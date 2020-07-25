Twitter & Facebook are censoring us – but our subscribe feature is back!

Hey all – A couple of updates.
1. A LOT of you have been contacting us with concerns about our subscribe feature not working. We’re pleased to announce we have that function back and you can find it on the front page HERE. It’s not a perfect system, but it will allow you to keep in touch with us and our output during these difficult times!
2. As you may know we are currently under sustained attack from various ironically-named ‘fact-check’ websites and their social media allies.
PolitiFact have launched an incoherent and error-filled ‘rebuttal’ on our article Covid19 PCR tests are scientifically meaningless. Leadstories.com and Healthfeedback.org have both published critiques of “No one has died of the coronavirus”, and Newsguard are currently planning an ‘investigation’ into our editors and our coverage both of Covid19 and 9/11.
We will be publishing our correspondence with Newsguard in the next week or so as well as a response to PolitiFact. We also understand Rosemary Frei and Patrick Corbett are planning a response, which, of course, we will give space to here.
Coincidentally Facebook and Twitter have moved against us in unison as if they were one entity. Facebook now gives a warning about some of our content and links to the very poor PolitiFact piece. Twitter offers up their standard warning that our site “may be unsafe”.
Neither site actually blocks access, but the warning is designed to make it appear to be doing so, and most people fail to see the link in small text that allows you to proceed to our site. Inevitably this is impacting in our social media reach.
To help counter this you can share our articles through email and direct messaging, but please continue to do so on social media also – adding a comment to the effect the link is NOT blocked and can still be accessed. We don’t want to make their job as self-appointed censors any easier than it has to be.
More on this issue coming soon…
This is juicy, and perhaps proof that the “state” is a tad riled at you darn proper journalists with your darn bat shit cray crayzeee insistence on suplying links to not only current factual data but also historical data, the truth has always been hiding in plain signt and brave and principled journalists have bet their all! Isn’t this why they became journalists? to get that big scoop? isn’t uncovering government or corporate wrong doing an absolute must for ANY news journalist? anything less just means a “journalist” went to university to become PROPAGANDISTS!
Well done Off-G for putting the heebee jeebies up those fuckers who may one day all end up in jail, especially those spreaders in the 77th.
I’ve just been banned by Twitter following false reports by “Assad Must Go” people alleging “Hateful conduct.” One claimed “attempted murder.” I’m 68, worked addiction services, I’m on ScotGovs Protecting Vulnerable Adults Scheme and never had a parking ticket in my life. After the fact, they have since removed the header and pinned Tweet from my ex-page. A picture of the Red Army raising the Hammer and Sickle over the Reichstag during WW2. Dirty, stinking, hateful, fascist, imperialist bastards.
The MASK NAZI NSA twits down at Twitter do not like it when anyone posts something positive about Syria or something negative about Adolf Hitler.
Welcome to the Maoist-Marxist-Fascist-Wokeist paradise. Now established in the West by billionaires. Just like “communism” in the East was sponsored by US financiers over a hundred years ago.
Modern Bolshevism.
A more appropriate term is CORPORATE FASCIST HELL — run by War Racketeer CIA-NSA technocrats, pump & dump bankster scammers and owned by OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOPATHS.
PS. Please leave poor Karl Marx’s name out of it. He was far from perfect but if he was alive today he would be horrified and enraged by the situation.
We’re getting flak because we are directly over the target. Proceed as normal then I say! Up the off guardians!
I believe I have long been subject to censorship as subterfuge (as I’ll explain) when posting on the Unherd site, which is highly ironic, as it claims to be a platform for lesser heard opinions and viewpoints.
At first I seemed to have near total free speech posting there, but at a certain point, a month or so in, suddenly nearly all my comments seemed to end up in the spam folder (“this comment has been identified as spam”) for no apparent reason, and there is no way to complain as far as I can see once your comment has been marked as spam.
I posted a note to the moderator about the one below disappearing, which note was published, and two people replied saying they wanted to see my comment, but it did not reappear:
So here is “the spam” one. I wonder if readers will agree if it is, as I can’t see how, it just looks to me – having happened to me there numerous times now – that it is simply overt political censorship of views the editors or moderators don’t like, but they are sneakily censoring using such methods to avoid admitting that they are doing so, as it runs so counter to their “Mission Statement”:
“For me, the greatest irony of this, is that the so called liberal intellectuals, almost exclusively university trained, such as at the Guardian and the BBC and their American counterparts, are actually some of the most dictatorial people in human history, in particular by their almost blanket denial of free speech, meaning they cannot abide any criticism of either themselves personally, or of the philosophies they espouse, like globalisation, which effectively seeks to abolish nation states, national identities, and the culture and way of life and identity of most of the people living there.
For almost all human history, every people of every country have believed in the idea they <i>are </i>a people, and that they were even expected to die in fighting to preserve their nation, their people.
But suddenly, in this historically speaking, 5 minutes to midnight moment, all their leaders nearly seem to have suddenly betrayed them, and not only not repelled, but relentlessly encouraged and facilitated what they see as mass invasion, which all these governments have labelled “essential economic immigration” and labelled anybody who opposed it as racists and barbarians.
Whether the masses are racists and barbarians is not the issue, but even if we accepted some validity in those claims, these same intellectuals and politicians who call ordinary people “racists” and “bigots”, happily vote in favour and support wars (carried out by those they condemn) on people who never attacked us, like Iraq, in which the most savage mass murder, torture and intimidation and terror is enforced on millions of innocent people.
No doubt once again, all excused by some “high minded intellectual ideal” such as we had to remove a “dictator” who was “oppressing his own people”, but without even calculating if a better regime will result (the so called “exit strategy”) from the apparently incidental mass murder, blinding and laming of millions of people in far away places whose shrieks of terror, agony and dismembered and scattered body parts they will never see.
To take this attitude, to order and support the mass murder and terrorisation of millions of people we will never see, and never harmed us, shows a near total detachment from reality, a near total lack of concern for the fate of other people in other parts of the world.
Likewise, the same sort of intellectuals and politicians who support and order this mass murder, are fully supporting the lockdown, which in reality is mass murder of the older generation (those who are the most likely to be “populists”/”nationalists”) under the guise of trying to save their lives, by denying these 12 million over 65s and 20 million over 55s normal medical care – tests, treatment, operations – by diverting almost the entire health service into treating a dubious disease, which has killed almost entirely only already weak old people, or a few others with serious underlying health problems; and once again, the same mostly young (under 65 or 60) and healthy journalists, politicians and intellectuals, support forcibly masking these same old people, making it difficult for them to even breathe in many cases – there is a picture of a passed out old woman in a face mask on Twitter, lying on the floor, who undoubtedly felt too afraid for whatever reason to go out in public without a mask – whether scared of the virus or social demonisation or both for refusing to wear one.
So it appears that both the media and politicians of this ilk are now, though as yet hidden behind obfuscating intellectualism, starting to openly admit that democracy was a mistake, the masses are too uncivilised to be allowed to choose their leaders, and especially choose policies, such as rejecting the EU or supporting the clearly outmoded nationalism. So even if elections can’t actually be fully abolished as yet, all the authorities can be infiltrated in such a fashion that they overrule the democratic will of the masses.
Thus do we see now over four years later, no real steps have been taken except superficially to extricate the UK from the EU, and moreover, the unending mass immigration, which was almost entirely what the Brexit vote was about, as was the election of President Trump, at the rate of nearly 1 million every three years in the UK, continues almost totally unabated, and almost no effort is made to stop the illegal immigration, which the government has long admitted it doesn’t even know how much there is of.
The question the “liberal intellectuals” really need to answer, is whether this dictatorship that they are clearly attempting to impose on the masses, counter to their democratic will (most remain unconvinced, especially after the lockdown, that Boris Johnson is really their champion, and seriously intends to either stop mass immigration or carry out any genuine exit from the EU) can actually be sustainable.
Will they be able to control the masses with the army and police and drones and so on, if (my guess is it more when, than not if) the rioting breaks out, and as we know, can spread like wildfire now due to modern instant communications and news?
Because if the liberal authorities, who are fully endorsing the forcible mask wearing and in fact mass murder of the old due to deprivation of medical resources, are not certain they can hold law and order together, and contain rioting and possibly revolution even, they had really better stop now.”
So whether or not anybody agrees with the above political opinions I have expressed, I think they will agree that this certainly is not spam.
A great shame Unherd seem to be behaving this way (they just made my last comment disappear entirely, never published, not bothering with the “spam” business this time), as they have been a useful source of counter opinion, but that seems to be fading based on my recent inspections, and they seem to be coming out more and more on the side of orthodoxy and forcible mask wearing.
Perhaps Unherd is a narrative management outfit, and there are many others disguised as alternative platforms.
All the anti-lockdown campaign groups I’m seeing are right wing. Perhaps they’re allowed to exist.
Those enabling fascism will suffer too.
Re: 9/11, you should inform the Newsguard idiots of the recent university study of WTC 7:
https://www.ae911truth.org/wtc7
I suspect – can’t prove, but gather from examining their stats on my main blog – that Google Blogger cancels all Feedburner subscriptions if I say something they don’t like. This happened again a couple of days ago, now back to normal – suspiciously so, as all the subscriptions appear to have resumed at once, as though there’s a simple off/onswitch. Anyone able to comment (I’m not a pointyhead so can’t do techno investigation)?
I think they may also have somehow pushed the blog temporarily down the results a la shadowbanning.
Since Twitter, Facebook (incl. Messenger) and Google have now effectively replaced the postal services, should their activities as self-appointed censors now be targeted for legal regulation?
Yes yes it should and once a genious lawyer finds that loophole oh men they will have to payy
Tried to post the Twitter warning about this dangerous site but your software told me that “the link is too long”. Not sure what that means.
try again with https://tinyurl.com/
Thanks but I see it was in the OG article anyway.
It would seem ‘Doc’ Billy Eugenics (in his quest to become the world’s first trillionaire and cull the untermenschen and useless eaters of the world) and BIG PHARMA are doing there damnedest to keeping the public from learning about their wholesale robbery scam.
“EUTHANASIA DEATH SHOT anyone?”
PolitiFact is funded by the Poynter Institute.
Among the founders of Poynter Institute are Google, Facebook, George Soros Open Society and the Washington Post which is owned by Jeff Bezos.
These names keep coming up to keep the COVID pantomime alive and it’s of course just a coincidence that these companies are making billions from current events.
They don’t want anybody challenging the official narrative and will try and discredit anyone challenging it.
When they claim that Off Guardian articles are false information they never say what’s false about them or make any attempt to provide the alleged ‘factual information’.
Tells me all I need to know.
Bezos is one sick slimy CORPORATE FASCIST OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOPATH puppy. Having his sleazy REPUBLICRAT political hacks forcibly shut down the Mom and Pop Brick and Mortar Store Competition so Amazon can PRICE GOUGE consumers even more.
PS. Not to mention the living Hell of working conditions inside those Amazon labor torture center warehouses or the fact he and his CORPORATE FASCIST OLIGARCH MOBSTER criminal associates intend to screw up our kids’ minds and futures by closing down the public schools.
Today’s a bleak day.
A close friend has become depressed. He feels the repression. Suffering from lifelong asthma, he’s avoided wearing face masks for as long as he can, but he feels compelled to wear one next time he goes shopping, just in case nice members of the public challenge him.
To keep my spirits up I’ve been following people on Twitter who are campaigning against lockdown. One is Simon Dolan and his organisation ‘Keep Britain Free’, who’ve done some good work.
This morning Mr Dolan retweeted a spoof tweet of a montage of photos of ‘zombies’, except one photo was of an actual war victim who’d had his face blown off. This poor man’s tragedy was being used for laughs so I tried to contact him via his campaign site to complain.
There was no ‘contact us’ tab. There was however a shopping basket icon and Keep Britain Free merchandise for sale. (Profiting from tyranny?). One of his blog posts included an Ayn Rand ‘selfishness is virtuous’ quote.
My heart sank.
I have not seen any left wing groups, socialists or trades unions fighting against lockdown, only right wingers, millionaires, the religious right and libertarians.
The one single chink of light has been Off Guardian. Sincere thanks to Off Guardian for providing people with a space to speak.
People need to unite regardless of their political preferences, as Joel Skousen says in part 2 of his chat with Sarah Westall at the 13-minute mark.
Encouraging and fascinating, thanks.
While it’s good to get us to put aside political differences it’s going to be impossible. Many a fool thinks covid is a Chinese communist conspiracy. Instead of an excuse to have a recession and palm the blame onto a non lethal virus and to control more of what you can access. So what happens when a socialist or communist sees someone with a anti communist banner or placard or slogans and keeps blaming imagined commies?
There has for long been a wedge between “the Left” and “conspiracy theory”. Consequently there are many – to put it bluntly – bloody obvious scams that go on but the “Left” don’t catch on till decades later and then comment in the most infuriatingly obtuse way as if it’s a revelation while you say “Well DUH!”
Any thoughts on why that might be ?
Why are conspiracy theories generally more associated with/ accepted by those on the Right ?
I am mindful of a statement endorsed by Jeremy Corbyn (last year I think) which singled out 9/11 theories, and that denounced anyone alleging a connection between 9/11 and Israel, specifically making reference to ‘anti-Semitic conspiracy theories’. Many of the controversial ‘investigations in Labour Party ‘antisemitism” involved member’s convictions on this issue.
So how is one to integrate such a statement ? Were we supposed to just ignore evidence so as to maintain virtuous ideological positions ? (I asked). Many on the Left are happy to point to evidence that Saudi Arabia were involved, but avoid discussion of evidence that Israel were. Why is that ?
Israel definitely were involved in 9/11. If one agrees with that statement, then any faction who are incapable of discussing the matter cannot claim any political legitimacy. They lack full understanding of the geopolitical world in which we live.
If it was all made clear I might consider throwing in a quid or two to Corbyn’s legal campaign, but until then…
Whoever reflexively votes down every single one of my comments with no rebuttal : this merely confirms a sense that there you don’t have one.
Before the collapse of the USSR and the Waco and Oklahoma FBI murder sprees the right was given the mantle of conspiracy theorists and certain people some on the left some on the Center some of the right but they don’t know it were told by lying media’s (and they listened to what many knew or know is their enemy) that only deranged racist fundie religious deranged KKK members believe conspiracies. And now the most of left fake and actual don’t even dare touch upon simple stuff like jfk or even 9/11 for fear Facebook friends will laugh at them and call them right wing racists. It’s a bit more complex than my small explanation but it’s valid and I can’t be arsed to type anymore
http://www.globalresearch.ca is another good left site
Your mate should do as I do and lie about lung problems. No ones going to check and if they tried it would highlight the mini nazis in our midst
Meanwhile, here’s Jeremy Corbyn’s fund raiser for his legal costs. He’s being sued by some dodgy character.
“Coincidentally Facebook and Twitter have moved against us in unison as if they were one entity.”
They are. Twitter’s “head of editorial” in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa also serves as a part-time officer for the British Army’s information unit, the 77th Brigade,
Pentagon Kills LifeLog Project 02.04.04
Facebook is launched 02.04.04
The Pentagon canceled its so-called LifeLog project, an ambitious effort to build a database tracking a person’s entire existence the same day that Facebook launched.
Gordon MacMillan, who joined the social media company’s UK office six years ago, is a reservist with the 77th Brigade. The 77th Brigade uses social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, as well as podcasts, data analysis and audience research to conduct what the head of the UK military, General Nick Carter, describes as “information warfare”.”
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/twitter-executive-also-part-time-officer-uk-army-psychological-warfare-unit
https://www.wired.com/2004/02/pentagon-kills-lifelog-project/
https://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/facebook-launches-mark-zuckerberg
good points M – nice to know that uk taxpayers are funding the british army to spy and censor the british people – why do we continue to pay them??? (77th brigade and 15 signals)
You got a thumbs down off someone because you pointed out the Brit army do evil things
Neither of the sites prohibit access today. But what about the future? I’m sure we can all remember the early days of Facebook and Twitter (which I don’t use much) when no respectful comment was prohibited. Now we have these fact-checkers peddling misinformation that belongs in the sheep-dip.
‘Fact checkers’ are peddling all sorts of disinformation. They are scam merchants who are contributing to all sorts of problems, including terrorism, warmongering, scaremongering and concealing top level corruption and child abuse.
These people will end up causing a war with Russia or China one of these days. If the White Helmets are capable, through one staged chemical attack, they are through their continuous lies and censoring of research and analysis. They are enemies of the state and all decent folk.
The WAR RACKETEER CIA-NSA MOOCHES want the publicly funded welfare entitlement handout “gravy train” to continue.
In the words of SMEDLEY BUTLER. “TO HELL WITH WAR!”