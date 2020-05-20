Plans for post Covid NHS hatched behind the lockdown

John Lister
Debates over relaxing the lockdown and whether or not the peak of the Covid-19 crisis may now be behind us have run alongside fleeting glimpses of the surreptitious plans being laid to exploit the continued lockdown on NHS public meetings and spring a succession of unpleasant surprises on the NHS as soon as any recovery period begins.
As we go to press [May 14th] The Lowdown has also seen a letter from NHS England’s London Regional Director Sir David Sloman, sent out internally on April 29 but not published, requiring Integrated Care System Chairs and Senior Responsible Officers to take “urgent action” on system plans for London that “fundamentally change the way we deliver health and care.”
Each ICS is ordered to supply a “revised ICS plan” by Monday May 11. The letter spells out a 12-point list of issues on which bureaucrats in each area are supposed to devise new policy, on the hoof, for a “Recovery Board” meeting on May 13.
Even if the country was not on lockdown, this 12-day turn-round period for proposals on fundamental changes for a New Health and Care system for London, to be in place by November 2021, would indicate a complete disregard for any serious consultation or discussion.
But it’s clear from the way this is being done that any notion of public engagement or accountability is a very low priority afterthought. The accompanying Powerpoint presentation entitled ‘Journey to a New Health and Care System’ states that over the next 12-15 months they hope to keep public engagement to a bare minimum: “Include public and stakeholders in the process within the constraints of an emergency”.
It proposes mergers of admin and clinical support services, implying job losses, and a focus on getting people out of hospital as soon as possible – but with no details on how they should be supported after that.
Chances of seeing a health professional would be increasingly small, as primary care and outpatients seem set to become “virtual by default”.
Perhaps just as worrying is that while pushing through a whistle-stop process of planning, NHS England is only planning a snail’s pace return to previous levels of elective surgery: “a plan to restart routine elective care as outlined in the national guidance within 12 months”.
The Powerpoint slides also make clear NHS England is looking to use private hospitals to clear the waiting list that has grown so rapidly with months of cancelled elective operations.
There is no discussion of where the staff are to be found to carry out this additional work, or the added costs of prolonging the NHS block-booking of private beds (which have only been partially used during the Covid crisis, while tens of thousands of NHS beds have remained empty).
There is equally little if any consideration of mental health, community services, or the specific problems of social and racial inequalities.
Conspicuously as with every NHS reorganisation there is no attempt whatever to critically assess previous plans and proposals, and the extent to which so many plans since Sustainability and Transformation Plans in 2016 have disastrously focused on cost-cutting, reconfiguration and cutbacks in hospital services and capacity – and left the NHS in the capital and throughout England desperately ill-prepared, under-staffed and ill-equipped to deal with a pandemic of any scale.
Clearly the plan is to use jaunty new rhetoric of a “post-Covid NHS” to distract attention while NHS bosses covertly consolidate changes that have been accepted with minimal discussion to deal with the Covid crisis, but which would be controversial as a permanent arrangement.
The London Powerpoint makes this clear under the heading of ‘Innovation’; they see the task as being to: “Catalogue the innovations made,” and to “determine those to be retained; evaluate; plan for widespread adoption (e.g., virtual primary care, outpatients, remote diagnostics, new approaches to triage, workforce models, use of volunteers, remote working, pace and urgency to decision making, financial models)”.
NHS England bosses are keen to exploit the situation to short circuit any consultation, “stepping up the new borough-based ICPs” which are not public bodies and lack any statutory legitimacy, along with “streamlined decision-making” – in other words even less public consultation on anything.
While each ICS is required to catalogue “changes made to date,” they are also warned that “reversal requires London approval”.
So as the NHS eventually emerges from its biggest-ever crisis, campaigners will need to be proactive in preventing NHS England bosses steering it straight into a new system – designed without evaluation of the impact of the crisis measures or consultation with local communities, and without any public accountability.
Those who don’t share NHS England’s vision of the brave new post Covid NHS will need to “stay alert” and “protect our NHS”.
The Lowdown has previously highlighted the continued work of bureaucrats behind the scenes in South West London to drive through a controversial hospital reconfiguration that could halve numbers of acute beds – while all public meetings and discussions are paused.
These plans reach into Surrey, where the HSJ has now also revealed the newly merged Surrey Heartlands CCG starts life with an inherited deficit of £62m – confirming that the much vaunted recent cancellation of £13.4 billion of NHS debts related only to loans run up by trusts, and that the post-Covid financial regime seems set to be as tight as before.
Another article that buys into, and therefore normalises the lies of the false-flag.
This is how the propaganda arm of the fabian attack on Humanity works- but it is an age old tactic to own the brain cells of the victim group. To ensure all the thoughts of the victim group are taken with chewing over synthetic details, so no thoughts remain for actual opposition or fighting back.
As a kid, as soon as my mind was up to higher rational thought- maybe around 7- I found the endless selling of the fairytales of organised religion (in this case modern christianity- just another arm of judaism unlike the original christianity) hilarious and pathetic. But across my school career, on those infrequent school events in church (and my schools were *not* religious in the formal sense) , I watched as 99% of the drones bowed their heads and mumbled the controlling phrases- same as in the daily assembly (where freedom of conscience in the UK is neatly ignored save for some kids of ‘jewish’ parents).
Pacification also occurs in the rituals of kids in and out of the playground, and in the classroom. Fabian methods of training the ‘lesser’.
As I said, I found it laughable from my youngest years, but the vast majority of you bought it hook, line and sinker.
Now I watch as trutly evil and demonic alphas take the whole process to unthinkable heights. The entire world is an assemby of sheeple bowing their heads as the head dribbles some nonsense straight out of the old testament (a vile book that the original christians rejected). Today the three heads of the judaic project dominate organised religion. This thee headed monster serves the fabian master.
The entire world is now a primary school, with each of you obeying playground protocol- passively lining up to leave after playtime, in silence.
But then I’m talking to the same idiots that bought the idea of Manmade Global Warming when we exist today on the tail end of an *Ice Age* that effected our very recent ancestors and whose great melting gave us the ancient stories of astonishing floods. Of course Man experienced the Ice Age just before recorded history, so for the vast majority of you here, it didn’t happen in Man’s time. Tony Blair was at the head of the global warning hoax, but that did nothing to inform you of why the hoax was so important.
And now we have the SARS2 play. A population carefully pre-prepared via media like ‘The Walking Dead’ to recognise and ‘welcome’ the post-apocalyptic change to society as if it’s all a fun game.
You are trained to ‘understand’ things from bottom up analysis- never top down. Almost every article here is bottom up ‘thinking. Which means, as they say, you cannot see the forrest for the trees- as is intended. You true masters control you via top down processes- big ideas that the lower layers of the power pyramid then implement layer by layer. The power pyramid serves whoever makes it to the very top. The implementation layers of the power pyramid are largely agnostic- a fact most of you here are trained not to see.
A Hitler, Mao, Pol Pot, or Tony Blair needs far fewer ‘true believers’ in key positions initially than you would ever believe (if higher opposition is missing)- so agnostic is that power pyramid- but across time the monster, once in absolute power, will soft or hard convert more atoms in that pyramid to their cause. When critical mass is reached, principles of organised religious doctrinal thinking kick in- hence wokeness- an emergent property of the Blair’s fabian takeover.
In the movie ‘True Lies, Arnie’s character tells his torturer exactly what he is going to do with him after being given a truth drug, but the torturer doesn’t believe him til it is too late. Team Tony Blair has been telling anyone that matters that four billions plus Humans must be made to disappear one way or another, yet none of you here hear. Cattle dismissing tales of the slaughterhouse with the statement that those ‘kindly’ fabian farmers that worked so hard to look after farm would never do such a thing- you are going to learn the hard way I’m so very sad to say.
the meme ‘the new normal’ exposed here at the WHO 201 event – remember, the ‘pandemic’ exercise
We’re all in it together…. Deep it by the looks of things
So that’s what it was all about!
It is not only the NHS that is being changed, I was this afternoon informed that Cambridge university is going to become virtual next academic year (information to be checked: Im not sure if its been announced yet). This I find scary: you cannot teach or learn through a machine. Education is not a matter of technical info being exchanged. Nor evidently can you have a proper consultation with a doctor via the internet. For the first time, I am extremely worried about the longer term. I somehow had held on to the hope that by September at least the structures and institutions of society would be again functioning normally, whatever may be the insane behaviour of the populations.
This is why we’re being pumped with the “things will never be the same again meme,” even in its vaguest form. We’re being boiled, but that water needs to be heated slowly.
hope, the majority of populations have already willingly conceded their power to the elites – for safety reasons, they presumably think they will be free again within the elites safety measures for them
Can I have a refund on my taxes that I have paid under false pretences…
Only the grabberment thieves can run Ponzi schemes ‘legally’.
Very worrying that they’re putting future Covid response into a separate category of care with resources on its own, this almost guarantees there will be more lockdowns and waves of media hysteria. If the people resist they will just impose stricter lockdown measures.
Keep hearing the 18 month timeline again and again. This suggests they are expecting something to have been completed by October 2021. I can only guess this is the mandatory global vaccination and total surveillance program using 5G.
Does this mean that the new “A Day Without A Hazmat Suit Is A Day Without Freedom” or “Hide In Ones Cell, Starve, Drink Bleach and Die- for the Good of Humanity. We Are All In This Together! ” ad campaigns/slogans are about to be unleashed upon the public in the next propaganda blitz from the corporate fascists?
“Consultation.”
NHS managers:
“OK, we’ve just ‘consulted’ them. Now, where’s that plan we made up months ago?”