WATCH: UK Chief Medic confirms (again) covid19 harmless to vast majority

Catte Black
From the beginning of this crisis we have been pointing out that there are two mutually contradictory messages at the heart of the covid19 rollout, and, just as Orwell describes in 1984, a major point of the exercise seems to be to get people to believe both at the same time.
1. ‘Be Afraid…’
The first message is that covid19 is terrifying, unique, an existential threat to the human race.
This message is never sourced to much fact, because the facts about the virus don’t really support it. If it cites anything solid it’s the appallingly sloppy and discredited Imperial computer model, or some generic research into the pathology of severe infections or rare viral syndromes, which it tries to spin as being unique to covid19, even though it is not. But mostly it doesn’t cite anything at all. Or really claim anything at all.
It just tells people to be afraid. Very afraid. Of death, of uncertainty, of the ‘virus’, of other people, of ‘fake news’.
The fear being encouraged is not rooted in facts, and is therefore impervious to them.
2. ‘There is nothing to be afraid of…’
The second message is that covid19 is actually pretty harmless and no big deal.
This message is rooted in a great deal of fact, because, as we have been pointing out since day one, pretty much all the data coming out about this virus supports exactly this conclusion.
No official body has ever denied this, and most of them readily admit it. Regularly and unambiguously. Here and here and here and here.
Chris Whitty above is only one of many and this is not even his first go (see here) at explaining clearly that covid19 is only dangerous to a very very small minority of people, and that most who get it will be just fine.
Here’s a slide from his talk on April 30th:
Now, let’s look at what he is saying in the above video, on May 11th [our emphasis]:
[T]he great majority of people will not die from this and I’ll just repeat something I said right at the beginning because I think it’s worth reinforcing:
Most people, a significant proportion of people, will not get this virus at all, at any point of the epidemic which is going to go on for a long period of time.
Of those who do, some of them will get the virus without even knowing it, they will have the virus with no symptoms at all, asymptomatic carriage, and we know that happens.
Of those who get symptoms, the great majority, probably 80%, will have a mild or moderate disease. Might be bad enough for them to have to go to bed for a few days, not bad enough for them to have to go to the doctor.
An unfortunate minority will have to go as far as hospital, but the majority of those will just need oxygen and will then leave hospital.
And then a minority of those will end up having to go to severe end critical care and some of those sadly will die.
But that’s a minority, it’s 1% or possibly even less than 1% overall.
And even in the highest risk group this is significantly less than 20%, ie. the great majority of people, even the very highest groups, if they catch this virus, will not die.
And I really wanted to make that point really clearly…
It seems all the officials want ‘to make that point really clearly’, even while they behave as if it was not true.
Why?
There’s plenty of room for speculation there, and we leave it to readers to get into that BTL.
The motives, though, are less important than the basic and undeniable fact – the fear currently gripping the public mind is being simultaneously encouraged and acknowledged as unnecessary by the bodies overseeing the ‘response’.
And if enough people would wake up to the pea-and-thimble trick being pulled on them, then the most dangerous and far-reaching coup against human liberty we have ever seen would essentially be stopped in its tracks.
My wife said, O.K., but don’t put that up on Facebook.
I replied, I don’t do Facebook. I have given it up.
Not only was it easy, to give up my Facebook addiction, I can breathe much clearer now, all my symptoms of being terrorised by the terrorised, have significantly eased (it’s not their fault – they have been brainwashed, but I have done my best to present facts, only to get seriously slagged off, and for the brainwshed cult to complain to my wife who might do a zoom online show tonight with them, to which they will almost all sympathise with her, not only being married to me, but also living in the same house, and (being really close about everything else, all of the time).
Still the fact that Catte Black put that up, as the same time that I was looking for it, has quite blown me away. It wasn’t just coincidence nor just synchronicity. It was far more important than that.
Thank You….All at Off_G
You are Brilliant.
I may send you another tenner to help with your bandwidth.
Tony
If people out there cannot pull their heads out of theirs and grasp the benign reality, then that’s their problem, right? Wrong, because unfortunately, I have to live amongst them. But I can deal with that, I just have to watch my temper. A small price, I suppose. I’m just glad that I’m not them.
Observations from a Yorkshire market town.
Walking around my local town has become something of a spectator sport for me. When you have the degree of scepticism that I possess about this whole scamdemic it allows you to observe the behaviour of all sorts of people going about their business in all sorts of ways. Once you cross over the threshold of realising that YOU are the sensible, sane person full of common sense and fearless to boot it helps you to realise that it is the rest of them that are crazy . This liberates you from the inner chains that might otherwise damage your spirit and you can fully accept F. D. Roosevelt’s 1933 inaugural speech that contained the words ” all we have to fear is fear itself”.
I’m enchanted by the sheer musicality of people as they go about their town centre perambulations. It is as if there is an unheard musical accompaniment, a heavenly orchestra, playing in tune to help them sway, swagger, give way, stop, speed up and generally manipulate their very motions to maintain a social distancing which has no rhyme or reason and has a different interpretation for each individual. I was being highly amused by participants in this dance when a small wagon pulled up at the traffic lights with FOUR workmen squashed in the drivers cab packed like peas in a pod. Clearly the social distance rules go out of the window when they all want a lift somewhere or indeed they are all going to work.
And then there was this bloke with a display stand outside Sainsburys giving away face visors for free. He had a big pile of them and was accosting people as they walked by. I saw him capture a man and actually fit him up with a visor and was so close during this fastening and adjusting exercise that he couldn’t have been closer if he was intent on a snog. The next couple, a man and woman, gave him the brush off with expressions that said “you’re a stupid idiot aren’t you”. I have to admit that most people seemed to treat him as a joke figure but there he was peddling his freebies like a snake oil salesman of the wild west. I longed to go up to him and say “you know this will be over at some stage and we will all reflect and question our behaviours and judgement, some of us will be proud of our selves and some of us might be forced into accepting that we were a prize prat—which one will you be?” But I said nothing and just watched in amusement. I do wonder who was financing his free visors.
And the other thing I have noticed, and I’m sure you have too, is the elevation of the face mask from pure utilitarian function to that of fashion statement. From the tailored fur version, to the multi coloured stripey cloth affair (black and red in the case of the one I saw today) to the plain white or blue paper versions. And what are we to make of what I would call ‘the serious maskers’. The thick rubber gas mask versions with canisters either side and huge straps pulled so tight that when taken off they must surely leave impression marks that must take ages to disappear. The mask wearers who amuse me the most are the don’t knows. They wear a mask because they think they should but they wear it under the chin so that it becomes utterly useless from any point of view. I can’t make up my mind this is because it mists up their specs or they find it too damn uncomfortable. Perhaps they want to be seen doing the right thing but don’t quite believe it themselves. So they wear a mask but they don’t.
When you can keep your head when all about are losing theirs believe me the world becomes an entertaining place!
it’s all falling apart
https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/cps-announces-review-findings-first-200-cases-under-coronavirus-laws
Which means…
1) that the economy was trashed for a different reason – nothing to do with a virus that ‘most people won’t get’
2) parliament is removed from reality that they didn’t think a trashed economy would lead to years worth of poverty induced excess deaths ie many more than the excess deaths from/with C19
3) I’m about to wake up and realise I dreamed it all in the shower
Reality became invisible to masses blinded by fear.
Shockingly but not unexpectedly, amid crashing reality of devastating consequences of 40-70 millions unemployed in US alone directly due to COVID lockdown and social distancing imposed under guise of… supposedly deadly SC2 virus that turned out to be as dangerous flu, WSWS keeps holding on to Coronavirus delusions heavily criticizing any attempts by Trump administration to correct even slightly (up to 25%) , outrageously vague, violating previous CDC death reporting protocols, baselessly defined (on March 26) as nearly catch all OFFICIAL numbers of COVID deaths that in fact may have overestimated real Coronavirus caused or contributed deaths by up to ten times as Italian experience proved.
From WSWS:
COVID dead, according to WSWS are those who died from unrelated (to COVID) factors. How Orwellian. Even more Orwellian is calling “nefarious” attempt to establish facts to provide more reliable assessments of cause of death for traumatized families and to medical and epidemiological community analyzing phenomena of epidemics and pandemics to assess virus lethality and mitigation protocols for the future..
What is so nefarious or insidious or manipulative about attempt to change utterly wrong methodology of classifying reported COVID deaths by re-investigating deaths of patients who were never actually COVID clinical patients or have not been tested nor tested positive with PCR test likely because they exhibited no COVID symptoms, while they were diagnosed with other severe, even terminal conditions, not even related to any viral respiratory diseases.
Why, one may ask, WSWS insists that any deaths certified by doctors who never saw patients or only briefly examined them after their deaths with no autopsy or without independent consultation with pathologist who saw the body, must be classified as COVID deaths.
Why WSWS editor is not at least proposing proper clarification of questionable deaths by performing autopsies and pathological analyses of samples obtained by qualified pathologists is beyond pale of any grounded in science reasonable approach and smells blatant peddling official MSM propaganda.
WSWS clearly shows no interest in objective, factual truth about deaths hastily attributed to Coronavirus.
Whose horrific legacy of lies, deaths and suffering WSWS tries to cover up?
Is it legacy of Trump administration’s COVID-freak show run by Big Pharma paid stooges from CDC and FDA to JHU data manipulators to UCL Ferguson’s hysterical model predictions? Or is it MSM-CIA psychological warfare, spreading deadly panic, hysteria and Orwellian proclamations “OBEY” or “DO NOT ASK AS IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH” .
Or perhaps their own legacy of betrayal of class power and class interests of working people they helped to emasculate, to capitulate to ruling elite while holed up out of sight instead of revolting in the streets, facing a vicious assault by global oligarchic elite , with tens of millions of sick, unemployed or dead victims, of class war in March escalated by deliberate collapse of global economy via deadly lockdowns under guise of lie of supposedly Coronavirus extraordinary lethality but in reality aimed to to save collapsing financial capitalism.
It is working people who must decide which legacy and interests WSWS defends.
🦠 RESISTANCE TO THE CONJOB-19 IS FUTILE 😷
The die has been cast on a dystopian future where there is only one place left for the elderly and working class workers to go when they are no longer of use to the ruling elites…
*’The elderly are useless eaters.’—Henry Kissinger*
👻WELCOME TO CAROUSEL🎠
Where the elderly are renewed into Soylent Green, and working class workers over the age of 30 get renewed into working for the big box stores, fast food industry and the new gig economy.
*’Today Americans would be outraged if U.N. troops entered Los Angeles to restore order; tomorrow they will be grateful! This is especially true if they were told there was an outside threat from beyond whether real or promulgated, that threatened our very existence. It is then that all peoples of the world will pledge with world leaders to deliver them from this evil. The one thing every man fears is the unknown. When presented with this scenario, individual rights will be willingly relinquished for the guarantee of their well being granted to them by their world government’.—Henry Kissinger*
*’There is no sanctuary.’—Logan’s Run 🏃🏾*
LOYAL CITIZENS!
Get back into your homes to shelter-in-place, and stuff your face with Big Agro’s GMO food while you grow dumb and lazy from sitting on the couch and watching TV.
Where the MSM manufactures your consent through their Talking Heads’s weapons of mass distraction and political pundits’s controlled opposition.
All while neighbourhood snitches, do not get stitches, for ratting out their fellow citizens that do not comply with lockdown orders.
And remember to practise social distancing of exactly 6 feet so as to allow Big Brother’s spy satellites and drones to track your every move.
Finally, wait to be vaccinated by Big Pharma before you can carry on with your “new normal” lives.
*’If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face, forever.’—George Orwell 1984*
👮YOU WILL OBEY👁
It really is difficult to gauge what their purpose is when they reveal the truth in such a manner. Perhaps its to cause further confusion and increase the trauma with the mixed messages to destroy a desperate people further. Or perhaps they are trying to get people angry so that they do rise up and get people protesting. The MSM cameras will be there to point out some staged Nazi with a swastika flag so they can use it to smear the others as being ‘far right’ which of course will necessitate increased militarised police to further smash our inalienable rights. This militarisation needs to be done now before the economic situation really hits home where the numbers at protests will be significantly be larger. However, they are running a dangerous game. UK Column have reported that high ups in the military are not happy with the 77th Brigade operation being used against the British people. And in the US, the people there are not happy with CNN and their role in pushing the hoax. There are cracks there and we absolutely must do what we can to make those cracks jeopordise their final solution
‘And then a minority of those will end up having to go to severe end critical care and some of those sadly will die.’
They have pulmonary embolism (a clotting disease not an infectious disease). And they don’t get the proper treatment at the ICU (which is anticoagulation and not [only] ventilation. And then they either die from pulmonary embolism or struggle until some doctor finally wises up and decides to do some testing in these patients and asks himself the question if this patient maybe has pulmonary embolism (either concomitant with infection or solely).
From https://www.tctmd.com/news/german-covid-19-autopsy-data-show-thromboembolism-heavy-lungs
Autopsy data from Germany on a dozen patients who died from COVID-19 confirm that thromboembolic events are common and may be unsuspected at the time of death.
“The high rate of death-causing pulmonary embolism at autopsy correlates well with the unsuccessful resuscitation of three of four patients, two of whom died out of the hospital,”
[what I said: they missed the diagnosis because they were solely focusing on Covid19]
“Apart from that, no preclinical evidence had been reported of pulmonary embolism or deep venous thrombosis.”
[what I said: they missed the diagnosis because they were solely focusing on Covid19]
it is both “possible and concerning” that unrecognized thromboembolic events are responsible for situations where COVID-19 patients appear to be recovering and then decline rapidly and die.
2+2=5
Covid19 for which you enter critical care=undiagnosed pulmonary embolism
Symptoms Covid19: cough, shortness of breath, high temp
Symptoms pulmonary embolism: cough, shortness of breath, high temp
Risk factors Covid19: increasing age, male sex, obesity, comorbidity
Risk factors pulmonary embolism: increasing age, male sex, obesity, comorbidity
Lab Covid19: abnormal inflammation parameters, increased clotting parameters
Lab pulmonary embolism: abnormal inflammation parameters, increased clotting parameters
Treatment Covid19: ventilation
Treatment pulmonary embolism: anticoagulation
Bonus: You know what is also a seasonal (winter) disease just like flu and Covid19? Pulmonary embolism!
Repeat Covid19 for which you need to be admitted at the critical care unit = pulmonary embolism
I talked about this with my bosses today: X was too busy, Y didn’t know what I was talking about (said she), and Z didn’t reply to my (urgent) e-mail. So I know I am definitely on to something.
All that is needed is a surviving Covid19 patient who comes with his lawyer to the hospital and asks the question why he or she wasn’t tested for pulmonary embolism while he had all the symptoms!
That is called: negligence and according to Dutch law, that is criminal
Catte, methinks the wheels are rapidly coming off the covid 19 bandwagon. All these cockroaches know that one day they might be on trial for this (watch the body language during these press briefings). Whitty, in particular, looks like he’s about to jump ship.
Well observed
‘An unfortunate minority will have to go as far as hospital, but the majority of those will just need oxygen and will then leave hospital. And then a minority of those will end up having to go to severe end critical care and some of those sadly will die.But that’s a minority, it’s 1% or possibly even less than 1% overall.’
If what Mr Whitty is saying is true, then we have been locked up for 2 months and our economy trashed for something no worse than the flu?? Your comments please?
The great British public (I can’t speak for other nations) have embraced this with open arms. Truly sheeple.
The MSM have played a pivotal role by the relentless broadcast of statistics, most of which have been manipulated. It is as though there is literally no other news worthy of reporting.
Thus the fear has been injected and boosted.
According to a very recent poll, around 50% of the public don’t actually want to go back to work and why should they ? The weather has mostly been pleasant, many are getting 80% of their wages, quality time with the household……happy days.
And many are just waiting to be told what they are allowed to do next.
If this has been an experiment (although I personally think not – we’ve got a lot of shit coming our way), the experimenters must be very satisfied.
And, as Bill has already mentioned, Pandemic #2 will be along anytime soon to reinforce the narrative.
Certainly I’ve seen a trend amongst my circle of friends & colleagues who are now opening their eyes, ears & minds and who, I believe, will not be quite so compliant next time around.
However, the Coronavirus Law may have been passed by then and will be made to work hard against any dissent.
Very well written! I agree 100%. And yes, let’s hope the sheeple wake up sooner rather than later. The danger of laws being passed is real one.
That’s why I remain optimistic about this in the long term: the psychopaths who rule us have really overstepped the mark with this latest scam. People ain’t going to put up with this shite for much longer.
In the short term it looks like things are going to be very grim.
Hunker down, folks.
And the best of luck to one and all.
Thank you for posting this again.
I am just having a family discussion now, and being ridiculed by my wife.
I said I am just quoting , what the chief medical officer of the UK said months ago, when it was downgraded as a serious disease HCID (High consequence infectious diseases)
Tony
I wish you luck helping to blind to see and the deaf to hear.
Not to sound cruel. But would she be saying such if she were homeless and hungry on the street and subject to gestapo round up for placement in a detention center/concentration camp? Ask her.
Because this is where this is leading. Corporate fascism is neither pretty or gentile to untermenschen and useless eaters.
The corporate fascist oligarch mobster psychos need to go, ASAP.