu, the seasonal flu doesn’t overwhelm health services like this.”

But is this true? We’ve done some research.

In 2018 hospitals all across the United States were full to capacity with flu patients. Alabama declared a state of emergency. Elective surgeries were cancelled, patients were turned away.

California hospitals were “war zones” where people were treated in hastily erected tents.

The same year ICUs in Milan were “totally overrun” with flu cases.

In December of 2019 the NHS had to implement “emergency temporary beds” in 52% of its hospitals to account for their regular “winter crisis”. Most of those hospitals still had temporary beds operating from the previous winter.

Last November experts were publishing reports warning that the NHS was under too much pressure to deal with the seasonal flu.

The 2009 Swine Flu pandemic turned out to be no worse than a bad flu season in the end, but nevertheless had a huge impact on hospitals across the United States.

Going by just the last couple of years, the evidence suggests flu severely impacts health services quite frequently.

Raising the question: How does the current state of ICUs compare with these other recent crises? To which, we must remember, no one ever suggested the solution was destroying the economy and instituting a police state.

Are you aware of any other examples of recent health-care crises? Post them in the comments below, or drop us an email, and we’ll add them to our list. Likewise, if you have a common misconception on the coronavirus you’d like to see refuted, suggest it and we may include it in our series.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: Covid Factchecker, latest
Tagged with: , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

OffGuardian does not accept advertising or sponsored content. We have no large financial backers. We are not funded by any government or NGO. Donations from our readers is our only means of income. Even the smallest amount of support is hugely appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ken
Ken

Good people, here’s a very short article by Fauci et al. in the NEJM stating that Covid-19 fatality rate may ultimately turn out to be comparable to that of the seasonal flu. Damn, you’d think they’d want to be sure before trashing the economy and turning the lives of millions upside down. But then again, trashing the economy and oppression of the people appears to be part of the plan.
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 1:34 AM
elsewhere
elsewhere

I’ve read that an infected person has only 1-3 symptomless days in which they can unwittingly infect others. Yet, here in Belgium, although we are on lockdown for several weeks now, “daily deaths” keep rising (the media proudly announced they count ‘all deaths’). Doesn’t that prove that the lockdown measures & social distancing are not working? You can’t have it both ways…
I fully agree with others here: it’s a cover-up for an induced (as in induced coma) economic crisis.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:48 AM
Grafter
Grafter

What does “daily deaths” mean ? Does it mean deaths FROM Cv19 or does it mean WITH Cv19 ?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 1:14 AM
Mucho
Mucho

Brilliant analysis

CORONAVIRUS IS THE NEW 9/11 = HARD COMMUNISM + NEW FINANCIAL SYSTEM

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:28 AM
Koba
Koba

Communism? Oh dear! You couldn’t describe communism without googling it

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 1:01 AM
Borncynic
Borncynic

I know this is probably difficult to answer, but what about, “it’s only because we took these drastic measures that we avoided the projected death rate”?

Vote Up0-8Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:59 PM
jay
jay

Tonight, for you…remotely I waved my magic antimonster wand™….
Now, notice how all of those horrible monsters that resided under your bed are gone!!!!
What? What is that you are saying? “There never were monsters under your bed”….
Well, that just goes to show you just how effective the magic antimonster wand™ is…
Send a Cheq for $40 to the my magic antimonster wand™ Company….

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:15 AM
mcdonagh4
mcdonagh4

And if your mom had wheels she’d be a bicycle?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:17 AM
livingsb
livingsb

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6993921/

Main results
“We included 67 studies including randomized controlled trials and observational studies with a mixed risk of bias….Adding virucidals or antiseptics to normal handwashing to decrease respiratory disease transmission remains uncertain. Global measures, such as screening at entry ports, led to a non‐significant marginal delay in spread. There was limited evidence that social distancing was effective, especially if related to the risk of exposure.”

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:20 AM
Gordo
Gordo

No lockdown in Sweden, How are they doing there?

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:24 AM
HilE
HilE

Coronavirus is nothing like flu: it isn’t overwhelming the hospitals.

More on SARS-COV-ACE2 binding & “true” Covid-19 that discredits UK Government’s pretext for creating economic disaster

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:56 PM
Admin2
Admin
Admin2

Covid-19 does have a flu-like profile according to notable epidemiologists.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:15 AM
RobG
RobG

Raising the question: How does the current state of ICUs compare with these other recent crises? To which, we must remember, no one ever suggested the solution was destroying the economy and instituting a police state.

No difference in the little provincial hospital nearest to me.

I’m not saying that the seasonal flu does not kill a lot of people.

‘Coronavirus’ is a generic term that covers bad colds, flu and other nasties, that almost entirely seriously effects the very elderly and those with underlaying health issues.

This is fact (as is often pointed out here).

‘Covid 19’, the Frankenstein flu, is a monstrous propaganda construct.

Dare I say that we should all be gasping at the sheer scale of this latest con:

https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/hours-its-start-treasurys-small-business-bailout-verge-collapse

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:54 PM
mcdonagh4
mcdonagh4

Coronavirus aka viral pneumonia a silent and gentle gift to the old and decrepit until the MSM redefined it and declared it a war.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:19 AM
jay
jay

Apparantly, 1975 – 1976 was a particular bad year in the UK with 60,000 extra deaths attributed to ‘flu. I don’t remember anything like is going on today. In fact I do not remember any
fuss at all.

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:46 PM
livingsb
livingsb

Yeah and there were half as many people, so the % of deaths was far greater.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:48 PM
jay
jay

Good point.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:17 AM
livingsb
livingsb

While calling on an account today, the owner of the store told me a story of how a lady was shouting out standing in line buying groceries that this was all a “plandemic”. He said to me, “Imagine that! A person thinking that someone or an organization would release this type of virus on purpose!”

If it were about 9/11 or JFK or vaccines I would bite my tongue(as I have a million times in the past); however, this destruction of our society right now is not something that can be ignored. It’s in our faces every fucking day on purpose and with intent. and instead of fear, it should be inducing great anger.

I was making a business call, but I had to tell the owner that I actually agreed with the woman and I explained my position in the simplest of terms. I may have soured the account – tough shit. I don’t want to be out of a job, but at what point does a job in the world that is forming become pointless?

Imagine that. Someone so sheltered or out of touch that they have never read a book on the CIA or the terrors that have been exported by our large corporations and the MIC. Someone so sheltered or out of touch that they have never questioned once why we are all basically on house arrest. Why a billionaire computer elitist that has no HS diploma or medical degree(not that this means mush other than you are book smart and can follow directions); whose monopolistic software is riddled with viruses, an unelected official is pushing for microchips, mandatory vaccines, and lock-down for 18 months is having his say and may get his way with minimal push back.

Unfortunately, the store owner represents the majority – friends and family. A people so sheltered, uneducated, and with the lack of desire for education that they think the events occurring right now are for their own good. It’s time for people who know better to find their voices in a big way; and the people who have no excuse to be sleeping need to wake the fuck up. Its frightening to do so at this moment, but it will be impossible later. It is most likely too late.

Vote Up130Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:42 PM
Novicurious
Novicurious

Off G, how about looking into that threat I keep hearing about, the possibility of a “second wave” , that I’ve yet to see any real signs of?

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:31 PM
livingsb
livingsb

It’s coming!!!just you wait and see…it’s coming!!!we’re all going to die at some point!!! give me your money, your freedoms, your personal liberties!! I’ll save you!!! I promise. Remember last time I saved you!!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:13 AM
phil_n
phil_n

I was bored and with being submerged in the non-stop tidal wave of information about this new pandemic that’s going around now I got to wondering: How does this virus kill people? So I looked it up and came up with the following information.

“The virus can kill a person in several different ways”

“the virus can directly cause death”

“This occurs when the virus causes such overwhelming inflammation in a person’s lungs that they die due to respiratory failure. Severe damage to the lungs makes it impossible for enough oxygen to pass through the lung tissue into the blood, leading to death.”

“When someone dies directly from the virus, it happens very quickly.”

“The virus can also kill indirectly, meaning that the virus makes a person more susceptible to other health problems.”

“The virus can lead to death in other ways as well. People with the virus can experience ‘multiple organ failure’ ”

Then I realized I had made a mistake – that was information from a CNN web page dated September 27, 2018 about the flu; titled “Flu season deaths top 80,000 last year, CDC says”. Silly me.

Try as I might though, I am having trouble figuring out what the difference is.

Then it suddenly dawned on me what this whole thing is really about – it’s all about getting the cloud making machinery out of the skies – just like 9/11.

Catastrophic Climate Collapse is the real problem. (and if you add ‘Project’ to the end of that you get CCCP)

(Can you handle the truth?)

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:15 PM
clickkid
clickkid

Have you got a link that CNN page you mentioned please?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:41 PM
phil_n
phil_n

Right here (if it’s survived this long)

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:44 PM
phil_n
phil_n

Try again.

https://edition.cnn.com/2018/09/26/health/flu-deaths-2017–2018-cdc-bn/index.html

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:45 PM
Mark
Mark

It is the immune system malfunctioning that kills.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:57 PM
Skeptic
Skeptic

In Spain hospitals collapse every winter. Or every now and then if one wishes to be more precise, as many years they collapse during the summer as well. Their main problem is lack of personnel (have this in mind knowing that 12,000 health workers have been (allegedly) infected with Covid-19). Spain is probably one of the best examples of how to completely ruin a health care system in just a few years. Some notable examples (translations are mine):

El País, January 15, 2015

Collapse in hospitals
The saturation of flu related emergencies forces the ministry to open 150 beds
Workers blame the situation on the closure of positions and the reduction of personnel
Dozens of patients wait without any privacy on stretchers in transit areas or lined up in front of the counter of the nursing control.


El Español, January, 2019

Emergency patients in the corridors: a week of collapse in Madrid hospitals
In some corridors there have only been two nurses for thirty patients.
Jiménez Díaz, the most efficient public hospital in Madrid is on the list

El Mundo, January 2017

Flu Collapses Hospitals in half of Spain

The flu is collapsing hospital facilities in almost all of Spain. The Influenza Surveillance System of the Carlos III Institute of Madrid has explained in a document that hospital incidents have reached almost 100 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants during the first week of January

La Sexta, March 2019

The Madrid hospital in La Paz, collapsed: unions are are proceeding legally against the elimination of beds.

According to unions, they have more than twice as many patients as their capacity allows. They assure that this is a consequence of the continuous closure of beds and wards and believe that someone has to take action.

Público, July, 2017

23 patients crowded into one ward due to the collapse of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid

With the arrival of summer, the workforce has been reduced due to the holidays and there have been no hiring to fill the lack of workers. The shifts of caretakers, nurses, and kitchen service have been increased to the point of “going ten days without a break”.

Huffingtonpost.es, January 2017

Why does the flu mean collapse in Spanish hospitals?

The flu makes Spanish hospitals the protagonists of Groundhog Day; “once after another”, “one year yes and another also”, the same situation: outbreak of the virus and collapse in health centers. While thousands of citizens suffer from the symptoms of the virus, doctors and nurses clamor for more means, and political authorities strive to deny that there is saturation. It seems a kind of ritual ceremony that had to be faced with patience and rest, like the annoying symptoms of the disease.

In a letter [to a judge] , to which this medium has had access, they [health workers] denounce that on Tuesday, January 10 at 8 in the morning, “there were 63 patients pending hospital bed, occupying all the areas of care for diagnosis and treatment of patients […] and also all the spaces corresponding to waiting rooms, work rooms, meeting rooms and corridors. “

Vote Up130Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 10:54 PM
Ken
Ken

So far at the hospital where I work, in the San Francisco Bay Area, it is a bit like 10 years ago with the Swine flu fiasco — all geared up with tents outside and ready for a patient population explosion, but so far nothing but crickets and a handful of cases of Covid-19 inside. This time however, elective surgeries have been cancelled and outpatient services almost down to zero, putting many out of work and many others, myself included, on drastically reduced hours and wondering how they’re going to pay the bills.

Vote Up220Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 10:40 PM
mcdonagh4
mcdonagh4

Same where I live the hospital is at 60% capacity do to cancelled surgeries and focus only on potential coronavirus cases, of which none have presented to date ? Curiouser and curiouser cried Alice ?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:30 AM
Ken
Ken

A short article by Fauci et al. in NEJM concerning the fatality rate of Covid-19. Third paragraph from top. Very interesting. I wonder if they’re trying to cover their asses when this thing turns out to be a big nothing burger, because that’s what it is so far.
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 1:37 AM
Jeni
Jeni

There is no discussion about the poor state of health one gets to before succumbing to the detox of the “flu”…

This is a normal function of our immune system I believe and if we are not in good shape, we could be disappeared by an illness that we may have prevented.

Is this current event a reminder to value good health ?

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 10:39 PM
Doctortrinate
Doctortrinate

seems the BBC….drank so much of their own coronopop super gass – drunk on confusion and myth… they’ve had a momentary attack of honesty – in other words (and as many have already pointrd out) they don’t have a flu – need data.

from the BBC – Coronavirus: How to understand the death toll

The death figures being reported daily are hospital cases where a person dies with the
coronavirus infection in their body – because it is a notifiable disease cases have to be reported.
But what the figures do not tell us is to what extent the virus is causing the death.
“It could be the major cause, a contributory factor or simply present when they are dying of something else”

“The Office for National Statistics is now trying to determine the proportion of these deaths that are caused specifically by coronavirus”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-51979654

Vote Up130Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 10:22 PM
Seriousdoubter
Seriousdoubter

They’re still pushing this discredited nonsense though: How many could die?
Chart showing the estimated death toll from coronavirus in different scenarios
Imperial College London modelling, used to inform government, has suggested 500,000 could have died by August in the UK if the virus was left to rip through the population.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 10:36 PM
Rata Cummings
Rata Cummings

yes and now haven’t those stats been seriously reduced? from 500,000 to 20,000, 50000, and recently I heard down to 3,750!!! I agree with you they are still pushing this nonsense but sadly people are still buying into it

Vote Up120Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:09 PM
Seriousdoubter
Seriousdoubter

More analysis on the Imperial College stats here: https://judithcurry.com/2020/04/01/imperial-college-uk-covid-19-numbers-dont-seem-to-add-up/

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:04 AM
Doctortrinate
Doctortrinate

“any” stats /figures…etc, are now negated by their above comments. thats whats so funny !

🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:21 AM
Doctortrinate
Doctortrinate

Imp College – same Pro Neil Ferguson – who’s model (found to be “seriously flawed” ) was the reason that triggered the needless slaughter of Millions of farm animals during the 2001 FMD/BSE/Mad Cow epidemic, and much as were seeing now, was the cause of loss of wealth and livelihood for many – he’s their go-to guy, it seems

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:17 AM
AngryAngry
AngryAngry

2015 UK January for 6 weeks 82,000 deaths registered. 15,000 in a week.
Peak Austerity, junior doctors taking action or plan for action. Nurses pay cuts and return home to commonwealth. No clapping or asking for volunteers and certainly no shut down. Figures from office of national statistics.

Vote Up160Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 10:16 PM
Einstein
Einstein

And no lockdown depriving us of our fundamental liberties and our economic lives.

Vote Up140Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 10:23 PM
kbucks
kbucks

Is there any even half official site or anywhere I could get those figures – would love to show it to people?

Most people I know think death was non-existent before a few weeks ago…

Although I do think the tide is beginning to turn and people are beginning to question.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 10:32 PM
AngryAngry
kbucks
kbucks

Perfect, I’ve bookmarked that link for future use!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:03 PM
AngryAngry
AngryAngry

This is excellent too:

https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/

Figures from the northern Italian city of Treviso (near Venice) show that, despite 108 test-positive deaths by the end of March, overall mortality in municipal hospitals remained roughly the same as in previous years. This is a further indication that the temporarily increased mortality in some places is more likely to be due to external factors such as panic and collapse than due to the coronavirus alone.
Professor John Oxford of Queen Mary University London, one of the world’s leading virologists and influenza specialists, comes to the following conclusion regarding Covid19: „Personally, I would say the best advice is to spend less time watching TV news which is sensational and not very good. Personally, I view this Covid outbreak as akin to a bad winter influenza epidemic. In this case we have had 8000 deaths this last year in the ‘at risk’ groups viz over 65% people with heart disease etc. I do not feel this current Covid will exceed this number. We are suffering from a media epidemic!“

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:12 PM
AngryAngry
AngryAngry

Would definitely take a look at 5G rollout at the same time on the cruise ship, Northern Italy and Wuhan- a pilot 5G city for China😱😷😷

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:13 PM
Ken Kenn
Ken Kenn

No scientist but the focus is on countries and not the cities and towns where this virus ( or maybe even another set of viri are responsible ) is clustered.

Italy is often quoted but how many out of the total death numbers are clustered around Milan and how many death/cases other relatively sized populations elsewhere in Italy and Spain?

I am aware of the population density of say London or New York as hotbeds of virus activity
but what about a big city like Birmingham or say Houston Texas ( 7 million plus and a third the population of New York?

If NY has 4k deaths and Houston 400 then that is a big difference which begs the question why Houston ( latest count – 4,669 cases and 70 deaths ).

NY 3 times the population but relatively many more deaths than the relative average.

True – they might catch up – but the question is: why are they so far behind?

So far of course.

There is reason for these clusters and I’m not sure what it is as I’m no scientist but the figures tell a tale.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
Apr 2, 2020 11:28 PM
mcdonagh4
mcdonagh4

New York’s governor is running for POTUS and he needs a good crisis to manage Coronavirus is a godsend to him, hell keep it going until after the DNC convention if possible . .

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:35 AM
livingsb
livingsb

I sure hope they are starting to question.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
Apr 3, 2020 12:08 AM
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz