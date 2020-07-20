The Great Reset Fraud

Matthew Ehret
Like everyone, I would love to live in a pollution-free world. I would love to see human civilization strike a balance with nature and at the risk of sounding like a naïve idealist, I sincerely do believe that this is ultimately our destiny as a species.
My personal experience has led me to the conclusion that we have only failed to achieve this paradigm as a species due to the system (and cultural influence) of oligarchism which has managed to stubbornly sink its claws parasitically onto its host for a few too many generations- corrupting and perverting everything that it dominates.
Due to the pervasiveness of oligarchism, mass exploitation, wars and pollution have lain waste to ecosystems and countless human lives alike, and as the neo-liberal order continues to careen towards the inevitable breakdown of a 2 quadrillion dollar derivatives bubble which our un-repentant decades of decadence has caused, very serious choices will need to be made.
False Remedies to the Oncoming Meltdown
Many false solutions will be presented as society wakes up to the burning building it is trapped in, and unless our minds have become aware of those false solutions, (not to mention those arsonists managing this fire from the top), then many well-intentioned souls from all walks of life may sign onto their own death warrants and accidentally usher in a solution far worse than the disease they sought to remedy.
Before you, dear reader, accuse me of being overly dramatic in my claims, let me bring your attention to a June 3rd event sponsored by the World Economic Forum (WEF) entitled The Great Reset featuring impassioned calls by leaders of the IMF, World Bank, UK, USA, corporate and banking sector to take advantage of COVID-19 to shut down and “reset” the world economy under a new operating system entitled the Green New Deal.
WEF founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said:
“the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions… Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”
Schwab’s message was amplified by Prince Charles who gushed over this golden opportunity to radically modify human behaviour in ways that decades of environmentalism have failed to accomplish when he said:
“We have a golden opportunity to seize something good from this [COVID-19] crisis. Its unprecedented shockwaves may well make people more receptive to big visions of change,”
While the World Economic Forum is usually known as a forum of global corporate elites, this organization branched out in recent years to become a leader in global pandemic coordination as a co-sponsor of the creepy October 2019 Event 201 and has embraced leaders of typically “anti-capitalist” resistance groups like Greenpeace who now speak regularly at their events.
Jennifer Morgan (current head of Greenpeace) stated at the event:
We set up a new world order after World War II… We’re now in a different world than we were then. We need to ask, what can we be doing differently? The World Economic Forum has a big responsibility in that as well—to be pushing the reset button and looking at how to create well-being for people and for the Earth.”
So is this definition of international wellbeing truly what it appears? Or does something more nefarious lurk under the surface? How can we know?
Those who are ignorant to their history will easily believe the cover story they are being fed by the players managing the World Economic Forum. The cover story is as follows: A new system was shaped during a two-week conference in Bretton Woods New Hampshire 1944 under the leadership of Franklin Roosevelt and this was designed to export the New Deal program which reconstructed America after the Great Depression to the rest of the world. Since our current crisis demands a new system in a similar manner as the world needed a reset in 1932 and again in 1945, so too must we do so again.
On the surface this is all true. But here’s the rub…
FDR’s New Deal was premised around:
- Stopping a bankers’ dictatorship in 1933 when he singlehandedly torpedoed the Bank of England/League of Nations’ London Conference
- imposing mass regulation on Wall Street speculators under Glass-Steagall laws and the broad bank acts that broke up megabanks, created the SEC, protected legitimate savings and put hundreds of elite bankers on trial under the Pecora Commission
- launched vast infrastructure projects under the Tennessee Valley Authority, Rural Electrification projects, Grand Coulee Dam, Hoover Dams etc which increased the national productive powers of labor turning America into a FULL SPECTRUM agro-industrial economy capable of constant growth, and
- fought valiantly to guarantee those same capabilities to all nations of the world in total opposition to the British Empire.
Today’s Green New Dealers use the form and name of FDR’s historic precedents but are totally committed to the opposing goals.
Under the global response mechanisms being proposed by the oligarchs running the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset strategy, green energy grids designed to lower the world temperature by two degrees within 30 years by de-carbonizing society will have the effect of reducing the productive powers of labor of all nations rather than increasing those powers as the original New Deal had done.
Meanwhile, Cap and Trade/Carbon pricing mechanisms designed by the Bank of England and the Carney/Bloomberg Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures promise to create financial incentives to reduce the world population potential by deconstructing the industrial economic order needed to sustain the nearly 8 billion souls on the surface of earth currently.
In a recent speech to the City of London the former head of the Bank of England who now leads Boris Johnson’s Climate Finance team said:
Achieving net zero emissions will require a whole economy transition – every company, every bank, every insurer and investor will have to adjust their business models. This could turn an existential risk into the greatest commercial opportunity of our time.”
Carney, who also happens to be the architect of the Central Bankers Climate Compact, has previously threatened destruction on all businesses that refuse to conform to the new green standards which he and his controllers wish be imposed upon the world saying:
the firms that anticipate these developments will be rewarded handsomely. Those that don’t will cease to exist”.
While the new reset green system promises to feature more regulations onto finance, will those regulations be controlled by sovereign nation states in the interests of the general welfare of their people or by private central banks in the interests of an oligarchical elite obsessed with control, balance, and keeping nations gullible, confused, divided, depopulated and impoverished?
I think you can figure this out for yourself.
The only form of a legitimate Great Reset that will protect people, nations and reduce the influence of the financial oligarchy WHILE actually protecting the environment in the long-run is tied to the modern International New Deal known as the Belt and Road Initiative. By creating a new system of finance tied to long-term development, agro-industrial growth of full-spectrum economies across the world, China and its allies have taken up the torch which was dropped by Franklin Roosevelt’s early death on April 12, 1945. Any arrangement for a new economic reset would have to adhere to the proven principles of anti-fascist political economy that have been proven to work in the past and continue to work in the present.
A powerful start to this reset would involve President Trump agreeing to an emergency summit of Russia-China and the USA followed by a five-nation summit featuring the UK and France under the guidelines set forth by President Putin in January 2020 and reiterated again weeks ago.
Allegedly it was Voltaire who said: “In order to find out who rules over you
find out who you are not allowed to criticise.”
We might add:”… are not allowed to and/or unable to regulate.”
Such as banks and big pharma.
DISMAL CHOICES
“The only form of a legitimate Great Reset that will protect people, nations and reduce the influence of the financial oligarchy WHILE actually protecting the environment in the long-run is tied to the modern International New Deal known as the Belt and Road Initiative.”
I wouldn’t describe Xi Jinping as being another FDR, just like I wouldn’t say Joe Biden as any intention of implementing a single item on Bernie Sanders social justice platform. By the way, the only difference between the US and China is that US oligarchs control the government whereas in China the government controls the oligarchs. To put it simply the US is fascistic and China is a capitalist dictatorship. Another difference is the intensity of surveillance, but this dissimilarity will be altered by the US national security state eager to deploy China’s AI surveillance on its own citizenry. Perhaps, that’s the plan once Biden is president he’ll magically eliminate COVID-19 by implementing contact tracing, bioidentity tracking, heightening surveillance, and putting into practice a cashless society.
Oh by the way, Hunter Biden’s alleged dealings with China go back to 2013 where his private equity company secured a $1 billion deal with the Chinese government. It should be noted, these deals are not about the manufacture of cheap Trump-like ties or gaudy hotels but have more to do with high tech military equipment…….
We could certainly do with Glass-Steagall back.
“Great Reset” = “Billion-people genocide.” This is the sequence of communism. Always will be.
I suspect the global reset they announce will introduce the NWO’s new digital currency. It would not surprise me if they have already something running,similar to a 3rd generation crypto platform but which is controlled centrally rather than being decentralised. This platform will link in with identity and health and it wouldn’t surprise me either if they already had the nano-chips literally in a store somewhere in Nevada just waiting delivery and deployment via a vaccine.
The way this bizarre hoax is accelerating nothing would surprise me any longer. Even the appearance of an Ickian reptilian on the MSM opening the Great Reset in Davos in January.
No we need a reset of humanity which it seems 95% population has forgotten.
We don’t have capatialism as we have a political and economic monopoly closest word to describe is banksterism.
Hmm. The New Deal was designed by Gerard Swope, president of GE, W Averell Harriman, president of Union Pacific Railroad, Union Bank, and Brown Brothers-Harriman Wall St firm, and Herbert Lehman of Lehman Brothers. It was a program to save capitalism through a merger between big capital and the state. And it also involved turning over US foreign policy to the Council on Foreign Relations, which went on to design to US/dollar-dominated post WWII New World Order, . http://www.thirdworldtraveler.com/Trilateralism/NewWorldOrder_Trilat.html Last thing we need is more illusions about FDR, one of whose legacies is also the drawing of the US directly into WWII by pursuing policies which guaranteed Japan’s government launching the attack on Pearl Harbor.
The road to this Great Reset has got people doing some deeply weird things…
This morning, I tried on a jacket in a shop. As I was about to put it back on the rail, one of the shop assistants came up to me and said that, as I’d tried the jacket on, he was now going to have to put it ”in quarantine.”
As I paid for an item that I’d chosen, the cashier explained that items such as that jacket are being put in a room for 3 days.
I might go back there in 3 days’ time to ask how the jacket’s getting on, did I infect it with coronavirus, is there anything I can do, etc.
Until then, it’s going to be an anxious wait…
That jacket will never be the same again.
We must be very careful, as I think the author of this article is, not to throw out the baby with the bathwater. Specifically, we must not assume that simply because the oligarchs appear to have taken up the environmental cudgel, climate crisis must therefore be a fraud and a hoax. It isn’t a fraud, even if most of the climate scientists are.
I’m assuming most of the commenters in this forum have watched the documentary “Planet Of The Humans.” If not, please do, for it exposes the absolute fraud of this Green New Deal – almost every proposal of which requires as much or more hydrocarbon energy as what’s currently being used. One of the most poignant take aways from that documentary is the devastation that will be visited upon the remaining forests and jungles in order to disengage from hydrocarbons.
The only tried and true rule of thumb is: if the oligarchs are for it, there’s nothing in it for the rest of us.
after watching the entire scientific and medical establishment meekly comply with the Megadeath Virus of Doom hoax, I think we should be very wary of assuming that any other heavily-hyped existential crisis is something other than fraudulent. nobody would have believed this possible six months ago, so the seeming unbelievability of Global Warming being more or less completely fake, proves absolutely nothing. the ruling class and their technocratic apparatchiks are completely full of shit, 100% of the time.
What I believed and was corroborated by Planet of the Humans is that whether we have a manmade climate catastrophe or just the Earth being the Earth, what is most certainly manmade and must be stopped is the trashing of the Earth and the stealing of necessary fossil fuels from future generations. And, yes, the oligarchs, past and present, bear responsibility as beneficiaries of the plunder and brainwashwers in chief. The Great Reset is not the answer.
I think you mistake the enemy. Wars, environmental destruction and no human rights are evils not only or necessarily caused by ‘oligarchs’ and their love of money and power. Like Greta, you trust globalist governance led by China and its Belt and Road initiative to save the ‘burning house’ instead. So can you name a western oligarch who would disagree with you? Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Mr Apple and most of Wall St wouldn’t, as they all globalists who kow-tow to China and seek its money. They also hate the nationalist Trump, who obviously would disagree with you, whether oligarch or not. He’s famously busy fixing decades of unfair Chinese trade practices, opposing Chinese communist militarism, dismantling the Chinese takeover of western academia and it’s vast industrial espionage, exposing its giant cover-up of how Wu-flu devastated the world, and condemning China for its massive persecution of HK, Uigyur Muslems, Tibetans, Chinese Christians and other minorities. I haven’t seen any other leader prepared to take on the communists or even talk about those tortured, raped, murdered, and subject to organ harvesting in their concentration camps. Quite the reverse; it appears the more woke they are, the less they oppose tyranny. Trump hasn’t yet focussed on China’s massive coal-fired power plant construction program, part of its utter failure to implement any of its commitments on resolving global environment problems. That was one of the main reasons Trump rejected the useless Paris Accord. The great mystery for me is why people who say they want justice and a better future attack Orange Man Bad yet trust Yellow Man Good. Has Greta ever said a word against Communist China, the work’s biggest and fastest-growing emitter if CO2? Has the author?
This reads like a CIA script.
— from the same team that previously brought you that exciting spy thriller, Russian Meddling. this is the sequel, with bigger and better car chases, gunfights, and explosions.
I saw Russian Meddling with Liam Neeson and Ryan Gosling.
My disbelief did not receive enough suspension.
The royal we experienced no amusement at this distraction.
The article reads like a CIA script for digital currency reset?
The comment not the article. The article is good.
The call for a “great reset” is pointless because America is on course for war against a Sino-Russian front. The Concert of Europe diplomatic system set up after the Napoleonic Wars finally died in 1914. The League of Nations that followed the First World War saw its demise in 1939. Post-World War Two, the United Nations and other institutions that came out of the Bretton Woods Conference are today incapable of preventing World War Three.
https://www.ghostsofhistory.wordpress.com/
Don’t forget he was best buds with Jimmy Savile and Mountbatten.
To have one off-spring with that sort of thing swirling around him may be a misfortune, to have two….
It’s Strategic Culture so as expected the call to action is for Russia and China to reshape the world. I’m not against the sentiment but in this case it misses the point.
Covid-19 is not a separate, different gambit from Climate Change – it is the same agenda from the same people. It is all about seizing power with radical policies to shackle the masses. Imminent monetary collapse has provided the timing, but the same people have plans for that, too.* The only way to stop them is to deprive them of their tools. The principal one is debt.
A Great Reset is indeed needed. One ends the role of privately owned central banks. One that bans governments from borrowing.
It’s not outrageous. It’s the way things used to be. Governments only ever began borrowing to fight wars of aggression. Usury was banned for a reason. Credit is a drug but usurers like drug dealers don’t go away when you declare them illegal, in fact they thrive. The answer is not simply to legalize all drugs, nor is it to legalize all usury.
Someone published an off-the-record account from an Aspen/Rockefeller-type meeting years ago in which the participants explicitly discussed how the Rome/Climate accord is a power grab under cover of ’emotional, heart-tugging concerns’, waiting for its ‘Pearl Harbor’ event. I can’t remember the name of that whistleblower – but here’s the Corporatist Media revealing much the same thing.
Economic analyst Martin Armstrong, imprisoned by the bankers and their CIA-FBI boot boys who tried to steal his predictive software, lays this all out in the 2014 documentary The Forecaster.
*Aug 2019 Central bankers from around the world met at Jackson Hole and proposed “Going Direct”, while Bank of England governor Mark Carney said the world needed a global mechanism to replace the dollar. The banks had circled their wagons, they were ready to reset the monetary system.
Sep 2019 The Federal Reserve intervened to flood the repo market (global cash market) with cash (liquidity M1 up 21%, M2 up 30%). World Economic Forum published The Great Reset “the marketing document for the non financial people of exactly what’s going on,” says Catherine Austin Fitts.
Dec 2019 Event Covid
And another thing. If you stopped governments from borrowing you would get population control in a benign form – a natural incentive to have fewer children without having to get a special injection from Bill Gates, with a digital ID chip, a police state, medical martial law and a ration of tokens to buy your meager essentials form Amazon State Monopoly Store.
Welfare would be on a very tight leash and thus self-correcting – unlike the present time where political parties can borrow money (with no intention of paying it back) to buy votes with promises of eternal manna from heaven. Those same parties who now tell us we’ve got an overpopulation problem.
We can all help create our own global reset.
Boycott the big stores, who collaborated with the government in their shutdown, as well, of course, as Amazon, which has grossly profited from the enforced closure of small businesses.
In the UK, this boycott should start on Friday, when mask-wearing becomes law inside stores.
Use independent shops or small chains where at all possible.
Hit the oligarchs and their political cronies where it hurts!
“when mask-wearing becomes law inside stores”
Official source for your claim?
on friday!
Officially, then, which Friday?
Source, please.
Starting at one minute past midnight on the 24th July, it’s illegal to enter any shop/premise I suppose, in England if you’re not wearing a face covering, or you get fined 100 Quid. I hope we’re talking about the same thing.
Boycott their media too, as this site does
Not law, though everyone in shops and most people in general think it is… just as everyone thought school closures were law, but they were actually a request/recommendation, and just as the 2 meter social disgust dictate was ‘guidance’, never law. However, shops can do as they like on their premises, as long as it doesn’t discriminate, eg against disabled people. Hence, exemptions to muzzle-wearing must be honoured, and a person does not need to reveal their exemption, otherwise the store may be guilty of discrimination. They should have all done their own risk assessment to ensure that enforcing mask wearing is less of a risk than the virus itself. However, every single shop I’ve been in, every manager and worker, says ‘it’s the law.’ They are wrong.
I like your idea, though I feel that many people just won’t go shopping at all. It’s yet another way of building up our habit of using Amazon for everything, getting us used to the brave new world. I’ll be using ALDI, who I believe (though must confirm) are allowing customers to make up their own minds about masks. Also my local one was great throughout lockup, with relaxed, happy staff, it all felt normal and they went out of their way to make their customers feel everything was normal. Weirdly, it was like an oasis of sanity for four months. I’m hoping they won’t make their staff wear muzzles, and will find out tomorrow morning by speaking to the manager. I’ll not shop there if they make their staff muzzle-up, though I’ll be sad.
My problem is that the very, very few independent shops in my town have been officious virtue-signallers right from the start, and have been insisting people wear masks for the last four months, and have notices outside the shops since the riots saying that racists are banned (this is in a hugely multicultural town with low crime rates), and that only one person at a time may enter. I don’t want them to go out of business, but I won’t be using them, now or ever again. Though I decided that four months ago.
Apologies, in Wales, 2 meter social disgust IS law, I believe.
Social disgusting Lol
Another reason Not to use twitter, just bookmark this site or other ones you use, instead.
Off point, but also very much on point.
The point is here. One attribute which is omitted from their list is the member of the so-called intelligence services.
They seek to destroy a thread by their often puerile, potty mouth interruptions. Please only allude to them, if you must. Spare them direct connection. They do not seek help or direction. You will never reach them in any meaningful way. Let them stew in their own juice. Please.
The whole question here is this:
‘Who gave Central Bankers and unaccountable billionaires the right to organise a global coup d’etat?’
The answer, of course, is ‘absolutely no-one except themselves’.
Based on that, no-one has to do anything but exercise their ‘right to bear arms’ and point those arms squarely at the heads of the Central Bankers and unaccountable billionaires.
They want to bump off 6 billion people.
I suggest bumping off 60,000 psychotic, extremely rich psychopaths.
Who is the more inhumane, do you think?
Trump’s an accountable billionaire. Ordinary people can vote to remove him, which they can never do for Gates and his ilk (nor the Chinese dictator they support and invest in, as top German businessmen did for Hitler). Yet the influence of Gates et al on elected policy-makers is gigantic. This is how democracy is discredited and ruined, but our ruling class are too dumb or too hostile to the dirty proles to realise.
I realise that this doom-mongering is highly fashionable, but it really is nonsense. There has never been a better time to be a member of our species. We live longer. We are wealthier. We are better educated. We are less violent. Indeed, on any measure of human welfare we are better off than ever before. Could things be better still? Of course they could, and, if history is anything to judge by, they surely will be in the future.
This comment is sarcasm, right?
No.
Well you totally blew up that generously-offered escape pod.
I think he’s channelling Stephen Pinker (Better Angels…), whose thesis is in fact very well-supported and persuasive but which obviously appalls haters of western culture and doom merchants. On the other hand, Pinker also appears to be a deluded intellectual snob who blames resistance to wearing masks in the US on evangelical Christians (Google Pinker’s deleted tweet).
Where do you live?
I live in England. But the “we” in my comment refers to our species: all of us and all of our history.
We are slaughtering and destroying more life than ever before. We are the primary driver of this 6th great extinction. This “oligarchy” knows it and wishes to lead humanity forward. But this knowledge doesn’t create any confidence within me. Just because I marvel at the amazing qualities of the parasite, does not mean I wish to let continue to feed upon me. Central Banking is very much like Cancer.
Oh dear, you do know that these claims about all these extinctions are nothing more than the outcomes of computer models? According to such models, thousands of species are going extinct ever year. However, according actual empirical studies only eight hundred species have gone extinct in the past four hundred years. Moreover, the context is the three and a half billion years of life on this planet. During that time ninety-nine point nine percent of all species have gone extinct. Extinction is part of evolution: as species evolve, creating new species, so species go extinct. That is the nature of life.
Are you campaigning against all babies, or just those of the rich white destroyers of the planet? Some claim that babies of Chinese and Indian origin already impact nature and the future worse than those from the white minority, now down to about 15% of global humanity. Cultural attitudes to protecting nature also differ hugely; however rich, people from western cultures don’t usually consume tiger bones as aphrodisiacs or silverback hands as ashtrays.
Because there’s more of us silly.
100 years ago 2 billion.
It took since the beginning of time to reach that.
100 years later there’s 8 billion.
How are we destroying the planet again?
How are we butchering each other more than ever?
If we are on the verge of extinction then why are we increasing in population at at rate more than ever?
What supports a population growth like never before?
A very healthy system of course.
Stop with the fear porn
As Steve said we have it better than ever..
We are not taking a shit in the street which only stopped over a hundred years ago in the west.
https://youtu.be/arbpu1xKAow
As George Carlin said
The planet is fine !
Well to be fair – and perhaps act as devil’s advocate – there has been a relentless programme of doom mongering throughout Western culture for at least the last century. Now I’m not suggesting that it’s all down to a conspiracy but it does serve some ruling class interests i.e. by sowing despair and ensuring that the masses don’t get uppity. The nihilistic outlook is handy too. This is the outlook that says everything is shit but even if you changed it, it will still be shit anyway – and possibly even worse! An outlook obviously not in favour of change. More to the point, it is an outlook that says, “Don’t get smart you little nonentities. Just let us superior ones decide what’s best for you!”
Doom-mongering is mostly unwitting and also determined by ‘education’. It sounds highly unintuitive, but our professional, university-educated classes (ie those composing ‘ruling’ elites today) are more vulnerable to fear than the dumb gammons they typically despise. They (us) are more easily recruited by manufactured fear, as I explain here:
https://medium.com/@nickhunt_41682/how-not-to-become-a-climate-crisis-fear-monger-e6cf65168c21
Watch this to understand the doom mongering, why it is so common in our lives
Ideological Subversion(Psychological Warfare) by Yuri Bezmenov
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpzSorHFR1Q
Then watch the last section of this, 48 mins in, for a more detailed written summary of this brainwashing tactic
A widely accepted point of view underscored and misused by most religions . It may be nihilistic anthropomorphic , and also an accurate prediction of humanities near future
YOU, might live longer, but frankly, who givesa shit about you?
You appear to have misread my comment. I was referring to our species.
No, I don’t think so as the question is: Do YOU belong to the same species?
The species I was referring to is Homo sapiens. And yes I am a member of that species.
I do.
The rich may be living longer ? The masses are not.
Good grief…
Some confusion here. I could agree that there had never been a better time to be a member of our species if our species happened to be a man-made machine.
But, just in case it has just escaped your notice accidentally, I’ll do you the courtesy of reminding you that our species is human. When did people first begin to forget that fact? Oh, yes, when money became God.
“We” live longer. “We” are wealthier. “We are better educated”???
Okay:
1. Elephants live longer, but who wants to be an elephant?
2. Most of us have money to waste on totally unnecessary rubbish, but being surrounded by useless, or discarded crap is not “wealthier”.
3. “Better educated” ought to mean knowing the difference between “their, they’re and there” and not thinking that the Lord’s Prayer begins with “Are Father, Who art in Heaven”… but such gross linguistic ignorance is becoming commonplace – even here at OffG, where you might least expect it.
“If history is anything to judge by, things will surely be better in the future”…?
So all we have to do is just sit and wait, while “history” takes care of our remaining evolution…
Thank you. Next, please.
My assertion that there has never been a better time to be a member of our species is supported by all the empirical evidence. For a brief summary, you might wish to consult Steven Pinker’s The Better Angels of Our Nature. Pinker’s focus is primarily on the reduction of violence. But the same phenomenon can be seen whatever metric of human welfare one selects.
Well, I can only say that your “empirical evidence” is not the same as mine.
So, right there, we have a conflict with what you claim is “ALL the empirical evidence”… Steven Pinker might indeed give us a brief summary, but the subject of being a member of our species is so vast that I don’t think a brief summary is what we really need in any case.
You might like to try Rudolf Steiner’s “The Philosophy of Freedom”, from a hundred years ago, originally called “The Philosophy of Spiritual Activity”.
It is an extremely difficult book – unless one is accustomed to really delving into things – because it demands and encourages, while reading it, a growing awareness of one’s own thinking processes!
Otherwise YouTube is actually full of interesting takes on what it is to be human, and, from a higher standpoint than mere survival, I could even agree that the modern challenges of being a member of our species have an exciting component.
But Jordan Peterson, with his different sort of wisdom, asserts that life today is a slaughterhouse, and I certainly see what he means. Some are luckier than others, of course, but for so many people today, life is, essentially, going nowhere.
I am not a pessimist, but being an optimist doesn’t mean keeping your eyes shut either.
Surely it depends on what you mean by ‘better’. Better than what? Better than dead for example? Better than poor? Better than being Black or Female. I suspect that your better applies only to white male members of the Empire.
Your assertion is not supported by “Empirical evidence” , but is tainted by political convictions /beliefs, and statistical manipulation. If your claim is amended to exclude the masses as “members of our species”, it may have some validity at this point in time.
Humanities high water mark was reached in the turbulent 1960s for the masses . Since then it has been ebbing for many reasons, human overpopulation being the leading cause. It appears humanity now seems to be near a state of collapse to be sure , as out elites and rulers cast about for a way to save themselves ? Today the masses do not live longer , are not wealthier , are not better educated , or less violent . Despite Mr Pinker and his ilk [ among the intellectual elites ] attempts to massage statistics , [as they are doing with the covid scam] , to make it seem otherwise as he attempts to do in his historically excellent tomb, Better Angels Of Our Nature.
To the Editors: Once more, I’m trying to reach OG’s editors about why the Subscribe Button doesn’t work and why my emails don’t appear to reach you?
The administrators have recently reported that the Off-Guardian’s email system has taken on a mind of its own. I always knew that all this Artificial Intelligence rigmarole would end in a plethora of Artificial Stupidities.
But why doesn’t the subscribe button work? And why don’t the Editors respond to Email (unless of course, the editors have been replaced by software?).
Maybe they got sick of explaining to those who don’t listen? Look at the previous post
I never read the previous post because I stopped getting notifications of new posts several weeks ago in spite of being on the mailing list for at least 1 year. And itdoesn’t answer my question of why the Subscribe Button doesn’t work.
We have already explained several times that the subscribe button is out of action currently. We are hoping to reintroduce it in the next week or so.
Sorry about that, but I was never aware of this as I stopped getting your notifications.
where was this a-hole during the Ice Age? Why wasn’t someone like him working on shutting down volcanoes that rid the earth of those beastly dinosaurs????
Prince Charles looks more like George IV every day. Are we to assume that these pickled parasites and conmen are to be our saviours? that’s not very likely. They abuse the planet and everything on it.
Now they want to turn it into a plantation where their serfs will work if they survive the planned genocide, the collapsed economies and the collapsed food chain.
So will this ‘reset’ stamp out tyranny, corruption, warmongering, gov’ts committing treason, ruinous social engineering? The simply answer is no. TPTB just want to bury their crimes and their debts and start it all over again. This time with even more control and less accountability.
Philanthropists were always such a rare breed that they probably went extinct or were killed off by the sheer numbers of sharks, vultures and parasites currently inflicting business, finance and politics.
He’s more worried abou tthe plants than about you.
what makes these people think they are more important than anyone else. these people care about nothing except keeping their own money! why should anyone listen to them?
Because they pay the WEF very large subscription and conference fees to secure their importance for them.
Untrue. Many rich elitists worry also about overpopulation and ecosystemic collapse, like Bill Gates (google his 2011 Forbes interview to know why he cares about so many children). Prince Phillip famously and eerily expressed his desire to be reincarnated as a deadly virus that would wipe out excess humanity.
The ‘Reset’ is merely a Rebranding of bogeymen and evil targets.
Oil and gas are suddenly evil after being the world’s saviours the past 120 years.
Entrepreneurial capitalists are being wiped out en masse after Trades Unions were butchered the past 120 years.
Humans are being wiped out en masse, to be replaced by mindless robots who have no need to defecate, urinate or eat, as they are simply run on electricity.
There is nothing to the Reset but ‘la plus ca change, la plus c’est la meme chose’….
Who’s wiping?
even though this is a bbc link – i don’t know why this hasn’t been posted yet
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-53466471
england’s glorious track & trace system found to be unlawful
You think they are not already tracking and tracing you? They can turn on your mobile camera and see what/where you are. And all that facial recognition in towns? This is just a game they are playing with you, letting you think they care about “the law”.
they can turn on my camera, they’ll see nothing but a piece of tape….if you change your IP address frequently….they’ll have a hell of a time tracking you.
Your internet provider cell phone provider works hand and glove with security mavens from all levels of government and corporate data mining operations. If you need to communicate in private avoid using the internet or telephone !
Google can turn on my camera too, I have not given them permission to do so. I never would. But as they are organised criminals, what do they care?
Again I wonder, what principle organises them, and to what end?
I have zero confidence that those designing the system care about England and its dumb gammons.
Dear Off-G,
Please refrain from publishing any more photos of the so-called Prince of Wales. Not seeing the grotesque mug of this worse-than-useless tosser will decrease the chances of my putting my fist through the screen of my laptop by approximately 100%.
Ta muchly.
Perhaps try this. Imagine Charles on the bog having his arse wiped by a grown man.
Thanks for that extremely helpful suggestion, Peter. I nearly choked on the mouthful of fried egg that I was swallowing as I read it. :o)
And it was made even funnier by the fact that I’m a grown man whose job often involves wiping the backside of someone who’s got learning difficulties. Next time I’m doing it (and bemoaning my lot in life), I will ask him: ”Who do you think you are, Prince Charles?”
(To which he’ll inevitably reply: ”Yes”).
You can see why those English had to subjugate old Owain Glyndyr et al, you being a revolutionary free thinker n all?
Nothing wrong with hating the prince of Wales, but calling him a tosser really does mark you down as an Assange appeaser,you know 😂
Yikes! Seeing him, they may make the wearing of brown paper shopping bags over ones head a requirement.
https://twitter.com/AVDCAreScum/status/1143627206868054016
Is this also part of the reset?
I can’t verify the legitimacy of this but it feels important to acknowledge
Dr. Carrie Madej
JFC! ….This does need to get out. Thanks.
Errrm the New Deal wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. Unemployment which stood at the record in 1933 at 25% it fell to 15% by 1936 but then spiked again to 20% in 1938. In fact it was the war that provided the necessary stimulus to the economy to the US unemployment falling effectively zero as was the case in most of the belligerent powers. And BTW fiat-bugs might like to note that all of this was carried out under a gold standard which lasted up to 1971. No money printing in those days. Sad to say that it us usually preparation for war, war itself, and post-war reconstruction which provides the stimulus for growth.
Yes indeed – no deals, new or otherwise, could satisfy capitalism. It had to be war.
It provides the stimulus for growth but through increase of debt.Just look at the cost to the UK of Lend-Lease. We ended the Second World War at historically high levels of debt and THEN we had to rebuild.
Liked post-war reconstruction.
The planet is doing fine-
Agriculture yields are up- https://ourworldindata.org/yields-and-land-use-in-agriculture#yields-since-1960.
Poverty has decreased- https://ourworldindata.org/a-history-of-global-living-conditions-in-5-charts.
Life expectancy has increased- https://ourworldindata.org/life-expectancy.
Deaths from weather related disasters have declined- https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/natural-disaster-death-rates?time=1900..2018.
oh and the planet and deserts are greening from the increase in CO2- https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2016/carbon-dioxide-fertilization-greening-earth/
The Climate Change alarmists will doubtless be along shortly to call you are science denier.
Yes, but truth is not the agenda being pursued. Power is the agenda being pursued.
Try this video and tell Bill Gates to go do himself one…
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Watershed+management+India+permaculture&t=chromentp&atb=v228-2rk&iax=videos&ia=videos&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DjDMnbeW3F8A
Poor people helping themselves, no need for GM crops, no need for US saviours.
Thanks Rhys. I always appreciate your comments and this video made me very happy.
It’s rarely just about the money. Gates has immense money and power and uses it to appease his Malthusian fear of human overpopulation and planetary collapse. Soros uses his billions to promote his dream of open borders and funds countless NGOs to realise his political project. Trump donates his presidential salary to good causes every month and has reportedly lost 3-4bn of his personal 8bn fortune since becoming president. Incidentally, I can’t name any other leader who used his position to get poorer. The leftist Obama is surely much more typical; he became a multimillionaire through his presidencies and is now owner of a reported 6 mansions.
The one good thing about Covid is it has paused the constant save the planet fearmongering.
2019 was the year of save the planet. Climate change , Extreme weather.
One could not turn on the news with out constant stories of how we are all doomed.
News readers Sounding like Flash Gordon We only have ten years to save the planet.
Every storm cloud was a wake up call a warning the end is nigh. The only hope offered was an immediate shut down of the world. Governments passed laws and enacted plans that over the next 20 to 30 years they would shut down large parts of the productive world.
It looks like with the great Covid con they are going to achieve this much quicker.
While there is much destruction that is planned for the Great Reset and the New Green Deal.
Where I disagree with the author in viewing the new Belt and Road as all lovely and roses. Many countries in Africa and India and else where do not see it that way. They see huge construction projects that they do not want that will put them in great debt. The same way that IMF loans and investments from the west. Resulted in debts that could only be paid by selling natural resources and ownership of much that make up the country.
I disagree with painting a picture of two opposing teams those in the west and those in the east. Do China and Russia oppose the Great Reset the New Deal. There is more that connects these opposing teams than divides them. This is part of the con to pursued people that there are these two opposing ideologies. China owns most of the US debt Russia supplies gas to Europe. Both countries are part of the world financial system.
Neither China or Russia has spoken against the great CO2 con or globalisation. Only Trump has not gone against the CO2 con. But they have all gone along with the Corona Con. There are no good guys and bad guys there all bad.
Right from the beginning of Covid19 scam, the Climate Bedwetters were on board. Constantly claiming that ‘climate chaos’ ‘made Covid19 worse’. All absolute lies, of course, but dictators never worry about truth, they only worry about controlling the population.
I support your refusal to caricature two opposing teams in ‘the East’ and ‘the West’. American leftists clearly and obviously hate the democratically-elected Trump, not permanent dictator Jinpeng. They protest Orange Man Bad endlessly, violently and fanatically, but never Yellow Man Good. They say nothing about the 1.5m Muslims and Tibetans in concentration camps subject to torture, murder and organ harvesting, the violent takeover of HK, the denial of human rights and free speech to Chinese people, Chinese communist military supremacism, their decades of unfair trading, industrial espionage and infiltration of western academia, the Wuhan lab storing, studying and probably releasing Covid-19 and the massive state operation to cover it all up etc. But Trump opposes all those things, in public.
The Zombie Apocalypse.
ZA is not an endpoint that many see in our future.
The ZA is an ongoing march to hell, presided over by sociopaths and pycopaths in positions of power.
Have you noticed the number of people (Zombies) walking us into it (Apocalypse)?
Watch the Donald Sutherland version of ‘The Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ again …. this time with the covid fearmongering and the report-thy-neighbour mantra in the back of your mind ………….. it’ll seem like a new film ………. like an operation manual …. like an omen.
I felt this when seeing it the first time of release ……
Hollywood psychopaths telling you what’s going down, hidden in plain sight … the bastards.
Enforcing mask-wearing reminds me of a more fearsome alien hive mind: the Borg.
Zionist Agenda may be closer to reality.
you might enjoy this document:
Joachim Martillo — Judonia Rising: The Israel Lobby and American Society
Always good to blame someone else, after all, to take an easy example: Is it an oligarch’s fault that the whole world owns a mobile and that parents use that mobile to entertain their children who then grow up to be mobile addicts?
The real problem is that people don’t take responsibility for the things they themselves and their own generation have broken. A classic example is the price of houses in the UK, obviously this has had nothing to do with the people of the UK, this is all the fault of oligarchs.
A secret: No it is not. It is the fault of greedy home owners who want to be worth more and see their equity in the house increase. But, hey, lets blame the oligarchs for the fact that kids can’t afford houses these days and are living with their parents well past their thirties in many cases.
House prices are set by the banks, the amount being how much they are willing to lend (create). The greed is not on the home owner’s side.
Plus policies of urbanisation/metropolitanisation creating massive demand in and around our major cities (particularly London, but the same phenomona is seen in places like Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester) while creating depreciation in coastal towns and deindustrialised areas.
House prices are set by interest rates. Interest rates were reduced substantially with the introduction of now-traditional monetarism. Monetarism was introduced by Thatcher who also sold a lot of government housing to working class residents who wanted to climb the social ladder and become home owners, the payback being that they went on to vote Thatcher in for more time in charge.
Rental controls, purchase controls: all these tools have been put to one side in the UK to feed the obsession of the middle classes: home ownership. The same British drive that disgusts you about Thatcher!
Two things can be true at the same time.
It’s always good to blame somebody else: the homeowners!
Damn those greedy, underwater, debt-straddled parasites. All hail the rent-seeking plutocrats!
Bankers are humans, not demons or a separate species. All humans are liable to selfishness, including homeowners.
“A classic example is the price of houses”
Too much cheap currency caused that.
Simple supply and demand equation.
Doesn’t the simple supply and demand equation apply to housing? If there is a limited supply of housing, house prices go up. No ‘cheap currency’ issue there.
” If there is a limited supply of housing”
No shortage that I can see; haven’t the Government reduced Stamp Duty to encourage faster sales? All housing chains must begin with a first time buyer, of course.
Developers are building like mad all over!
London is more likely to fit your example of supply and demand for housing.
But London is not the UK.
They are going to have to change agriculture, along with health care. It’s time to get rid of all the totally corrupt corporations that have used force and fraud to push insane business models on both agriculture and health care. Sick care more like. And agriculture that uses toxic carcinogenic chemicals is destroying our soils and our waterways. It’s time for a great reset into better ideas that these greedy bastards do not get.
It isn’t going to happen that way. Big Agri is planned to take control, small farms closed down or used to manage ‘rewilding projects’. We are seeing farmland going to waste here in the UK in the name of rewilding …. Big Agri destroys the bees, birds and invertibrates with their chemicals, rewilding makes it look like someone cares.
I wish it would change to a moral way of farming … but we all know who is pulling the strings and dangling the carrots.
The UK is irrelevant in global terms, however much we let the masters turn us into slaves.
Go see what 1 billion Indian villagers are doing and ask if Rewilding is big there? No, Permaculture is taking hold and the primary drive is to increase the prosperity not of corporations but of villagers.
Scandalous….
What about individual farmers who love their land and keep parts of it wild to protect wildlife? I know many, and they hate industrialised agriculture beholden to ‘big Agri’. Also, shouldn’t we prefer any rewilding by big Agri, even if insincere? Surely that’s a vital example and precedent?
One thing Charlie has always advocated is a return to organic farming, seen models saying it would lead to less production but veg etc is crap these days…better quality and tastes better.
It is already happening in India, in Africa, in small areas in the Middle East, even in parts of Australia.
Permaculture and systems like it are being used to regreen large areas, recharge groundwater and it is being done by local people using local champions’ funding.
That is why the corporates are wetting themselves. They know that the ordinary people now see how to escape their clutches.
So they may have to have wars to get their tyranny back on board.
UK public opinion is irrelevant, so is US public opinion. Indian public opinion is more relevant, so is African, so is Chinese.
if UK public opinion is irrelevant, why post here? Also, corporations are not entities that can wet themselves. But their billionaire owners and controllers do often exert huge and unfair influence over policy-makers to gain market or political advantage. A current example concerns the ordinary people who cannot decide what opinions appear on the social media they use. But the owners of big tech most certainly can and do, and can thereby meddle with entire elections.
Farmers always seek and choose cheaper inputs to maximise production and profit, like any rational person. Corporations and other suppliers meet that demand. This economic process may harm the environment, especially given hi-tech solutions with unknown future consequences, but it doesn’t mean those involved are greedy bastards or evil capitalists, nor that cheaper food prices are a divine gift. You risk demonising innocent people and increasing hate.
Today’s biggest Green New Dealer-Wheeler: the CCP. Happily luring most global industry within China’s borders by skipping environmental planning concerns and offering cheap, subdued (no risky unions) labor, with as goal domination. Then fooling Greens by dumping impossibly cheap solar and wind products too. There Paris summit promises on emissions were peak vague, pretending to be a poor third world country.
I wish people would start looking at the parallels between China’s growth and global CO2 level rise.
Sure it was not only them, but for a big part it was and is the CCP top – not the billion voiceless non party members or bottom ranks.
Scratch.Stuck.Record.Loop.Repeat after me, CCP. See?
No ‘Orange Man Bad’ loop for you?
less trees, more c02. Simples. Brexit Party were the only mainstrema party to offer a non suicide resolution – mass planting of trees…The UK was once largely
a forest…..it should be again
That won’t solve the problem of starvation should some major crisis prevent food imports for about 14 days.
Damn those crazed Chinese!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5072693/amp/The-city-trees-China-creates-world-s-Forest-City.html
Listen to this and know thy enemy. It comes dressed in linen and fine silk. “I have learned” he says. “And so I will teach. I am man and woman. You are not yet, for you do not know. I will teach you. And so long as you learn what I teach, you may be man and woman. And so long as you do not, you are animal. Either you learn or you will obey. But you must do as I say.”
So the man said. And he stood in fine linen and silk made by those he would teach.
It is not fatal conceit. It is mortal conceit and therefore fatal. This “reset” is to preserve the workings of an elite order beholden only to themselves. We must listen to God, be stewards, good, and free, and not the tools of others ends.
Here’s a Democrat lying through her teeth because, you know, The Narrative . . .
https://www.anti-empire.com/phoenix-mayor-lies-that-covid-bodies-are-overflowing-hospital-morgue-space/
“seize”
Wow…just…fuckin…WOW
Do you get a special thrill by Effbombing the board, as first out?
Twitter is attempting to block this site
When I was in college I went through an extremely stressful series of events that ultimately culminated with a severe case of health anxiety, or hypochondria, during which I suddenly became hyper-aware of my body’s parts and processes that I had never noticed, because there was no reason for concern and they were perfectly normal, unconscious functions we all take for granted. Instead of a miraculous source of life, it became an existential threat, an imminently fragile vessel with potential leaks and faulty parts that could sink me at any moment. Have you ever suddenly become conscious of your breathing – not in the controlled, deliberate sense of meditation – and it gets all out of sync and you can’t think about anything else and you feel like you might suffocate? Not fun.
When observing the media-manufactured mass hysteria, with the Orwellian “social distancing” messaging, the creepy and inhumane mask-wearing, and the fearmongering about the “invisible enemy”, and how your body or that of anyone you come in contact with might be a “vector” of this viral WMD, or that your children might be “super-spreaders”, I realized to my horror and anger that what the dark forces behind this global psy-op have done is to deliberately and artificially “infect”, so to speak, millions of people with the same debilitating anxiety about their own bodies that I suffered for so many years and have struggled tremendously to overcome. Not only that but the doctors who they should be able to trust, with some courageous and notable exceptions, are feeding the anxiety and misguiding people with harmful advice and joining the the corrupt chorus calling for a vaccine, as if that’s the only way life can go on as it was.
I think that on top of the controlled demolition of the economy, the destruction of small businesses, unemployment, the coming foreclosure crisis, and the massive transfer of wealth upward via the bailouts, concentrated even more in even fewer hands, and the culling of the old and ill, the most harmful and criminal aspect of this global operation is the insidious effort by the psychopaths pulling the strings to separate us from our own humanity, to fear our own bodies and the physical presence of and interaction with others, even our own children and grandparents, all because one of them might be harboring the Virus™️.
And if you know what their agenda is, you know why they are doing this. Just go read and watch what the World Economic Forum is up to, what they’ve been planning for years, even decades. This is all part of the plan, the “Great Reset”, to usher in the Fourth Industrial Revolution: The merger of the physical, biological, technological, and digital. They are trying to normalize mass dehumanization. That is what social distancing is about. And masks. And the isolation and quarantine. And why Gates is investing in lab grown meats and artificial breast milk and remote learning and earth-blanketing 5G satellites. The separation of humanity from the earth, baby from mother, grandparent from grandchild, teacher from student, doctor from patient, and so on. They want to create a trans-humanist panopticon, in which our bodily autonomy, privacy, intimacy, and humanity no longer belong to us, but to the machine and it’s managers. Even worse, they are eugenicists and genocidalists, rushing through experimental vaccines at “warp speed”, and plan to make it mandatory, or at least so necessary to engage in minimal life activity that it becomes all but mandatory. And if you know anything about the history of vaccines and big Pharma in general, and that of Gates-funded vaccines in particular, you should literally fear for your life and the lives of your loved ones. Mandatory mask wearing is only the precursor, the test run for the vaccines. And if “vaccine hesitancy” continues to spread among the population despite their best efforts to smear parents, activists, and researchers as anti-vaxxers who are on par with flat-earthers, Gates can be seen giggling with excitement about the possibility of a second pandemic, potentially a release of a real bioweapon that is actually deadly that could kill millions, including kids. That’ll show us.
The R.C. is doing this to solve the final crisis of their precious economic system that has provided them with so much money, privilege, and power for so long. But you see, it has reached its limits. It can’t go on like it was any longer, with the rate of profit plummeting, and the global economy unable to grow. That’s what the last crisis heralded, and why they no longer invested in the real economy, in new capital or production or jobs, but rather pumped money into speculative bubbles, while imposing austerity on the rest of us. They simply bailed themselves out with public money and central bank fiat loans and started it all up again and now here are again p.
It should be clear by now that these psychos don’t give a damn about the human or environmental costs of their decisions and policies. The suffering and death has been all but incalculable and unimaginable. Remember Albright saying the price was worth it when their sanctions killed 500,000 kids in Iraq? Remember Hiroshima? Or their globally coordinated child trafficking and rape ring? They will do anything to maintain their power, to ensure the resolution to the crisis isn’t revolution – of which the fires were burning and growing higher every day before the virus conveniently locked everyone up, alone in their homes, with borders sealed and minds disoriented and attention diverted – but a dystopian digital dictatorship in which they continue to rule, overseeing a drastically depopulated herd of electronically-tagged and constantly tracked and totally controlled serfs. What can you do to resist when you’re surveilled even more closely than Winston Smith? Or when you’re digital money and benefits and your ability to shop or work or do anything is all controlled by the centralized power grid and can be shut off when the predictive policing AI detects dissident brain activity via your implant or sinister intent via facial recognition technology?
Refusing to wear a mask, IMO, is a revolutionary act. If we don’t rebel now, soon it will be too late. These psychos need to be stopped, and they need to be held accountable for their crimes against humanity. They need to be removed once and for all so that we the people can organize society and our communities, to meet everyone’s needs and create the conditions for the healthy development of all, where people, and especially children, are no longer treated like objects to be exploited and abused for the profit and pleasure of another. Same goes for nature.
Another world is possible, but we have to fight for it, and we have to do it together.
Joopy, you are right. This is the start of WW3, but people are in denial about it or too scared. The enemy has limitless power, money and resources but we have the numbers, intelligence and passion.
At the moment we are in a weak position because they are executing a plan decades in the making. Objection to vaccinations is not enough, this is only one of 6 key elements that must be disrupted.
It all goes back to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the UN is quarterbacking the game plan.
All over the world people are working on a resistance program and at some point we need to show our hand, but I don’t think it will be open conflict for a few years yet.
We are already in WW3 …. who said it would be a war with bullets ?
We are in a psyop war … it started with Greater Funbag and her army, followed by BLM and soon, the shop-the-non-mask-wearers vs awakes.
WW3 is a war of us against us …. sleeple vs common sense.
The useful idiots and their masters are sitting back and laughing … but hopefully, not for long.
Immediate upvote for Greater Funberg
Full Spectrum Dominance.
How do we recognise those waging the war on us? I can understand the combatants in the ‘culture wars’, but not those in your account. You do finger the UN, which suggests you see our enemy as the globalists or internationalist elite seeking to control whole nations from above. If so, you oppose those seeking to end or transform our current arrangements, and allies you with nationalists like Trump. Bravo.
Good on you Joopy..
The creepy WEF so honoured every word that was spoken for the ‘plan’.
This Plan for a reset atrocity needs to be challenged now if we are to protect any further damage to our precious good world from the likes of maniacal thinkers like Gates.
A very perceptive comment, you are right on the money. It’s time for people to wake up and get educated FAST. The war is here, has long been here and it’s here to stay, and will win UNLESS we see it for what it is, and resist it on all fronts.
I agree on many points, but ask who will choose the blueprint for a better world. Do you entrust that choice to the demos, or to your chosen elite? Who can we trust if not the voters?