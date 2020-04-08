Apr 8, 2020
Coronavirus Fact-Check #2: “The Emergency Powers Will Only Last 2 years!” Defenders of the Coronavirus Act claim the “extreme measures” are only temporary, but is that true?
Those of us who expressed concern at the scope, content and implications of the Coronavirus Act 2020 were often treated to this simple reply:

“It’s not a police state, the special powers only last for two years!”

This was widely reported in the media and became a go-to talking point for everyone interested in defending the Act.

But is it actually true?

Simply put: No. No it’s not.

Section 89 of the Coronavirus Act 2020 details just how many sections and sub-sections are not subject to the expiry clause. As well as all the “conditions” which, if met, would enable Ministers to waive the expiry clause on certain other sections and regulations.

The list is hugely long.

Sections 1, 2, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 17, 19(11), 21(7), 59-70, 72-74, 75(1) and 76. As well as parts of Schedules 1, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 10 through 13.

Fully one quarter (and possibly more) of the entire bill will never expire.

What do these excepted clauses cover?

For starters, sections 11, 12 & 13 grant permanent legal indemnity to the government, and any employees thereof, for any harm done when a patient is being treated for Covid19 or “suspected Covid19”.

With a possible vaccine speeding through the testing phase (or skipping it altogether) this could be important down the line.

Sections 59-70 cover the government’s power to postpone elections and are not subject to the expiry clause.

Section 75 totally removes the cap on government assistance to industry when that assistance is “coronavirus related”.

Section 76 simply says:

Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs are to have such functions as the Treasury may direct in relation to coronavirus or coronavirus disease.

Which is peculiarly vague. Whatever it means, it will never expire.

And hanging over all of that is section 89(3):

A Minister of the Crown may by regulations make transitional, transitory or saving provision in connection with the expiry of any provision of this Act.

…which seems to grant the government power to over-ride the expiry of any section of the act, should they deem it necessary.

So, to sum up, no these emergency measures won’t “expire in two years”.

Some of them might expire in 2 years (unless a minister decides they shouldn’t) and others will last forever.

George Mc
George Mc

I caught the news about over 7,000 deaths in the UK. So I looked for some data on the deaths ad fond this:

https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-another-828-patients-die-in-hospital-in-england-taking-total-to-6-483-11970523

Another 938 coronavirus patients have died in UK hospitals, taking the total to 7,097. … In England, there have been 828 more deaths, with the total now 6,483.

The latest figures, released by NHS England, count newly-confirmed deaths of hospital patients who have COVID-19, reported up until 5pm on Tuesday. Patients were aged between 22 and 103, and 46 (aged 35 to 96) had no known underlying health condition.

If 46 “had no known underlying health condition” then that leaves 782 WITH those underlying conditions.

But at least Sky had the decency to report this. Here’s the BBC:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-52208591

Note the scarifying language and impressively sombre graphs. Note in particular the graph headed “UK deaths have risen above 7,000” with its subtitle “Total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country” i.e. two different things and, if the rest of the 7,000 have been generated by the same dodgy linking procedure as the 828 then this is severely misleading. But hey, “crisis ….deaths …..deaths ……deaths…..”

Apr 8, 2020 9:20 PM
sharon marlowe
sharon marlowe

You have about a 99% chance of survival if you get this flu. But people are willingly giving up their freedom. They’re giving up their freedom in some cases, to regimes that have murdered, crippled and displaced tens of millions of innocent people for the past two decades.

“Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

Isn’t that the truth…

Apr 8, 2020 9:15 PM
Richard Lee
Richard Lee

I”ve noticed the Human Rights brigade, like Liberty and Cherie Blair are conspicuous by their absence and gone very quiet wonder why that is? Have they been offered sweeteners, you may say that I couldn’t possibly comment…..and Saudi Arabia a member of UN Human rights commission, if it wasn’t so tragic it would be hilarious……
Apr 8, 2020 9:03 PM
bob
bob

Once given away our freedoms are highly unlikely to be recovered. So just what do the happy clappers think they are achieving by going along with this fraud? It sure highlights a percentage of this population who are happy to find ‘security’ at the loss of liberty. It’s unbelievable. No doubt they’ll be all over this analysis, decrying our vigilance – that actually includes them, the nutters – but they don’t have the insight or wisdom necessary to understand or appreciate ………

Apr 8, 2020 8:29 PM
Richard Lee
Richard Lee

At least people like us saw it coming, David Icke been warning us for 30 years, but always been ridiculed, perhaps he is right after all, never thought I’d be living in a police state, all those people who fought Hitler was it worth it? Very, very sad will like a candle for everyone, enjoy the New World Order……

Apr 8, 2020 9:09 PM
clickkid
clickkid

So, basically in plain English the state can do what the fuck it likes.

Apr 8, 2020 7:58 PM
John Pretty
John Pretty

As long as the sheeple want it.

Apr 8, 2020 8:29 PM
Cicatriz
Cicatriz

I’m surprised they even bother with laws and statutes anymore.

Apr 8, 2020 8:38 PM
Geoff
Geoff

Keir Starmer will sort it out ha ha ha ha ha another era of Bliarism

Apr 8, 2020 9:09 PM
mijj
mijj

a more accurate phrase will likely be “at least 2 years”

Apr 8, 2020 7:52 PM
