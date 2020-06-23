Jun 23, 2020
comment 1

Site Announcement – E-mail Subscription Issues

Editor

Recently we have received several emails from subscribers, worried that they are no longer receiving updates and notifications when we publish new content. Rather than reply individually, we thought it best to simply make a group announcement.

In short, we have had to turn off email notifications following some technical problems with the third-party software we use to automatically contact our mailing list.

We are currently researching better options, in the hopes of resuming normal service in the next few days.

Thank you for the concern and kind words expressed in your emails.

And apologies for the inconvenience.

OffG Team

sharon marlowe
sharon marlowe
Jun 23, 2020 11:14 PM

Thank you, I was wondering about it myself:)

