WATCH: Anna Brees interviews Prof. Robert Endres

Prof Robert Endres is leader of the biological physics group and the physics of life network at Imperial College London. He sits down with independent journalist Anna Brees to discuss his issues with the Imperial Model.

“I am a fundamental research scientist who uses his quantitative physics background to analyse biological data and to develop predictive models, mostly for processes at the cellular scale. In this interview, I discuss the importance of a broad public debate of the Covid-19 health crisis, which should encompass the various scientific opinions, as well as their implications for our society and economy.

Regarding scientific approaches, I would like to see the same rigorous scientific criteria applied as the ones we expect our students to use on a daily basis, in particular the critical assessment of the limitations of the methods and obtained results.”