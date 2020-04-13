Thank-you to all our readers and supporters

A brief pause this Easter Monday to say thank-you to everyone who has been supporting us through these weeks, through donations and just through reading and sharing our output.
It has not been an easy time. We’ve been attacked, sometimes in pretty unscrupulous ways, by some we used to call friends and colleagues. And to begin with our sceptical and fact-based stance was very much a minority position. We seemed to be fighting a pretty lonely battle for a while.
Thankfully, this is changing as the evidence has accumulated and more people are seeing reason to be both questioning of the official covid19 narrative and of the massive authoritarian roll out it is intended to justify.
But without you guys it would have been difficult, if not impossible, to keep doing this. Your readership has helped get our work out there to reach people, and your generosity and support has helped us pay OFfG’s bills for another year at a time when we would have been struggling to find the resources otherwise.
We know some of you must be finding things hard too, and yet you still dug in and gave us some pounds/dollars of your hard-earned money.
That’s amazing.
You are all amazing.
Bless you.
From the OffG team
Thank you Off Guardian and the amazing community you have for being an oasis of sanity and reason throughout a very dark period.
Just don’t start to delete comments like the Guardian!
oh, shucks :0)
Keep free speech alive …. I mean, let’s resuscitate free speech.
Big thank you.
It’s a long way to the top if you want to write a blog…
An island of logic in the cesspool of today’s society.
Thank YOU ALL! Each time I visit is a pleasure to see what you’ve gathered and to read what you yourselves have written. You’re proving a huge resource for these times. May you continue on, strong, so that our coins-in-the-cup from New Orleans can be a monthly thing.
I donate again! Keep up the good work!. This is the best platform on the internet!
Thank you for being there. Thank you for helping those for whom the scales have fallen off the eyes feel a little less lonely. Thank you for your bravery.
Thank you for championing Swiss Propaganda Research. A brave stance that is already becoming vindicated. It’s been invaluable in helping us hold onto our sanity in these dark times. Now to convince the public!
Long may you run…
I still have my “L” plates on here 😉 but have witnessed how “the state” works against you, from the cretins in the 77th brigade who went to our schools, walked and lived in our streets, actively lie and think they are serving their country, to the trolls from other countries, all of which tells me you guys here are doing something right to worry those guys so much and long may it continue, without you, where would we be? I used to follow Craig Murray intensely but he appears to have thrown in the towel and turned his back on all of us going through house arrest and churning out bollocks articles which at the end of the day are nobodies priorities except his own. The trolls from the 77th brigade are not hard to spot imho, they try and place the government narrative as fact and dress it all up as some form of protest voice, which leads me to ask how much longer are our Dr’s and Nurses, our Police, our Armed services going to carry this charade on? as said at the very beginning, they hail from our communities and they betray us and everything they know so easily and without conscience, time for them to call it a day, time to step up to the plate and say enough is enough, do they think it is funny that the offspring of some very ill people over the age of 70 can’t visit? that people over the age of 70 with very serious illness have to die without dignity, without family? do these trolls relish with the facts that people they grew up with shared with, have their jobs and businesses going to the wall, is that funny to them? Something has to give and hopefully sooner, the govt must realise the longer this goes on, the greater the riots will become.
I will make a donation shortly, have been meaning to, it is just the paypal thing, but understand how it makes everything a lot simpler for all concerned.
Between telling the truth or being a ‘hero’, they’ll opt for hero every time.
Thanks for fighting the good fight OffG.
I’ll see if I can scrape something together out of my collection of brass washers and foreign coins to send to you. 🙂
Best wishes,
M.E.
I have been following you since the beginning and I am very proud of you and the temple of critical thinking that you have built. In these troubling times, in which sceptics like myself feel more isolated than ever, it means a lot to be able to see intelligent people corageously making the effort to bring us closer to the truth. It gives me hope to see how you have grown in the last weeks.
You have my heartfelt gratitude, support and admiration.
(and soon a few quid from a now jobless musician)
Congratulations.
Growing number of us now working for ‘likes’.
I feel you.
As a composer, “likes” have been pretty much the only currency I trade with.
I still haven´t found the best workaround to exchange them for something I could use at the local off-licence.
Our thanks are owed to you as well, OffG. Unlike some other interractive sites I always feel that every post is read by Admin 1 or 2 and the authors of the articles; it is encouraging that comments we make with the intention of being helpful do not fall on deaf ears! 😀
And, to keep it simple, you and fellow BTL contributors are an oasis of sanity in these mad times!
A little bit schmaltzy I know, but now is as good a time as any to say it. 😉
Thank-you to all of the OffG staff for Your brave and hard work!
It was always a relief to came here and ‘recover’ from that bombardment of propaganda by MSM and some alt-blogs.
Citation from above: “And to begin with our sceptical and fact-based stance was very much a minority position. We seemed to be fighting a pretty lonely battle for a while”.
Yes, but now more and more other commentators are joining in:
“TRUTH: Seasonal FLU TWICE as Deadly as Coronavirus?” – https://youtu.be/ohO8eAwi_po .
Here for a laugh or two:
http://www.bildschirmarbeiter.com/video/smile_-_maske/
I prefer to send a check directly, of course now, I’m not able to.
But I’m not a paypal fan, and I don’t like to go through Patreon,
and Bitcoin, I’m not in that league. So for the future, perhaps
you would have an alternative for giving, for oldfashioned people
like myself