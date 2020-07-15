Defying the Mask Dictate

John Goss
It is not for me to tell others how to behave. For myself, however, I am unable to wear a face mask because of a medical condition.
Maskaphobia is a lot more common than people may think. It can start in childhood, get further endorsed in the dentist’s chair, by horror movies and scary images – an example might be the image of an executioner or a “wild animal in a black mask” to quote one of my favourite poets, George Ivanov (1894-1958). The condition is serious.
It has been announced that the wearing of face masks in shops will be compulsory from 24 July. This will make it intolerable for maskaphobes.
Other people wearing masks can only cause more stress for this growing sector of the population. Other illnesses, as well as maskaphobia, are made worse by the wearing of masks.
So is this directive from the government necessary?
The graph below charts the falling number of deaths where Covid-19 has been reported from 1 May to 7 July. I think people can see for themselves that this sudden imposition of face masks is a simple test to see just how simple, gullible and pliable to government dictates the UK populace is.
People with disabilities, including deaf, blind and paranoid, may suffer adversely from mask apparel. Other medical conditions which are exacerbated by the wearing of masks include asthma and respiratory illnesses. People with high blood pressure should not wear masks because added CO2 will increase their blood pressure.
Nearly everyone will have some condition which the wearing of face-masks will make worse.
Mine is not maskaphobia. Well not yet, though I do feel a strong aversion to masks, which is growing by the day. For me it is something else.
Medical conditions are private between you and your GP. You do not need to tell any third party what yours is. Explaining that you have one should be sufficient.
If masks were essential to stop the spread of a dangerous disease – imposition would be immediate. Why would there be any reason to wait until July 24th?
That alone suggests, as the author writes, “this sudden imposition of face masks is a simple test to see just how simple, gullible and pliable to government dictates the UK populace is.”
Is there any scientific evidence to prove this new virus exists?
Is there any proof this new virus causes the new disease Covid19?
Is there any scientific evidence to prove the pcr test is testing what it’s alleged to be testing for?
Have any autopsies been carried out to prove anybody has died of alleged Covid19?
What is the scientific evidence behind all the policies governments have imposed on their populations?
These are the only questions everyone needs to be talking about.
Unless the WHO, Sage, Gates and any other criminal masquerading as a scientist or politician can answer these questions and start providing evidence all other conversations around the topic are completely meaningless.
Masks are political symbology- there is no medical purpose for healthy people to wear a mask. Pure and simple it is mass control and mandated obedience. From the owners point of view these mask mandates are intended to maintain the ruse that “there is still something out there to be feared” and thusly the mechanisms of control are deemed legitimate.
These dehumanizing muzzles are physical reminders needed by the ruling class to maintain the illusion that this alien invader could attack us at any moment and draconian policies are necessary for our “safety.” It is incumbent upon all of those who have the knowledge and pluck to educate and/or assertively
One other aspect of these masks is both literal and metaphorical. The mask covers up the face hiding the fear of the wearer in this case. These mandates serve to cover up the reality of the Covid con. The reality is that there never was some unique “killer virus.” There was simply a seasonal virus whose uniqueness was an invention was made possible through fabricated testing mechanisms.
The other cover-up that is happening are massive financial crimes which are being committed as these new Gauleiters preach about “safety” and the fearful masses cover their faces and eyes to what is happening all around them. That Wall St. just walked of with $4 trillion and one city after the next is going broke with Wall St. parasites swooping in to pick up the remnants and take control of the cities finances (privatization) has yet to hit the masses who focus only on their self-righteous masquerade.
History will show that the overall mortality rates for this year are no different than previous years. What was/is different is the response by governing bodies who represent specific financial interests. These unique policy alterations resulted in wholesale murder particularly, but not exclusively, of the elderly who resided in nursing homes. The majority of those in this category were likely to die in the coming season but these policies hastened and compressed these deaths.
A populace habituated to such control will be utterly dominated.
On a side note there are large swaths of the population here in the US who are not in a trance and are resistant to not only the fear mongering mask mandates but understand that the entire narrative is a fraud.
This is silly. Encouraging people to be a lone dissenter is pointless. You won’t be able to work or eat, and you won’t prove anything.
Dissent only works when it’s ORGANIZED and UNIFIED. That’s why the BLM protesters were able to get away with gathering. They’re backed by a long-standing and unified set of organizations in the black community.
Seem to have overlooked that BLM and Antifa are CIA-Soros programs.
Long overdue for the CIA and NSA to be closed.
No, BLM ‘works’ because it’s backed by the very élites that the protestors claim to be opposing. Otherwise, it’d be stamped out in a hurry.
MASK NAZIS take off your masks. Breath in the fresh air, as Nature had intended. Resist CORPORATE FASCISM!
‘Doc’ Billy Eugenics and ‘the boyz’ down at BIG PHARMA give a big shout out to all the kids of Africa and India and say “WEAR THE MASK and take the EUTHANASIA DEATH SHOT.”
“BECAUSE UNTERMENSCHEN AND USELESS EATER LIVES DO MATTER.”
Lucky UK bastards! In China that is compulsory since January everywhere in the cities outside. One article like the above and some CCP guys come and weld your front door shut.
Perspective.
I’m reposting this because this is ‘our future’ if we do not actively resist – fascism is here
well, well, well – this has been posted on facebook by a surgery in ledbury
want to know what’s been happening whilst you’ve not been allowed to go to see a GP?
want to know about how you can now access a local surgery?
want to know whether you will ever get to see a GP again?
can’t wait for an “invite” to this surgery ……
read this:
As you may be aware, the two Ledbury Practices are merging in just a couple of weeks’ time, but have already been sharing premises for a few months now, so the following guidance is for patients of both practices.
As part of our restoration measures, St Katherine’s Surgery premises will open the main doors again with effect from Monday 20th July 2020 for patients who have been invited to attend a face to face appointment with a clinician. The waiting room has been adjusted to ensure that social distancing measures are in place. Following guidance from NHS England, all patients entering the premises are to wear a suitable face covering whilst in the practice.
Do NOT come into the surgery unless you have a confirmed appointment; please continue to leave prescriptions and specimens in the lobby and telephone the surgery for advice and guidance in the first instance.
NHS England guidance is clear that all patients must continue to be assessed by telephone or video link and only be invited to the surgery for an appointment if clinically necessary. Our Reception Team have been trained appropriately to care navigate you to the most suitable clinician or external service depending on your condition, and this may be someone other than a GP (for example a Health Care Assistant, Pharmacist etc).
Finally, we have noticed a significant increase with patients being discourteous to our reception staff, particularly if they cannot facilitate an “on the day” appointment with a GP. Rudeness, verbal aggression and name calling will not be tolerated and any patients displaying this behavior are at risk of being removed from the practice list.
Thank you all for your understanding and co-operation in these difficult times.
This reminds me of a story my mum recounted last summer of a patient with mental health issues being struck from a local surgery. He was suffering from schizophrenia and paranoia.
They were apparently quite surprised when he returned a day later with a can of petrol, which got poured around the reception area and then set alight!