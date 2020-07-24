Discussion Thread: Mask Day!

It’s July 24th and, as of today, it is now a regulation under UK law that people wear masks (or face coverings of some kind) inside shops, stores and supermarkets.

Not on the street, or inside pubs and restaurants (which have been open for weeks), but inside shops and on public transport. Breaking this rule could result in £100 fine.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, when he announced the rules, that these measures were meant to protect retail staff:

Sadly, sales assistants, cashiers and security guards have suffered disproportionately in this crisis.”

However, it should be noted that these regulations do not apply to staff, only customers.

The problem that will arise is that no seems to be sure whose job it is to enforce these rules.

Many of the supermarket chains have said that enforcing the rules is not their job. ASDA, Tesco and Sainsbury’s all released statements on the same theme: while they will request people “do their part”, they will NOT be responsible for enforcing the rules. While some police officials have pointed out there are simply too many stores and too few police officers to have any hope of widely enforcing the rules.

