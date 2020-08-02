WATCH: Progressive Hero Margaret Sanger Was a Racist Eugenicist

Cancel Culture is gunning for more statues – this time of Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood. She is a person who, you could say, deserves it more than most. Being a eugenicist and a racist who wanted to remove “diseased and defective” and other “weeds” from the American bloodline.

The news here, rather than someone else being “cancelled”, is the U-turn being conducted by the liberal media, who were defending Sanger from accusations of being a eugenicist and racist only four short years ago. Time ran an article defending her reputation in 2016, and Snopes have “fact-checked” many claims in their corrupt fashion. PolitiFact, which we at OffG have recently tangled with, ran a long piece proclaiming assertions Sanger was a racist “false”.

Will these people acknowledge the about-face? No. Sanger is a racist now, and has always been a racist. Just as we have always been at war with East Asia.

Will the people they called “conspiracy theorists” get an apology or a re-evaluation? Of course not.

Will the possible racist and eugenicist roots of Planned Parenthood get any kind of examination? Don’t hold your breath.

Will anyone even DARE to mention that Bill Gate’s dad ran Planned Parenthood? Never in a million years.

James Corbett’s video covers it all, in his usual rational and well-researched approach.

For an audio-only version, plus sources and show-notes, click here.