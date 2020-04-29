WATCH: “Dr Erickson Covid19 Briefing” CENSORED by YouTube

This is the full version of the press conference, called by doctors Dan Erickson and Artin Massihi, to release the results of their Covid19 testing program.

The video, initially broadcast on a local television station in California, went viral on youtube garnering over 4.3 million views…before YouTube took the video down, without explanation.

The two doctors, who own and run a clinic in Bakersfield, report that – according to their results – a higher than expected percentage of people are infected with the coronavirus, but that the vast majority show no symptoms. This is in line with other studies done at Stanford University and by Japanese scientists in China.

If true, the danger of the virus may have been greatly exaggerated by the media, and shelter in place orders/lockdown policies could – through poverty, suicide and stress – potentially cause more damage than they prevent.

Apart from the video being taken down, the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and the American Academy of Emergency Medicine (AAEM) released a joint statement which accused them of attention-seeking to further their careers, but didn’t actually refute their arguments.

Whether they prove to be right or wrong, whether you agree or disagree with their theories or political opinions, is there anything in the video that justifies banning it or undermining free speech?