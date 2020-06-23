Jun 23, 2020
WATCH: Who Will Fact Check the Fact Checkers? James Corbett’s latest documentary unmasks the internet’s “independent” fact checking websites
Editor

We’ve all come across online fact checkers that purport to warn us away from independent media sites under the guise of protecting us from fake news. But who is behind these fact check sites? How do they operate? And if these ham-fisted attempts at soft censorship aren’t the solution to online misinformation, what is? Join James for this week’s important edition of The Corbett Report podcast, where we explore the murky world of information gatekeeping and ask “Who will fact check the fact checkers?”

For links, sources and an audio-only version click here.

