Catte Black
YouTube’s censorship of alternative Covid19 narratives has become increasingly overt. Back on May 20th it released its still current ‘policy’ which unashamedly tells potential creators:
Don’t post content on YouTube if it includes any of the following:
The list of unacceptable topics and views is fairly extensive
- Denial that COVID-19 exists
- Claims that people have not died from COVID-19
- Claims that there’s a guaranteed vaccine for COVID-19
- Claims that a specific treatment or medicine is a guaranteed cure for COVID-19
- Claims that certain people have immunity to COVID-19 due to their race or nationality
- Encouraging taking home remedies instead of getting medical treatment when sick
- Discouraging people from consulting a medical professional if they’re sick
- Content that claims that holding your breath can be used as a diagnostic test for COVID-19
- Videos alleging that if you avoid Asian food, you won’t get the coronavirus
- Videos alleging that setting off fireworks can clean the air of the virus
- Claims that COVID-19 is caused by radiation from 5G networks
- Videos alleging that the COVID-19 test is the cause of the virus
- Claims that countries with hot climates will not experience the spread of the virus
- Videos alleging that social distancing and self-isolation are not effective in reducing the spread of the virus
Now we may all agree some of these banned opinions sound odd, even ridiculous. But that’s not the point. Free speech includes the freedom to be odd, ridiculous and plain wrong. Once that right is gone – free speech no longer exists.
We also need to be sure we don’t let the more risible elements obscure the fact that some very rational and mainstream avenues of thought are being banned from expression here. Including incredibly sweeping statements such as [our emphasis]:
YouTube doesn’t allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) or local health authorities
But the prohibition that might be most significant is the first.
Apparently you can’t go on YouTube and simply say covid19 doesn’t exist.
You can say bubonic plague doesn’t exist. You can say malaria doesn’t exist. You can question the reality of cancer, diabetes, rubella, chicken pox, hantavirus, African Green Monkey disease, the common cold and any other pathology you can think of.
Except covid19.
The real question is – why?
Are you allowed to claim that nurses gyrating, ass bouncing, skatting and bee-bopping to raise awareness is weird as fuck? How about the Australian plan…headlined in national newspapers months ago to…put your pijamas on and dance and schuck and jive in your driveway after breakfast? You know…to support the brave nurses. Can we say that this was stone cold odd as fuck in the midst of a serious viral outbreak?
Even The Highwire with Del Bigtree is gone. Even that. Its reached the point that everyone and every group that seriously questions the WHO ‘official narrative’ about covid is being systematically removed from YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.
And groups of Doctors and others who question what is happening are relentlessly demonised and smeared by the presstitutes who masquerade as journalists. These same presstitutes who are commiting psychological terrorism against humanity. Because that’s what it is – terrorism.
Ask Judy Mikovits, Dolores Cahill, Knut Wittkowski and Dr Stella Immanuel, Dr Dan Ericsson and others.
And here in Melbourne, it appears the large majority have lapped up the presstitutes fear mongering with relish, and are now viciously attacking ordinary people who are also questioning the covid narrative or for wearing a mask.
Many are demanding these people be jailed or thrown in a mental health facility for questioning the panicdemic or refusing to comply. Imagine that:
people demanding those who refuse to wear a facemask be jailed.
What does that say about modern Australia? What sort of sick society is that? Whatever happened to free speech?
What I don’t get is that Youtube/ Google, Facebook and Facebook themselves were all banned in China, then why aren’t they better themselves?
Censoring calls for terrorism ok, but that’s it.
Maybe they think they themselves have a near monopoly outside of China? In that case millions should shift to alternative web applications.
and Twitter.
As the saying goes “Lie down with dogs, get up with fleas.” Big Tech has been in bed with government operatives (and perhaps financed by same) for so long now that they have no choice but to tow the official line – even if they didn’t agree with it, which is unlikely.
In America at least, there has always been censorship; but except for the McCarthy Era, it’s always been Censorship Lite: the fist in the velvet glove. Now the glove’s come off again, as it had in the 1950s.
It was all very quiet in our home. I might have had Planet Rock, on in our kitchen very low, as I was cooking but I had nothing on in my mancave in the back room…where I have all my toys..and I heard this gentle drumming, and I knew it was live.
It was my wife doing her meditative drumming in the front room, on a couple of little drums, we bought home from somewhere on our travels…and I never thought my wife like me, had any musical talent whatsover – but her drumming was really good.
So I didn’t say much, and ordered this extremely georgeous Hand Carved African Drum, for her Birthday Present a month before.
I thought she would tell me off for spendng so much money. could hardly hide it..She said Wow That’s Beautiful.
So Now, I can Play it too.and have been tonight – with two hands with it strapped very close to my face. I just play it with my fingers of both hands, and wander around our house with it…just like playing piano, with all my fingers and a lot of the notes..
We might have been inspired a bit, by both The Drummers of Burundi and our local English Pagan Drummers – in fact I asked one of them – total hairy punk – ever been to Africa mate…he says no, this is a lot older than that..This is English Pagan Drumming
I never thought i could do it, even a bit…but if you don’t try you won’t know, and I can. I know I bought it for my wife, but its my drum now.
I walk around and Play It with my fingers and my thumbs and my finger and thumbs nails – don’t have them too long, and don’t cut them too short. the fingernails on the skin of the drum is very important….I can even make the sound of my African drum sound a bit like Hawkwind with my fingernails and I never expected that.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SSxrEgltJc
Tony
Just a simple fact will answer this question completely;
Google was funded way before it’s official inception by US intelligence agencies in order to collect, analyse and control the new era of digital information way before anyone knew what the fuck was going on. The US government particularly had their fingers in all the pies funding new startups and investing in products for the intelligence agencies and computer science. Before people knew what a bookmark was or HTML or a hyperlink a download the founding technology which makes up our digital lives today was being backed by government agencies in order to dominate the information warfare environment before anyone had any idea. The entire backbone of our digital lives was founded on the premise that eventually the world would become digital and that the exhaust fumes from our digital lives would prove valuable in harvesting, analysing and then manipulating in order to influence political agendas and control the population.
Do you really think governments were going to sit back as the internet formed into an uncontrollable world of it’s own, untapped and unrealized in it’s potential? Come on now, think about it. Of course not! They had to take control just like they did with alcohol, drugs etc. They had a plan since the 70s/80s to capitlize on the evolving computer sciences and what would become of the personal computer, the internet, and later on when the idea of the WWW came along and internet access became much more readibly available.
If you think this was all a fluke and Google magically appeared on your computer screen without any influence from the powers that be you really need to wake up. Google was being pushed onto the world in a time when people knew nothing about the new emerging technology that encompassed it. And that naivety has only just began to become recognizable in a slow turn towards awakening and privacy, security and data protection and from the slumber which has made many companies like Google, Facebook and all the other big data giants empires and thus able to influence our daily lives. And behind this influence? Just like it always has been.. Well, of course! Your very own government!
It’s weird how household brands are now showing their true colours in a time of alleged crisis rolling back their democratic, fair and equal policies in order to adjust happily to the new reality created by the Colin 19 virus, or is it the Catherine 19 virus? I know it begins with C. Or is it weird? I think not. Now you see where the power lies. And thats why YouTube are pulling rank slowly until they have absolute power over information flowing on their platform. Hence the change in policy to reflect the totalatarian ideologies the Cricket 19 virus has helped put into place.
Stop using the platform. Simple. They have control when they have no audience to listen to them 😉
Fantastic comment – thanks. Now they’re almost ready for the final phase: not merely censoring platforms, but the internet itself.
So you soon won’t be able to watch a James Corbett video on You Tube – big deal! You can watch it on his own web site. That is, until Google et al make it impossible to connect with his own web site. We know that’s coming, it’s the logical next step in the censorship regime. Censoring platforms is just the baby first step.
a few specifics :
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/07/27/facebook-censors-viral-video-of-doctors-capitol-hill-coronavirus-press-conference/#
Jesus. The must be what it felt like in Germany during the rise of the Nazi Party. There is absolutely nothing we can do to stop this train until it has run its course. I’ve talked to people until I’m blue in the face and it makes no difference. People just aren’t waking up because real science is distorted and/or entrenched in political views or they can’t. Until about 10 years ago I was just as zealous about my positive views on vaccines. There were many other out of the mainstream opinions I was very familiar with(i.e. moon landing, 9/11, JFK, even Big Pharma), but I always thought vaccines were rock solid. Until ten years ago. I guess I understand to a slight degree the disconnect people have, but for chsitsakes, now it is destroying the world and will be the end of many lives. The laziness is astounding and will be punished. It sucks to have the foreknowledge and be trapped at the same time. I’d almost rather be oblivious. Almost.
Rappoport must be uncomfortable reading for the cronyvirus zealots. Here’s another one on “The Test”.
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/07/29/another-failure-of-the-covid-diagnostic-test/
They wouldn’t dream of reading it, and in any case they just don’t care. They are going for bust, and if they don’t get absolutely everything they dream of getting, they’ll be happy with 50% of it.
That’s what this whole covid “pandemic” hysteria is all about: They are trying it on to see how far we will let them go. They hope, in their wildest dreams, for total control, but they don’t think 50% control would be so terrible either.
Our job is to get their control down to zero.
Fill yer boots! The lucrative business of funny money. You can even do it on one knee and with a muzzle . . .
https://www.anti-empire.com/what-great-recession-jpmorgan-hits-all-time-highest-quarterly-revenue-thanks-to-fed/
A confession: I went grocery shopping this morning at Grocery Outlet, and for the first time wore The Muzzle. The whole fifteen minutes felt like sh!t, and mark my words: I’m not doing it again.
C.
Why the censorship ?…..I think we all know the why, because YT is an extremely popular platform with an enormous audience – therefore…anything that questions the psychological operation that is Ctsarvid, is deemed a menace to the project – they want it as customarily spread as butter is on the breakfast toast.
I’ve thought about this again.
I think it’s clear that Google, Microsoft, Windows, Twitter , Facebook, ‘Insta’ etc are all sponsored quietly by the Governments of( mainly) the US and UK. But the bonus of the www is that anyone can monitor it.How many hackers and spies did Obama hire as soon as he invaded Washington ?
So, they began to ban comments and videos in April that asked questions and offered alternative opinions that didn’t fit the official narrative agreed by the world’s leaders and population haters.
The first that made the news were criticized as they comprised ideas or theories that are ” medically unsubstantiated”. I see. So the public who were mainly unqualified in medicine or virology couldn’t substantiate their hypothesizing. Whereas as the doctors and virologists- erm..couldn’t substantiate theirs either.But they were never considered as anything other than gospel.Don’t ban them….
Once Youtube started, the others followed. A united front. Except it wasn’t. It was the decisions and actions of one entity using more than 4 channels to make it look more ‘unanimous’. The bonus was it gave excellent exposure to the terrified establishment who are scared witless of conspiracy theorists . They love to ‘expose’ their nuttiness with mainstream bullshit like this. It reinforces those who have no time to think or make up their own minds because they have to sort their selfies and quotes out.
It amuses me how rabid the mainstream are concerning people they consider beneath contempt and unworthy of commenting about. The same clowns then invest millions making endless documentaries about the ‘biggies’ ( JFK . Moon landing , 9/11) just to blow the whistle on the whistleblowers. The end results are hilarious. Lee Harvey Oswald killed JFK with three bullets shot from three locations within 7 seconds, building 7 died of fright, and we catapulted tin can to the moon because the decade was about to end and the Americans had been promised at the beginning..
When this covid thing hit i read the PDF on it. The one that was withdrawn PDQ because it said too much.Far too much. And it had a good chance of inadvertently dragging Fauci’s skeletons out of their cupboards.
It would seem that those who hate the immune systems with it’s determination to sustain us and keep us from dying were none too pleased. HIV had tried ; AIDS had tried. Gallo and Fauci mad e a killing( really) draining the pharma of cash before releasing the information that could have saved millions of lives.
But those conspiracy nuts wouldn’t let it go would they- so they got bans to hide their curiosity from others. But what of those medically qualified ?
Luc Antoine Montagnier appeared on the French cable TV show, CNews, on April 17, 2020. He has a nobel peace prize for Physiology. He stated that the virus that causes COVID-19 is manmade and that elements of HIV and Plasmodium falciparum, a parasite that causes malaria, are found in the coronavirus’s genome.
”“We were not the first since a group of Indian researchers tried to publish a study which showed that the complete genome of this coronavirus [has] sequences of another virus, which is HIV.”
The research that Montagnier refers to was posted on the science website Biorxiv January 31, 2020, and has since been withdrawn.
So it isn’t just conspiracy theorists who get silenced. So do doctors if they don’t echo the government, patent collectors or software magnates.
”The finding of 4 unique inserts in the 2019-nCoV, all of which have identity /similarity to amino acid residues in key structural proteins of HIV-1 is unlikely to be fortuitous in nature.”
This woujld fit in nicely with the decision of the NIH to allow GOF ( gain of function) research to be re-instated and funded in 2018. Gain of Function is when a virus or hybrid of viruses are given a ‘leg up’ by man rather than wait 5 or 6 hundred years for it to evolve and cross from species to species.
Montagnier’s observations told him that covid 19 derives from a failed HIV vaccine.
At that time WuHan were working in tandem with North Carolina University trying to ( apparently) find a vaccine to destroy SARS. As we remember, December 2019, saw Charles Lieber arrested by the FBI and he denied having anything to do with Wuhan and he was only a nano technologist at Harvard.He also forgot to disclose his ties to Gates, his funding from Gates or his ten years working for Wuhan and being paid big money.Shortly after we got the pandemic and Lieber didn’t face a charge.It pays to be part of the deep state boys club.
In the meantime, Montagnier’s ( and Monatagnier and Perez) assertion of covid being created by men in lab coats has received growing support in the medical community.So this global chaos is down to men. What was their real intention.Well, given that they want the world less populated, it’s likely to be another culling exercise that places it firmly in the category of bio-weaponry. So now we have it- we’re the enemy.
On the bright side- Montagnier’s study of it all leads him to conclude that it’s natural span will lead to it’s own demise. It will die of natural causes. Which is probably what it’s trying to do now ; die in peace. But the Government have invested a lot of time. money and hope into this.They won’t let it. Not just yet anyway.
Youtube is speaking for Governments- not for Youtube. They are not two different things.They just appear to be- that;’s why people use it in their millions. But, for them to state categorically that covid 19 does exist- without showing anything much to support the assertion, and that people have definitely died of it, tells me that they know it was a real thing and not a theory.Know– not speculate.And the only way they can claim irrefutable knowledge about something nobody else can see or isolate suggests they know because they were the ones who commissioned the demons to create it in the first place.
Good comment, Jura Calling. I would differ on one point. It seems pretty clear to me that there is a level above ‘governments’. The US/UK are just the best known shop fronts for a supra-national oligarchy getting the unwitting public on side via the bought and paid for MSM and their collaborating ‘journalists’ Countries, governments, individuals seeking to go a different way are destroyed.
Thanks Robyn, I agree. Since we were announced as winners of WW1 and WW2 we have been the leaders of the free world.The ‘good guys’. Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini,etc were all very naughty boys.And as for those nasty Nazis..
The swaggering partnerships of the UK and US front men and women have been sickening eve since.They’re everything that’s wrong about capitalism, and the west.And don’t stat me on Israel, their script writers..
Absent angelic protection.
Often in a variety of guises.
What did the Apostle advise as hospitality? “Be not unmindful of strangers, for many have so entertained angels unawares.” Close to that.
They often say variety is the spice of life, but I say it’s angels. All right then, maybe a variety of angels. Same difference, in angelic terms.
£4£&$4$~~~~~
“Angels fly because they can take themselves lightly.”. ~~ GKC
Even if the WHO had been 100% accurate in its virus predictions prior to Covid-19, each situation is different. Science is never settled, especially when a new strain of virus attacks humans with a potential to reach pandemic levels.
The anti-misinformation rule sets up Google as the definer of truth. It is powerful tool of Google and of Lewis Carroll’s Queen of Hearts.
I have an idea, why don’t we use the AIDS virus model of ‘treat but never cure’ medicine, but with more ambition, by demanding the entire world population pay billions, eventually trillions to the US, for a yearly vaccine, which cures nothing, but claims to prevent Covid, but can be adapted to create all kinds of mayhem in the worlds population, as required, as well as forming the basis for of a world ‘tax’ on every citizen, payable to US Empire via the drug companies. Like a Protection racket, with the threat of a virus hanging over those who do not pay.
The psychopaths are busy thinking the unthinkable.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyebLSgmrOI
Investigation: C0VlD Positive Results for People Who Were Never Given Tests?
I largely gave up uploading stuff to youtube, several years ago, when I got this rather unfriendly message. I admit, I may have done it a couple of times this year before this ridiculous lockdown, but only because I thought it would be appreciated, by the subject of the contents, that I had personally recorded (I have several local back ups of that)
I of course still watch youtube, and even the Old Grey Whistle Test, but so far as I am concerned – you can delete all my content, that I personally recorded, but do not delete the old BBC Archives of people like Neil Young.
The BBC’s only value now, so far as I can see – is their music, art and wildlife archives.
Keep that, and delete the rest.
Most importantly – Keep The Analogue Stuff on Film…and Paper – The Photographs
Everything on computer media, is likely to be blasted to hell, and it may be a non-human event…
Have you looked into the sky recently?
You may think that Our Sun God is quiet….
If the sun stops shining – even a bit, it is likely to get very cold in winter in England – eg.. the Thames freezes over
Or if the Sun gets perky, she might spray all these nasty hot things at us, which wil stop nearly all our telecommunications working
Does anyone think any being we know, has any control or influence on the Sun?
Have you seen the size of our Universe?
Come on. Lets us humans do our Best to Get On, Rather than Social Distance
We can’t compete with The Sun.
I love it. She builds up my Vitamin D, but I don’t take too much at once, but know when I am feeling well.
Thanks Sun
This is 10 year old schoolboy real science, (before the Americans Didn’t Land on The Moon) yeh, I thought they did too, cos I saw it live on the Telly in 1969. I lost her, but we swapped records when we were young. I geve her Led Zeppellin (she knew I wanted it back) She gave me Neil Young, and then she was gone.. I had lost my love, but she inspired me to find another…..
“Neil Young – Heart Of Gold (Live at the BBC 1971)”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkGOrIBCcg4
Tony
The British government are now advertising on talk radio warning against ‘false’ Covid information and cautions about sharing ‘false’ information….it is very sinister.
And not just Talk Radio.
Given that it will have its controlled opposition, if UK Government is doing this then it would suggest a failure of containment, and that things are going very badly indeed. That YouTube is censoring videos is obviously related, but it’s not as significant as war time wireless style cautions from Nanny State about who not to believe.
Does it not remind you of East Germany, circa 1976? The Frontline Doctors SCOTUS press conference on the 27th in Washington – not only has the Doctors own website been removed, but the media is fully demonising them as cranks.
Even the filth media here in Australia is sticking the boot in bigtime.
They know your name because you told it to them.But they dont know where and they dont know when its coming.
The British government are now advertising on talk radio, warning against ‘false’ Covid information and cautioning against sharing said ‘false’ information…. it is very sinister.
The ‘lockdown’ target is tightening: from the whole World to…..Countries…… State/County …….City……District …..Street…..House…..YOU.
We are currently at cities in the UK, (Oldham & Leicester) but they will get to you.
YouTube’s arse- kissing of oligarchy explained:
“Most modern freedom is at root fear. It is not so much that we are too bold to endure rules; it is rather that we are too timid to endure responsibilities.”
G.K. Chesterton
Being asked for your comment, and then being told that your comment is not acceptable, is ridiculous. The answer is, BOYCOTT the site…….The people who run lots of the Internet HATE Boycotts……..
Are the US tech firms using Covid to introduce a form of Social credit scoring via ‘track and trace’. Yes
Is Covid destroying many small and medium size business in the US. YES
Was Amazon allowed to trade when other native retailers were forced to close. YES.
Are masks driving people out of shops to online deliveries like Amazon. YES
Is Covid being used to bolster USA’s Visa and MasterCard’s profits by killing cash. YES.
Is the US Fed using Coivid as cover for its dollar protection program. YES.
Is the US using Covid to justify it’s QE (Corporate wealth-fare) program. YES
Is the US using Covid to increase tension with China. YES
Is Covid being used to bolster the CIA’s Global warming agenda. YES
since nixon and kissinger did china
the policy plan that was used in russia
written about in the book major raceys diaries
was adopted in china
the gutting of usa uk and europe outsourcing
the testing bringing 100s of millions in from the country side into cities
collectivisation it was called back in the day
today it is smart cities
social credit scoring
russia china in lockstep even iran
all the lessons learned in russia and china test bed
rolled out world wide just look at the drones in scotland and spain all over
england has been a little tougher nut to crack but this is the home of chatham house and tavistock
bbc and global when israel is mighty radio
most uk radio are owned by global a mossad zio outfit who also control most street poster advertising
on global mossad glr and classic fm all the adverts are amazon or uk government very little else the uk government must be paying this rotten outfit 10s of millions.
I get the feeling the elites are panicking. They’ve bitten off more than they can chew with the coronavrus scam and now they’re trying to hide the dissent. Unfortunately for them, unlike 9-11 and the other ‘false flags’, everyone knows from their circle of family, friends and acquaintances what the truth is about the coronavirus. And everyone will know who to blame when they are impoverished by this attempted corporate heist. I can see this being bigger than the Berlin Wall coming down when it all blows up.
The British government has ordered 60 million injections of the, as yet undeveloped, Covid vaccine, which tells you that they are going to try a mandatary vaccination program. For a vaccine that will be the first of its kind and not fully tested, for a virus type which has been, up until now, impossible to vaccinate against. And for an illness which 99% of the population will suffer no long lasting ill effects from.
So how do you convince a population to risk taking an untested vaccine for a virus which will almost certainly not harm them?
I think you are right they are getting out of their depth, unless they think they are going to force us to take it at gun point. The best they can hope for is that the old and vulnerable will take it, like they do the flu vaccines. Although, I wouldn’t advice anyone taking it, unless they want to be part of the governments early death program.
Thom – It took years for the Berlin Wall to come down. Hope we don’t have to wait that long! Why do you think they are trying to silence us. Not just deleting the false information about Covid19 but the true also.
Don’t knock YouTube. I saved $300 fixing my washing machine simply by watching a video of a guy who had the same washing machine with the same problem. Also YouTube is great for catching the football highlights. It’s also handy for guiding on how to cook exotic foods. I make the best flan custard thanks to YouTube. Youtube is great fun so long as you don’t think it’s a soapbox for free speech. They don’t do that anymore.
I watched a video explaining a new and fancy way of cooking scrambled eggs . It cost me a pan. Screw youtube.
The football is what keeps the populace comatose.
Only if you support Everton or Watford 😉
I support AFC Wimbledon, with a soft spot for Stockport County. Hmmm.
Football has been put on the back burner since this whole panicdemic palaver began. We all have our interests and hobbies Jura…
If we don´t fight back we are all going to lose what´s left of our freedoms.
What’s left is hardly worth the fight. Too late was the cry. Next time one of the sheeple ask me what’s going on it’s losing it’s head.
Are the US using Covid to advance the world wide ‘company store’ Amazon. Yes
No, more likely to advance a NWO, Dystopia and global martial law. The covid 19 is the justification to inject ignorance into the population so they don’t know how to resist or are too scared to die if they do..it’s a bit bigger than mail order.
We are all affected. To claim you are immune is ridiculous. We are all social human beings. Its got almost nothing to do about politics, and very little to do with money, except in the world we live now, almost everyone wants paying – even if its just with a smile.
We are all dependent on one another to make our lives work, so we can do the most basic things, like eat, drink water, and do something environmentally friendly which comes out of our bodies the other end.
My wife and I understand these things, as a result of travelling in foreign lands both before having kids, and also after they were 12 months old with them…So these things carry on in our Family. Grandparents have always been a part of it, and still are.
My wife and I are now The Grandparents.
We didn’t really know what was happening…
Is this stuff real or true?
We simply said – you are invited to come round and always have been
We broke all the rules months ago. There was some event – Might have been St Georges Day, or something to do with The Queen or summat, and our neighbours which to be fair have joined our street group…(and are very friendly on it – part of the reason I deleted whatsapp)
They were supposed to be having a Street Party – but we checked and no one had come beyond their own front door…
Whilst we had our Grandkids splashing in the Paddling Pool, and will do tomorrow God willing
We haven’t invited anyone else but our family.
Apologies for the screams and spashing of our noisy kids.
It’s probably not allowed, but none of our neighbours have ‘fessed us up yet,
It’s extremely hot on Friday, and I will definitely cool down in the paddling pool
Tony
Why not outlaw all rational discussion of the Big Covid Hoax?
It will match the treatment of the Big Global Warming Hoax.
And any discussion of the bloodthirsty antics of the Zionist Regime and [Jewish Elite] in general.
Streng verboten.
[Edited, A2]
Just now from Congress hearing:
“Facebook proactively cooperates with the intelligence community to identify threats, often before they are identified by the intelligence community.”
— Mark Zuckerberg
Threats to who?
Threats to the Cabal and their fake plandemic.
The Joo.
And check this out at “The Morning” column today, by NYT staff presstitute, David Leonhardt:
“Good morning. The attorney general spars with Democrats. Tech C.E.O.s prepare for criticism from Congress. And televised conspiracy theories are helping to spread the virus.”
Ah, would that critical thinking were only a dangerously contagious virus. Dangerous to effortless propaganda asssults upon mankind.
Maybe that’s the trick, should we make it so?!
Something worth all the R&D
February 4th 2004 :
The CIA cancels it’s so-called LifeLog Project, an ambitious effort to build a database tracking a person’s entire existence.
Run by DARPA, LifeLog aimed to gather, in a single place, every iota of data regarding what a person sees, does or says.To monitor numbers called on their phone, TV shows they view, magazines that interest them and emails they send or receive.
Out of this ocean of information, ‘computer scientists’ ( cough) would plot routes in the data mapping out relationships, memories and events and experiences.
That was February 4th 2004.
That same day:
February 4th 2004 :
Facebook launched.
The Jot heard ’round the world.
Time to ban Youtube (whatever the odds, or cost.) There’s options. I’ll boycott. There are options to Amazon and all these. I think I’m changing from gmail, et al. I get 95% of my books at thriftbook.com. Cheaper too.
It all serves to reveal the key purpose of this lying plandemic: by all masked means necessary, “Pacification of All the Peoples.”
If you watch all the self-fulfilling mechanisms put in place, it is SOP when mopping up in an occupied (or universally quarantined) country, that the way to put out spot fires, and keep them out (more importantly), you “pacify” the population. By degrees. Curfews are time-honored, as we know. And all we’ve been seeing is a progression of applying various pressures to reintroduce and incrementally increase the “pacification”. A steady process.
Its been going on all our lives, but this looks like the not so Grande Finale.
The first shots of WW III.
When it comes to us from all these sources as T&C online, you see its first “shots”.
Actually the shots will become jabs. Where does a dissident expatriate? Burundi, no more. So where? This is shaping worse than draft dodger exile 50 years ago.
I use Hushmail, and while it’s not as good as it used to be with their new user-unfriendly
design, it’s still the best I’ve seen. YMMV.
BTW, ever notice that each and every website “upgrade™” is opaquer and less useable than the previous one? Mmm.
I gave up on web privacy, of any kind, years ago. My story is a template for what is being rolled out onto everyone, as of now: due to my biological father being an influential member of Freemasonry (something he curiously went to great lengths to hide from me and which I’ve only begun to profile in recent years) I have been under various surveillances since my teething days, as a family “person of interest” that they track closely, from “behind the veil”. Trust me on that much, I have a lot of mileage on it.
The big game these days, as was “The Lone Gunman” game of yesteryear, is playing the public sly about encryption.
That’s only so they can sell lots of encryption!
The whole idea behind the Internet as a counter-insurgency weapon is to SPY: which is only effective when people don’t know you’re doing it!
Enter Hushmail, which I’ve used, and that one in Switzerland with the Greek name, it’s been 5 years.
Check out online the James Bamford article at Wired 7 years ago, I can’t find the link, something like “NSA BUILDING COUNTRY’S LARGEST SURVEILLANCE CENTER”. Easy to find: revelatory.
But here is a telling excerpt from a review of it, telling more than enough (I’ve been hacked and ransacked for twenty years at least, and “encryption” is just a game, this article tells that tale):
“HUGE BROTHER”
“Less than a kilometer from Bluffdale, thousands of workers are laying the foundations for a new temple: a massive archive that will force us to review the boundaries of the city. And once built, will exceed five times the size of the United States Capitol (1 million square meters).”
This is the story told and documented on “Wired” U.S. by James Bamford, investigative journalist and author, intelligence expert. The archive he is talking about, is not about Bibles or other religious documents, but the center of the world’s largest digital espionage, which the National Security Agency is building at Camp Williams. Bamford defines it “Utah Data Center”, in which “Server, intelligence experts and armed guards will be part of the new structure.” A project worth two billion dollars, “the final piece of a complex puzzle assembled over the last decade,” said the journalist. Its goal: to intercept, decrypt, analyze and memorize large communication areas of the world.
A super class computer Exaflop (the fastest ever existed) will be able to penetrate the most complex encryption systems and contain and decipher yottabytes (ie quadrillion bytes) of data, allowing the NSA to intercept any device connected to the Internet , including the latest generation of appliances that can be controlled through sensors or radio frequencies.
Through the server of Utah Data Center, all forms of communication will flow: the complete contents of any e-mail, conversations on cell phones, researches we carry out on Google, as well as money transfers, ATM withdrawals, information relating to travel and purchases of all kinds. Military and diplomatic secrets, confidential documents, private business: everything will be decrypted. Why -continues the reportage on Wired – the true interest of the NSA is the so-called Deep Web: “steal classified secrets of a potential adversary”, in other words, “those communications, invisible to anyone else that will help to find terrorists, weapon traders, enemy agents, criminals, who know how to bypass the protected equipment. “
According to the report of Bamford, no one can escape the new system of global governance. We will be hunted down, watched every moment of our lives, not a “Big”, but a “Huge Brother”, from September 2013….”
£4£&$4$+MY2¢~~~~~~~
I was telling a youngster (19) who was very interested about this, some facts, 7 years ago, my pal Ryan, and a guy came out from inside the Target store here and yelled at me, “If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear.” He’d been well out of earshot, in the store late, but had heard every word….
Some months later, I found that was the motto on the marquee of the aforesaid Utah Data Center. They have it in a gallery of street views if you look up the address at Google Maps. Check it out!
I just called out, for Ryan’s sake, “Spoken like a man who trusts his own government!” And I laughed. He was ckearly not pleased, and I got punched up a few months later, two uppercuts to each cheek in front of a store by some thug, on a day I’d just seen the spooky guy pass by.
They’re all over the pkace these days. All over society, “like a cheap suit.”
The American Gestapo, as Truman called them.
And they also want us more or less to think we can still encrypt.
The World Health Organisation has got absolutely nothing to do with health and everything to do with driving the policies of the people behind the Coronavirus scam.
The WHO was set up by the Rockefeller Foundation to drive global health policy on behalf of the global elite.
The biggest funder is Gates Foundation who funds 9.8% of the WHO annual income
Other major funders include the UK government, Gavi (Gates again), Bloomberg (who have been pushing the coronavirus vaccine and warning of the threat posed by anyone who will refuse it).
Google who own YouTube also fund the WHO as do the Chan Zuckerberg (Facebook) Foundation who also pledged 25 million dollars towards the development of the Coronavirus vaccine.
Other major funders include GlaxoSmithKline and most of big pharma.
I’m sure everyone can spot the web formed around the WHO.
After visiting the WHO website there is no page to show the scientific evidence to prove the existence of SARS-CoV 2 or the alleged new Covid19 pneumonia.
There is no information provided to explain how this PCR test works.
How interesting.
Not once have the WHO even mentioned the importance of strengthening the immune system with vitamins and nutrients. They claim the biggest threat to global health is the lack of vaccines.
Not once do they talk about supplying third world countries with fresh water and fresh food.
The WHO are not regulated by anybody. They conveniently manage themselves and answer to no one.
They can’t even agree what to share with the public as they contradict themselves every week.
They also admitted recently they changed their stance on wearing face coverings due to political lobbying and not any scientific evidence.
The director general Dr Tedros, who is not a qualified doctor, is a former health minister in Ethiopia whose party TPLF were a Communist Revolutionary Party who was listed as a terrorist organisation in the 90’s. He is accused of covering up 3 cholera outbreaks.
How did this man get to be the head of WHO?
Well surprise surprise he was Bill Gates favourite candidate given their strong ties in the Global fund and Family planning.
80% of their annual budget goes on travelling expenses with just 4% on providing medical supplies and materials.
Absolutely incredible.
Let’s be certain the WHO are a terrorist organisation run by criminals.
They may not kill and maim with bombs and bullets but they kill and maim with their words and their policies.
They know very well there’s no new Coronavirus called SARS-CoV 2 or new pneumonia. What exactly are they supposed to be modelling.
They may as well model toy aeroplanes.
They implemented the policies of how to record deaths due to ‘Covid19’ and they gave the instruction to do no autopsies.
Their mantra back in March was ‘test, test, test’ as they knew the more tests the more cases they would find to keep the ‘pandemic’ burning.
Neither the WHO or Gates make any reference to Event 201 in October’19.
If this was genuine why would they not even acknowledge it.
They need to be disbanded and their employees arrested for crimes against humanity.
They exist not to protect people’s health but to destroy people’s health.
I’ve always seen this as the big and dooming, damming, deadly-virus danger of oligarchy, putting absolute power in the hands of a few ignorant heirs and heiresses.
At least in commie climes, they gotta work their way up, or in, and learn a lot of OJT along the way.
Here? Not so much.
£4£&$4$———
“The real argument against aristocracy is that it always means rule of the ignorant. For the most dangerous of all forms of ignorance, is ignorance of work.”
~~ GKC
That’s our baseline, now. Pretty bad and south of self-rule.
I find it fascinating that the CDC don’t have a record of influenza deaths.
I also sent a request to the ONS asking for this data year on year for Jan to June 2020, 2019 and 2018.
No response, doesn’t seem like they can calculate this.
The WHO is like any large organization, its got its entrenched ways of doing things which may not be the best or even the most correct, but it also does quite a lot of good work that we don’t hear about. My sister worked for it for years before her retirement; exactly what she did eludes me but quite a bit seemed to be sidestepping the various stricutres put on it by the US with regard to reproductive health (which includes combating the spread of STDs, especially and including AIDS). (Our (US) beloved lawmakers say they’re keen to promote democracy and other good stuff world wide but apparently not it if involves subsidizing contraception.)
In a way I’d guess that the workforce of the WHO would welcome it transmuting to a shadowy, behind the scenes operation dedicated to implementing a shadow world government. It might make getting things done a lot easier.
You’re telling us that the WHO is basically good, but misunderstood because it’s large. Come on now. you need to do a lot better than that.
Mankind has a big problem with world agencies that go rogue. There is no visible protections in place anywhere, FROM them. They are uncontainable
Another aspect of Freemasonry.
Well, just about any criminal interest these days can get organized, buy really scary gizmos, and make a dash at us. Blofeld and Bond, full blown now.
Checks and balances are changing at too high a speed
We called it 10 years ago, in a bit at opednews: “Corporate Anarchy”.
Certainly I wasn’t the first, given the obvious raging pandemic of all that.
Corporate mergers = the real pandemic
The Goyim must be weakened physically, mentally and spiritually, for the master race to control the Earth. The WHO plays a great part in this.
Covid 19 is the ‘big one’, perhaps.
It has been alarming to see global wide governments collaborating so readily and completely on this special bug.
I feel that the vaccine will be the springing of the trap.
However, they may sense an awakening of people worldwide, and so will seek to further ‘muzzle’ any bolshie plebs. Yes, that’s you, dear fellow traveller!. People are ‘gathering’, but mainly(due to current lack of numbers) via the web.
This type of reaffirming communication is vital, and of course at this stage, is found almost only on the web. Of especial import are the many videos which often feature people who clearly are professionally competent, but who also express humane qualities which are most fully expressed and also appreciated by the viewer when we can see and hear the host. In other words, there are some folks you can readily trust, once you’ve seen ’em and heard ’em. Powerful tool, the vid. Even way back in the day, but never more than now.
In the end, it looks like a migration away from that tube is the way to go. I sense it is already underway.
Problem is, if they have the new age means to organize such an assault, how difficult will it be to pull the rug, the Magic Carpet of the Web, out from under us. Flick of a switch? Two? All our perimeters are unkept by any free interest, and people really should keep that in mind (that is, a lot more than we see).
Muzzled?
A few years ago Bozo the BrexShit head was encouraging Muslim women to remove their letter boxes.
Does he still insist? To prove they are wearing a mask underneath!
The Medium IS the message – you are lock stepping it towards your desired muzzling.
Not fooling me.
Like Jack Straw and Muslim women back in the day, right?
PAY DIRT
The First Amendment says Congress shall make no law prohibiting the freedom of speech, however, it appears the First Amendment no longer exists when privately owned social media platforms are monitored by the security state. This unsavory synthesis results in the aberrant outcome known as fascism. This is especially the case, when a few multinational corporations own more than 90% of mainstream media news while all social platforms are controlled by the intelligence agencies. Simply put, the First Amendment has been abolished, especially for those who dare to utter views which counter the security state’s narrative.
The corporate/security state media arrangement can ONLY promote censorship, particularly if mainstream media news script-readers continually concoct incidents as a pretext to promote internet censorship. “Morning Joe,” is still advancing the warmongering Russia bountygate narrative although it’s proven to be false. Propaganda, is substituted for news when mainstream media is littered with security state assets who call themselves journalists, but spent the last four years saying Russian bots caused Hillary’s 2016 loss.
High paid “non-reporters” welcome the elimination of genuine investigative journalism, inasmuch, as a true exploration of evidence would frequently reveal data which differs from the official narrative. It should be mentioned, when contradictory info emerges it’s quickly dismissed and labeled a “conspiracy theory.”
It must be pointed out, Covid-19 is a goldmine for cable news while simultaneously being the only crisis to negatively impact Trump. Russiagate and Ukraine-gate turned out to be an unmitigated disaster for the Democratic Party/security state.
Hence cable news seized the opportunity to generate nonstop COVID hysteria with 24/7 case/death-o-meter images, thus enabling a virus to amass a ton of political traction.
It can’t be overemphasized timing is everything–if COVID-19 surfaced at the beginning of
2018 it’s questionable whether it could successfully affect the outcome of the November 2020 election. The Democratic Party has been working hand-in-hand with the “Lincoln Project faction” of the security state to remove Trump–they feel they’ve hit pay dirt with COVID-19 and will do everything possible to unwaveringly maintain the official coronavirus narrative.
Re:
It can’t be overemphasized timing is everything–if COVID-19 surfaced at the beginning of 2018 it’s questionable whether it could successfully affect the outcome of the November 2020 election. The Democratic Party has been working hand-in-hand with the “Lincoln Project faction” of the security state to remove Trump–they feel they’ve hit pay dirt with COVID-19 and will do everything possible to unwaveringly maintain the official coronavirus narrative.
—
Yes, but they seem to have forgotten that the other side (i.e. the Trump deep-state) had full access to the Covid911 script long before it went live.
Youtube does not exist.
4chan’s idea was to replace words that you are not allowed to use with words such as “Google” and “Youtube”. From the context, people should be able to determine what you are referring to.
Soon, informal steganography-lite such as this will be the only way to communicate ideas that contradict the manufactured consent.
Wiley – Facebook twitter got sacrificed on The Ninth of Av, fast commemorating the destruction of the two Temples Tisha B’Av
Some of thee worse z list celebs boycotted twitter for a whole 48 hours
wow what a statement
Cos someone p1ssed me off this morning, as a result of these mobile communications – and do not believe, that they can’t fck with your mobile phone, cos it happenned to me today, and I got annoyed…
I had already given up on Facebook – months ago.
Whatsapp has gone now too. I simply deleted it.
My mobile phone service has always been crap, where I live, and for the last 6 hours I have had no signal whatsover.
The only thing that works is my landline to the internet…I can write stuff on blogs now.
Even my landline phone hasn’t worked for weeks, though does now…
So if anyone wants to phone me up, they will have to phone me up at home soon..
Cos We are Going Away
So Up You Too
I had no plans on phoning you up anyway, and you are not invited.
It’s a Family Thing
Goodbye
Tony
Chill my friend.
Get away and remember yourself.
Summer is here.
There are more things in heaven and earth … or something like that.
Tony, don’t lose the faith.
You are part of the Resistance.
We need people like you on board in order to battle this great evil.
The psychos have gone too far this time.
We will overcome them.
I don’t know if you’ve watched any of the videos that Anna Brees has been posting since the weekend, where ‘ordinary people’ air their views about ‘the virus’. A lot of people have now submitted videos. One of the latest and one of the best is from Linda in North Devon…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-SKvm2scJ-4
You are not alone.
There are zillions of us out there.
And we will beat the Beast.
Trust me.
RobG – Yes, I watched some of Anna Brees’s videos from ordinary people. Especially Linda and the lady from Burnley. To me these people are extraordinary though, and we need more of them on board.
Unfortunately YouTube / Google as a private corporation can do whatever they want, within the law of the land, even beyond.
That we regard them as open and free spaces for democratic debate is merely our own delusional problem. They are NOT public squares.
Understand this fundamental point, get over it, and then move on to find solutions instead of crying over spilt milk.
“Why?” Ah, well, how about because covid isn’t proven to exist? And that debate may lead to a broader discussion about human “viruses” and, with any luck, may even call into account many aspects of allopathic “medicine”. In this light and from big pharma’s perpsective all the theatre and censorship make perfect sense. In fact their survival largely depends on a misinformed populace.
This is especially disturbing.
Yeah, I know what the responsible citizens of Silicon Valley are thinking: “COVID-19 is SUCH A THREAT that the world cannot afford to have ANY quacks and crackpots dispensing advice. So in these EXTRAORDINARY CIRCUMSTANCES freedom of medical choice has to be cast out.”
But this is a freedom of medical choice issue, maybe first and foremost, and that isn’t being mentioned enough.
In the U.S., alternative medicine seems to have migrated largely into the libertarian/right wing camp, which blows my mind. It was brought into notability by hippies.
Regardless of who supports it, medical freedom of choice and access to health information is of critical importance and to use this catastrophic parade of nonsense to forcibly remove it from the public’s consciousness is a severe tyranny.
It is disturbing. It is tyranny. I have an issue with you saying alternative medicine seems to have migrated largely into the libertarian/rightwing camp. I don’t agree. Not from all the sites I read and subscribe to. Some are like that but most are not.
Good! I hope you’re right.
Alternative medicine is right wing?
Lunacy to even concept that falsity.
What will they do with the WHO information that contradicts the WHO information ! Considering WHO keeps releasing statements that contradicts its earlier ones – will this destroy the Youtube algorithms ???
The WHO has changed its message many times, and the algorithms haven’t shorted out– so maybe there is a manual/person check of this information– ie a second layer of censorship–get the big categories from AI then do it manually — that would take away the worry of changing stories, ie mask no mask, 3 ft then 6 ft etc.
It’s impressive that, since Bill Gates took over the WHO after the UK and US claimed to have ceased funding it’s terrorist programmes, that it can still stand on it’s own two feet.Just how much power has Bill C I A Gates got…
https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-favorite-books-2017-5?r=US&IR=T#:~:text=Published%20in%201954%2C%20%22How%20to,distorted%20comparisons%2C%22%20he%20says.
The United States is not a member of the WHO.
Why should Americans care what a foreign organization strongly influence by the Chinese Communist Party says?
The real question is indeed why as Catte quips.
Here’s one clue.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2020/jul/29/five-eyes-alliance-could-expand-in-scope-to-counteract-china
The Empire is DEAD DEAD DEAD – it just refuses to believe it. A zombie. A black knight with no limbs wanting to still head butt you in the knees.
‘ Tugendhat, who is also the founder of the China Research Group, said that “Five Eyes has been the core of our intelligence and defence architecture for decades. We should look at partners we can trust to deepen our alliances. Japan is an important strategic partner for many reasons and we should be looking at every opportunity to cooperate more closely.” ‘
Pathetic. If it was a horse …
Agreed! So ignore the orders of the empire– they are dead!, find new spaces to post, talk to your neighbour. Remember the Great Oz in the Wizard of Oz– he kept proclaiming even as Toto exposed him for the sad little man behind the curtain. He folded.
Think of what people did in war time, helped each other, got around the bs curfews, started speak easys etc. If you dont give something your power (ie adhering to their authority) they will try to assert authority when we all realize they have none–its gone.
Make your own!
😁 I am A Toto here.
Torontonian – Yes the Wizard of Oz is a good comparison. It’s up to ordinary people in the end. If we each do our little bit.
William Blake:
The Visions of Eternity, by reason of narrowèd perceptions,
Are become weak Visions of Time and Space, fix’d into furrows of Death;
Till deep dissimulation is the only defence an honest man has left.
—
Join us tomorrow on The HighWire, 11am PST/2pm EST.
Jul 29, 2020
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
Join us tomorrow on The HighWire, 11am PST/2pm EST.
Sign up now at http://www.TheHighWire.com
#Cats #FluffyPuppies #EpicFails #TedTalk #ShoeTying #Shoes #CatsofYoutube #Puppies
Youtube has now terminated Del Bigtree’s The Highwire. The final video (posted above) can still be viewed on the Twitter account.
https://twitter.com/HighWireTalk
https://twitter.com/HighWireTalk/status/1288530719724232704
Lost in a dark wood – That doesn’t surprise me. That man is awesome! I think you can still find some of his videos still on YouTube.
Sign up at his web site — you will be able to access everything there! Great resource he is!
I started to watch that video on Twitter. It’s quite long, but well worth it. That man is entertaining too, and so easy to listen to. I agree with him, if masks worked, then the virus cases would be going down by now, but they are not. I’ve never worn one in shops or public transport, and I never will.
is it a royal pink or a rothschild purple jumper or both
this guy is a front man
purple rain
purple reign
Bill Gates caught on video admitting vaccine will CHANGE our DNA FOREVER.
During a recent interview Gates suggested that some form of Covid Vaccination WILL become mandatory for all domestic cats and and dogs, possibly prior to the roll out of manadatory Human mass vaccinations.
It was unclear how the ‘pet shot’ (as it was refered to) would be given, but Gates suggested grants to vetinarians funded by both his Foundation, and National Governments.
The US CDC has already produced a webpage about Covid-19 and animals, and the UK has recently released stories about a big cat (tiger) and a domestic cat testing positive for Covid – likely to prepare people for pet vaccination mandate.
It would seem that the Joker who suggested the other day in the comments section that cats and dogs should be vaccinated or ‘locked down’ until they are – or even ‘culled’ if the owners resist a mandate to gets pets vaccinated – may not have been such a joker afterall.
Link to the interview here:
and therein lies the answer to when will the sheeple wake up……You can show someone being murdered on tv in the UK and it garners little response…but show a woman stuffing a pet cat into a wheelie bin and the country unites in apoplectic rage …maybe pet owners will start to realise that a cull isn’t beyond the bounds of possibility….also to bear in mind is the fact that ”chipping” was first introduced into livestock and pets…next comes the human livestock chip….me…i hope they dont cull the pets…i was eyeing those up as a valuable source of protein for the coming months and years
Gates, in his interviews at least, is like a sidekick who just cannot contain himself. Like he has a big secret only he and a few others know. He needs a Mini Gates.
Stunning video
Free speech is the thing that the ruling class hate most of all. Free speech implies levity, lack of respect for “proper matters”, derision, alternate views, musing on alternative possibilities etc. And these things threaten the rulers with the risk of losing control. And on that note, look here:
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2020/07/29/corb-j29.html
Consider this (capitalised emphasis added):
Note that the Lewis referred to is one Mark Lewis who represents designated hatchet man John Ware i.e. we are hearing a direct threat from the horse’s mouth. This is just the start and an honest opinion has to be based on facts. What facts?
Over to Ware (capitalised emphasis added):
Ware no longer believes in free speech. He is worried about those who “share a conviction that the mainstream media is fundamentally dishonest.” Thus the facts referred to above are those decided on by the mainstream media – and no-one is permitted to contest them!
But this bit may be the most revealing (capitalised emphasis added):
“Zero tolerance or zero money” should be the motto emblazoned everywhere on TV, newspapers, on the net. Because this motto tells us the truth about our situation.
isn’t the promotion of the idea people are infectious vermin antisemitic? how about anti gypsy?
i found there was a poster from occupied poland that said “beware of typhus, avoid jews” so it was definitely part of the nazi propaganda. perhaps a part that has been covered up in history books? the h word is on youtubes comment censor list. try using the word in a comment if you dont believe me.
The Ashke-Nazis were created by Joos.
WSWS is pushing lockdown.
The CIA Party (formerly known as the SEP) has more to do with Adolf Hitler than it has to do with honest Socialism (in the spirit of Eugene Victor Debs or even Karl Marx and Leon Trotsky).
https://www.azquotes.com/author/3810-Eugene_V_Debs
Pushing the CORPORATE FASCIST PROPAGANDA “PANDEMIC” BIG LIE with all its misery. Shame on it.
Wow. How the mighty have fallen. Do any of our trusted vets know something we don’t know?
WSWS went full bore into COVIC panic and hysteria early on, unfortunately. They also banned anyone from their comment section who questioned the narrative and resorted to various instances of character assassination towards any source questioning the hysterical overreaction. They have shown themselves to be lacking any of the integrity or commitment to honest debate they always professed to have, so I’ve lost respect for them.
Free speech is NOT just hated by the ruling class, it turns out to be hated by the WSWS itself when it comes to certain topics.
Yes, I’m fully aware of the WSWS’s – and indeed, the entire mainstream Left’s apparent eagerness to embrace the COVID narrative. I particularly love it when I hear the one about how Boris was dragged “kicking and screaming” into the lockdown. Just listen to that ecstatic triumphalism! But none of our tumescent revolutionaries noticed how their brave “nose thumb” to capitalism was so relentlessly parroted – and indeed pre-empted throughout the MSM. The revolution will not be televised. Hence this ain’t the revolution.
However, just because a website may prove gullible on one front doesn’t mean they get everything wrong. That’s the kind of partisan position that L Proyect tries to pad off. X is a fascist, X says yadda yadda therefore yadda yadda is fascist etc. I don’t see anything in the WSWS link I provided that anyone here would disagree with.
As the late, great Doctor of Gonzo Journalism Hunter S. Thompson was fond of observing, “Even a blind hog roots up an acorn now and then.”
Unfortunately Gonzo is what almost all journalists aspire to these days , making themselves the main focus of the story ? Thus their pique at Trumpenstien who has usurped this tactic using Twitter.
We live in a post coup state. Fermented by foreign powers.
A Gauntlet by which was the means of perpetrating it.
Agree, you may as well make this the motto of the elites
Some days I find I must consider myself one of the elites on others it is obvious that cannot be possible ! A symptom or effect of cognitive dissonance ?
Free speech is offensive to the Joo. Because everything about them, and our world, is a lie. That’s why people who speak the truth always get in trouble. Jesus never castigated anyone for telling the truth (look what they did to him).
Free speech is based on education , moderation , and equality. These underpinnings have been steadily chipped away at by various groups of opportunists during the 20th and 21st century until even the belief in it collapsed/disappeared
“Now we may all agree some of these banned opinions sound odd, even ridiculous. But that’s not the point. Free speech includes the freedom to be odd, ridiculous and plain wrong. Once that right is gone – free speech no longer exists.”
——–
In a perfect world, I would have to agree. But the world is not perfect.
Everyone is not on the right side of the IQ bell curve. There are a lot of dumb people from the left side of the curve who will believe dumb shit and then spread that shit all over the internet, ensnaring other idiots. This is the sad reality.
So it seems that yes, many people must be protected from themselves in today’s world. Unfortunately.
That is precisely the objection to democracy. I guess we should ban half the population from voting.
Now, who’s going to decide who gets banned?
Looks like the dummies on the left side of the bell curve are down voting me! [lol]
Not me; I always prefer a reply to a down vote. (I do think at least one of the down votes is mechanical, triggered by certain words).
No, probably just reasonably intelligent people that disagree with you.
Nope. Probably not.
If you call people out for being dummies you are projecting the very dummy in yourself…
Oooh. That’s a deep thought!
Yes! This is exactly what the Grand Inquisitor tried to tell the revenant Jesus Christ after the Inquisitor arrested and incarcerated him: the public simply can’t handle freedom– and in any case, the people don’t want it. They crave mystery, miracle, and authority.
The aged Inquisitor, a Prince of the Church, was understandably exasperated at his captor’s mulish reluctance to accept the dictates of living in an imperfect world.
See: https://www.mtholyoke.edu/acad/intrel/pol116/grand.htm
Everyone is not on the right side of the IQ bell curve. There are a lot of dumb people from the …
Q psyop and trump drained the swamp
I have a friend who’s on ‘a spectrum’ (I don’t disparage). He’s kinder than the intelligent psychopaths who are busy destroying the world.
I choose kindness over intelligence every time.
It is a fact that EXACTLY half the world’s people are above average intelligence, and the other half, below.
“Not many people know that.”
Harry Palmer.
“Think of how stupid the average person is and realize half of them are stupider than that.”
— George Carlin
The problem with your assertion is that you are the one who is deciding who is “dumb”, others may not share your view – I happen to think that your argument here is “dumb”.
In my opinion, you are (to quote you back at yourself)
“not on the right side of the IQ bell curve”
for not being able to understand the fallacy of your bigoted argument.
But even you are entitled to your opinion, however absurd.
I was waiting for a “bigot” accusation. Thanks! Yes, I AM bigoted against idiots.
“I was waiting for a “bigot” accusation.”
lol, I wonder why that would be … ? (Hmm…)
Then you must be bigoted against yourself.
I know you are, but what am I?
Yo mama wears combat boots.
I don’t know which is worse– a self-hating bigot, or a self-hating idiot.
In my experience self hating idiots are as rare as unicorns, at least at what is considered consciousness ? Conversely self hating bigots are a dime a dozen.
I don’t hate myself. I hate people who make dumb comments. Like you.
This may well be the single dumbest comment ever left at this website.
Many, many of the people in favour of speech bans consider all of US to be the dummies. They think reading the Guardian makes you smart while reading the Off Guardian makes you one of the dummies. In fact, they want the Off Guardian censored for “spreading misinformation.”
Further, youtube now regards anything that contradicts the WHO as misinformation. Well, I guess all the many, many virologists or epidemiologists who don’t agree are now persona non grata. So we are back to the all powerful Church declaring truth and falsity by fiat. Science cannot proceed in this way, since if the WHO is always right by definition, anything that contradicts it is a priori deemed false.
So jojo, like youtube, appears to be firmly committed to the principle of anti-science and non-empirical thinking.
You wanted to make some point with your post, I think?
Remember my post was in response to the question if anyone should be allowed to post anything, no matter how wrong and lacking in fact it may be.
I said no with the impliication that there are many dumb people posting BS because they, essentially, don’t know any better.
Meanwhile, a small cadre of posters against my post here seem to be saying yes to allowing dummy posting, if I am reading the comments correctly.
Or perhaps they just don’t like anyone calling someone else a dummy, even if they actually are a dummy with a deficient IQ. Which is a trademark of USA libtards. Given that off-guardian is primarily British, I assume there is a similar group of libtards in your country.
Jojo,
Even though I dont like Trolls, I must admit that was a good example of Trolling and comment section jacking.
I am suprised so many took the bait though, almost too easy.
That’s why we (should) have democracy, you utter numbskull. By giving everyone a say we get a range of informed opinions and the fairest outcome.
So will I fall off the edge of the Earth if I go past the picture of the dragon on the map?
Don’t spread information that contradicts the WHO? That organisation changes its health advice every five seconds. At least we are consistent with our message on Off Guardian.
By Youtube’s proclaimed standards the WHO ought to be banned for incessantly contradicting itself.
“I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
That was an all-pervading meme just a few year ago, but now, mindblowingly, the philosophical belief in suppressing free speech, present for a while in academia, now seems to be very strong among those who call themselves ‘liberal’.
People have always tried to shut up those who disagree with them, but to have censorship take root as a virtue indicates that our long fought for principles of freedom are under siege in a way that few, if any, of us remember.