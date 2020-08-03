John C. A. Manley

As Global Research reported, America’s Frontline Doctors held a press conference on Capitol Hill on Monday. Over 17 million people watched the video (above) before YouTube, Twitter and Facebook gave it the “misinformation” stamp of disapproval and deleted it.

Yet another censored video exposing the COVID charade. No big surprise… But then I tried to visit the organization’s website and was met with the following message: “Website expired.”

Their site is (was) hosted by SquareSpace. I have not yet found any explanation for the take-down. The hosting companies Acceptable Use Policy seems pretty reasonable. Nonetheless, point 3.1 is wide open for any sort of censorship, forbidding:

anything that’s false, fraudulent, inaccurate or deceiving.”

Public health authorities would likely deem the main message of America’s Frontline Doctors as “false.” In their press conference they state that hydroxychloroquine (when combined with zinc) is a safe and effective drug in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. This anti-malaria drug has been used for decades to treat auto-immune conditions.

Personally, I haven’t had much interest in the drug. It lends to the halo that COVID-19 has been an exceptionally deadly virus (rather than no worse than a bad flu season). I also think that lifestyle choices offer more protection – such as getting sufficient sleep (e.g. don’t drink coffee), proper diet, fresh air, exercise and intermittent fasting.

That said, this drug may offer the extra boost elderly and immune-compromised people need in surviving any respiratory illness. Also, most people don’t live a healthy lifestyle and would rather rely on a drug to keep them well. And I’d much rather see people having the option to voluntary take a moderate dose of hydroxychloroquine every few days; rather than all of us being forced to take a rushed and improperly tested COVID-19 vaccine every few months.

“I have personally treated over 350 patients with COVID-19 from all ages and with all kinds of pre-existing medical conditions,” Dr. Stella Immanuel said at the conference. “I have put them on hydroxychloroquine, zinc and Zithromax and they are all well. I and many other doctors have taken hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure and none of us has gotten sick. It works! One pill of hydroxychloroquine every other week would be sufficient as a preventative measure against COVID. No lockdowns, social distancing or masks are needed.”

“There is plenty of published data which shows that hydroxychloroquine could have saved 70,000 to 100,000 lives,” said Dr. Simone Gold. “The mainstream media has not mentioned even one of these studies.”

“Hydroxychloroquine is a very safe and effective drug when taken at the right dosages,” said Dr Richard Urso. “The test trials that reported harmful reactions were done at extremely high doses which is why they didn’t work or even caused the symptoms to worsen.”

Dr. James Todaro agreed:

“If it seems like there is an orchestrated attack against hdroxychloroquine it’s because there is. A 65-year-old medication that has been on the WHO’s safe essential list for years […] A Google document that I co-authored on the safety and effectiveness of hdroxychloroquine has been taken down by Google. A lot of misinformation out there that has reached the highest orders of medicine.”

According to various sources the drug is available over-the-counter in Iran and South America. While in New York state, considered the epicentre of COVID deaths in the USA, the governor is reported to have placed an “executive order prohibiting pharmacists from dispensing the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine outside a hospital or inpatient setting to treat the novel coronavirus.”

So while I’d personally not recommend, nor discourage, the use of hydroxychloroquine, I’m all for doctors and patients having the freedom to use this drug if they see fit.

If it is as effective as America’s Frontline Doctors claim, I assume its presence would certainly help dissipate the hysteria used to justify mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

And, while it may seem a step backwards that their website was taken down, the opposite may be true. As Fast Company says:

…such moves could backfire by feeding into a common narrative among conspiracy theorists that they are being silenced.”

John C. A. Manley has spent over a decade ghostwriting for medical doctors, as well as naturopaths, chiropractors and Ayurvedic physicians. He publishes the COVID-19(84) Red Pill Daily Briefs – an email-based newsletter dedicated to preventing the governments of the world from using an exaggerated pandemic as an excuse to violate our freedom, health, privacy, livelihood and humanity. He is also writing a novella, COVID-27: A Dystopian Love Story. Visit his website at: MuchAdoAboutCorona.ca