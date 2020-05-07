The now world-famous Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg – who has decades of experience with viruses, epidemics and their consequences – presents his vision on the Corona ‘Crisis’. A malignant crisis that is entirely driven by misinformation and panic.
On the one hand, a ‘Corona test’ that detects old coronaviruses that have been circulating among people for a long time. Performed in ever-increasing numbers these by definition result in ever-increasing numbers of positive tests – alarmingly labeled ‘cases’.
A flu wave that in the medical world and the media only consists of ‘Corona’ and where all other respiratory viruses that also participate suddenly disappear from the picture.
A worldwide total number of flu victims that is completely in line with other years. And on the other hand, a ‘disease’ COVID-19 that has no specific symptoms but is mainly caused by panic. Panic that has caused problems for hospitals and healthcare providers in various parts of the world, not because of ‘the disease itself’, but because of other diverse circumstances, including population structure, health, quality and capacity vs. care and the often fatal (ICU/breathing) treatment.
Wodarg is reassuring for anyone concerned about ‘the virus’. That danger is no greater than in any other flu season (now also based on tens of internationally leading scientists analyzing actual figures from all over the world).
Wodarg’s message is disturbing when you wonder how the whole world can be fooled by such a clearly fact-free ‘panic’ allowing itself to be led to the curtailment of the most fundamental freedoms. A world that thinks it has to prepare itself for a ‘new normal’. In which incredibly dangerous and extremely undesirable ’solutions’ such as ‘mass vaccination’, ‘contact tracing’, and other ‘surveillance’ are seen as attractive.
Wodarg warns for a new wave of cleverly induced panic and thousands of unnecessary deaths as the ‘COVID-19’ (Hydroxy) Chloroquine treatments that are now being prepared in hundreds of trials by the WHO will soon be carried out in Africa. 10-20% of the male population of former Malaria areas have ‘favism’, Glucose-6-phosphate-dehydrogenase deficiency (G6PD). For this large group of people, treatment with (Hydroxy) Chloroquine is often fatal.
Dr Wolfgang Wodarg urges everyone to address their own, local, people’s representatives. And to appeal to their sense of responsibility. To inform themselves. And to ensure that the worldwide madness about this lied crisis and the incredibly dangerous ‘solutions’ are turned around immediately.
Interviewee: Dr Wolfgang Wodarg, born in 1947, is an Internist and Pulmonologist, specialist in Hygiene and Environmental Medicine as well as Public Health and Social Medicine. After his clinical activity as an Internist, he was, among other things, Public Health Officer in Schleswig-Holstein for 13 years, a university lecturer and Chairman of the Expert Committee for Health-related Environmental Protection at the Schleswig-Holstein Medical Association; in 1991 he received a DAAD Scholarship to Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, USA (epidemiology).
As a member of the German Bundestag from 1994 to 2009, he was initiator and speaker in the Enquête Commission “Ethics and Law of Modern Medicine”, member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, where he was chairman of the Subcommittee on Health and deputy chairman of the Committee on Culture, Education and Science.
In 2009, he initiated the Committee of Inquiry into WHO’s role in H1N1 (‘Swine flu’) in Strasbourg, where he remained as a scientific expert after leaving Parliament. Since 2011 he has been working as a freelance university lecturer, doctor and health scientist and was a volunteer member of the board and head of the Health Working Group at Transparency International Germany until 2020.
Interviewer: Stefan Noordhoek is a son, brother and father of 2 sons. Owner of ZZESTO, an Amsterdam agency for branding and marketing in real estate. In his spare time he immerses himself in the facts behind subjects at the intersection of politics, science and media.
Christians vs Covid19ians:
Christians: Christians believe in a God and that their God is omnipresent.
Covid19ians: Covid19ians believe in the Covid-19 virus and that their virus in ominpresent.
Christians: Claim lots of miracles and “mysterious ways” but very little tangible evidence, if any.
Covid19ians: Claim lots of “accelerated deaths” and “mysterious happenings” but very little tangible evidence, if any.
Christians: Christians have a leader on earth, the majority leader being the pope.
Covid19ians: Covid19ians have a leader on earth, the majority leader being Billy Gates.
Christians: Christians can wipe the slate clean with their God via a confession.
Covid19ians: Covid19ians can wipe the slate clean with their virus via a vaccination (tba).
Christians: Christians have tons of money.
Covid19ians: Ditto.
Christians: Believe that they should recruit all other people to follow their religion.
Covid19ians: Ditto.
Christians: Christians, when in mass hysteria mode, like to burn witches for not being believers.
Covid19ians: Covid19ians are in mass hysteria mode and are thinking about the same (tba).
Happy days! People just don’t change.
CDC literally has “Seven-Step ‘Recipe” for generating demand for flu (or any other) vaccination:
“The CDC’s decision to play up flu deaths dates back a decade, when it realized the public wasn’t following its advice on the flu vaccine. During the 2003 flu season “the manufacturers were telling us that they weren’t receiving a lot of orders for vaccine,”Dr. Glen Nowak, associate director for communications at CDC’s National Immunization Program, told National Public Radio. “It really did look like we needed to do something to encourage people to get a flu shot.”
The CDC’s response was its “Seven-Step ‘Recipe’ for Generating Interest in, and Demand for, Flu (or any other) Vaccination,” a slide show Nowak presented at the 2004 National Influenza Vaccine Summit.
Here is the “Recipe that fosters influenza vaccine interest and demand,” in the truncated language that appears on his slides: “Medical experts and public health authorities [should] publicly (e.g. via media) state concern and alarm (and predict dire outcomes) – and urge influenza vaccination.” This recipe, his slide show indicated, would result in “Significant media interest and attention … in terms that motivate behavior (e.g. as ‘very severe,’ ‘more severe than last or past years,’ ‘deadly’).” Other emotive recommendations included fostering “the perception that many people are susceptible to a bad case of influenza” and “Visible/tangible examples of the seriousness of the illness (e.g., pictures of children, families of those affected coming forward) and people getting vaccinated (the first to motivate, the latter to reinforce).”
The CDC unabashedly decided to create a mass market for the flu vaccine by enlisting the media into panicking the public. An obedient and unquestioning media obliged by hyping the numbers, and 10 years later it is obliging still.”
https://www.asrn.org/journal-advanced-practice-nursing/1212-do-not-believe-everything-you-read-about-flu-deaths.html
It happened play by play as the ‘recipe’ outlines… it’s not even a conspiracy theory… damn all the media and enablers of this massive deception.
“When they have hundreds of billions of dollars to spend on their conspiracy it becomes so pervasive you can hardly say it’s a conspiracy — it’s an alternate reality they’re constructing.” Dr. Ray Peat