A doctor being interviewed on Spanish television clearly went off-script and used his air time to fact-check the press, contradict the fear porn and question the need for a vaccine.

In peculiarly affirming spectacle Dr Luis de Benito, from the El Escorial Hospital in Madrid, had scathing words for the media’s coverage of the Covid19 pandemic, and a reassuring message for those of us afraid the entire medical establishment had lost its collective mind.

After he questioned official statistics, said fear was being deliberate inculcated and suggested a vaccine would not be necessary the interview turned overtly confrontational and was cut short by the studio.

Here are some choice quotes. On the surge of new cases:

The data can deceive and confuse us. In health centres we administer only PCR tests so we will find many positives […] we classify these positive tests as “Covid19” […] we are creating confusion by announcing “Covid19 cases are increasing!”, but in fact that is not true […] at the moment we see an increase in cases, but that is only because of an increase in testing.”

On the need for a vaccine:

Well, of course it’s always profitable to talk about a vaccine, especially after having inculcated the fear to believe it is necessary.”

On media-backed hysteria:

The first thing we need to vaccinate against is fear because of all the social panic we have created. We doctors are perplexed by this.”

On the planned second lockdown:

Measures have been put in place to confine everyone in September by making them believe they have behaved irresponsibly over the summer […] It’s more profitable for people not receive care […] strategically it works, but we [health care workers] don’t believe it’s right or practical from a medical point of view.”

Our thanks to the people who sent this video to us on social media, and YouTuber Ivor Cummins for uploading and translating it.