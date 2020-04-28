What’s in a name? Everything. Find out about the latest attempt to package the Orwellian total police state surveillance grid as something wonderful and wholesome—and why you should never, ever say “contact tracing”—in this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch.
WATCH: “Stop calling it contact tracing!” The newest episode of James Corbett’s #PropagandaWatch tackles the latest re-brand of “mass surveillance”
can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media
OffGuardian does not accept advertising or sponsored content. We have no large financial backers. We are not funded by any government or NGO. Donations from our readers is our only means of income. Even the smallest amount of support is hugely appreciated.
Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX
Just saw a clip on the TV news about how this contact tracing will be secure, anonymous, and respectful of people’s privacy. How do people say such nonsense with a straight face? Basic web security to protect sensitive personal and financial information in use for years has already proven to be extremely fallible (the WHO itself had 25k email addresses hacked just last week)*, now we are supposed to expect some rushed apps with a new mandate and shortened timeline will be secure? This is even assuming they are anywhere close to being justified, that they will be used for some altruistic purpose, which of course is ridiculous. But this contact tracing meme fails already at the most pedestrian of concerns.
* https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/04/21/nearly-25000-email-addresses-passwords-allegedly-nih-who-gates-foundation-are-dumped-online/
“I have one that can see”