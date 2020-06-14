WATCH: UK Column News – NHS Eye Witnesses

Mike Robinson and Brian Gerrish discuss the economic fallout of the Lockdown, the £300 million spent on track-and-trace and an interview with Piers Robinson discussing the Times’ renewed attacks on the academics researching Douma and the OPCW leaks (more on this coming soon).
Most striking in this segment are three first-hand accounts of patients in NHS hospitals which describe experiences we are already becoming familiar with from many other sources, and that are hard to reconcile with real-world pandemic prevention measures, especially given the acknowledged low level of threat posed by SARS-COV2.
Account 1:
After experiencing serious reoccurring cardiovascular issues during lockdown, I finally contacted my GP this week. However, I was informed by the receptionist that the surgery would only be performing telephone appointments these days, but that there would be no more calls for the rest of the day. It was only 10:30am. I insisted that it was serious, and she then relented and said a doctor would call me later that day.
Later on, the doctor called and informed me that she could book me in for a heart diagnostic but that I would likely have to wait a few months for the appointment because the hospital’s resources were all being focused on COVID pandemic for the foreseeable future. I cannot tell you how devastated I was to hear this. No other options were offered.
What can I do now? With care being rationed to extreme levels, I can only imagine how many other people are being fobbed off like this. Why are we clapping for the NHS if the NHS has closed its doors to potentially millions who are desperate for urgent care? This whole thing makes no sense.
Account 2
I went to Kings College Hospital (London) for a procedure recently. It was about one third as busy as normal, it felt empty. But whilst waiting in the reception area, overheard a conversation between a private healthcare worker (possibly a contractor) and a NHS worker on reception.
The private healthcare worker was asking questions about how to perform a procedure on an elderly patient. It appeared that maybe some of the staff working at the hospital were being asked to perform procedures without training and having to ask for instructions immediately beforehand. Why is this happening especially since the hospital was the quietest I have ever seen it?
Have the real NHS staff been furloughed?
And lastly, this one, which arrived too late to be broadcast but which Mike Robinson forwarded to us:
I work for the NHS in mental Health a big Trust in London that support only mental health.
Since Covid and lockdown all the face to face service has been cancelled. Referrals from GP have been stopped and and medical review only done for severe case and mainly via telephone consultation. Patients really unwell are refused to be seen and contacted only via telephone.
The service is underused to its 20% of its capacity. Doctors and personnel being redeployed across the service but not sure doing what, many working from home not really doing much. I kept going to the office all this time of the lockdown and the community service I work for has discouraged all of the service users to come and visit us even if in crisis. After 3 months of this shamble, infection control service came to the building (after 3 months of lockdown) to check for distance in offices. Offices that had 4 or 7 people in the same office, now can have only 2 people.
From Monday we are supposed to have temperature check each time we enter the building and if we refuse we may be refused to enter the building??? We are forced to wear masks inside the office where only staff work together and where service users are prevented from entering the building as when the bell rings we have to ask the matter of the visit and encourage them to go back home???
We are also encouraged to record telephone reviews as face to face which is not the reality of what is happening.
There is not imminent plan to go back to face to face medical consultation and I am so furious about how they are inducing us to believe in fabricated lies and change our behaviour and the way we live and interact forever.
I feel helpless and I can not stand this felling(sic)of being helpless anymore. We need to act quickly before it is too late.
These personal histories can’t of course, be verified, but they are significant because they form part of a consistency of narrative from health care workers and patients all over the world, which is becoming more than concerning.
Handycock faced with more legal problems
“As I write this, there is yet another story in the news of a care home that received a letter from a GP surgery saying a note would be put in the residents’ medical notes stating that, should they have a cardiac arrest, no ambulance would come to help. They would not be resuscitated, and they would not be taken to hospital.”
There can be no doubt that the glorious NHS is complicit in the murder of an as yet unknown number of people … and isn’t the NHS CEO Simon Stevens very quiet ….?
Anyone who needs urgent treatment or is unsure – dial 999 and call an ambulance- we still have a remnant of a free NHS at the point of use with dedicated trained and experienced staff.
You will be treated and probably with more time and care than when working at full capacity.
Studies are showing that there is NO EVIDENCE for reduced hospital admission s or increase deaths from stroke or heart attack during the epidemic.
So why the promotion of fabricated exaggerations that “CANT BE VERIFIED” in what is certainly a controlled new ‘alternative’ platform?
Studies are showing
— which might be fabricated exaggerations, whose EVIDENCE CAN’T BE VERIFIED, because for some reason, you didn’t bother to provide references.
funny how that works, isn’t it.
UK Columns’ news shows on Mon/Weds/Fri, have been an invaluable resource for brilliantly researched info we’ve been sold a lie. The sad thing is we’ve been thru all this b4, this is the third time this Century, seems most ppl have become much more gullible and sheeplike tho, as this reprint of an ’09 article by Michael Chussodovsky shows: https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-h1n1-swine-flu-pandemic-manipulating-the-data-to-justify-a-worldwide-public-health-emergency/14901
This isn’t the first time the global puppeteers have used their minions to go for a global reset, they’ve hit the jackpot so far tho and are well into phase 2 of destroying family and society. This cv19 b.s is just as much a lie as their earlier attempts, they’ve managed to destroy the world economy tho. Even if enough ppl wake-up to prevent their total takeover, there’ll be serious grief ahead.
Does anyone think the NHS will ever return to its pre-Covid 19 self? I don’t. My doctor’s surgery is still locked and I see no relaxation of rules which appear to be all about limiting patients rather than protecting them.
It all follows a pattern . The withdrawal of services to the public.
Hospitals closed and beds lost over the past 15 years.
Doctors surgeries because they cannot fulfill ther contracts, fire services cut , council services cut , police stations closed , police withdrawn from the streets. I would think some investigation would show more instances . The above are only what one witnesses every day .
Tomorrow, the consultant who did a big op inside my mouth last year, is going to do a follow up – by telephone. I’m already overdue a follow-up x-ray. No mention of that of course. You couldn’t make it up unless you were seriously deranged.
It is an acceleration to the post Brexit trade deal with the US, as many contracts are already signed to private companies in the last couple of months.
Expect to have boat loads of chlorinated chicken, hormone beef, GM everything and a medical insurance setup from 1st Jan 2021 which will legalise the multi tier health care system.
Gedding Done – like turkeys who voted for Xmas.
I’m sorry for saying it again and again Lundiel – but against such mass hypnosis and distraction by the media and trolls – I feel I must.
‘ These personal histories can’t of course, be verified’
For what it’s worth, I can second these histories.
Recently I talked with an anesthesiologist who was talking to me about being called ‘a front line worker’ and explained to me its actual meaning. It was: standing in a moon suit all day waiting for Godot (a patient with Covid19 who needs to be intubated or a central venous line). That rarely happened. While at the same time being responsible for cancelling all elective surgeries, including cancer surgery (urgent), because it was too dangerous because of the Covid! And that cancelling of surgery was a full time job!
And then all these people who were lauding the bravery of front line personnel, including friends and family. A sickening experience.
But at least you were still able to come to work.
Now we have these social distance measures in the hospital that the (self isolating) apparatchiks have dreamed about for months and finally implemented. You know what that causes? – long lines in front of the hospital with sick people, filled with germs, who must all funnel their way into the hospital through one door. A great way to spread infectious diseases!
My department happily joins this madness, and is even partly involved in the implementation of these rules
Or what our national comedian, Youp van ‘t Hek (30 years ago when he was still funny) once called in a great show that I watched as a kid (and that greatly influenced me) the ‘niet nadenken meedoen’ mentality (don’t think, participate) that would destroy society (and which youp van t hek has forgotten all about it since he has become a columnist of one of our largest newspapers that brought him wealth and fame)
You can’t verify for the UK.
I have seen a study of hospital admission for heart and stroke patients has shown no reduction.
I can personally verify that a person who was suffering an unhealing ulcer of a leg causing great pain and disability for a year and a half – finally was admitted to the general ‘non-vivid’ ward and has received the treatment they shoul have had over a year ago!
Voila. Actual Verification. Not your double Dutch anecdote.
These UK gov propaganda goons are *very* low level (and Sedwell and Pryce look as dumb as they are). Intelligence is the one true area where the real players are almost always invisible. Or, to put it another way, the sheeple, even when they ‘think’ they pay attention, only see the very tip of the iceberg.
When Germany reunited (and a few months before that moment 99.999% of the sheeple, including *everyone* you ‘think ‘smart’, had claimed it would take many years if not decades to happen), facts about the intelligence operation in east germany became public. The size of the Deep State intelligence machine, and the number of CITIZEN INFORMERS was truly astonishing.
Did you know that in the UK, Military Intelligence has its own ‘citizen’ division that is the direct analogue of the ‘territorial army’? Of course not- Brits know next to nothing about how their own nation operates. Britain has its own astonishing network of citizen informers and citizen spies. To the laughable extent that if you belong to a ‘small’ ‘middle class’ protest group of any form, more members will be state informers than genuine. Well it’s stranger than that- the state spies are also likely to share many of the aims of the protest group they spy on.
You see the Deep State trick is to get as many people as possible believing in the ‘good’ of a first class intelligence network- which was also the case in the brainwashed populace of east Germany.
The tactics are used because they work- the higher up the power pyramid you are, the more you fear these spy goons. And hence the more you actively work to ‘align’ with the desires of the regime.
When the nazis decided to clear out Germany’s first class care home system of its existing residents (so the facilities could be repurposed as care facilities for wounded soldiers), they didn’t have to worry about replacing the current medical staff. No, they turned the careers into killers pretty much overnight using the tactic of overt spy observation and reporting.
The NHS in the UK literally became a kill factory for whole classes of citizen across the SARS2 false-flag, without having to recruit or replace one nurse or doctor. You think the nazis of Germany didn’t have their own “clap for the careers”?
UKColumn comes closest of any current outlet (with the exception of Icke) in recognising the pure evil of what is happening today, and the fact that it is by design, but even they fall short, fooled by the old “at the end of the day, Britain is still a force for good”.
The cleverest Deep State trick is to demonise people with their eye on the ball as ‘DOOM-SAYERS’. The End is Nigh is a very ancient joke meme. But the joke arises from pure ignorance of logic. Of course claiming the end is nigh all the time for no reason is a meaningless act. But our very recent Human History is filled with man-demon crafted horrors that have killed millions or tens of millions, and each time the process that led to the slaughter was a long one with many stages that were very easy to document as they happened.
The SARS2 false flag, in its scale and application across the earth, is literally unprecedented. Progress of centuries in what is called the Modern West has been halted overnight and put into reverse. A sea of cretins have been weaponised into a mob demanding the whole of Western Civilisation is burned down in the name of WOKE. And the woke leaders, with a collective IQ that doesn’t make it into double figures, all swear their loyalty to the supreme war monger demons like Blair, Soros, and Gates. Book burning is now an accepted axiom of ‘woke’.
But what does our side do? Continue to count grains of sand. Because that is easy- to say I’ve added another horrid fact to my book of horrid facts without ever moving to a conclusion.
What is more likely is that the psychology behind this type of behaviour modification is – change. Fear and crisis has led to this implicit controlled demolition of society at the behest of the puppet masters behind our governments.
Not only are more people dying because of lack of appropriate care and treatment, but the workers who are providing these services are ironically putting their own jobs at risk by rendering their roles superfluous and unnecessary. Only following orders is not an answer to this. However it kept Nazi Germany going through a few years of butchery and attempts to create a “Master Race”.
Head Dalek Cummings clearly sees himself as beyond following orders. But he may not be the brains behind this. I suspect there are competing power plays going on at the moment one of which is the stripping out of the traditional role of the civil service in a military/security style coup d’etat.
One last clap for the NHS? As Boris Piffels while Britain burns. Remember Brexit and the escape from the faceless technocrats Europe? It all seems a distant dream of freedom now…
There is no threat from a made up virus called “sars corona2” and there is no proof of any new disease COVID19 said to be caused by said tooth fairy virus.
Its all propaganda.
Stopping people from getting needed medical care and treatments was another breach of law by the Crown and UN’s shadow govt.