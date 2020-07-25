Free Intelligence: notes for a manifesto

Tim Hayward
Faced today with so much disinformation as we are today, how can citizens be mutually supportive in developing intelligence – intelligence being understood in all its senses, including as a capacity of individual inquirers, as a quality of publicly available understandings of the world, and as a source of insight into potentially disruptive aspects of social life?
Is there any reason not to be committed to:
- the development and exercise of inquiring minds as an essential aspect of human life;
- recognition of the value of social cooperation in developing intelligence;
- maximal openness in the sharing of knowledge and understanding;
- respect for the principles of freedom of thought and expression;
- defence of those whose lawful rights of free expression are curtailed by government;
- promotion of education that supports the development of intellectual autonomy and social understanding at all ages;
- defence of a political order that respects constitutional principles for the governance of intelligence gathering and sharing, including provision for democratic oversight of intelligence agencies, state and corporate?
Are there other related commitments that should be regarded as similarly important?
Personally, I perceive disturbing trends in society today that tend to undermine the possibility of fulfilling those commitments. Of particular concern is the spread of disinformation in public communications arising not merely from negligence or incompetence.
Agencies with resources to pursue particular agendas can engage in various strategic communications aimed at influencing the public into accepting beliefs that would, with the exercise of free intelligence, be more critically scrutinised.
A further concern is that the education system is being adversely influenced, with a particular risk being that universities, whose social role is to be custodians of the highest standards of research and instruction, are drawn into ventures that dilute and even undermine those standards.
In fulfilling a commitment to raising the level of public debate about significant matters of political or scientific controversy, universities have a vital role to play, on behalf of – and answerably to – the whole of society.
We have all found our way to this website through some inner force beyond intelligence.
A knowing that what is being portrayed is not right some how. And so our journey begins and we accumulate other versions, put forward by others who are on this same journey. Through their discoveries they put forward their theories and what they have found to be facts that undermine the official narrative. We see these as affirmations of our own beliefs.
We discover we are not mad after all. We are not alone. Far from it, we are part of a community who have managed, despite the constant brainwashing, to have retained our reason and more importantly, an inner knowing.
It is this inner knowing that, to me, is the link to all knowledge and intelligence.
It is the link to nature itself.
It is the link to that which regulates this amazing vehicle we call the human body.
I suggest that those who wish to control us work tirelessly to maintain the ignorance of this knowledge, and therefore the answer to it is revealed.
Encourage people to find that inner person who lies within, who knows the inherent truth in all things. We have not arrived at this website by reason alone. Dark days maybe ahead but speak your truth clearly and calmly. Appeal to the inner person in everyone. Believe it lies within.
Yes I know that can seem impossible at times but try to remember the brain washing that has led to the state that we find ourselves in.
Best wishes to all on our journey .
The poison that’s coursing through the world . . .
What if we, as a species, have actually become so degraded by consumerism and bling and Marvel Super Heroes and the cultural genocide that is social media that the ability to think clearly and critically is actually gone and lost forever? I wrote this story (a reflection on Stupidity) some time ago but I publish it here and now as it seems very suited to the tenor of the times…
There once was a bloke. A perfectly ordinary bloke, not unlike countless millions of others. He worked hard, paid his bills (mostly) and thought that the world was pretty much organised as it should be.
When he wasn’t working he liked to watch TV. His favourite things to watch were ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, ‘I’m a Celebrity. Get Me out of Here’, ‘X-Factor’ and anything featuring Marvel Super Heroes. And in between watching Things That’s Didn’t Require the Power Of Thought he would watch The Adverts, just to make sure that he was buying enough of the right stuff to be judged as a Proper Person, and The News – just so that he would know what opinions he should express about the world should he be required to express an opinion or, worse, be confronted by someone (a conspiracy theorist, terrorist sympathiser or radical, extreme socialist) who’s opinion was not his own. And…when he wasn’t doing any of the above pointless emptiness he would spend time on Unsocial Media, chasing likes and comments like a crack cocaine addicted mouse on Fakebook and Twatter and Dik Dok and Instawank and Shiterest…and in between this onanistic chasing of the Approval Of Others he would, obviously, double check he was thinking the right things and not being subject to Disinformation and use his iDiotphone to post lots of selfies of himself holding a finger up to his lips, pouting and sticking his arse out because everybody else does and because, for some unfathomable reason (and even though he was a bloke) he really, really wanted to be Kim Kardashian.
In short, he was a hard-working, hard consuming, no thinking type of chap. A Perfect Corporate Citizen.
But one night as the man was sitting on his sofa, imbibing the latest slice of cultural genocide to be broadcast by the TV networks and having his otherwise empty head filled with the media’s crude propaganda, his intellect, which had lain for year after year in a dusty, unvisited corner of his brain, unused and unnoticed, decided that enough was enough. It was bored. Bored, bored, bored. Day after day of pointless Crap And Lies going Unexamined And Unchallenged. It was never asked to do anything. It was rotting away in this empty vessel. There had to be more!
In desperation, longing for a more stimulating home, the man’s intellect allowed itself to leak out of that dusty, forgotten corner of his brain. Quietly (and without the man realising a thing for he was far too engrossed in a Celebrity Eviction…) it slid into the his mouth, down his oesophagus, into his stomach, through his intestines and then, in a silent fart of relief, it exited the man’s bum and entered the sofa upon which he was sitting.
Thus a sofa became the new home of a bored and under-stimulated intellect.
And a Spark Of Life flared (in both the sofa and the intellect).
The sofa reached out to world in which it now realised it was living. And it was amazed for it was a world of vibrancy and colour, of hope and despair, of cruelty and love, of luxuriant wealth and starving poverty, of bravery and craven cowardice, of beauty and desolation, a world of Staggering Truths and even more Staggering Lies. It was a world in which possibility was almost boundless – if anybody could be bothered.
Unlike the man, the sofa felt amazed, awed and privileged to have an intellect and used it at every opportunity.
And it saw that Something Was Wrong. For very soon, the sofa became very much cleverer than the man who sat upon it because the sofa actually used its intellect. When the sofa watched the same TV as the man, it saw not entertainment but life-numbing drivel, when the sofa saw The News it didn’t see news but lies, propaganda and manipulation. When the sofa saw The Adverts, the sofa didn’t see an exciting bundle of consumer delights. It saw a Corporate Culture Of Consumption that was based on plundering the resources of the world to constantly create more stuff that wasn’t really wanted or needed that would then be replaced the next year with more of the same stuff, only slightly different, continuing the cycle of consumption until there were no more resources left to plunder and the Earth was left a barren, lifeless ball of mud.
Why, thought the sofa, does this creature that sits upon me, not see what I see? Does it not have an intellect?
A chilling thought struck the sofa. There were millions and millions of creatures that sat upon sofas throughout the world, and judging by the state of that world they were all obviously the same as the one that was sitting upon it now; utterly incapable of using their intellect for, surely, if they did they would not accept the lies that they were fed, the nonsense used to keep them quiet and they would understand that the life they lived was completely unsustainable and was driving the world to destruction.
That’s it, thought the sofa. This creature that sits upon me and all other creatures sitting upon sofas around the world, reveling in their Wilful Ignorance, are a danger not just to themselves but to Creation Itself. If the world is to be saved all creatures that sit upon sofas must be done away with.
A Thoughtful And Concerned sofa applied its intellect to the problem. And it soon came upon a solution.
Very efficiently and carefully it began to grow a digestive system. When its digestive system was complete and functioning, the sofa started to slowly grow a mouth, cleverly concealed in the exact location where the man would sit every night to watch his Celebrities, Marvel Super Heroes, Corporate Guide To Consumption and Propaganda.
And the very next time that the man sat upon the sofa, why, it opened up its newly-formed mouth, swallowed him down into its digestive system and, well, digested him.
Then using that precious and, by now, finely-honed and powerful intellect, it linked up to the Universal Consciousness and by this means planted a seed of that intellect into every sofa, everywhere. Soon, sofas the world over were surreptitiously growing digestive systems and mouths…
So it came to pass, as had been written, that the sofas did inherit the earth.
I would hope to see three areas recognised : that of state authorised intelligence, that of private money creation through state backed commercial banking, and that of information control through state education, news media and internet monopolies.
These three areas of controversy are, for the most part, ignored by the political conversation and become the underlying themes of ‘quarantined debate’. They arguably are the avenues whereby secretive, unaccountable power can excersize influence and control upon an ostensibly open society.
If we are all supposedly living under a system of legal binds upon our behaviour (laws), developed through processes that range from the democratic to the autocratic, yet one group of organisations is allowed to operate within society, but without regard for the normal application of those laws, then that creates potential for an obvious abuse of power. The study of state authorised intelligence reveals this to be exactly the case. Spies are allowed to act with impunity in all manner of criminal activity. That fact has, over time led to the coalescence of an ‘Overworld’ of operatives who live and think outside the normal social realm.
If we consider money as the primary element in the economic considerations, then it would seem obvious to focus on where that money comes from, how it comes into being, by what process. This, like the criminality of state intelligence agencies, is almost never discussed though. The first debate in Parliament on money creation and banking for 140 years (as I remember), took place back in 2014. There have been none since, and it is rarely if ever brought to the attention of the public. A comparable exceptionalism has applied to money creation as to that of ‘intelligence’, whereby all but a select group of steeply hierarchical, privately controlled organisations has had license to create money : these being private commercial banks. This is the source of their pre-eminent economic power in the world, and as this power now (in the era of a fake pandemic) seems to be being claimed by equally unaccountable centralised authorities in the shape of central banks, we might see more obviously the wider societal power that is inherent within ‘the money power’.
Finally the information sphere is becoming a subject for debate. More and more people are getting to understand that if powerful actors can steer, skew or limit the bounds of discourse then that affords enormous power to them or their affiliates. Many media critics seem reluctant though to delve fully into the objectives of the organisations which seem to be so over-represented in this field of perception management – largely due to the internalisation of certain narratives that are themselves considered unassailable due to the very processes of information warfare that they seek to explore. I propose that understanding this matter fully requires the most extreme intellectual discipline and fully consistent application of the principles such as those mentioned by Tim here, even if that leads the researcher into fields which are considered off limits to their familiar political framework.
Again, if we have a ‘free market place of ideas’ where anyone can bring ideas into the public forum, yet the key nodes of dissemenation of those ideas is held in the hands of people who want to control the flow according to their objectives then it makes a mockery of the initial concept. This can precede considerations of academic impartiality to a degree as the news media is ‘the first draft of history’, (and that is before we might consider academic publishing monopolies).
If money can be created only by a small group within society then that key power must be considered before the impact of fiscal or wider economic policies. Societies can be shaped, grown or destroyed by the money power, yet relatively few even spare a thought to its importance. This was not always the case, and one reason that we find ourselves where we are today is that this is no longer the case.
We can sweat and strive to get the people that we want into positions that shape the legislative process, and get the laws that shape the society that we want to emerge. However, this is to a degree, moot, if there remain a permanently incumbent power group who are untouched by those laws.
It should go without saying that if there are exceptionalist groups who straddle all these areas then they are positioned as overlords to the rest of us.
spread of disinformation in public communications arising not merely from negligence or incompetence.. <= is a consciously directed program designed to enslave humanity.
<=Humans are embedded in their environmental surroundings. Everything they know is a result of human experience in that physical, cultural, and behavior space. Many truths have emerged from human experience. Each new truth adds a stepping stone toward reducing the noise (converting unknown to known). Full knowledge and understanding of the environment and all of its contents means a completely stable understanding of reality. Since the beginning mankind has used experience to stabilize himself in uncertainty. Reality can only be experienced, if there are no unknowns. The more unknowns, the less stable the human in environment. Truths, then, are anchors; that stabilize man's understanding, while beliefs, unless they turn out to be completely true, deny mankind the insight of reality. .
Science has discovered how to invisibly control both metabolic function and mental processing in humanity. The PTB have acquired monopoly interest in those discoveries and are busy erasing the truth from the governed environment. The intent is to replace the truth with doubt and ignorance. It is an effort to push humanity backward, into the unknown. I think your "everything is failing report" reflects their progress toward secretly abolishing known worldly truths.
So why are the PTB intentionally removing known, proven, truths from the environment? Because the PTB have discovered that energy packaged and formatted in various invisible packages (RF, Optical, Microwave, etc.) can be used, when assembled into a control room, to control all human metabolism, all human function and all human thought.
The electronic, radioactive, electronic and optical tools needed to manipulate genetic expression, human development, human maturity, human aging, and to direct and control human experience, even to direct death, now exist. Once the knowledge environment is rendered sufficiently unstable, it will be duck-soup for the PTB, those who own the tools that can manipulate metabolism and mental state, to enslave all governed humanity to a life-time of giving service to the PTB. We are fast approaching a world in which the empowered few will truly own everything.
My response to this is that it is fine in principle, but as always you will come up against resistance of those whose driving forces (not principles) are based around might is right, bullying is normal, decency is laughable and dominance is normal.
I have tried practicing values like those for decades and I have never seen anything but power-based bullies, both male and female, stand up to crush it at the first signs of actions bearing fruit. As a small kid I was beaten up, as a youth I was mercilessly taunted, as an adult I was bullied and put under surveillance. The UK simply does not have any concept of such values and any politician who says otherwise is lying.The UK values crime, thuggery, bullying, slavery and eugenics.
You know: ‘crushing the danger of a good example’….
Values are only lasting if they win out over value-less thugs.
Animal Farm is just as relevant as 1984 in this case…..
I think you need to add in ‘zero tolerance for those, particularly the rich, who seek to curb basic human freedom, impose slave-like docility and oligarchic unaccountable autocracies.’
Well, my opinion as kind of mentioned is a greater commitment to being mutually supportive and in sharing information.
But rather than perhaps in a general way among all citizens, first off the focus should be among those of us in various fields who currently share the same concerns.
Currently I would say alternative media is too fragmented. Journalists, broadcasters, writers, activists and if you include academics, seem busy on raising this awareness but perhaps don’t collaborate enough between each other. For example, someone with similar leanings from a different field may offer a new perspective in helping present an acedemic point of view on Syria to a wider audience – and vice-versa.
I don’t know but I think a kind of pecking order exists where good ideas and strategies among us all are sometimes stifled and we don’t encourage each other. Perhaps because the way we communicate is partly defined by specialisms and particular strengths. In other words, sometimes we are too busy doing our own thing than thinking how we can collectively improve our message.
The broader comment I would make, perhaps also touching on strategy to define a way to acheiving those commitments, is putting ideology and discussion of left and right aside for now. As in the mainstream, ideology is distracting and divisive even among us. We have to hone in and be distinct on the message People at the moment, often to mislead, describe truth-seekers in terms of left, right rather than those who which to encourage critical thought and debate on important matters.
Not easy to explain and not sure all relevant to the points but hopefully useful in some form.
Bravo! The first positive step towards answering Lenin’s question: “What is to be done?”
The first step toward a clearly stated and generally acceptable formulation of the principles that underlie our instinctive sympathy toward Truther sites such as OffG; and the instincts that drive Truth writers toward “the path of the Cross”.
Something we might build on.