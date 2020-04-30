Following up his original interview, Prof Knut Wittkowski discusses the mainstream coverage of his opinions, recent studies on the numbers of infected in New York, and the Swedish government’s approach and much, much more.
The Interviewer: John Kirby is the director of FOUR DIED TRYING, a feature documentary and series on the major assassinations of the 1960’s and their calamitous impact on the country. To join the struggle for justice for Dr. King, Malcolm X, and John and Robert Kennedy.
The Interviewee: Professor Knut Wittkowski was head of The Rockefeller University’s Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design for 20 years.
My personal view on this is that C19 is a business model much in the vein of all the disasters that the capitalists well capitalize on. This one does happen to appear to be the goose that laid the golden egg at a time when the goose was all but dead. Here in the US Wall St., using this pretext, not only copped $6 trillion (likely to end up between $10-14 trillion) but also gained a stronger foothold on public services. This will be long lasting- further privatization and further looting for the financial parasites that own this country.
Even as the Covid mania begins to taper off and the public grows more skeptical most folks still have little idea as to what is about to hit them. It will be a steep learning curve though and I’m not altogether pessimistic. Before this people were pretty fed up with most aspects of the institutions that are destroying us all. That distrust has been ratcheted up significantly- what comes next is anyone’s guess but getting organized can take some of the guesswork out of it- it’s imperative we do so.
Wittkowski: “The virus is done. What do we need a vaccine for?” — Still zero evidence that the lockdown achieved anything positive. — Looks like elderly people in nursing homes were deliberately put in harm’s way. — Fauci’s conclusions and Ferguson’s findings cannot be explained in any favourable light. — Wittkowski: “I don’t know where the governments find these so-called experts.”
Fauci had data showing that virus had peaked and was declining before imposing the prison lockdown. Ferguson knew that his data was two orders of magnitude out of whack which any other research. A real scientist would question his data. One day after forecasting 500,000 deaths Oxford challenged him. Ferguson dropped his forecast to 20,000, close to the average number of deaths from the flu in Britain each year which is 17,000.
Some people benefited from the panic. Politicians trading shares. Corporations gaining market share. Bankers disguising their bailout. Social engineers pushing agendas. China did less damage to its economy than the U.S. Gates’ claims that the economy cannot restart without a vaccine has nothing to do with reality and everything to do with promoting Bill Gates.
March 26:
New York Mandates Nursing Homes Take Covid-19 Patients Discharged From Hospitals
www DOT archive DOT is/NLa6f (Wall Street Journal)
April 23:
Coronavirus patients admitted to Queens nursing home — with body bags
www DOT nypost DOT com/2020/04/23/coronavirus-patients-admitted-to-queens-nursing-home-with-body-bags/amp/
Asked about admissions of Covid-19 patients in light of nursing-home deaths at a briefing on Monday, Mr. Cuomo seemed unaware of the state rule. “It’s a good question,” he said. “I don’t know.”
www DOT nytimes DOT com/2020/04/24/us/nursing-homes-coronavirus.html
Even more ridiculous, reminds me of empty Nightingale hospital but worse:
New York refused to send nursing home’s COVID-19 patients to nearly empty USNS Comfort
www DOT nypost DOT com/2020/04/24/new-york-nursing-home-denied-requests-to-send-covid-19-patients-to-usns-comfort/
Knut Wittkowski displays high levels of stress. Perhaps he recalls the fate of (microbiologist) Dr David Kelly or journalist Udo Ulfkotte.
Long live Knut Wittkowski!