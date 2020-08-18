WATCH: Transhumanism and You

Transhumanism promises us a fantastic future in which humans overcome disease, aging, and even death. It just requires us to take the final step and merge fully with machines. But its secret past in crypto-eugenics reveals a darker future, one in which a GenRich elite rule over the GenPoor masses. Are you ready to give up your humanity?

In a re-released episode of the Corbett Report, James offers an interesting look into the transhumanist movement, its roots in eugenics and the possibly disturbing future implications. As he says in his intro, in the wake of the Covid19 “pandemic” and numerous “solutions” being touted in the press, these ideas have never been so relevant.

For links and sources, plus an audio-only version, click here.