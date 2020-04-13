Apr 13, 2020
1

WATCH: Corona World Order

Editor

In the latest episode of The Corbett Report, James discusses the possible political fallout of the current coronavirus “pandemic”, and whether or not this crisis will really spell the end of the globalist agenda. As well as the dystopian measures being suggested by corporate giants and national governments all around the world.

Some are suggesting that the current crisis is the end of globalization, or that it will wipe out the New World Order altogether…but they are wrong. In fact, this crisis is the globalists’ dream, and what we are witnessing is the birth of a totalitarian control grid the likes of which could scarcely have been imagined before this pandemic panic kicked off. Welcome to the Corona World Order.

For an audio-only version of this episode, as well as links to sources and show-notes, click here.
Fair dinkum
Fair dinkum

Blowback is unpredictable, chaotic and often uncontrollable.
Let’s view the glass as ‘half full’ for now.

Apr 13, 2020 3:24 AM
