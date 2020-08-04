Discuss: Huge Explosion Shakes Beirut

Aug 4, 2020
Huge Explosion Shakes Beirut

Image source: globalnews.ca/reuters

A massive explosion has taken place in Beirut, Lebanon, destroying buildings and sending up huge clouds of smoke.

Social media has been flooded with eye-witness videos and cell-phone footage:

Some early reports have suggested the blast was result of a fire in a shipment of fireworks, which then spread to a nitrate warehouse:

However, the governer of Beirut called it a “national disaster” and likened it to the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima Nagasaki:

…which would seem to suggest a greater impact than a simple industrial accident.

Some have speculated it was a terrorist attack, but no one has claimed responsibility and there is no confirmed political target.

Others have suggested Israel, but they have not admitted it and – again – there doesn’t seem to be a political or strategic target in place.

Both Hezbollah and Israel have denied any involvement.

We’ll update this thread as news emerges. Discuss freely below.

