Crossing the Rubicon: The UK Slips into a Repressive State

Julius Caesar’s crossing the Rubicon River in 49 BC in defiance of Roman law placed him and his army on a direct collision course with Rome, leading to the Civil War which established him as Roman dictator. It is a well-established metaphor for a point at which there is no going back and at which things will never be the same.
I predicted a few weeks ago that the UK Government would in the near future try to force everyone to wear facemasks in public. Leave aside the plethora of information that makes it clear face masks are of practically zero benefit in everyday circumstances, and may in fact be dangerous, the forced wearing of facemasks is a transgression so fundamental and of such significance that it is difficult to adequately express.
It implicitly hands your body over to state control, and renders one of your most basic existential freedoms subject to state interference. For the first time, the right to exercise a choice of whether you should inhibit your respiratory faculties and hide your face in public is taken out of your hands. If you doubt the significance of this, try to remember the public outcry that followed a debate regarding banning the wearing of burkhas and hijabs in the face of Islamic terrorism, and the connotations this had for civil liberties at the time.
Facemask wearing is the visible hallmark of Asian states perceived in the West as repressive and authoritarian. It is a badge of serfdom, akin to the yellow star that Jews were forced to wear in Nazi Germany. There is no greater invasion of your person possible short of tattooing you with a number.
This astonishing about-turn in policy has not happened overnight or without preparation. It has been preceded by a cleverly-orchestrated media campaign which seeks to bizarrely turn established professional and scientific research on its head, making virologists, infection-control bodies and academics who have published papers for the medical profession into liars and charlatans.
This campaign has included editorials and blogs which talk in disapproving and accusatory tones of “mask-shirkers” and “mask-deniers” allegedly “refusing” to wear face masks. Leave aside the obvious fact that refusal cannot take place without a demand: in other words someone has to give you an instruction to which you reply, “No, thanks.”
Absent such a demand, you are not refusing anything, merely making a choice. And until now there has been no such demand. But those making this choice are now psychopaths and enemies of humanity without a shred of integrity, respect or regard for their fellow human beings. When I returned from Asia early this year the advice was clear: face masks do not protect you from infection and it is not advised that you wear them.
What is more, face mask wearing was actively discouraged because of limited supplies required for hospital environments, where infection control is king and every precaution makes sense. Above all the only situation in which it is appropriate to wear a facemask in public is if you are unwell and have a cough, in which case why not stay at home?
But this piece of simple logic has been covered by the mask-advocates whose logic runs like this: “You may have coronavirus without knowing it, and may infect others with your breath even at unlimited distances so you need to wear a mask.” This covers all bases despite the evidence for this being at best negligible and at worst manipulated and dishonest.
It is part of the greater logic that renders every societal value worthless unless it contributes to the impossible task of making sure that not one single individual anywhere, ever, is infected with Covid-19. None of this means I think we should do nothing about this pandemic. But there is now a growing awareness that the cure proposed is not indefinitely sustainable and may in fact be worse than the disease.
The virtue-signalling of face-mask advocates is easily refuted. Facemasks have been available for decades for use in industry and ideas generally considered good are taken up by the public. Nobody needed the government to tell them to go out and buy a car or a television set.
So if you’re so convinced face masks are a good idea why has it taken the State to tell you before you came to this Eureka moment?
And for how many years or decades have you been going around disrespectfully infecting your fellow human beings by going out without a mask when you had a cold or the flu?
However, apparently all the established research is now wrong and face mask wearing is essential. It is a vast game of “Simon Says,” in which we only do anything when Simon says. And it won’t stop there. Expect newspapers like the Guardian to run sanctimonious editorials demanding that face-mask wearing be extended to pubs and restaurants, and eventually to every departure from your home.
Following this such a move will become policy: indeed, the British public will do what they are already doing, gleefully embracing this perverse doctrine, boasting of buying colourful face masks for their children, and showering anyone who has a different point of view with disapproval.
I’m forced now to doubt that we, the British people value our freedom as much as we profess to. We take to the streets in droves to embrace new forms of repression, such as an anarchistic movement that seeks to rewrite history and dismantle our police forces, or an anti-human death cult that seeks to suppress all human activity by frightening us all into believing we are destroying the Earth by existing.
But in the face of mounting attacks on our liberty and our freedom, we are silent. We have had our liberty taken away from us. Our movements are monitored. Our discussions are censored via social media. We are no longer free even to make fundamental choices about our bodies. A public that will silently accept these things has learned nothing from history, will accept anything and deserves its fate if that is a dystopian world-state.
We are no longer entitled to lecture other nations about being repressive states. Their representatives, quite rightly in my view would laugh in our faces. There is a growing fear in the minds of many of us that Western lockdowns may be permanent. The spectres of identity cards, martial law and forced vaccination now hover over us.
Dismissing this as “conspiracy theory” and accusing those who feel this way of an inhuman disregard for life is the rhetoric of fascism, a force that always thrives in the face of a perceived threat. I believe forced face-mask wearing in British streets is a brutal act that crosses the Rubicon, and finally signifies our descent into a de facto repressive state.
The man of today has inherited a nervous system
which cannot withstand the present conditions of life.
While waiting for the man of tomorrow to be born,
the man of today reacts to the altered conditions not by
standing up to them or endeavoring to resist their blows,
but by turning into a mass.
Eugenio Montale 1896-1981
Here in hyper-democratic Switzerland we have agreed to the government request to wear masks on public transport and in shops. Its for our communal / societal benefit. We could disagree, but it’s a matter of “you help me, I’ll help you”.
I fully understand all the issues and concerns around Bill Gates, Big Pharma, totalitarian governments. Those concerns are genuine and I share them, but I feel that too many Yanks and Brits don’t appreciate the liberty they have won and the very high standard of living they enjoy.
I think they’re barking up the wrong tree with some of these conspiracies, and that some websites amplify matters by fear-mongering, no different to the MSM, it’s all about clicks at the end of the day.
Put another way, masks are, for people in civilised countries (i.e. excludes the UK and US) only a minor and temporary inconvenience. We focus on the big picture, not the neurotic and hysterical clickbait.
b i s swiss bank entertained all the bankers of the world while the world was raped during ww2
your rotten so called civil country along with the city of london the crown tax havens washington and new york is the beast system
bob lox
such good citizens blood soaked hands kept clean
> but I feel that too many Yanks and Brits don’t appreciate the liberty
they have won and the very high standard of [surveillance-state, neofeudal] living they enjoy.
Kidding, or trolling? You decide..
yeesh
Carl Jung father was the head Freemason in Switzerland. All Mason’s stick together….
We are filling the Internet with information rich in sentiment analysis, a goldmine for folks like Martin Seligman at UPenn’s World Wellbeing Project to analyze for insights into our collective consciousness during a time of stress and uncertainty. We are being coerced into creating training data to inform efforts like DARPA’s Ground Truth program and the DoD’s Minerva Research Initiative. Sandy Pentland at MIT has run living labs to digitally track populations for years in cities like Trentino, Italy. Now it feels like we’ve all been co-opted into one giant experiment. Those in power are working their magic to “learn” the social physics of pandemic.
Consider this a test run.
They’re taking our temperature to strategize the next phase of the campaign.
https://wrenchinthegears.com
It’s been a repressive state for the last 40 years.
EXCERPTS FROM https://wrenchinthegears.com
Waves of crises and disasters, often engineered, have made it hard for most to see the sweeping changes the Fourth Industrial Revolution has in the works. Namely the billionaires’ plan to hand entire job sectors over to robots and algorithms, forcing millions into poverty. Dispossessed of their means of economic support the masses can be more readily transformed into “social impact” data commodities, compelled to navigate an augmented reality police state “game,” otherwise known as “smart” cities.
In the wreckage of the global economy, who’s coming out ahead? Forbes reported ten billionaires netted $51 billion in a market rebound that ended April 9. Among them were tech oligarchs Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Larry Page, Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg. Indeed they will be well-positioned to invest in the human capital bonds the Federal Reserve will be promoting in the coming years.
?w=840
Source
As the 2015-2035 timeline of Global Education Futures predicts, portfolios of the future will be portfolios comprised of people. Indeed last summer Microsoft filed a patent at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) to mine crypto-currency through bodily activity, including brain waves. Great, so perhaps we won’t simply be portfolio items, but actual batteries creating wealth for predators from our human essence. Just like the Matrix. Please, someone get me off this ride that is “stakeholder capitalism.”
?w=840
Source
?w=840
Source
Against a rapidly changing backdrop of Covid-19, many find themselves adrift, anxious, frantically flipping through dog-eared rulebooks for the game they thought they were playing. In fact the switch has flipped, and we’re in a NEW game. We’ve gone over the cliff, and it’s vital that we truly understand our field of operations before biometric identity Covid-19 certificates come online.
Those of us who can see what is coming are kind of like Wile E. Coyotes scrambling in mid air before we drop likes stones. I’d say we have a year tops to educate and organize the masses to stop the rise of digital biocapitalism, the intended fallout of this pandemic.
https://dailymotion.com/video/x20me30
If we don’t stop this treacherous techno-fascist enterprise, we’re going to face a future of compliance to AI-determined “personalized” “pay for success” pathways. We expect everyone to behave and play along in their wearable tech so investors get paid. Smart phones as minders with assistance from drones, Amazon Ring, and zealous neighbors.
Silicon Valley Pandemic and Pay for SuccessThe gears have started to turn, with talk stirring of “back-to-work.” So much harm done, so many impact opportunities generated. You can be sure the diabolical social entrepreneurs are at the ready. On March 31, 2020, Tracy Palandjian, CEO of Social Finance, and Paul Brest, Professor of Impact Investing at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, jointly penned a missive to social entrepreneurs titled, “After the Pandemic, Addressing The Permanent Crisis With Pay For Success Finance” in the Stanford Social Innovation Review. Please note the framing here of a “permanent” crisis.
?w=814&h=1024
Source
They admonished philanthropists to be intentional about using the short-term emergency created by Covid-19 to push for systems change via outcomes-based contracting. Silicon Valley has spoken. This next round of grants to immiserated non-profits are meant to ensure forced compliance with the data-driven rules of fin-tech’s new pay for success game. In particular, Palandjian and Brest promoted using it to fund supportive housing and online education and training.
Education and health data, including behavioral health (social-emotional learning / SEL data), are cued up to drive global markets. The two have become intertwined, feeding off one another. This is why it was not at all surprising when I saw that Learning Economy was a partner in the new Covid Credential Initiative. A digital identity passport on Blockchain can hold many types of tokens – health status, skills badges, to financiers there’s not much difference. The rich can extract impact data from these tokens to gamble on them singly or in combination. The higher the stack of credentials the bigger the payout on the game.
The screen shot below is taken from the Covid Credentials Initiative website. I suppose we are supposed to believe these 60+ organizations came together in under a month to bring blockchain identity to scale. If we’re going to get back to “normal,” you can be sure the elite want it “controlled” and “measured.” I mean if life is lived OFF a dashboard does it really “count” as living? I imagine that’s what newly-minted data analysts are trained to think. Where’s the “social impact value” to be derived from that? The “privacy-preserving” language here is code for Blockchain.
?w=840
Source
The first community study of Covid-19 antibodies was published this week by Stanford Medical School. The study determined there had been substantially higher rates of infection, which in turn lowered the mortality rate for Santa Clara County, CA, the focus of the study. An article in the Mercury News stated the number of cases was 50 to 85 times the original estimate, which revised fatality rates downward from 3% to .12 to .2%.
It should be noted that Santa Clara and neighboring San Mateo Counties are also part of the Project Baseline Covid-19 screening program rolled out by Google’s subsidiary Verily. Google and Apple have stepped up to take the lead on contact tracing, and my suspicion is that despite these more promising numbers, there will be a continued push for digital disease surveillance, the cattle prod that could open the door to health passports on Blockchain and health data impact investing.
I call for a citizen’s arrest of Boris and/or Hancock. I will go to London to attempt it. Who’s with me?
The charge: crimes against humanity.
Every leader, health secretary, chief medical and scientific adviser in the UK need to be arrested. They must serve justice for what they’ve done and the policies they implemented that killed thousands of people.
The Coronavirus Act gives them powers that Stalin, Hitler and Mao could only dream off.
The next election is in 4+ years time. You can do diddly squat to remove them.
You’re delusional to suggest otherwise, and you’d get mowed down by 9mm ammunition from Glocks if you so much as stepped one foot into Downing Street.
thats a defense of the realm matter
you see sis,gchq,mi5 and 6
the privy council
the crown
chatham house the tavistock mind controllers
g4s serco nhs google cia mossad and the heads of the civil service are all in lock step
not forgetting putin and his chabad chums
the cops and the sas doctors dancing monster nurses a lot of satanists about
boris is actor
the government have an advert on the radio
with the punch line play your part
this is performance but certainly not art
You need to divorce the “public health” aspect of mask wearing from the “inept government messing everone about” aspect. Its now well known that a simple face mask will signiifcantly reduce the likelyhood of disease transmission. That said, the likelyhood of catching anything from a casual constact — passing in the street, for example — is reckoned to be close to zero. You only need to use masks in enclosed spaces where there’s a danger of “breathing someone else’s air”.
It really seems to be that sipmle so its difficult to figure out why governments a making such a pig’s ear of it. The problem seems to be particularly acute in parts of English and American society that see wearing a mask as a political issue — its not a public health issue, its a question of preserving freedom or something like that. Piling on the confusing mandates and expecting the police to enforce those mandates just adds to the confusion and level of public frustration.
FWIW — The way everything’s been working where I live is that you are unlikely to see anyone wearing a mask in the street or driving a car. They’ll carry one with them to enter stores or other enclosed spaces, the requirement being requested by the store owners. So, for example, you won’t see anyone wearing a mask at the gas (petrol) station unless they’re going inside to buy something. The police aren’t involved in enforcing this — I’ve yet to see a cop wearing a mask locally although I’d guess that if they were getting close and personal with a suspect then they’ve probably got one handy (but then they might do that Covid or no Covid, because there’s a lot of nasty things you can catch from people that make Covid seem pretty harmless in comaparason).
I’m originally from England — the north — so I’m glad I’m not living there at the moment. I cannot make head nor tail of what Boris and crew are up to. Here at least we’ve only got Trump to bother us and he appears to have given up the pretense of doing anything.
Same situation here in hyper-democratic Switzerland.
We have agreed to the government request to wear masks on public transport and shops. Its for communal / societal benefit. We could disagree, but it’s a matter of you help me, I’ll help you.
I fully understand all the issues an concerns around Bill Gates, Big Pharma, totalitarian governments. But I feel that too many Yanks and Brits don’t appreciate the liberty they have and the standard of living they enjoy. I think they’re barking up the wrong tree with some of these conspiracies, and that some websites like Ike’s are minting it by fear-mongering.
Put another way, masks are, for people in the civilised world (i.e. not the UK and US) a minor and temporary inconvenience.
Odd how what you call “ineptness” works in the Few’s favor time after time after time after time..
“Oops, a bunch of proles died due to lockdown; we’re sorry!”
Heilongjiang Bozo the clown
WSWS editors are fuming about profiteering of big Pharma from coronavirus supposed disastrous pandemic or are they?
Nowhere on this article author mentioned basic analysis of efficacy and questioned imperative of SC2 vaccinations as well as huge conflicts of interests among peddlers of devastating to health of population Coronavirus policies of lockdowns and social distancing that led to unprecedented economic collapse exceeding Great Depression.
Those policies were long proposed, rehearsed and advocated by shoddy characters like Gates and Fauci who have vested interests in proliferating narrative of COVID fear as they are invested in Moderna and others to justify mandatory vaccines for otherwise mild , very low or extremely low lethality infection pandemic where most of population is inherently, naturally resistant to SC2 viral infection or gains immunity asymptomatically.
The fact is therefore that SC2 mortality rate for healthy individuals and children who will be primary targeted by mandatory mass vaccinations is much smaller than likely deaths rates caused by adverse reactions to even best vaccines not to mention haphazard, ad hoc concocted untested likely much more dangerous and most of all inefficacious, genetic based mRNA vaccine being developed by Moderna .
While seemingly WSWS advocates workers wellbeing and free vaccine (meaning taxpayers paying for it) to save workers lives, in fact they are ignoring complete lack efficacy of such vaccine and likely potential substantial harm to millions of recipients due to arbitrarily abandoning any safety protocols. And by that those nominal Marxists became a big Pharma money making propaganda tool adding credibility to a awful racket while peddling false hopes of salvation from non-existing mortal threat by channeling working people into big Pharma seasonal vaccine slavery farm, forging slave like dependency of socioeconomic policies on returning phantom pandemics and vaccinations, turning workers into experimental test subjects gratuitously proliferating pain suffering and deadly fear among population.
If WSWS wants to stop big Pharma exploitation and profiteering they must stop advocating useless efficacious, dangerous vaccines and open eyes to class war waged by ruling elites and to astronomical COVID fraud perpetrated to coverup collapse of financial capitalism.
It is not vaccination but revolution that will save working class from calamity, a Marxist truism that WSWS has unfortunately Forgotten.
Yes, the threat posed by the virus and, by implication, the need for a vaccine was something the WSWS presupposed and indeed did so right from the start. And yet again I see a parallel with 9/11. I don’t know what the WSWS position on that event was at the time but it is certainly true that the vast majority of the (mainstream) Left just went along with the mainstream account of 9/11 and indeed became ferociously hostile to those who questioned it. And the impotence of their position became increasingly obvious. The moment you assume that there truly was an external force menacing the West, it doesn’t matter how much you say that the West invited the attacks by e.g. imperialist aggression. The basic sentiment is “Hey those bastards have it in for us and you’re trying to excuse them?”
It’s similar with COVID only, as it were, on steroids. This time the sentiment is “Hey folks are dying even as we speak! We need that vaccine! Who cares if there are dodgy funding questions!”
In short, with 9/11 as with COVID, if you don’t question the fundamental root i.e. basic validity of the issue then you have become impotent.
To all those in the North of England, regarding the lock down, in my opinion you should just ignore it, as best you can. Same with the quarantine, What are they going to do?
All my colleagues were discussing it this morning. I had no idea about it cos I don’t watch MSM. Apparently they are doing as they are told by newsreaders and tweets now. Truly pathetic. I am giving filthy looks to anyone who deigns to look at me re a mask, and mask wearers in general.
As Alan Partridge might say: scum, subhuman scum.
´´Those of us who can see what is coming are kind of like Wile E. Coyotes scrambling in mid air before we drop likes stones. I’d say we have a year tops to educate and organize the masses to stop the rise of digital biocapitalism, the intended fallout of this pandemic.´´
McDowell
https://wrenchinthegears.com
You didn’t think Europe was going to be allowed to recover from Covid, did you, when the US was on it’s back.
Don’t worry the far right fascist coup that is going to save us from Gates, Fauci and the faux ‘leftists’ will not insist on us wearing masks. Chains yes, but masks no. heads we lose, tails we lose.
Just heard it on the news:
“With so many new cases why are people being allowed to return to work?”
YES YES YES! We get it. This plague will not be permitted to go away!
The media of course is just standing there all innocent – a totally neutral third party …but it is telling us what will be!
And how interestingly elastic and impressively scary are these new fatality figures!
And on that note, I think I’m starting to understand. This has nothing to do with the choices of politicians. The media stands there all blinking eyed innocence but essentially it works by posing a choice that has already been made. In this case, the media says, “Well we can either recklessly send everyone back to work and watch them die horribly OR we can keep everyone safe at home…and now over to the goverment. Oh what will you do?”
Thick assholes. More cases and fewer deaths proves how utterly insignificant this virus, if it evens exists, is.
And why did it allegedly have people dropping dead in the streets of Asia in February, it killed tens of thousands in April and May and now its killing no one.
A truly remarkable virus.
a total of 4 new Cv cases created the northern lock-down on a full moon incoming
was ritualistic aligned
over 4 million effected…..
the new normal…………………….
Follow the MONEY
Investment finance is at the core of the current great reset, Maybe it´s the principàl driving force.
To get a grip on this, check out the excellent work of Allison McDowell at https://wrenchinthegears.com .
Someone gave us the link here a couple of days ago and I (wading through her work) am astonished at my ignorance of these important details.
There is a vast new vocabulary of investment terms one needs to learn for instance, without which it is impossible to decipher exactly what is going on..
A sample pàragraph….
´´Vaccines will be the bread and butter for ´´impact investors´´; but then factor in the crushing human and economic costs of global pandemic, and suddenly you’re talking REAL money. Imagine tallying up ALL the costs associated with the Covid-19 lockdown. That is going to create one ENORMOUS cost offset for investors moving forward. The longer the lockdown the bigger the cost offset they will be able to use in “pay for success” pandemic deals. For this first round there is a certain sick market logic in making the situation as dire as possible. Future profits are riding on calculations of harm that are being tallied now.´´
So Doctors in America, Exceptionalist Land of the Free………..get band, blocked and sacked
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/frontline-doctor-viral-hcq-video-fired-job
You’ve got to admire an administration that can introduce race-hate so effortlessly into almost every aspect of policy.
The anti-Muslim lock-down in the north of England is a master stroke in the campaign for internal racial conflict as well as being a wonderful act of xenophobia, for the home crowd. Blaming overcrowd homes and social networks as an incubator of disease, was worthy of Der Stürmer, and is genius propaganda.
The attacks on the north also went down well with the southern metropolitan crowd.
pure communism
pure satanism
pure rothschild capitilism
all the lessons learned over the last 120 years
all the lessons learned in china russia
rolled out here
slow slow then faster picking up the pace
discombobulated nation
soon we will demand are 8 shot vaccine and the yearly software update
demand faster 5g roll out
demand are passport vaccine chip
the ashkanazim pirates are running amok again
with plenty of goyim helpers
on global mossad radio glr london today they talked of guidance
in the same breath they talked of the cops and the council bursting in
i believe this is already happening in germany
this shower with donmeh new york born turk as a fat head boris are all scripted actors
the biggest take over and heist in history the satanick ritual that was 9 and 11 was a small test
a lot of fuckery fakery but also a lot of terror ratcheting up ratcheting up
in israel no 5g no 4g they love that fiber optic connections
will gates be on tel aviv tv offering free winter flu shots and future covid compliance id vax tattoo
There will be no-a-hiding.
What you going to choose people ?
[usual answer: I can’t think about any of that, it’s out of bounds]
These new lockdown measures and trying to increase the use of the face nappies actually shows they are starting to panic now.
We are winning the war.
They know damn well the demand for this vaccine is going to be close to non existent so are trying to spread fear.
I’d expect to hear soon that the vaccine will be ready earlier than expected.
Cases cases cases. Well cases of what exactly?
Hospitalisations and deaths are now so low that this farce is not worth reporting on anymore.
If this was genuine there should be euphoria in the press and from the politicians and scientists that these cases aren’t resulting in sickness.
They should be saying it’s fantastic that the virus has weakened and no longer poses a real threat.
They would lift all restrictions and just encourage people to maintain good hand washing.
For a leader of any country to come out with a slogan of Hands Face Space is mind blowing. What a total and utter buffoon.
I wouldn’t trust these people to look after a small gerbil.
It has descended into a pantomime.
The best way to gauge public opinion is to observe how people behave.
The vast majority are behaving normally.
The masks are in the minority and a lot of people are openly flouting it on public transport and in shops.
Social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook is never a great gauge of public opinion as the government use paid trolls such as the utterly contemptible 77th to try and influence the public opinion.
it is time for a huge party to celebrate the death of the germ theory. dancing, music, the works to help kickstart the emergence.
Out of all the people I know who I’ve asked about the vaccine, none have said I am taking it.
That’s the proof as none are even aware of an agenda and buy the MSM narrative.
So God knows how many think the same.
That’s all we need to know.
Hands, Farce, Space and Trace.
There, Bojo, you can pay me a few million quid for inventing the next slogan for every bogan.
I think he gets these slogans from nursery rhyme books but they could possibly be too mature for him.
Boris is the equivalent to the village idiot.
So what happened to ‘flattening the curve’, isn’t that the only justification for the restrictions. What happened to that? The hospitals are empty so we need to get back to normal ASAP and save the economy and us from mass destitution, right? …..NO?
Of course. Power crazed control freaks always take their foot off the gas when people concede to their demands
here’s an idea from Neil Clarke
https://twitter.com/NeilClark66/status/1289217513918590978
unilateral declaration of independence
”As of today I no longer recognise Boris Johnson as my PM or the authority over me of the British government. I am declaring UDI. I urge 68m of my fellow citizens to do the same. This govt has lost its moral authority to govern us. It is out to do us great harm & must be opposed.”
He is right, they are trying to destroy the country with no justification
He’s spot on.
I have no doubt that if there was mass resistance to compulsory mask wearing, then it would end immediately, and totally vanish as an issue never to be mentioned again. They are too clever to push too far on any one issue, they would regroup and relaunch something else and keep doing it over and over again until we were nudged in the right direction.
So let me get this straight…….
Wearing masks, fights Covid19
Who knew?
Well apparently the WHO didn’t know otherwise we’d be already wearing them to protect people from that yearly pandemic called ‘The Flu’.
So strap in boyz and girls, because once the vaccines out you should still wear a mask to control the spread of flu and i’m sure if your are like me, the Consevative Government and the WHO’s own innaction, millions have died from the flu unneccesarily.
The vaccine will not have anything to do with protection from coronavirus. It’s purposes are much more sinister.
I’m merely suggesting that the Governments/WHO suggested efficacy on mask wearing puts them in the dock about their innaction about using such an item to holt the spread of flu.
They can’t have their cake and eat it?
They need to publish the scientific evidence for masks.
Either put up or shut up.
Indeed. And…possibly irreversible.
Hancock – TRAITOR * TYRANT * TORTURER
Johnson – TRAITOR * TYRANT * TORTURER
is there really anymore need for debate?
No no need for any debate. These two should be arrested for high treason and an international warrant should also be sought for mass murderer Bill Gates.
They work of the USA, not us, that is why they look terrified all the time. They don’t carry themselves like the men in charge, making the decisions, because they are not.
i called it out Boris the butcher and the down votes where huge
only last week,.
seems public opinion of the obese PM who tells other fat people to lose weight to save the NHS hasn’t gone down to good or was it
the lock down …or blaming people who worked in the care homes and the workers it there fault the old people died….
When it was claimed (since retracted) that the anti-muslum lock-down in the north of England was announced via twitter. Like a twitter order. It crossed my mind that this is exactly how the UK is really being run now. With a bunch of spotty American CIA interns in Langley Virginia, writing our ministers and Prime ministers tweets, which our ministers have to hurriedly justify and confirm on TV or in a press conference having had no prior warning that it was on the way. What else can they do? claim it was hacked ?
It may be a fantasy but I have often felt the same about Trump’s tweets, which I suspect he doesn’t write, because they are so calculated, but it is obliged to react to, as if he does write them, because that is essentially his job.
policies are now being announced on twitter or via some shit
Kosherservatives radio station and the who ever said it and the department who are supposed to enforce the policies have no idea. DWP and today is example of how thing are now
To be honest general public being told via 170 characters or less it shows what they think of general voting public…
thick as fuck
It looks like the great champion of the British people is not very concerned about compulsory muzzles or loss of civil liberties at the moment, he is giving us a blow by blow account of his refugee hunting party in the south of England. tally ho!, graze them, don’t kill them, we want to hunt after lunch too !
Turns out he wasn’t such a liberty-lover after all then.
Forgive my musing but if they are really planning a genocide, and we are dutifully shutting down our economy for the new reduced population of, probably young, survivors, then there will suddenly appear a new deadly virus soon. Which they will need to inject into us, old people first. Fascist states often go-out with a genocide and the US is without doubt, the very definition of a fascist state.
“This struggle may be a moral one, or it may be a physical one, and it may be both moral and physical, but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both.”
~ Frederick Douglas, 1857
don’t be scared. thats what they want. the show must go on. https://youtu.be/WY3vmUPNstA
‘show’ being the operative word.
depends what sort of show i guess. if its the covid nonsense it has to stop.
I have not worn a mask at all the past 7 days and will not do so in future. No-one has stopped me entering stores, nor carrying out transactions.
There are a lot of people not wearing masks and plenty not really social distancing.
People need to distinguish between the media nonsense and what ordinary humans are doing on the ground.
There is an enormous mass of people not taking any notice of Government edicts and as a result, there will be impossible demands on the police to punish them.
Chris Whitty needs to spend the rest of his life inside his home, not venturing out. He needs to set a proper example by not going to work. The outputs of his work are such lies all the time that he adds zero value by going to work. Unprincipled hypocrites like Whitty have no place in a sane society and he should be regarded as scum from now on.
And johnson needs to wear a muzzle.
He surely has a fine collection of gimp masks and muzzles. His type get off on them.
It’s all words and threats.
Behind it lies no evidence just propaganda.
I’m with you all the way on this Rhys. I have not worn a mask since working on a grinder years ago. All the miners who died from silicosis and pneumoconiosis were never instructed to wear masks though they might have been efficacious in that respect. Our dictators have no care for us – though they pretend.
I bought a mask with a Rolling Stones lips and tongue logo. My gandkids love it and all the family have now “had a go with” it (is sharing masks a capital offence yet?) but I never had any intention of wearing it outside. Fortunately, due to paralysis I can claim medical exemption.
BTW a better future for Chris Whitty (and that idiot Ferguson,) would be a job cleaning the slurry tanks on a large cattle farm. And I will be happy to fund a lifetime supply of face masks for them.
Is it presstitute?
Is it handmaiden?
Is it ONS?
Really is it kiboshed?
They are the words which collectively can’t get through!
I suppose Admin will be along soon to sort it.
Is it Alt media?
In trolling I belive they call this ‘a ladder’, to move the page down so comments you don’t want people to read are lost at the bottom.
There are quite a few trolls around here lately of the far right pseudo-intellectual “race realists” bemoaning our “communist society” variety etc. Opportunists the lot of them.
I for one can’t wait for the US elections to be over as all the Biden / Trump shilling is quite tiresome.
Get a fucking room, you two
Will you be joining us later ?
No Tooley and all, they are the words in my comment that has disappeared into ‘awaiting approval’ every time. I was just checking to see if it was these words. Because they post but the short post with them didn’t.
Is it a dung spreading [email protected]?
Cnut!
How you like dem apples?
Must be difficult to demand outrage from your readers about the oppression, which you eloquently list, but at the same time, when outrage does boil over onto the streets, you seem compelled to condemn it, as being not the right sort of anti-oppression protests.
What a strange revolution you must have in mind……..is it only when the swastikas and torches take to the streets that the demonstrations will be valid for you?……. I think it so.
See…. I made the same mistake of reading the article again.
Would you not agree that “an anarchistic movement that seeks to rewrite history and dismantle our police forces, or an anti-human death cult that seeks to suppress all human activity by frightening us all into believing we are destroying the Earth by existing” are indeed “not the right sort of anti-oppression protests”? (Especially when these hugely promoted protests are well funded by the very ones they are supposedly targeting?)
Stop listerning to the far-right telling you what these people are protesting about, go and find out what they really want. because I bet it is pretty much what you want.
Is OffG the “far right”? Is “conspiracy theory” the preserve of the “far right”? Is it “far right” to even suggest that the very ones funding protests are (allegedly) the targets of the protest? Or perhaps it’s “far right” to stop falling for this little show strictly held within acceptable mainstream parameters? (“Hey this protest really is sticking it to THE MAN! Hey the Labour Party really is an opposition! Hey little Greta really is trying to save the planet from the corporate vultures! Hey knocking down old statues is the answer to all our problems! etc.!”)
Is the title photo real? It looks like a scene from a futuristic sci-fi movie depecting submission to a dytopian nightmare. Please tell me thats a film stage and it didnt really occur.
Who is the wanker on screen they are being forced to watch?
My heart did sink a little when I took that image in. I will not be surprised to learn that it is for real! No image source quoted, so far. I’d be interested as to the provenance. Scarcely believable.
I was the same. The image sent shivers down my spine. It encapsulated perfectly the type of society to which most people have robotically willingly acceded: empty hospital beds, a military/police state (note the army personnel amongst the, presumably, medical personnel), all minds uncritically abeyant to the lies being uttered by a totalitarian despot.
Roll up! Roll up! Get your Gates microchip and bar code here!!
It’s all for your own good!!
Keep Calm And Blame The Chinks!! (And The Russians/ Iranians/ Zimbabweans.)
If there were rivers of blood running down our high streets, dead bodies pilling up at waist depots and we all knew several people who had died of this virus, then that might…ONLY MIGHT warrant this level of hysteria and economic self destruction. Given that that is not the situation, there is no justification for this response at all. NONE. Unless you consider inappropriate hysterical responses to be normal government policy.
Good news, the infection rate has spiked but less & less people are dying.
So lets celibate the weakening of this seasonal cold virus?
Lets be honest it shouldn’t even be a news item anymore with this level of deaths
Do you not mean celebrate?
not sure but its hard to social distance and not be celibate
Do glory holes count as social distancing?! 😂
I can’t be the only one wearing a mask for sex ?! 🙂
indeed.
No not deaths, but “cases.” Did you not notice the transition? What is a “case”? It’s someone dying of COVID , dying with COVID, testing positive for SarsCov-2 or suspected of having SarsCov-2. They deliberately conflate all of these. Why are the cases going up while actual deaths are going down (leave aside the inflated death rates)? They are testing more. Thus they manufacture the need for more draconian lockdown measures. And there’s the little discussed topic in MSM that both the PCR test and the serology test routinely provide false positives.
But that is so obvious, how are journalists sleeping at night?
I bet they sleep just fine. The old concept of journalist has long been dead; these people are propagandists. It’s the people that understand and give a damn about the magnitude of deception and harm that is being done are those that don’t sleep well, those with a conscience. I haven’t slept well in months.
Agreed on all that, TL.
News Flash!!!
They are not journalists. They are stakeholders in a system, and many are likely to be spooks with pens.
…and how many of these “cases” are unfortunate papayas, having to wait up to a week just to get their COVID-19 test results? The papaya is sadly already faced with such a short shelf life without the tragic level of absurdities and lack of critical thinking also being forced upon it in suspicious unison by our world governments.
Papayas? I can’t remember where I read it anymore, but a tomato was subjected to a PCR test and tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Everyone needs to wear a mask or all of humanity and the entire produce aisle could become infected.
Apparently the papaya is in ICU along with the goat, windscreen wipers and cat that tested positive.
I’ll leave this here for everyone’s delectation. It’s a joust between a member (allegedly) of a notorious banking family and some plebs. Happened a long time ago, and it’s riveting if you stick with it.
https://ia802300.us.archive.org/8/items/rofschildv1/IAmARofschildAxeMeAQuestion.html
Try reading Geopolitics and economics in your next life. And stop waisting your time hating on rich Jewish families.
Oh sorry. I seem to have hit a nerve.
And it’s “wasting”, not “waisting”. Mind your language, dear chap. I winced at your illiteracy.
I hate being wrong and I hate being fed lies. I’m sure you do too. Take it from me, you are repeating politically motivated BS from the far-right. It’s up to you if you take my advice. None of these protest groups are perfect and they are being hijacked all the time but it is all we have at the moment, so don’t snuff it out by repeating smears from the CIA.
All right, point taken. Although you’ve suddenly changed your name.
“We hate you more than you hate us” — from a Zionazi website.
“We hate you more than you hate us”
Always the ‘best’.
It turns out, that if you do read Geopolitics and Economics you realize it all comes back to those hated Jewish families!!
Surprize surprize??
Thank you. 🙂
Ya’ll are too predictable. loserBot
In the USA it’s even worse already: There they have installed this ““Continuity of Government” (COG) plan. Part of this system is “MAIN CORE” – The government’s database of “potential troublemakers”: https://unlimitedhangout.com/2020/03/reports/what-newsweek-conveniently-failed-to-mention-about-continuity-of-government/
When there is a wall of noise from broadcast media telling people they are being forced, how likely is it they can understand they are in fact volunteering?
Face coverings in shops: it’s all about store policy and its reward or punishment
Exactly the kind of analysis we need, drilling down through the government statements to see what is based on legislation and what is pure manipulation by the “nudge unit”/ Behavioural Insight Team. Thanks for that.
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha. The covidchok comedy continues. Jeff C brings us up to speed. Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.
Nothing to do with race. Don’t be distracted . Keep your eye on the ball.
Even the microbes are racist. Maybe they need to go on a diversity course.
Between CBC and the lexicon of Canadian media company acronyms, racism has become the new narrative after climate change failed
That damn whitey. Haha. You would have to be a laughably dumb moron to take this in seriously.
Actually fascism was legally instituted on 25 March 2020 when the Coronavirus Act 2020 received Royal Assent. This legislation was long prepared. It was drafted after Exercise Cygnus in 2016, which concluded that a pandemic would overwhelm the NHS. Instead of taking the obvious move of increasing NHS capacity to meet the threat, the state decided to prepare emergency legislation that would provide government ministers with the power to do anything, for ever: see in particular Part 2 Section 90 of the Act. Parliament, the supposed representatives of the people, passed this authoritarian legislation without scrutiny or division.
The rhetoric to justify this adoption of fascism has been public health. However, to anyone paying attention, the rhetoric was obviously empty, deceitful and manipulative. Matt Hancock, for instance, admitted on 10 April 2020 that the government had introduced the lockdown measures without having made any attempt to assess how many people would die as a result of those measures. This one statement clearly reveals that if the government were motivated by the stated desire to save lives, it is a government that is irrational, irresponsible and incompetent to an extent that defies credulity, as no rational policy-maker would introduce measures to save one group of lives by killing many more other people.
Another rhetorical device, much flourished, has been “the science”. Yet again, anyone paying attention knows that government measures were not determined by scientific evidence. For example, when Professor Yvonne Doyle of Public Health England was asked what the scientific evidence for the two metre social distancing rule was by the House of Commons Select Committee on Science and Technology, she replied: “The precautionary principle.” It is the same with mask wearing for the general public. The scientific evidence on this is clear and all the relevant public health authorities had always accepted it. Then at the beginning of June, the World Health Organisation was put under political pressure (by whom? I do not know, but the BBC, all in favour of repressive measures reported it) to reverse its position and recommend face coverings for the general population. And so we were treated to assertions that “the science has changed”, but no one presented any actual scientific evidence to show that all the previous studies had been wrong and what the evidence is that shows that face coverings are effective in preventing transmission of viral infections.
Whatever is driving the policies around the coronavirus, it is not a concern for public health; nor is it scientific advice around dealing a viral pandemic, as long standing and long accepted scientific advice on measure after measure has been reversed without any scientific basis. My initial conclusion was that it is a case of collective madness. I still think this is the case. However, it is clear that certain groups have sought to exploit the hysteria to promote their own interests. The pharmaceutical corporations are clearly seeking to make hyper-profits. Bill Gates clearly sees an opportunity to realise his vision of vaccinating everyone in the world. Politicians have seen an opportunity to govern untrammelled by pesky voter pressure. The corporate media has indulged its thirst for sensationalism with hysterical fear-mongering on an unprecedented scale. The tech giants have dramatically increased their censorship and ingratiated themselves with the political elites. And corporate and finance capital have had public money thrown at them on a scale that makes the financial crisis of 2007/8 look like sound fiscal policy. One thing is clear, the responses to the coronavirus have, and are continuing to, increase the degree of inequality, siphoning wealth up to the elites and harming and even killing the weak and vulnerable.
The coronavirus has been a fabulous gift horse for the elites. For the vast majority, the responses to the virus are an unmitigated disaster that has violated our rights and liberties, more than decimated the economy, caused serious harms and killed many thousands.
I am of the firm opinion that all the elites must pay 70% of their salary to cover the lost income of those whose livelihoods they have destroyed. They should have their houses looted if they refuse.
No-one should ever take notice of elites who are not in it with everyone else. They are lying scumbags who keep getting paid the same as before. Bankers are unaffected. Doctors are unaffected. Politicians: unaffected. The odious ‘media’: completely unaffected.
All those professions should be the targets of the majority.
None of them should emerge unscathed. Abolish all the Royal Colleges of Medicine, so they have to answer to the people.Abolish any Royal Charters of Universities, so academics cannot spout crap and keep their jobs. Politicians and civil servants should be frogmarched out of the Westminster village until they drop down dead from exhaustion due to being unfit obese charlatans. I think we all know what should happen to bankers…..bailed out again: take 100% of all that bail out back from them and then some.
The biggest contributor to the WHO is Bill Gates, ergo……
In some countries they want you to wear masks while the sports are swapping blood, sweat and spit kicking a ball around and tackling each other, Don’t get me wrong as I love me sports but the irony is head shaking.
Maybe we should all kneel to BLM and get a pass.
How can you possible think that protesting police state brutality is a joke, or something to belittle?
You do know you’ll be next after they have smashed in the faces of the black population…. right?
You really think protesting police brutality is something to ridicule and belittle? Just because these nazis here do it, it dont make it right.
You do know you’ll be next after they have smashed in the faces of the poor and black populations don’t you?
Oh yeah? Nancy Pelosi sinking to her knees in a fancy orange pantsuit and an African scarf is your idea of a civil rights movement? Get the fuck outta here, boy!
You are totally brain washed by some far-right demons and you can’t even see what is in front of your face anymore. snap out of it.
Piss off, Democrat. Do you worship the paedophile Bill? The “first Black President”, right? The guy who threw them in jail from an industrial conveyor belt. Are you a Biden fan?
Stop absorbing far-right propaganda and look at the flawed protests for what they are. That goes for our flawed democracy to.
The far right are having a lot of fun in your head.
Are you a fucking Biden fan?
No, he is apparently an avid consumer of non-“far-right” propaganda. I guess that leaves all the rest of the garbage they feed people.
Whoever came up with this binary left-right business deserves a prize from the ruling classes.
The “flawed protests” are funded by foundations of the ruling classes, and orchestrated via 5-Eyes/corporate networks. To point this out makes one a “far-right” something. It truly is Orwellian.
I hear the average IQ of humans worldwide has two digits. 2020 has made this fact clear.
Whether in an orange pantsuit or an apricot ball down, Ms Pelosi et al will be working overtime to get black voters back in the fold. Maybe next they can portray Joe Biden’s demented sound bites as “eubonics.” That’ll learn ’em.
Taking a knee does zilch, friend. What is needed is to impose economic sanctions on the USA until they sort themselves out. The whole world needs to participate, including the UK.
Maybe we should all walk over to someone kneeling and kick them in the face?
The death rate has been falling since early April in the UK, so it is a mystery why we are doing any of this. and the mortality rate, after all this testing, must be looking remarkably low. easily comparable to flu. but that’s a secret of course.
In France cases are up 54% but the death rate, is the same or still falling ? there was no mentioned increase, so the mortality rate just shrunk massively and not a mention.
Death rate peaked in April and fell because if the lockdown 3-4 weeks before.
Them are the facts.
ONS report yesterday proved it.
Date of lockdown was 24 March. Peak 8 April I believe. Around 2 weeks. How would the death rate considering incubation and the course of the illness led to a reduction in the death rate?
I don’t think your comment scans.
Try again.
There’s no evidence from anywhere in the world that shows that lockdowns reduced mortality and it’s a fact acknowledged even by Chris Whitty that infections in the UK were in decline weeks before lockdown started.
It terms of deaths, all lockdown has done is increase them.
Not least by involving policies that deprived elderly and sick people in care homes and hospitals of life saving care that would in normal times have been provided.
That is …not logical.
In fact even now the Southern Hemisphere is showing that not only CV2 but the usual winter flus and colds are curtailed. Due to continued measures of various forms of physical distancing.
Them are the facts. Can’t deny them.
It’s perfectly logical.
Lockdowns border closures and increased testing do nothing to reduce the proportion of severe cases or deaths.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/eclinm/article/PIIS2589-5370(20)30208-X/fulltext#%20
How could it? It was never even claimed that it could.
And if, as acknowledged, the peak of infections was weeks before lockdown it didn’t reduce the total cumulative number of infections either.
Incubation time and the time taken to actually die means the peak of infections will be 4-6 weeks before the peak of deaths.
So 2-4 weeks before lockdown.
And if, as in the UK, lockdown involves kicking a large number of sick elderly people out of hospitals into care homes and then not letting them back into hospitals…
The dreadful logic of those facts are irresistible.
Not true. The death rate stats may well be true, but there is only correlation between lockdown and the stats: no causation.
The only way to prove causation would have been to lock down England and let Wales stay open.
The 4 countries report separately Rhys and if you’d care to look at yesterday’s ONS report in full you will see the variations based on each countries protocols.
Tell me if you disagree and why? I read them showing clear outcome variations.
Or maybe the death rate fell during the lockdown because the vulnerable population (old and infirm) mostly died off, leaving a slightly healthier population able to fight off the virus (if indeed it even exists).
At any rate, the US military may need to come up with a new pathogen before people start to catch on.
The ONS real statistics disagree
Your flogging a dead horse.
All countries have admitted the alleged virus has been circulating in every country since Autumn 2019.
But yet it didn’t cause any excess mortality until 2 weeks after the lockdowns started.
Citation for that incredible claim please.
Spain found traces of it in sewage from March 2019. Brazil found traces in November 2019.
France said someone had tested positive for it on 27th December 2019.
But we know the tests are at best dubious.
Of all the people who the ONS claim to have died of Covid19, how many had an X-ray and complete blood test done to confirm they had Covid19 pneumonia?
How many autopsies were completed on these people to confirm what the actual cause of death was?
flu is just another alleged deadly virus. the lie covid is built on. in 1918 people died from lockdown, injections, aspirin overdose and other medical cult induced causes. they have killed over a billion in the last century.
We are supposed to be doing it because it is a part of the elite plan to enslave us. I have refused to wear a mask all week and will continue to refuse. It achieves nothing.
i’m wondering how long it might be before you can be fined for merely speaking out against the virus/mask/spacing/lockdown cult. not long, i fear, as internet is already being heavily censored.
Consider this;- https://www.standfortruth.co.uk/when-your-government-becomes-a-corporation/ . The vid at bottom of page is worth a gander to. More to the point:- https://www.standfortruth.co.uk/the-health-protection-coronavirus-regulation-2020/ .In fact, do yourself a favour and read the whole site, before it get cancelled.
legalnamefrraud how is katie .?
As this article points out there is zero evidence for the benefit of wearing a face mask or covering. All RCT on Face masks conclude there is no benefit of wearing them and may indeed make the wearer ill.
So has any country produced a medical risk assessment on dangers of mask?
Of course not.
Do the government and Sage know these masks are ineffective for protecting against any virus.
Of course they do.
Masks are not about health. They are about control.
The government are using fake science to further a political agenda.
It’s extremely worrying that governments can introduce policies or law without producing any evidence for it.
The mask is about a compliance test for the vaccine.
They are trying to break people mentally so that they just cave in.
The only way to stop this is to stop acquiescing. If we don’t there just going to keep adding more on.
If no one wore a mask the government’s credibility would collapse and ultimately that’s how we defeat them.
Now it’s over to us….
50% plus of people where I live are not wearing masks to go shopping.
I wish that were the case here. We have a “mask mandate” in my county in the US. I’d guess compliance is 99%. I don’t have the cajones to resist most days. I did just hear that Dr. Fauci is now saying you need to wear goggles if you want “complete protection” !!!!
Why has Off-G deleted my comment?
That’s very disappointing.
It kinda reminds me of some other media. I thought we were safe from ridiculous censorship on the Off-G.
Another non-deleted comment about a deleted comment?
Yes they do that.
I find myself fighting their ‘awaiting approval’ system, which is also how the Gardian censors comments, by delaying the comment so long that nobody reads it.
The ‘awaiting approval’ notice doesn’t last that long and they’ve never deleted me.
They are delayed and never read. That is the whole idea. As I said the Guardian do it as well/ They crash my computer as well, just like the Guardian used to do. It’s all MI5 run.
The whole point of it is to censor without deleting, delaying is enough to get the comment unnoticed.
And I just said the delay doesn’t last that long.
it lasts as long as it takes.
Depends how you read the comments, I guess. I tend to read a whole block of them in a oner, I do not only read the top 5.
Some politician or other has said that he’d wear a mask for the rest of his life in order to avoid the possibility of transmitting the virus to other people.
The utter prick.
Yeah it’s enough to make you think they’re actually deliberately provoking an uprising.
Really? Sweet mother of our Saviour! When will this nightmare end?
The Press & Journal, Aberdeen: SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson says he is considering wearing a face mask ‘for the rest of my life
The Independent: As a woman, I find wearing a face mask liberating – I’m no longer judged on my appearance
Certifiable loons.
The woman in the Independent article is a muzzle-wearing fool.
There – I’ve judged her by her appearance. ;o)
Well, you’ve prompted me to channel the coarse but funny late US comedian, Redd Foxx.
I just flashed upon a vision of Foxx standing on stage, pointing at the woman, and saying, “You so bad-looking that the ugly comes right through the mask!”
Ha. Coarse but funny’s fine by me. Thanks for introducing me to the world of Mr Foxx.
(Speaking of late comedians, I sometimes imagine what Bill Hicks would’ve made of the events of the last few years. I miss Bill…).
Now she must hope she’s not judged on her intelligence. So what’s left? “Hey babe, that’s a dynamite mask! Can I slip under it some time?”
Seen exactly the same lame acquiescence from a Muslim Lifestyle columnist: ‘I find wearing a hijab Liberating.’
Those were the days, when New Liebor creep Jack Straw said covering the face was a mask for the deceiver.
I would order them to do so and tell them not to come out of their home either. They can order food online, solely have home deliveries and they can give up working too.
Every time I walk around the supermarket (and in certain situations at work), I can’t escape the thought that things would be so much nicer if these people all did as you describe. I wish they’d let the rest of us get on with our lives in peace.
Some politician or other ought to be fitted with one of those “Man in the Iron Mask” helmets that cover the head from neck to crown, and are bolted on. We’ll see how long some politician or other sticks to their lofty principles.
I know where some politician or other can stick their lofty principles.
I couldn’t agree more, but it might be a physical impossibility. After all, they’ve already got their entire head up there!
Very irresponsible of them to put their head so far up their own fundament, in my opinion. Don’t they care about all the germs that their face will be coming into contact with?!?