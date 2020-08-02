This Week in the Guardian #11

Every week (or, rather, most weeks, since the coronavirus torpedoed our schedule), we like to highlight three or four stories that go full-Guardian, but don’t require an entire article of refutation.
Wearing a mask is simple, easy and unselfish. So why wouldn’t you?
The Guardian’s resident book critic-slash-blogger wants you to wear masks. It’s selfish not to, and someone she apparently knows in Hong Kong wears one all the time, so why shouldn’t we all?
Don’t muddy your heads up with the science, or the hard questions of civil rights and individual sovereignty, just wear the damn mask. Apparently it’s really important.
Who will choose the next US president – the American people, or Facebook?
Jonathan Freedland is the Guardian’s worst of the worst. Everything every other Guardian columnist does, Freedland does more and worse. He is unendingly smug, belligerently dishonest and incredibly hypocritical. Happy to cheer on war one week, and then mournfully chide warmongers the next. To attack “tyrants” who are an enemy to democracy in one breath, and call for massive restrictions of civil liberties without a pause.
This week his problem is with tech giants, most specifically Facebook. He thinks they have too much power…and they aren’t using it. I didn’t completely understand it either.
Basically, he’s attacking free speech. Obviously he doesn’t say that’s what he’s doing, but he’s doing it nonetheless.
Freedland thinks Facebook is giving a platform to people who don’t deserve it, and in turn exposing too many people to “misinformation” and “hate” (the two terms are very much interchangeable apparently).
If Facebook don’t use the power they shouldn’t have to stop people saying things Jonathan doesn’t like, well then World governments should step in and break them up for being a dangerous monopoly:
At the moment, the social media giants enjoy legal protection from such liability in the US. Politicians could change that […] and break the big companies’ “monopolisation of information” by legislating a citizens’ right to donate their own data to smaller organisations […] elected representatives are not powerful enough to do that alone. They’d have to work together, governments across the globe. They’d need the backing of advertisers, withdrawing their pounds and dollars from companies that give a platform to hate.
Of course, if social media companies refuse to “give a platform to hate”, well then they aren’t a dangerous monopoly, and the government can leave them alone.
You’d be forgiven for thinking it’s a threat. Because that’s exactly what it is.
The four types of climate denier, and why you should ignore them all
This is what we’ve come to in the Western press. Long screeds of smug prose making offensive and malignant generalisations about huge swaths of the population who have done nothing but disagree with you…and then, without a shred of irony, accusing them of being unreasonable.
It’s not everyone who’d be ballsy enough to try the “Everyone who disagrees with me is wrong, but proving that is a waste of my time!” line of argument, but the Graun’s Environmental editor is here to cast hubris to the wind and give it the old-fashioned college try.
Undeniably certain to get you lots of Twitter shares and Facebook likes (from people who are likewise absolutely positive they’re correct but just don’t have the time to actually prove it), this line of argument is not without drawbacks. Not least of which is perhaps the smallest danger of seeming to come over as a little smug or arrogant to some of the “shills, egomaniacs and fools” who are inclined to disagree with you.
A real cynic might go so far as to suggest bluster and abuse is a cover for a weak argument.
This isn’t about the subject matter. This is about the destruction of ethical debate. The complete disregard for honest discussion, and the attack on the right to disagree.
It is through this undermining of the idea of civilised discourse that propagandists generate a fake “consensus”. Anybody who steps outside this “consensus” is summarily “othered”, de-humanised and dismissed.
It happens all the time.
It happens with climate change, it happened with the Ukrainian coup in 2014, it happened with the Skripal “poisoning” and you can see it happening live with the “pandemic”.
Even those people who should know better, who work in independent media, are not immune. We at OffG have been black-balled by erstwhile colleagues for daring to host articles on both sides of certain issues, and blocked and abused by others for our editorial line on Covid19.
These are anti-rational positions, ones which – right or wrong – poison the fabric of society by eating away at some of the core ideas behind human civilisation: Free expression, mutual respect, and honest argument.
Whatever the subject – whether its climate change, or racism, or Russia or Covid19 – there is NEVER an excuse to exclude people from the debate, to use abuse in place of argument, or to refuse to engage in civilised discourse.
BONUS: Make-your-own-Mask guide
…and we’re back to masks again. Man, they really want people to wear these. Even if you have to make your own out of a handkerchief and an elastic band (both famous for their anti-microbial properties).
Appearing first back in May, and being regularly updated since, the “What kind of mask do I need?” page of the Guardian is a contradictory delight. For starters, never once do they question whether you even need to wear a mask, despite substantial scientific evidence that they do nothing at all. Indeed, until very recently, the WHO was recommending only symptomatic people should wear them. Other papers have basically found they do nothing to halt the spread of the flu.
You can ignore all that, the Guardian sure does. Instead just cut up some of your old t-shirts or strap a kleenex to your face with some hair ties, and – BINGO – you’re virus proof. Just make sure you wash your hands before AND after you cut up that t-shirt that’s been sitting in your dresser for years, with all your other clothes, and tie it to your face.
The Guardian is barely worth taking the piss out of thesedays, so ridiculous has this rag become.
I’m sure this has probably been posted here before: a Rockefeller Foundation document published in 2010. It’s called ‘Lock Step’ and tells you everything about what’s going on at the moment, and, perhaps most importantly, about what’s going to happen next…
https://archive.org/stream/pdfy-ernpJ8k6RZoygIm3/2010%20Rockefeller%20Foundation%20Document%20Envisions%20Pandemic%20Police%20State%20Scenario_djvu.txt
Anna Brees continues to post testimony from ‘ordinary people’ on her YouTube channel. These individual videos are well worth watching.
Good luck, everyone.
Who’ll choose the next US president? Big Bad Vlad and his troll farms, that’s who!
I’m not sure if you’re being sarcastic or not. If you’re not being sarcastic I can only assume you’re some little twat from the 77th Brigade, et al.
You do realise that you are all going to be put on trial for crimes against humanity, don’t you?
I was being sarcastic. Next time, I’ll put the following words at the end, just in case: I’M BEING SARCASTIC.
You say a fake consensus is generated for global warming, implying you don’t believe in A.G.W. In this tweet, you recommend @CompromisedNGOs to ‘genuinely combat AGW’, and if you wish to combat something you obviously believe it. Do you believe in A.G.W. or not?
Russia Plans For First Mass COVID-19 Vaccinations In October
lazar if i recollect is very close to putin a chabad guy
looks like another russian winter
thank you ashkanazim
multi shot vaccine ?
clearly putin is a believer in pasteur and his banker scam germ theory
Yawn. See my post to Gwyn.
Russia’s Covid vaccine is ready to go and will be rolled out to front line workers in October. Does anyone know anything about this vaccine I can’t seem to find any info on it. On a lighter note Gates must be as sick as a pig!
“This isn’t about the subject matter. This is about the destruction of ethical debate. The complete disregard for honest discussion, and the attack on the right to disagree.”
Couldn’t agree more.
The 2 problems are:
1. The democratically elected authoritarian Right legitimized that approach by the Centre/Left/Greens through its own actions over the last decade in particular.
2. The general public does not just not care, it now actually wants it that way.
It has abandoned freedom and as such does not deserve it anymore.
I am absolutely certain, that the woke cancel culture will result in a backlash to the Right, that will then see them cancelled.
And so on.
The real question should be, why would you be considering wearing a mask “in the first place”? This is a tricky question for all the mask-lovers, so please save your breath and go to the next comment.
The “Four Types of Climate Denier” article proved to be the stage for my permanent banning from the Guardian.
I always thought I’d go out in a blaze of glory – but in fact was red-carded for a mild comment just before the end of play. No-one noticed, no-one cared.
Thats because the guardian dont want comments that disagree with their opinion.
So why wouldn’t you?
I’m selfish!
Who will choose the next US president
The neoliberal cabal (facebook).
The four types of climate denier, and why you should ignore them all
Like everything else the liberal left are pushing down our throats they have no rational arguments to defend their pseudo science nonsense so they just ignore any form of debate.
Make-your-own-Mask guide
Here’s one i made earlier.
“Creative ways one can use old panty hoes when not robbing a bank.”
If only the Freedlands of this world knew how ridiculous they were…
They would probably stop.
“They would probably stop.”
No, they would not.
Why do they get called ‘presstitutes’?
They can’t keep their ideas together, but still get paid.
Admin are you aware that posts are sometimes marked “Awaiting for approval” while the poster is typing the first words (not editing a post that’s already been marked ‘awaiting’)?
Summit goin’ on.
all my comments today have been marked waiting approval.
they deled my comment about the absence of a warning concerning the signs of a lokk down in their and guardian publications. goes to show it is very important law.
don’t read the guardian and never will
Aw, c’mon, why don’t you check in once a month, just to “know thine enemy”…?
The guardian is a brilliant reference book for stupid media tricks.
‘ WEARING A MASK IS SIMPLE, EASY AND UNSELFISH. SO WHY WOULDN’T YOU?’
Because it traumatises me to wear one or to see other people wearing one in this context.
a hipster in camden today on the bus today
challenged me about my maskless face space.
he said i was putting lives at risk
i said well if the germ theory was true i could possibly have a small effect on someone else who was not wearing a mask.
as you are wearing one you are super clean and safe if the mask is part of your belief system.
i then told him i was jewish
i then corrected myself and said
actually i have a confession i am actually khazar ashkanazim and we self identify as jewisher
we and are goy little helpers run the world for satan.
before i could accuse him of being anti semetick new hitler he moved downstairs
shame
‘ WEARING A MASK IS SIMPLE, EASY AND UNSELFISH. SO WHY WOULDN’T YOU?’
Because it’s foolish.
Also, no one’s asked me to.
Why are off Guardian, like the Guardian, pretending there is a new virus that causes a new disease when there is not.
All the Guardian memes are in big bold case letters.hmmm.
You’re trolling – just stop, you’re bad at it and it’s boring
“WEARING A MASK IS SIMPLE, EASY AND UNSELFISH. SO WHY WOULDN’T YOU?“
Instead of that, why not this.
“SHOVING A MASK DOWN ONES THROAT AND CHOKING ON IT, AS I SHALL NOW DEMONSTRATE, IS SIMPLE, EASY AND UNSELFISH. SO WHY NOT YOU?“
Masks are absolutely essential when holding up stage coaches. Stage robbers who don’t wear masks have made a huge fashion faux pas. They will be banned from further appearances, and will never again be able to get on the catwalk.
I’m going to wear my full face motorcycle helmet everywhere I go, even if I drove a car (but not in the car). It covers my mouth, nose, eyes and forehead.
Another option is to wrap a white towel around my head and face, with a slit for my eyes.
“We have nothing to fear, except fear itself”, war monger Franlin Delano Roosevelt.
That was then and this is now.
how about the askanazim actor herbert lom
playing arab with great relish
yes sir the ben yussuf head gear is perfect for a country tea room or train or tube travel
muslin weave black flax,nettle and hemp linen head gear
for the crusader around town
I can’t resist repeating the tail end of a comment I posted in April:
___________________________________________
I guess we should feel sorry for old-school muggers and holdup men (and women). Showing up in a mask used to strike fear and terror into the hearts of their victims, without even having to brandish a weapon.
Now nobody is taking them seriously any more, and they’re having a hell of a time applying for those new extended unemployment benefits for the self-employed.