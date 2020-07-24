Discussion Thread: Mask Day!

It’s July 24th and, as of today, it is now a regulation under UK law that people wear masks (or face coverings of some kind) inside shops, stores and supermarkets.
Not on the street, or inside pubs and restaurants (which have been open for weeks), but inside shops and on public transport. Breaking this rule could result in £100 fine.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, when he announced the rules, that these measures were meant to protect retail staff:
Sadly, sales assistants, cashiers and security guards have suffered disproportionately in this crisis.”
However, it should be noted that these regulations do not apply to staff, only customers.
The problem that will arise is that no seems to be sure whose job it is to enforce these rules.
Many of the supermarket chains have said that enforcing the rules is not their job. ASDA, Tesco and Sainsbury’s all released statements on the same theme: while they will request people “do their part”, they will NOT be responsible for enforcing the rules. While some police officials have pointed out there are simply too many stores and too few police officers to have any hope of widely enforcing the rules.
Have you been forced to wear a mask? Are your local stores following the rules? If so, how are they enforcing them?
We’re very keen to hear our readers’ experiences. Please post them below.
In Orange County, California, the sheriff has said he will not enforce the mask. An executive order from the governor is a civil issue, not a crime. Stores are saying they will ask people to wear one, but will not enforce it. So Governor Newsom has sent his Stassi group to Orange County to check on stores and try to enforce the rule. Once they hit one store, word goes out quickly and you see managers at grocery stores standing at the door to tell people to wear a mask. Once the gestapo leave the area, because very few counties are enforcing the order, the stores all relax again.
Of course, there are many exceptions to the order. The biggest is masks are exempt if you have a medical reason, physical or mental. In California, a store cannot ask you what your handicap or medical reason is. So, when told to wear a mask, all one has to do is say, “I have a medical reason to not wear one.” and the whole discussion is over. One would think then the store could refuse service, but that is not so easy. Several lawsuits have been lost by retailers for “service animal” restrictions, that no one wants to have that fight. In my city we have a woman with a “service pony” and after a couple stores lost their lawsuits, she goes into every store or restaurant freely.
In short, if you do not wish to comply, then you do not have to. I have not yet. I was confronted by another shopper recently and told I was putting them at risk. My reply, “If masks work, and you are wearing one, then how am I putting you at risk? You are safe, and so am I because you cannot infect me… if masks work.”
Here in South-Africa, which is run by the communist African National Congress (ANC) terrorist organisation, I have been forced by all mainstream outlets to wear a mask and the president has made it mandatory to wear masks in public as well.
