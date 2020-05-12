Kit Knightly
Ever since the UK entered “lockdown”, those pushing for it to end have been labelled “callous” or “selfish” or accused of putting profits before people. Meanwhile millions are unemployed and a global famine is on the horizon. The lockdown will kill more people than the virus, and needs to be ended.
The lockdown has been “eased”. Apparently. Some people should go back to work, schools might be opening a bit. You can see one person at a time. You’d be forgiven for not noticing any tangible difference. You’d be more forgiven for thinking it’s a contrived mess designed to confuse and distract people.
Essentially: We are very much still under lockdown, and likely to be so for the foreseeable future. And it is still, very much, a destructive policy which will ruin many more lives than the virus.
Nevertheless, the usual “liberal” media suspects are up in arms about Boris “putting profits before people”. And, as per usual these days, even alt-media types (who should know better) are buying that line. So is Jeremy Corbyn.
In what is perhaps the greatest example of gaslighting in human history, we have “champions of the working class” arguing for mass unemployment, the shutting down of small businesses and the self-employed, and draconian police powers.
The reaction to #BorisJohnson choosing to even partially #liftthelockdown is a demonstration of how totally propagandised the #UK has become.
Not only are we still living under draconian rules, but the chattering classes are complaining they’re not harsh enough.
The same people who clamour for more and tighter lockdowns are attacking anybody who opposes the measures. Labelling them “psychopaths” or “far-right” or “extreme libertarians”.
Last week Owen Jones used this phrase to dismiss anyone protesting the lockdown:
the political right who resent a lockdown that values human life over economic considerations.
It’s a lazy ad hominem we’re not unfamiliar with at OffGuardian. Over the last few weeks, many people have accused us of putting money before lives because we have expressed concerns over the decision to deliberately tank the economy, destroy small businesses and send unemployment through the roof.
In his most recent article today, Owen rails against the (so-called) easing of the lockdown, claiming it is protecting business but not people. As usual, he is wrong.
The idea that destroying the economy will only harm the rich, while somehow contriving to liberate the masses, is perhaps the most ridiculous lie of all the lies used to prop up the covid19 rollout.
You don’t need to be a supporter of capitalism to recognise that a collapsed economy always hurts the workers more than the owners. Where are all the students of Marx? Does the atrophied Left now really think “the economy” is some abstract concept which only concerns people who own stocks and read the Financial Times?
Reality check here for Owen and his champagne socialist chums. While they are enjoying their furlough swigging Chablis on the lawn, small businesses are currently going bust. The self-employed are seeing years of work destroyed in weeks. Unemployment is soaring.
Over TWO MILLION people have applied for benefits since the start of the lockdown. And this is just applications, not even close to the total number of jobs lost.
That’s around 5% of the entire working-age population.
That’s at least 2 million lives potentially ruined, and it’s a conservative estimate. If just 2% of those people die from stress-related illness, suicide, substance abuse or malnutrition, then the lockdown will have killed more people than the coronavirus simply through economics.
And that’s just this country – in the US over 33 million people have claimed unemployment in the last month, that’s nearly 10% of the whole population. The knock-on effects of Western domestic policies will be enormous. Already there’s talk of the mega economic crash causing a third-world famine which may kill millions.
Because – and this is a concept those people who derisively spit the word fail to understand – “the economy” translates into the price of bread, rent and fuel. It is warm clothes and clean water. It is petrol and gas and electricity. It is education, infrastructure and opportunity. It’s being able to get a job and feed your children.
Those dreaming that this crash will be the destruction of the monied classes and the dawn of liberation for working people need to look back at Weimar era Germany, or Russia after the fall of the Soviet Union.
How much liberation did they bring with them?
Did the people loading wheelbarrows with devalued currency to buy bread feel set free? Did the war veterans selling their medals on street corners suffer less than the Khodorkovskies ripping them off?
Billionaires love a crisis. There are fortunes to be made on put-options and derivatives; buying cheap stock in failing companies; snatching up foreclosed properties for pennies on the dollar; stagnating wages means paying your employees nothing while your profits soar. And debt. Mountains of debt. Private, and corporate, which gives you leverage for years – even decades.
It is in these crises that oligarchs are born. While many of us are struggling, the top billionaires in the US have seen their personal fortunes increase by over 300 billion dollars. The banks handling the bail-outs have charged over 10 billion dollars in banking fees alone.
What’s happening to the economy is a disaster for everyone…except the billionaires.
Remember, all this is the result of a lockdown that, as of right now, there’s zero evidence has saved any lives. In fact, there’s actually very little evidence lockdowns work at all.
Remember, also, that the virus is acknowledged to be harmless to over 80% of the people it infects, and only mild in the vast majority of the those who ever show symptoms. We’re not choosing between a Ebola and a devastating lockdown, we’re choosing between a “mild to moderate” disease and a devastating lockdown.
The economic consequences are catastrophic, but that’s not the end of the unnecessary human suffering being caused.
As part of the lockdown, the NHS has cancelled all non-essential surgeries and postponed cancer treatments.
Then there are the elderly people, and those with cognitive impairments, being coerced into signing DNRs.
Or those people suffering serious illnesses who stay away from A&E departments for fear of catching the virus and/or overloading the NHS.
Far from being overwhelmed, the NHS is operating with over 40% of its beds empty. To prevent the NHS from being “overwhelmed” it has, essentially, ceased functioning.
When society is stopped on a dime, when people are deprived of their livelihoods, when the sick and vulnerable are denied human contact and forced to sign documents declaring their lives meaningless, and when the health service stops servicing people’s health…that is the opposite of saving lives. That’s killing people.
The. Lockdown. Is. Killing. People.
Unemployment. Debt. Stress. Bankruptcy. These are not just “economic considerations”, they are life or death. The lockdown is bringing largescale poverty with it.
Poverty kills people. Millions of them every year.
And thanks to the policies enacted by global governments – and cheered on by so many on “the left” – those numbers are about to get bigger. A lot bigger. For this year, and many years to come.
Unless we stop it.
Bravo, splendid article Mr Knightly.
Whilst the liberals on the right rub their hands thinking of future profits & liberals on the left feed off the poor for political advantage & the socialists feel empowered by lockup to get a few extra pairs of rubber gloves & face masks out of the nasty Tories at the expense of the people they claim to represent, people die, people die of corona panic-demic, people of all ages dying from stress, depression, heart attacks, strokes, cancers & many other illnesses undiagnosed or untreated due to being told to stay home to save the NHS not their lives.
The callousness & cruelty of lockup goes unnoticed & unreported by all, families kept apart, some elderly will die in isolation not having the opportunity to see their loved ones one more time, children not able to see their fathers or mothers, wives & husbands, partners, split apart by political advice, valued friends kept away whilst politicians score points against each other from north to south.
I find myself still at that crossroads, i’m torn between accepting this is a neo-liberal coup, take over of the human race where any illusion of freedom & liberty will be dissolved & we will become the hostages of automation & AI for the rest of our existence, the “climate change” final solution perhaps!
Or is this the result of technocratic governance due to the liberal obsession with scientism & experts deciding whats best for all of us, a delusional belief it has a parental responsibility over all its children, decisions brought about by pseudo scientific worship that has plagued our culture & society for decades.. Whats clear is that the current government in all its sophisticated corruption is impotent to the systems callousness.
I fear this could be the prelude to a much bigger disaster to our national sovereignty, is this the beginning of civil war, leftist vs traditional conservative values, what may have just started out as just another nasty little virus could be turning into a battle of cultures sadly i find myself on the wrong side. It has occurred to me those on the more traditional classic conservative side are in the age range most effected by the virus, is this just coincidence? I don’t believe the MSM’s reports with polls showing people want to stay locked up but i would assume the large percentage that don’t, lean toward the more traditional ideological position!
What ever you believe or think you know about the “virus” it isn’t the virus that we have to worry about in the future. Its the consequences of political incompetence & or corruption. Only the people can change our current course we mustn’t put our faith in any of our politicians to stop this madness.
We shall not be distanced
—
Vernon Coleman
Coronavirus: Proof that social distancing doesn’t work
11 May 2020
In his sixth coronavirus video, Dr Vernon Coleman explains why social distancing is pointless and destroying lives and businesses for no purpose.
Great article thanks for it , unfortunately no one in authority nor their lackeys are listening . To busy cashing in on the panic. As one of the Rothschild noted during the riots in Paris as communism/socialism was birthed in the mid 1800s, ” When there is blood in the streets business is good!”
Owen Jones works for newsroom full of frauds. Barely a journalist among them. Jones least of all.
Thank God for you, Kit, and for all the brave…https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/05/12/a-hill-ill-die-on-us-police-officer-suspended-for-covid-video-defending-first-amendment/
Quite simply, people opposing lock down have insight and foresight – seriously lacking elsewhere.
Time to do something about this.
Please support any and all protest movements.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/08/lockdown-groups-far-right-links-coronavirus-protests-american-revolution
Look how they slandered this man after having made none of the proclamations which they say he had.
Please listen and read to his interviews before buying this horseshit.
1. Don’t wear a mask. Challenge business which requires one.
2. Peaceful assembly – If you own a shop, go back to work. If you are involved with a church, go. Start getting bands out to play in parks. Wipe the psyop shitstain out of people’s heads.
3. Don’t download the contact app. The Next wave will be a digital wave. Wave 1 was the elderly and using pyschosomatic hypochondriacs to volunteer themselves to a fraudulent test method. Wave 2 is data collection via cellphone extrapolation – primarily contact tracing apps sending to new 5gnetworks. Creating a census / quota extermination protocol. STOP NOW!!!!!
4. Use antiquated computer technology whenever possible. The new “stuff” is loaded with too many silicon valley spybugs – your data easier accessible to the new drone armies and scanning your data as the new “PCR Test”.
5. Don’t get tested. Don’t go to the hospital (unless to film/report).
6. Please share any protest organizations which you guys know, or start one. Go outside and do something:
7 Spread the word!
Revolution 2.0
https://news.wttw.com/2020/04/20/protesters-illinois-call-stay-home-order-be-canceled
As someone who joined the Labour party in 2015 to vote for Jeremy Corbyn as leader—such a breath of fresh air and such a radical alternative to politics as usual— and then to support him through his leadership period, I am more than a little disappointed in his pro lockdown stance. For a politician who could always be relied upon to upset the establishment by always being right on all the important issues he has lost a major opportunity to grasp the nettle of common sense on the coronavirus story. So very disappointing. I resigned my party membership shortly before Starmer became leader as I no longer wished to stay in a party that was reverting to Blairism in a different suit.
I am not aware of a single, current politician—and there are more than 600 of them—who has the courage and fortitude to argue the overwhelmingly evidence based case that this Covid19 panicdemic is a huge and costly mistake no matter which way you look at it. I find I am drawn to the likes of Peter Hitchens to speak the voice of reason (who’d have thought it?) and of course ‘off guardian’, ‘Swiss Propaganda research’ , ‘UKColumn’ and ‘the Corbett report’ together with their references and links to facts and figures that are trustworthy.
It’s rather ironic that the BBC, that so called bastion of truth and the barometer of Britain at its best, now has a disapproval rating of 96% for its news output on the Trust pilot site.
https://uk.trustpilot.com/review/www.bbc.com
And as for Boris Johnson?? It is hard to credit that this buffoon is our prime Minister charged with acting in our best interests to safeguard our health, welfare, economy, and community when his every action makes an already diabolical situation even worse. But of course he is in a terribly deep cleft stick. How does the instrument of disaster extricate himself from his own creation without appearing the nincompoop he is and in so doing fessing up that everything he has done was for the worse?
In my minds eye I see Johnson hurtling down that zip wire with a union jack in either hand, his helmet at a jaunty angle and the supporting cradle rupturing his nuts as the epitome of British ridicule. And now he determines all our futures—how crazy is that?
Yes, the quality of political hacks these days has gone down hill. Hackery is not what it used to be.
headline from the future:
Bill Gates didn’t kill himself, just saying…
Some intellectual on the BBC years back was reducing political thought to two strands : the struggle for equality, and the struggle for freedom. The characters of Gilliam’s Brazil would say, “We’re all in it together”. This isn’t freedom. And no we aren’t.
I wonder how many on the ‘Left’ (we have to keep using the old classification I guess) have been reading accelerationist texts (?). I left the Corbyn party after watching a panel discussion broadcast from the 2017 conference which included Paul Mason, Aaron Bastani, David Harvey, James Medway and Alice Bell. The overtones of accelerationist bullcrap spliced with references to Marx’s Grundrisse left me without doubt that the ‘visionaries’ of the Left were on a radically different path to the one that I saw myself on.
I genuinely think that they see this moment as an opening into some kind of socialist automated alternative. They’ve drunk the Green- New -Kool-aid -Deal, and it tastes better than life as a supporter of an unsuccessful ideology (industrial socialism), in the business as usual world of Neoliberalism.
Blackrock are running the US treasury and the dollar economy. That is how deluded the Left are.
You’re entirely correct about Paul Mason, Aaron Bastani et al spouting crap. On reflection, Corbyn, himself a very moderate democratic socialist, had very little chance of fending off the nutters from both left and right and for the public to see the sense in ‘moral capitalism’ (democratic socialism by another name) was a tall order amidst all the smoke and rubbish that was unleashed.
But Corbyn was a man of principle, honesty and integrity and seemed to have the hide of a rhinocerous when faced with full on attacks from all quarters. I can’t figure out why, now, he is just another voice of madness and joining in with those sirens that not long ago he would have opposed with all his vigour.
How can we get out of this?
An Engineering approach looks something like this;
If normal freedoms are not introduced within the next two weeks then;
Phase I
1. Each week thereafter MPs, Lords and Westminster Civil Servants have a 5% direct reduction in salary per week.
2. After three weeks that reduction rises to 10% per week.
3. Three weeks later it is upped to 25% per week and is capped when their salaries reach 2% of their original value . They are then in it with us. “ All together now” is played incessantly on the MSM.
4. Expenses are capped on week two to zero.
5. After 10 weeks pension plans/funds start to be reduced at the rate of 15% per week and are capped when their value reaches 2% of the original.
If this does not solve the problem then we enter phase II. I have a gut feeling that we will not need to reach or enter that phase
*Here is one of the many smoking guns that expose the CONJOB-19 Scamdemic*
“PROFESSOR LOCKDOWN”
There has never been a more momentous era to be an epidemiologist.
The last 20 years have played host to a flurry of pathogen outbreaks; Foot and Mouth in 2001, SARS in 2003, Swine Flu in 2011, MERS in 2012, and Ebola and Zika in 2014.
Before that, there hadn’t been a major influenza epidemic for 40 years.
So as head of the department of infectious disease epidemiology at Imperial College London since 2012, Professor Neil Ferguson has not been short of work.
Ferguson co-founded the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis, based at Imperial, in 2008. It is the leading body advising national governments on pathogen outbreaks.
It gets tens of millions of dollars in annual funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and works with the UK National Health Service, the US Centres for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), and is tasked with supplying the World Health Organization with “rapid analysis of urgent infectious disease problems.”
On March 16, around a month after the earlier interview, Ferguson delivered a bombshell 20-page paper to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The message was clear: 510,000 people could die if the government didn’t abandon its current strategy of allowing the disease to spread.
“We were expecting herd immunity to build. We now realize it’s not possible to cope with that,” Professor Azra Ghani, who worked on the paper, said that evening.
On March 23, the UK scrapped “herd immunity” in favor of a suppression strategy, and the country made preparations for weeks of lockdown. Ferguson’s study was responsible.
https://www.businessinsider.com/neil-ferguson-transformed-uk-covid-response-oxford-challenge-imperial-model-2020-4?amp
*That proves that the Coronapocalypse Plannedemic was plotted by Dr Neil Ferguson (J-IDEA), Dr Anthony Fauci (NIH), Dr Deborah Birx, Bill Gates (WHO) and Bill Gates Sr (PLANNED PARENTHOOD)*
Contact tracers of the future? DARPA Funded Robot Now Enforcing Social Distancing
https://youtu.be/3ZnRcbD7tT0
Dr Neil Ferguson (J-IDEA), Dr Anthony Fauci (NIH), Dr Deborah Birx (PEPFAR), Bill Gates (WHO) and Bill Gates Sr (PLANNED PARENTHOOD) should be flogged in the streets, then dragged to The Hague to be tried for committing crimes against humanity, medical malfeasance, and financial fraud for plotting their failed CORONAPOCALYPSE PLANNEDEMIC!
Then after being found guilty. They should be summarily hanged!
The strain of coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19, was Made in America by Dr. Fauci. It was created in a lab in North Carolina by first combining the SARS, MERS, HIV and Ebola coronaviruses, then covertly outsourcing it to a Chinese lab in the city of Wuhan — due to the US Government’s moratorium on human-animal chimera research — to create a more virulent pathogen with increased potency and effectiveness.
It was then released into the public to enact widespread destruction among the human population.
And that’s where Bill Gates’s miracle vaccine comes in: it is there to earn profit for the puppet masters who pull the strings of the Ponzi scheme western economies, while depopulating the planet, and to coerce governments to track their citizens via implanted chips and genetic tracing to allegedly prevent its further spread. In essence, the inoculation with the vaccine will be worse than the strain of coronavirus that leads to the COVID-19 disease.
Dr Deborah Birx, who has had long affiliations with Fauci, Gates and Gates Sr dating back decades, has been performing her role extremely well as Mistress of Propaganda.
*”If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” — Joseph Goebbels*
And now that their original CONJOB-19 SCAMDEMIC is failing, they have switched to peddling Remdevisir (AZT) once again, over the proven, and less pricey, hydroxychloroquine. Just like they did with AZT during their HIV/AIDS HOAX in which they purposely inflated the numbers of the infected, conflating the *virus* HIV with the *disease* AIDS by implying that they were the same to confuse the public. And by doing so, they created mass hysteria, and a rush for treatment, which lead to the murder of millions through the use of cancer causing AZT treatments.
They have the blood of innocent uninfected people on their hands!
Well too bad for them that they’ve been found out before they could unleash another “miracle cure” vaccine upon us.
So now is the time to take to the streets to defy the power hungry politicians and autocratic leaders illegal lockdown of our planet!
We will win.
Your hydroxychloroquine endorsement seems very dangerous according to Wolfgang Wodarg cited, linked to by Off-Guarding.
Well said, effectively 6 million Australians are being paid not to work yet foreign students and migrants totalling about 2 million are lining up for free food supplied by closed restaurants, we asked them for their money for our universities then left them to die. A young mum back from India is locked under police guard in a hotel, has a miscarriage, is taken to hospital and then back to armed guard as if she was a mass murderer.
Teenagers have not been allowed to go to school but have been manning supermarkets here for months for no reason other than a moron doctor believed the Ferguson tripe without question and has been peddling lock down ever since.
I said the day I found out this so called new disease was a corona that it was a cold or flu. I have been called a killed on regular basis because I refuse to stop my daily arthritis beating walks.
In my opinion the problem lies with asymptomatic people spreading the virus. We have never experienced asymptomatic spread of disease before and it explains the fear and illogical behaviour of many people. Indeed, some on this website are being irrational in their comments, they are in denial. I have to say that current government policy is largely sensible. In view of the fear that’s been generated by the media, the government’s attempt to ease lockdown is being strongly resisted, therefore it is going to be hard to end lockdown. The article is correct in the assumption that poverty kills but so does the virus as does stupid denial that the virus is no different than the flu.
We experience asymptomatic diseases every year. One such is called flu, which infects far more people than those who have a bout of actual illness. I’m one such non-sufferer. Never had a cold or flu for 25 years (though I used to before then). I put this down to – amongst other prophylactic strategies which I use constantly – about 2 t0 4 grams (sic, 2,ooo to 4,000 milligrams) per day of slow-release vitamin C, rising to anything up to ten times that dose (sic!) any time I feel any of the early tickles and aches hinting that a flu virus is having a go. Without a single exception in quarter of a century, this has always resulted in the indicators vanishing in less than 24 hours. C has a long, distinguished – and carefully sidelined – history of wide-acting effectiveness for many ills. It was used in the middle of last century to cure – not alleviate, cure – polio, for example. Study ‘Doctoryourself.com for extensive details.
It’s for this reason that – though pushing 80 – I’ve had zero panic about covid throughout the whole debacle. Doctoryourself contains much more information about why I feel like this.
You’ve told me your beliefs before Rhisiart. I respect them, keep taking the tablets.
Silent downvoters, you’re no different to the ones wearing masks and gloves as they do their daily exercise and veer off the footpath.
There is a virus, you don’t need to be scared of it, nor do you need to deny it’s existence…….or pretend it’s the flu, or less than the flu.
I just down voted you for writing ill-informed rubbish.
There were 8000 flu deaths in the Netherlands in 2018 with no peep in the media and no measures other than the usual cuts in care. Even with inflated numbers there are 5000 covid deaths so far. So how you can say it’s more dangerous than the flu i don’t know, or do covid deaths have like a double word score or something?
Quite simple, stay locked up and carry on being scared. There is no point coming out ever.
But a lot of us want this to end so that we can earn again. The way I see this, it’s my personal view, I’d rather die free than live this pathetic existence that you advocate for….
I’m neither scared not locked up. I’ve carried on with my life but I don’t pretend the virus is the flu.
lundiel, please have a look at Studies on Covid-19 lethality.
Millions worldwide are going to starve to death over the coming months.
I’m afraid that I don’t have much time for people who complain about having to queue at B & Q, or Waitrose, et al.
Food riots have already begun in India and Africa. They may at some point also begin in Europe. People, especially those working in the public sector with secure jobs and salaries, are not realising the impact the catastrophe will eventually have on them as well. Because its going to impact everyone. In 1929, academics had a pay cut. Also this time its touching at one go the entire service sector, aviation sector, and thus pilots, engineers, i.e. the upper professionals. Now most people have mortgages or pay rent. As they begin to default on these, the owners will be impacted, banks will be impacted. So all in all as in a domino effect, few will escape. Both schools and universities are highly dependent on overseas students. The latter are unlikely to turn up in the autumn. This is a huge loss of revenues. So many schools and unis may, perhaps not immediately, but over the next year or two close. It will come slowly, but somehow all these teachers and and others who are cowering and not wishing to go back to work, do they think their governments are going to keep paying them forever not to work?!
People dont realise that losing their livelihood when so many others will be losing their livelihoods will not make it possible to get unemployment benefits. So how will they eat and live?
An excellent summary. I strongly agree with this and have found it extremely troubling that the vast majority of my friends are too decoupled from what “the economy” is to show some compassion. It’s like they’re gleefully willing on its destruction, oblivious to the idea that for every pound of furlough money paid without a corresponding rise in real value created in the economy, we reduce the value of all other pounds.
Social distancing snake oil not science?
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/social-distancing-snake-oil-not-science