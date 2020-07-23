We must inoculate ourselves against the crazy Anti-Rationalists

Iain Davis
Recently, leading anti-rationalist Dominic Lawson had his COVID 19 vaccine promotion pamphlet published by the Daily Mail with the headline “To win the war on Covid-19 we must inoculate Britain against the crazy anti-vaxxers.” Like many anti-rationalists Dominic seems to struggle with complex issues.
Certainly questioning anything they are told is unthinkable. Repeating information is where it’s at for the anti-rationalists.
Anti-rationalists are incapable of independent thought and need to be told what to believe by someone, some body or organisation, they consider to be important. They call these carefully selected important people and groups “reliable sources.”
It isn’t entirely clear what constitutes a reliable source for the anti-rationalist but they appear to range from globalist think tanks and appointed world health authority officials, to mainstream media hacks, multinational corporation spokespersons, the right scientists, fact checkers and government representatives.
For many anti-rationalists Dominic is one of those reliable sources. However, there is a pecking order and Dominic probably has his own favourite goto’s for information, though presumably Richard Tomlinson and Boris Johnson aren’t among them.
Given that virtually nothing he says in his article is plausible, let alone accurate, it is clear that veracity doesn’t have much to do with reliability for the anti-rationalists. If they can’t cherry pick the information they need to confirm their opinions, they just make it up.
Accept Everything And Question Nothing
Dominic get’s off to a flyer:
There is only one sure way to deal with the coronavirus which has plunged the world’s economy into recession and killed (so far) more than half a million people. A vaccine.”
The specific novel strain of coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2 may cause the associated respiratory syndrome of COVID 19. While Dominic doesn’t bother making this distinction, it is important to do so. Otherwise, he could be suggesting that half a million people have been killed by the common cold, which is what most coronavirus strains are.
I’m sure Dominic knows this isn’t just semantics. Something which so called fact checkers, the kind of reliable sources anti-rationalists prefer, have been keen to highlight.
When a 2020 study by Pentagon scientists of flu vaccinated U.S. military personnel found that vaccine interference increased the subjects risk of contracting coronavirus by 36%, the inaccurately named FactCheck were quick to point out that this didn’t specifically mean SARS-CoV-2. They said the vaccine study only showed an increased risk for coronavirus and that this is not the same as SARS-CoV-2. Despite Dominic’s slapdash approach, on this occasion, precision was important for the anti-rationalists.
The study was of service men and women inoculated between 2017 – 2019. This was before SARS-CoV-2 was discovered. This also means the Pentagon team weren’t testing for SARS-CoV-2 susceptibility. SARS-CoV-2 is a coronavirus, so FactCheck’s categorical statement that there is “no evidence” that the flu vaccine increases the risk of contracting SARS-CoV-2 is false. There is inconclusive evidence that this could be the case. FactCheck have got their facts wrong.
Evidence of this potential risk was also found in the paper by scientists from the University of Hong Kong who discovered almost a five-fold increase in susceptibility to non influenza respiratory viruses, including coronavirus, among flu vaccinated children.
Anti-rationalists will be quick to deny the existence of this science because that’s what they do whenever it doesn’t “fit” with their articles of faith.
Given that we know that COVID 19 is only a significant threat to the older people with comorbidities, and that this is the section of the population most extensively vaccinated with flu vaccines, the correlation and the existing scientific evidence would seem to warrant further investigation.
Something the anti-vaxxers at the British Medical Journal are willing to contemplate.
However, rather than call for urgent research to establish if vaccine interference from the flu shot could increase SARS-CoV-2 risks, Facebook’s anti-rationalist fact checking partners preferred instead to deny everything and suggest that vaccine interference isn’t a thing.
A quick search of Google Scholar reveals hundreds of papers and scientific articles discussing vaccine interference. Even the most cursory independent research is not something the anti-rationalists like to do.
A virus has very little to say about fiscal or monetary policy. However, government’s do. Dominic’s belief that a virus has caused global economic collapse is very silly. Of course it hasn’t, the political response to claims about a virus has.
Thus far this virus has supposedly affected about 0.15% of the global population and allegedly killed 0.007%. Though it seems, in the UK at least, there is reasonable doubt about the figures. Oxford University Centre for Evidence Based Medicine (CEBM) reports that one of the main sources of mortality statistics in the UK, Public health England (PHE), have considerably overestimated deaths from COVID 19.
According to the World Health Organisation, if we accept the figures they report, COVID 19 is slightly less dangerous than a bad, though relatively common, seasonal influenza. Quite why COVID 19 necessitates plunging “the world’s economy into recession,” while flu doesn’t, is difficult to say. Still, Dominic thinks this all makes perfect sense, so that should be more than enough for his anti-rationalist followers.
I say “allegedly killed” because there is very little evidence that these people died “of” COVID 19. The vast majority of people who sadly died “with” COVID 19 were older people approaching, or already receiving, end of life care.
No one, including Dominic, knows how many of the people who died with COVID 19 died of COVID 19. Nor do we have much hope of ever finding out because the death registration process for COVID 19 produces a new from of mortality statistic which is almost perfectly useless.
This makes no difference to the anti-rationalists and they are willing to report that the virus has killed “more than half a million people” because that is what they have been told to think by their reliable sources. It is almost certainly a wildly inaccurate claim, but that’s no reason not to demand everyone else unquestioningly believe it in the myopic world of the anti-rationalists.
No Fault, No Liability, No Responsibility, No Problem
And so we come to the central theme of Dominic’s fantastical rant. The undoubted wonder of the COVID 19 vaccine, that doesn’t exist yet, and why anyone who has any reservations is a lunatic.
For anti-rationalists any questioning of their faith is evidence of the “perversity of human psychology.” The crazy anti-vaxxers, who, for example, urge use of the precautionary principle before we irrevocably alter the human genome, are all mad as far as Dominic and his anti-rationalist chums are concerned. Dominic enthuses:
The global race to develop one [a COVID 19 vaccine] has been extraordinary in its scale and speed. As a result, it is thought possible that a vaccine might be approved as safe for general use as early as this winter.”
The oxymoron at the heart of this claim eludes anti-rationalists like Dominic. Vaccines usually take between 10 to 15 years to develop and trial.
Yet Oxford University, and their collaborators Astrazeneca, are among the numerous public private partnerships around the world to have already injected experimental COVID 19 vaccines into thousands of human beings.
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) are the largest single contributor to the World Health Organisation (WHO). They funded nearly every aspect of both the COVID 19 pandemic preparedness exercises and the planned response. Recently Bill Gates spoke about the indemnity vaccine manufacturers will need in order to avoid being sued for the harm their COVID 19 vaccine will probably cause. He Said:
The efficacy of vaccines in older people is always a huge challenge. It turns out the flu vaccine isn’t that effective in older people…….Here, we clearly need a vaccine that works in the upper age range…..If we have one in 10,000 side effects, that’s way more, you know, 700,000 people who will suffer from that…….So that decisions of OK let’s go ahead and give this vaccine to the entire world, governments will need to be involved because there will be some risk and indemnification needed.”
This is standard procedure for vaccines and vaccine manufacturers. The various Vaccine Injury Compensation Programmes (VICP’s) operating around the world, are overseen by the BMGF owned WHO via their Global Vaccine Safety initiative. The WHO are keen to stress the “no fault” element of the various VICP’s.
Before anyone can receive compensation for the proven harm a vaccine caused them or their loved ones, they first have to agree that this is no ones fault. The vaccine manufacturers are not liable and the cost of the harm they cause is picked up by the tax payer.
As of November 2019 the U.S. NVICP alone had paid out $4.2 billion in compensation for people injured or killed by vaccines. In the UK the Vaccine Damage Fund (VDF), with a ceiling payout of just £120,000, has cost tax payers just over £74 million in compensation.
This no fault legal technicality allows the anti-rationalists to claim that there is no evidence, despite the proven deaths and disabilities caused, of any harm from vaccines. A ridiculous legalese argument which is difficult to counter due to the depth of the stupidity it is based upon.
This fear of liability begs the question why the world’s most powerful health authority, the software salesman Bill Gates, wants to indemnify his minions against being sued. Could it be because his own estimate for the potential harm caused by the vaccine seemingly exceeds the risk from the disease he wants to vaccinate the world against?
Bill’s vaccine hesitancy may be well founded. Previous attempts to create SARS related vaccines have been a total disaster. This explains why, despite decades of trying, science has failed to engineer a vaccine for SARS strain coronavirus.
Earlier efforts did stimulate the hoped for antibody and protein reactions but also increased the subjects immunopathological response to the disease, instigating cytokine storms which killed the tested ferrets and mice far more effectively than the virus alone. The researchers noted:
Caution in proceeding to application of a SARS-CoV vaccine in humans is indicated.”
Thankfully, initial animal trials of Atrazeneca and Oxford University’s ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine (renamed AZD1222 SARS-CoV-2) didn’t immediately kill the mice and 6 macaque monkeys they tested it on.
Following this extensive non peer reviewed study, which the researchers called “a rapid yet thorough investigation,” the team decided to inject more than 10,000 people with their experimental vaccine.
People really volunteered for this. A tiny bit of independent research would put huge doubt in your mind before ever agreeing to be experimented upon with any alleged SARS vaccine. Anti-rationalism is a high risk faith because the first rule of anti-rationalism is do no research.
Meanwhile no one, anywhere, has reasonably explained how an R&D, trial and safety testing process, that usually takes decades, can suddenly be safely completed in a few months. Anti-rationalists, who probably correctly assume the experimental substance will be approved as safe no matter what, consider anyone who asks how this is possible to be an idiot.
It is safe because the people who want to make billions by selling it, say it is safe. They have absolutely nothing to lose and everything to gain so why wouldn’t they? If you wonder if they actually constitute a reliable source you are clearly deluded. Or, as Dominic puts it, have fallen for “an increasingly popular form of conspiracy theory.”
The Highest Scientific Standards
To hammer home just how far off the reservation the anti-rationalists have strayed, their leading light Dominic then completely destroys the whole purpose of his own diatribe. While meandering aimlessly through some strawman argument, weirdly alleging that to question any aspect of any vaccine is to unquestioningly believe in homeopathy, he writes:
This hits the anti-vax nail on the head. Its campaigning is all about the way people say they ‘feel’, far removed from the complex and even intimidating world of scientific and medical research. Furthermore, the advance of genuine medical knowledge is a painstaking process, involving exhaustive double-blind’ clinical trials. It can be hard…for such conscientious empiricism to win out over raw emotional certainty masquerading as knowledge.
This hits the anti-rationalist nail on the head. They genuinely believe that the scientific method is the listing of scientific theories from official “reliable sources.” They have completely lost sight, or simply don’t understand, that the core tenet of all science is, and always has been, doubt.
Moreover they assume that the considerable volume of science that questions vaccine safety and efficacy doesn’t exist. Therefore, in the goldfish bowl of anti-rationalism, to question the science funded by pharmaceutical corporations, often by citing science that isn’t, is “crazy” and based upon nothing but feelings.
Of course anti-rationalists themselves often cite feelings to back up their arguments against the people they wrongly label anti-vaxxers. Dominic tells us about the “heart-breaking detail” of Roald Dahl’s loss of his daughter Olivia. Anti-rationalist appeals to emotion are fine because they support their opinion.
The people anti-rationalists label as anti-vaxxers generally do not claim that all vaccines are either useless or dangerous. They acknowledge that vaccines can be, and have been, a useful component of effective public health policy. They point out that not all vaccines are equal, that some have caused harm and that this harm needs to be carefully considered.
Because anti-rationalism is based upon faith and belief, rather than empirical evidence, its acolytes are often forced fall back on the popular falsehoods they have been spoon fed. One such is the mythology surrounding the 1998 study which Andrew Wakefield participated in. Dominic’s version goes like this:
The British (ex) doctor Andrew Wakefield, whose fraudulent 1998 study for the medical magazine The Lancet, claiming that autism in children was caused by the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine…”
The only thing Dominic has got right is Dr. Wakefield name and that he was struck off. If he read the study, which presumably he hasn’t, he would know that this was the finding:
We did not prove an association between measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine and the syndrome described […] Published evidence is inadequate to show whether there is […] a link with measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.”
That Dr. Walker-Smith’s study did not say there was a proven link between MMR and autism; that no one questioned the scientific efficacy or conduct of the researchers for more than a decade; that an independent scientific review of Dr Wakefield’s contribution found no reason even to suspect scientific fraud, nor any misconduct; that it was only a witch-hunt by a lone alleged investigative journalist which caused the furore; that he worked for a GlaxoSmithKline board member at the time and that the High Court then overturned the blatantly corrupt decision of the General Medical Council, who stripped Dr Wakefield and others of their licenses, matters not to the anti-rationalists.
I suspect Dominic knows that confidence in the MMR jab was already waning, prior to publication of the study in the Lancet. This was due to the 1992 withdrawal of the previous MMR vaccine Pluserix after it was found to cause aseptic meningitis. Though, like every other anti-rationalists, who bleats on about the stories they have made up about Dr. Andrew Wakefield, Dominic is careful not to report this fact.
So it comes as no surprise that, while venerating the “double-blind (placebo) clinical trial,” anti-rationalists like Dominic neglect to mention that there are no Randomised Clinical Trials (RCT’s) of the vaccine schedule. No one has any idea what the cumulative health benefit or costs are for injecting people with a combination of substances.
Anti-rationalists become incandescent with clueless rage whenever anyone raises this concern, because vaccines save lives and have eradicated disease. Blind placebo trials of vaccine schedules are impossible because not to offer vaccines to anyone is to condemn them to certain death. Therefore, this justifies not bothering to find out what the actual health benefits, or risks, of vaccine schedules are.
The anti-vaxxers, published in the Lancet, called this the ‘vaccine paradigm’. The Lancet is usually a reliable source for anti-rationalists, but not in this case.
The vaccine paradigm is built upon RCT’s which only measure the targeted immune response. Like all anti-vaxxers, the research scientist anti-vaxxers point out both that there are non-specific effects, associated with vaccines, and that not all vaccines are the same.
They report a number of positive, hitherto unrecognised benefits from vaccines which can be identified in the research literature. For example, a study found that Danish infants who received the MMR vaccine were not only protected against measles, mumps and rubella but all cause mortality from other non specific diseases also decreased for the vaccinated children.
However, they also found increased mortality among vaccinated groups compared to unvaccinated groups. For example studies showed that children who received the DTP vaccine were more than twice as likely to die from some other diseases than unvaccinated children; the H1N1 vaccine was found to increase all cause mortality among girls and the attenuated Malaria vaccine more than doubled female all cause child mortality in West Africa.
The research scientists noted the lack of research studying the combination and order of vaccine schedules. Finding numerous examples where the vaccine combinations have an impact upon associated all cause mortality, some positive, some not, they noted, for example:
In all studies exploring this, the incidence of all-cause mortality increases if the DTP vaccine is administered after the measles vaccine compared with inverse order. Likewise, administering the measles vaccine and DTP vaccine together is associated with higher incidence of all cause mortality than only receiving the measles vaccine.”
On balance, they conclude:
Taking non-specific effects into account in the global vaccination programme could reduce global mortality by 1.1 million deaths per year.”
According to the anti-rationalists none of this is real. To use the scientific method and seek to understand the relative health costs and benefits of constantly giving more and more vaccines to human beings, is all crazy anti-vaxxer gibberish.
Consequently, the anti-rationalists have formed a sort of vaccine cult, based upon the scientifically illiterate delusion that all vaccines always save lives. Convinced that only they understand “real science” they no longer need to apply any and can viciously attack all that do, because they are crazy anti-vaxxers.
Anti-rationalists think anyyone who questions their tightly restricted, officially approved, science is just too dumb to understand it. Therefore, while refusing even to acknowledge, let alone discuss, the science they don’t agree with, they propose we should instead listen to anti-rationalist celebrities. Dominic suggests:
I would prefer instead that the Government turns the celebrity’ endorsement factor against the anti-vaccination lobby. So in the field of sport, it should hire, say, Andy Murray, to promote a campaign (a suitable antidote to anti-vaxxer’ Novak Djokovic).”
While, to be fair to Dominic, he isn’t so keen on mandating vaccines, this kind of estrangement from sanity is leading us all in that direction. Something which government is all too eager to foster and exploit.
I have no idea if Andy Murray is an anti-rationalist, nor what Novak Djokavic believes about vaccines. Frankly, I couldn’t care less what they think because they are both fantastic tennis players but not independent research scientists.
The Authoritarian Certainty of Anti-Rationalist Scientism
For the anti-rationalist a restricted, officially approved, tranche of medical science has transcended into the puritanical certainty of “scientism.” All that is required is an announcement, from their priests and priestesses in white coats, for the anti-rationalist to obey without hesitation. This mindless obedience is damned useful if you are a government that wants to control the behaviour of your population.
All the government needs to do is say all their decisions are “led by the science” and the anti-rationalists will throw themselves on the bandwagon quicker than the State can say “for the general good.” This technique is predicated upon the anti-rationalist aversion to ever reading any of the “wrong science.” Or any of the right science for that matter.
The wrong science is the science that doesn’t agree with the predetermined political, social or economic agenda. Providing the mainstream media only report the “right science,” and tell the anti-rationalists that all the other science, which disproves or question their faith, is “crazy,” the authoritarians are good to go. Safe in the knowledge that the devout anti-rationalist will never question anything told to them by one of the government’s (or their multinational corporation partner’s) pet scientific experts.
The fact that the COVID 19 vaccine doesn’t exist yet is an irrelevance for the anti-rationalists. They have already decided that it will be perfectly safe. Dominic insists that injecting 7.8 billion people with an experimental genetic modifier (in all likelihood) is the only thing that can save the 99.99% of the global population for whom COVID 19 present absolutely no threat whatsoever.
The lack of something’s existence is no reason not to vigorously promote it or, indeed, buy it. More importantly, anyone who questions their mythical, future ambrosia must be attacked for being a crazy anti-vaxxer.
In keeping with the faith over reason approach, the fact that anti-vaxxers don’t really exist fits neatly with their deification of the fictional elixir they imagine to be their only hope. As they wage war on an enemy which is, of course, invisible.
Dogmatic adherence to questionable ideologies has always been one of the most lethal components of the human psyche. Especially when any dissent is considered to be dangerous. Dominic writes:
The necessity of a mass vaccine take-up is not to safeguard the lives of children but for the general good of us all, economically as much as medically.”
The general good is precisely the principle advocated by all authoritarian regimes throughout history. For example, the National Socialist Program (25-Punkte-Programm) of the Nazi’s contained the following:
The activity of the individual may not clash with the interests of the whole, but must proceed within the framework of the whole for the benefit for the general good.”
Further:
Publications which are counter to the general good are to be forbidden.”
As the COVID 19 crisis spread from the alleged epicentre of Wuhan the UK Law commissioner Penney Lewis warned that anyone posting, what the government call, online “anti-vaccine propaganda” could be prosecuted under new laws the government want to invent.
This is likely to come in the form of the Online Harms Act which will bring in wide sweeping censorship.
The UK government have persistently hinted that they will ignore inalienable human rights and mandate a compulsory COVID 19 vaccine. As the Coronavirus ACT 2020 suspended all democracy and, with the State warning of second waves (please watch the video below) and no return to abnormal before Christmas, initial government assurances that removal of rights was a temporary measure were utterly worthless.
If COVID 19 vaccines become compulsory then the legal precedent will be set to force you to have every other vaccine the pharmaceutical corporations dream up in the future. You will have no autonomy over your own body, which will be owned by the State, and you will “officially” be a slave.
If it is not permitted to openly discuss the scientific evidence, both for and against vaccines, then medical tyranny is assured and any eye rolling by anti-rationalists merely demonstrates that they are not only incapable of understanding science they have no appreciation of history either.
The anti-rationalists are certain that the COVID 19 vaccine is going to save all of us, but with some surveys suggesting that up to 40% of the population might refuse it, Dominic is among the many anti-rationalists who worries himself about achieving the herd effect. Let’s forget that this unproven theoretical concept applies to natural and not artificially induced immunity, and just address the anti-rational witter. Dominic writes:
For a vaccine to create the herd immunity’ required, it is necessary for between 70 and 90 per cent of us to receive such an inoculation.”
If limited uptake of the wonder drug keeps the anti-rationalists awake at night, an obvious solution springs to mind. On that might go some way towards assuaging the concerns of the people who like to make their own minds up.
Once the vaccine is ready, a truly independent health body with absolutely no financial ties to any pharmaceutical corporation, no government backing nor government contracts, should undertake an independent scientific evaluation of the vaccine. They could be given temporary authority to select a random sample of the vaccine, from batches they select without warning, and test it’s safety and efficacy in a large cohort, double blind, placebo randomised control trial.
That large cohort will be drawn from all member of parliament, the US congress and the EU commission, all policy makers and lobbyists who advocate “anti-vaxxer” censorship, all boards of pharmaceutical corporations, all BMGF members, all GAVI members, and all World Health Organisation bureaucrats. It will also include all members of the mainstream media, like Dominic, who think anyone who questions vaccines is an anti-vaxxer, and any other anti-rationalist who has argued for censorship of scientific opinion.
Any hint of any involvement or influence from anyone with either a commercial or policy interests in vaccines, will render the study null and void and the COVID 19 vaccine will be deemed to be unproven and unsafe. Once the vaccine injury rate has been independently assessed another, separate, independent panel, again with no links to any pharmaceutical corporations, government or policy makers, will then decide if the benefits outweigh the risks.
Only following approval via this process, will the vaccine be offered to the people. There will be no suggestion or demand for compulsory vaccination because that would contravene Article 6 of the United Nations Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights which states:
Any preventive, diagnostic and therapeutic medical intervention is only to be carried out with the prior, free and informed consent of the person concerned, based on adequate information. The consent should, where appropriate, be express and may be withdrawn by the person concerned at any time and for any reason without disadvantage or prejudice.”
Given how enthusiastic Dominic and other anti-rationalists are about the COVID 19 vaccine, and how concerned they are about uptake, who among them could object to this?
However, if they mandate that we must take their vaccine, one developed, trialled and deemed safe by the people who profit from it; if they refuse to acknowledge the appalling conflict of interest in the scientism they worship; if they won’t listen to legitimate scientific concerns and deny all opportunities for rational debate and independent research; if they censor scientific evidence, and persist with their strawman arguments and false appeals to faux authority; if they continue to deploy the meaningless labels, they have created, to marginalise anyone who dares criticise their vaccine cult, then we must inoculate ourselves against the crazy anti-rationalists.
It’s easy, we just ignore these zealots. And, if millions of us refuse to comply, there is absolutely nothing they can do about it.
Thank you again Iain. I’ve just blocked someone who chided me for going on ‘very dubious sites’ and believing ‘conspiracy theories’ who then told me I must read the truth about the virus, and sent me a couple of articles from the ABC here in Australia!
Very much tied in with your peice is a now infamous article written by a Federal Labor MP, Raff Ciccone in The Age newspaper entitled:
‘New Covid19 Restrictions Will Be Needed For Anti Vaxxers’.
In this article, very similar in tone to Dominic Lawson’s, Ciccone writes:
“thankfully, the possibility of a vaccine for this
virus is looking more plausible.
Unfortunately, like a diabolical plot twist, the
day the vaccine arrives, so too will the
inevitable chorus of those who object to being
vaccinated.
To anti vaxxers I have one message: our
tolerance for your wilful ignorance is over.
We cannot afford, morally or economically to
give any ground to those who choose not to
be vaccinated against Covid19.
As a community, we should consider to what
extent we allow organisations to prevent
those who object to being vaccinated against
Covid19 to enter their premises, participate
in their activities, and in some circumstances
seek their employment.
For those who do contact me, know this. I
have no interest in your alternative ‘facts’ or
your conspiracy theories”.
This is what is coming – most of us here can see it. Those who refuse to be jabbed will have a choice. But they will be barred from going to cafes or pubs or getting on a plane or even from employment unless they have a Covi Pass. Some fecken choice.
The goosesteps are getting louder with each passing day.
How did we ever survive without VACCINES for maybe 200 thousand years I don’t know.
Because back then we didn’t have the evil Russians and the evil Chinese.
The Russkies and the Chinks hide under your bed. Then they creep out (at night) and subvert you with their sick propaganda and twisted ideology, such as universal health care and subsidised housing.
The Russkies and the Chinks are truly evil, and that’s why we must wage war against them. That’s why nuclear weapons are much better than hospitals and a social care system.
THIS IS A UK GOVERNMENT PUBLIC INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT
From the Richie Allen show today, Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England, the UK government’s Chief Medical Adviser (and closely associated with big pharma and the Gates Foundation) admitting in a BBC radio interview a few months back that the lockdown is all horse shit…
https://youtu.be/2Z8rJeTy8Bg?t=238
is edwyne having it what about jacob or nathaniel?
is bill having it or his pizza ping pong kids?
is richard branson having it or the gys that run g4s and serco?
what about charles battenberg gotha montbatten sachs coburg van helsing dracul?
what about all the westminster child fiddlers dolphin square party goers?
what about those folks in tel aviv you know
robert maxwell,epstein,lord mcalpine,lord janner and leon britain will they be getting the sv40 monkey virus pus?
will the ashkanazim be immune or exempt
tel aviv military tech is the most popular 5g in the world today yet it is banned in israel
since the covid satan shot works in symbiosis with the 5g,we can assume israel will again pass.
the vaccine will not be kosher it will not have the chabad seal of approval
the pirates of khazaria ashkanazim self identify as jewish
so can eye
it aint kosher eye aint havin it
f right orf
Bravo !
It’s lucky that these vaccines are coming along to save us all, just in the nick of time.
Humanity’s really struggled to keep going without them over the course of its existence!
Has anyone isolated covid-19 yet
Covid-19 is the disease. The virus that causes this disease is SARS-CoV-2.
So, no, because it’s not possible to isolate a disease. Yes, because it is known that SARS-CoV-2 is a coronavirus.
I thought covid-19 was a virus, one of a number of corona viruses
Have they fuck. Not even met the 4 Koch postulates
They haven’t got off the starting block. As Robert Koch would have it, 1 isolate the pathogen. I do believe we need to isolate the pathogen before we can make a vaccine
What I never quite understood about vaccines in general is why they push the mantra that we should all be inoculated with them or else we will endanger others. Please correct me if I’m wrong, anyone, but how will I who chooses not to be vaccinated, endanger someone who is vaccinated supposedly against someone like me?
Their ‘argument’ is that if you’re vaccinated you’re ‘less likely’ to ‘catch’ it and thus ‘give’ it to others. Which is complete BS but it satisfies the normies.
Congratulations again Iain. Star blogger throughout this ‘crisis’.
[FICTIONAL DIARY ACCOUNT]
Thursday, 4th February
Dear Diary,
So tired again. Can’t stop yawning! Was woken AGAIN at 3am by sounds of fireworks or gunshots (???) somewhere outside. Seems to be happening a lot lately. If people aren’t watching the fireworks it’s a waste of money.
Right now, Mom’s at number 64 trying to comfort Mrs Jackson. I’ve never seen Mrs Jackson without make-up before. She looked so thin at the funeral. She keeps insisting that Bill died from asthma attacks because of wearing face masks. Bill’s family have stopped talking to her. That’s mean!! She’s a nice lady.
What’s a soul mate?
I fed Molly but she left half of it.
On the news this morning they were talking about vigilantes who are patrolling neighborhoods looking for spreaders. (New York City I think?) An 85 year old man was shot dead because his face mask came off in the wind. They found his home and spray painted the word ‘SPREADER’ on the walls in red paint. He looked a bit like Uncle Richard from Pittsburgh.
Liam still hasn’t replied to my messages. It’s been two days! (I might message him again later, I dunno..) I hope he’s still not mad at me.
Saw adverts on TV for Protector-Cam, to check we’re wearing masks in every room. It’s clever. It links to our Covi-pass accounts and phones. Dad’s ordered it from Amazon in time for when the new laws start in April.
Last night Mom and Dad were arguing about money. I heard Mom crying. She says food is too expensive. They’re always fighting so I stay in my room. I hope Florida’s not cancelled this year.
It’s freezing cold outside. More snow is forecast. Molly loves the snow.
Governor Death Virus and the Deblasio-Virus have so decreed. “NY Untermenschen and useless eaters, WEAR YOUR MASKS while the CORPORATE FASCISTS drain your savings accounts or the MASK NAZIS will break down your door and murder you in your beds (like the Chicago GESTAPO did to poor Fred Hampton in 1969). OBEY or there will be trouble!
https://imgflip.com/i/40bn08
Love your post, Eyes. Another rule – no beards allowed when you’re wearing your muzzle.
What next – no make-up allowed for muzzled women? If so, most will obey without question. Am wondering when they’ll make the burqa compulsory for everyone. But wait – how will the iris-recognition cameras track us? No worries, an inserted microchip ensure forever stalking!
?v=2
Mass civil disobedience , mass worldwide demonstrations and mass rioting will be required to stop this authoritarian behaviour before it is too late. This is a major worldwide scam aided and abetted by the political parasites both at national and local level who with the encouragement of the medical establishment , also feeding from the public purse, are the real threat to our diminishing freedoms. They must not be allowed to get away with this .
Questionable how effective “mass civil disobedience” alone is going to be against a group of mass murdering psychopathic criminals that view the Third Reich as a “dry run.”
Naziland (UK) is out of control. It is truly the most creepy, Orwellian hellhole out there. I hate it with a passion, it is vile. I have watched this descent into fascism roll out fast since 911 and I don’t think, to this day, I have ever met even one single Brit who understands and accepts what has occured, that this is actually happening. Not one, ever. They’re just brainwashed, good doggy.
I can’t wait until November, when the moron majority are queuing up for untested genetically modified monkey virus to be forced into their arm by their fascist leaders they willingly voted for, even though it’s potentially going to cause them all manner of highly undesirable side efffects, while wearing their “poppy with pride”, like they are some untouchable, supreme, higher moral authority, blissfully unaware that the real Nazis are operating in the bowels of their own government and that the UK has become EVERYTHING those men supposedly died for. Those people who wear those poppies, every single one of them, unless they are speaking out about this tyranny here right now, please, throw the poppies away. You are an insult to the lives of those who died fighting fascism for your freedom.
I am so enraged, I feel like carrying out some kind of ritualstic poppy burning in town centres, at the very sites where they have all their war memorials, to truly honour those who died with the truth, that they died for nothing, that the British state is doing its best to impersonate the culture of the Nazis, scum that they are. I would do this to say that I’m sorry that they died for nothing, but the people of this country are now, as the people of Nazi Germany were, little more than a bunch of brainwashed mind controlled tools of real fascism.
One thing that made me laugh in the coverage of their bullshit Russia report recently was the sheer hypocrisy of their description of how the Russian meddling works, that “the Russians” put out clever articles and posts online in order to generate anger and fuel hatred and negativity at subjects which the reader is already angry about. Maybe they do, I don’t know. But one thing I know for sure…… YOU F*****G DO THAT YOU SCUMF***S. Quit with the doublethink. You do that. The entire British media is that in a nutshell, a relentless process of antagonising and fuelling hatred and fear. They are such scum, they are so low, words cannot come close to how disgusting they are.
“respect my authori-tie!” Eric Cartman
Gates just said we NEED multiple doses of vaccines. I think that all of this Covid19 crap has been training people to discard rights over our own bodies/lives/mind/spirit.
Lockdown is house arrest, loss of livelihood. Social distancing, no singing, no doing this or that and now masks. None of this will go away with a vaccine. They are all of a piece and they are all intended to use “behavior science to change the way we think”. Even the vaccine(s) isn’t the end point, but one more point along the way. As you say, this is slavery.
I want to share something here. Homeless people have been taken from Seattle and put in camps. If you look at this video this looks like vaccine trial hell to me. I believe this to be America’s Auschwitz. If someone can investigate, please help, I think this is a horrifying experiment on helpless people.
https://youtu.be/vkhX0E0exiI
Connection between flu jab and susceptibility to a bad reaction to a coronavirus?
Supporting evidence…?
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=533761737190464
I wonder when we will be told what percentage of all age groups supposedly suffering potentially or actual lethal symptoms of ‘Covid19’ had received a flu vaccination within the past year.
‘Anti-rationalists are incapable of independent thought and need to be told what to believe by someone, some body or organisation, they consider to be important.’
True. And since everything that is against their common wisdom can, by definition, only be said by someone who they consider not important, trying to have a discussion with these people is quite tiring.
There is way out though, and that is (in my experience) that the most ardent anti-rationalists (aka academics), think very high of themselves. So what you should not try is to convince these people, but try to make them think. For instance by saying that (in NL) 6000 died with Covid19, while, on average 8000 die with influenza. So why should you be scared?
Or say, that the majority who dies with Covid19 has comorbidity and that the average age of death is >80, which is no different than the expected life span in western countries. Or say that counting cases with Covid19 and then compare those with cases with Covid19 in March is meaningless as in March only the most sick were tested, and now it is, virtually, everyone who wants to test him or herself on the covid. If you do that it might just happen that some day, an anti-rationalist comes to you and says: ‘you know, I have done some research, and did you know that Covid19 is NOT the dangerous disease that the media is making out of it.’
That happened to me once (with Y) and it was quite funny, as Y in her usual vanity thought that she was telling me something I did not know yet. Which Multatuli called ‘a pear from his own garden’ (Een peer uit eigen tuin)
https://www.dbnl.org/tekst/mult001idee01_01/mult001idee01_01_0275.php#idee269
It’s not only vanity though why you should not try the tactic of convincing other (vain) people with logic and ratio, but that you should only give them some clues how they can solve the puzzle for themselves: and that is that they should stop thinking that others can do the thinking for them. Which is because their thinking that others can solve problems for them without them having to think is the core of the problem of why they are anti-rationalists!
Decadence is the core of the problem…
Big vaccine company money and operation warp speed:
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/22/us-government-taps-pfizer-to-produce-millions-of-doses-of-coronavirus-vaccine.html
“Moreover, we demonstrate that the United Kingdom’s lockdown was both superfluous and ineffective”
https://tinyurl.com/y2px5sb9
this article is not yet peer reviewed
“this article is not yet peer reviewed”.
Doesn’t matter – neither was Neil Ferguson’s computer meddling, but Lockdown’s still happened!!
quote
The cabinet met in person for the first time since March in the Foreign Office’s Locarno suite, with hand sanitiser on entry, ministers required to be at least a metre apart and individual water bottles
ANDREW PARSONS/NO10 DOWNING STREET
A coronavirus vaccine may be licensed for older people first and become available “this side of Christmas”, the deputy chief medical officer for England has said.
Jonathan Van-Tam said that given that the elderly were much more likely to die of the virus, regulators were likely to need less assurance about the safety of a vaccine before giving it to them. Vaccinating the 20 per cent of adults most at risk could eliminate up to 90 per cent of deaths, his calculations suggest.
A leading expert said that the virus was “here for ever” and that regulators deciding whether to approve a vaccine had “the toughest job of anybody”, given the billions of people affected.
unquote
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/coronavirus-vaccine-for-older-people-before-christmas-adviser-hopes-3nb2nb8gq
if that’s technical too understand we will get surgerys, doctors, nurses, key workers and local authorities including support groups different disability groups care nursing homes etc to contact there clueless vulnerable clients/residents to get them (mount pressure) to take it first under the guise of…
we care about you.…dont worry about the risks as your on the way out anyway.
Sounds like a culling and the above Times article doesn’t even muddle its wording
Who’s the conspiracy theorists now
thanks judyj for original headups of this newspaper article.
Glad to be of help, ame.
Cheers. 😀
ame,
Exactly. Jonathan Van-Tam has publicly announced that a vaccine would be immediately given to elderly people without undergoing the necessary safety checks. If that doesn’t raise a red flag to the population at large, then nothing will.
Politicians, their advisers, commentators and journalists should declare their personal or family interests in pharmaceuticalor medical companies when saying anything related to health matters.
If MASK NAZI Lawson feels threatened by CRITICAL THOUGHT he can put on his hazmat suit, “cloister” himself in his dark closet and inject ‘Doc’ Billy Eugenics Euthanasia Death Shots into his arms “until the cows come home.” But he should leave the rest of the World out of his psychosis. What a corrupt sleaze. Begs the question how much did ‘Doc’ Billy E pay the little slimy git-wanker.
Excellent article! Let me cite:
1) “<em>Though it seems, in the UK at least, there is reasonable doubt about the figures</em>.”
This also so in the USA and elsewhere! In his article “IS AMERICA’S SECOND CORONA WAVE A POLITICAL HOAX?” ( http://www.williamengdahl.com/englishNEO20Jul2020.php ) F. William Engdahl tells us how they cheat with the numbers to keep panic up:
2) Citation from the article above “<em>I say “allegedly killed” because there is very little evidence that these people died “of” COVID 19. The vast majority of people who sadly died “with” COVID 19 were older people approaching, or already receiving, end of life care</em>.”
Let me add: Those who died, died “with” Influenza A or Influenza B” – never mind if also “with Covid-19”.
How do I know: I know this because in the previous hundreds of years this was the case with old people, whose time had come, to die of a respiratory illness caused b y Influenza. But this year they played the trick <strong>to not test for Influenza AT ALL</strong>!
I have no doubts that these “Covid-deaths” are in fact “Influenza-deaths”. And this is exactly why – in order to deceive us – they did not test for Influenza.
I did it wrong with Engdahl’s text. Here again:
“<em>It seems that today something is very, very rotten in the State of Texas. The same for Florida, California, Arizona and many other states who just after reopening, now have again imposed lockdown and the foolish and ineffective mask-wearing and social distancing. Yet if we look at the actual data for deaths attributed to the coronavirus, since around the middle of April, the daily deaths designated of COVID-19, whether “with” or “of”, has steadily dropped to a level some 90% below the peak.
Even the highly corrupt CDC has had to admit “Nationally, levels of influenza-like illness (ILI) are low overall…Changes in indicators that track COVID-19-like illness (CLI) and laboratory confirmed SARS-CoV-2 were inconsistent during the most recent week, with some increasing but others decreasing.” Then the weekly CDC report updated 17 July, makes the following statement: “Based on death certificate data, the percentage of deaths attributed to pneumonia, influenza or COVID-19 (PIC) decreased from 8.1% during week 27 to 6.4% during week 28, representing the twelfth week of a declining percentage of deaths due to PIC… Nationally, ILI activity remains below baseline for the thirteenth week but has increased for 5 weeks now.”
Note the language very closely. The CDC defines ILI as “Influenza-like Illness.” So are we talking about tests for presence of a specific virus, SARS COV-2, that is blamed for the Wuhan outbreak that apparently has spread globally since the beginning of 2020? Or is it “influenza-like” illnesses, a catchall which may or may not include the coronavirus? The CDC has cleverly lumped deaths whether from pneumonia, influenza or COVID-19 into one neat basket of death cause they call PIC– Pneumonia, Influenza or COVID-19. All PIC deaths are now conveniently designated as COVID-19 per CDC instructions on a death certificate.
Even with this sly sleight of hand, the CDC cannot hide the fact that all PIC deaths across the USA have declined for twelve weeks now. How to keep the nation in a state of fear and lockdown longer and how to satisfy the agenda of unscrupulous Democrats who seem willing to do everything to weaken the economy to force defeat of the Republican Presidential candidate on November 3?</em>”
robert dingwall on masks
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1248073/coronavirus-london-uk-news-face-masks-coronavirus-advice-public-health-england
(sorry, edit button removes post)
(btw: I’ve so far only skimmed the article)
Reason is a cognitive process; and the world would certainly benefit if we brought a lot more reason into decision making. But Rationalism is an ideology, a religion, a sickness, a psychopathy. By automatically assuming that it is unfailing rational, and by elevating appearances over actuality, Rationalism is usually anti-reason. As with most religions, they do the opposite of what they assert as a virtue.
Swift wrote about it Gulliver’s Travels (voyage to Laputa) and this is a small sample of what Blake had to say:
The Book of Urizen:
Lo, a shadow of horror is risen
In Eternity! Unknown, unprolific!
Self-closd, all-repelling: what Demon
Hath form’d this abominable void
This soul-shudd’ring vacuum? — Some said
“It is Urizen”, But unknown, abstracted
Brooding secret, the dark power hid.
https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/The_Book_of_Urizen
btw: I consider Stanley Plotkin to be an archetypal, modern Rationalist; see:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/18/lies-damned-lies-and-covid19/#comment-194325
King of Vaccines Comes Clean! – Plotkin on Vaccines
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Jan 17, 2019
The world’s leading authority on vaccines, Dr Stanley Plotkin M.D. gives details on the use of aborted babies in vaccines while under oath. Stanley Alan Plotkin is an American physician who works as a consultant to vaccine manufacturers, such as Sanofi Pasteur, as well as biotechnology firms, non-profits and governments. In 1960, Plotkin was a leader in the development of the rubella (German measles) vaccine. In this tell all interview Plotkin reveals the shocking ingredients used to generate vaccines. The most horrific one is discussed in the video above, aborted fetal organs.
As a philosophical position, Rationalism in its modern (i.e. Enlightenment) sense is typically contrasted with Empiricism. I have only skimmed through the following essay by Peter Markie, but it seems to be a reasonable starting point for any discussion. However, it doesn’t include any reference to William James who probably did more to reconcile it all than anybody else. My personal position is closer to that of James’s “radical empiricism”; with this being more of an attitude to rational enquiry than a belief system.
—
https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/rationalism-empiricism/
Rationalism vs. Empiricism
The dispute between rationalism and empiricism concerns the extent to which we are dependent upon sense experience in our effort to gain knowledge. Rationalists claim that there are significant ways in which our concepts and knowledge are gained independently of sense experience. Empiricists claim that sense experience is the ultimate source of all our concepts and knowledge.
Rationalists generally develop their view in two ways. First, they argue that there are cases where the content of our concepts or knowledge outstrips the information that sense experience can provide. Second, they construct accounts of how reason in some form or other provides that additional information about the world. Empiricists present complementary lines of thought. First, they develop accounts of how experience provides the information that rationalists cite, insofar as we have it in the first place. (Empiricists will at times opt for skepticism as an alternative to rationalism: if experience cannot provide the concepts or knowledge the rationalists cite, then we don’t have them.) Second, empiricists attack the rationalists’ accounts of how reason is a source of concepts or knowledge.
has this been posted?
https://twitter.com/Francis_Hoar/status/1285969248624545794
and Robert Dingwall has a view about masks – not necessary! – listening to RichieAllen now
The time taken to develop medicines, be they New Chemical Entities (NCEs), biologics or vaccines is mostly taken up by the clinical trials. Within that arena, most of the time occurs in the multi-centre, international Phase III clinical trials on enough patients to identify potentially rare but fatal consequences.
In the NCE world, the term for adverse reactions is called ‘idiosyncratic drug reactions’. I know this because I worked with the CEO of a US start up around 2002 to build a business plan to reformulate drugs with known idiosyncratic drug reactions (but effective to most people) into new, closely related entities which did not suffer such adverse reaction frequencies. We were also discussing about the possibility of genetically profiling those with adverse reactions to see if there was a DNA fingerprint to cause certain people to be excluded from receiving the drug concerned (the other way to eliminate the IDRs).
The feature of IDRs is that they occur at a frequency of 1 in 100 to 1 in 100,000, which means that the drugs concerned are effective for 99 – 99.999% of patients.
The reason you need Phase III clinical trials involving up to tens of thousands of patients is precisely to identify these rare but fatal reactions before a drug is licensed for use on the general population. Basically, Phase I is to look for dosage regimens which do no harm, Phase II is to eliminate candidate drugs which simply do not work well enough on humans to be worthy of prescribing (efficacy thresholds), whereas Phase III is to look out for subpopulations exhibiting bad reactions to a generally positive drug. Subpopulations might be pregnant women (like with thalidomide), those of particular ethnicity, those with particular comorbidities (e.g. high blood pressure, type II diabetes, etc etc).
There simply cannot have been Phase III clinical trials carried out yet on any SARS-CoV2 vaccines: all they will have done so far is Phase I and possibly a very small Phase II (but for vaccines, you need to follow up with patients for significant periods of time before you can say that a vaccine actually works, as you are not looking to cure symptoms, you are looking for symptoms not to emerge).
So what things sound like is that they want to skip Phase III clinical trials and, in effect, do their Phase III trials whilst getting the government to both pay them to do them (instead of them paying to do it themselves) and also to indemnify them for skipping a major part of good drug development practice.
To say that Bill Gates is an ethics-free shyster in the field of healthcare would be to award him altogether too much probity in his actions.
He is breaking the law, wanting to be paid millions to break the law and wanting the taxpayer to fund any adverse outcomes to him breaking the law.
For him not to be breaking the law, you would have to posit that multiple human coronavirus vaccines have already been developed, using whatever technology platform you are proposing for SARS-CoV2 vaccines, and secondly that they have been extensively tested in humans without adverse effects.
Then you are in effect postulating that because very similar virus vaccines are safe and work, then it is reasonable to assume that SARS-CoV2 vaccine will be the same.
So far as I am aware, no global-level vaccination programmes for other Coronaviruses have taken place and indeed it has proven rather difficult to create effective vaccines to Coronaviruses, simply because they tend to mutate sufficiently fast to render the vaccine ineffective rather quickly.
Has anyone put those rather unpalatable truths to Bill Gates and askED why he is so arrogant to believe that he should be above the law????
Rhys
Thanks for this comprehensive explanation of vaccine development. A relative of mine explained all this to me a few days ago but, as a non-scientist myself, I felt unqualified to convey the information accurately, even though it is of immense importance to everyone to understand what is involved. Your description is invaluable.
I mentioned on a previous thread that Claire Fox (Director of the Institute for Ideas) was on the Sky News Paper Review segment a few nights ago and was effusive in praising the scientists who are (very questionably) close to developing a vaccine, adding the words “It shows what can be achieved in a few months if people put their minds to it”. Ignorance is bliss, isn’t it? I wonder what knowledgeable scientists with a conscience make of the pace being set, and the implied slur on their past achievements which respected the need for comprehensive, prolonged safety checks. Of course, unfortunately, we know that Claire Fox is not the only person to demonstrate such ignorance.
11:11
A simple idea.
A species together fighting the forces of Evil.
A species taking control of its destiny.
And making OUR world good.
Please, share this today, everywhere.
We human hearted WILL WIN this war.
But it will take all of us.
Nothing else will do.
https://olivefarmercrete.blogspot.com/
We should all of us, get on this.Paz y amor.