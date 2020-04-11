Apr 11, 2020
9

Coronavirus Fact-Check #3: “Covid19 is 20x DEADLIER than the flu!” One of the buzz-stats doing the rounds says this novel virus is far more dangerous than influenza, does the science hold up?
Editor

Since the early days of the current pandemic, the go-to comparison has been influenza, both the specific historical outbreaks and the general seasonal “flus” (a catch-all term for respiratory viruses) which hit all over the world every winter.

That comparison is very often met with this simple retort:

Covid is nothing like the flu, it’s 20 times more dangerous!”

But is this true?

No, it’s not.

While the generally accepted flu death rate of 0.1% is twenty times lower than the media reported Covid19 death rate of between 2% and 4%, research suggests the media-reported death rate is far too high.

The World Health Organization has estimated Covid19’s “official” death rate at 3.4%, clinical studies done on Sars-Cov-2 put its actual case-fatality ratio at around 0.1%. Roughly equal that of regular season flu outbreaks.

The problem arises from what scientists and statisticians call “selection bias”:

the bias introduced by the selection of individuals, groups or data for analysis in such a way that proper randomization is not achieved, thereby ensuring that the sample obtained is not representative

Essentially, the way you choose your sample can have a huge impact on the results of your study.

In this case, since only the people sick enough to need treatment in hospitals or clinics are being tested, only those people with severe or critical symptoms will ever be counted in the statistics.

The WHO figure, for example, of 3.4% is based only on those patients who were treated in hospital.

But what about people who got sick but never reported it? Or who never had any symptoms so never knew they were infected?

Studies suggest that 50-80% of people infected with Sars-Cov-2 never experience any symptoms. Many others experience symptoms mild enough they never need medical treatment.

Accounting for these cases brings the death rate down by a factor of ten.

The countries that have done the broadest population studies – ie. testing random sections of the population who have no symptoms – are Germany, South Korea and Iceland.

They return death rates of 0.37% 0.6% and 0.4% respectively.

Dr John Ioannidis from Stanford University estimates a death rate between 0.025% and 0.65%. Another study, from Japan, found the death rate to be between 0.04 and 0.12.

These are both, potentially, markedly LOWER than seasonal flu.

In short: No, coronavirus is not “20x deadlier” than the flu. The science suggests it may be anything from very slightly worse, to noticeably better.

Statistics compiled with the assistance of Swiss Propaganda Research. Visit their site, they are the definitive resource for finding Coronavirus facts, figures and expert opinion.
Filed under: coronavirus, Covid Factchecker, featured, latest
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,

John
John

One may assume that the hysteria machine now running, after a slow startup, the cards being now placed, bluff poker games initiated.., opportunities created to push through laws and policies allowing for greater control (never waste a good crisis), and most broadly, to save face, the machine will keep on running in despite of counter evidence. Imagine the loss of face, and consequently loss of authority when admitting that the gigantic unprecedented policies of large scale control and the economic damage which is the result where based on hysteria, false models, etc. etc. They cannot afford this loss of face. Most broadly, our world wide democratic authorities and the new secular priest classes, the so called ‘experts’ are already emperors without clothes, for any wise men to see… The stakes are huge to dress it all up…

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Apr 11, 2020 2:37 AM
Berlin Beerman
Berlin Beerman

Hang on a minute.

As much as I agree with the notion that this outbreak of Corona is nothing more dangerous than any flu like virus that kills through secondary respiratory infections and others….

Its dangerous to use CFR data during an outbreak. I think that these ratios can vary greatly as we all can see based on the denominator.

When the WHO finalized the SAR’s outbreak CFR at the end of the epidemic, using a corrected denominator based on infected cases only less cases that survived and using a time value on the period, they came away with a number close to 19% which is accurate.

The fact that the current version of the WHO is rambling on , just like all the so called health and professional (fear) experts – its no wonder we are all in this mess.

If everyone shut the fuck up – meaning we pulled the plug on the mass hysteria media – perhaps we can get some rational thinking going on to end this absurdity.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Apr 11, 2020 2:36 AM
Sam
Sam

Fork-tongued Fauci knows. Back in late March he wrote in the NEJM that “the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza”. These public health people are all well aware of the denominator problem; they’ve created a numerator problem to add to it, and are enjoying their newly gained power. The rest of us suckers just have wait for the headlines in two or three years: “Covid-19 far less deadly than originally thought”.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
Apr 11, 2020 1:47 AM
Ken
Ken

It’s all about the numerator and the denominator. Thanks to OG’s excellent journalism, we know that for COVID-19’s death rate as reported by the MSM, the numerator is too large and the denominator far too small.

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
Apr 11, 2020 1:38 AM
Paul Thomas
Paul Thomas

The death rate you cite for Iceland is incorrect. Someone forgot multiply by a factor of 100. It should be 0.4%, not 0.004%. I think this number, along with the numbers cited from Germany and South Korea, make sense. It is worse than the average flu virus, but not so bad as it is made out to be in the mass media.

Vote Up0-2Vote Down Reply
Apr 11, 2020 1:28 AM
Admin1
Admin
Admin1

Thanks – corrected

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Apr 11, 2020 2:23 AM
Admin2
Admin
Admin2

Thanks for picking this up, it’s been corrected. A2

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Apr 11, 2020 2:36 AM
mcdonagh4
mcdonagh4

All one really needs to know about this years viral panic-demic, is with the help of the various and varied special interest groups the “panic” rather than the “demic” has reached dizzying heights of abuse of power based on fraudulent statistics that serve political and economic interests.

Vote Up100Vote Down Reply
Apr 11, 2020 1:28 AM
Jon
Jon

Don’t believe the hype it’s a sequel:-Pearl Harbor, 9-11,and now Covid-19. If you think real hard you will see what all these false-flags have in common! HMMMMMMM!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Apr 11, 2020 2:38 AM
