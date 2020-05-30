Covid19 & the denial of veridical reality

Catte Black
It probably hasn’t passed anyone by that the covid19 crisis, whether manufactured or exploited, has caused great schisms in the alternative media.
Almost from day one there was a divide between those who opted to accept and even endorse the rollout of authoritarian measures by governments around the world as ‘necessary evils’ (or even as harbingers of a world socialist revolution; beats me how that is supposed to work but still), and those who pointed out that this rollout was at best flagrantly disproportionate and opportunistic, and at worst a planned response to a planned or cynically manipulated ‘pandemic’.
Over the last few months the position of the latter has become stronger by the day, while that of the former has been weakened to the point of collapse.
As we have pointed out many times the official data has never supported the panic memes. In fact the two entities, data and narrative, co-exist almost independently of one another, telling mutually contradictory stories, without anyone in the Panic-sphere (to coin a phrase) seeming to notice or mind very much.
It’s as if on this topic some very smart people have been hypnotised or vaccinated against fact. They see the numbers, they read the data, but it just does not compute.
When invited to discuss with us these people become hostile, even aggressive. They bluster, they accuse us of manipulation and deceit, of being uncaring about the sick and dying, even of working for the capitalists (because apparently it is now a truth universally acknowledged that the best way to start a revolution is to lock everyone in their houses and give Bill Gates and the WHO the key).
And when pushed into a corner, these otherwise smart people simply deny the facts staring them in the face.
A good illustration of this happened the other day one Twitter.
Tim Anderson, one of those otherwise very smart and focused guys, has been firmly lodged in the Panic-sphere from the outset. He is fairly careful to avoid fact-based discussion, but does indulge heavily in purple-tinged emotional condemnations of those evil people (like us) who are uncaring enough to cite the data on infection and fatality rates.
A couple of days ago he tweeted some of that condemnation:
Time will judge harshly those ignorant but know-it-all commentators who joined the pandemic deniers, anti-science and anti-vax crowds, swinging from 'no worse than a common cold' to 'a plot to poison us all'. Why would people trust them on any other real social issues, in future?
And, for once, we replied, as so…
Are you claiming #covid19 is NOT symptomless to >80% of those infected?
Are you claiming it does NOT give the vast majority who get symptoms nothing more than a cold or mild flu?
Will you give a straight answer for once? https://t.co/1pc4SCiXKr
Tim did not respond to these questions so far as we are aware, but Moon of Alabama (another otherwise insightful and respected commentator) did. This is what he said.
Covid-19 is NOT symptomless for most grown ups who get it. 80% only present 'mild'
symptoms i.e. they do not develop pneumonia. It
is NOT mild to 20% of cases and very dangerous for 5%. Some 1% of infected die.
Your rejection of current science is embarrassing.@timand2037
Now there is of course only one major objection to this – namely that it is not true.
Or at least some of it is not true and the rest is simply re-stating exactly what we already said while seeming to deny it.
We responded to MoA with two tweets. In the first we linked him directly to Chris Whitty, UK Chief Medical Officer and lockdown proponent, emphatically and clearly restating the facts about covid19’s absolute and unambiguous non-lethality to the vast majority of human beings.
In the second we tried to point out that he is condemning us for ignoring science while clearly doing just that himself…
What you, MoA call 'science' is mostly speculation & data-free fear memes in the media.
We focus instead on solid official data & expert testimony.
Given your recent output do you really want to open up a discussion about who is or is not embarrassing themselves right now?
He didn’t reply.
This exchange is pretty typical of many others.
Is this ideology trumping objectivity? Is the bizarre belief that many on the Left seem to have developed that the lockdown is going to bring about revolution or some other form of benign new world order, simply overriding their common sense?
How do you become so inured to veridical reality?
And where do we go from here?
Answers on a postcard please.
Excellent, Catte. I have now learnt the word “veridical” while sedulously working for the capitalists by helping to add billions of dollars more to their fortunes.
MoA is NSA- a little money buys a *lot* of useful idiots like him. Why do people here still not get the power of deep state liars, like Benn and Chomsky? Why do people here not get how susceptible they are to ‘preaching to the choir’- the behaviour pattern where you go to places and people most likely to say what you want to hear.
Alphas accept that Game Theory, at times like these, hangs all their assets out to dry, if only one pays attention and then draws the only obvious, fact based, conclusion.
Those british women who were targeted for sex by those undercover british police men embedded in their protest movements (each of whom always volunteered to be the drivers) felt horrifically betrayed too. *Your* side is 99% under the control of *their* agents. Or perhaps you thought their evil somehow has rules that preclude such a cheap, effective and obvious tactic?
UK Column and Icke get attacked just as viciously as they do because they are *not* compromised- both understand just how the system really works.
The *real* gets ruined at times of maximum informational warfare, or demonised to an extraordinary degree, even by people you *think* are on your side. Their agents, on the other hand, always magically avoid any bullets.
I see off-Guardian avoid reaching the logical conclusion again and again for one reason alone- the desire to continue to believe in the fairytale of a true well-meaning organised ‘left’. There are millions of decent moral lefties of ordinary status. There are almost zero decent moral lefties in ‘management’ positions. Those that can speak to the rest are pretty much 100% compromised, as one would expect.
The good higher voices strike the off-guardian types as more ‘right’-wing (a satanic label given by GCHQ forces to the UK column, for instance), posing an ‘ideological’ problem. Being a George Orwell style socialist, I have no problem admitting the authoritarian fabians control the *fake* left, and that this is a situation of pure satanic evil. Please re-read Animal Farm and 1984, and then understand Orwell was writing about fabians in Britain, not commies in Soviet Russia.
The most important scene in 1984, always ignored, is when Winston, of his own free will, agrees to become the worst type of terrorist possible. This scene is often omitted from media adapations- guess why? But for a lesson about how fabians structure the societies of the West, Animal Farm cannot be beaten.
The fact of 9/11 is that your masters can and will do anything to dominate the mindset of the world. If 9/11 is a false-flag (and you’d have to be a complete moron to deny this), every form of evil becomes possible by the people who rule over you. The SARS2 false-flag pacification project is a drop in the ocean to them.
Ordinary lefties need to stop thinking they need precise understanding of how the bad guy machines work to believe in them. Just cos you do not know how a first class magician does his trick does not make it ‘real’ magic. Your masters groom you to reject the truth on the faulty logic that if you cannot see the mechanism in the ‘black box’, there is no mechanism there, not matter what you witness the ‘black box’ achieving.
Your experience at Off-Guardian has been mine. I was very good friends with someone you referred to in some tweets (though not in the above article). In fact I was supposed to work with them after the summer. I was so sure their position was the same as mine because in the past we may have had some differences, but they were minor, and were a matter of opinion: they always tried to unearth the truth, and never stood for untruths. It went so much without saying they would this time too, so they were the first I contacted, in fact we were always on regular email contact. And I was so amazed. They preferred to base their beliefs on random doctors they know rather than on data. I sent them data, I explained what was wrong with the explanations given. I even said not to believe me, but to look at the data and make up their own mind, and if they needed help with some technical point, and did not trust me anymore, they could ask anybody in the field. They never even looked at the data… So Ive taken a distance, seemingly I was told I now no longer mix with people with similar values as mine… I couldnt get across that the first value is refusing untruths. To this day, they have not changed their position.
The same also happened with my academic, and former academic colleagues…
Its hard to understand the reaction because in all cases they’re highly educated, as highly as you can be in this world, well read, know at least the history of the West inside out, they are very kind and humane people, I dont think they’re all that terrified of death, none of them has any ounce of attraction towards totalitarian states, in fact they’ve been in their lives far more outspoken than Ive been in this respect, one lost his academic job because of his views long ago…
Its hard for me to make sense of their reaction: frankly, the majority, Ive never considered the majority understood much, and now its just unpleasant to have to suffer personally because of the majority’s acceptance of totalitarian measures and to have to incessantly see the muzzled majority when you go out, but what I think is much more serious is why the type of people I know actually have reacted as they did… This is serious, because they could have had an effect if they’d reacted otherwise, together we could have had. Also in one case, they publicly called for the closure of frontiers and lockdowns… That is hard to forgive. Now the anger is gone, Im glad I did not write to him he was complicit in the murder of millions. Im left drained and sad, without any understanding as to their behaviour.
The other day I thought Id get back in touch with all of them and say that if ever in the future they wished to discuss the events, my door would always be open. But then, I thought even such an email might be misconstrued… I tried this week phoning one or two to see how they were: their voices revealed sufficiently their negative emotions towards me. Its as if Ive betrayed them or something.
And as above with you, one of them said, you may well be forced to change your position because of the data. I asked her, look you’re getting yours from newspapers, now tell me as a physicist, is that how you work: get your data from newspapers? Look Ive tried finding all the data I could and Ive tried analyzing them, simple calculations, anyone knowing how to add and subtract could do what Ive done, and so far I explained to her, Im afraid the data confirms my conclusions… But indeed, I told her, you know me, in the past, Ive been willing to alter fundamentally my position when clearly the evidence was against it: after all as a scientist Im used to that. But what I dont understand is why you’re not changing your position as its incompatible with the current data at hand?
I no longer talk of common sense… All has to be in terms of data, epidemiological, biological, whatever not…
First, let me say I know this kind of frustration from first hand.
We all think on the basis of feelings, Ms. Black. These people feel in patterns different from ours. ‘Ideology’ or not – is virtually irrelevant.
Going your own way is a magic that would make you attractive beyond belief and make you forget about the past loves.
Great article. Absolutely flabbergasted at how many of my (intelligent) friends will not acknowledge facts surrounding the data.
The latest abomination is the WHO stopping chloroquine trials – if used early, in correct dosage and combination (with other drugs) there are 200 clinical trials suggesting it is highly effective. The trials which cite it as ‘dangerous’ are absolute shams. Instead they approve the largely ineffective and expensive Remdesivir.
“Where do we go from here?” has been tumbling about in my head recently. My initial response to many on the Left was surprise, shock, and anger. So I just deleted my favorite sites from my bookmarks as a kind of personal therapy:D
But that won’t do, because I’m a leftist afterall. I need that great work that the Left has done in bringing me news of the imperialists and their endless crimes. I used to live in Indianapolis, Indiana, so Louisville, Kentucky is was just over the river, and many of my friends were there when the Louisville protests started the other night. They’re all at least left-leaning, and they gave news to me in a more personal space than the Internet.
So on the Internet I need the Left, and in life away from the Internet I need the Left.
Do I(we?) just continue forward and not speak of it as if a friend had nervous breakdown? Or is this an opportunity to think of a new Left, a 21st century Left, one that embraces conspiratorial thought more instead of less? Afterall, if the Left had been of a more conspiratorial mindset they would have never dismissed the idea of “a planned response to a planned or cynically manipulated ‘pandemic’” so easily.
I really don’t know what I’ll do, but that was an excellent piece by Catte Black. Thanks:)
You don’t need the fake Left, Sharon.
The answer is deeply psychological, and only slightly political. Everyone is vulnerable to psychological attack, and mind manipulation. It doesn’t matter how intelligent you are, nor how moral you are.
This psychological operation, will have been planned, game tested, refined over a long period of time to unsuspecting “focus groups”. I wouldn’t be the slightest bit surprised, if its origins and driving force are largely British. Strangely enough, if you do a degree in psychology over the last 20 years at a British University, some of the subject matter I was exposed to – training in Behaviour Analysis, and Behaviour Modification is no longer covered, at least to any depth, because it is so incredibly powerful.
Hypnosis is something else, but related, and then there is magic, which is largely distraction and magick, which I have little understanding of, but cannot totally dismiss as bollocks, as I suspect many of the power elite are not only on it, but are now describing the world as being postmodern and post-truth as if they are all Karl Rove “‘We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality—judiciously, as you will—we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out”
or this bloke
Personally, I think such people are evil psychopaths, but I can’t deny their power, or I would be out down the pub tonight drinking with my mates and seeing a band, but I’m not cos they are all brainwashed, and have stopped making sense.
I hope they recover soon.
Tony
I think the denial has more to do with some people’s inability to deal with their own mortality.
I’m with Tim on this. Where the govt and media have gone hard one way imo you and others have gone hard the other. There is another answer and I don’t think you are listening.
Back what you’re saying up with some credible information and then maybe people will listen to what you have to say. Why would they otherwise?
Anybody heard the new uk government radio advert?
“Track and trace is now the new way of life”
LIKE HELL IT IS!!!
Think he’s in with Naked Capitalism and they’re doubled down believers, ahead of the facts like MoA and other US sites .
Great article – thanks Catte.
The a-priori assumption that there is a pandemic is patently false. What we have is a seasonal virus that is exploiting rapidly deteriorating conditions created by a specific economic system that has as it’s hallmarks destruction of the soil, toxic air and polluted streams and oceans. You could say COVID-19 (if there is such a thing- have the viral particles been purified for a proper test?- I know of no such study) is the symptom and the current social order that has created a breeding ground for such viruses is the disease.
For those suffering from and/or dying from this seasonal virus there are in almost ALL cases three common traits;
1) They live in large, polluted, toxic metropolitan areas- just take the areas/regions of Wuhan, Madrid, Brussels, Milan, NYC, Tehran (which other city am I missing?) out of the equation and the mortality rate goes down so severely you could not locate it with a microscope;
2) They are 65 plus years old AND have two or more (always at least one) SERIOUS underlying conditions FROM living in these toxic places;
3) They were living in poorly run nursing home/care centers where any contagion can kill these fragile people AND there was administrative malfeasance that resulted in institutionalized euthanasia.
Virtually all of those in category 2 have lived in category 1 for many years.
What is glaringly missing from this newly created (but long in the making) “health emergency of catastrophic proportions” is how on earth did so many, before this new virus came along, already suffer from severe respiratory ailments, diabetes, heart conditions etc.?
Why are so many already suffering from reduced immunity?
Why is nothing being announced to deal with these issues?
Why no government (before or after the new virus) was/is interested in preventing the large number of pre-existing conditions from flourishing in our midst?
Why is industrial agriculture still in existence when it is toxic for our bodies, the air and soil? Who profits from this?
How come all of these multi-billion dollar medical institutions, federal agencies and their government pets are always using medications to treat the symptoms and never the conditions?
What does this say about an economic social order that has created such unhealthy people who are a perfect breeding ground for viral replication?
What does this say about a society that is not taking care of it’s most vulnerable citizens as a built-in, defining feature of this society?
If this were truly a pandemic would we not see thousands of otherwise young and healthy people also dying ? Yet we probably can’t even locate a single individual that fits that demographic on a planet of 7.7 billion people.
If this truly were a global pandemic how is it in the US there are record lows in hospital bed occupancy rates and record highs in health care worker layoffs? Should be the exact opposite in a pandemic.
Is this really a health emergency or is it a financial/security/political emergency?
Well written, in agreement.
However, I would go as far as to say the virus doesn’t even exist. Those ailments of pollution and toxicity you describe need not have any instigating “virus” to cause the degeneration of human life. Especially when these “new” complications arise, transmission to skin rashes in children (probably radiation sickness), genetic dispositions (ignoring epigenetic environmental factors), sexual transmission (HIV/AIDS hoax in the eighties), and even LGBTQ prone to infection.
This is magic. Magical thinking. A virus that can transmute into whatever disease they so choose. This is not mutations or evolution of pathogen. This is superstition.
How do I possibly convince those in my immediate vicinity in the 11th hour of such…
There is no straight answer for this aberration of human behaviour. It is very similar to the 9/11 syndrome where intelligent human beings refused to countenance (and still do) the logic of scientific truth. Perhaps many will wake up when the men in white coats arrive armed with a fully loaded syringe of Bill G. vaccine.
I doubt they will wake up, they seem to revel in the idea of getting a syringe full of toxins pumped into them without knowing really what is in there and that at best it would be a huge global medical experiment on the sheeple.
Perhaps anyone desperate for a rushed, untested vaccine should read this first. I wonder if the parents of the poor kids permanently damaged by the polio vaccine were warned of the possible side-effects?
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2019/nov/28/polio-outbreaks-in-four-african-countries-caused-by-mutation-of-strain-in-vaccine
An academic study calculated that years of life lost in the US will be “far beyond what the virus itself has caused.”
“The COVID-19 shutdown will cost Americans millions of years of life”
https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/499394-the-covid-19-shutdown-will-cost-americans-millions-of-years-of-life