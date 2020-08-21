A doctor being interviewed on Spanish television clearly went off-script and used his air time to fact-check the press, contradict the fear porn and question the need for a vaccine.
In peculiarly affirming spectacle Dr Luis de Benito, from the El Escorial Hospital in Madrid, had scathing words for the media’s coverage of the Covid19 pandemic, and a reassuring message for those of us afraid the entire medical establishment had lost its collective mind.
After he questioned official statistics, said fear was being deliberate inculcated and suggested a vaccine would not be necessary the interview turned overtly confrontational and was cut short by the studio.
Here are some choice quotes. On the surge of new cases:
The data can deceive and confuse us. In health centres we administer only PCR tests so we will find many positives […] we classify these positive tests as “Covid19” […] we are creating confusion by announcing “Covid19 cases are increasing!”, but in fact that is not true […] at the moment we see an increase in cases, but that is only because of an increase in testing.”
On the need for a vaccine:
Well, of course it’s always profitable to talk about a vaccine, especially after having inculcated the fear to believe it is necessary.”
On media-backed hysteria:
The first thing we need to vaccinate against is fear because of all the social panic we have created. We doctors are perplexed by this.”
On the planned second lockdown:
Measures have been put in place to confine everyone in September by making them believe they have behaved irresponsibly over the summer […] It’s more profitable for people not receive care […] strategically it works, but we [health care workers] don’t believe it’s right or practical from a medical point of view.”
2020 was the year…
… when the SWP, WSWS, Socialists, Trotskyists, Communists, Labour, Fabians, the unions, socialist politicians and any other self-righteous ‘Left’ organisation got into bed with the ruling class and totalitarianism.
Record numbers of unemployed. Destruction of the economy. Millions of cancelled medical treatments. Police brutality. House arrest. Mass suffocation. Threats of permanent dystopia. Fear of germs, of each other and of life itself. Children traumatised by masks and social distancing. Suicides. Hunger…
… and the human race’s sworn allies have gone AWOL.
I was particularly impressed by his reference to the helicobacter and his general ability to refuse to accept these propagandists’ framing.
“We’ve lost control, haven’t we?”
That one line at 5:29 says it all. If we remain completely intolerant and refuse to obey, that may end up being the quote of the year.
Well, the guy in the studio didn’t take kindly to the MSM being dissed. They don’t like to be called out on their perpetuation of the pandemic narrative when it is clear that, pretty much worldwide, the death rate has fallen to a level well below what is seasonally normal.
