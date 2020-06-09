Scientists Have Utterly Failed to Prove that the Coronavirus Fulfills Koch’s Postulates

Amory Devereux and Rosemary Frei
About 150 years ago, scientists painstakingly constructed a set of principles that can prove whether a particular microbe is the cause of a specific disease or is just a bystander. Those three principles are known as the Koch postulates.
From all the available information, the novel coronavirus doesn’t appear to meet any of these tenets, never mind all three.
Like most human endeavours, the Koch postulates were the product of collaboration. First, Jakob Henle developed the underlying concepts, and then Robert Koch and Friedrich Loeffler spent decades refining them until they were published in 1890. The resulting three postulates are:
- The pathogen occurs in every case of the disease in question and under circumstances that can account for the pathological changes and clinical course of the disease.
- The causative microorganism occurs in no other disease as a fortuitous and nonpathogenic parasite.
- After being fully isolated from the body and grown in tissue culture (or cloned), it can induce the disease anew.
The principles have been altered almost beyond recognition by various researchers over the ensuing 130 years. But the changes concomitantly watered down the postulates. That’s why they’re still used today by most researchers seeking to robustly prove or disprove the existence of a pathogen and its exclusive relationship with a particular disease.
There’s an urgent need for scientists to step up and do this conclusively with the novel coronavirus and COVID-19. But, strangely, the fire hose of scientific papers on the virus-disease dyad is only a sickly trickle on this tremendously important aspect of it.
A very straightforward and inexpensive experiment is all that’s needed to prove that the first postulate has been met.
Here’s how to do it. Test blood samples from a large number of people for the novel coronavirus using a test that’s been proven by several non-conflicted third parties to be accurate – i.e., to have very low rates of false positives and false negatives.
Then, if all the people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 are the same ones who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, that would prove the virus causes COVID-19. (Note that COVID-19 would have to be diagnosed based on a well-defined and finite set of symptoms. The currently-used and excessively broad diagnostic criteria – such as pneumonia, or the combination of fever and cough – doesn’t cut it, because those are present in many other respiratory conditions.)
But such an experiment has never been done, or if it has been done it hasn’t been made public.
The real kicker, though, is that the third postulate – isolating and sequencing the virus and then showing it causes the disease in other organisms – has not been fulfilled either.
We’ve scoured the internet and found no proof that scientists have done the simple steps required to demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 conclusively meets even one – never mind all — of the third postulate’s constituent parts. Those parts are:
- isolation from a human patient’s cells of full-length novel-coronavirus DNA*
- sequencing of the isolated DNA, then determining that the identical sequence is not present in any other virus, and next replicating or cloning the DNA to form a new copy of the virus
- injecting the new copy of the virus into a statistically significant number of living hosts (usually lab animals) and seeing whether those animals develop the discrete diagnostic symptoms associated with COVID-19 rather than developing the diagnostic symptoms of any other infection or disease.
A few scientists have claimed that some or all of the postulates have been fulfilled. Their papers have been given laudatory coverage by the media, public-health officials and politicians.
The problem is that each of these papers falls apart on even cursory examination.
For example, in February 2020 Chinese and Dutch researchers published studies purporting to show they had isolated the virus, which is the first step in fulfilling the third postulate.
But both teams sourced the virus from animals rather than humans. (And on top of that, the Dutch study was done 15 years ago on SARS-CoV, not SARS-CoV-2.)
Another example is a review paper by two Americans published in February 2020 and cinematically titled ‘Return of the Coronavirus: 2019-nCoV.’ Two places in the paper suggest the third postulate has been at least partially fulfilled.
The first is in the section titled ‘Emergence.’ There, the two authors write:
After extensive speculation about a causative agent [of the Wuhan outbreak], the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed a report by the Wall Street Journal and announced identification of a novel CoV on 9th January [2]. The novel CoV (2019-nCoV) was isolated from a single patient and subsequently verified in 16 additional patients [3]. While not yet confirmed to induce the viral pneumonia, 2019-nCoV was quickly predicted as the likely causative agent.
Strikingly, though, reference 3 that the authors link to at the end of the second sentence is a World Health Organization press release rather than a published study.
The section’s next two sentences describe several Chinese research groups’ virus-sequencing results. However, these sequencing attempts are shoddy. For example, one group’s paper has many red flags – and indeed, on the web page showing the group’s sequence, commenters point to such problems as ‘sequencing and assembly artifacts.’ That group also didn’t replicate or clone the DNA to form a new copy of the virus, as required by the third postulate. (All subsequent sequencing attempts also have fatal flaws with respect to meeting the postulates.)
Yet the Chinese researchers’ gene sequences are integral to all of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits.
The second place in the review paper that refers to the principles is in the fifth section, ‘Achieving Koch Postulates.’ The authors assert that:
Traditional identification of a microbe as the causative agent of disease requires fulfillment of Koch’s postulates, modified by Rivers for viral diseases [37]. At the present time, the 2019-nCoV has been isolated from patients, detected by specific assays in patients, and cultured in host cells (one available sequence is identified as a passage isolate), starting to fulfill these criteria.
What’s missing is even one reference to back up those assertions.
Meanwhile, public-health officials appear oblivious to this gaping hole in the science. They imperiously pronounce that they’re using the best data available, and act as if evidence-based decision-making is the substrate for the draconian measures they’re imposing.
Could it be that they’re in fact using decision-based evidence-making?
Here’s an idea: please email your local, state/provincial AND national/federal governments, asking for solid scientific evidence that:
- SARS-CoV-2 causes a discrete illness that matches the characteristics of all of the deaths attributed to COVID-19
- the virus has been isolated, reproduced and then shown to cause this discrete illness.
If you get a response, please share it below.
Why waste time trying to prove something exists if almost the ENTIRE Herd of Morons believe it exists?!
On average “allegedly” a virus is 1,000 Angstroms in size (a millionth of a mm) & an atom is 0.2 of an Angstrom meaning a virus is (c) 5000 Atoms.
There are (c) 204 Billion atoms in a single strand of DNA.
There are (c) 100 Trillion atoms in a human cell
When Luis Pasteur claimed the existence of viruses the electron microscope had not been invented.
Luis Pasteur’s private diaries where he wrote down everything (warts & all) were given by an ancestor to a US Museum in 1990’s because this family member no longer wanted to live with the fraud that had made the family so much money. Pasteur created an imaginary monster – how he injected dogs brains with puss to make them mad (rabies) is documented & can be found.
To date no virus has ever been photographed – everything thing you have seen are artists impressions.
Photographing a virus is physically impossible. Viruses are too small and can’t be prepared for the electron microscope. In order to photograph something in an electron microscope you must isolate it first, then dry it out and eliminate all moisture by applying a high vacuum. Then you cover the object is a thin layer of metal. The heat can be over 160°C. If you can’t see the object that you are intending to photograph, then this process is impossible. You can only photograph the surface of a relatively large object using an electron microscope. Thus, all the photographs that have been published of viruses are all frauds.
Yet Big Pharma Keep lying & the BILLIONS rolling in ?
Black holes and Neutron stars are bigger than a hair some are calculated to be about 20 miles in diameter –
Seen any photos of them?
The Higgs Boson is the biggest boson – it apparently exists for a very short time – ever
Seen a photo of one?
The double helix of DNA was not ‘seen’ or photographed when it was discovered.
The Corona virus has 30,000 ‘letters only’
Do you only believe photographs???
Did you ever do chemistry or physics or trigonometry or anything that didn’t require the proof of your own eyes of a photo???
Lol
Don’t know what that random link to is – be nice if you could put information about it or a link to its information.
In essence you have accepted that no photo of a virus exists – Thanks! You got point 1.
In essence – I don’t need to see a photo of oxygen to know I need to breathe it to live – do you?
OK so the photos are fake because nobody can isolate a virus (Ref Luc Montagnier & read his exact words on HIV for which he got a Nobel Prize).
Let’s assume these mythicals exist & have life remembering that a Human cell has (c) 100 Trillion Atoms & a Virus only (c) 5,000 Atoms.
Now can you show a believable video of a dog & human with rabies?
if you eat the wild soon u will be x vaxx cult. thxs.
https://youtu.be/3TWLuo-8H98?t=1130
Thanks, the size shown of 0.5um = 5,000 Atoms exactly as per my calculation.
The “theory” is that this is not a living organism because no known arrangement of that few atoms can be alive but is actually a fragment of dead RNA or DNA.
This is not proof in anyway they 5000 Atoms are a living mobile invasive virus. It has never to date been shown.
Representations such as below are pure fantasy! Colour does not exist in Electron Photos.
https://external-content.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=https%3A%2F%2Ftse1.mm.bing.net%2Fth%3Fid%3DOIP.13Y4g4AeLjP9FvmYiCktNQHaDf%26pid%3DApi&f=1
Nanobes are bigger than 5000 Atoms but nobody can agree they meet the definition of “Life”
life līf►
Absolutely on the mark and 100% correct. I do not want to steal you thunder but this is a fact that should be obvious to any Infectious Disease Specialist. So why is it not discussed or being pointed out. Basic Microbiology. Anyone with a Bachelor’s Degree in Microbiology knows this fact. Its a major question on all the exams for the first year students.
I love this quote and those who want to maintain their sanity need to repeat it every day like a Mantra.
You can fool almost everyone all the time, but you can never fool reality.
No deaths from a totally fake ” new” disease called COVID.
I have been wondering about what the medics/media means when they talk about asymptomatic people (those who were ‘tested positive’ for sars-cov-2.
If a body is not producing any symptoms that, to my mind, means there is no problem in the body. So, when a rt-pcr test tells a asymptomatic person that you have ‘sars-cov-2’ virus it is a lie. There is no mystery of how that person is ‘infected’ with a ‘virus’ but not showing any symptoms.
It simply confirms that the test is detecting not a ‘killer virus’ but one of any harmless exosome.
You may not show any symptoms of a STD after having sex but it doesn’t mean you won’t infect your husband or wife with that STD.
Understand now?
If you don’t have symptoms but a test kit is telling you that you have a STD bacteria/organism/’virus’ then the test kit would most likely be lying.
If the test kit is also telling your wife/partner that he/she has the same organism and if he/she shows symptoms of the disease associated with that organism then it is likely that the symptoms are due to some other known/unknown toxins/disease and not due to that particular organism.
The tests are as good as useless.
Such obstinacy and enough braying flat earther types ready to keep shilling gobbledygook so read real science and understand – before you start lining up for the magical thinking purveyed here.
“
The Evolution of Koch’s Postulates
Jonathan Cohen, in Infectious Diseases (Fourth Edition), 2017
Conclusions – and a Note of Caution
Koch’s postulates were invaluable at the time they were developed and remain largely valid for a relatively small number of defined circumstances in which bacteria can be precisely tied to the cause of a particular clinical syndrome. But in a world in which viruses cause cancer and noncultivable bacteria can be demonstrated by molecular probes, Koch’s postulates are no longer fit for purpose. What is more, used uncritically they have the potential to mislead.16 Their main purpose now is to provide a framework to ensure that scientific rigor is applied when proposing an organism as the cause of a disease – exactly as Koch intended when he first conceived them.“
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/medicine-and-dentistry/kochs-postulates
wtf? you didnt manage to say pseudoscience in your rant.
It’s a quote.
You’d realise that if you bothered to look before gibbing off, dimbo.
Just rude.
Bullsh*t.
The PCR test (apart from being ridiculously unreliable, as the 40+ page CDC document on the test admits) does NOT identify a virus. It identifies configurations of RNA, some of which are selected as “identifiers” and then ATTRIBUTED to an imaginary entity that establishment “experts” call a virus … that no doctor can demonstrates actually exists.
The same holds true for any “viral” illness, as ‘German New Medicine’ has been declaring for decades.
The biomedical “germ” model of disease is founded on a fraud, as at least one biographer has claimed its inventor, Louis Pasteur, admitted on his deathbed.Pasteur admitted that his great rival in the field, Bechamp, had been right and he was wrong.
A century ago particular bacteria, labelled as the “germs” that cause cholera, were isolated from a cholera patient and multiplied in a Petrie dish. The Doctor concerned (and his assistant) swallowed a large quantity of this bacteria and DID NOT GET CHOLERA. This powerful demonstration was ignored by the medical establishment.
The truth is that THE HUMAN BODY, genius that it is, produced the ‘guilty’ bacteria to fight whatever toxins that had entered the body that produced the dreadful symptoms The bacteria were the body’s own cure and not the cause of the illness.
The motive for installing this false model is easy to guess.
Money and power rule, as always,.The interests of big finance, who fund the dominating institutions, come first. They wanted a model of illness that put them in the driving seat. The control of persons is a very big deal to the ultra-wealthy. So is money. When people got ill they wanted the standard practice to be that their experts treated human bodies as war zones requiring mobile armies (Big Pharma drugs) to enter the fray, do battle and win the day on behalf of the paying customer. The Flexner Report of 1910 set the stage for the installation of the ‘external-invader’ doctrines with which everybody is now familiar.
The invention of “virus” theory was required to prevent society supposing that electro-magnetic waves (actually, NEW or UNFAMILIAR EM Frequencies) could pose a threat to the very lives of the public at large. EM Flus at times of high sunspot activity had been known about for centuries (since the 1600s). Such a supposition would have been VERY BAD for business. If people thought E/M radiation might kill them, the 20th Century would never have happened the way it did. After the Spanish Flu that killed millions (and experiments demonstrated was not person-to-person contagious) many scientists and famous thinkers (like Rudolf Steiner) of the day pointed the finger at the global roll-out of radio antennae that took place at the time as being the cause of the pandemic. Given the recent traumas of WW1 and the intensive vaccination of millions at the time, it was probably but one of the causes of ‘Spanish Flu’.
The virus story, with its sickness, adjustment then “safety” until and new version of the virus came along EXACTLY mirrored the bodies reaction to a new EM frequency, which disturbed the bodies electrical nervous system, made the person [or, rather some but bot all persons] ill then the patient was immune to this frequency and was OK until some new frequency came along.
We have all (including the medical profession, brainwashed by their similarly brainwashed teachers) been staggeringly conned. here’s what German New Medicine holds as a foundational principle:
“In the reality of the body and of its mechanisms,
there is no place for hypothetical malignant pro-
cesses. All biological processes, including those that
can end in suffering, pain and death, are originally
meant to be useful.” (Dr. Stefan Lanka)
In other words, God got it right.
P.S. The word “influenza” comes from Italian. The originating phrase for the word was something like “Influenza delle stelle” (influence of the stars). Thinkers realised that these severe and ridiculously contagious (appearing in different countries or even different continents at the same time) respiratory problems occurred at times of maximum sunspot activity.
We now know what the sun emanates during the geomagnetic storms and CORONAL ejections that take place in the turbulent regions around sunspots. Excess U-V, X-rays and Magnetic waves (plus particles that tend to cause spectacular Aurora Borealis displays near the poles.
Millions today blame the symptoms of Coronavirus on 5G (taboo to say so on the mainstream media, of course). They want it investigated thoroughly. It has been, we know that … but the public are forbidden from seeing the results (Barrie Trower talks about all this). We are also forbidden from knowing when transmission of 5G begins in our neighborhoods. We are forbidden from knowing the frequencies and intensities of transmission. We have also not been told what the huge plethora of satellites recently launched in low-level orbit, will be beaming down at us It’s all 5G related, that’s all we know (I think).
Does this not appear that this must be an essential part of the global architecture of the matrix intended to monitor and eventually hold us all in servitude to … umm … the gang of thieves currently pretending to care ever-so-deeply about our good health..
.
You probably refuse to wash your hands after wiping your arse too I bet.
The kind of reply I was expecting from a dirty little moron.
Your summation was excellent, BUT DON’T FEED THE TROLLS. It just encourages them. The ENTIRE ALLOPATHIC SYSTEM is based on a) Rockefeller ‘medicine’ petrochem based drugs and social control, b) fallacies about the alleged ‘immune system’ which is a measurement of how in touch and IN LOVE with the life force, NOT the life FARCE you are.
We are not in Kansas any more, Toto. We NEVER WERE.
Thanks for that. Like the last line.
Why are you angry – it is the classic response by the believers. I won’t get into the weeds as I admit I don’t know – but my expertise is in law. Those who choose to diminish, insult and censor are those with no case. That is a truism in law – avoid the details at all costs. When the heads of Oxford, Stanford, literally thousands of professionals whose assessment is this is a nasty virus but fully within the CDC’s seasonal range are censored and removed from social media, not invited to talk on MSM – then I know what I am seeing. We saw it WMD’s – bail outs in 2008 – “the sky will fall unless…. fill in the blanks”. All major indicators of a fraud. Don’t need to be a doctor to see that. When government doctors are called “authorities” – whereas those with CV’s a mile long and 30 years in the filed are dangerous. But this is worse – many Covid19 deaths are a result of the fraud – this is now a murderous fraud. Mission creep – flatten curve – becomes wait for cure – WMD’;s became spreading democracy. Beliveing MSM is a disease – that is epidemic – the Russiagate, WMD, Bay of Tonkin, Assad gasses his own people, Putin did it etc… that media has no credibility as it crossed the line and willing perpetrated lies resulting in deaths. The lockdown deaths are mounting. Trouble is the bubble head Putin did it crowd are now behind this nonsense. Let me say this though – the numbers simply are not there to justify the lockdown – but what number ever would? South Korea said it best why they did not lockdown – because we a are a democracy. That’s right – since when did we all have to submit to germaphobes – a mental disorder?
At last someone pointing out the Virology is a cargo cult science. Koch’s postulates have not been satisfied for ANY virus.
An excellent demolition of the SARS papers from 2003 by Andrew Kaufman MD
No longer available….what a surprise. The truth must be supressed at all cost.
Here he points out the obvious flaws in the entire hoax,not yet taken down.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oHREpsETpTM
As Kaufman points out here they never isolated the virus, but simply identified a stretch of RNA that they assumed to be the virus (taken from a sample contaminated with stuff like antibotics that are known to produce exosomes) and claimed this was a novel virus. Pure nonsense of course. But don’t ask the sheep to use their brains.
“Koch’s postulates have not been satisfied for ANY virus”.
Maybe any human virus. They were satisified for tobacco mosaic virus, over a century ago.
Of course the new-found ability to sequence viral DNA and RNA complicates the issue. Now that is feasible, it should be done whenever possible to make absolutely sure that the virus is positively identified. The symptoms of TMV are a lot more unique and distinctive than those of “Covid-19”.
it is all pretty irrelevant. they admit most people r not effected so right there you can dismiss causation. it is regenerative detox that solves things.
say there was car fumes the only way it could kill people instantly would be in an enclosed space. that would be the factor to adress urgently. if you didnt know if it was fumes in enclosed space or just enclosed space you would know enclosed space was priorityto look at. you wouldnt waste time with fumes on beach.
it would be like if someone claimed there was a new star responible n not to look at enclosed spaces. the syptoms occred b4 the new star and were associated with enclosed spaces not stars.
Jon Rappoport’s latest in his tireless campaign against stupidity.
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/06/10/covid-fake-study-fake-drug-fake-land-of-loons/
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Nine
Thanks for posting. I would urge all decent human beings to watch this video. Something very wrong, amounting to murder, is going on in New York hospitals and the same thing could well be happening everywhere ventilators are being used as the intervention of first choice with suspected Covid patients.
Tim,
I agree with all you say. I feel sure that similar travesties must have been happening in the UK and other countries. I hope global governments have set aside sufficient money to meet compensation claims. The drug user who was the sole escapee from the ventilator death programme in New York had better be careful that he doesn’t die from an ‘overdose’ as I am sure he or someone he knows will soon get to hear about this nurse’s account.
Objective
As @Tim Drayton has just said, thanks for posting this very disturbing testimony. @Charlotte Russe posted it earlier on the “95%” thread and it had crossed my mind to repeat post it on this thread, such is its significance, but you beat me to it! The nurse confirms many suspicions but it is still distressing to have the details presented first hand, recorded undercover and so explicitly as to leave little room for doubt as the validity of the claims. It’s another video that is sure to be removed by YouTube sooner rather than later.
Thank you for drawing attention to this important video, and thanks also to John Kirby and this nurse interviewed.
Great article unfortunately no one is listening . The authorities are now into the disgustingly facile patting each other on the back for stopping the pandemic phase of this fraud while assuring the sheeple that it will be worse in Phase 2 this fall.
Ceredigion County Council invented a “gold command” to deal with this idiot shit, they are patting themselves on the back for preventing the virus from causing the deaths it never was going to cause in the first place, a few of us are determined to campaign at local and national elections to try and get these cretins out of public office.
I am finding I am getting more and more uptight the longer this idiot shit goes on, I am going to assume I am not alone and if we can all find away to channel our frustrations and pent up agression in a positive way that kicks back at the absolute and utter cretins who not only live in our areas but in our streets too. all the better, it is getting spookier by the day as they seem incapable of absorbing reality which in turn has me wanting to punch them in the face, I wont as I am not a violent person, but my word it is getting tempting which has to be due to this idiot lockdown and the idiots parroting and keeping this idiot shit going,, going to ARGHHHHHH and go punch a pillow.
Edited to add that my last paragraph has made me realise the damage being done to people on a psychological level, it is pretty brutal, and one can only imagine what people with very real mental health problems are experiencing, our societies have gone rogue, this needs to end, I have no idea how professional folk live with themselves, how folk with university education can square what is happening, how dr’s and nurses can stay silent in the uk as the waiting lists are going sky high, they are killing people, they are the disease.
The excellent Swiss Propaganda Research site has just published it’s monthly updated information and links for June. This material is worth sharing widely with friends, family and others you know who have bought into the hysteria narratives of MSM.
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/
Regarding treatments in the Swiss Propaganda Research update, they left out an important development: a group of critical care physicians has found an effective treatment for Covid-19 using methylprednisolone, ascorbic acid, and heparin. https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Madagascar and several other African countries have been using a well-known and trusted herbal plant-based remedy, artemisia, apparently with success. It’s been in use for generations to treat other conditions safely and with success. The WHO tried to discredit it recently saying it must not be used as it is unproven and potentially dangerous (familiar narrative). But the Madagascan President stood up to them, told them where to go and said that they were going to continue using it irrespective of the WHO’s instruction.
Heparin is an anticoagulant and Covid19=venous thromboembolism (that needs treatment with anticoagulants as is known for more than 60 years)
So that explains a lot!
I’d spotted that.
I seem to recollect that, early in the outbreak, the use of steriods was strongly advised against.
Am I correct (my memory not being what it was)?
A very intelligent and unassuming woman, Zoe tells it like it is about anti-social distancing
https://www.zoeharcombe.com/2020/06/social-distancing-the-evidence/
After the mask article a few days ago in Off-G I consulted my wife (30 year experienced RGN) for her perspective, on the pros/cons of masks. She asserts her training has always been that (surgical) face masks are only worn in surgery or if dealing with infectious patients BUT in the latter instance (surgical) masks are only beneficial for 10 minutes before they become ineffective! She added nothing beats washing your hands. And shes pretty strict with hygene she wouldn’t wear her uniform outside of hospital.
She tells me PPE at work is a joke, even if it were necessary what they are supplied is worthless.
I had to take my mother to a hospital (large, modern teaching hospital) today for a routine ultrasound scan. (She’d been having regular scans prior to the Coronapanic; this is the first since then; they seem to have opened up for more general business.
In view of https://rcni.com/nursing-standard/newsroom/news/covid-19-surgical-masks-compulsory-all-hospital-staff-england-15-june-161646
…we thought we’d better wear masks, and gloves also, just in case.
I was surprised that almost no one else was wearing a mask; at least, in the general areas.
The nurse who came out to take her in for her scan was indeed wearing one, as you might expect, as personal contact was necessary as part of the scan.
And no doubt others, away in treatment areas or whatever, behind closed doors. But in reception, corridors, etc, etc, and in the courtyard outside where there were plenty of staff coming and going, hardly a one wearing a mask.
Interesting, I thought.
(Oxfordshire, UK).
Bob,
slightly off topic…apologies…but..as I recall you posted two videos around the middle of May where police behaviour toward lockdown protestors in Hyde Park was the main feature. I’ve searched for those posts but can’t find them. Can you help with those links? Cheers.
Thank you! Great link. Zoe’s amazing at busting holes in false data etc.
The scientific analysis by the ONS is clear.
Excess Deaths caused by CV.
Excess Deaths by low skilled workers using public transport clearly indicative of deaths amongs that group – mostly consisting of black and South Asian workers employed in that category.
Especially – security guards.
Prove me wrong or admit your narrative is wrong.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/articles/analysisofdeathregistrationsnotinvolvingcoronaviruscovid19englandandwales28december2019to1may2020/technicalannex
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/healthandsocialcare/causesofdeath/bulletins/coronaviruscovid19relateddeathsbyoccupationenglandandwales/deathsregistereduptoandincluding20april2020
A racist virus, eh?
Who would have thought…
Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, has repeatedly publicly asserted that the virus does not discriminate.
black people need some 5 times more sun to get vitamin d. nothing new about the vaxx cults ideology killing more blacks. if they were working in tranport they would be more fearful leading to adrenal fatigue n death. when they saw the hazmat they stopped breathing in terror. if not the drugs would finish them off.
Ah rachel – ready time jump into the big racist fight eh? Ok I’ll bite .
Your mum …
And you believe what Matt Wankock says?
Not racist. But classist.
Like you.
So it’s a marxist virus.
Who would have thought…
Poor people’s hospitals kill more than others (see the video with nurse Erin on this same site for a taste of vulgar Marxism).
Such a disgusting thing, all this scientism. Even within science it is well known that paradigms shift (until then, visionary disidents will be ostracised, ridiculised, sent to he mad house), but people throw to you the experts’ dicta (Aristotle, Saint Thomas, etc) and do not for a second enter into a serious, honest debate. This silly paradigm of evil minute invasive entities being the Cause (theological initial capital required) of illnesses has been losing ground for more thatn 100 years. More and more exceptions invented (“pathogenic microbes are a tiny minority, the rest are necessary for life”, “some illnesses are autoimmune”…) within the silly paradigm. Meanwhile, all the sophisticated lab escolastics are used to “prove” exactly what results in more money moving.
One can, and defenitely should, talk about the science, but lets not forget that it is possible to speak about science from the outside science. The inimitable BigB is doing it all the time in these parts. Quite tough to follow (to much philosophical jargon for my taste and capabilities, I have to admit), I will grant, but I’ll keep trying…
“from the outside OF science” among other less unconfortable typos…
I can’t edit my comment for some reason
Here’s the latest update for June from the excellent Swiss Propaganda Research site.
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/
Don’t deny all excess deaths are cv related, coz fucking lock-down stopped them getting hospital treatment & those that were vulnerable were coerced into signing DNR’s.
Plus the NHS sent infected patients into care homes (over 50% of all mortalities were in care homes)! The rest simply committed suicide because they couldn’t tolerate any more moronic comments like yours from tedious trolls.
Fuck! Both barrels, eh?
Of moonshine.
Got any evidence that isn’t very subjective?
I’ve stopped the nonsense of trading data sets to prove a narrative. On the principle its all bullshit, or relying on corrupt government & scientists. The only fact you need to know is they don’t have any reliable effective method to identify a virus they haven’t proved exists.
Be clear, I’m not saying it doesn’t exist, i’m saying there’s no true science showing it does. & no reliable test to diagnose it.
If you where as smart as you pretend to be, you would stop listening/trusting government sources. An irony really you trust a tory government but are a remoaner!
Science is dead, long live science.
You are entitled to your opinion like everyone else. Healthy debate is important.
But before you provide links to statistics around Covid19 you have to prove it exists.
Unless you provide clear scientific evidence Covid19 exists the statistics are meaningless.
When the WHO declared a new virus it’s their responsibility to provide the evidence it exists.
When governments declare lockdown due to a virus , then it’s the responsibility of the ‘expert scientists’ to provide evidence the virus exists.
None has been provided. Testing, antibody testing are meaningless
The statistics are pointless as infections, deaths and all hospitalisations and deaths cannot be attributed to a virus that has not been proven to exist.
All government policies- lockdowns, rules surrounding it, face masks, quarantines, divisive distancing etc cannot be lawfully be enforced based on a virus not proven to exist.
The responsibility of the MSM is to investigate government policies to see if they stand up to scrutiny. None have done this.
The excellent Off Guardian has conducted proper investigative journalism and have challenged the official narrative. The conclusions and articles on this site are not wild theories or opinions.
It’s evidence backed up by facts.
The public deserve to be provided with facts.
Many millions of people are having their lives turned upside down, businesses closing, jobs lost, health services destroyed, freedom of movement restricted, socialising heavily restricted, kids education destroyed.
Families have been unable to visit relatives in hospital and attend funerals. This is sick.
And for what- a virus not proven to exist.
There is no way these ‘scientific experts’ aren’t aware of the Koch postulates.
They know what they are doing. It’s medical tyranny and is beyond evil.
If we are wrong then please provide your scientific evidence this virus exists.
It’s almost as if there are grounds for a massive class action lawsuit for ‘reparations’ on behalf of those who have suffered any harm or loss due to the covid 19 lockdown, house arrest, repulsion zones and so on. Sue the barstewards till their unborn children scream, now that the results are in!
Viruses exist. The flu virus exists. The various SARS type viruses exist.
Do you refuse medication? Antibiotics? Tetanus? Pain killers? Blood transfusions? Anaesthetics?
What dumb flat-earth, geocentric Sky Fairies religious claptrap do you follow?
Do you teach your children Creationism? Do you believe it?
This is where I diverge from the mob, I don’t like this belief, hypothesis, concept viruses don’t exist. For those that support this theory please explain HIV, Myxomatosis, Rabies etc.
HIV/AIDS
https://www.houseofnumbers.com/ (shout to Mike Ellwood for introducing me to this wonderful film)
Rabies / Myxomatosis:
https://www.thehighersidechats.com/dawn-lester-david-parker-what-really-makes-us-ill-germ-theory-the-four-factors/
Thanks WP I was already aware of Dawn & David’s theory.
The article argues that there has been no proof the Coronavirus fulfills Koch’s postulates. I don’t see how the links you have provided shows this narrative to be wrong.
Viruses are not bacteria.
Koch applies to bacteria – then and now.
Viruses exist.
Are you denying they do?
Yes, you can argue that Koch’s postulates are not relevant to viruses. However, the claim of the article that the virus has not been proven to satisfy Koch’s postulates retains its validity.
No it doesn’t.
As the link I quoted from a textbook in 2017 clearly states.
Why do you choose to believe the authors who are in no way qualified or have put their article to peer review?
They are working to a agenda and using propaganda machinery (this site) to do that.
That you are happy to either receive confirmation bias or worse, push it like a drug to kids in a playground, is the important point here.
The narrative is clear.
What are you, 77th Brigade? Posts a link to the ONS, gets proven wrong, shuts up.
Err … are you new here ?
The Flying blue monkey Army of the 77th regularly end up in my trophy wall. – want to join them?
As the editor of the Lancet said:
This is a serious problem. Whole areas of “science” are currently little more than pseudoscience. Computer model outcomes are presented as though they are evidence about the world. Epidemiological studies are touted as proving X or Y when even a cursory reading of the actual research shows that no causal agent has been identified. Social science is filled with political activists who merely dress up their biases and prejudices in impenetrable jargon to hide its vacuity. None of this would matter very much if it all stayed within the ivory tower of academia. Unfortunately, all too often, such pseudoscience is used to inform public policy. This can be seen, not just in the current panic around a virus, but in such areas as global warming.
The use of pseudoscience to inform public policy inevitably results in policies that cause serious harm. An obvious defence against such harm would be a scientifically literate political elite. Unfortunately that is exactly what we do not have. The politically successful have virtually all been educated to hold the “correct” opinions rather than to understand the scientific method. This was laughably illustrated recently by Dawn Butler (then the Shadow Equalities Minister) when she asserted that 99% of giraffes are gay (meaning homosexual). She said this to exhibit her solidarity to the trans activists. As long as holding the right opinion is considered to be more important than anything else, we will have nothing but public policies that do more harm than good.
Excellent post – nothing to add, other than thats why we don’t need experts technocrats & politicians, a bonus being imagine how much of our money we would save in taxes.
Lets adopt natural process & be free, fair & equal!
Or, as Bob Dylan put it: “If dogs run free, why don’t we?”
I’m glad you mentioned both COVID-19 and global warming – because they present totally different scientific scenarios. Computer modeling, as evidenced with climate change, can be accurately predictive when a wealth of empirical evidence is entered; as opposed to modeling based on nothing but speculation. Neil Ferguson’s computer model would have been flawed even if it showed nothing significant, simply because there could not possibly have been sufficient data on which to base the model.
Temperature fluctuations based on millennia of core samples, tree rings, layers of sediment and so forth yield a reasonably accurate framework around which to construct a computer model. And when you add various other factors, such as ocean acidity, wildlife and plant migration, increases or decreases in greenhouse emissions, changes in snow and ice coverage; and keep tweaking the model with additional and updated data, you get a viable work in progress.
Whereas, when you deliberately omit data simply because it doesn’t yield the desired result, you get something which is totally useless – you get an “On Demand” piece of crap. Garbage in garbage out is bad enough; but Big Brother’s whim in, Big Brother’s delight out is – or should be – something at which every man, woman and child on the planet ought to both hurl curses and spit.
The global warming computer models have all produced predictions that have been invariably wrong. Yet the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change, with every Assessment Report, states ever greater degrees of confidence in these always wrong predictions.
Bear with me while I say that this is one reason I have confidence in the IPCC assessments. What I mean is, they freely admit when they have been wrong. And if you’ll recall, every wrong assessment was followed by an even more dire assessment. This may be because they had assumed the climate crisis would be a linear event; but once they got a better handle on how feedback loops function, they have been forced to abandon their linear assumption.
However, my confidence in the IPCC is less than 100% because they consistently – and persistently – ignore climate engineering as a factor. Dane Wigington of geoengineeringwatch.org offers compelling evidence of both the existence of climate engineering and its critical impact on the climate.
Indeed. A year or so ago, I looked at Wigington’s site and then looked up countries which admitted they were involved in climate engineering.
I thought there would be very few.. There are MASSES! and very few countries not involved.
Howard, the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change used to acknowledge that the climate is a non-linear, chaotic system that is unpredictable. It removed that acknowledgement from its website, not because the climate had become predictable, but because the acknowledgement had become inconvenient.
Is that what they call cooking the books in East – Anglia?
Whilst i’d agree there’s a bigger data set to put into a AGW model, its also in order of magnitude, infinetly more complex to model the biosphere & its ecology!
Simply put, climate change bollox is a manifestation of human arrogance from a group of scientists who assert they know even a fraction of how our planet works.
You need another pristine planet identical to ours to compare & identify AGW. Whilst I don’t DENY human activity is damaging our environment, I don’t accept climate change apocalypse theory either.
I’m the last person on earth to argue in favor of human arrogance – one way or the other it will be the death of us all. However, since we – arrogantly, admittedly – presume to be able to decipher the entire universe, is it such a reach to accept that science has gained an extraordinary understanding of this one planet?
It is, for instance, climate science 101 that when you destroy forests, both boreal and rain, you accomplish two things together: you reduce oxygen and you reduce CO2 sequestering. Even more so, when pollution acidifies oceans and kills plankton and kelp and increases algae, ocean life is greatly diminished. The point here being that the climate of Earth is not an esoteric topic that only those with secret knowledge can comprehend. It is as basic as straight arithmetic.
Yes if you believe we know every variable, especially as we probably haven’t even identified half the species on this unique planet.
That is exceptionally arrogant. Which demonstrates the extent of your own knowledge.
Your knowledge and understanding of the science is far less than you think. Forests do not sequester carbon dioxide. Plants are simply part of the carbon cycle.
I agree! Our world has become totally corrupt because we go on our knees for money, and your average scientist is only a lackey in a white coat. Or as Michael Crichton put it: “The truth is what returns a profit.”
It’s not really science as such, but individual scientists (and of course groups of them).
In the breakthrough days of the 17th to early 20th centuries, most of the best work was done by self-motivated individuals who were either financially independent or had generous patrons.
In both cases, there was no pressure to do any particular work, to publish (ever, let alone monthly), or – especially – to support any particular beliefs or opinions. Newton lived in Trinity College, Cambridge for most of his life and made discoveries that shook the world; not once did the college or the university dictate to him what he should or should not be working on, or press him to publish. Einstein certainly experienced want as a young man, but managed to combine a day job with his visionary work in physics. Darwin was free to pursue his inquiries at his own pace – he only published “The Origin of Species” when he became worried that Wallace would beat him to the draw.
Today, and for maybe the past 50-60 years, the vast majority of scientists are humble workadays drudges, earning a modest living by doing what they are told by managers, administrators, and funding bodies. If you work for the government, you publish what the government wants to see – or you don’t publish. Likewise with corporations.
It’s not a science problem, but a social and economic one.
You say it is not a science problem, yet your whole comment makes it plain that you know it is a problem of institutionalised, professional science.
That was the response:
Hello
Thank you for your message. We are currently receiving a large number of enquiries about the new coronavirus and the gradual easing of the measures in place to protect against the spread of it. Unfortunately, we are unable to respond to individual enquiries.
You will find important information on the federal and cantonal websites. Use the following links; the websites are being updated regularly.
…
I was heatedly explaining Koch’s Postulates to my wife back in March. ‘Why don’t you write to Boris Johnson instead of raving on at me?’ she responded. So I did. He wrote back and said he’d get right on it. (Not).
New documents published by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reveals a massive campaign to manipulate the media to instil fear in the public so that they are persuaded into taking the flu vaccine.
https://newspunch.com/cdc-papers-outline-campaign-to-instil-fear-among-pubic-to-push-flu-vaccine/
ironically the deaths attributed to flu r amoung those vaccinated repeatedly. it truely is a mass murder campaign. the vaccine does nothing but hugely increase deaths by tamilflu n chemo etc.
If this is not a fake-believe pandemic then where are the millions of bodies? They say it caught us off-guard, with no vaccine available; a virulent, deadly strain. So where are the millions of bodies?
In the Excess Deaths is where you will find your pit of plagued – if the Chinese hadn’t ‘really’ locked down Wuhan so quickly and chased down all infected across the country you’d have got your wish.
If the EU hadn’t got on the case so quickly it would have been as bad as the northern Italians across the rest of it.
The fact that the U.K. did belatedly and still not efficiently enough means we have more EXCESS deaths than any other equivalent EU country and will be shut out of Europe this summer while they get in with having their summer.
We are just going to have to make do at home just like we will be forced to after the Hard BS is finally in the bag!
northern italy has a particularly aged population, lots of air pollution n prior high rate of respiratory illness. for their skin colour the winters are gloomy. throw in a lockdown after a long winter n you get extrem vitamin d shortage. r u really pretending public health experts r unaware of vitamin d in relation to flu?
also Italy has a very high proportion of population (especially elderly) who are/were regularly treated with strong antibiotics.
Here a video of Dr. Andrew Kaufman, who confirmes exactly what the article above states.
(I don’t know how do embed a video. So if it doesn’t appear, use this link: https://youtu.be/fvcEIarencM )
Viruses are NOT germs.
A simple lying confabulation by the authors to use as a deliberate FAKE premise for this utter gobbledygook of an article.
Anyone buying it?
Well at least I knew what they’re selling. I’ve no idea what YOU’RE selling.
77th brigade nonsense.
I have to say the use of the term “organism” to describe a virus made me sit up. I’ll go no further than that.
I cannot find where the authors use the term organism to describe a virus. Could you provide a quote for me?
Where did the authors describe the virus as an organism?. the original Kochs postulates were stated and then, as also stated, they were updated by Rivers to cover viruses.
Dungroanin, I cannot decide if you are sincere or just trolling; nor can I decide which would be worse.
Put it down to lockdown fever. Or perhaps EXCESS lockdown fever.
Or on the sauce again.
OffGuardian is publishing gobbledygook, what then to say of what is being published in Nature:
Koch’s postulates fulfilled for SARS virus – https://www.nature.com/articles/423240a
The OffG article addresses the claim “Achieving Koch Postulates” by academics specialised in microbiology and epidemiology, published by The National Center for Biotechnology Information https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7077245/#B3-viruses-12-00135
To defend science, first heal “the science.”
viruses r cellular debris. it is the crackpot germ theory that morphs them into goblins in the minds of vaxx maniacs.
what do you imagine causes the common cold, which is rather obviously transmitted from one person to another?
Detox symptoms from toxic exposure. Only appears communicable as friends/family often share similar lifestyles/food/environment.
if someone believes they will get sick the mind can oblige. it is basicaly black magic. a curse like when allopaths tell someone they have an incurable disease.
The article simplified Koch’s postulates.
They have not been applied to any ‘new viruses’ since at least HIV – (there’s a can of worms – and an inversion of virology in setting antibodies as INFECTION rather than as immunity).
Virology re-invented itself with the opening of genetic profiling and manipulation and like other branches of science moves from the empiric of evidences to the capacity to model in codes and formulae to which the real world has to be sacrificed – or assigned to dark matter taxonomy.
The capacity of a self-evasion to reinvent itself, is the willingness to pay the price and take the ride. Have you ANY idea of what this globally orchestrated ‘Reset’ is operating? Much groaning, wailing and gnashing of teeth. But there is a true reset of yielding self-illusion to a willingness to truth revealing itself as a whole – and not as a manufactured market or weaponised advantage.
Do you really think money and all it stands for in our world cannot and does not leverage and frame the minds of all who then seek in the identity it gives them? That somehow Science grew up in a perfect family and escaped corruption by due diligence of ideals faithfully embodied? Note: I don’t attack Science – but address the context or terrain of which it is an ongoing unfoldment or ‘evolution’ of the human consciousness – and indeed construct with an ‘unconsciousness’ or dissociative split of mind to different levels and operatives. Does our Life need systemic control and management against our fears?
Koch’s postulates WERE the gold standard of scientific proof of a pathogen as a cause of a specific disease. However, Koch – like Pasteur – also operated fraudulent science, (Tuberkulin), and the ability to state what truth demands is not to mean the definer follows their own rules. But the establishing of the perceived authority to set them is the power to effectively set up a rigged system – and it is this deceit which is being challenged – NOT the fact that viral expression plays a role in the biological process we call respiratory disease (in this case) – or diseases defined as contagious infections of external pathogens.
The worldview of invested identity – let alone trillion dollar interests – deems itself too big to fail or ‘impractical to revise’ when errors in its foundations are brought to light.
Yet this and exactly this drives the denial of truth to an inevitable ‘Reset’ – which the Controller mentality* seeks to manually manage as a contraction of limitation and denial by which to maintain the illusion of control as the illusion of a life to which all must sacrifice to the knee of choking down on life. (A variation on BigBrother’s Boot).
*(The moneylender in the Temple as symbol of that which does not align in and therefore belong to the true purpose OF the Temple or discipline).
Are you reacting in a BINARY polarisation in terms that need not apply because something deeply cherished in your life is being separated from automatic and unquestionable allegiance?
Is this part of what is triggering so many in all kinds of similar reactions across many issues?
If Science is real – or constructed from an honest receptivity and enquiry of Reality – then it is NOT threatened by questioning, but served. So I suggest NOT to follow ‘The Science’ (unless sleepwalking runs the mask of virtue while it seems to profit a man), but BE the science that follows the evidences of an innocent curiosity and perception.
In Ideal can serve as an idol to which truth is sacrificed for what is SEEMS to offer.
Idols made in fear are set in the image of their maker. They DO the thing that they premise or promise to defend. And become a grotesque and cynical doublespeak by those compelled to protect the lie as if it the only defence against feared truth.
I don’t want to attack the ‘liars’.I want to release captivity to the lie.
Germ theory which set the basis of virology as the study (and developing) of biology as WAR – is part of the lockdown in the self and social lie of isolation set in conflict.
I don’t say that we do not all have experience of self-isolation and conflict – but I do extend this post to you as a recognition of worth – irrespective your obvious exasperation at this ‘turn of events’ in which your world has ‘gone mad’.
We each have to align in where we hold our integrity to be in a continuing compression of conflicted identity. If my friends or fellow beings align in what to me is loveless and coercive – I may grieve their current choice, but I cannot attack their right to choose and still have my own.
The Ickeian reaction of ‘the virus is not real’ is not representative of a true movement of reintegrating a ‘war-mind’ to its living context. Opinionating masks over as self-invested ‘virtue’ set against vice. Be wary of being phished by appearances – lest we become their ‘avatars’.
The authors mean “pathogen” – so where is the problem?
You could rewrite the headline: Scientists Have Utterly Failed to Prove that Humans Appeared Only 200,000 Years Ago.
Even if you swallow Darwinian Evolutionary theory, which has holes the size of meteorites, how’d them humins do it… in 200,000 years? Taking Darwin at face value, you can see humans appearing over millions of years but.. No, no… humans appeared, given the history of the planet, in a Tommy Cooper moment, “just like that”.
Hmm. Maybe that’s why Darwin didn’t include humans in his Origin of the Species. He left them out.
This is central to vaccines, so hold on a mo. There is the Regulated Academic Thought System, corporate and state funded, celebrated by billionaire oligarchs… and then there is the place where the real breakthroughs have always occurred, on the fringes.
Regulated Academic Thought System vigorously defends the story that ‘Man’ was born yesterday, in the face of archeological and anthropological evidence that suggests humans go back millions of years.
Why does this matter? Because Pharma. If you acknowledge the evidence that humans go back millions of years, how on earth did we survive against all those viruses?
Forget bats… what monster viruses came out of dinosaur zoonosis. Brrrrr. Makes my scales shiver.
But if everything is shiny and new and we are not fully formed yet. We need Pharma and technocracy to finish Evolution’s work. Gimme the shot!
Seriously, if humans have such a weak immune system that children need tens of dozens of vaccinations to reach adulthood, how did we do it for hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of years?
Viruses are older than humans.
Darwin proposed a Tree of Life – without benefit of genetics – through deep and long term research of organisms.
Wallace and Humboldt – probably better scientists and hugely ignored by the British – came to the same theory.
Mammals thrived AFTER the dinosaurs mostly died.
I’m sorry what?
The reason Darwin didn’t have all the answers to evolution was because he was one man & a pioneer in his scientific field. No one other than religious zealots has ever suggested homo spp just appeared.
So unless i didn’t read your post correctly & it started by rubbing my fishy scales the wrong way then i disagree with half of what you said.
Nothing bugs me more than the revision of history (without evidence) & misinterpretation of natural science (evolution) & people dissing Darwin. I got your point but maybe your hmm analogies were a little off.
But you ended well with the fact we don’t need no vaccine cos our relationship with other organisms & our environment has provided all we need when we have good nutrition, sanitation & just a little sense, if you know someone is a leper don’t shake hands (Figuratively speaking) with them.
for the darwinist good nutrition is a mamoth walked to death n dragged back to the cave. hunter gatherer is code for shopping on amazon.
I’ll give you full marks for originality & humor but none for logic, I have no idea what its supposed to mean.
Which scientists claim that humans have only existed for 200,000 years?
They will never find the missing link because extra terrestrials are responsible for genetically engineering us.
We appeared as a race ‘just like that’ in Africa, because Mars was dying – its water disappearing into space after the atmosphere was destroyed by war and pollution.
So, we had to build a Space Ark on Mars, containing all relevant DNA pairs, to take us to our new home – planet Earth.
I thought most people already knew this to be true.
it’s a sad comment on the state of internet debate, that I’m not entirely sure that this was intended as sarcasm.
I always put ‘/s’ if intended as sarcasm.
This comment was meant for real – read Darwin’s investigations of the Galapagos, from another angle, if you will.
This is why scientists will never find the ‘missing link’ on Earth – it does not exist here.
When exploration of Mars begins in earnest – with people – expect an ‘Ozymandias’ moment that will shake the world to its foundations.
Isn’t that the plot of “Quatermass and the Pit”?
aaaah… But that was before G.W. (germ warfare) and ‘gain of function’ procedures..
Interesting. Davide Icke was making this same observation a few months ago, telling all who would listen that they had yet to isolate COVID-19 as per Koch’s postulate. Looks like he was right, yet again.
There are thousands of FULL GENOMES of the virus – which is NOT a duck! So it doesn’t walk like one or quack like one – neither is it a germ or bacteria and no one claimed it was until these charlatans – who are ‘writers’ more than scientists.
If Frei is part of any professional scientific or medical body or a practicing medic – the body in charge needs to look at her licence.
stefan lanka says genetics is the latest evolution of the fraud. it was started by the tobacco industry. they r full of shit like claiming obesity is caused by a gene rather than eating unhealthy.
Geneticists do make some very far fetched claims. As do many scientists, none of that in itself is of concern, its the this “research” is accepted that’s the problem, truly objective peer review & debate is the elephant in the room. Most science in the 21st century is corrupt from its conception by corporate interests. Even scientists have to eat.
*how not
the
Don’t forget, we got the edit button, now. On the right, lowest line, ‘manage comments’.
As you are 100% orthodox in these matters, I trust you will accept Webmd’s definition of a germ?
https://www.webmd.com/cold-and-flu/qa/what-is-the-definition-of-germs
(I have no attachment to Webmd; it was the first definition that came to hand; there are others, which say essentially the same thing).
Nobody is saying a virus is the same as a bacteria, if that is what you are trying to suggest.
Nobody is saying either that all viruses cause disease. It’s fairly well-known that there are thousands, possibly millions, of different types of viruses and bacteria, including within the human body, which do us no harm whatsoever, and some do us good.
Most people believe that a relatively small number of well-known viruses have the potential to cause equally well-known diseases.
Some people have cast doubt on whether all (or any) of these well-known viruses actually cause the disease they are accused of causing (e.g. Peter Duesberg believes that the HI Virus exists, but he doesn’t believe it causes “AIDS”).
Others, such as Stefan Lanka, go further, and doubt if they even exist; he and people like him claim that they have never been definitively purified and isolated.
Which brings us to:
That’s the 64 thousand dollar question though isn’t it? Sequencing genomes is the sexy thing to do nowadays isn’t it, but what is it they are actually sequencing?
They would argue that it’s the filtered, purified and isolated virus particles that they are sequencing. But Lanka and others would argue otherwise.
I’m sure you have seen this, and no doubt you reject it, but you should at least consider that there is a case to answer (i.e. those who claim to have purified and isolated the actual virus particle(s) should demonstrate proof that they have done so.
Great points regarding complete lack of established by Koch or Rivers standard, causal connection between SC2 virus or whatever it was defined as such and COVID disease that in fact according to phenological standard of classification of clinical diseases has not been established existing as distinguished disease from ILI or even common cold coronavirus group so far.
Of course ct-qPCR test is useless as it is unspecific cumbersome and prone to errors, gives test positives for Influenza virus and other commonly and continuously present in respiratory track viruses but some claiming that SC2 virus does not exists at all is another matter as there are plenty of indication by genomic sequencing that it does exists at least as an artifact of computational genomic models.
Here is paper published on March 12 before hysteria exploded indicating that SC2 was sequenced already in January 2020 in China and used as reference in this paper and distributed to Genomic database worldwide. And that’s when madness started as suddenly SC2 was suddenly and instantly discovered not by first encountering strange new clinical illness but seeking devising illness by testing people with previously well diagnosed symptoms and diseases with completely flawed and misreading ct-qPCR test.
As far as I know it was done first time in history of medical sciences.
https://mra.asm.org/content/ga/9/11/e00169-20.full.pdf
Although this paper does not prove anything but perhaps hint of association along with hundred of other genetic material entities including coronaviruses routinely found in respiratory samples for decades , especially not causal connection between supposedly cynically diagnosed case and SC2 virus it shows that something coming from a different samples is consistently generated by genomic computer models. That is all. But if we call such analyzed RNA sequence a virus then it does exist.
However we must be cautious as sample came from student working in Wuhan and most of all that such genome analysis/sequencing is not independent of other genomic analyses like at Wuhan lab or at University of Washington NexGen project or CDC or WHO as they share equipment, staff, methodology and genomic computational models not to mention involved in this paper usual suspects like Anthony Costello from Global Health and Sustainable Development, University College London.
I think it is mostly counterproductive today amid mountains of hard data about COVID fraud that repudiate COVID propaganda narratives and not needed to make vivid point, to deny existence of whatever today’s corporatized microbiology and genomic science calls viruses.
It would require eradication of corporate cancer promoting profitable fraud from all applied sciences especially bioscience and medicine vital for people survival but that requires systemic changes and reorientation of science and technology away from profit toward serving humanity.
As I’m sure you are aware, the paper you cite at no point details exactly how the virus particle(s) was(were) isolated from whatever else was contained in the oropharyngeal swab.
So, yes, they sequenced something, and said it was the SARS-CoV-2.
But we know the rRT-PCR test is not specific for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, or indeed any other virus.
Wuhan Nepalese Student’s Specimen was tested positive with rRT-PCR test kit that is not specific but only after that full sequencing was performed with not two but multiple overlapping PCR products to cover entire genome which was then compared to origin an Wuhan derived genome of SC2.
They did not isolate, filtered and purified pathogen before analysis as Koch required but instead claim that it is their computer genomic analysis is doing just that during during process of sequencing. And that is stretch as what they do as I see it is “fishing” in genetic soup of bits or pieces for certain strains of RNA referenced in genomic database. It is more searching for specific pattern process than purification or filtering.
I do not advocate contemporary geneticists methodologies applied to RNA viruses as supposedly being equivalent to Koch/Rivers postulates but only explain their arbitrary assumptions and methodology.
Patrick Wood of https://technocracy.news has a new video: The Strategy Of Technocracy’s Coup d’Etat
Both Pandemic and Riots are funded and orchestrated by the same group of Technocrats who successfully shut down the entire global economy.
Say what you like about the Technocrats’ scriptwriters but they have a sense of humour. A sick and twisted one perhaps but a sense of humour. George Floyd’s “teacher” appears in the media….
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/us/2020/06/04/waynel-sexton-intv-george-floyd-second-grade-essay-drawing-newday-vpx.cnn
“Waynel Sexton”? Really?
Her supposedly retained work from 35 years ago is this scam’s equivalent of the passport fluttering down and landing at the NY cop’s feet.
I’d like them to concoct a protest movement where the rebels tug their forelocks as their symbol of rebellion. If they want a real test, they could also cook in some exotic animal after including narwhals and pangolins in some recent ones, an echnida perhaps.
This is a brilliant article. Thanks, Off-G and the authors Amory and Rosemary.
India, where I live, is still in the grip of cv19 panic fuelled by increasing number of testing and increasing number of ‘tested positive’ cases.
India’s health ministry and prime minister’s office has been behind the drive to increase testing numbers. One reason is the corrupt nexus between politicians & corporate cronies from pharma/biomed/medical-supply/lab companies to make money. Another simultaneous reason is India’s current regime is a control-freak regime and is using the cv19 to spread panic and maintain control over the population.
As an aside, I have been searching for insightful perspectives on so-called ‘community transmission’ of viruses. The Indian mainstream media is currently attributing rising ‘tested positive’ cases to community transmission and spreading panic among the elite and middle-classes.
I forgot to add that if anyone can help me with perspectives or links on the issue of so-called ‘community transmission’ I will appreciate it. I have to grapple with arguments here in India that you all in UK, Europe & US have already dealt with 4-6 weeks back.
You might like to watch this Youtube interview of Professor Dolores Cahill by James Delingpole. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2ZdWXonPzA Professor Cahill, a molecular biologist and immunologist, talks about a number of covid19 issues, including transmission, fortifying your immune system, treatment with hydroxychloroquine, vaccinations (she seems to be a friend of Robert Kennedy’s), why there were hotspots in specific places, and more.
Thanks. I will watch the interview later today.
Hi Jane, I watched that interview. I did not find it useful.
There isn’t much on community transmission except that if ‘tested positive’ figures do not spike when people are out of lockdown then it means there is no transmission. That argument is fine if one believes in the authenticity of the ‘testing’ process.
But here in India there are 10-15 cities/towns where ‘tested positive’ cases are rising fast and that is being equated with ‘community transmission’ (as lockdown restrictions were eased recently) and used to spread more panic.
Now, I counter these arguments by saying that the ‘tested positive’ phenomenon itself is all hogwash.
I was just curious if there was any direct angle to ‘community transmission’ that I could use and which I may have missed in all my readings here in Off-G and elsewhere in the last one month. And, so I asked for help here.
But that professor’s interview did not help. In fact, I do not even agree with some of the other points she makes in the interview. For instance, she was 100% sure of the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine. I am not too confident of that drug, knowing it it is also a product of the pharma industry and they include the same set of players who are pushing for the vaccine and other measures during this fake pandemic.
this about as thorough as I have seen, pretty much everything covered, i.e. ‘debunked’ – https://jbhandleyblog.com/home/lockdownlunacy
This blog was good and I got at least some reference points. Thanks, Dave!
Stop drinking the CT cool-Aid R Anand,
The virus is REAL
The EXCESS DEATHS it caused are real.
The deeper analysis of these excess deaths confirms it is real and indicates the pathway of transmission here in the U.K.
India was probably saved a mass cataclysm because of not having many Chinese tourists from Wuhan! They like their holidays in places that cater for Chinese. However it did reach there due to global interconnectedness – I am sure there are enough scientific researches there to track down the various patient zeros.
You completely ignore the response of the communistic organised Kerala state very early on in response to testing and tracking, which if the rest of the states were equally educated – would have avoided the mass lockdown.
India as you know is NOT one country – but many States with their own despots – they are responsible not the current PM.
You know that.
So why are you shilling for the CV CT’ers here?
Fishing?
it is prety inevitable someone knows someone who coughed afterall vaxx cult made pretty much everyone sick with their terror campaign.
Have you ever been to London?
I live here – what’s your Subjective Point?
So do many Indians, Chinese & numerous other nationalities coming & going daily, a virus is only 24hrs away from anywhere you live on planet earth.
Okay, Dungroanin! 🙂
I will stop drinking the CT cool-Aid! (lets go and have a beer instead (I have been to London only once, in 2009 for a few days, and I thoroughly enjoyed the draught beers in the pubs there).
And no, no fishing with you! You spread your nets far and wide!
But I am not Done-Groaning yet! 🙂
And I will still venture out to say the ‘tested positive’ cases in India is rising not because of the ‘deadly sars-cov-2 virus’.
The pollution levels in most Indian cities is very high, the water quality is near toxic, the sanitary conditions are bad, there is contamination in food, poverty levels ensure low nutrition.
All this has led to very weak immune systems in people. And, the exosome that is being sold to as ‘virus’ that people’s bodies are producing are getting detected the ridiculous RT-PCR tests as ‘sars-cov-2 virus’.
We have discussed here how toxic pollution in Wuhan, Lombardy/other cities of Italy may have caused the respiratory problems that are being equated with the ‘sars-cov-2’ pandemic phenomenon.
Cheers!
The virus didn’t cause those excess deaths. It was the response to the virus that caused the excess deaths.
Dungroanin, you are full of garbage. The foax pandemic is both a fuck up by our “leaders” (sorry, I love that term “leaders” as if anyone would naturally follow any of the world leaders) and a con by whoever set it in motion. You can defend it until you die, but the basics are:
its like how yawning can be contagious when everyone is tired. symptoms r healing processes not a disease. if someoe did it coz dr gave paracetamol etc.
Thanks, Rachel.
I am still confused about the symptoms-disease arguments.
If the symptom is that of a cough, cold or fever I can understand that organisms/antibodies of the body are warding off some toxic elements or disease condition.
Cold, cough and fever are mechanisms through which the healing process happens. For instance, what is fever? High body temperature. High body temperature is not a problem but as heat can kill any harmful bacteria or unfriendly organisms the body raises its temperature. We call it fever
But if one calls ‘shortness of breath’ as a sympton too then I wonder how that is a natural mechanism for the body to tackle a problem.
And, also the whole issue of asymptomatic people with ‘tested positive’ results for sars-cov-2.
If a body is not producing any symptoms that, to my mind, means there is no problem in the body. So, the very fact that a test kit is telling a asymptomatic person that you have ‘sars-cov-2’ virus means that the problem is with the test kit! There is no mystery of how that person is ‘infected’ with a ‘virus’ but not showing any symptoms. The problem is in the test kit.
A royal Koch-Up!
The microbe is nothing. the terrain is everything. Thus I consider this as much ado about nothing.
Swiss Policy Research: Facts about Covid-19, June update.
https://swprs.org/2018/10/01/covid-19-hinweis-ii/
Ta for the link.
I’m feeling particularly uncharitable today, OPEN QUESTION if you were to put figure on it just what % would justify destroying 10s of millions of lives, I was thinking around 10-15% population mortality would vindicate lock-down. We find ourselves, all things considered, the risk is something like < 0.09% an infinitesimal risk of death. More people die from masturbation.
People die from masturbation? I can now see why the lockdowns caused more deaths.
[tasteless joke deleted; please insert your own; joke, that is]
I felt to sketch out some of the background to the presumption of one virus causing one disease (or contagious non disease) as a pandemic.
• The search for and identification of a cluster of clinical cases. (Wuhan has some of the worst air pollution in the world).
• The assignment of virologists to seek for toxicology and compromised immunity? – No to seek for a new virus.
• The discovery of a ‘new’ virus. (small print – discoverers did not claim causality).
• The use of the study to launch an unprecedented and unending lockstep media blitz to make a handful of cases the basis for a declared pandemic, by which to assign as deadly cause to almost all deaths and to mutate the story so as to spread fear and confusion, as the not contagious original is changed to very contagious and very deadly condition against which we were all supposedly lacking defences.
• The reliance on arbitrarily exaggerated computer models as fact, and to prime everyone to expect to lose their loved ones.
• Imposing lockdown and economic shutdown and the withdrawal of civil liberties.
Meanwhile the ‘discovered’ virus has not been strictly isolated, or uniquely identified or proved causal, but which has been genetically profiled from very few samples of fragments of protein and genetic material – recomposed and set as a genetic definition by which PCR tests can test for supposedly unique signature fragments that – as tests – are completely unfit as a diagnostic tool and are run under varying protocols that give different results accordingly – and which as a test has never been run blind to ascertain that tested positives actually align with clinical cases.
But test based ‘infection’ (as with HIV, for which no virus was ever proven) generates more and more ‘asymptomatic’ cases – IE healthy people without disease who if tested for a range of viral fragments would generally show the presence of a few or many besides various coronaviruses.
To assign a match as a positive required a percentage of matching RNA – perhaps 80%
In other words a fuzzy match that would include a watch as a match as a patch as 80% of the letters are identical?
Report of the mutating of the virus – as more definitions to become tested for, and more symptoms to be added.
The developing of testing for antibodies as a surrogate marker for the presumed reactions…
…full post at:
https://willingness-to-listen.blogspot.com/2020/06/one-virus-causing-one-disease.html
Bin you have gone all Bad.
You may just as well say there are NO viruses ; there have NEVER been any viruses.
‘When everything people believe is a lie we made up – we will be supreme’ or some such quote – you part of that effort and coming out into the open eh?
I just wanted to chime in and correct you about HIV.
While it has never been proven (and never will, because it’s absurd) that HIV causes AIDS, the HIV virus itself has been isolated.
It just happens to be a harmless passenger virus that huge parts of the population have, and it’s never going to make them sick.
I have read that after years of searching for and failing to find and isolate this virus, they did what is now the new way; They reconstituted or spliced fragments of RNA to a model of what the whole virus would have been if they had been able to find it. This also applies to CV19 and I believe, SARS and ebola. In this sense the ‘isolated definition’ is itself a lab construct of gene splicing – that is then cultured and used for lab experiments. Whether lab versions ‘escape’ is another issue, but vaccine strains of some viruses, measles and polio for example – are found in the population. (‘Do they infect the unvaccinated?’ is a question that then comes to my mind)
As for detecting it – you are talking of antibody tests and other surrogate markers of an inferred existence – which can also be present as a result of a wide range of frequent and normal stresses, or other disease conditions.
I see we share is that HIV does NOT in itself mean or lead to the very broad condition of immune deficiency called AIDS. Nor from what I now read is it sexually transmissible. The pandemic threat gets front page news. The eventual retraction or corrections do not.
I expect we both share a desire to serve a clearer understanding of what our immune systems actually are and how they function – instead of a pathology (fear and salvation) driven search for magic bullets, patents and corporately captured revenue streams.
My sense is that viruses and retroviruses are part of our immune function – but as we are seeing, this can be reset in such a way as to attack itself – and suffer its own disproportionate reaction – perhaps as a result of directly injected genetic matters that would not get past our immune defences otherwise to generate auto-immune disease conditions, and unexpected immune reactions to otherwise generally harmless respiratory disease episodes – that may be asociated directly as the body’s means for detoxing atmospheric pollutants such as Wuhan soup which is toxic.
Mainstream models like banks are very very resistant to fundamental restructuring. And so the disproven model can be protected as having privileged status when the fallout from openly addressing it is considered worse than the cure. However, the lies, corruptions and cover stories pile up as a ‘shadow power’ set to protect narrative control at any cost. And this cost is being exacted of us openly now. The ‘covid19’ is now a lucky opportunity to ‘reset’ the global system of everything. Shall we applaud or bend the knee? Or is the knee making it harder and harder to breathe?
PS If you want me to dig out what I read on the generating of lab versions from fragments PRESUMED to be of HIV etc, I can dig it up.
Very well, but let me ask a couple of questions for further scientific analysis, inspired by today’s MSM news that–
a) 60 million American lives have been saved due to the lockdown (based on “a study” from UCal Berkeley);
b) California schools will open this fall with: 1) temperature taken on arriving at school; b) frequent hand-washing; 3) wearing masks; 4) staying six feet apart; 5) smaller groups because science now indicates (back to) 10 in a group is a good number; 6) no farting whatever allowed*.
*Sorry, the mood slipped dangerously at that point.
Questions:
1) What is the scientific evidence that six feet or two meters or whatever it is precisely is the safe zone to be amidst a group of people? Why not eight feet? In fact, I recommend 12 feet, as that would surely be even safer “just in case”? I mean can we afford to take chances here?
2) What is the science that indicates the now more popular clear plastic shields with a six by 2 inch free space at the bottom of the mask is equally as safe as any sort of mask you feel like wearing?
3) What scientifically justifies that on entering a restaurant now with mask on, and putting it on while in its one way aisle-ways, but otherwise it’s scientifically okay to take off the mask while in the booth eating? Is it that we have now definitively and scientifically proven that the virus confines itself dutifully to booth-space? Especially if we salute on entering the establishment? (I’m not at all sure of the every two booths requirement here and recommend three booths at least, plus blowing a whistle when leaving a booth to enter an aisle.)
4) Of the 60 million lives saved by the lockdown how many of those, specifically, belong in the category of elderly with serious illnesses such as asthma, heart disease, etc.?
5) In a region such as mine, a large county above the bay area with zero deaths and 33 cases (23 recovered) in three months, how is wrecking the economy scientifically a rational and sound response to a disease that by now has been time and again shown to mostly affect the elderly and weak? Quid pro quo = save millions by lockdown = wreck millions by abandoning the economy? (I must say this sounds scientifically reasonable, but I have moments of hesitation over it.)
6) In the next lockdown coming this fall might it be a good idea scientifically (plus boost employment) to put guards on all houses and imprison the residents ill or not, and if ill well, sorry, but those left inside with the infected will just have to make do (after all collateral damage IS a reality these days). This would make absolutely sure everybody stays indoors. We could save some 300 million lives that way, perhaps, as was the case in the mid-18th century with any infected or possibly infected imprisoned (they also escaped through windows and bribed guards), as reported by Daniel Dafoe in Journal of the Plague Year? I would think so, honestly, in my humble opinion.
7) Should we feature some mainstream TV drama as with Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, on the Salem witch voodoo scare of the 1690’s in the US, to show how much superior today’s scientific basis for the mega-virus threat is, and how it differs from that time?
8) Finally, in the interests of furthering scientific studies on how to protect the public, should those UC Berkeley scientists and the California administrators, with their protection plan for otherwise healthy and psychologically sound students, be required to spend extended time in their residences locked up (and required to wear masks, including when sleeping) so as to demonstrate further the powers and health-promotion measures of lockdown rules and program?
More such questions welcomed.
Apologies for not being sufficiently up on Official Narrative Science Based Evidence and going on and on about it.
No. 4.
80% of Covid deaths came from the nursing home demographic. As such, I would argue that lockdown was unjustifiable, even criminal.
Yes, let’s argue the case for criminal. In fact, the percentages may be higher, and essentially what we are doing is depriving the many as an excuse to protect the few. Again in today’s MSM 60 million saved report there are no particulars. Now as to damages we should not be fooled by reports that recovering is rosy at this time, as it is not. Many are fouled up in unemployment bureaucracy. We also need more information on how many deaths by causes other than the virus, as a result of the lockdown. Are the current protests and riots related? Etc.
How many deaths from lockdown labeled Covid?
60 million saved sounds like another one of these BS projections similar to Neil Ferguson’s predictions. Seems that contained in this 40 million projection algorithm there is an asteroid impact function that they forgot to turn off.
In Australia our lazy media are still claiming it’s the biggest global health crisis since 1918 based on the nonsense of a former doctor who wrote a book on Spanish flu. Our reaction has been the same, trouble is the same idiot doctor keeps claiming it’s not Spanish flu and I would argue WW11, and all the other famines, wars and invasions have been far greater health catastrophes than a very minor virus outbreak.
No 1 A UK House of Commons Select Committee (Science and Technology) asked (22 May) for the scientific basis for the two metre social distancing rule. They were told by Professor Yvonne Doyle: the precautionary principle.
I am afraid to say no one asked: when did “it might be harmful” become science.
When I was a child in the 1960s my regular babysitter’s son-in-law (a retired Police Inspector in his late 40s) choked to death on a chicken bone. This is not uncommon. Perhaps we need to suggest to the Government that chicken should be banned on the precautionary principle. 😀
The precautionary principle is not only intellectually incoherent, it is so incoherent as to make one suspect dishonesty every time someone resorts to it.
Every thing is a threat. Literally. You can die by drinking water (and, just for the sake of clarity, I mean pure water). There is no such thing as safe. Everything involves risk of harm. The only rational approach is to weigh potential benefits and risks.
If one took the precautionary principle seriously, one would not do anything and that would inevitably and quickly result in one’s premature death.
Thanks for this. The precautionary principle surely should also be applied scientifically to automobile deaths, which as of 2016 in the US lay in at 37, 461 or on average 102 per day, with about 2000 children under 16 dying every year from these crashes. Altering the automobile industry to plodding vehicles at 20 mph maximum speed again recommended, in the spirit of lockdown sanity and rational response to a problem. .
Yes. I add that when benefits are defied as the escape or avoidance of risk – then true befits are no longer being desired, imagined, aspired to or given embodiment.
We (generalisation term) are fast becoming afraid to live and learning to hate what we are afraid of. Clinging to control as security and yet contracting or self-limiting and degrading in order to try to hold onto it.
Fear simply CANNOT create – but can use ingenuity to repackage toxic debt within complex financial instruments and etc. Same applies in medical field. Health is NOT a commodity but functional alignment in living purpose. Ticking check-boxes of ‘correctness’ operates a zombie substitution for active presence – no matter how much motivational training by which to tell yourself and everyone else how ‘passionate you are’. (sic).
A correct use of precautionary principle would be transparent and accountable scientific testing of safety and efficacy of a novel product or procedure such as biocides, pharmaceuticals, vaccinations or processed food or cosmetic – before allowing release to public consumption or exposure. As well as clear and accurate labelling regarding ingredients and claims.
Britain HAD this. US does not.
The precautionary principle is being inverted here. Its proper use would be to be cautious in CHANGING or introducing a new measure, treatment or protocol – until it can be demonstrably shown to be without harm.
The attack or undermining of our cognitive ability (actually conscious ness) is the lockstep to a cognitive dissonance whose psycho pathology can be seen to be dissociation under fear.
Science does not happen under fear and coercion, but rather the precautionary principle does nothing that might attract such heavy penalty – and so can be channelled into tasks that support their own subjection as a mitigated sense of threat.
Something I notice is that the MEANS to effect and maintain lockdown has been and is being demonstrated.
IE: “We have all your bases’!
That the pretext will wear thin is arguable when so many are still on square 2 after assigning their fear conflicted will to the state for protection.
But now the temporary ‘immunity’ of masks, isolations and shutdown and lockdown is saving them, it only needs a periodic booster of approaching fear to induce greater sacrifice to a groupthink.
So while those who are willing to question, can educate themselves – and share the journey in some ways – such as this, they are not being listened to, but more likely demonised, to in effect be social contagion under top-down security directives – that can and do disseminate at local level – even to the kids who come back to a new normal for schooling.
Off Guardian my favorite news-source since this plandemic!
These principles as developed 150 years ago apply to the kind of bacteria that could be isolated and studied back then. You could call it “the low hanging fruit” of microbiology. When you start messing around with viruses things get a lot more murky because you’re not dealing with a single cell parasite but rather something that invades the cellular structure of its victim. The resulting symtoms — reactions to the invasion — can be highly variable, anything from no symptoms at all to a cytokine storm that finishes off the victimin a matter of houjrs. (Long term effects are also variable — viruses have been implicated in cancers, for example.)
There seems to be an exorbitant amont of effort being put into pieces that prove that Covid-19 is a figment of one’s imagination, or worse, some kind of dark conspiracy by forces known or unknown. These are usually propagated by people who either haven’t been infected yet or were relatively asymptomatic. Those that get it for real tend to be pretty adamant that its not only a real disease but quite a nasty one at that.
Some light reading to help would be a New Scientist article from few weeks ago that ran through the history of these sorts of pandemics. They are apparently quite common but its only relatively recently that we had the tools to understand what was going on. Then there’s Naomi Klein’s seminal work on Disaster Capitalism, The Shock Doctrine (which could be subtitled “You don’t need to actually cause a crisis to takeadvantage of it”)..
Now that comment gives me hope
This site has been obsessed with Covid 19 and I’d all but abandoned it.
Thank you
You are wholly correct.
The site is hotbed for BrexShitheads propaganda.
Infested by the same trolley buses full of them and the 77th and Atlantic Council types.
I just knew you were a liberal.
‘Frck off – LIBERAL !!! ‘
These ancient slavemongering toss pots and neolib con merchants of today – the enablers of Austerity and Penal Student Loans and Foundation schools (Adonis) – they ain’t ever getting my vote .
You’re a Hard BrexShitter are you?
Don’t brexshit me DUNG!
I aint hard nothing…including socialist & if Europe isn’t neo-liberal nothing is.
Yeah I wish OffG would stop talking about COVID 19. It’s not as if you hear about it anywhere else.
I thought that the funniest comment I’ve read in a while or did I misread it as understated sarcasm?
IE did your ‘it’ refer to covid19 or this site?
You make some fair points regarding virus biology, pathogenicity and concomitant difficulties in studying the novel CoV. However, many of us lockdown skeptics accept that the novel CoV does exist and does indeed cause serious disease in *some* hosts. (Some of us even believe, based on compelling evidence, that the virus was engineered to be pathogenic via gain-of-function research whose details are in the public domain, conducted by labs that are well-funded and well-known).
What is at issue is the extremely broad definition of the disease (so broad as to be almost absurd), the lax standard for legally certifying a covid death, and, especially, the ever-increasing evidence that IFR is actually fairly low. These issues are all interrelated, related to the casual attitude taken towards Koch’s postulates above, and, coincidentally, quite related to the exploitation of this virus for agendas that are increasingly revealed to be totalitarian. Meanwhile, a narrative has been shaped that people who “believe in Science” should take it on faith that the novel CoV is what authorities say it is and does what authorities say it does, even though the epidemiological approaches taken to understand the virus have actually been relatively shoddy.
I agree with this to a large extent, but that’s still no excuse for the lazy one sided article here in my view. Other Off-Guardian articles have highlighted the points you’re making here well, but I couldn’t find much balance in this one personally.
Off-Graun forgot the world’s oldest postulate: when in a hole stop digging.
It takes very little effort to see that the entire global economy was destroyed over a .01% fatality rate illness.
That alone should’ve been enough to start asking some serious questions. And as these things go, more answers, more questions. It really doesn’t take a whole lot of digging to find some dangerous problems with politics, junk science, experimental health protocols, economics, and invasive technologies.
You really examine these areas, and I argue there is more than enough evidence to cry “wolf.”
So you’re saying it doesn’t exist?
Yes.
The ‘entire global economy’??
Utter Bollocks.
How many fewer billionaires are there?
How many millionaires have ‘not come into existence’?
Are you and your aged and young family members freely rollicking daily in the city?
No. They aren’t “freely rollicking daily in the city.” Many places are still under a lockdown and I argue they will order quarantine again.
Pasteur’s science has been debunked plenty of times.
Thank you for this dose of reality. The thing that is funny is that waves of new viruses are normal. If no new virus like this ever emerged, then we would have very good reason to scream “media conspiracy”.
I’ve been hugely thankful for Off-Guardian’s mediating output during the crisis, but the number of articles making sideways references to the idea the virus doesn’t exist, without actually being bold enough to outright make that claim – is ridiculous.
Cue the without-explanation downvotes ha.
Before downvoting, maybe try and answer this: if the only way humans currently have to identify a certain piece of genetic material is by creating a “lock” and then assuming we have found our “key” when the lock fits… does that means we can never fulfil Koch’s when using this identification technique? If no, what IS considered a valid method for uniquely identifying this genetic matter?
The virus exists – there are thousands of full genomes now and daily more added – tracking its mutations.
Only morons believe in fairy tales and santaclaus once they stop suckling.
They remain ignorant frozen children all their lives in grown up bodies willing to remain child like forever … most can’t handle aging and mortality – they go mad and even get suicidal by the loss of that perfect unthinking youth.
Many snake oil salesman are lined up for such suckers.
Sure – keep treating cancer with chemotherapy and radiation at a 98% failure rate when plant based therapies are consistently successful.. Keep listening to the same people who dosed everyone with opiates for pain symptoms.
A viral genome is a flawed causality. Correlation? Fine. Causation? No.
“Many snake oil salesman are lined up for such suckers.”
Mr. Gates is coming for you with his syringe.
You do want to be safe from the terrible killer virus you’ve talked so much about, don’t you?
Viruses don’t exist.
“viruses have been implicated in cancers” — not quite. Cancers present in monkey kidneys that researchers used to grow vaccines may have been transmitted, from those kidneys using vaccines as the vector, to humans.
Subsequently the military became interest in the potential for weaponizing cancer.
Ed Haslam is the author of Dr Mary’s Monkey, about the murder of Dr Mary Sherman. For his recent interview on Veritas go to 3:15 minutes
Like someone here said they call it in Wyoming – the “HORSESHIT FLU”.
time you johnsonian sceptics closed up shop, you have destroyed a once useful site and now look more like rich white kids pretending that flat earthers are real
Recommendation to O-G Admin: delete comments like this immediately.
Comments like these are not only angry and distracting, they are completely empty and worthless. At least there should be something to chew on–a point of opposition, with an I challenge you on such and such approach, and some evidence to consider.
Everybody who has attended this forum knows it’s a continuing set of themes that develop and educate over time, along with information and links. Dropping by for a moment doesn’t qualify a person to defecate all over the site.
A comment like the above is immediately stupid and a waste of time.
Give it the axe.
Please don’t!
No one wants to live in an echo chamber thank you, where only your opinion is valid!
I’m not looking for an echo chamber. Let’s have discussion instead of mud slinging. Opposing views welcomed of course.
Whose slinging, I can see the commentators point, the number of people calling EVERYTHING fake is getting ridiculous, its getting to the point you have to question is this website even real ? The comments section is starting to get so silly now the narrative is disappearing up its own backside.
But you can qualify free speech by measuring how much you dislike what other people say! And I like it when people say stupid irritating shit i disagree with, it keeps it real.
Okay, mate. You enjoy it; I don’t. Not up to me anyway. Let free speech roll no matter the quality of it. Cheers.
Flat earthers ARE real:
http://theflatearthsociety.org/home/
Previous excellent Off Guardian articles have shown Covid to be a statistical nonsense.
In Northern Ireland Covid moves into fairytale land.
Let me explain:
According to NISRA If anyone tests positive for Covid and dies within 28 days Covid19 must be recorded on the death certificate even if not cause of death.
If no positive test it’s acceptable to list Covid based on symptoms.
If there is perceived natural death then the GP who last saw the deceased can state cause of death.
If they aren’t available then another GP from same surgery can do it.
If neither then any medical professional can do it.
What?????
In the case of Covid it’s also acceptable to list Covid in combination with other respiratory issues such as pneumonia, influenza etc
How can anyone have Covid pneumonia and regular pneumonia and flu????
Covid is also included in all respiratory deaths. What’s not clear is if anyone dies with Covid, pneumonia and flu then are all 3 being counted as respiratory deaths.
It certainly is a question that needs answered.
For week ending 29/5 NISRA claim that in the previous week there were 49 deaths attributed to Covid but NISRA also state that for Covid due to lagging that they have recorded Covid deaths registered up to 3/6. There were 13 deaths between 29/5 and 3/6. Why are these added on and wi