Thank-you to all our readers and supporters

A brief pause this Easter Monday to say thank-you to everyone who has been supporting us through these weeks, through donations and just through reading and sharing our output.

It has not been an easy time. We’ve been attacked, sometimes in pretty unscrupulous ways, by some we used to call friends and colleagues. And to begin with our sceptical and fact-based stance was very much a minority position. We seemed to be fighting a pretty lonely battle for a while.

Thankfully, this is changing as the evidence has accumulated and more people are seeing reason to be both questioning of the official covid19 narrative and of the massive authoritarian roll out it is intended to justify.

But without you guys it would have been difficult, if not impossible, to keep doing this. Your readership has helped get our work out there to reach people, and your generosity and support has helped us pay OFfG’s bills for another year at a time when we would have been struggling to find the resources otherwise.

We know some of you must be finding things hard too, and yet you still dug in and gave us some pounds/dollars of your hard-earned money.

That’s amazing.

You are all amazing.

Bless you.

From the OffG team