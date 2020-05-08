This (locked down) VE Day…

Ian J
Today will mark 75 years since Victory in Europe (VE) Day – when after six years of devastating conflict, which killed an estimated 70–85 million worldwide and 384,000 soldiers and 70.000 civilians in the UK alone, allied forces finally declared victory over the forces of Nazi Germany.
Yet this will be a commemoration unlike any other in the history or the UK.
Street parties are planned and bunting will deck houses and lampposts, but there will be no trestle tables to sit around, no mingling or dancing with friends and neighbours and no concerts or gatherings in town squares or on village greens. This will be a celebration under lockdown.
Participants will celebrate from the distance of their own driveways, balconies or windows. Neighbours will consume their own food and drinks on their own property and listen to music from a distance – observing the ongoing rules of ‘social distancing’ due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has overtaken all other considerations in the fields of medical, economic and social policy.
For this reason there is a profound dissonance between the manner in which this historical event will be celebrated and the deeper meaning of the event itself.
VE day celebrated the overthrow of tyranny, at the cost if great suffering and loss, and the hope that this sacrifice would lead to a better world and the building of a ‘Post War Dream’ or a ‘Nation Fit for Heroes’, where freedom, equity and the Rule of Law would be the defining values of the nation.
What then would those who fought and died for these values think of us now?
What would they think of a society that, in the face of a public health issue which presents a questionable threat to society at large, accepts the quarantine of the healthy and passing of draconian legislation restricting movement and costing the jobs and freedom of millions of citizens?
And what what would they think of the attempts to silence those who question the scientific justification and efficacy of these measures?
I freely admit that I have always been suspicious of the celebration of military victories and of exhortations to ‘Support Our Troops’ in current conflicts. These commemorations always seem to be instrumentalised in an attempt at creating a false unity and to overlook the reasons for the conflict, just as calls to ‘Support Our Troops’ are always essentially a call to ‘Support Our Policy’ – however illegal and unethical it might be.
At this time would it not be better to commemorate the sacrifice of those who died fighting fascism and totalitarianism, by engaging in an ongoing struggle to uphold the values that they fought for?
Rather than engaging in celebrations under enforced conditions of physical separation, would it not be better to ensure that fascism and totalitarianism are not permitted to return here and now?
This alone would be a fitting tribute to the fallen and would honour their struggle in a way that no amount of bunting and forced jollity ever could, especially under such bizarre conditions as those that currently exist.
So raise a glass and toast your neighbours from a distance if you must, but it would be better to raise your hands and voices and ask whether the future that some seem to have planned for us is what the fallen of WWII died for.
Then maybe we can achieve a victory for the world and for the millions who suffer from the policies of those who are now claiming to care about the value of human life in relation to a single virus, but show no evidence of valuing it in any other context.
Here in the US our vaunted military has done some great work to tamp down this menacing plague. Well, not exactly the military, rather private contractors but let’s not split hairs- what’s the difference?
To a tune of over $660 million the US Army Corps of Engineers (largely through private contractors) set up 17 field hospitals for the prophesied arrival of the Black Plague. 4 never opened. Of those that did most never treated a single patient.
During the “Black Plague 2020” contractors raked it in.
– FACILITY NAME – LOCATION – CONTRACTOR – TOTAL COST – MAXIMUM BEDS UNDER CONTRACT* – TOTAL PATIENTS
SUNY Stony Brook Stony Brook, N.Y. Turner Construction Co. $155,500,000 1,038 Beds 0 Patients
SUNY Old Westbury Old Westbury, N.Y. AECOM Technical Services Inc. $118,504,737 1,022 Beds
0 Patients
McCormick Place Chicago Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority $65,526,533 3,000 Beds
37 Patients
Westchester County Center White Plains, N.Y. Haugland Energy Group LLC $46,971,895 100 Beds 0 Patients
Colorado Convention Center Denver ECC Environmental LLC $34,609,792 2,000 Beds 0 Patients
Walter Washington Convention Center Washington, D.C. Hensel Phelps Construction Co. $31,793,893 443 Beds Not yet complete
Commercial Appeal Building Memphis, Tenn. AECOM Technical Services Inc. $26,134,527 40 Beds Not yet complete
Miami Beach Convention Center Miami Beach, Fla. The Robins & Morton Group $25,925,692 450 Beds
0 Patients
Sherman Hospital Elgin, Ill. Turner Construction Co. $18,255,251 283 Beds 0 Patients
Westlake Hospital Melrose Park, Ill. Bulley & Andrews $16,391,366 314 Beds 0 Patients
MetroSouth Medical Center Blue Island, Ill. Clark Construction Group LLC $14,989,955 350 Beds
0 Patients
Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center West Allis, Wis. Gilbane Inc. $14,912,326 530 Beds 0 Patients
The Ranch Events Complex Loveland, Colo. AECOM Technical Services Inc. $13,331,415 1,007 Beds Not yet complete
Suburban Collection Showplace Novi, Mich. Gilbane Federal $11,754,262 1,100 Beds 6 Patients
Javits Center New York City New York Convention Center Operating Corporation $11,364,953 1,900 Beds 1,095 Patients
East Orange General Hospital East Orange, N.J. Cutting Edge Group LLC $10,993,404 250 Beds Not yet complete
TCF Center Detroit Gilbane Inc. $9,452,813 1,000 Beds 39 Patients
Source: Army Corps of Engineers, USAspending.gov, Federal Procurement Data System
https://apps.npr.org/dailygraphics/graphics/field-hospitals-20200501/
https://www.npr.org/2020/05/07/851712311/u-s-field-hospitals-stand-down-most-without-treating-any-covid-19-patients?utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=npr&utm_term=nprnews&utm_source=facebook.com&fbclid=IwAR3CpzC8kmGNE_oRJsNWlrU_T95zCPRJgLKVAUgznpCTkPvCPlmDH4X8aOQ
I had grand parents who fought, one who fought in both Wars with the artillery, I remember as a nipper him telling me about the little bronzed statuette of his horse & photos to match in his uniform.
Sadly I think they may have been just as docile & complicit in their own house detention. They believed in those wars because they were sold to them by the establishment in much the same way as this scam which will have as great a devastating impact on the rest of the lives as war did on those that willingly bought into it & just as those brave but deceived individuals who didn’t come back & those that came back with life long scars, So to will people today.
It may seem like a long holiday ATM but government isn’t paying their wages they are paying their wages with even greater future austerity & taxes! Theres no alternative & no credible political opposition .
The Coronavirus Act 2020 is our Enabling Act 1933. Part 2 Section 90 of the Act includes two clauses that provide the government with the power to do anything, forever. The first states that a national authority may by regulation alter the expiry date. The second states that a national authority may by regulation alter any power. A national authority is a minister of the Crown. This legislation was passed by parliament without scrutiny or division. And that is how easily fascism was introduced. https://viewsandstories.blogspot.com/2020/04/coronavirus-fascism.html
has the House of Lords passed the lockdown restrictions? if not then this scenario is illegal – no?
If our neighbours haven’t got the courage to bring their tables and chairs out into the street, then rather than “raise a glass and toast your neighbours from a distance”, they are more likely to get a V sign from me, so on balance, I think it is probably best that I do not participate.
Yesterday, I queued up to buy food at the local supermarket. Once inside everyone’s faces became within a few inches of each other, and hardly anyone was wearing masks including the cashier, who in theory would have been the most infectious for the past 3 months.
So if we can’t celebrate what my Dad fought for 75 years ago in a proper manner, count me out. He would be even more disgusted than me, about what is happening now.
Tony
ironic what with global corporate fascism on the march.
The Americans will be celebrating their freedom on the Fourth of July. Should be interesting.
History is written by the victors. I’m increasingly starting to question all official narratives, Particularly when they involve the “us good, them bad” dichotomy. And disingenuous glorification of “our heroes”, whose lives probably meant nothing to those in power sending them to their deaths. It’s just a distraction, just propaganda. Better to follow the money if you want to know what’s really going on. There seem to be a lot of unnerving parallels between ww2 and the coronavirus situation. I feel very sad for all the people who have lost their lives, or had their lives destroyed, because of the policies implemented during both.
It goes way back ..
“For centuries, received opinion has had it that the Yorkist king ordered the murder of his young nephews, Edward and Richard, in a ruthless bid to secure his throne. But might the two princes instead have lived on into the Tudor era?”
https://www.historyextra.com/period/medieval/did-richard-iii-really-kill-princes-in-tower-debate-historians/
If history really were written by the victors, surely the history of the victory over fascist Germany would be written by the Soviet Union?
The next phase of this psyop. Orchids for all who work at Mt Sinai in New York. Lincoln’s there to capture this momentous event. The final frames of this episode show someone with something like a gas mask on their face. A fitting picture of the hopelessness of humanity.
our park has actual one way arrows!
You have got to be kidding me. (I know you’re not.) Ended up getting into a lengthy and pleasant conversation with a stranger when I went on my walk yesterday. When neither of us drove off the (ample) path to achieve exaggerated distance, he made a joke and we ended up stopping to talk. We both stepped off the path and, while no one was measuring, we maintained the standard distance of any two unacquainted persons conversing. Turned out we agreed on a lot of things, disagreed on others, but had a nice congenial adult chat. He was saying how much he missed bars being open and I responded that I think a lot of these ridiculous rules are designed to keep us atomized and captive to the media representation of public opinion. I cannot tell you the number of solo and duo walkers who passed us (again, we were off the path) and gave us the dirtiest glares, as though we were flagrantly committing some sort of public indecency. It got to the point where I started doing a little finger wave.
They can f**k off with their phony ‘celebration.
Give us back what they fought for – our freedom.
Exactly. How can you celebrate something you no longer remember the meaning of?
Honestly, they fought for their serfdom, when have we been free? They’ve just turned the thumb screws a little more probably just to see if they could & a psychopathic giggle.
Are you aware of Gen Patton’s assessment of the situation just before they killed him?
No one killed him. He died as a result of a car crash.
Are you aware of his assessment of the situation before he died? Do you know what he wrote his wife?
No. But where’s this idea that he was killed come from?
From what he was saying after he saw the truth. In but one example he wrote his wife on July 21, 1945: “Berlin gave me the blues. We have destroyed what could have been a good race, and we are about to replace them with Mongolian savages. And all Europe will be communist. It’s said that for the first week after they took it (Berlin), all women who ran were shot and those who did not were raped. I could have taken it (instead of the Soviets) had I been allowed.”
Convincing?!!!
On August 31 he wrote: “Actually, the Germans are the only decent people left in Europe. it’s a choice between them and the Russians. I prefer the Germans.”
And on September 2: “What we are doing is to destroy the only semi-modern state in Europe, so that Russia can swallow the whole.”
Russophobia?
Yeah. How can he have such an opinion about Stalin and the Russians? Did he deserve to die?
The OSS wishes to assure you that Gen Patton’s death was a mistake: The truth about General Patton’s death – OSS Society (PDF) as indeed it may have been.
Alan, one question. Here we are questioning the Covid narrative and learning, by the by, how important it is not to take narratives for granted without holding them up to the light, turning them this way and that, and generally interrogating ourselves. Why are you so dismissive of anyone doing the same in the case of Gen Patton’s death?
He made it through the crash and finished him off in the hospital.
Yes, complications from a broken neck. Surely there’s no conspiracy theory about this?
He died of covid
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Unneccesary. Since “He died” = “of covid”
They have found his driver, made
A Death bed statement. CiA wanted him taken out.