Kit Knightly
The “Russia report” is an action plan for the intelligence agencies to hand MI5 direct control over the mechanisms of British democracy, and give the government legal power to control social media.
Nobody in the mainstream will tell you this. The media are going to tell you it’s a “shocking condemnation Britain’s vulnerability to hostile state actors” or something similar, the Remainers will tell you it’s cast iron evidence the Brexit vote was rigged, and Luke Harding will tell you it means “they” are all around us and you should buy a copy of his book.
The truth is it’s just the latest of the Deep State’s plays to secure as much power as possible as quickly as possible. If anything, it already feels old-fashioned, being authored in a pre-Covid world, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be put to use in service of the world’s “new normal”.
In terms of actual content, there’s nothing new here. It’s just a collection of familiar proven lies and unproven accusations in the service of four primary agendas:
- Invalidating the result of the Brexit referendum
- Boosting funding/resources for the UK’s “Cyber Offensive capabilities”
- Ceding more powers to MI5 to oversee and “protect” our democratic processes
- Creating a “protocol” that empowers the government/intelligence agencies to force social media companies to censor and/or ban certain material, opinions, websites or users
You can plow through the whole thing here if you really feel the need.
For those outside the UK, who may not be aware of this story, sometime last year it was “leaked” that the UK parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee had prepared a report on “Russian interference” in UK politics. In a brilliant piece of PR manoeuvring, Boris Johnson refused to make the report public.
This decision manipulated those who consider themselves “the left” in British politics to clamour for the release of the “Russia Report”, believing there would be something in it that Boris didn’t want us to see. This was an act of pure naivety by Corbynista influencers, and deliberate public manipulation by the “leftist” media.
Yesterday Boris Johnson’s government finally “caved” to this pressure, and released a “confidential report” which tells us nothing we haven’t been told a million times before. This apparently secret testimony has been blasted across headlines in every broadsheet and tabloid for years.
Russia is accused of poisoning the Skripals, leaking the DNC emails, using “bots and trolls” to influence public opinion…and so and so on.
The witnesses called are all either actual spies (Christopher Steele), or “journalists” heavily involved with the Integrity Initiative (Edward Lucas). No evidence is supplied, save the tired old links to “academic studies” conducted by bought-and-paid-for NATO shills like Ben Nimmo and Bellingcat (whose direct funding from the likes of the Atlantic Council and National Endowment for Democracy represents a massive conflict of interest that is never once mentioned in the report).
In that way, the report is massively dated. Its lies, worn smooth through repetition, are dry and stale.
But that’s not the point of this report. That’s the first part of the Hegelian Dialectic. The “problem”, long since mythologised, created by force of repetition without ever being evidenced. This report is far more concerned with generating a “reaction”, and the procuring consent for a pre-planned “solution” (the report doesn’t shy away from this obvious structure – using the terms “threat” and “reaction” instead).
In short, buried in the 55 pages of waffle, repetition and bureaucratic double-talk, are key suggestions to take a more warlike stance against Russia and parlay this into a simultaneous crackdown on dissent at home, all while securing shiny new powers for MI5.
Firstly, the UK plans to strike a new attitude on “attribution” of alleged cyber attacks, claiming, apparently with a straight face:
The UK has historically been reticent in attributing cyber attacks – as recently as 2010, this Committee was asked to redact mention of Russia as a perpetrator of cyber attacks, on diplomatic grounds.
But the UK’s “reticence” to blame Russia for cyber attacks is over, they now intend to “name and shame” foreign actors who carry out cyber attacks:
there has to now be a cost attached to such activity. When attacks can be traced back – and we accept that this is in itself resource-intensive – the Government must always consider ‘naming and shaming’.
[NOTE: This section on “attribution” would an absolutely ideal time to mention that other state player – namely the US military – have the technology to carry out cyber attacks and make it appear to have come from somewhere else. We know they know, because of the Wikileaks Vault 7 leaks, but they don’t mention it.]
Oh, and they’re going “leverage” their diplomatic relations to force those countries who would rather not start a new cold war based on the testimony of lunatics, fraudsters and underwear salesmen, to publicly blame Russia for…pretty much everything:
it is apparent that not everyone is keen to adopt this new approach and to ‘call out’ Russia on malicious cyber activity. The Government must now leverage its diplomatic relationships to develop a common international approach when it comes to the attribution of malicious cyber activity by Russia and others.
This is dishonest, and potentially dangerous, but this kind of geo-political positioning is very much the long game. It’s the short term stuff, the local stuff, we should really worry about.
Like handing over powers to “monitor” and “protect” the democratic processes of the country to MI5 [our emphasis]:
Overall, the issue of defending the UK’s democratic processes and discourse has appeared to be something of a ‘hot potato’, with no one organisation recognising itself as having an overall lead. Whilst we understand the nervousness around any suggestion that the intelligence and security Agencies might be involved in democratic processes […] that cannot apply when it comes to the protection of those processes […] Protecting our democratic discourse and processes from hostile foreign interference is a central responsibility of Government, and should be a ministerial priority. In our opinion, the operational role must sit primarily with MI5
They recommend this, based on MI5’s pre-existing “relationship built with social media companies”. They don’t mention, at this stage, how social media companies have “built a relationship” with MI5, or what role they might serve in “protecting democracy”, but it’s not hard to guess.
Social Media is an important theme in the report, actually, being mentioned fifteen times in 47 pages.
Firstly, we’re told that social media companies must bear the brunt of the blame for “hostile state activity” being at all effective:
we note that – as with so many other issues currently – it is the social media companies which hold the key and yet are failing to play their part
Before they add the government must seek a “protocol” by which social media companies remove any material the UK government deems “hostile state use” of their platform:
The Government must now seek to establish a protocol with the social media companies to ensure that they take covert hostile state use of their platforms seriously, and have clear timescales within which they commit to removing such material
Any companies who refuse to do this will be “named and shamed”.
You might think “well, this protocol could easily be used against people with no state affiliation whatsoever”, and you’d be right. It could. The government admits as much, but doesn’t seem to have a problem with it:
Such a protocol could, usefully, be expanded to encompass the other areas in which action is required from the social media companies, since this issue is not unique to Hostile State Activity
This would be a good time to note that the Atlantic Council employees this report cites have, in the past, labelled people “bots” who are definitely, provably not bots. This includes noted independent journalists and a world-renowned concert pianist.
The proposed “protocol” opens up an avenue for the state to silence dissident individuals by similarly “mistaking” them for state-backed agents.
Another thing the report is keen on is boosting the UK’s “Offensive Cyber” capabilities:
this is an era of hybrid warfare and an Offensive Cyber capability is now essential. The Government announced its intention to develop an Offensive Cyber capability in September 2013, and in 2014 the National Offensive Cyber Programme (NOCP) […]The UK continues to develop its Offensive Cyber capability.
What their offensive cyber capabilities ARE, and how they use them, is never described. Are they used solely against other states, or against domestic politic parties, organizations and individuals too? They don’t say.
Is cyberwarfare even legal under international law? Well, no. In fact, the way the report dances around the idea that cyberwarfare is actually potentially illegal under international law is a thing of beauty:
While the UN has agreed that international law, and in particular the UN Charter, applies in cyberspace, there is still a need for a greater global understanding of how this should work in practice […] Achieving a consensus on this common approach will be a challenging process, but as a leading proponent of the Rules Based International Order it is essential that the UK helps to promote and shape Rules of Engagement, working with our allies.
The fact that people out there can even begin to cite this report in earnest when it describes the UK as a “key defender of a Rules Based International Order” just boggles my mind.
The real scary stuff comes later though, in the “legislation” section.
The UK is already one of the most surveilled countries in the world, and the report happily mentions that last February, the UK police/intelligence agencies got [our emphasis]:
new powers to stop, question, search or detain any person entering the UK gained Royal Assent in February 2019; it is not necessary for there to be suspicion of engagement in hostile activity in order to use these powers.
Following on from this, the report recommends a new Espionage Act and a Foreign Agent Registration Act, to “crackdown” on espionage.
Hearings resulting from these acts could be “closed material proceedings” to protect national security.
For those who don’t know, in UK law a “closed material proceeding” is a hearing where a prosecutor presents some evidence directly to a judge which is kept secret from both the public and the defense counsel.
Until this new legislation is passed, the report warns, “the Intelligence Community’s hands are tied.”
To sum up, the long-awaited Russia report is – surprise surprise – not a trove of secrets and corruption which could bring down the Johnson government. It was never going to be that, despite what all the fake-left “journalists” were saying, and what all the Labour supporters who should know better were tweeting.
It was actually sickening to watch so many people, especially in Corbyn’s camp, cry-out for this report and not realise they were getting played. It’s the oldest trick in the book. Cheap reverse psychology that doesn’t work on children past the age of about five, but apparently does work on the majority of the members of the Labour party.
Thanks to their gullibility, no one is questioning the honesty, providence or intentions of a report which finds, in short:
- MI5 should have more control over our democratic systems.
- We should spend more money on developing cyber attack ability.
- We should investigate and maybe overturn the Brexit vote.
- We should pass authoritarian new legislation
- Social Media companies should take down whatever the government says they should take down.
People who are supposed to guard against tyranny and hold power to account have abandoned their posts to take part in anti-Russia hysteria which endangers what remains of our civil liberties.
As a result, we’re getting headlines like this:
It’s the same old lies, on the same old topics, told by the same old people, for the same old reasons. The only difference is, this time, they managed to trick some of the gullible “woke” left into begging for it.
Part Two: UK Column News – 22nd July 2020
DOCUMENT UNVEILS UK SECOND WAVE
The Academy of Medical Science (est 1998) has issued the document: Preparing for a challenging winter 2020/21
This lays out the Second Wave of COVID. Guidance comes from and Expert Advisory Group led by Prof Stephen Holgate, who founded Synairgen whose own product is competing in NHS tests. In addition the document is funded by George Soros, NGOs associated with the NHS, the UK Department of Business etc.
“July and August must be a period of intense preparation for our reasonable worst-case scenario for health in the winter that we set out in this report, including a resurgence of COVID-19 which might be greater than seen in the spring. The assumptions that we have made should be tested as new evidence emerges (including analysis of the evidence from the first wave) to enable prevention and mitigation strategies to be adapted and refined… Implementation of prevention and mitigation strategies require enhanced coordination, collaboration and data sharing between central and local initiatives.”
The Challenges
“The need for health and social care undergoes large seasonal fluctuations, peaking in the winter. The NHS and social care systems typically operate at maximal capacity in the winter months, with bed occupancy regularly exceeding 95% in recent years. As recently as in 2017/18, England and Wales experienced approximately 50,000 excess winter deaths. In the same year, there were approximately 4,800 and 1,500 excess winter deaths in Scotland and Northern Ireland, respectively. Four additional challenges have great potential to exacerbate winter 2020/21 pressures on the health and social care system, by increasing demand on usual care as well as limiting surge capacity:
1. A large resurgence of COVID-19 nationally, with local or regional epidemics.
2. Disruption of the health and social care systems
3. A backlog of non-COVID-19 care
4. A possible influenza epidemic that will be additive to the challenges above.
Priorities for prevention and mitigation
There is a need for urgent preparation to mitigate the risks of a particularly challenging winter 2020/21, including:
Minimising community SARS-CoV-2 transmission and impact
a) Developing effective policies to maximise population engagement in essential control measures. These include: physical distancing; wearing face coverings in settings where physical distancing is not possible; regular hand and respiratory hygiene; high levels of hygiene in the home; heating and ventilation of homes; self-isolation and participation in the test, trace and isolate (TTI) programme when symptomatic, or following contact with a COVID-19 case. Identifying and addressing structural and socio-economic barriers to adherence will require engagement with target communities, and national and local consideration of a wide range of incentivising levers (including financial).
b) Launching an extensive public information campaign in the autumn, co-produced and optimised by members of target communities
Improving public health surveillance for COVID-19, influenza and other winter diseases.
COMMENTARY ON UK COLUMN
This is not about protecting the health of the nation but about implementing public surveillance systems.
Local authorities have complained central government has not been open about data… thus the suggestion to analyse evidence from the first wave is duplicitous. Strangely the document makes a comparison with winter 2017/18, when England and Wales experienced approximately 50,000 excess deaths – yet there was no shutting down the economy and quarantining the population in 2017/18.
DELIBERATE CONFUSION OVER MASKS
The NHS and the UK Government refuse to give answers or advice on exemptions to wearing masks. UK Column has received two letters from people with disabilities who say they have been put in a loop of contradictory advice and non-answers. The NHS executive has instructed GPs not to write exemption letters.
UK Column quotes gibberish from Public Health England which says an exemption letter is not needed but fails to address how individuals prove they have an exemption: given that the UK Government is employing transport inspectors to enforce mask wearing, backed by police powers of enforcement, not to mention the confusion and alarm of other citizens.
APPLIED PSYCHOLOGY
UK Column has previously reported in 2010 that the UK Government boasted about its Behavioural Insights Team… and the Scientific Advisory Group SAGE which is working with the BIT on COVID policy to deliberately use fear, alarm, confusion and antagonism to animate members of the public.
So far the UK Government neither taken nor issued scientific advice on the medial consequences of mask wearing.
It has refused to inform the pubic on the pros and cons of masks
It has refused to issue mask exemption letters and doctors’ notes
The public sector and the media is fed conflicting and flawed advice on mask.
In the absence of information masks becomes evidence of Covid
Inconsistency causes stress and alarm – shop staff don’t have to wear masks
UK Column News – 22nd July 2020 looks at the Russiagate UK report.
RUSSIAGATE ALL ABOUT BREXIT
UK Government’s Russiagate report is released by the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament. Although the allegations of Russian interference remain in the realm of “appear to suggest… someone didn’t look”, the press was quick to use the report to attack targets from social media to Brexit.
Social media is failing to tackle hostile foreign states and government must deliver legislation against online harms, says Julian Knight MP. The Daily Express says Boris Johnson should hold a new investigation into the Brexit vote – so the Russia report is re-energizing the remain campaign. Stewart Hosie MP of the Intel Committee said the government had failed to protect the referendum. Luke Harding says Theresa May and Johnson did not “seek evidence” of Russian interference during the 2016 EU membership referendum. The report says “the written evidence provided to us appeared to suggest that HMG had not seen or sought evidence of successful interference in UK democratic processes”.
COLD WAR HAWKS HIJACK PARLIAMENT
Most names in the report are redacted (blacked out). One of the few names in the report is Ben Nimmo of Integrity Initiative, an FCO disinformation effort aimed at perceived enemies. Other names: Anne Applebaum, Edward Lucas, Christopher Donnelly, all associated with Integrity Initiative. Mr pee-pee dossier Christopher Steele… and CPUSA Oligarch Spawn William Browder.
Thus the entire report seems to be the work of Mi6-FCO disinformation group.
According to Chief of the General Staff Sir Nick Carter speaking two months ago, the British Army has 3-4,000 propagandists working at any one time, with 20,000 people available at short notice.
As UK Column’s Mike Robinson says, it takes few people to influence social media. If the Army is using 3,000 people that is a staggering number and it is utter hypocrisy to criticize Russia or anybody else of doing this.
UK Column Eastern Approaches correspondent Alex Thomson used to work in GCHQ. He describes the authors of the report as Cold War hawks of a corporate type, and says these people have an outdated view having rubbed shoulders with Eastern European dissidents who see Russia behind everything. The Applebaum and Lucas types amplify this perception.
As in the U.S. where the NSA often dissents from the CIA’s assessment that “Russia did it,” the UK Foreign Office-Mi6 people have lost patience with the rest of the intelligence service and have instead harnessed the military and Parliament, prompting MPs to validate intelligence when MPs do not have the role to decide whether intelligence is right or not. Oversight is not the same as deciding upon the validity of intelligence. Thomson said the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee is supposed to represent the People not the Government… and certainly not the military or a particular Foreign Office assessment.
CENTRALIZATION OF POWER IN UK CABINET OFFICE
Russiagate UK is not stopping the UK Government from behaving in an increasingly Soviet manner.
Alex Thomson says the buck-passing on wear-don’t-wear masks, get-exemption-forms-no-exemption-forms is a Soviet tactic of opacity, onion-like layers of officialdom, one referring you to another. NHS England has passed the buck to Public Health England. In turn PHE has realized like a canny Soviet bureaucrat where the power lies: the power vertical leads to 70 Whitehall, The Cabinet Office.
Thomson sees great danger behind this apparent mask farce. The buck passing is a distraction while civil rights are being dismantled across Europe.
CO-ORDINATED ATTACK ON CIVIL RIGHTS
Alex Thomson says the Dutch authorities considered a draft bill mandating searches of homes to check that people are staying a meter-and-a-half from non-relatives including foster children.
In Germany the town of Gütersloh, which is the HQ of publishing group Bertelsmann, is under heavy military presence because it is a hot-spot of COVID. Military are demanding people take on-the-spot tests.
In Ireland a member of the Dail says Gardai should have the power to enforce tests on more than 1,000 people who have failed to attend an appointment for a test.
In the UK the Department of Health and Social Care guidelines say police will support heath inspectors who can take any person to an isolation facility, NHS facility or anywhere they consider suitable. They can also take your children when you are not present. If you refuse to comply voluntarily “we would seek to impose measures”.
This is developing right across the European continent – you home is no longer your castle, laws are being discussed to let inspectors enter any home at any time.
IRISH CONSTITUTION IN THE FIRING LINE
Alex Thomson: “It does not surprise me that they are having a go at the Irish constitution first. The Constitution of Ireland (Bunreacht na hÉireann) is on a par with the Constitution of the U.S. as one of the finest in the world.” The section on fundamental rights is being systematically dismantled, starting with the pretense of granting sexual freedoms such as same-sex marriage and abortion.
However, these new laws bear down upon Article 40.5 which says “the dwelling of every citizen is inviolable and shall not be forcibly entered save in accordance with law” (a statute upon the limits of the state’s power).
“American patriots say you can have a very fine Constitution but if you stop bleeding for it and treat it as a piece of paper. If you have politicians now saying the Bill of Rights is above my pay grade then what is the Constitution worth?”
This is not legal, says Thomson, but is a matter of growing police habits and bluster – rather than law – but it is happening in a co-ordinated manner across the Continent.
UK CONSTITUTION CIRCUMVENTED
This Constitutional wrecking began in the 1990s. It has nothing to do with parties. The motivation comes from the bureaucracy.
Thompson points out that under the Tony Blair government, minister Mo Mowlam considered it a demotion from being Northern Ireland secretary when she was given the Cabinet Office minister post. Since Cameron’s coalition with the Lib Dems government, the Cabinet Office has gained power copying the NZ’s Cabinet Office manual written by Gus O’Donnell which laid out the Constitution to suit the likes of the government. The Cabinet Office nomenlatura under Gordon Brown co-opted the other parties into a new arrangement. Common Purpose’s Julia Middleton was talking about coalition government before it was a fact.
THE HIDDEN HAND – THE INVISIBLE COLLEGE
Alex Thomson says the country is being steered by an invisible hand: The Invisible College has captured ways of doing science and intelligence. This group of plotters captured the natural sciences by founding in 1660 The Royal Society and that spun off The British Academy the year after Queen Victoria died to control funding in the arts. In the 1970s The Royal Academy of Engineering was launched by the Duke of Edinburgh and in 1998 after Blair came to power, The Academy of Medical Sciences.
For example, there were already the three Royal Colleges of Surgeons, Physicians, and General Practitioners – so this is not representing medicine but capturing science and the funding that goes with it. This is one clique that controls the funding and the narrative, setting the bounds of perception of the policy makers.
Further reading: The Invisible College – The Great European Secret: William Stuart
Notes from UK Column News – 22nd July 2020
