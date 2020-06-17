Jun 17, 2020
comment 1

AUDIO: The Collapse of the COVID-1984 Narrative

Editor

Gary Null interviews James Corbett for his radio program on the dramatic collapse of the coronavirus narrative. Now that the major institutions pushing the COVID panic are admitting that the virus is not an existential threat and the lockdowns were not necessary, what does this mean for the future of the COVID-1984 police state and the ushering in of the new “biosecurity” paradigm?

1 Comment
Sam
Sam
Jun 17, 2020 1:29 AM

As someone commenting on the show’s website said, the narrative is not collapsing. Who has admitted that the virus is not an existential threat and that the lockdowns were not necessary? Name one example, and not people who’ve been critical from the outset. If only it were true that the narrative is collapsing!

