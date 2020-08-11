can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

3 Comments
Willem
Willem
Aug 11, 2020 6:36 PM

The Mussolini face reminds me of Obama…

http://www.stripersonline.com/content/type/61/id/1537131/width/1000/height/1000

Lost in a dark wood
Lost in a dark wood
Aug 11, 2020 6:29 PM

On Rationalism

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rationalism
Not to be confused with rationality or rationalization.
In philosophy, rationalism is the epistemological view that “regards reason as the chief source and test of knowledge”[1] or “any view appealing to reason as a source of knowledge or justification”.[2] More formally, rationalism is defined as a methodology or a theory “in which the criterion of the truth is not sensory but intellectual and deductive”.[3] In an old controversy, rationalism was opposed to empiricism, where the rationalists . . . etc

See earlier posts:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/07/23/we-must-inoculate-ourselves-against-the-crazy-anti-rationalists/#comment-208795

JuraCalling
JuraCalling
Aug 11, 2020 6:25 PM

I’ve read shorter books than that.And this is only part 1…

”. Perhaps they have opted for the U.S spelling in the hope of selling their peculiar brand of morally bankrupt censorship to the American propaganda market.”

”the CCDH are censors and propagandists, not rationalists.”

Just to point out something obvious. I’m not Sherlock Holmes. I’m not even Columbo. But, 1 minute in, something was screaming out at me.

The pandemic has some landmarks and signposts.

Bill Gates- America.

Tony Fauci- America.

Event 201- America.

Propaganda and all scripts for all countries taking part printed in – America.

Johns Hopkins University ( Rockerfeller and Gates sponsored)- America

All instructions ( self isolation / masks/vaccines) – America.

Centre: English spelling. Place or building where one particular activity happens.

Center : American spelling. Place or building where one particular activity happens.

Gates has been throwing more dollars around..

