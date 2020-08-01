Kit Knightly
An in-depth look at the mortality statistics in England shows something puzzling: Their reported “excess deaths” are much, much younger than the rest of the world, the rest of Europe, and even the rest of the United Kingdom.
Covid19 – like many common respiratory viruses – affects the elderly at a far greater rate than the young. Worldwide the average age of a covid19 death is over 80 years old (in many countries such as Canada and Sweden it is substantially more).
When you look at the EuroMomo graphs on mortality you see that the vast majority of “excess deaths” fall in the 65+ category. No countries anywhere show increased mortality in people under 45.
Except England.
The five European countries most affected by Covid19 so far are Italy, Spain, Belgium France and the UK. And here’s how mortality for those aged between 15 and 44 was affected in those countries…
Belgium:
France:
Italy:
Spain:
….and the UK:
That’s a huge spike. So big it totally shifts the scale on the Y-axis. It’s also unique, not one other European country has a spike in the mortality of 15-44 year olds. What’s absolutely bizarre, is that it’s not even ALL the UK. The other home nations are not affected at all:
So what is going on in England? Is it entirely due to Covid19? If so, why does it stop so sharply at the borders?
And why is it that, despite this spike, the average age of a British “covid death” is over 80, the same as everywhere else in Europe?
That implies these “excess deaths” may not be being caused by Covid19 at all.
The bottom line is: We have an unprecedented spike in the deaths of 15-44 year olds in England, one that seems to be unique around the world. Why?
Well, in Florida you can be 20 years old and die in a motor cycle accident, or middle aged and commit suicide with a shotgun – and still be listed as a Covid death! Perhaps a careful examination of the death records is in order to insure the most common – “co-morbidity” – wasn’t an automobile accident.
I bet there’s one spike you’ll never see – not in England, not anywhere else: the number of individuals in the 15-44 age group who don’t use recreational drugs.
Some grand party/festival with lots of obese people?
Or “partisan statistics” as was done with “global warming” by the University of East Anglia at first.
The question is, why is no one else iasking the same question?
Don’t tell me Kit Knightly is the only statistical analyst geek with a still functioning brain out there.
Dr Malcolm Kendrick pointed it out on 26th June in a blog post entitled “COVID the strange, the weird and the inexplicable”.
” One chapter shows you how visuals can be used to exaggerate trends and give distorted comparisons. .. A great introduction to the use of statistics, and a great refresher for anyone who’s already well versed in it.” –Bill Gates,CEO Microsoft, sponsor of WHO and chief financial supporter Neal Ferguson of Imperial College London.And, of course, The software genius who claims he will find a vaccine even though they can’t find the virus yet.
There are two smaller and less long-lasting spikes in the Spanish data also.
I think the excess deaths in the 15-44 age group in the EuroMomo data are some kind of statistical artefact (possibly related to the timing of deaths or death registrations). According to the ONS and Oxford’s Carl Heneghan there is no excess mortality in that age group: https://www.bbc.com/news/health-52807376
This doesn’t really tie up well with the claim, by the guy taking the UK to court for the covid shut down, who I’m sure is right, that only 260 people under 65 with zero health conditions died in the UK from Covid.
An unintended consequence of widespread ‘creative accounting’ elsewhere in the English system ?
Look up the cause of death. Should be part of the UK Statistics.
All statistics have outliers. Especially compared against world data, it is almost an arbitrary data point.
Is that age demographic higher per capita than elsewhere?
It’s also a wide age range, which allows for a larger net to be cast.
Also dealing with the way death certificates are handled (fabricated).
What is the standard deviation against the 65+ death data?
I don’t know, but it’s a damn good question