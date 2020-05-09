May 9, 2020
3

WATCH: Bill Gates’ Plan to Vaccinate the World

Editor

In January of 2010, Bill and Melinda Gates announced a $10 billion pledge to usher in a decade of vaccines. But far from an unalloyed good, the truth is that this attempt to reorient the global health economy was part of a much bigger agenda. An agenda that would ultimately lead to greater profits for big pharma companies, greater control for the Gates Foundation over the field of global health, and greater power for Bill Gates to shape the course of the future for billions of people around the planet.

This is part two of the Corbett Report’s series on Bill Gates role in the coronavirus crisis, watch part one here. For a transcript, audio-only version, as well links, sources and show notes click here.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: coronavirus, documentaries, featured, latest, video
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

OffGuardian does not accept advertising or sponsored content. We have no large financial backers. We are not funded by any government or NGO. Donations from our readers is our only means of income. Even the smallest amount of support is hugely appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Ken
Ken

I guess when you’ve got a nickel more than you can spend, several times over, what’s left but to aspire for complete and utter control of humanity? Nice little pet project there, Billy boy.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 9, 2020 4:16 AM
Elizabeth
Elizabeth

How do we stop this – it smacks of Orwell’s 1984

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
May 9, 2020 4:13 AM
Moneycircus
Moneycircus

The eugenically-modified apple does not fall far from the tree. Gates and his family represent an abhorrent mafia, as explored in the video The Global Health Mafia Protection Racket on Bitchute, which also references Corbett’s work.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 9, 2020 4:11 AM
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz