There is no doubt that, contingent on World Bank aid to be given to poorer countries in the wake of coronavirus lockdowns, agrifood conglomerates will aim to further expand their influence.
It’s a sector which demands the entrenchment of capitalist agriculture via deregulation and the corporate control of seeds, land, fertilisers, water, pesticides, food processing and retail – domination of the entire chain from seed to plate.
These firms have been integral to the consolidation of a global food regime that has emerged in recent decades based on chemical- and proprietary-input-dependent agriculture which incurs massive social, environmental and health costs picked up by taxpayers. As if to pour oil on the fire, the food crisis that could follow in the wake of the various lockdowns may serve to further strengthen the prevailing system.
We are already seeing food shortages in the making. In India, for instance, supply chains have been disrupted, farm input systems for the supply of seeds and fertilisers have almost collapsed in some places and crops are not being harvested. Moreover, cultivation has been adversely affected prior to the monsoon and farm incomes are drying up. Farmers closer to major urban centres are faring a bit better due to shorter supply chains.
Veteran rural reporter P Sainath has urged India’s farmers to move away from planting cash crops and to start cultivating food crops, saying that you cannot eat cotton. It’s a good point. According to a report that appear on the ruralindiaonline website, in a region of southern Odisha, farmers have been pushed towards a reliance on (illegal) expensive genetically modified herbicide tolerant cotton seeds and have replaced their traditional food crops. Farmers used to sow mixed plots of heirloom seeds, which had been saved from family harvests the previous year and would yield a basket of food crops. They are now dependent on seed vendors, chemical inputs and a volatile international market to make a living and are no longer food secure.
But what is happening in India is a microcosm of global trends. Reliance on commodity monocropping for international markets, long global supply chains and dependency on external inputs for cultivation make the food system vulnerable to shocks, whether resulting from public health scares, oil price spikes (the global food system is heavily fossil-fuel dependent) or conflict. An increasing number of countries are recognising the need to respond by becoming more food self-sufficient, preferably by securing control over their own food and reducing supply chains.
Various coronavirus lockdowns have disrupted many transport and production activities, exposing the weaknesses of our current food system. While one part of the world (the richer countries) experiences surplus food but crop destruction due to farm labour shortages, millions of people elsewhere could face hunger due to rising food prices – or a lack of food availability altogether.
If the current situation tells us anything, it is that structural solutions are needed to reorganise food production, not further strengthen the status quo. In 2014, UN special rapporteur Olivier De Schutter’s report concluded that by applying agroecological principles to democratically controlled agricultural systems we can help to put an end to food crises and poverty challenges. He argued that agroecological approaches could tackle food needs in critical regions and could double food production in 10 years.
The 2009 IAASTD peer-reviewed report, produced by 400 scientists and supported by 60 countries, recommended agroecology to maintain and increase the productivity of global agriculture. And the recent UN FAO High Level Panel of Experts concluded that agroecology provides greatly improved food security and nutritional, gender, environmental and yield benefits compared to industrial agriculture.
Agroecology is based on traditional knowledge and modern agricultural research, utilising elements of contemporary ecology, soil biology and the biological control of pests. This system combines sound ecological management by using on-farm renewable resources and privileging endogenous solutions to manage pests and disease without the use of agrochemicals and corporate seeds. It outperforms the prevailing industrial food system in terms of diversity of food output, nutrition per acre, soil health, water table stability and climate resilience.
Writer and academic Raj Patel outlines some of the basic practices of agroecology by saying that nitrogen-fixing beans are grown instead of inorganic fertilizer; flowers are used to attract beneficial insects to manage pests; weeds are crowded out with more intensive planting. The result is a sophisticated polyculture—that is, it produces many crops simultaneously, instead of just one.
Much has been written about agroecology, its successes and the challenges it faces, not least in the 2017 Fertile Ground: Scaling agroecology from the ground up. Agroecology can offer concrete, practical solutions to many of the world’s problems. In doing so, it challenges – and offers alternatives to – the prevailing moribund doctrinaire economics of a neoliberalism that drives a failing system chemical-intensive industrial agriculture.
For instance, by creating securely paid labour-intensive agricultural work, it can also address the interrelated links between labour offshoring by rich countries and the removal of rural populations elsewhere who end up in sweat shops to carry out the outsourced jobs: the two-pronged process of neoliberal globalisation that has hollowed out the economies of the US and UK and which is displacing existing indigenous food production systems and undermining the rural infrastructure in places like India.
The Declaration of the International Forum for Agroecology by Nyeleni in 2015 argued for building grass-root local food systems that create new rural-urban links, based on genuine agroecological food production. It added that agroecology requires local producers and communities to challenge and transform structures of power in society, not least by putting the control of seeds, biodiversity, land and territories, waters, knowledge, culture and the commons in the hands of those who feed the world.
It would mean that what ends up in our food and how it is grown is determined by the public good and not powerful private interests driven by commercial gain and the compulsion to subjugate farmers, consumers and entire regions to their global supply chains and questionable products (whether unhealthy food or proprietary pesticides and seeds). For consumers, the public good includes more diverse diets leading to better nutrition and enhanced immunity when faced with any future pandemic.
As Florence Tartanac, senior officer at Nutrition and Food Systems Division of the UN FAO, sated in April 2018:
[…]agroecological markets bring an increase in the availability of more diverse food, especially of local varieties, that are linked to traditional diets. Therefore, consumers’ awareness should be increased on the importance of diet diversification and its effects on physical and mental health as well as on the positive impacts of sustainable, local and traditional consumption on the social, economic and environmental compartments.”
She made these comments during the second FAO international symposium ‘Scaling up Agroecology to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals’. And it’s a valid point seeing that the modern diet has become less diverse and is driving a major public health crisis in many countries.
Across the world, decentralised, regional and local community-owned food systems based on short(er) food supply chains that can cope with future shocks are now needed more than ever. But there are major obstacles given the power of agrifood concerns whose business models are based on global chains with all the devastating consequences it entails.
However, the report Towards a Food Revolution: Food Hubs and Cooperatives in the US and Italy offers some pointers for creating sustainable support systems for small food producers and food distribution. Moreover, the last few months have underscored the advantages of shorter supply chains, alternative food models and community supported agriculture. As Natasha Soares of Better Food Traders says:
It’s about diversity of supply; supermarkets have a stranglehold on the food retail business, but in order to have a resilient food supply we need to source our food from local, sustainable farmers.
But are governments ready to listen? Even if they are, many could have their hands tied.
Following the devastation caused by coronavirus-related lockdowns, World Bank Group President David Malpass has stated that poorer countries will be ‘helped’ to get back on their feet – on the condition that further neoliberal reforms and the undermining of public services are implemented and become further embedded.
He says that countries will need to implement structural reforms to help shorten the time to recovery and create confidence that the recovery can be strong:
For those countries that have excessive regulations, subsidies, licensing regimes, trade protection or litigiousness as obstacles, we will work with them to foster markets, choice and faster growth prospects during the recovery.”
In the face of economic crisis and stagnation at home, this seems like an ideal opportunity for Western capital to further open up and loot economies abroad.
In effect, the coronavirus provides cover for the entrenchment of dependency and dispossession. Global conglomerates will be able to hollow out the remnants of nation state sovereignty.
In the meantime, the UK government at least seems to be content in supporting the status quo. BASF, the world’s largest chemicals company, makes agricultural, industrial and automotive products at its eight UK plants. It has received £1 billion in ‘coronavirus support’ funding (‘emergency loans’). This is by far the biggest payout so far agreed under the UK scheme. And Bayer shareholders voted to pay £2.75 billion in dividends just weeks before the firm received £600m as part of the British government’s emergency loan scheme which according to the Unearthed website comes without conditions.
Given that the UK imports almost half its food, maybe such money would be better spent by funding and developing a national network of producer-consumer food hubs in every town/city.
Means to attaining food freedom:
-Set up seed-shares, ask friends to keep back a little crop for seed harvesting
-Ask grandparents what they grew and how
–Local knowledge is king, someone will know what works for your soil
-Plant companions! Lots of plants can be friends; beans fix nitrogen, chives attract pests, borage makes great compost – aliums cannot grow together (leeks / onions etc.)
-Eat anything edible; nettles are high in vit c, make tea and soup, dock leaves, clovers all edible!
-Start small, follow the learning curve, don’t get burnt out, slow and steady. Winning crops like radishes, nasturtiums, tomatoes all grow very easily from seed and produce good amounts, encouraging next years ambitions
-Avoid corporate seed manufacturers if you can. Same for peat-based compost, try and make your own and look into soil conditioning rather than pouring money into the ground.
-Learn the principles of canning and preserving, you can make pasta sauce, fruit compote, rhubarb chutney, it’s not all about jam, though jam is simples! This stuff will see you through winter.
-Speaking of winter, there are crops like kale and cabbage which can grow outdoors
-Indoors, grow mushrooms! you would be surprised how easy it is to get spores from any shroom and grow them in coffee grounds, wet paper – no compost required, only water. Cheap and tasty protein.
–Community is key, we cannot survive easily alone, people have knowledge and tend to help one another – just not in the competitive pumpkin category at the village féte…
It’s amazing how quickly you can quit supermarkets altogether! They aren’t any cheaper as long as you’re canny. Buying seasonal veg, preserving some dishes and making at home can defeat that leviathan!
No wonder the corporate-government declared buying seeds was non-essential!
Escape the queue, and the mind melting tannoy doublespeak. Grow your own. No plant is a weed! Love your mother (Earth) and she’ll love you right back. Blessed is the rain.
Above all adopt a non-dig permaculture system on the principles of nature & natural process where at all possible.
Engdahl’s ‘Seeds of Destruction’ traces the decision to weaponise food – extending the spectrums of control first nationally – but then globally.
Starvation is one of the potentials of a new normal for those without a ‘passport’ of compliance.
But it would be easier to cull by stealth and so I expect a plan of shortages and rationing for Bio-meat to the rescue.
Being touted as the 4th industrial revolution but it feels more like a 4th Reich.
What could possibly go right?
Some of these nations should tell the World Bank, IMF, B(I)S, USAID etc. to go phuk themselves and the high horse they rode in on. The fact is with tourism and international travel at an all time low it would be easy for most countries to develop their own economies and stop the rapacious neoliberal scum from raping them any further.
At this point if they wake up they may come to realize they’ve got their aggressor and exploiter by the balls and that all they have to do is squeeze really hard.
100’s of millions in danger of starvation. A eugenicists dream come true. One would think that if the shitbags named Bill and Melinda Gates were so concerned about human life they would be going apeshit over food supply issues.
Technology certainly has made it cozy for the elite class. Heads would be rolling if this were the 19th century.
Off-G moderator today, Mussolini mini me tomorrow! Power always corrupts.
less than 30 mins by train london to kent home of some great apples
apples that are grown and stored so are available 12 months of the year.
in the pox globo hypermarkets i can buy apples from new zealand apples from argentina
fucking argentina. nothing wrong with argentina in fact it is a very special place
but apples .
i make lacto femented sauerkraut and lacto fermented kinchi all i can get is dutch cabbages bloody dutch
lincolnshire could supply foods for many of the cities of the uk
how many companies import bananas like 3 maybe 4 families
the system is designed to be rotten from the top down decay a trickle down you can trust in
food security
the power and money is in insecurity
get ready for amazon google gates cockroach,locust,soya bean vegan burger
coming soon
Another article about food Agro Harma without once mentioning
what was once called conspiracy now scientific fact new name Solar geoengineering we called it Chemtrails, as usual they released another article whilst the ritual was happening last week explaining it to the dumb down comatised inoculated what is happening in the skys.
https://www.bloombergquint.com/onweb/solar-geoengineering-cooling-the-planet-can-be-fast-and-cheap
Droughts have been weaponised so has the weather.
Synthetic food and the rise of the vegan jihadist (the fakefood vegan movement ) is a another example of carbon neutered sustainability green death revolutions
Eating lab food will save the planet by people who try to understand Terra suffering wet behind the ears syndrome marching OX signs the loss of extincts rebellion playing to the tune of Bio Tek Agro harma, Cv19 has repackaged it as Food does not help body No NO NO !!
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic the British Dietetic Association recently published a statement: British Dietetic Association (same intelligentsia that recommends sugar for cancer patients and radiotherapy chemo informed us)
“Simply put, you cannot ‘boost’ your immune system through diet, and no specific food or supplement will prevent you catching COVID-19/Coronavirus.
What was once “Let food be thy medicine…
Is now Medication injection vaccination tablets stops diseases Virus’s helps body and is food.
What in the World Are They Spraying
Damned eugenics. Governments are poisoning the air and water, flying planes back and forth just to dump pollutants and toxins in the air… all for a policy they refuse to discuss. This shows that AGW/climate change is just a cover story for population reduction.
If protecting the climate was the goal, why would anyone fly jets that are not necessary and cause the snow and water to display harmful levels of aluminum, barium, strontium and changing the pH of soil.
After Germany and Canada were exposed for shipping their carefully recycled waste to dump it in developing countries, the game should have been up. The hypocrites had been exposed. The sheep went back to sleep.
Government/UN commitments to reduce pollution are a lie, to “combat carbon” is bloody joke as well as a lie; to recycle is a lie, sustainability is a lie – except in the one area where they are telling the truth: they want to kill off most of the population.
Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project — Peter A. Kirby
Science will kill us all eventually!
How much does the scientific method determine what becomed accepted science?
The only Science I accept is the study of nature, nature gets us all in the end no exceptions, no reprieves. No life is possible without death.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic the British Dietetic Association recently published a statement: British Dietetic Association (same intelligentsia that recommends sugar for cancer patients and radiotherapy chemo informed us)
The lying bastards. (Simply put).
The idea of catching a virus is coupled with the idea that you lack immunity and have to get vaxxed and reboosted ad toxicum.
Read virus mania for a deprogramming
https://www.torstenengelbrecht.com/en/virus-mania/
If you can even slightly pause to question the underlying premises of a self-reinforcing negative loop.
“ad toxicum” – very good. 🙂
Read virus mania for a deprogramming
Thanks; bookmarked, and will definitely check it out.
I think we are probably on the same page, medically speaking.
Are you the same Binra who was also asking whether there was more material in English from Stefan Lanka, on a comment under a Youtube video?
I’ve also been on a quest for more Lanka material (after learning about him via David Crowe’s material).
I recently discovered three long interviews with him by Marion Schumann. It’s the first 3 videos on her channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQQSEMpTmb_8akcG0jrPVnA
Now, they are in German. I know a fair amount of German, but he’s quite difficult to understand sometimes (a fairly thick southern accent I think). However, if you switch on the closed captions, and then switch on auto-translate to English, it actually makes a fair job of it. There are a few obvious howlers, but it’s not difficult to get the gist in spite of those.
She speaks slowly and clearly, so is much easier to understand.
Those videos were put up in January 2018, and I think they were recorded in late 2017. I don’t know why there is nothing from her after that; I hope she didn’t get fired for speaking to such a “dangerous dissident”.
I think you probably know about this already?
https://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/Dismantling-the-Virus-Theory.pdf
(Can’t remember how I found that originally – maybe even you posted a link here? 🙂 ).
Yes, that was me.
I’ll check out your recommendations. These are likely vids I have also found.
Lanka wrote a book but only in German – but he is by no means alone and the book I mentioned ‘Virus Mania’ is a very solid and succinctly written work to illustrate the developments and rebooting of virus theory through successive defeats recast as victories – much as the covid pretext is currently reiterating. And entangling attention and reaction thereby.
I also highly rate Fear of the Invisible by Janine Roberts.
There are underlying archetypes that I also recognise in our behaviours – and so my appreciation is a reintegrating and restoring of wholeness – and not just anti-anything. I understand the need for a mask when fears cannot or will not be owned or faced. Regardless that it locks the problem in, by casting out.
Thanks for the touch.
It becomes evident that many find and share in similar pathways of connections across many fields or facets of a currency of discovery through willingness to learn that in some sense is an unlearning or re-education from the expansion or releasing of the frame of our past assumptions
“Let food be you medicine and medicine your food”…don’t remember the source
Hippocrates.
There is a special place in Hell for these people. Maybe we should send them there forthwith.
Possibly, the tourism industry wont recover. It wont recover because of the lockdown, and all the more so if borders remain closed and quarantine measures in place. Even reopening borders between Schengen countries is not all that helpful given that the bulk of the profit comes from tourists from beyond Europe. That mass tourism disappears is not a bad thing. But the food industry, the big industrial farms, may have a non negligible part of their profit coming from providing for hotels, restaurants, airlines, cruise ships, as well as workplaces: work is still largely being done from home and social distancing hampers a full fledged return to work.
So not immediately, but slowly, as one by one the different layers of the economy start falling, at some point the industrial production of food may be impacted.
As people are having their movements hampered, as the queues in large supermarkets become too much to bear where such queues are continuing because of measures in place, people will begin to go to more local outlets, possibly buying directly from small farmers.
Indeed there is a push in all sectors to get rid of retail and have only big monopolies like amazon. Now the end of cheap products reliant on slave work from poorer nations would not be a bad thing. In some of those poorer nations, the measures implemented and the fear of covid created is hampering production. So is the abject poverty the labouring classes have been reduced to. So cheap imported products may slowly disappear.
Without cheap products, how will amazon strive?
There is an agenda that is being put in place, and there is reality. Indeed the worst can happen, but the chaos created is now of such magnitude, is anyone still in control of the situation? The agenda is so complex, with so many factors that need to be taken account of,
that the question is indeed one that arises. Moreover its based on computer simulations:
a computer is simply a very reduced type of algorithmic processes that translates into 0s and 1s and thus can hardly go much beyond the premises programmed in, premises also of a very reduced nature, only transcribable into strings of 0s and 1s… In short a whole lot of people who think themselves super-intelligent, in effect have dreamt up an agenda of an utterly stupid unrealistic nature. Even if barely 2% of the world population has sufficient common sense and reasoning power, if barely 2% of the world population decides they will at all cost live a human life, that is more than 100 million people, sufficient to make the entire wickedness come to an end.
That leaves the hope of reconstructing a more humane world, at least in some places.
Well, I have never really done this before. When this nonsense kicked off in March, I bought loads of different vegetable seeds. I admit I do not really know what I am doing, but last week, I saw my first ever potato flower. (my wife just told me not to eat it – apparently potato flowers are poisonous – the potatoes down below, are fine, but don’t let them get exposed to the sun or they will go green (poisonous) – put more soil on top.
So digging my own garden and growing vegetables has been a great learning experience, and has replaced my normal regular exercise of walking to the pub, cos its shut.
So I just asked my wife – what are they flowering?
I thought they might be my cauliflowers?
She say no, they are mine from Mexico and gave me a latin name.
I like beans too.
So on a much bigger scale, here is how they grow cauliflowers in the USA.
“CAULIFLOWER | How Does it Grow?”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EM0AUU5W6iw
Later in the year, we get loads of Ladybirds too here in England.
They like eating the bugs.
Tony
So after her online near live ballet show, after the grandkids had gone home (too cold today for a paddling pool)
mexican fleabane
Erigeron karvinskianus
They look like tiny little English daisies, with a bit of Mexican class
Tony
I was once duped by the promise of solar panels, renewable energy, wind farms, magnus effect ship liners, and sustainable agriculture through crop rotation, organic fertilizer, and and end of slave harvest.
Then I understood that building solar panels requires tons of toxic strip mining, is dependent on an unrelieable solar input, and die out in 10 years. Similarly, wind farm turbines die out rather quickly, leaving fields of unusable metals needing replaced with nonrenewable resources. Hydroelectricity also having similar issues. All three not having enough input to power metropolis areas.
Biomass power = deforestation.
All of this is why neoliberal clan is depopulating the earth. The Koch brothers have been financing “green” groups for a long time. Al Gore? Believed him at the time, too. Carbon taxes? Another stab at the poor. You can believe the climate science, as it is good science, but further evidence the elite no longer want us around to trash the planet any further.
Monsanto, GMO foods, Bayer, Big Pharma, Medical Imperialism, Prison Industrial/Military Industrial Complex all evil? Absolutely.
Fake socialist policy, fake pandemic, tyrant democrat dictators, forced vaccination, euthanasia programs, toxic drugs, contact tracing, snitch armies, contrived race riots also evil?
You betcha.
They tell me that new battery technology is just around the corner, just after all the mugs have bought the current, rubbish type.
I don’t think I’d want my heart-lung machine hooked up to a Wind-Turbine…that’s why every kilowatt of ‘green’ energy is backed up by a big, smoky diesel genny.
“Green”…consumerism, same as it is ever was but with extra juicy taxes.
…And how is all of our research on Fusion going? All that literature for decades, grant money, particle research, and megacomputers?
Well, gee golly if Fusion power plants are susceptible to Covid.
New Scientist from Jan 2020 – just before lockdown.
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2231341-uk-nuclear-fusion-reactor-will-fire-up-for-the-first-time-in-23-years/
JET goes back, what 40 years?
Drill a hole in the ground deep enough, pump in some water, free limitless energy…
The next generation of fusion research is happening at ITER, in the south of France.
https://www.iter.org/
Hmm… Not sure what to make of this. But definitely a wonderful website. I was ignorant to this program.
Damn, that takes me back. Was it really 23 years ago? I worked inside the reactor torus just before the record breaking run in 1997.
The upscaled EU prototype, ITER, was already in the planning stage, but it still hasn’t been finished nearly a quarter of a century later.
Fascinating! Your insight in this discussion would be greatly appreciated!
Sure WP.
The last run of the JET reactor was about as far as they could go within the constraints of it’s design. Various modifications had been fitted to raise the temperature of the plasma, which was contained inside an extremely strong magnetic field that ran around the annulus of the torus.
The experimental reactor was extremely successful in it’s time, demonstrating that it really was possible to produce a fusion reaction contained within a magnetic field.
As I recall, it was the first time that the energy produced by the fusion reaction exceeded the amount of energy required to heat the gas to the temperatures required for the plasma conditions that would facilitate this and also create the magnetic confinement field. If only for a fraction of a percent, and only for a few seconds.
The ITER project was designed to scale up the torus/tokamak design to around twice the size of JET. This would make the process much more efficient as plasma heat loss from the larger ITER design would not be as great proportionally as that from the smaller JET reactor. Lessons learned from JET would also be incorporated into this design.
ITER itself will still be a prototype design, not built for energy production but for research. The actual commercial production of electricity by the proposed DEMO or PROTO fusion reactors are not expected to be running until the mid 2030’s.
I wouldn’t hold your breath though, these international, high capital expenditure projects are notorious for overrunning timescales, not to mention budgets and the accompanying horse trading.
I’m sorry, my memory is in error, on further investigation I have found that for JET the energy output was only 67% of that of the energy input required, but this still stands as an efficiency record to this day.
ITER is planned to achieve a net gain of energy output over input, when it eventually begins running.
I was only a lowly sub-contracted engineer on the JET project but I had an extremely interesting time when I was there.
Is there worry about the magnetic field dissipating? What would an event such as an earthquake do to a operation such as this? How were the able to terminate the reaction when they got it started?
If the magnetic field is lost the plasma will expand into the containment vessel, cooling down and thus ending the fusion process. The containment of the field concentrates the plasma into a narrow band which is heated by various, focussed, external sources.
The fusion reaction is only able to continue due to the injection of deuterium and tritium. If the injection of the fuel gases is stopped, the plasma fusion reaction will quickly terminate.
The fusion reaction is not the same as a conventional nuclear power station, which uses the fission of uranium to produce energy. There are no radioactive by-products in a fusion reaction. The only (low-level) radiation that is produced is due to the ionisation of the reactor and containment construction materials on the inside of the vessel. This is due to the high energy levels used in the containment and heating systems.
These radioactive materials are typically of low intensity and have short half lives in terms of time duration compared to the radioactive elements produced by the fission of uranium fuel in a conventional nuclear power station.
As an example, when the JET reactor was switched off for a refit of the heating and gas sealing elements of the inside of the torus when I was working there, it only took a few weeks for the levels of radiation inside the reactor to be low enough and safe enough for us to work in. This would not be possible inside a conventional nuclear power station for hundreds of years, if not thousands in the case of plutonium contamination.
So, in the event of an earthquake, and if the containment vessel was ruptured, the fusion reaction would cease immediately, the radioactive material present would have low radiation intensity (compared to fission by-products), and the radioactive isotopes would decay into stable elements within a few weeks.
Monopoly operates to deny competition.
So the opportunities that would open the market are starved, shut down or bought and shelved – oh and used for secret tech projects.
But fusion is based on the absurd and blindly asserted accepted belief that the Sun is a nuclear reactor or perpetual nuclear explosion that remains stable and so far – long lasting. Not to mention all the other stars in the Universe.
The Safire Project heralds a paradigm shift for more that energy generation – as it has been shown to transmute elements such as to enable radical reduction in radioactive half life, as well as energy ratios that are not understood but are reproducible.
Whether it will be allowed to develop for democratic benefit is to be seen.
https://www.youtube.com/user/scirustech
There are synchronicities or ‘timings’ that are critical to the release of toxic technologies resulting from force economies operating as closed systems of control.
The Sun is not perpetual, it has a limited supply of fuel in the form of hydrogen plasma. It is also a fusion reaction, unlike a nuclear reactor or nuclear explosion which are fission reactions.
Fusion has the potential for clean and cheap energy, but, as you also allude to in your post about other energy sources, it’s potential has been stifled in favour of fission, which produces plutonium for bombs. Not to mention the hydrocarbon industries.
I am suggesting the source of the Sun – and stars’ power is the Terrain. You can follow as you will or wont.
But I invite you to consider the masking in a lockdown of limitation and controlled scarcity is not just a covic novel – but endemic to ancient conditionings that reiterate as ‘separation trauma’.
I am aware of the mainstream or orthodox model.
Weaponising and marketising technologism usurps a true science – and denies a true contextual (Terrain) significance for a fight-flight brain-reflex operating as mind-frame.
You could browse some random Thunderbolts Picture of the Day to prompt a willingness to question.
https://www.thunderbolts.info/wp/category/tpod/
I see the same issues in biology as in cosmology. Pattern recognition allows expansion as consciousness to identify principles rather than become tangled up in the narrative investments.
Math and computer modelling are replacing empiric science – excepting to technological applications that operate an insider knowledge that a mainstream fantasy increasing misrepresents, covers over and tools for narrative control so as to perpetuate itself by drawing on its ‘terrain’ through filtered and distorted desire. Nothing wrong with self interest as an expression of harmony with its environment. But as we ‘separate out’ in or modelling, we become ever more dissonant and the model breaks down – that we live as the world.
Christ, how long were you duped into the green lie, the lie of anyone in the evil moneyed billionaire class or the evil Zio-Christo wackos in the GOP or conservative ranks or dirty libertarians, and Milton Friedman and Ayn Rand bedfellows? GOd, that’s right, you are the peak of knowledge, and many, the KeyBoard/Bored Warrior now is lecturing me as being duped? Again, drum roll, EVERYTHING about capitalism is corrupt, so, not sure where we go from there. Now, there are a few smart people cutting through he crap, but this is just circle-jerking, the Off-the-Wall Guardians guardians of the comments section. Then I have people commenting on my rhetorical style or lack thereof. This is a clown forum, and some of us get on it because we are researchers and need those pithy sh–hole comments from the masters of all knowledge, man. Controlled Opposition, Global Cooling, Sunspots, Soros-Gates-Koch Brothers conspiracies. You know, there are those conspiracies, but the lack of ground truthing in these comments sections , i.e., sitting on duffs and spreading these tidbits of wisdom, and the links man, the links, well, not impressive. Yeah, the moments in Africa and Latin America and India to strip the Gates and the White Great Hopes of all political and moneyed thuggery techno crap form coming into their land with great bullshit schemes, now that’s much more interesting. You don’t get that at Off-the-wall-Guardian, for sure. Just more pencil-neck lectures and echo chamber idiocy.
And what is so great about Stalin, Lenin, Trotsky? Sure, Mao deposed an a tyrant with his Long Walk. Sure, Castro did similarly on Bautista. And there are wonderful things to be said about Cuba’s social services.
Yes, capitalism is oppressive. The inequality of wealth has reached a critical mass – which is why all this BS has seized the opportunity to wipe us off the map.
All of this smells real hard of 1930’s pre WWII. All of this smells hard of pre-Bolshevik into Bolshevik into Gulag Archipelago.
And when I said, “I was duped,” I wasn’t implying you were. Sorry for that misunderstanding, at least.
Quick side note: we would not be having this discussion with Castro’s ideas about first amendment rights.
God, do you just continue the bombast and the check mate? What would Castro’s first medicament rights be if the USA, the dirty UK,EU, and the rest, like “Israel,” who have since the beginning of Castro throwing out the imps, Jewish Mafia, the thugs of Capital, throwing every sh–hole economic and overt/covert military/spy scheme at that country to destroy not just Castro, but most of the people?
First amendment rights? What the hell has that gotten USA, uh? The right to spew shite, and still, every penny and dime and dollar/pound used to prop up the Military Industrial Complex and it’s many headed snake?
You and I having this fun discourse? Dude, my mail was tapped thirty years ago when I was with solidarity movements and newsletters against USA intervention into El Salvador as well as the School of the Americas (Torture and Murder, Inc.).
These billionaires and their financiers and the propagandists and the super elites, and the Christian fed and rabbi trained masters of the universe need more than just frog marching out to the fields, friend.
These are rapists, perversions, this white race, these freaks of humanity. They don’t give a crap about fake first amendment shite. It still is the super controlled opposition. You can’t even go back to the land because the rules of capital is socialism for the rich — external costs of doing biz, citizens paying for the death, destruction, poisoning, theft — and then privatize the profits.
Now you are the arbiter of truth about Lenin? Do you really think a comment section is doing any good? I have been at this for 50 years, including working in prisons, working as a commie, working in unions, non-profits, newspapers, schools, and the white race is despicable, whether it is the warehouses I had to work with to get just released felons jobs, or the landlords, rental companies, or the cops, the courts, the entire white stinking race and their systems of oppression and fake woke people.
And what about that, uh? Lenin for today’s crypto Zionist world? Marx for a post-industrial world?
Right, I would take one Vijay Prashad over a million Off-the-Wall Guardian pro-Trump, pro-capital, pro-white man’s world:
https://mayday.leftword.com/blog/post/reading-lenin-by-vijay-prashad/
The significance of Lenin is not limited to his role in the Russian Revolution. For BJP and the right-wing in India, Lenin represents the left. His name, his ideas, his statue, all these things embody the history of the movements against anti-people, anti-peasant and anti-worker policies of the successive Indian governments. It is important for them to destroy these histories so that they face limited opposition in their project of fascism.
It’s just been 10 days since the Indian state raided the homes and offices of lawyers, trade unionists, writers and rights activist and, subsequently, arrested five of them. In its interrogation, the police officer had amusing questions for K Pavana, wife of Professor K Satyanarayana who was arrested in these raids.
The current Indian government doesn’t want people to organize in solidarity with oppressed people and classes. Of all the things they’re afraid of, the fact that we read and engage with ideas scares them the most.
Lenin, Marx, Engels, Rosa Luxemburg, Mao Tse Tung, Ho Chi Minh – names synonymous with the struggle of the oppressed, with genuine progress. Why were they the leading lights of their age? What was it they said that attracted the unnamed millions to them? These are key questions which need our attention.
Wouldn’t it be nice to have their writings – from their earliest, to their last – selected and compiled into one handy volume, a window not only to their thought, but to the movements they led?
Not to checkmate, to prod, perhaps.
What of the Bill of Rights in the US constitution? The first amendment? You ask what it has done? You mean the diversity of religion? I may be interested in atheistic literature, but a Richard Dawkins atheist is NOT a state religion atheism that these communist dictators seem to always pigeonhole into. Exchange of ideas. Roundtables of Hindis, Buddhists, Christians of all sorts, atheists, pagan, and schools of philosophy.
Why comment on a board? Information. Our media, not theirs. Statist propaganda is what we suffer from now. You ask what Castro would do to rally his allies while under the gun? Noble ideology (which I could agree he did). Once he realized his status as governor, it is unfortunate that he had to propagandize his people in order to agree to draconian lifestyles. All too similar these other communist cast of characters.
Our federalist government is certainly not perfect, idealistic at best, oppressive at worst, but it seems to be the better of the social experiments.
Again, there are many points I agree with you on.
Alas, we hit the nail on the head — a federalist government not perfect, oppressive at worst, but seems to be the better of the social experiments.
Nah, I will go back to the great lessons we have failed to learn about tribal cultures, and how they would take humanity in the 21st century to a much better place than a “federalist” experiment.
This society is based on all the theft and trauma, all the murder, all the slavery that is now coming back to roost. Not sure how you can divorce the “Most Dangerous Country in the World” status that the United Snakes of America is from this “political and social experiment.” Sort of the same thinking around imagining a world without people before imagining a world without capitalism thought process.
The cast of characters verbiage reveals the flippancy of your arguments, for sure. You and I are not having reasonable and true discourse here, and you know it. Even a Zoom Doom Room would not be a medium for honest exchange. This is one-way communication at its worst — read, type, paraphrase, stick to some larger than thou commentary, and truncate. It’s artificial. Thumbs down and arrow down. Then the snide comments that suspiciously sound like withering and dimwit limeys. Live there, worked with them, and really, almost as depressingly racist and patriarchal as Australians. But then I generalize.
Your comments about communism and Castro and Cuba, fun stuff, but cardboard, really. Not worthy of my time in Cuba talking and arguing with many common (sic) people and intellectuals (sic).
If you are so critical of using social media, then why do you use it? Why do you exercise your right to speak digitally? Creating online blogs? Moderated by yourself? Online publications, yet you chastise “keybored warriors?”
I would say it is actually pretty unique to speak to people from all over the world with different intellectual backgrounds, yourself included.
You can’t possibly only blame federalists for slavery and genocide. Emperors, communist dictators, religious leaders, early republics, monarchs, African tribes, Native American tribes, pirates, and now state democratic governors.
Whew. I despise social media, and the Internet. I despise Smart/Dumb Phones. I know the white race is cancer and the USA/UK/Klanda/EU/Israel/NZ/Australia are the shit holes of white manifest destiny. I despise the carceral state, the military state, men with guns, men with nukes, etc.
But I am a social worker for homeless people. I am a social worker for just released prisoners. I am a social worker for adults living with developmental disabilities. I am a social worker for foster teens up to 21 years of age.
I am a teacher in k12, special programs, and formerly, in colleges, and in prisons and on military compounds.
You don’t think that every single day I felt colonized by the ugly reality of white man/woman’s projects of control, oppression, dictatorial crap.
I was a union organizer for part-time faculty.
I was a daily reporter for many newspapers.
I have a book out by a publisher who uses Amazon dot death.
Some of us are revolutionary, and we have to use the shit-hole tools of the white man, the techies, the mass surveillance oppressive systems.
And, alas, why do you think many web sites and blogs — http://www.counterpunch.org — have turned off the pissing contest-troll evoking-checkmating comments sections?
So, are there good things coming out of colleges, newspapers, social services non-profits, pk12, state programs for youth?
Sure, but the entire system is designed to oppress, and for right now, I am talking USA. I’ve lived and worked in Mexico and Central America and Vietnam and UK and parts of EU.
You can blather on and on about dictators in those other countries, but you do not know your history of colonialism, of the empires propping up despotic pigs, and the fact that many of those despotic pigs were trained and educated in the cancer wards of MBA, Law, Economics of the UK-EU-USA variety.
Most peasant people and people in the countries where I lived are good, caring, an d smart people. I beg to differ on all the white great saviors in planning (oh yeah, a master’s in urban and regional planning where I learned about green porn/greenwashing — not from them, but my own fight against the developer and real estate mentality).
So, enjoy the social media discourse, the on-lone commentary, but some of us tire of the ameliorating and the hair splitting and all those keyboard/bored warriors. My blog and my journalism and my books and my teaching and my work with environmentalists and with people faced with the Trump Shit Hole and the Pelosi-Demo crap holes and the GOP maniacs, well, I work, I ground truth, and then I blather on these insipid sites.
So, yeah, ain’t no love it or leave it drivel for me. Yep, bad hombres are all over the place. Yep, the white race of Empire, back to Rome, onward, despicable and mass murderers on a very sophisticated and gruesome scale.
IO can wear a dozen hats, maybe in a day, but the bottom line is this military-finance-chemical-mining-prison-law-retail-AI-insurance-banking-pharma-med-media-propaganda industrial complex needs to burn down, baby.
During the first phase of the threat from actual nukes, one aspect of the controled ‘left’ pushed the idea of a ‘paradise’ after the nukes went off, with Man living a ‘simpler’ ‘sustainable’ life. The idea of attacking the astonishing success of the industrialisation of agriculture is *always* a psy-op.
The *truth* about our planet, and Man’s current tech ability, is that we can happily sustain well over TWENTY BILLION if we eliminate war, localise services as much as possible, and use best tech practices for every nation. So-called ‘over-population’ has always been a meme used by monsters to justify horrors inflicted on ordinary people.
However, today, with Team Blair (neo-liberals, fabians, alt-left, SJWs, blairites- all the same thing) in absoluet control, hi tech is being turned to ultra evil designs.
If you are a brit you may recall the famous Lynmouth flood. But what people do not know is that the disaster was MANMADE. The movement of great bodies of water in the UK is a hi-tech infrastructure process that almost no citizen knows about. We take for granted running water and flushing waste water, without ever considering the astonishing infrastructure processes that make such possible. During times of sustained heavy rain, we have a water grid that mus be controled with correct choices. A mistake, and excess water can be directed with disasterous results. But the deep state would rather not have the dumb dumbs think about such things, for their knee jerk response to mistakes could interfer with projects that take many decades to plan and complete.
Modern agriculture is the same. But with the added complexity of stock market (especially ‘futures’) interference. During the visible times of Tony blair, for instance, vast warehouse complexes were built across Europe to allow food commodities to be stored in astonishing bulk, so the price for the same could be safely manipulated. There was even a play by ONE MAN to corner the entire chocolate suplly biz using this mechanism.
The fruit and veg brits buy in the UK tends to be old, thanks to Blair- because now as much as possible supermarkets sell good stored for months (or years) in low temp (just abve zero) warehouse storage- which spoils the quality of most veg.
But while modern industrialisation of farming does lead to the possibilities of new forms of abuse (being exploited as I type during the current SARS2 false-flag), it does not mean that best industrialised pactises on the widest scale possible are ‘bad’. Quite the opposite in fact.
Articles like the above take advantage of the times to push the same kind of PASTORAL ‘back to nature’ proto-nazi nonsense we witnessed in the period immediately before the rise of the nazis in Germany. It is a psy-op that appeals mostly to a certain king of ill-educated middle class dumb dumb (recall the BBC’s ‘Good Life’ sitcom?).
PS genetic engineering in agriculture (as opposed to selective breeding that man has used for tens of thousands of years) is the ultimate evil. AIDS and CJD were moved into the Human Species by breaking ‘engineering’ protocols that genetic engineering must fundamentally break every time it is used. GMOs are not high tech agriculture, but the perfect trojan horse- which is why the tech is so propagandised to the sheeple.
I don’t know why anybody would down vote your comment.
I agree that some form of industrialised farming, designed to be as natural as possible, can’t be that bad, if it is kept from the clutches of corporate greed.
Last time we grew onions, they lasted for months in the cupboard. Buy them from a supermarket and they are rotten within a couple of weeks. Same with potatoes.
Sometimes I buy a 25kg sack of potatoes for £5 or £6 from the local wholesaler. These potatoes also last months.
This just shows that the stuff they sell in supermarkets is OLD. The older fruit/veg gets the fewer vitamins remain.
I wonder what the rationale for doing this is? Having vast warehouses of vegetables: fresh stuff in the front, old stuff out the back straight to the supermarkets.
Is it done to control prices? To keep a steady supply? To have a stock in case of a food shortage?
The collapse of the food supply chain was anticipated in the planning of this psy-op. The UK Coronavirus Act goes into great detail about the new powers to control the production and distribution of foodstuffs. No doubt other governments around the world have similar measures in place.
It seems that the behavioural modification techniques that compel us to queue outside food outlets under the eye of security guards, which are obviously a gross overreaction to the actual risks posed by the virus, are to get us used to the idea before the real food shortages bite.
The “special people” who decide our fates are on the record for their eugenic beliefs, and it would appear that they are planning a global famine to reduce the amount of “useless eaters”.
Those that control finance, communication, transportation and power(energy) certainly can cause great hardship upon a population, perhaps even bringing it to its knees. But those that control food and water can bring it to its end/demise.
In the 21st century and beyond three types of warfare threaten humanity: nuclear and chemical warfare, biological warfare and famine/resource warfare (primarily food and water). Hopefully those maniacs will never be able to control the weather or create seismic events.
The corporate fascist oligarch mobster psychopaths need to go as soon as possible.
“Hopefully those maniacs will never be able to control the weather … “
Check out the H.A.A.R.P. research, many people think they have been creating adverse weather and climate using this technology already.
Yes they do need to go, and there seems to be a growing awareness globally of their scams. Hopefully, we will reach a tipping point where the majority say “Enough!”, and work together to throw them out.
Funny thing is, we don’t know if the current false-flag *has* affected the food chian. I care, and I’ve seen no proof yet in the ‘sensitive’ nations in Africa. Indeed I now think that ‘food riots’ would actually work against the plans of the demons- causing CHAOS that would lead to a loss of control in the current PACIFICATION project.
We lose cos we look for low hanging fruit arguments against the demons, but their game is of the highest, since they control the Deep State in the West. They have no need for crude chump plays.
I’m afraid they are soon going to start murdering four billion of us in a rather more organised and structured way. Think of the so-called nazi ‘Final Soluton’, but improved just as computers have improved form the 40s to the present day. There’s a good reason one has seen ‘policing’ become vastly more militarised and widespread since the rise of Blair all across the West. It is the machine that will happily take individuals to their death on an industrialised scale.
Engineered famines have been a policy tool for despotic rulers since the Neolithic. From scorched earth tactics to the withholding of relief they have been used by many polities because they are cheaper in blood and treasure than more violent means.
As for the threat of food riots, they would welcome them, it would give them a chance to deploy their armed thugs to reduce the population even more. Martial Law, dressed in a white coat, has already become a reality.
@ Nemo
You are correct.
I remember watching a great presentation back in 2012 by someone called ‘The Underclass Guy’. It was called, ‘Shelter in Place – and the coming Social Dystopia’.
After having explained the term ‘Shelter in Place’, which was not well known at all back in 2012, he explained in detail how certain modern shopping malls, certain modern public buildings, and certain types of roads (road juction more specifically) had been designed to allow them to be repurposed / adapted in times of crisis.
He illustrated how certain decorative features on shopping malls and buildings could be adapted to suit the ‘Social Management Model’ (another new term at the time) of controlling human movement and access / egress. Simple features like decorative towers became guard towers, narrow car-park entry roads ‘controlled check point entry’ with the suggestion that people would require a permit to obtain food rations (vaccine passports?).
He used the word ‘herding’ to describe how choke points and check points on roads could be used to contain people and move them / relocate them even, using the minimum number of Police / Military.
Basically, what we have seen during ‘lock down’ was the roll out of the Shelter in Place and Social management Models he explained.
So, yes, the lines at supermarkets, the anti-social distancing, the threat of complete social exclusion for the non-paper carrying ‘unvaxed’ was all planned well over a decade ago.
The ultimate aim he explained was the global roll out of ‘hybrid-techno-communism’ – or ‘Technocracy’ as it is more widely known after the elimination of national borders, national history, national culture, national currency, and national laws – followed by the merger of all of the ‘Uniteds’ (The US, The UK, The EU, and The UN) into an Orwellian ‘Super State’.
He said it was planned to be rolled out before 2025, and he appears to be correct – 2025 is also the date of the imfamous Deagel Projection which shows millions of UK, EU, and US citizens dont make it.
Interestingly, he also predicticted that some nations would begin to fortify thier borders and build walls (predicting the Trump wall of 2016 in 2012) to keep thier ‘Human Resources’ (as opposed to Human Beings) IN the country, not to keep other out.
We live in interesting times………………
I wouldn’t use the term ‘interesting’ !
Shame the presentation you mention doesn’t appear in google results.
Do you recall where you saw it?
Interesting indeed, the kleptocrats appear to have been planning this since the Thatcher -Reagan years. They waited until the millions of battle-hardened WWII veterans who fought for the post-war social reforms were in late middle age. Then the softly-softly dismantling of it all began by the deregulation of the financial system, thus allowing them to loot the world and build a war chest.
The corruption of politicians and the professions has now put them in a position where they think they can control the planet. The fact that they appear to be reliant on psychological and behavioural manipulation in this phase of their project however, gives me hope that they will not succeed.
The same psychological and behavioural studies they use to create this psy-op also shows that a significant minority will be impervious to their manipulation. We have to spread the word of their machinations to the majority at every opportunity. In my experience, many people are already skeptical of the official line and know that it is not credible, as the financial crisis worsens it will become easier for them to understand that they have been gaslighted.
When people have nothing to lose they will then fight back.
The Holodomor, part 2.
The FAO is talking the talk, will it do the walk? Oct 2019 – “Food Agility brings together diverse stakeholders – farmers, government, tech providers and researchers – to build digital tools that respond to local challenges. They also promote an important dimension of digital transformation: how to establish a conducive ecosystem that allows synergy and capacity building to tackle the supply side constraints of digital agriculture.
Ros Harvey, CEO of The Yield, an Australian agricultural technology company, said they were “taking the guesswork out of growing” by providing farmers with an integrated set of AgTech solutions that combine hardware, data analytics and user-friendly apps.
Mike Briers is CEO of Food Agility Cooperative Research Centre, a USD 150 million innovation hub leading a digital revolution in food production and supply in Australia. The Yield is one of Food Agility’s strategic partners.
Other panelists included Srinivasu Pappula, Global Head of Digital Farming Initiatives from Tata Consultancy Services. Their precision agriculture platform is empowering around one million small farmers in India, creating climate- and market-smart villages.”
http://www.fao.org/support-to-investment/news/detail/en/c/1191168/
The UN. FAO should talk the the UN world bank,trouble is,they are at cross purposes. The UN is the un~ whatever, a negative prefix. It has an unbank that only takes and unwords like synergy, innovation hub, digital agriculture! precision agriculture platform,climate smart, empowering~ all these terms that mean absolutely nothing. Nothing except maybe big grants to tech firms who know nothing about farming but everything about milking cash cows. I’ve got to go now and shovel some integrated solution on my allotment.
Others have noted that divisions are occurring in the corporate world too, with some CEOs not pleased to see that while they are surviving okay (for the moment) because they responsibly set aside a fund for hard times, even bigger companies are at their respective countries’ troughs sucking up taxpayer dollars. This dark world’s operating principle is ‘riches for the strongest’. And so, the big fish will swallow the little fish (those failing companies that were responsible included), even if those little fish are actually big. As for the rest of us, we aren’t even an afterthought. What did Howard Zinn say about Madison’s Preamble to the Constitution? Oh yes:
“He and his colleagues began the Preamble to the Constitution with the words “We the people…,” pretending that the new government stood for everyone, and hoping this myth, accepted as fact, would ensure “domestic tranquility.””
I talk a lot about such fakery in my latest blog post titled “Covid 19 – The Unelected (Fascist) Transnational Capitalist Class Strikes.” / https://arrby.wordpress.com/2020/06/08/covid-19-the-unelected-fascist-transnational-capitalist-class-strikes/
Sustainable Development goals? Klaus Schwab is all for that. He’s certainly all for future pandemics, as Giorgio Agamben would attest (https://medium.com/@ddean3000/biosecurity-and-politics-giorgio-agamben-396f9ab3b6f4#:~:text=Rare%20are%20those%20who%20attempt,governance%20of%20men%20and%20things.)
I do agree with the sensible approaches outlined in Todd’s article. Apparently, Vandana Shiva has written a book about the corporate assault on all that Todd endorses here. But her book is being so severely suppressed that it’s all but impossible to get hold of. (How do we feel about Vandana belonging to The Club of Rome? I don’t know much about that, but it was brought up, reportedly, by James Corbett, in the comments section attached to one of his shows or articles.)
In any case, Todd’s vision for a sustainable (non corporate), sane food system is one that I agree with but which I don’t expect the new founding fathers (Klaus Schwab, Jayme Illian, Ndaba Mandela et al) to allow in their new Constitution for the new world order (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSgk44BE67c&feature=emb_logo.) That world order is now rolling over us like a glacier on fast forward. We won’t stop it. We haven’t stopped it. But it will be stopped (after arriving and being with us for the shortest time) and then we’ll see something like Todd’s vision for a sane food system roll out. I look forward to it.
Thank you. I’ve been hoping for such a succinct article re food supply chain and if there’s ANY hope that some money would move toward local resilient food production. It’s encouraging that many people in uk are beginning to think about their food security when faced with increasingly bare shelves.
UK Column 8th June
Thought- the pulling down of monuments (not a bad thing in itself, given what most monuments represent) was started as a Team Blair psy-op is ex-Soviet nations, where very respectable and correct memories of russian victories against the nazi war machine were torn down by quisling authorities, and not the people.
Remember the so-called toppling of saddam’s statue during Blair’s genocidal invasion of Iraq, that the BBC World Service recorded and stated was attended by thousands of cheering Iraq citizens- and then turned out to be a psy-op that no Iraq citizen chose to witness? This psy-op was co-ordinated by MI6 propagandist Rageh Omaar, ‘working’ for the BBC at the time.
The Deep State organised ‘revolutions’ – that *never* empower the sheeple, but simply build better cages for them- like things like the ‘destruction’ of symbols of the ‘old order’. Better, such acts force dumbs dumbs on the ‘other side’ to become reactionaries, defending the indefensible, like slavers or illiterate war criminals like Churchill- figures that the Deep State previously lionised.
Damned if you do, damned if you dont- and organs like UK Column get neatly painted as oldsters hero worshiping the war mongers and butchers of past times.
This is why one must rise above the false left vs right paradigm. In an early James Bond novel, Bond observes that (the then) today’s CONSERVATIVE party would have been legally ripped to shreds in a slightly earlier time as a ‘subversive COMMUNIST’ movement.
Old monuments should mostly be allowed to fade away with time. They were in the UK, til the Rise of Blair, when he began the systematic WORSHIP at war monuments by the schoolchildren of the UK, and had the BBC raise mass murdering racist Churchill to the status of Britain’s ‘greatest’ ‘hero’.
Anyhoo, of course we have great reason to be concerned at the current manipulation of the mob.
@ Moneycircus,
The images of the UK’s National War Memorial, London, otherwise known as ‘The Cenataph’, being attacked and desicrated were truely sickening to see.
To see a ‘yob’ climb onto THE National War Memorial in complete disrespect for everything it stood for was bad enough, but that pathetic and ignorant yob then attempted to set fire to the Union Flag which drapes the memorial. It was way beyond the limit for me, and many other people too.
The destruction of British historical sites and desicration of War related monuments by the decendants of refugees and imigrants we gave safe shelter to after WW2 is a kick in the teeth, indeed it is worse than a kick in the teeth for it is actualy a stab in the back.
If this destruction of western culture, history, and indeed civilisation continues by the decendents of refugees and migrants to whom this country opened its arms to, I fear a terrible retribution will come from those who do not hate this country and all that it stands for, and fought for.
probably part of theplan to drive up the racism. lockdown n vaxx have racial differential since blacks need like 5 times sun 4 vit d. even italians need more than more northern europeans. elderly need more too n cities have more shade. people in like us without insurance actuallyget health benefit from lack of allopathic access.
the round up where ready during churchills early years dropping mustard gas on the trouble making tribes of iraqi.
glorious RAF ir what ever they where called back then
food chemicull is synergy vaccines 5g round up ready and the nhs
taking care of business
amazon,google,microsoft facebook, food and medicall companies
why not
herd talk
the gut is the key
the terrain is everything
it is vital that food and water becomes more polluted not less
pasteur v beauchamp
control via a closed loop satanick system
one of the world great men a botanist Nikolai Vavilov travelled the world built the greatest seed bank in history in moscow
had dreams of feeding the planet
he died of starvation in a gulag
foods that heal sustain and nurture no
we are all unwell perpetually
that is economic big pharma farma model
Royal Flying Corps 13 April 1912–1 April 1918.
The Globalist Conspiracy is like the Christian religion, because if it is challenged it simply makes up more shit up, to justify itself.
Proof and evidence and cause & effect and logic are not part of the ‘globalist conspiracy’, it is a fiction to distract from American Empire, pushed by the agents of that empire.
Finally people are beginning to feel that, and are marching against US embassies around the world, They don’t quite get why yet, but intuitively they are doing it.
Where are they marching against US embassies around the world?
Well, they are taking part in ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrations at US embassies in certain countries.It’s a start, but it will need a lot of sustained input to get anywhere.
In the country you are pretending to come from.
What country would that be? Give us your insight, Great One.
Excellent article – as always to be found here.
I wonder if this perspective may be a way in to pierce the covid brainwashing veil: it’s frightening how many otherwise politically educated and engaged people have switched off – as we all know – whenever any alternative voice seeks to point out the dangers of what is being ushered in under the guise of the “pandemic” – instead buying into the fear and inexplicably believing that governments, media and world organisations are suddenly acting with only our best interests at heart, suddenly aimmune to the influence of elite power and big money. Trying to talk through the glaring narrative management evidence all around us results only in embedding your social pariah stays and the odd question as to where you found your tin hat.
But I have found people seem to be a bit more willing to engage when it comes to food source/supply – it’s a rare topic that fits within both the genuine “alternative narrative” world and the “faux alternative limited mindset” world of the liberal intelligentsia – no doubt due to their vested egocentric interest in sourcing the very best nutrition at their local farmers market to lead their BEST LIFE – but whatever! it’s a common interest all the same.
So whereas war, economics, the petrodollar, population control , narrative management etc etc etc have failed to awaken the most liberal of minds to the true realities of our existence – it is this issue that could create that first little opening in the veil: and once pierced it can crumble away from someone’s vision very quickly as I myself found….
Food security is ‘trivial irrelevant shit’? Pray that you don’t ever encounter the empty-supermarket-shelves syndrome. You’ll understand then with piercing clarity just how relevant this ‘shit’ is; the way masses of poor farmers and food-precarious urban poor the world over already do.
You’ll also understand that – genuinely-trivial – windy dogma, whether of left or right, doesn’t fill your belly the way food does; which someone has to produce so that all we useless-eaters at our keyboards can get to eat. And as one who’s been a food-grower, I can tell you that that tricky business needs all the intelligent, actually-relevant help it can get – not half-baked political tosh. As Colin always points out, it really doesn’t need the depredations of the gangster-capitalist food usurpers either. That way famine lies. Do you imagine that – without a prior earning of experience and getting up to speed in agri-work – you’d be any good at growing your own then? No, you – and any dependents – would starve.”Trivial irrelevant shit” indeed! Sounds exactly like the cloud-cuckoo-land of a standard-issue urban sucker!
This is doubtless true, but the idea that the political elite would be prepared to fund such initiatives, rather than throw money at financial and corporate elites, seems fanciful.
.gov does for it’s own selves. This same is what the public must do.
