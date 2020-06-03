WATCH: Anna Brees interviews Prof. Robert Endres

Prof Robert Endres is leader of the biological physics group and the physics of life network at Imperial College London. He sits down with independent journalist Anna Brees to discuss his issues with the Imperial Model.
“I am a fundamental research scientist who uses his quantitative physics background to analyse biological data and to develop predictive models, mostly for processes at the cellular scale. In this interview, I discuss the importance of a broad public debate of the Covid-19 health crisis, which should encompass the various scientific opinions, as well as their implications for our society and economy.
Regarding scientific approaches, I would like to see the same rigorous scientific criteria applied as the ones we expect our students to use on a daily basis, in particular the critical assessment of the limitations of the methods and obtained results.”
Thank you for this interview. It is so fascinating and refreshing to listen to some open discussion, to support debates, without having the usual nonsense shoved down the throat.
Brees has done stirling work uncovering high level child abuse in the UK (I’m talking about the rape and murder of children here), child abuse that the likes of the 77th Brigade continue to cover up.
By definition the 77th Brigade are a bunch of highly criminal lunatics who are going to get what’s coming to them.
Don’t say you haven’t been warned, you psychos who cover up the rape and murder of children.
And don’t even get me started on MI5 and MI6, who are also complete fecking criminal psychos.
If everyone should stick to commenting on what they are qualified to talk about, then Bill Gates should stop commenting about vaccines as if he were an expert in the field.
Like you though, I waited for her to say something really interesting, and waited in vain. I thought Endres was quite interesting though, and if you look at his background, he is no lightweight, although probably in too obscure a field to be controversial.
A LIT MATCH INTO A TINDER-DRY FOREST
It was decided in January by the usual crooks to use COVID-19 to veil an impending financial collapse, hence allowing trillions to be transferred to Wall Street and the big banks. It also permitted the restructuring of the economy where bankrupt businesses were consolidated into existing monopolies. In other words, a few multinational corporations absorbed numerous small businesses and ancillary properties. U.S. billionaires saw their fortunes soar by $434 billion during the lockdown between mid-March and mid-May. Bezos added $34.6 billion to his wealth and Zuckerberg picked up $25 billion.
The enforced lockdowns massively expanded unemployment and left millions in poverty. If a sociopath wanted to design a plan to trigger social unrest the COVID-19 lockdowns was the perfect strategy. The lockdowns produced intense social anxiety so that any horrific social injustice would unleash massive outrage, especially from the young. Agitation caused by the lockdown produced a tenseness so when Floyd’s horrific murder occurred it was like tossing a lit match into a tinder-dry forest.
Effectively, the lockdowns served the interest of a few, but left many millions debt-ridden and unemployed. This is especially the case, for students who secure gig jobs or work in the service industry–the most impacted businesses by the lockdowns. If only 30% of the population work from home what happens to the other 70%–well obviously they’re left idle and penniless– two variables which always cause social instability.
If the same nitwits who enforced the lockdowns in March promote more panic this fall with a “second COVID wave” and demand additional lockdowns it’s hard to imagine the chaos it will generate. The one positive note to this weeks ghastly events is that the enormous protests are building herd immunity………
@Charlotte Russe: “U.S. billionaires saw their fortunes soar by $434 billion during the lockdown between mid-March and mid-May. Bezos added $34.6 billion to his wealth and Zuckerberg picked up $25 billion.”
Links, please. You talk sense as usual, Charlotte, but I am keen to document my recent online course: How to Make Money by Trashing the Economy.
“The best time to make money is when there is panic on the streets”. — Rockefeller
https://www.businessinsider.com/us-billionaires-434-billion-richer-during-pandemic-report-2020-5
Below in this thread I’ve called for more discussion of the pretext of this virus show, the WHY of it, so I would like to offer something on it, hopefully not too long. It seems to me ousting Trump, in itself, is sufficient to explain the pretext of the exaggerated pandemic, but likely there is more involved in terms of what I call “a consortium of special interests.”
Related is the question of accidental versus purposeful as to how the virus started, with more now in the press leaning toward it was created in a lab. As to “accidentally” that is a cautious view, whereas “purposefully” will be considered “conspiracy theory” and dismissed as such. Over recent decades of false flags and pretexts, however, “purposefully” has some plausibility. But why? To what ends, if we explore this “purposeful” scenario?
I assume that releasing the virus in Wuhan was arranged and that the orchestrators of the pretext knew the sensationalist power of a rogue virus, plus that it was NOT as harmful as would be presented. I think these assumptions are plausible. I am not a supporter of Trump in any way, or any politicians whatever. I am unable to think of even one I could recommend at this point.
On ousting Trump, in itself, as the pretext, I see three reasons. 1) He has (or possibly <I>had</i>) a large fan base sufficient to win re-election; 2) he threatens to challenge and take over various neo-liberal programs as his ego is very large; 3) his personality is the utmost odious to players who pride themselves on “decorum” with George W. Bush and Barack Obama as paragons of proper “dignity.”
Trump and Sanders posed a threat to Establishment Politics and had to be dealt with, Sanders first. It is plausible also, to me, that a calculated program of assault by virus was predictable in certain ways, including Trump’s lame response (“lame,” that is, if the epidemic had been really serious as postulated). The false models, the failure to close borders early, the playing with the stock market, support the idea of manipulations via coordination with major players such as the WHO, the CDC, Ferguson and Fauci, governors such as Newsome and Cuomo, Bill Gates et al (i.e. “a consortium of special interests”). That such a lockdown had been imagined for years and even planned for, as with Gates’ Event 201, indicates at least a kind of: “Ah hah! Weren’t we worrying about just this very thing? And now here it is! Of course we’re interested!”
This consortium of special interests, then, plausibly, is likely to cooperate under the official banner of “saving millions of lives” while at the same time fixing the emergency in favorable ways to special interest groups. Wealth is transferred in the nick of time; Sanders is derailed and the Democrats’ quandary settled with loyal lieutenant Biden; and Trump has a load of difficulties because he is forced to get tough with his “law and order” promises of 2016, which, as with the late 1960’s will only backfire; China is further demonized toward future war, which as Geo W Bush said in 2003, “is good for the economy.”
Particularly persuasive for me, on the plausibility question here as to how we can explain the WHY of what has happened, is the way the Official Narrative has been <i>clung to and intensified</i>, and this despite, weeks ago, as with Drs. Ioannidis and Wittkowski and others emerging to ask serious questions, plus the studies indicating the virus has been overstated toward enormous damage and irresponsible scare-tactics. The cavalier destruction of a way of life, not just the economic debacle for ordinary people, is also a significant indication of brainless and ego-driven behavior, and at least partly explains the rage now being expressed.
This fellow obviously doesn’t wish to dump on his former fellow academic and has a very tempered approach, but when ‘models’ start at 150 to 200 million world deaths, closer examination is needed. Previous models from the same source were outrageously overstated by many orders of magnitude, and just plain wrong. Surely that should have tempered acceptance by those in public heath having influence.
One might just as well put 2^30 in a calculator and say a billion people would die in 30 days. Also, infections are not ‘cases’, and by the time the vaccine arrives, Covid 20 will be here. The media, and apparently most politicians, have great difficulty understanding this – or do they really want to?
…
Ousting Trump is more likely based on 1: He’s from Queens NY; a bit too ‘street’ for the smooth boys. 2: He threatened the bureaucracy – but review old episodes of ‘Yes, Minister’ to get a feel for the supercilious entitlement of the unelected so-called ‘deep state’, who are forever entrenched while leaders come and go. Great fun, as Mr Trump is finding out.
Some optimism may exist insofar as the ‘Yes, Minister’ Minister usually ended up winning.
…
As to the macro view of the current US political/electoral situation, could it be that in the upcoming election, the States most likely to be written off by the Republicans and which are solidly Democrat, enforcing the most draconian lockdown rules thereby encouraging negative public response, extending these rules indefinitely in the hope of harming the president – States which have had the least successful Covid outcomes, and literally encouraged civil unrest by their lack of appropriate response causing their residents great distress – could they actually turn Republican, or at least less Democrat? For residents, watching their more successful bordering Republican states must itself cause distress and impatience.
It’s also helpful to remember that the ‘Law and Order promises’ of the late 1960s didn’t backfire – Nixon won decisively in 1968, and by a landslide in 1972.
Have the Democrats ensured their destruction by their misguided hate-fest?
Yes, I’m not at all sure the strategy I was posing from “the orchestrators” would actually work in terms of pulling Trump further down in winning 2020. That may be backfiring in terms of getting nis numbers up. What I meant by 1968 and Kent State was that the police brutality at that time backfired into inflaming an even larger movement against the war. I believe protest then did have an impact on shortening it.
In your opening sentence I’m assuming you’re referring to Ioannidis?
There is an interview with a Swiss medical professor and it made me understand much more about SC2.
And now I understand also these “excessive deaths” in some countries.
In this interview this professor explains what happens in probably most countries: People who were tested positive are sent home into quarantine. And there they sometimes die.
This professor explains how SC2 works: SC2 causes death, because this virus agglutinates the blood. And those lumps of blood get into the lung and cause a thrombosis there. In the end this takes the lung out of function and leads to death by heart failure.
The professor points out, that (sadly) international guidelines to not recommend drugs of hemodilution (thinning of the blood). Thus these drugs are not given to patients, who are sent home. Patients who are kept in hospitals though are given these drugs, if their condition worsens.
This professor complains that the (German) Robert-Koch-Institut never cared to register the number of Covid-19 deaths at home compared with those, who died in hospitals.
I believe that these excessive deaths especially (e. g.: in the UK) to a certain extent can be explained by this simply sending infected people home without giving them a drug against thrombosis.
(As only elder people and elder people with other diseases die, I still wonder why healthy young people don’t have this problem with SV2 lumping the blood).
Here the (German) Interview: “DARUM HAVEN WIR CORONA FALSCH EINGESCHÄTZT” –
https://youtu.be/F6KsSOwroLY.
Willem has previously explained this situation several times, and mentioned that the appropriate medical treatment would be blood thinning drugs.
I would only add that I believe vitamin C in sufficiently high doses (and intravenously if in hospital), might be even more beneficial, as it can make blood less “sticky” and can reverse hypoxia, among its other benefits.
As it happens, I do not believe the agglutination of the blood is a direct result of the virus, but however it might be happening, vitamin C might be the most appropriate treatment.
I am not sure if this is going to work.It could be a problem – with the Off-G upgrade or my computer but, from my perspective,
Admin1
Jun 3, 2020 2:26 PM
No one has posted above your line, except to reply
It’s a picture which looks like a duck if you look at in one way, and a rabbit in another way. And although it is possible to see both the rabbit and the duck, you can’t see the rabbit and the duck at the same time! – the way to get out of this conundrum is easy: ask for more data. If I could show you the same picture but now with wings, you would know it’s a duck, while if I would show you the same picture with 4 legs, you would know that it’s a rabbit.
The same applies with covid19 (and, now, with the ‘black lives matter’ protests). If you look at it in one way, my colleagues see in it what the media wants us to see (deadly contagious disease for which we need to lockdown a
country) while if I look at it from a different perspective, I see nothing more spectacular than seasonal flu. And you can even see both (but not at the same time). And the only way to get out of that conundrum is ask for more (and better) data.
Now the frustrating thing with those who see Covid19 as the disease the media wants it to be, is that they can’t see the alternative interpretation. Which is surprising since we have much more data now than we had in March (where the picture of what Covid19 was, may have been ambiguous [for arguments sake]) while it is now crystal clear that we are dealing with a duck (Covid19 is no more dangerous than seasonal flu) and not with a rabbit. So why aren’t my colleagues able to see the duck?
I used to think academia was all about hypocrisy and stupidity, in which my task was to challenge stupidity and to convince hypocrisy that the hypocrites made the wrong choice. But I now think that this is a naive idea of how academia works. If it would work in that way, I at least had the chance to convince academic people of their errors!
Now I think academia consists of people who can’t help themselves as in that ‘they can’t handle the truth’. That is that they shy away from the truth, as it hurts them too much. And so they truly don’t know that they are in error!
And of course the knowledge that everything you used to believe in and worked so hard for is bollocks must be painful: a faithful media, a benevolent governement and you, the academic, as the eye in the sky who overlooks with all its critical thinking in how the world works. Well, that is a fairy tale and the Covid19 saga proves it. But if you are not willing to face that truth, it is as if it doesn’t exist.
And so my colleagues keep reading the media, shy away from ‘dissenters’ (like me), don’t show up at work, and pretend that everything remains as hunky dory as the fairy tale promised them it would be.
I foresee problems with that fairy tale, now the system is slowly but surely pushing academics to the trash heap of society (as they are no longer needed). They already started with the students (who had to go into debt for ‘an education’), PhD students will be next, and then it’s the faculty’s turn.
What do you do when Santa Claus is not bringing presents and pushes you towards the gutter? Will you then still believe the fairy tale? – At some stage people should wake up, but when I think of academics who believe everything that is said about Covid19 in the media, it certainly takes them an awful lot of time!
On a slight tangent from your post. I think academia is the problem. To much reliance on “experts” & “technocrats”who mostly feel entilted by their beliefs not actual inconvenient facts.
This all started with the concept everyone is suited to higher education, indeed subjected to formal education, i think that’s one of the biggest human rights abuses of modern history, taking away every childs early years which are wasited years for many if not most.
Knowldege & learnign are of course good things but formal education isn’t for everyone, once youve been taught basic reading writing & maths skills, i think it should become a voluntary pursuit. of course it’s all part of the neo-liberal system of indoctrination. Education has been hijacked as much as journalism & science become a form of religious worship all for the globalist cause.
Great post Willem. I wonder if serious scholarship and rigorous research, which is more about process than product, is always a bit of a lonely gig. The reward structure in the academy seems now entirely about sending the right signals to those in charge, or who fund the work, than in trying to get things right. Humans are very good primates after all, very quick to sense what the zoo keeper wants in exchange for a tasty treat, and quite obliging as they deliver the goods. But among the lonely, the several millenia old project of serious inquiry and critical dialogue is appreciated when we encounter it. Keepers of the flame and all that.
Off-topic but very interesting:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/jun/03/covid-19-surgisphere-who-world-health-organization-hydroxychloroquine
“Surgisphere, whose employees appear to include a sci-fi writer and adult content model, provided database behind Lancet and New England Journal of Medicine hydroxychloroquine studies”
Yep Hydroxychloroquine is all good again!
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31290-3/fulltext
That’s not the only medical back tracking
https://www.sciencefocus.com/news/coronavirus-ibuprofen-trial-for-hospitalised-patients-begins/
Now they claim ibuprofen is a cure not a killer for covid patients.
With due respect, at 22-26 Anna says “I have to trust Professor Neil Ferguson”. NO YOU DON’T. Science belongs to everybody. Also we should not defer to those managing “large amounts of data”: if simple data do not make sense then laying more on top is not science, it’s obscurantism.
Example: latest UK deaths 39,369; cases 227,985 (Worldometer). This gives a fatality ratio of 14.16%: “expert” estimates have varied between 0.1% and 3% (now headed to the low end). Three key numbers, at least one obviously wrong, identifiable by simple arithmetic. The pontificators should be made to explain such anomalies before moving on; journalists and MPs have a particular responsibility here and if they had done their (mostly well-paid) jobs we wouldn’t be in this mess.
Julian, good point about the IFR. It is, at least to me anyway, obvious that our figures are based on the poiticians sticking their finger in the air and making it up as they go along or where the wind blows so to speak or where they and the pseudo-scientists want it to blow. They are way out of sync with the rest of the world as you point out in the IFR expert calculations of between 0.1% and 3%.
What I can see is that the pseudo-scientists in this country, the MSM and the Tory Government are using these blatantly falsified figures to make ridiculous statements about an alleged ‘2nd wave’, to prevent the lifting of lockdown and other solutions to the economic problems. We have no idea how many cases there are in this country or how many genuine deaths due to with or of CV-19 because we are not doing any testing. The Government is clearly also falsifying testing data, and big time too. Even the office of statistics said this week that the Government were blatantly falsely stating the number of people being tested. Also, the Government has told Labs not to process self-test kits sent in by the public as they could be ‘unreliable’ I say unreliable be damned actually. They don’t want them tested because I strongly suspect they would show that not many people actually have this alleged virus.
It’s all lies, fraudulent reporting, fake news and blatant propaganda. I see a lot of countries have now either totally lifted their lockdowns or never imposed one at all. I don’t see all their scientists bleating on about a possible ‘2nd wave’, about not opening schools when children are the group that are in no way at any risk from CV-19. The teachers just want a nice long extended holiday methinks.
Like you say, basic arithmetic should be able to sort out the anomalies the problem is they don’t want them to be sorted.
Hi Jo
I don’t know why it is but our politicians seem to like to engender the idea that we in the UK are somehow exceptional; so normality doesn’t apply to us. We are supposed to ignore what is happening in other countries because, for some reason not based on reality, they don’t have cause to suffer like we do. ‘Fate’ is being cruel to the UK for reasons best known to our politicians. We have to be seen to be top of the class for everything whether it is being the No 1 target for the ‘nasty Russians’, up there pursuing mendacious campaigns against ‘rogue regimes’ in the Middle East, and now the primary victims of ‘the [selective] virus’. If we didn’t know better, we might be tempted to think our victimhood was by design. In reality we are a nonentity of a country and have been for a generation. There is very little that other countries admire us for and it’s time for politicians to accept that fact and grow up instead of constantly playing puerile games, destroying people’s lives all over the world.
Puerile games? Sinister manipulation more likely!
Hi JudyJ I was thinking about this and you are right about us thinking that we are somehow exceptional. Looking back at our Government’s approach to the Brexit negotiations (with a team of highly skilled EU negotiators) our Government were using the language of war approaching the negotiations almost on a war footing, you know ‘we will get what we want’, the EU will cave in to our demands, we will defeat them and get what we want etc etc. They
approached the negotiations as though the EU were our enemies rather than our allies. Several times the EU negotiators stated we had brought nothing to the table to negotiate but were rather making demands of the EU to give the UK an unprecedented one-sided trade deal. Of course, as we are leaving the EU it is for us to set out what we would like out of the negotiations. The EU’s job is to protect the EU and negotiate a deal that is a level playing field which Barnier has said all along.
Also, our disgraceful MSM, which would shame any decent nation, day on day insulted the EU negotiators by every possible means. I commend the EU for hanging on in there but I’m thinking now, they’ve had enough of the UK, and I don’t blame them. The current situation is that the EU have said the UK are not at all interested in the negotiations and are being obstructive and destructive rather than constructive (that of course, has something to do with the Trade Deal with the USA Bojo has hastily signed which will be presented to us after June when we leave the EU without a Deal). Peter Hogan Eire EU Commissioner stated the UK did not want a Deal and would use CV-19 as an excuse for the dire economic circumstances that will arise in the UK.
The whole tone of these negotiations from the outset was that our Government had adopted the old ‘colonial’ mentality. Like you say, We are the UK, we are great, we are exceptional and you will give in to us.
Well Dearwell has just kicked off the anti-China narrative. Where all this will end is truly concerning. One thing I do know though, China will come out of it o.k.
Forgive me for the rapid response to your choice semantics, but you’ll see I have a point:
“It is, at least to me anyway, obvious that our figures are based on the poiticians sticking their finger in the air and making it up as they go along or where the wind blows so to speak or where they and the pseudo-scientists want it to blow.”
Wherever they have been sticking that finger, or even that thumb, the politicians should listen to the same advice we just gave the wind (because it’s too often all that’s listening, anyway):
“It’s not what you know, it’s how you blow.”
Unfortunately for us, the politicians have mostly listened only to the “political” sense of those words.
Which is why they call themselves “politicians”.
Hence this mess.
Hi John, thanks for your prompt response. I hate to think where they have been sticking that finger!! That should be a slogan “It’s not what you know, it’s how you blow” – a lot of hot air at the moment!
Exactly right and as soon as someone says something like that you know YOU CAN’T TRUST THEM.
She has already shown she has bad judgement, she worked for the BBC, ffs. Thats a major alarm bell for me.
“With due respect, at 22-26 Anna says “I have to trust Professor Neil Ferguson”. NO YOU DON’T.”
Cmon, she means that we’re *supposed* to trust the people with a certain insight, no that we must …
*not* that we must …
Empirical Science – if and where it can obtain funding or bump into reality while chasing pathogens, dark holes, and solutions to the problems a blind technologism serving possession and control (markets and weapon-defences) not least of which are iatrogenic – will always undermine or invalidate invested models based on idols or ideals, protected from truth by any and every means BUT honest exploration of the fact – however the new fact is to be integrated with as narratives of significance (or in post-truth thinking ‘human insignificance’ – how arrogant is that!).
The Platonic Ideal renders the natural world – our reality – a pale and unworthy copy of presumed perfect archetypes. What is at play as a result are unworthy and pale copies operating as unreal and unchallengable ‘archetypes’ to which we template ourselves in sacrifice.
Not that there isn’t a Living Archetype of which all Life is extension and expression of, but this is a Creative Open ‘System’ within which are bubble realities operating as IF closed sytems – which are thus self-depleting and self-destructive, just as is any rigid and unyielding model – or indeed – self imaged identity.
The ideal arises as a narrative of symbolic representation of the whole – and while it serves – is a stepping stone of its own unfolding experience – which itself feeds into new perspectives forever unfolding as a world made new – in natural cycles of conscious evolution or as natural imperatives of death and rebirth (and of course both).
The capacity of the human mind to imagine, is the capacity to SEEM to step outside of time and posit different options and run their probable outcomes. This tooling of creative imagination has become a replacement for consciousness under the setting of it to conflict avoidance. Its technological development as the Internment of Things under broad spectrum surveillance and control, represents a ‘checkmate’ or endgame to the worship of an artificial intelligence that operates AS IF – along whatever parameters are given it.
Because we have identified in our ‘Tool’ as our protector and saviour – under settings of terror threats demanding sacrifice and denial for our own survival – in the terms of persisting such an identity – we are not aware that the Creative is active and serving us perfectly – but as the saying goes – Garbage in; garbage out.
I haven’t listened to the interview yet. But in any case I always look to what runs beneath the world we lockstep in as ‘real’ – and then struggle, suffer and die in – not least from being set in fear against each other in distrust or outright attacks and denials.
Ivory tower elitism can play god with plans and models without connecting the the experience invoked and piling up of life-debts that are represented as the complex of burden and strain of defence against transparency to true account. Death and taxes then set the parameters for the question – ‘who pays?’ and ‘who gets to decide?’ and ‘by what means?’. Providing tools by which those in positions of control can persist in exercising control aligns support for ‘control’ as the basis for decisions OF control – rather than by open communication – which includes questioning the models or ideas and ideals that ‘control narratives’ would lock out from threat of change by shifting to invisible shadow governance by technical and regulatory dictates – whilst leaving a sideshow of appearance management as a living theatre for the many – as the dumping ground for toxic debts and the funding or revenue source for persisting in piling them up.
Nearly everyone, apart from a small number of people on various websites, such as here, thought and still think, despite the official numbers, that COVID19, was an extremely dangerous Pandemic and very much worse than a normal flu.
Nearly everyone, apart from a small number of people on various websites, think that George Floyd is dead.
I do understand why. The propaganda is overwhelming.
Now it is entirely possible that George Floyd is dead, and numerous people like him, most certainly are dead under very similar circumstaces.
However, the story of George Floyd, his history and that of his “killer” together with a mass of photographic evidence, do not make sense with regards to the official narrative of his death. I am not very good, at examining forensically, photographic evidence in great detail because the entire thing makes me sick. Basically I do not want my mind being further polluted by evil, even if the evil in this and numerous other cases, with long photographic sequences, and even minor, though very real slight changes in location indicate the entire bloody thing was faked, and filmed more than once. Some other people are very good at forensically examining such photographic evidence. They are all demonised as conspiracy theorists, and hardly anyone actually believes them, because they too do not want to look at the evidence.
Put simply, he was a massive great powerful bloke, who could move his head, and shout I can’t breathe. The “killer” who he used to work with, quite clearly, is putting very little weight on his neck. There are loads of “police” there, and others – even from his car, just standing around not taking anything too seriously as if they are on a film shoot. Then there is someone else, and others filming the event in detail for over 10 minutes. It doesn’t make any sense, except to give the distinct impression, it is part of a psyop, with the very real intention of provoking a massive reaction, riots etc, resulting in more mass deaths, and potentially even civil war, with full agreement and complicity of the vast majority of the mass media.
Not that it will make any difference. The basic facts of the matter are true, even if this one event was faked. Putting the genie back in the bottle is not possible.
Chris Spivey goes on forever, and I can’t be bothered to read all this, but he does make some very good points, and swears a lot.
http://chrisspivey.org/think-floyd/
I still think they are trying to kill us all off, and there will be no going back to normal, except perhaps eventually for my Grandchildren – who did splash in the paddling pool yesterday in our back garden. Yes, we were very naughty.
Tony
If it was faked or not, is moot.
People are dying regularly, not just from the brutality of the state directly, but from the depressing effects of the ‘lockdown’ and loss of jobs, income etc.
It was only a matter of time before it becomes all too much.
I completely agree.
If there were a real uprising, this is what it would look like, this is ‘the look’ the CIA try to recreate in their operations around the world, but this is what a real uprising looks like, it happened for real economic and political reasons. How are they going to stop it…… where is the solution waiting in the wings? there is none.
I was very impressed with the numbers of people that RobG posted last night.
https://twitter.com/redfishstream/status/1267073026614493184
Sally, you are right. No question that George Floyd was killed by the police, it’s there on video and the officer has been arrested and charged. However, the uprising is a very real reaction with this killing being the straw that broke the camel’s back. The Chief of Police for Houston who stuck it to Trump in a televised interview yesterday, said this wasn’t all about the killing of Floyd but about a lack of money, about lockdown, about lack of housing, about poverty and other socio-economic factors. He said to Trump that advocating more violence against protesters, the public and the use of the military was not what was required. What was needed was a message of hope, of change, of unity. He also said to Trump if he couldn’t say anything constructive then he should keep his mouth shut!
So, Trump isn’t into solutions he is a warmonger and little interested in democracy or civil rights. He thinks he’s the messiah. He is a dangerous narcissistic psychopath who is a megalomaniac and is a loose cannon. A responsible President who cared about their country and its citizens would be and should be appalled at the socio-economic conditions of poverty, disease and homelessness many of its citizens live in and the lockdown has made it much worse. Trump? Doesn’t give a damn about anyone but his own interests.
The solution will come from the people continuing to protest.
Or perhaps Trump is more like a bewildered bull caught in a mud hole up to his knees. He can thrash about and spew mud everywhere within reach, but he can’t see very far, can’t get out, and has no idea what’s really going on.
dus7 – very good description but I think he has a very good idea of what’s going on. A committed President would be out there on TV, on the balcony of the White House or other forums offering a message indicating the Government were listening, there would be an investigation, changes were quite obviously needed etc etc. The problem with the Orange Baboon (and the Orange Baboon mini me here) is that they are not interested in the citizens of their country, just themselves, their money and that of their rich friends.
Trump doesn’t want to sort it out at all. He is a warmonger as the World has seen throughout his Presidency. He has all but declared war on the US Citizens.
Tonyopomoc, Disagreed. George Floyd was killed in full view and by a police officer who has subsequently been arrested and charged and all four involved in the death have been sacked. The USA is a police state with their officers largely racist who have a considerable track record of killing unarmed and often innocent black civilians. Last year alone, these totalled around 500 of the ones that are reported of course. Also, these protests come on the back of several more black people killed by police this year alone. Barbara (??) who was shot and killed in her own home, unarmed, innocent of any crime but killed anyway. Audrey Arby was shot and killed by police despite being unarmed and innocent. Just recently a video was released showing a mob lynching a black man. They were apprehended. I Could go on. These incidents were all between March and May of this year alone.
This isn’t about a CIA psyops. This is the cold blooded murder by police officers who are deeply racist, out of control and don’t seem to be accountable to anyone as they know they will get away with it.
Jo, I know you are highly intelligent, and I have read your posts elsewhere, and basically agree with most of your points of view – even some of your politics, but I am basically non-political. I very rarely vote. The last time, was for a local girl – a Labour MP, when Jeremy Corbyn was the leader of the Labour Party. Maybe I should have joined the Labour Party, now that Blair was cast aside.
I am merely analysing the evidence. I used to do get paid lots of money in my career (which I voluntarily terminated after 9/11), for not just analysing stuff, but building real computer systems, and taking responsibilty for them, when they were a bit fragile. They were important with regards to providing essential services mainly to old people.
I am an old person now, but never used the company I was working for to fix the stuff, I could do myself. What would be the point?
It is perfectly O.K. not to agree with me, but one of my passions in life, totally unconnected to my former job, was photography, and still would be if they would let me out freely
I am not going on holiday with a bunch of morons wearing Facemasks, but hope to go sailing again in a few weeks time on my Son’s boat – and the rest of our family. None of us have any real interest in politics, and everything is different at sea, and it is now legal again.
I couldn’t give a sh1t, but my son will not break the law.
Tony
Hi Tony, thank you for taking the time to write this post. It is really appreciated. I, like you, don’t give a shit about the stupid lockdown laws and am happy to breach them.
In the meantime, I am keeping a keen eye on what’s going on Stateside because it seems the revolution is starting there, who would have thought?
Police killings totalled 1099 in 2019. 24% were black, despite making up only 13% of the population.
https://mappingpoliceviolence.org/
Hi Paul too, thanks for this information. it is important
Another excellent article on the lockdown from Alison Pearson in the Telegraph, a number of whose journalists have been taking a responsible and fact-based attitude to the nonsense over the past few weeks. It is behind a ‘paywall’, but they are currently promoting an online subscription offer of £1 a month for the next three months, which I have today taken up in order to have access to mainstream articles showing some sanity!
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/politics/refuse-abide-bonkers-rules-longer/?li_source=LI&li_medium=liftigniter-rhr
Yes, the Telegraph have been very good on the whole with this. Probably the best of the MSM pack, though that is not saying much!
Pearson commented to someone on twitter – I forget who – that she had initially supported the 3 week lockdown, but lost patience when it kept being extended.
OK maybe, but more fool her in believing it was ever only going to be 3 weeks. I don’t think too many people on here were fooled at the time.
An encouraging article. I polughed through the comments last night and many of them were cheering her on. Hopefully it’s a sign of a sea-change.
On the other hand, Starmer is still bleating about a second wave. Pity he didn’t get sunstroke while doing the Westminster conga yesterday!
Cheezilla, it is unfortunate that we have a completely useless and gormless idiot as the Leader of the Opposition. He should be saying what Alison Pearson and others are saying.
I agree. The big question is: Why isn’t he??
Perhaps because he is what Jo says he is.
People on here are always talking about votes being rigged, and if any vote was rigged, I’ll bet his election as leader was.
He may have relatively humble origins, but but he lost no time in getting his feet firmly under the Establishment table, and plans to stay there. He won’t rock the boat, and nothing will change significantly under his watch.
Which is exactly why those who promoted him did so.
Hi Mike, looking at the completely worthless attempts at challenging the Government he has tried to date, it seems to me that all he is doing is seeing what the MSM are reporting and using one of those as his line of what is loosely called a challenge but is more like a benign load of rubbish. Corbyn used to come to PMQ’s well prepared, with relevant facts, figures, issues etc and with challenging but spot on questions that the Government were required to answer. That’s why he trashed the Maybot in PMQs and with Boris, he outright won the TV debates and the two PMQs that they had together. It resorted on one of them to Johnson calling Corbyn a ‘big girl’s blouse’. My goodness, this is from our Prime Minsiter, didn’t answer the question though did he.
Some Human Rights lawyer, here we have, to our disgrace, a political prisoner (Assange) and is being detained here at the request of the USA. He says nothing. In fact as DPP he told Sweden, apparently, not to get cold feet about prosecuting Assange. The Israeli’s have shot and murdered two innocent Palestinians going around their daily business, one a young person going to his special needs school. Starmer? Nothing. Here we have total international condemnation of Israel’s plans to illegally annexe the West Bank, Starmer? Nothing. Wouldn’t like him to be my Human Rights lawer.
JudyJ Thanks for this. She is right. We should absolutely refuse to abide by these rules any longer. It is not for the Government to dictate who we do and do not meet either at home or outside or who we choose to er have intimate relationships with!
“I love my brick!” Father Jack may not be the only one. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1ZU6UMDfgY
Hello Go Fund me! “While he has insurance “it doesn’t cover everything,” says Lana, the owner whose store was looted. https://abcnews.go.com/US/theyre-thinking-vandalize-store-black-business-owner-recounts/story?id=71018720
Between struggling proprietors and Antifa protestors, bricks are back in demand. While demand for bricks and cement fell 11% during Event Covid, they’ve experienced somewhat of a bounce.
“If bricks could fly,” chuckled Aggro Gates, owner of Cement World. “I would say bricks have been flying out the window in recent days.” https://www.worldcement.com/europe-cis/28052020/ama-research-forecasts-11-decline-in-bricks-blocks-and-precast-concrete-sector-due-to-covid-19/
/S <<<<< chuckle warning
Flying out the window? An inside job? ;o)
The piles of bricks apparently came from the Acme Brick Company! And it is a real company. Somebody is taking the piss.
https://www.fort-russ.com/2020/06/manufacturing-dissent/
every 6 -8 years ferguson pulls out his microsoft windows on the world 1 steam powered computer and models for glaxo smith klein or sum such.
he gets some gold and silver imperial get a few hundred million and big pharma gets 10s of billions
babylonian circle of life a culled death
the goy fall for it everytime
the robbery is over theft ongoing the beatings must continue
Are you a ‘goy’?
Might goyim be derived from or related to golem?
Perhaps not – but a connection would make sense.
I follow with my own reflections – not any special message or reflection on you.
A robotic and programmable mind is set in the wish for a bubbled consciousness that runs unconscious of its will by design. How else to invest in what we do NOT want as a way to explore who we are through the experience of what we are NOT?
One of the ways we do so is under the ruse – “they made me do it!”, “they forced me to do it,” or “they tricked me into doing it”. When ‘what has been done’ is deemed irrevocable then it becomes “See what you have done to me!” and “See what you have made me!” – or ‘See your guilt in my state and be cursed by it!”
But the thing about hate is that it persists in the hater and is not REALLY transferred or escaped onto the hated – who may or may not react or care or may respond in like kind.
I’m not unaware of some of the nature of Jewish influence and its characteristic alloy of ingenuity and audacity – that is operates under the Big Lie. But I am aware that merely hating any group identity not only polarises the hater into robotic programmability of (IE feeding the anti-semitic defence of denialism), but fails to self-educate.
Fool me once shame on you. Fool me every single time – must be a system set in shame and blame offering a false sense of favour, mitigation or escape.
It is said that power corrupts – but surely the power of life is what holds integrity and resilience through change and challenge. It must be the corruption of power that corrupts – as the wish to be as gods in power set over and apart from life and others.
It is my sense that ultimately only the deceiver is deceived – that is – on some level we have to buy into it. But that the way it operates is by a contagion of false desires and distorted sympathies rising from a sense of self-lack, that reinforce their predicate.
A conflicted model not only cannot stand – it can only generate conflicting and conflicted results.
If indeed there is no lack in truth itself, something else is running as a sense of attack, scarcity, threat and control. An in order to do so, our integrity has to be phished into running on appearances instead of in the truth of the heart – regardless appearances.
Nakedness or fear of loss of Face is not just ‘body shame’ or loss of power to a body seen as weak and limiting – but here we are coviding into fear and shame driven weakness – as the holding place for quantitative easing – which is here signifying the dumping of such debts onto the body corporate (the human population) by a mind-virus that has nearly run its course. But I address thoughts and thoughts and living beings – however identified in their thoughts – as living beings.
This is because I need to watch my thoughts rather than be identified by (falling for) them. The easiest way to fall asleep (to subconscious habit programming) is to invest in personifying others as the dumping place for my hates of self-denials and wanting and acting as if it is true.
Once we have expressed or dumped our emotional frustration, to merely repeat it over and over again is to be voting for the same mindset again and again.
Hate must have an object for its affliction, even as love must have an object of its affection.
There is NO love in a self-isolating bubble – whether as victor or as victim – or the soap of both, fused into mind-share that compartmentalises self contradictions and shifts between them at the speed of thought under narrative ‘continuity’.
It’s all very laudable and necessary (as a baby first step toward a critical voice for the truly underprivileged): but how many people die every day when we are making that £2.6bn for ‘us’? How many children die every day ‘uncuddled’ by our consumerism? Where does that money come from?
Strange fruit hanging on strange trees …expelled across the phenomenological horizons of experience?
The concern people are beginning to show now is ultimately neo-European solipsism on full display. The daily death toll in Africa and the rest of the world is never directly attributable to us. Most narcissistically (and pre-exonerated nationalistically): it is ‘their’ fault for failing to follow our shining example and develop like us.
The hidden racism in our sanitised enobled worldview excludes the fact that the world is poor because it developed us. Misery is deliberately maintained planned immiseration and peripheralisation …across the shores of sense and experience. As the centre of world financialisation: we invisibly colonised the world with debt – as the new colonialism and maldevelopment policy of institutionalised silent racism and stealth eugenicism – which is where much of our wealth comes from. The rest is from recycling debt monetisation in a tertiarised service economy: servicing the embourgeoised needs of the new colonial genocidiares.
We make nothing – or very little – useful to life. We expect the rest of the world to provide us with a living. For which they are made to pay with their lives.
And never mention the natural world: except to blame the native and the indigenous for ‘their’ poverty despoiling our eco-tourist holiday destinations with slums on the skylines. Or weaponising overpopulation in an Attenboroughian invitation to race-hate and panglossian incitations to fantasms of eugenicist genocide: according to his WEF diktats in his propagandic infomercial for financial dictators. That’s us (or it is round here).
Our consumption and commodification Fetish is never in question: until it is threatened. Then we invent an imaginary class conflict or challenge the techno-scientific control of ‘our’ lives. First turning a blind-eye to the real planetary class conflict that forces the majority of humanity into servility and unbelievable poverty for our benefit. Across the real class Divide – created by the techno-scientific methodology of control when it suits us – which Jason Hickel summarises in one graph. Where the globally impoverished receive $128 in development aid: in return for supplying $2.6tn to develop ‘us’.
While the consumption class of humanity over-accumulate and over-consume: richer overdeveloped nations – like the UK – use 27.1 tonnes of raw material per person per year, compared to just two tonnes a head in low income countries. There is the real class conflict and real global inequality: the real Divide no one wants to acknowledge.
How much do we impair the rest of the world in their right to autonomy and self-sovereignty every day, come what may?
But if ‘our’ rights to technocratic freedom are impaired.
There is something very sinister about the “becoming-Black” embourgeoised response to CV-19. We have been condemning the majority of humanity – and all of the natural world – to a fate worse than death for most of modern history. But we have sanitised that and erased it from our experience: treating the rest of the world as the abnegated nothingness of our superior moral virtue and aestheticised liberalism. But when that freedom is impinged upon: then we become radicalised against the techno-scientific racism and eugenicism we employ on a daily basis to become who we think we are. Unencumbered by compassion, morality, life-affirming value ethics, or even the slightest sense of our new colonial history.
Aime Cesaire was right: we are responsible for the biggest mound of bodies in history. But we left them abroad: beyond the apprehension of the collective national psyche of historical amnesis. It was a colonial episodic aberration. Which never ended: but continued to penetrate to the cellular level and the colonisation of the unconscious with debt and inferiority. Out of sight and out of mind.
Now if that nasty Ferguson, Gates and Trump will just let us get back to the task in hand: I’m sure we can eradicate difference, colonise the the homeland unconscious, and genocide the rest of life by the end of the century?
When it is the colonisers turn to be colonised: they still cannot see the totality of what they themselves have done. So much fear and confusion in normal people: who might get a view of their real place in the world. And, possibly, just possibly: extend their research to the death rates and financial impoverishment in the rest of the world that brought us here. Then we can really have an open debate on who we really are …epidermalised black skin, white masks of an assumed identity of the embourgeoised erasure of all life.
[Jason Hickel provides a nice summary – in the Divide – of the World System; Dependency; maldevelopment; and a smattering of post-colonial writers – like Fanon, Cesaire, Spivak, and Amin – who perhaps see us better than we see ourselves. Read it.
We are guilty of everything we are accusing ‘them’ of: but refuse to see it. Which means any solution to the current ”edge of chaos” is likely to be more inhumanity from ‘us’ toward ‘them’: whilst claiming the false epidermalisation of black skin in our self-righteous victimology fantasies.]
You can’t get bullion bars for love or money, but there are plenty of bricks piled next to shop windows, even though there’s been no construction activity for two months. If the currency blows up, the rioting will become civil war.
Somebody is arming Antifa, says Rob Kirby of Kirby Analytics. Antifa are totalitarians so what what the paymaster wants. Strangely neither the U.S. Treasury nor the CIA can trace such payments.
$10 trillion may have vanished from U.S. government in 2019, Mark Skidmore* has told Rob Kirby. In the past three months, the Fed is again expanding balance sheet, possibly reaching another $10 trillion by the year end. So money’s being created and stolen. There is no end in sight for what he calls as “the grand game of hide the salami”.
The Fed knows this money creation will destroy the dollar, thus it attacks competitors like crypto or metals. Rob Kirby documents destructive trades that pushed crypto down $700 in 15 minutes.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Kf-GzpINAU
Moneycircus, This is astonishing. Thanks for the link because it isn’t in any of our MSM. I wonder how much of that is going into the Orange Baboon’s pocket!
Quite a bit. His closed down hotels are being bailed out. So are Kushner’s business interests.
Paul, it is totally demoralising and criminal. Whilst 6m Americans have lost their jobs and business closed down with little or no safety net, the Orange Baboon and his son in law reap the benefits.
Good for the Protestors in the USA – I hope they win somehow.
This site tells us that the political demonstrations are an operation to cause a dictatorial state, but they champaign for the ‘Covid truth movement’.
So why is the valid arguments against police violence and the valid are augments against the Covid scam, not part of the same operation to bring about a dictatorial state? Both with Trump at it’s head, as Trump is being lorded as the Covid truth teller and will be credited as the restorer of order.
“Trump is being lorded [sic] as the Covid truth teller” by whom?
By the Alt-right, Fox news, Breitbart and the right-wing media.
Why do you ask….. have you had a stroke or are you just waiting for last months news to come out in braille ?
Thanks for the first paragraph; although, it was rather spoiled by the second paragraph.
However, glancing through Breitbart’s recent coverage of the coronavirus issue, I completely failed to notice them lauding President Trump as the “Covid truth teller.”
Gwond, I do think it is unecessary to insult people in the manner in which you have to the poster Steve Hayes. This is a forum for challenging debate and discussion and trying to find some truth not one to issue unwarranted insults. I’m sure you can do better than this.
Come off it, the guy is pretending I am saying something he has never heard before, what is he 10 years old? He is just trolling, not enquiring. Look at his last reply. So he never saw the thousands of gun carrying trump supporters all across the USA last week.
The clue is in what protests are allowed/encouraged by the state and those that arent:
Black man killed by a policeman in another country – Come to Trafalgar Square and stick it to the man
Get locked up for three months and unhappy with the surveillance control grid and vaccines – Dont come to Speakers Corner where oppressive police will arrest you and chase you around the park
MoH. Yep. Although I don’t disagree with the protest in Trafalgar Square but you are right, not allowed to protest against lockdown or hold the Government to account or anything to do with Covid in fact. Worrying and concerning.
This is an interesting interview. I have a degree in chemistry.
Models. It highlights the ignorance of science in the minds of the general public.
A model is not evidence. Imagine building a lego town. You try to make it real, but of course it is NOT real. it is not evidence of anything.
In experimentation, you posit a hypothesis and then you try to challenge your hypothesis by experimentation. Your experiment may prove that your hypothesis was wrong.
What Ferguson does is modelling. He’s not really doing any traditional science at all. Modelling is guessing. It is an educated guess, but no more than that.
A model, as Robert says, has many parameters. If you get any of your assumptions wrong then your model is wrong.
One thing I have never seen discussed is error. Error is ALWAYS built into any model. So you estimate (and it is an estimate) “X number of casualties” AND ALSO attempt to say how accurate that estimate is by giving an error range, ie, “X give or take Y”.
The mainstream media is a festering cesspit of lies. You cannot trust anything they say. They are selling news. The more sensational the better. cv19 is clearly dimimishing everywhere, but as Vanessa Beeley has highlighted Chris Whitty has said that cv19 infection is not generally serious anyway.
My father’s untreated cancer IS serious. Hopefully his month long delay for treatment will not have serious implications for him, but it could. There are THOUSANDS of people who would normally be diagnosed with cancer who have stayed at home over the past two months because of this. And cancer – unlike coronavirus – is ALMOST ALWAYS fatal if untreated.
I had the flu about 20 years ago. I felt like I was dying. But it was just the flu. No headlines, no hysteria. Maybe cv19 makes you feel a bit shit. Maybe some even feel like they are dying. But they are not – in, what 99% of cases of people under 50? – especially in those under 40 it is not a serious disease. Children do not get seriously ill with this. Certainly less so that flu.
In February 2019 The DM reported flu deaths in the UK in the thousands and reported several children and young adults who were victims. How is this any different? It isn’t!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-5440785/Killer-flu-outbreak-blame-42-spike-deaths.html
Correction: February 2018.
My impression of modelling is that it is a fancy way of presenting calculations done on the back of a ‘fag packet’ (showing my age!). In my Civil Service days long ago I used to work on animal disease policies. I recall discussing with one of my Departmental senior veterinary colleagues some fancy time consuming calculation that had been done by consultants regarding a particular animal disease. The vet I was discussing it with said to me “You know what. The truth is, if you plucked a random figure out of the air you’d have as much chance of being accurate”.
The outcome of a computer model is nothing more than the mathematically inevitable result of the assumptions. And everyone who is scientifically literate knows this.
And the old IT term ‘Garbage In Garbage Out’ tells us what we get when we feed false assumptions into a model.
Ferguson is taking the p!ss and should never work again.
It does not matter whether the assumptions are false or not. The outcome of a computer model cannot tell you anything about the real world. Knowledge about the world is empirical. Outcomes from computer models are merely formal.
This is the Guardian take and time line on the minutes
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/may/29/sage-minutes-reveal-how-uk-advisers-reacted-to-coronavirus-crisis
They do not enquire why no minutes between 19th and 23rd March
27 February – Committee hears 500,000 deaths possibleMeeting discusses the “reasonable worst case scenario” in which 80% of the UK population is infected, with a 1% fatality rate – which would mean up to 500,000 deaths, a key move towards eventual lockdown. This was modelling from Prof Neil Ferguson of Imperial College, who was at the meeting.
“reasonable worst case scenario” that is not what report 9 says
“in an unmitigated epidemic, we would predict approximately 510,000 deaths in GB and 2.2 million in the US, not accounting for the potential negative effects of health systems being overwhelmed on mortality”
is an unmitigated epidemic without problems with health systems the same as “reasonable worst case scenario” This was before the first death in the UK On 5 the March. With just 25 cases of infection/disease by the 27 February.
7 May – Ferguson thanked after he quitsSage reiterates there “should be extensive testing of healthcare workers including asymptomatic workers”. It notes “the important contribution made by Neil Ferguson over the course of the response and [agrees] the importance of continuing to draw upon the work of the Imperial College London team.”
This is after the very poor error strewn code and questionable assumptions in an over simplified simulation that had not independent testing had been exposed. That Sage had accepted the report with out independent test results.
Before the UK lockdown on the 23rd March
Sage had only recommended that household isolation and protecting for older and more vulnerable people should happen soon.
No UK lockdown for business and healthy or young people. from SAGE
Guided by the science?
Nicely skewered, Brian, thanks.
SAGE leakers say Cummings ‘pushed’ the group to give a politically acceptable decision.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-04-28/top-aide-to-u-k-s-johnson-pushed-scientists-to-back-lockdown
Incidentally, a photograph allegedly taken of Cummings ‘breaking lockdown’ at Barnards Castle (coincdentally home of GSK UK R&D) also shows him wearing an official ID card/lanyard. I am no ID card geek so I have no idea if the card is i) an official UK government ID, ii) a GSK visitor ID card, or iii) something else.
https://smp.vgc.no/v2/images/e0ae32e5-806d-4869-aeec-6faa3fa56c00?fit=crop&h=768&w=1366&s=52978a4ea9447d29b98d620c1066da8ee8898b96
The IMF have been destroying economies for decades for US corporate take over, but in this case they used a virus instead of debt. so let the fire-sale begin.
You lot are on safer ground when you attack the Covid lies but this is no longer the main story, the US has moved on to an internal crisis which has got out of hand.
I don’t live in the US.
Who cares where you live.
I think that was John’s point.
I would like to know who decided to implement the “lockdown” in England? Lots of people, both in favour and opposed to the measures say Professor Neil Ferguson, but the SAGE minutes show that the scientific advisory group did not offer that advice, and Ferguson was still a member at that time. Indeed, Ferguson attended the meeting immediately prior to the introduction of the measures, and that meeting did not advise the “lockdown”. So, the measures were not introduced on the basis of “the science” (as government ministers have repeatedly claimed). So what was the basis and who made the decision. Does anyone know?
I think it’s very clear who made the decision, Steve. I’ll give you a clue. He currently squats in 10 Downing Street.
Do not any of you allow this worm to be let off the hook.
Yes. And don’t forget the role of Cummings (the toad’s SPAD) who attended Sage Committee meetings and allegedly pushed for the ‘Lockdown’ just before it was implemented. Plus the role of SPI-B and their behavioural insights:
Johnson was (possibly) still favouring following Sweden’s model at this time. There has been interesting discussion around the adverse reaction to the word ‘herd’ in ‘herd immunity’. I remember many people getting very agitated about this at the time as if it was actually a policy and not a description of how viruses have always behaved in populations. Herd Immunity is now recognised as a measure of how well a population is resisting the virus, just like it always was!
The politics behind this, as most of us now recognise, are murky and none of is about a virus and protecting anyone except the Elite. Unfortunately, it does not bode well.
That’s fine, but we cannot get rid of Cummings. He’s Johnson’s lackey. We can, or at least we could – until they “suspended” elections – get rid of Johnson.
I can’t give you chapter and verse, but someone on here the other day said that Johnson (or at least the government collectively) changed his or its mind after France threatened to close the border and effectively cut off a good deal of the UK’s food supply.
It might be important to note that the evil Vallance was the first one to mention herd immunity.
Hi John Pretty – are we talking about squatter mark 1 – Bojo – or squatter mark 2 – Dom? Or both
The US and the CIA ordered the lockdown.
Not in the UK, they didn’t.
Its not clear who did. Certainly Big Pharma, and I think that would be their representatives Whitty, Vallance and Farrar. Though there had to be other corruptive elements pursuing a lockdown to crash the economy. The banks have remarkably kept quiet through all this
John
I wouldn’t be so sure of that.
In the US it started in California on March 17. That day Newsom ordered 6 counties surrounding the Bay area closed. The following day, March 18, the entire state was closed. Newsom praised a young female who was talking about a million deaths as part of his ordering the lockdown.. Ron Unz then picked up on praising this person in a thread that went on for weeks in dispute over the severity of the problem. The thread featured people who wrote angrily that “paid retards” (as with myself) were challenging the lockdown. At a crucial point in the discussion, Unz highlighted such a quote (also profane and the equivalent of shouting) as exemplary. The panic gathered speed under these influences. Trump at first said wearing a mask could be voluntary. That then changed to “the rules” posted on business doors despite the gathering evidence the danger had been vastly exaggerated. This factor alone, as has been obvious all along, indicates the pandemic is another pretext. IMV the nature of this pretext, the why of it, needs more probing instead of the continual repetition that the panic is phony.
In case there’s any confusion I may be a retard but I’m not being paid.
We know the PM wanted a herd immunity approach and that SAGE did not advise a lockdown. So in the UK, at least, the lockdown came from an unknown (secretive?) branch of government. We are in the territory of deductive reasoning a la Sherlock Holmes.
Since we have no minutes or records of who in government pushed the lockdown, the suspects must include Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill and his merry band of 77th Brigade brothers, including Rupert Burridge from that nest of Fabian vipers at the London School of Economics.
Sir Richard Quixano Henriques, a retired British judge, won BBC airtime to propose the abolition of juries. He says Diplock courts introduced in Northern Ireland in 1973 to try terrorists without juries would work perfectly well across the UK. Judges are already appointed by a secretive branch of government.
Police are borrowing techniques from the Irish troubles using baton rounds against journalists. In the U.S. Linda Tirado and Balin Brake each lost an eye due to police projectiles while covering the Floyd protests.
Less than a month after starting the roll-out of contact tracing, it’s already being used to trace people at protests. Perhaps that includes journalists.
Compliant populations may accept the removal of legal rights such as trial by jury. Many are scared to send their children back to school. Children are going to be brainwashed even more than suffered by Millennials at the caring teat of big brother.
UK home secretary Savid Javid wants to investigate families over child abuse. He played down ‘stranger danger’ and pointed at “the home”, ie families. He did not mention that most child abuse takes place in state care, in official-run children’s homes. Nor that sex trafficking happens under cover of UN and peacekeeping forces like DynCorp as revealed by the Epstein case. Javid is heading an inquiry by the Centre for Social Justice think tank.
It all fuses together: intrusive surveillance of individuals and families, using the pretexts from protest to terrorism to child safety; fusion forces of Border Force-police-military-state security services; real-time tracking of individuals and journalists; the removal of trial by your peers, replaced by judges appointed in secret by the state; all polices being pushed by shadowy branch of government that is so far unidentified, undocumented and not revealed so far in any Freedom Of Information requests.
UK Column latest:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVRAmRVY4VU
See my comment above:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/03/watch-anna-brees-interviews-prof-robert-endres/#comment-184856
Looks like that report came from Liberation https://www.liberation.fr/planete/2020/03/21/coronavirus-les-coulisses-du-bras-de-fer-entre-emmanuel-macron-et-boris-johnson_1782622
“Everything was prepared to close the border between France and the United Kingdom on Friday evening. The same morning, Emmanuel Macron called the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to warn him: if he persisted in taking no measures to halt the progression of the coronavirus pandemic on his territory, France would have no other choice to refuse entry to its territory to all travelers from the United Kingdom, that is to say to consider it as a third country. And all the other European states would have done the same, which would have been very bad news for the British economy and the government’s policy of “benign neglect”. “We clearly had to threaten him so that he would finally move.”
Thanks for that!
“UK home secretary Savid Javid”
Priti Patel is the United Kingdom’s Home Secretary.
Correct. The ‘ex-‘ got lost in the fun of this new software. Not only is typing sometimes marshmallow sticky but my Mac specializes in random cursor placement )). I am old enough to have typed on triplicate carbon copy paper on a typewriter. It was more accurate.
It’s not just your Mac (mine’s a pc) and I’m not entirely sure it’s only the software!
Moneycircus I have to correct you on one fact. The majority of child abuse does not and never has occurred in state run children’s homes or state care. The general public are not aware of just how prevalent child abuse is out there not just sexual but physical, emotional and now ever increasing, chronic neglect. There are a number of key factors which include: Step parents (high risk indicator); the proliferation of very well organised and managed national paedophile rings (quite a few involve members who are police, teachers and from other professions); the huge increase in the breakdown of families and extended families through drink and drug abuse and the large increase in the number of parents who are moving on to relationship after relationship and having more children with multiple different partners. There are more. I could provide far more evidence but it is not for this blog.
It was I, Arsebiscuits
“ I would like to see the same rigorous scientific criteria applied as the ones we expect our students to use on a daily basis, in particular the critical assessment of the limitations of the methods and obtained results.”
And this is what being guided by the science SHOULD look like. Instead we have no peer review when it comes to the science TPTB choose to be guided by and the equivalent of scientific trolling posing as peer review in response to any sceptical scientific voices.
In short, the ONLY constant throughout this situation has been the overwhelming inconsistency in the scientific POV. If science is to have any authority it must surely come from adherence to the scientific method first and foremost – protocols, funding transparency, peer review etc. Otherwise what’s the point?
Pertinent, on the day “Professor Lockdown” Ferguson came clean and admitted that Sweden had achieved broadly the same results as us …without the lockdown.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/06/02/prof-lockdown-neil-ferguson-admits-sweden-used-science-uk-has/
Considering the article doesn’t mention that most of the fatalities were in care homes, or among immigrants living in crowded conditions, I suspect a smokescreen of some sort.
I’d love to read an article by Off Guardian on your analysis of the Sage minutes.
It’s frightening what these monsters in government and the science are capable of.
For them to state that they want to use the media to increase a sense of personal threat and to use hard hitting emotional language is evil.
This is a psychological warfare against its own people.
Everyone in the country needs to know this.
”This is a psychological warfare against its own people.”
If the US was calling the shots, no it wasn’t. And actually makes it easier to understand.
The IMF have been destroying economies for decades for US corporate take over, but in this case they used a virus instead of debt. so let the fire-sale begin.
The origin of which can be found in this document:
https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/sites/default/files/publications/MINDSPACE.pdf
The UK Government’s 2011 Influenza Pandemic Preparedness Strategy document (section 5.11) cross-refers to the MINDSPACE publication.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/213717/dh_131040.pdf
Paul, yes I think an article on here would be useful and would get a more public readership.
Go out and protest – or you’re racist.
(Erase last week’s headline: If you go outside you’re a heartless white supremacist).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQr8NG9XwDs
Watching the broadcast news is a spectacle in the art and craft of doublethink. They seamlessly and unselfconsciously move from a segment demanding social distancing to save lives onto a segment praising non-social distancing violent protesters.
The double-think is inside your head, this is what democracy looks like.
Steve I commend you for watching the broadcast news. I can’t do it. Yes it is doublethink as is most of the propaganda to do with CV-19. Whilst in Lidl yesterday I saw a headline, I think the Daily Heil it was, that said WHO are now saying that only 1 metre social distancing is needed which means businesses can get back up and running. I have been systematically working through all my notes I have on CV-19 and the contradictions are many. That’s what happens I guess when so many lies are told the MSM, Politicians and the pseudo-scientists cannot keep up with them so all the anomalies, lies, contradictions etc
One metre has always been the World Health Organisation’s recommendation. However, it is no more scientific than the two metre rule or any of the other measures. They are all made up. The closest they get to having a scientific basis is computer modelling, which is not science as the outcome of a computer model is nothing more than the mathematically inevitable result of the assumptions.
The CIA make terrible videos.
We don’t need ANY models, correct or otherwise. Arguing about details is a distraction from the main point.
Our immune systems know how to handle viruses, and until this year our public health systems knew how to HELP our immune systems handle viruses. The problem is already solved as well as it can be solved. (In fact ALL problems are already solved, and ALL new “solutions” are guaranteed to be evil.)
We didn’t need to do ANYTHING new. As soon as the “authorities” started to imprison entire countries, their purpose became murderously clear. They have stopped doing medicine and public health, and started committing genocide.
You seem to be very knowledgeable regarding these issues, perhaps you could provide some detail on the basis of your assertions?
Google is your enemy. You can still use it, however, for a quick ‘n dirty acquaintance with smallpox and polio, which histories tend to illustrate Polistra’s point: they prompted investigation of how immune systems work and what was required to boost that immunity with respect to particular diseases. Both smallpox and polio were solved. In the case of polio, in little over 20 years.
Polistra is right. The subsequent history of vaccines strongly resembles an answer looking in search of a question, a hammer in search of a nail, or an enterprise in search of a profit.
I would add that those enterprises include the military whose research into weaponized viruses and ways to cause fast-acting cancer ran parallel to the polio vaccine research of the 1950s. Using monkey viruses to create cancer.
See Ed Haslam and Dr Mary’s Monkey. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=47ZE0StYX3I
UKColumn
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-1st-june-2020
Sage minutes released due to legal challenge
https://www.gov.uk/search/transparency-and-freedom-of-information-releases?keywords=sage&order=relevance
Lockdown Boris violated SAGE advicehttps://www.paulchaplin.life/blog-original/lockdown-boris-violated-sage-advice
Up to 18th march Sage were recommending extra measures for over 70’s
cocooning. Informing and letting people decide . No Lockdown
19th – 22nd March SAGE goes dark No admitted meeting or minutes
23rd March Boris Locks Down UK but not based on admitted sage advice
Neil Ferguson’s was part of SAGE but his advice not reflected in Sage Minutes
Sage minutes from 23rd do not recommend Lock Down
?format=750w
These 3 paragraphs completely destroy the claim of UK Govt to be following the science:
No doubt this will be on BBC and SKY news soon NOT
Just been listening to one of James Burke’s amazing books. Now if you are old enough, you’ll recall how this guy was the BBC’s best science and tech figure by far, and then at the height of his popularity, the BBC dropped him like a hot potato.
Here’s the puzzler. Burke was a total zionist, and establishment figure who bent his tech history narratives to big up the USA, the jews, the muslims and the british empire. In other words Burke was *perfect* BBC material- yet he was the first high profile “white male” to be chucked off the network (after which he continued to produce material for the Americans).
So what was his ‘crime’ (and how does this relate to the article above)? The answer is that Burke was red hot on History and *facts*. For sure, he bent (or selected) facts to serve the usual establishment narrative, but even so he encouraged a comprehensive appreciation of actual history.
And *that* was why the BBC had to chuck him. Take the SARS2 false-flag. All the agreed *facts* (masks are the worst idea in the world, social distancing has *zero* basis in science, SARS2 is no worse than an average flu strain) would ill-serve the BBC’s propaganda agenda. The SAGE documents detail how the sheeple are to be manipulated to perceive falsehoods, yet believe these falsehoods were provided by the mass media as confirmed ‘facts’. Like how the catholic church has operated thru its entire history, employing the best specialists who knew the truth about everything, yet using psychology to ensure the average catholic dumb dumb had a set of convenient beliefs that had no basis in anything real or true.
The BBC had to shed itself of people like Burke, if it were to promote a drunken illiterate racist cretin like Churchill to a national hero. Which the BBC actual did, as it adopted a project to get the sheeple to finally stop voting Newton as the greatest briton, and choose the war criminal churchill instead.
Today the BBC is a fact-free organisation watched by morons who ‘think’ no media outlet is more careful about the truth. Only this form of sea change in how ‘trusted’ media operated could set the stage for a false-flag like the SARS2 ploy. Look at how many idiots today believe in the nonsense of man made climate change, because now there is no-one at the BBC who will point out that we live on the tail end of an Ice Age.
This is The Age of Morons. More importantly morons who ‘think’ themselves ‘clever’. And it is these morons that the deep state relies on most of all.
So it is ‘obvious’ a mask is a good idea. It is ‘obvious’ that being around a lot of people infected with a virus magnifies the intensity of a virus and hence the likelihood of death (and *not* the simple likelihood of being infected oneself).
There must be no James Burke types of repute to prick the idiotic falsehoods.
Sadly, when it comes to social control, what the majority believe in becomes the effective reality. If the infinitely vile judaic religions get the mob believing in witches, or the inferiority of ‘black’ Humans, for instance, then we’ll have hundreds of thousands hung or burnt for witchcraft, of tens of millions of africans literally treated as livestock.
People like Burke believed in an Age of Reason. Thought that the West was progressing in a constant direction of moral imrovement. For Team Blair, reason is the ultimate enemy. The ‘truth’ has to be whatever Team Blair sez it is.
People who pretend the pseudo-scientists selected to sell an establishment lie ever had anything valuable to say – were well-meaning but mistaken- help sail us straight into hell. There is a famosu computer saying- “garbage in, garbage out”. But for the deep state, whatever works is whatever is used, and that need for flexibility means they never want a ‘James Burke’ looking over their shoulder, even when he is a classic british establishment propagandist.
The british deep state of today would not have ended slavery- would not have rejected eugenics. For both positions would have been perceived as inflexible dogma. Team Blair knows that the greatest evil is only possible when one works with the greatest freedom.
In stupid Australia a vaxx pushing former doctor was advising us to act like this was Spanish flu, they did a short documentary about how people behaved and did that again in 2020, That is the sum total of ”medical” advice used here where 99.98% of the population didn’t come within a bulls roar of the virus, 6 million people lost jobs over this brainless nonsense.
Marilyn, the former doctor needs to be sectioned I think! Delusional thoughts about Spanish Flu!
It’s obvious to me that a mask is a good idea. I live in China. In China they only had a strict lockdown in specific targeted areas, and very limited lockdowns elsewhere, which they started to raise as soon as was prudent to prevent their economy from going into meltdown, which would have done a lot more damage than the virus. They also didn’t bother overmuch with “social distancing”. But from the day the Wuhan emergency was declared, everybody started wearing a mask outdoors.
Menawhile the UK had a general lockdown and social distancing, and nobody wore a mask. There have been 60,000 deaths in the UK and 5000 in China. If the death rate iin China had been the same as the UK there would have been 1.2 million deaths.
So I’ll go with metadata from 1.4 billion people, common sense, and a mask.
and you believe the Chinese data (propaganda)?
Alessandro, I definitely do. It’s based on far more evidence than ours is. Just because it’s China it doesn’t mean it’s not valid. You seem to have fallen for the anti-China narrative.
I think you’ll find the number of deaths is due to a lot of factors that don’t include masklessness.
Hi Sunset, just to add that the Emily Maitlis situation is bizarre as the BBC stated she had breached its rules of strict impartiality. Now this is seriously delusional. Are they saying Laura Kuensberg is in any way impartial and she is the Political Editor. She has her face so far up Boris’ backside she can’t see anything other than the shit she speaks. The BBC went large on public insults of Jeremy Corbyn, didn’t publish his conference speech on their website, stitched him up, in collusion with the MSM, with the Andrew Neil interview. The fact they substituted live footage of the Rememberance Day ceremony in which Boris was clearly drunk and disorientated and totally bullsed it up with one from 2016 in which he was wearing a totally different suit and a different coloured wreath. BBC excuse? Editorial error. There was absolutely no impartiality in any of their reporting. I have a whole dossier here of the distinct lack of it in fact. They are, under Kuensberg as their Political Editor and Fran Unsworth as their now Head nothing more than an apologist for the Government, the promoter of their lies and the State Propaganda Organisation.
Good on Emily Maitliss for saying what she said. She has a right to say it. The BBC need to understand what impartiality actually means, in its real sense.
ferguson pops up with his doom every 6 years running the same script.
the same 25 year old computer code
imperial have taken 100s of millions from gates and big pharma
imperial are floating in cash who cares about short term reputation damage
ferguson boy done his job well
in the future the medicated vaccinated 5g radiation blasted will forget as memory loss increases
A I will collect many memories so many of your other losses will be captured in super computer.
human harvesting the contents of your mind and as you don not own your body when you snuff it nhs amazon and google will convert you into flavours for pringles
did imperial sack ferguson the golden calf
did they authorize this german prof?
hot air
If Professor Lockdown, Ferguson, is a Knight of the Realm, as QE made him for his peculiar Hoof and Mouth fulminations 20 years ago, such titles should be permanently devalued. I mean, considering how much we have suffered for this guy! He ruined whole Industries!
“Pops up with his doom every 6 years”. Nice.
In a tank of water, turds rise to the top. They pop up, just like that. That’s the only comparable phenomenon, to Ferguson.
I’ve read a lot about his “contributions” and this guy is a putrifying travesty, with legs.
Can we please stop pretending that viruses even exist? Can we please stop legitimising virology as a science? Virology and pharmacology are the biggest frauds ever perpetrated.
Some virus heresy from David Crowe and Thomas Cowan:
https://infectiousmyth.podbean.com/2020/06/
Sorry this is the correct (or more precise) link:
https://infectiousmyth.podbean.com/e/the-infectious-myth-thomas-cowan-on-covid-19-and-germ-theory/
Yes, it’s the ‘flat earthers’ are ‘real’ ploy. Anyhoo, ignoring the dribble, it is a little known fact that the major cause of evolution is viral transmission of genetic material from species to species. For reasons unknown, at key moments in our planet’s history, there have been viral infections that massively changed the genotype of much of the life at that moment. We don’t know how or why- present day viruses rarely do this- but it does happen with genes from animals and plants moving across simply because the animal has a life relationship with the plant.
DNA analysis shows ancient viral genetic material present in many species.
Natural selection and natural mutation could never explain the rate of evolution in any mathematical model using statistical analysis.
Interestingly, when it was first understood that radiation could mutate genes, scientists thought that one would literally see evolution in motion by subjecting very simple life forms with very rapid breeding cycles to such radiation. After all, if the theories of the cause of evolution were true, this would follow. But practical experimentation in the 40s, 50s and 60s produced zero artifical evolution – zero specification.
The viruses that exist today are probably a degenerate version of those that were able to move genes rapidly from species to species in some long past age. Science remains puzzled by the very existence of the virus, given that a virus is clearly not alive, but is instead a pure *mechanism*. But when the virus is seen in terms as the mechanism that causes evolution (but only at specific moments in history), then the reason the the virus to exist becomes apparent.
PS today we know with total certainty that simple life exists in many places in our Solar Sytem- can actually travel dormant between star systems- and that such simple life was falling on the Earth before the Earth had life of its own (so, *no* life did not independepntly evolve from ‘nothing’ on our planet).
What is Rabies? What is Myxomatosis? What is HIV? if its not a “virus” what is it, genuine question because i’ve seen death first hand caused by all 3.
I don’t know about rabies or myxomatosis, but David Crowe has written and broadcast/podcasted extensively about HIV/AIDS:
https://davidcrowe.ca/SciHealthEnv.php
See for example his two interviews with Peter Duesberg, who is a well-known expert “dissenter” in the HIV-AIDS field of research.
we had to destroy the village to save it
Internet search for Louis Pasteur vs Antoine Bechamp.
Also Dr Andrew Kaufman The Rooster in a River of Rats
Not met, but you can see she has an amazing care for others and concern for important issues. So much positive energy rarely seen in a person imo.