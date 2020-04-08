Journeyman Pictures sits down with Prof Knut Wittkowski to discuss lockdowns, social-distancing and the best way to handle the spread of a new disease.
The Interviewer: John Kirby is the director of FOUR DIED TRYING, a feature documentary and series on the major assassinations of the 1960’s and their calamitous impact on the country. To join the struggle for justice for Dr. King, Malcolm X, and John and Robert Kennedy.
The Interviewee: Professor Knut Wittkowski was head of The Rockefeller University’s Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design for 20 years.
“I’m not paid by the [corporation] government, so I’m entitled to actually do science.”
I am not some kind of anti-government conservative at all, but I do think the dependencies academics, doctors, and scientists have on what can be very uncertain government funding is the reason why I haven’t seen any loud critical voices from them in Canada. All the scholars whether of humanities or law, where are they in denouncing an obvious transformation into a police state? All the talk about ‘civil liberties’ over the years and how they must be protected, where did all of that go? Not one peep these last weeks! And as for doctors and scientists, why aren’t there are any like the Germans such as Sucharit Bhakdi or Wolfgang Wodarg or Knut Wittkowski, or Americans such as John Ioannidis, Jay Bhattacharya, Michael Levitt, (John/Jay/Michael all at Stanford), Shiva Ayyadurai (I’m a bit suspicious of his political aspirations though). And there are other Germans I saw mentioned in the experts article on Off-Guardian or Swiss Propaganda Research article. Yet in Canada, it’s total silence. But if you look on Twitter, there are a number of everyday people from the US and UK who are criticizing the phoniness and deception as they see it. So if the common people can call things out, where are the others with more status and reach? It’s sickening.
But as self-appointed lord and emperor of the world, Bill Gates, has said we can’t have herd immunity.
Bill Gates has recently been granted some very accommodating interviews all of a sudden. Here he is with Trevor Noah operating as a good PR rep: https://twitter.com/21WIRE/status/1246577506309857280 And here he was on PBS News Hour today: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/bill-gates-on-outlook-for-a-covid-19-vaccine-and-where-pandemic-will-hurt-most Not a single tough question about anything towards him. Maybe he funds PBS directly or indirectly. This is so fishy.
Bill Gates has also donated to Imperial College (I saw a comment stating he was the biggest donor but I didn’t have time to research that): https://philanthropynewsdigest.org/news/gates-foundation-awards-35-million-for-mosquito-research “With its latest award of $35 million, the foundation has now invested a total of $75 million in the Target Malaria project, which is based at Imperial College, London”